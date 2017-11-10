Everyone was talking about Faith Hill’s leg at the CMAs

Wednesday night’s CMA Awards had their share of controversy. Entertainer of the Year Award winner Garth Brooks was not only at the receiving end of Twitter rants from Eric Church fans (who felt he was more deserving of the award), he also got caught lip syncing during his performance at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood’s 45-themed version of her tune “Before He Cheats” called, naturally “Before He Tweets” got the ire of the Commander-in-Cheeto’s supporters.

Amidst all of this, a new internet sensation emerged – Faith Hill’s leg. The 50-year-old singer, who looked stunning in a gorgeous red chiffon-sleeved gown, channeled Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars by showing off her long, lean leg, courtesy of a very generous slit in her dress.

Faith gave the audience a glimpse of her gam during a duet with her hubby Tim McGraw. The two performed “The Rest of Our Life”, the first single off of the couple’s first joint album, which drops on November 17. Also that day, a documentary about country’s favorite couple, titled Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul, debuts on Showtime.

As you can expect, Faith’s shapely leg was the hit of social media, with fans going crazy for it on Twitter. The funniest tweet compared Faith’s awe-aspiring appendage to the infamous leg lamp from A Christmas Story (if you’ve forgotten about that, don’t worry, as that movie is set to run on a loop from pretty much now until December 25).

I am relatively new to the world of country music (thanks, now ex-boyfriend who played it incessantly), but I actually was planning on watching the Showtime doc before I saw this. Faith is gorgeous and she does have a lovely voice. And I adore her for rocking that leg. With all of the tweets slamming Carrie and the CMAs for daring to talk about politics, it’s a nice break from the hate.

51st CMA Awards - Show

51st CMA Awards - Show

51st CMA Awards - Arrivals

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

39 Responses to “Everyone was talking about Faith Hill’s leg at the CMAs”

  1. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:05 am

    Awww, Faith and Tim, my first concert.
    I don’t listen to country anymore, and haven’t for at least 10-15 years, but I love seeing them still together. She’s so beautiful.

  2. Jayna says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:06 am

    Most importantly, they have come out in support of common sense gun control. No assault weapons. They were detailed in their support. More country music stars need to support this stance.

    Her legs look amazing, and her hair is more flattering down.

  3. HH says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:07 am

    I’m not a country music fan, so I don’t know if I like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill music wise , but sure as heck appreciate them as people. They were two of only a handful of country music stars that came out unequivocally against the violence in Charlottesville. Many said nothing. The silence was telling. So yes Faith, #GiveMeAllTheLeg. :)

    ETA: Their statements were before an article/op-Ed came out asking country music artists to speak.

  4. Jo says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:10 am

    She’s a dime piece. Always has been.

  5. ArchieGoodwin says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I stopped watching Nashville 1/2 way through the episode where Rayna dies. I think if I don’t watch it. it didn’t happen.
    This duet is just like Rayna and Luke! I liked Luke, Deacon was too violent.

    Ball & Chain!

  6. Lindy says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:24 am

    I grew up listening to country music and still listen to some of it off and on (when it’s not devolving into jingoism or overblown nostalgia for some fake version of rural America). I’m mostly just happy these two spoke out for stricter gun regulations and made it clear that it’s not about the second amendment. Good for them. They have the stature and voices to go there.

  7. monette says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:26 am

    It’s so nice to see a 50 year old woman beeing the envy of social media for her sexy, sculpted legs.
    Wish mine looked that good.
    But maybe there is still hope for me. I’m only in my 30s :p

  8. Lolo86lf says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I love country music and I love both Faith and Tim. And yes Faith’s legs look fantastic. They both look lean and healthy. Carrie and Brad’s skit on Donald Trump was very cute and entertaining, and his supporters’ ire be damned lol. I was very surprised that DT did not find time to slam Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley by calling them underrated and untalented or something. He must be losing his touch.

  9. Jerusha says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Sturgill Simpson wasn’t invited to the CMAs, so he set up shop outside the arena and got very political.(He hates trump.)
    http://twitter.com/shannonrwatts/status/928631774174879745

    Here are the lyrics to one of his songs.
    http://twitter.com/ddale8/status/928505061839384576

    He’s an outlaw in the Johnny, Willie, Waylon and Kris mode.

  10. Louise177 says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I used to love country music in the ’90s, early 2000′s when I lived in the South. But since I moved back North never listen to country stations. The funny thing is so much of it on pop stations it doesn’t seem like I’m missing much.

  11. Beth says:
    November 10, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Will fans talk about that leg for years like they did about Jolies ?

  12. magnoliarose says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I have always thought she was lovely. I like his views but not much else.

    I think it is telling 45 says nothing. He HATES country music. lol
    I will pretend Keith Urban never happened. CMAs are not something I have ever watched and will never change that fact, but the clips of KU is embarrassing.

  13. Alexandria says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:28 am

    50 years old? I LOVE IT! I could never have legs like that because I am short but love the confidence.

  14. Patricia says:
    November 10, 2017 at 8:48 am

    You’ll shoot your eye out! Love Christmas Story. Classic Christmas movie.

  15. The Old KC says:
    November 10, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Faith and Tim represent what country music should be about: great talent, raw, fresh, emotional material and community/family. Country music traditionally has been a format for conservatives but there has been a surge of more modern viewpoints in recent years (women in country music who represent a more modern feminist viewpoint are my favorite, including Patti Griffin, India Ramey, Emmylou Harris, Kacey Musgraves, and of course, the Dixie Chicks). In my opinion country music gets sullied by much of the so-called “bro-country” and basically low quality junk that mostly gets played on commercial stations, but I’ll leave that alone – to each his or her own, and if you enjoy the vanilla/generic country then I don’t fault you for that. That vein of country is kind of mindless, like some pop. But if it makes you happy, go for it. I just feel like Tim and Faith are even better together and their early 2000′s (I think?) duet “Like We Never Loved at All” is, to me, classic Country that we need more of. I’m excited to hear what new material these two cook up together.

  16. Olive says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:07 am

    that’s Faith Hill?! why aren’t we talking about her face?

  17. Anilehcim says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Serious question: I didn’t watch, but in every picture I saw of Faith, both on the red carpet and while performing, she looked like she was crying. Was she? Is that the result of botox freezing her face? No shade at all, just genuinely curious why she looked like she was either on the verge of tears or just stopped crying in every pic I saw.

  18. LittlefishMom says:
    November 10, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Cocaine does the body wonders. I always heard their marriage was bs and that they were both coke heads. Hoping it’s not true.

