Roy Moore doesn’t remember ‘dating any girl without the permission of her mother’

As we discussed last Friday, the Republican candidate for the open Alabama Senate seat is maybe-probably-definitely a pedophile. His name is Roy Moore, and he’s like a caricature of a Bible-thumping, fire-breathing, culture-warring “conservative,” complete with a massively hypocritical personal story which involves a history of “dating” teenage girls as young as 14 when he was in his 30s. The Washington Post’s blockbuster report came out last Thursday, and Moore continued to be a massive story throughout the weekend. Here’s some of what has happened:

Brietbart is trying to discredit the accusers. Roy Moore is Steve Bannon’s guy, which means that Moore is Brietbart’s guy. Brietbart has been looking for any foothold they can get in this story, having tried to pull the “it was only one 14-year-old” and the “statutory rape isn’t that big of a deal” cards. Their new argument is that the accusers are all lying, I guess.

It was common knowledge. Moore is accused of molesting teenage girls when he was working as an assistant DA in Alabama. One of his former colleagues, Theresa Jones, says now: “It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls. Everyone we knew thought it was weird. We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall.”

Moore spoke to Sean Hannity. It did not go well, probably because Moore was lying his ass off. Hannity tried to ask Moore about the specific accusations, whether Moore has EVER dated someone 17 or 18 or younger and Moore said no, not to his recollection, but then added this: “I don’t remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother.” Case closed!

Speaking of Hannity. Hannity went a bit berserk last Thursday, trying to justify child molestation and statutory rape and he came across as a pedophile apologist. People were trying to get companies to pull their advertising, and it’s worked – five advertisers have pulled their ads out of Hannity’s Fox News show. One of those companies is Keurig, the coffee maker, and so now Deplorables are “boycotting” Keurig because Keurig doesn’t want to be associated with pedophilia.

Roy Moore will sue! And finally, Moore is now telling supporters and donors that he plans to sue the Washington Post. Good luck with that, Bubba.

In the end, I really don’t want people to get their hopes up – Moore is still positioned to win this election because it’s ALABAMA. And because the Republican Party literally stands for nothing.

