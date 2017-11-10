Everyone was talking about Faith Hill’s leg at the CMAs

Wednesday night’s CMA Awards had their share of controversy. Entertainer of the Year Award winner Garth Brooks was not only at the receiving end of Twitter rants from Eric Church fans (who felt he was more deserving of the award), he also got caught lip syncing during his performance at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood’s 45-themed version of her tune “Before He Cheats” called, naturally “Before He Tweets” got the ire of the Commander-in-Cheeto’s supporters.
Amidst all of this, a new internet sensation emerged – Faith Hill’s leg. The 50-year-old singer, who looked stunning in a gorgeous red chiffon-sleeved gown, channeled Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars by showing off her long, lean leg, courtesy of a very generous slit in her dress.
Faith gave the audience a glimpse of her gam during a duet with her hubby Tim McGraw. The two performed “The Rest of Our Life”, the first single off of the couple’s first joint album, which drops on November 17. Also that day, a documentary about country’s favorite couple, titled Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul, debuts on Showtime.
Get unprecedented access to @TheTimMcGraw & @FaithHill’s tour in the #Showtime special, Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul, premiering Nov 17 at 9p/8c. pic.twitter.com/7weyzFZpgq
— Showtime (@Showtime) November 7, 2017
As you can expect, Faith’s shapely leg was the hit of social media, with fans going crazy for it on Twitter. The funniest tweet compared Faith’s awe-aspiring appendage to the infamous leg lamp from A Christmas Story (if you’ve forgotten about that, don’t worry, as that movie is set to run on a loop from pretty much now until December 25).
Faith Hill's leg was the real winner at the CMA Awards #FaithHillsLeg
https://t.co/p05Tn8A14y pic.twitter.com/ztCEEnIkJ0
— CanoeShowbiz (@JamShowbiz) November 9, 2017
I am relatively new to the world of country music (thanks, now ex-boyfriend who played it incessantly), but I actually was planning on watching the Showtime doc before I saw this. Faith is gorgeous and she does have a lovely voice. And I adore her for rocking that leg. With all of the tweets slamming Carrie and the CMAs for daring to talk about politics, it’s a nice break from the hate.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Awww, Faith and Tim, my first concert.
I don’t listen to country anymore, and haven’t for at least 10-15 years, but I love seeing them still together. She’s so beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has great freaking legs. Let her show them off, she’s 50.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi V4Real-
I’m a little confused-I didn’t say anything about her legs? I think she looks fantastic-for any age, not just 50. Maybe I’m reading your comment wrong?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lizlemon……some people just hit reply to any first comment to get their opinion up high in the comments. Doesn’t have to be in real response to your earlier one because the motive is just get your thoughts out their early in thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting strategy I was confused! Thank you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most importantly, they have come out in support of common sense gun control. No assault weapons. They were detailed in their support. More country music stars need to support this stance.
Her legs look amazing, and her hair is more flattering down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In 2008 Tim was cheering the election of BO as President of the USA in a magazine interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s huge for them to speak out in support of gun control. And her legs do look freaking amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a country music fan, so I don’t know if I like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill music wise , but sure as heck appreciate them as people. They were two of only a handful of country music stars that came out unequivocally against the violence in Charlottesville. Many said nothing. The silence was telling. So yes Faith, #GiveMeAllTheLeg.
ETA: Their statements were before an article/op-Ed came out asking country music artists to speak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a dime piece. Always has been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what that means. What does that mean?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A 10. Very attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
thanks, I’ve never heard that before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d pay good money to have never heard a woman ranked on a 10 point scale… :S
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped watching Nashville 1/2 way through the episode where Rayna dies. I think if I don’t watch it. it didn’t happen.
This duet is just like Rayna and Luke! I liked Luke, Deacon was too violent.
Ball & Chain!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped after that too. Made no sense without Rayna!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up listening to country music and still listen to some of it off and on (when it’s not devolving into jingoism or overblown nostalgia for some fake version of rural America). I’m mostly just happy these two spoke out for stricter gun regulations and made it clear that it’s not about the second amendment. Good for them. They have the stature and voices to go there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so nice to see a 50 year old woman beeing the envy of social media for her sexy, sculpted legs.
Wish mine looked that good.
But maybe there is still hope for me. I’m only in my 30s :p
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Join me in the weight section! My legs look so much better than they did five months ago. I started doing 5x a week workouts with a mix of HIIT, MetCon, and strength training and it’s made such a difference-I’m losing the biscuit dough on my knees! Still have a ways to go, but maybe by 50!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always been a runner so my legs were fairly strong but after adding HIIT for just over a year my muscles have never been so defined and running has become much more easy-breezy. And I’m 50. Keep it up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is HIIt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 50, and my legs are the.worst.-but I have several friends of the same age with awesome legs. They do work out a lot. It’s definitely possible! And Faith Hill has always been gorgeous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love country music and I love both Faith and Tim. And yes Faith’s legs look fantastic. They both look lean and healthy. Carrie and Brad’s skit on Donald Trump was very cute and entertaining, and his supporters’ ire be damned lol. I was very surprised that DT did not find time to slam Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley by calling them underrated and untalented or something. He must be losing his touch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sturgill Simpson wasn’t invited to the CMAs, so he set up shop outside the arena and got very political.(He hates trump.)
http://twitter.com/shannonrwatts/status/928631774174879745
Here are the lyrics to one of his songs.
http://twitter.com/ddale8/status/928505061839384576
He’s an outlaw in the Johnny, Willie, Waylon and Kris mode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t hear about this. Simpson got a lot of press this year for his music, some of which sounded interesting. Going to google to find out why they didn’t include him. Hope it isn’t hand-in-hand with CMA banning journalists from asking any questions to singers there about gun control, politics, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I LOVE Simpson. His music is great and politics greater! The more country music tries to distance themselves from him, the more popular he gets!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sturgill is my fav. His little stint outside the CMAs sure got people talking.
And he wasn’t included because he’s not cookie cutter music row type crap. He doesn’t GAF and does what he wants. Chris Stapleton definitely opened the door for a lot of artists that don’t conform to cookie cutter.
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit were nominated for best album and his wife and 400 Unit band member attended and made a statement as to where country music was heading. She, of course, made worst dressed lists everywhere but she got people talking
http://images.eonline.com/eol_images/Entire_Site/2017108/rs_600x600-171108160158-600-Amanda-Shires-Kelly-Bueno-CMA.ls11817.jpg
And since this was originally a post about Faith’s leg, I will say she’s definitely got legs and she knows how to use them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to love country music in the ’90s, early 2000′s when I lived in the South. But since I moved back North never listen to country stations. The funny thing is so much of it on pop stations it doesn’t seem like I’m missing much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will fans talk about that leg for years like they did about Jolies ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The posing is what made the Jolie leg so funny and memorable, so no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have always thought she was lovely. I like his views but not much else.
I think it is telling 45 says nothing. He HATES country music. lol
I will pretend Keith Urban never happened. CMAs are not something I have ever watched and will never change that fact, but the clips of KU is embarrassing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
50 years old? I LOVE IT! I could never have legs like that because I am short but love the confidence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’ll shoot your eye out! Love Christmas Story. Classic Christmas movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Faith and Tim represent what country music should be about: great talent, raw, fresh, emotional material and community/family. Country music traditionally has been a format for conservatives but there has been a surge of more modern viewpoints in recent years (women in country music who represent a more modern feminist viewpoint are my favorite, including Patti Griffin, India Ramey, Emmylou Harris, Kacey Musgraves, and of course, the Dixie Chicks). In my opinion country music gets sullied by much of the so-called “bro-country” and basically low quality junk that mostly gets played on commercial stations, but I’ll leave that alone – to each his or her own, and if you enjoy the vanilla/generic country then I don’t fault you for that. That vein of country is kind of mindless, like some pop. But if it makes you happy, go for it. I just feel like Tim and Faith are even better together and their early 2000′s (I think?) duet “Like We Never Loved at All” is, to me, classic Country that we need more of. I’m excited to hear what new material these two cook up together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These two…OMG…right through the heart: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRDcU39fDcc
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that’s Faith Hill?! why aren’t we talking about her face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it’s uncouth 😜
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serious question: I didn’t watch, but in every picture I saw of Faith, both on the red carpet and while performing, she looked like she was crying. Was she? Is that the result of botox freezing her face? No shade at all, just genuinely curious why she looked like she was either on the verge of tears or just stopped crying in every pic I saw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cocaine does the body wonders. I always heard their marriage was bs and that they were both coke heads. Hoping it’s not true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse