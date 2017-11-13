Jennifer Lawrence in McQueen at the Governors Awards: overkill or amazing?

The Governors Awards were held this past weekend in LA. The Governors Awards have become quite a nice event, and they get bigger and bigger every year. They’re not televised, and reportedly the vibe is much more relaxed and quiet because of it. This awards show is for the more low-key Oscar winners of the year, where they give away the pre-announced honorary lifetime achievement and special achievement Oscars to worthy people. This year’s honorary Oscar winners included Donald Sutherland, director Charles Burnett, cinematographer Owen Roizman, director Agnes Varda and Alejandro Inarritu (for his virtual reality art installation). You can read more about this year’s Governors Awards here.
So many young and fashionable ladies came out for the Governors Awards this year, it sort of surprised me. Many of these women have potential Oscar campaigns, and this is an event full of Oscar voters, so of course they wanted to come out and shake hands and be “seen.” Did you realize that Jennifer Lawrence is campaigning for an Oscar for ‘mother!’? She is. She came to this event with Darren Aronofsky (UGH) and she wore this absurd Alexander McQueen. I think this McQueen would have been fine at the Golden Globes or the Met Gala, but at this event, it was totally overkill.
Here’s Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton. I HATE THIS. It looks like she repurposed an old safari jacket.
Salma Hayek in… what is this? McQueen? Is it wrong that I don’t hate this? I really don’t hate this at all. I actually like it a lot.
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton. LV never does right by her. Ever.
Margot Robbie in Louis Vuitton. I guess LV decided to give their only good dress to Margot. I still want to rip off that stupid bow on her stomach though.
Diane Kruger in Givenchy. Poor Diane, the ruffle monster attacked her.
Tessa Thompson, wearing Altuzarra and baby bangs. I love her, and I hate everything about this. This dress is wrong on her completely, and the baby bangs are LITERALLY THE WORST.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Wow, not a great night for fashion apparently
I’m kinda loving all the dresses tbh – well, except Diane’s.
Margot’s dress is absolutely beautiful. I wish it was not insane designer price and I could wear it to the fancy Christmas party we have this year.
I like Emma’s as well, I would edit out the pocket flaps. And Jens would be served by hoiking up the skirt a few inches, so there is less mid section showing.
Diane k is giving Charlene princess of sadness vibes.
Ha ha. Love Margot’s dress but why is she carrying a sheep?
Oof. I missed that sheep. I would not bring the sheep to the Christmas party.
I now have questions. Is it but it like a puppy surprise? Where do you insert your wallet? And whyyyyyyyyyy
Lol this comment yes.
Looove the fluffy bag!
I expect that baby sheep to baaaah any second lol.
I think Emma Stone looks cute!
Everyone else looks awful. Why has Salma Hayek made a dress out of old bin bags? And Tessa Thompson one out of old cushions?
Agreed. The skirt looks a bit rumpled, that’s all.
I don’t hate Emma S’s hardware-hinged dress at all..but would be more effective if it weren’t white
What ever Margot is carrying: I WANT ONE.
I have a new blanket that looks exactly like her purse. The cats hate it tho 😕
How are these looks all ugly? Especially Tessa’s entire look. Shouldn’t it be harder to make beautiful women look absolutely terrible?
My goodness, I didn’t recognise Tessa! How can all that expensive styling make someone so beautiful look so awful?
Jennifer dress is not pleasing to the eye at all. Actually it looks ridiculous. Diane Kruger’s neck ruffle looks like it’s going to close in on her neck any minute.
Yeah, other than the beading, which is lovely, Jennifer’s dress looks like a Project Runway reject to me.
That is a good description. There are nice elements but it looks amateur.
The only two dresses that I like are Tessa’s and Michelle’s.
Jennifer and Emma are on two different sides of a spectrum; one is overdone and the other is completely underwhelmingly. There were better dresses to pick from both collections.
Salma’s dress is entirely too long but I like it (probably unintentional) homage to eighties nighttime soap divas.
I saw Salma’s dress on instagram … the bling on the shoulders light up! Tacky fabulosity. I love it
Man these looks are horrific. And I guess JLaw is campaigning for that hideous movie that only highbrow artistes liked. I don’t see her getting a nod nor do I see the movie getting any significant ones.
Doesn’t mean they won’t try. Which ugh.
These are more dresses that prove how bad fashion has gotten
Yves Saint Laurent is turning in his grave.
+2
Salmas dress is horrible. It looks like a trash bag bottom and a top that was purchased at Kmart or Target (in the old Halloween bin)
Michelle Williams looks miserable as usual. Her dress would look nice if she actually showed any emotion or expression on her face instead of looking like a hollowed out wax figure.
Yeah, Michelle looks like she is facing a firing squad. She would look so much better if she relaxed a bit and smiled.
Don’t care for any of these looks. I really wish Emma would go back to red hair.
I know, I love her with red hair!
Yes – she should go back to being a redhead. (But I’m biased!)
I actually like Emma Stone’s dress – agree it would be better in a different colour but I still like it. Margot Robbie’s dress would be ok minus that fuzzy triffid thing. Everything else is hideous.
These dresses look like the material was bought in a cheap Indian Saree store.
And the cut is overall awful.
I dont get it.
All the outfits are MEH but i find michelle williams always looks Akward in any fancy clothes she wears.
Emma’s is the only decent one. JLaw looks ridiculous as does Salma.
I actually always dislike Jlaw fashion or makeup.. but this time it was fine.. until I saw the skirt…which looks ridiculous.
Also would like to make a petition to stop Emma Stone from bleaching her hair blonde again.. why would she do everything in her power to look awful??
To be fair, blonde is her natural hair colour, so maybe she just likes going back to it rather than maintaining the red dye job all the time.
I think she had to bleach her hair for her current netflix project she’s filming now, Maniac
All those dresses are seriously lacking…
Having said that, if I had abs like J-Law, I’d wear something similar.
JLaw’s is awful.
Shame, cause she looked so good in Versace a while back.
Stone looks like she’s auditioning for Casper.
Mother underperformed and Battle of the Sexes flopped hard. If they get nommed it’ll be confirmation that the Academy have their faves regardless.
Love Salma Hayek’s dress. I’ll see myself out.
I think I’m in the minority, but I love this look on her. She is perfectly styled, IMO, for once, makeup and hair and dress. I think she looks beautiful.
I have an unreasonable dislike of Michelle Williams. She just makes me so annoyed, just looking at her.
I think Lawrence here is good, even if not stunning.
I find myself crazy about the sheep bag!
Williams sad as usual in LV, I really hope she breaks this circle asap and quits this shade of blonde.
I laughed so hard at the “ruffle monster” attack! I thought Kruger was Charlene of Monaco, they are identical here!
About Thompson: no to the bangs and I think the dress does her no justice, but I like the dress in itself. It looks like an interesting modern reinterpretation of a Renaissance dress to me. I would like to see it on someone else to figure it out.
What I miss is Emma Stone’s old style choices. I was always interested to know what she was wearing. She was fresh, fun, bold and chic at the same time. Nowadays she gives me no thrills. What has happened? Is it just that she has grown up and changed style or did she change “style team”?
emma looks like lindsay Lohan from the era of Lindsay’s vogue cover.
Yep. Fashion died last night.
There are a lot of almosts and if only. The red carpet looks have been on a severe decline for the past several years, and I blame it on the stylists. The dresses aren’t matching the wearer, and the styling is terrible. The hair is awful. Margot Robbie is a stylist’s dream, and yet her hair is like she spent the day at the Farmer’s Market. I have a passionate dislike of day casual hair with red carpet looks.
When a dress has gorgeous detailing and embroidery that is the standout you don’t need busy accessories. MR’s fluff bag is for a sleek, simple look to add a little drama. If her hair had been pinned back, bolder lip and a small gold wrist bag she would have looked better. Emma seems unhealthy lately and white is horrible on her coloring with that hair. Her red hair would have made a difference. But the dress should have been made of a different material and a better color.
I am so sick of J Law on the carpet whatever. Overkill. Mother is embarrassing so let it die. Don’t remind us.
Salma…I like the idea of the dress for a taller person. Like Charlize or Angelina or Gal. Michelle, I don’t know why but I avoid her films and her. She always looks miserable, and I feel miserable looking at her. She needs a makeover. The gamine is getting old on her.
Tessa makes me weep. So much beauty and meh and greasy baby bangs look like when my daughter decided to cut her doll’s hair.
Everyone raves about Diane’s looks, but I have never found her to be captivating. Not unattractive by any means but flat. It could be she is always styled like she was last in line for a look.
I think there are too many red carpets and not enough great dresses to go around. They should make some award events luncheons or teas or cocktail hour. Maybe even a brunch or two.
You can shammy this girl up all you want, she still annoys me to no end.
J Law’s outfit looks like something Madonna or Paula Abdul would’ve worn in the 80′s, except they would never have gone with the black curtain. It’s so random and ugly.
LOVE JLaw’s outfit. Liked everyone’s, except that rag on Diane Kruger. Good God.
