Chris Evan’s dog Dodger sang along with his lion toy and the world smiled

I apologize in advance for jinxing everything positive by writing this next sentence but by gum, this week has been the most positive I’ve felt in a very long time. In addition to a few everyday-type victories at Hecate’s Temple, the weather finally dropped – albeit briefly – below 70 degrees, we had tide-changing elections in various states Tuesday and now this – the return of Dodger Evans! It’s like the universe is saying we really can still have a few nice things (please don’t punk us and take them all back, Universe). Dodger, for anyone who doesn’t know, is Chris Evans dog that he adopted while filming his movie Gifted. Since moving in with Chris, Dodger has become a fixture on Chris’ social media and we are all the better for it. Earlier this year, we were forced to bear witness to Chris longing for his pup as he filmed a movie halfway across the globe. None of us slept well until he two were finally reunited in a glorious homecoming video.
Since then, the Dodger shots have been a little sparse for my tastes. Occasionally Chris with throw us a bone *waits for laugh* with posts like this:
I mean….c’mon, dude. If you keep it up you’re just gonna get tackled. pic.twitter.com/1adKM7DUKr
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 27, 2017
Or he might post something on another dog but it isn’t quite enough for me. I’ve come to count on Dodgerisms to get me through the hard times. Welp, this should hold me over for a while. Ladies and gentleman, please feast your eyes on Dodger Evans as he sings along with his wooby, Lion:
This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017
Look at how happy Dodger is with Lion. I love that he is almost offended when Chris pushed the button a second time, as if he had not been given permission to touch Lion. And then the singing. Dodger can’t help himself. He tries but he can feel it coming. He glances furtively at the camera one last time before the song overtakes him – sing Dodger, sing! Everything he is, everything he needs is right there in that moment, with Lion and Chris by his side. That’s the Dodger life, which is only one level below Nirvana.
But Lion and Chris aren’t the only ones at Dodger’s side in this video, are they? There’s a second voice audible and it’s definitely female with a raspy familiarity to it. Granted I can’t say ‘officially’ but Chris and Jenny Slate are totally back on. He didn’t post that video with her voice in the background to try and keep it under wraps. Maybe that’s why Dodger is really wailing, because he and Lion don’t need that soul-sucking harpy crashing their party. (Those are Dodger’s words, not mine.)
In even more positive Chris news, he joined his fellow Avengers on Monday at the Fox theater in Atlanta for a reading of Our Town. The event was organized by costar Scarlett Johansson to raise money for Puerto Rico relief. Scarlett, Chris, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Frank Grillo and Maximiliano Hernandez presented the reading in concert with the John Gore Organization and raised $500,000 for Puerto Rico. This is admirable not only for raising desperately needed funds, but it’s a lovely way to remind Puerto Rico that we stand with them as fellow Americans. Could you imagine how much this would have fetched had they assigned Dodger and Lion parts?
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Getty Images
I love dogs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He named his dog Dodger? I thought he grew up in Massachusetts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sudbury with family in Somerville. Artful Dodger from Oliver Twist, maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From a Disney movie Oliver and Company. The dog is a match to Dodger from that movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was because Steve Rogers favorite team is the Dodgers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fun fact: His uncle is my Congressman and fellow Somer-Villian! Congressman Mike Capuano is is a very hardworking and liberal pol. Not many out there like him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lived in Somerville for many years and Mike Capuano was one of the most involved, hands-on Congressman out there! Always looking out for his constituents. I had no idea he was Chris Evans’ uncle! You’re right- not many out there like him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s also former mayor of Somerville & consistently rated one of the most liberal members of Congress. A friend has worked his campaign phone lines a few times and she says Chris has been there working the phones too quite a few times. She says he also worked the phones for Warren’s Senate run.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He definitely named him Dodger after the Disney movie. I believe he confirmed it in an interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s named Dodger because Chris was on the way to airport in Georgia at night when car lights spotted a small puppy running on the interstate dodging cars and trucks so not to get hit Chris got out and chased the puppy finally caught him thought he might get bit, but as he got in the car with the puppy the puppy sighed and relaxed in his arms. Like it was meant to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“‘One of the last scenes (for Gifted) were filming was in a pound, a kennel,’ Evans tells PEOPLE. ‘I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog.’”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That story is about Tom Hardy’s dog, that passed away recently. Chris adopted Dodger from a shelter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My heart is melting. LOVE this.
BEST post of the last MONTH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this. My dog howl everytime he hears the Chipmonks theme song. He’s a husky.
Now is he at his sister’s house? I noticed a tricycle and stuffed animals in the living room.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! I saw that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We need more Dodger. Lots more Dodger. A few months back, while driving through Concord, I saw Chris and Dodger out for a run. We need lots more Dodger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a wonderful celebrity sighting, you got to see Dodger in the flesh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I nearly drove off the road. All that doggy goodness is a safety hazard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have been distracted as well, Dodger is so frigging cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay Chris can stay. Even though he made missteps during the last avengers promo he’s turned it around by fighting Nazis on Twitter. Daily. And Dodger is cute so extra points.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear God why would you jinx it?! Hopefully he’s just in the questionable decisions somewhat thoughtless and occasionally unaware group. I assume all Hollywood actors are in that group and that’s the best we will get.
I’m not a big fan (sort of “meh, he’s fine), I don’t find him compelling as an actor, but I am here for every post with that doggie!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not jinxing it…that’s previous bad behavior that I called him out on. I’m hoping he changed because it dinged his shine to me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Hecate for focusing on the real star here aka Dodger Evans and not on the other two attention seekers and all their “are we together or not? Yes we are but please keep on writing about us we need it to stay relevant” narrative.
“Maybe that’s why Dodger is really wailing, because he and Lion don’t need that soul-sucking harpy crashing their party. (Those are Dodger’s words, not mine.)”
From my mind to your barf, Dodger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was pure laugh out loud gold, right there! LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I needed this. I had to put my sweet dog to sleep 2 months ago. He was 17. This made me laugh because mine used to snore like a human and wake up wailing because he had a nightmare!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Losing dogs is just the worse thing, same as losing a member of the family. I think non- doggy people don’t always get it do they? The only consolation is that you gave them a great loving life and filled their hearts as much as they filled yours, so you have nothing to reproach yourself with. Now remembering my beloved black lab and welling up, thinking of you
(( hugs))
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sending hugs and a sweet black lab story. My sister’s dog, a huge black lab had died and my niece, who was about 12, was really hurting. We went on a tour of Boston Light, which is a Coast Guard base. The Coast Guard mascot is a black lab and there were two on the island, a young pup and an older dog. They brought us into a small hall to tell us the history of the island and the light and as we were sitting there, the older dog, a majestic creature, entered. Everyone was trying to get the dog’s attention but he ignored them, marched straight up to my niece and put his giant head in her lap. He just knew. She hugged that magnificent dog hard, took it as a sign from her own beloved pet and her grieving eased. And then the puppy followed her around the island the whole time we were there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Light purple, that’s it I’m really crying now! Black labs are majestic yet sensitive and kind, noble and just wonderful dogs. If I was ill for whatever reason or just upset my black lab would do exactly the same thing, mooch over and put his big, beautiful head in my lap. My current bundle of furry love looks concerned and then fetches me a toy, he understands toys are the best thing in the world and that’s how he shows his love., I adore him but I will always miss my lab.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do love senior dogs: they have such an air of nobility about them, don’t they? And I’ve lost three pugs in the last almost 20 years. Henry, he who graces my posts here, is getting on in dog-years. He’s over 11 now. I also have Stanley, a very stinky, blind, adorable black pug guy. I love them to bits and being a single gal, they really provide me with the best companionship and I never feel alone when they are around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sorry…virtual hugs to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
{{{{{{{{{{{ HUGS BLUESKY }}}}}}}}}}}
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sorry for your loss. Our dogs are so much a part of our family, it’s tough. Thanks Hecate, this was a welcome post. 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a Border Collie that does this every morning to my alarm. Doesn’t matter how many times I change the tune he still howls at it, at least it gives me a giggle every morning as I’m getting out of bed to take him for his early walk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!!!!!!
My border collie won’t howl to music but she always howls to emergency sirens: police, ambulance, tornado, etc.
She also always howls to her favorite YouTube video “Roscoe imitates siren.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are very vocal aren’t they!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Am I alone in liking Chris and Jenny together? Sure, she’s extra, but they seem to really enjoy each other and they both seem fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re exhausting. All the twee is just too too much for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve met her and she was super nice, so I’m in favor of it. Actually I’ve met him too and he was nice as well!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You aren’t alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ann, I wish I had the kind of life where I could say “Oh, I guess I’ve met Chris Evans, too.” I’m in the entertainment industry and the most notable celebrity I’ve met is Danny Pudi from “Community”. Absolute sweetheart of a man, to be fair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, you are
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww, Dodger is so cute. Keep singing, dude!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re exhausting as a couple, and her constant infantilizing herself is bizarre to me. I don’t understand why there have been so many thirsty articles from them lately. Who cares?
The dog is cute, and it looks like he’s the more universally liked of the two. It’s time Dodger got his own agent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep! Wish I could share in the positivity,’ cause I need it, but I find them awful together. Extra, twee and insufferable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘her constant infantilizing herself is bizarre to me.’
yeah, she’s the oddest. she reminds me of a slightly better version of lena dunham.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw this a couple days ago when he posted it (sheepishly admitting that this old, married mom follows Captain America on Twitter) and thought I’d see it here sooner, since it’s clearly Slate and her very distinctive voice in the background.
But, yes, Dodger is super cute and when watching the video it made my own dog start yapping and looking for the dog he could hear but not see. It was so cute I had to play it twice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww, Dodger is such a cutie! I kind of want to protect him from the “soul-sucking harpy” though. I mean, the way her own dog is always sick because she lets him eat tampons or coffee beans or he got some kind of penis infection, and then she just has to share it for sympathetic attention… it sometimes feels a little Munchausen syndromey. I’m just saying. #SaveDodger
Also, I would feel some type of way if I was dating a guy and the world collectively loved his dog more than me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 (I didn’t know that about her poor puppeh. UGH she’s so slimy. I can’t).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she uses her sick dog as “cute” anecdotes on Twitter. I know he’s an older dog, but he’s always getting into stuff that he shouldn’t be able to, which makes me think she doesn’t keep an eye on him AT ALL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOL’d at “soul sucking harpy” because, true story. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dog is cute. The other two attention whores not so much. WTF are they doing hanging out in a children’s room? Wondering if Jenny or Dodger poo’d on the carpet is possibly a regular game in this household? I’m pretty sure Dodger would never.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chris has a sister who has young children.
I assumed this was filmed at her house?
He has said that he loves spending time with his nieces & nephews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dodger is housebroken unlike Jenny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
adorable
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Soul-sucking harpy” is so funny… and accurate. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was referring to Jenny, because that’s who Hecate was referring to. She truly is a soul-sucking harpy. She’s horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse