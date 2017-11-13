Roy Moore doesn’t remember ‘dating any girl without the permission of her mother’

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed last Friday, the Republican candidate for the open Alabama Senate seat is maybe-probably-definitely a pedophile. His name is Roy Moore, and he’s like a caricature of a Bible-thumping, fire-breathing, culture-warring “conservative,” complete with a massively hypocritical personal story which involves a history of “dating” teenage girls as young as 14 when he was in his 30s. The Washington Post’s blockbuster report came out last Thursday, and Moore continued to be a massive story throughout the weekend. Here’s some of what has happened:

Brietbart is trying to discredit the accusers. Roy Moore is Steve Bannon’s guy, which means that Moore is Brietbart’s guy. Brietbart has been looking for any foothold they can get in this story, having tried to pull the “it was only one 14-year-old” and the “statutory rape isn’t that big of a deal” cards. Their new argument is that the accusers are all lying, I guess.

It was common knowledge. Moore is accused of molesting teenage girls when he was working as an assistant DA in Alabama. One of his former colleagues, Theresa Jones, says now: “It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls. Everyone we knew thought it was weird. We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall.”

Moore spoke to Sean Hannity. It did not go well, probably because Moore was lying his ass off. Hannity tried to ask Moore about the specific accusations, whether Moore has EVER dated someone 17 or 18 or younger and Moore said no, not to his recollection, but then added this: “I don’t remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother.” Case closed!

Speaking of Hannity. Hannity went a bit berserk last Thursday, trying to justify child molestation and statutory rape and he came across as a pedophile apologist. People were trying to get companies to pull their advertising, and it’s worked – five advertisers have pulled their ads out of Hannity’s Fox News show. One of those companies is Keurig, the coffee maker, and so now Deplorables are “boycotting” Keurig because Keurig doesn’t want to be associated with pedophilia.

Roy Moore will sue! And finally, Moore is now telling supporters and donors that he plans to sue the Washington Post. Good luck with that, Bubba.

In the end, I really don’t want people to get their hopes up – Moore is still positioned to win this election because it’s ALABAMA. And because the Republican Party literally stands for nothing.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

88 Responses to “Roy Moore doesn’t remember ‘dating any girl without the permission of her mother’”

  1. Snowflake says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Look at what we have for President. The way this is going, he’ll get elected

    Reply
  2. Sullivan says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Oh. My. God.

    Reply
  3. bread says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:25 am

    If you need to ask her mother’s permission then she’s too young.

    Reply
  4. cr says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Permission from Mom? Well that makes it alright then! /s

    Reply
  5. Lizzie says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    paul ryan: guys – he had permission to be a pedo! did you heart that? great! lets fuck the middle class on their taxes! vote for roy!

    (shoot me…seriously shoot me)

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Disgusting. It’s been terrible watching and reading so many Republican Trump enablers claim this whole thing is a lie, and if it was true, it wouldn’t have been told years later and right before an election

    Reply
  7. lightpurple says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Not only are they supposedly boycotting Keurig, they claim they are breaking Keurigs they already own. So the idiots will have to go out and buy new coffee makers.

    Reply
  8. Jerusha says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Now the Piece of Shit is lying his head off and saying “I NEVER dated teenage girls. I NEVER gave alcohol to anyone.” He’s lying and saying the county was dry, so no alcohol was available. As someone pointed out, the county had been wet ten years at that point.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Good, let him keep changing his story. A former DA should know how that comes across to the jury – in the courtroom and of public opinion.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:35 am

      Moore’s lead is down to 2 points. I am going to send Jones some money after all. And then I am going to go cry because it takes pedophilia to make the impossible look possible.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      November 13, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Why is it that Alabama is always THAT state. Relatively quiet nationally and then when it goes big it goes HUGE. George Wallace. Civil Rights. It is the historical moment when White Evangelical Christianity is exposed as the corrupt bigot KKK organization it is and when the last vestiges of Family Values and Moral Majority have left the building.
      Republicans think pedophilia is ok. If he wins every single photo op with the pedophile will be theirs to own. Anytime a girl is near the moment would be vomit inducing, but they are fine with it.
      It makes me think someone should begin a more extensive investigation into this type of behavior in that area.
      This guy against the man who prosecuted the KKK for the killing of the four little black girls in the church bombing. Doug Jones is too good to be wasted if they don’t want him. He is a hero. The documentary about this had me in floods, and I can’t believe they have the chance to send him to the Senate.

      Reply
    • Annabelle Bronstein says:
      November 13, 2017 at 11:16 am

      If you read between the lines he walked a carefully crafted tightrope with a lawyer at his side. He admitted to EVERYTHING that was legal and denied EVERYTHING that was illegal. What a coincidence 🤔

      Reply
  9. Talie says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:29 am

    He basically told Hannity that more stories would be coming out, so…

    To the people destroying their Keurig’s…I mean, they cost like $120. They’re just dunking on themselves.

    Reply
  10. RBC says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:30 am

    If Moore decides to sue, won’t this just backfire on him? The Washington Post is not going to make such allegations unless it has concrete proof and had their legal team look over the story before publishing. Also going to court could also bring more skeletons to come out of Moore’s closet or the WP could also have more information that it has not yet released.

    Reply
    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      November 13, 2017 at 8:41 am

      He’ll claim that he’ll sue “after” the election, as he can’t expend any energy on it right now. That was Trump’s playbook and it worked well (and he never sued, because he didn’t have the legs to stand on).

      Reply
      • B n A fn says:
        November 13, 2017 at 10:42 am

        I believed 45 also did threatened to sue the women’s who said he sexually abused them. It’s has been over a year and no law suit in sight. Moore is following the dotard play book, deny, deny, deny and threaten to sue. They are full of you knows what. I am so sick of Kellyanne conjob and wife #3 who covered up the dotard’s Sexually abusive ways that helped elected this criminal to the highest office in the land. I’m just praying to see the day Mueller drag them all away in chaines on handcuffs 🤚both hands and feet to jail.

    • Christin says:
      November 13, 2017 at 11:31 am

      I expect WaPo covered themselves, and he knows it. But if he can fundraise using himself as a victim of the big, bad media, then he may pursue that angle.

      Reply
  11. Merritt says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:31 am

    So gross. Anyone who votes for him is disgusting.

    Reply
  12. Wind Whistler says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:32 am

    God. He makes it sound like he made sure the girls got a permission slip signed so he’s above board. And nothing about that seems remotely wrong to him? What a creepy pervert/predator.

    Reply
  13. Luca76 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Only good thing about this is the Keurig boycott they’re horrible for the environment. Shame on the pedo-apologists.

    Reply
  14. Nicegirl says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Wonder if there are any mothers out there who remember RM ‘dating’ their daughters without permission?

    Reply
  15. serena says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:37 am

    This is utterly gross, him and all his apologists.. rot in hell, or prison -that would be better- .

    Reply
  16. Nicole says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I mean the moral ridiculousness of the religious right is appalling. On the one hand you don’t want people having sex, birth control, abortions, etc because religion.
    And in the next breathe statutory rape is okay. I mean are these people dropped on their heads at birth or do we not have school where they live. WTH.
    Also what kind of person thinks it’s okay to admit you know a grown man is cruising high schools for girls?!

    Reply
  17. Elkie says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:39 am

    So just to confirm – he spent his thirties trawling for vulnerable mid-pubescent girls to sexually assault, was removed from office TWICE for defying court orders, tried to bar a Muslim from entering Congress because the First Amendment is apparently optional and wants to criminalise sex between consenting same-sex adults, whilst being so mind-meltingly incompetent as a candidate that he didn’t even know what “DACA” was when asked during the week that it was literally front page headline news, and he’s still going to be a senator?!

    To every Alabaman who doesn’t miss the lynchings, you have my sympathy. Shooting our economy in the foot by voting for Brexit seems almost Einsteinian in comparison….

    Reply
  18. third ginger says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:39 am

    These are the “values voters”, my fellow Americans. They like to talk about their loyalty to their “Lord and savior.” Turns out it’s undying loyalty to any creature with an R by its name.

    Reply
  19. Annetommy says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Strange that it seems to escape these rabid evangelists that in fact God was the father of Jesus, not Joseph. Sex didn’t come into it. Allegedly. But like the women accusing the president, another god-fearing man, they are all lying as part of a democratic plot. Is there any untruth these trump supporters won’t swallow?

    Reply
  20. Jerusha says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:41 am

    We had a packed crowd at Friday’s Fish Fry Rally. And I SHOOK JOHN LEWIS’ HAND!
    http://www.al.com/news/mobile/index.ssf/2017/11/doug_jones_no_knowledge_whatso.html

    Reply
  21. BJ says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Traditional Family Values.
    Get permission before you date a 16 year old when you are 30+.#sarcasm

    Reply
  22. HK9 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Why are you dating girls YOU’RE A GROWN MAN!! :-(

    Reply
  23. Giddy says:
    November 13, 2017 at 8:57 am

    He was in the D.A.’s office and he told the 14 year old’s mother that he would take care of her while the mom was in court. Did he regularly troll for victims outside of divorce or custody hearings? Everything about this creep is disgusting, from sexual assault to his Stone Age rulings.

    Reply
  24. happyoften says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:05 am

    It isn’t true that Repulican’s don’t stand for anything. Pedophilia and treason certainly count as things, and shouldn’t be so blithely dismissed.

    I want everyone that votes for this truly horrible human being to get a “I support Pedos” button in their stocking. From Jesus, since he’s the reason for the season. And apparently his conception makes abusing children A-okay.

    I am done mollycoddling these morons. Anyone that makes like he was spot checking for the second coming needs to be forcibly ejected into space. With their bible.

    Reply
  25. Boston Green Eyes says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:31 am

    You know who I hate more than the turds like Trump and Moore? The deplorables who voted for them.

    There, I said it.

    Reply
  26. Lorelai says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Did anyone else see Bill Maher’s show on Friday night? I sh!t you not, some Republican (I forget who) actually tried to excuse this by claiming that — and I’m paraphrasing — because Joseph was an adult male carpenter and Mary was a young girl but they had Jesus and made a family so it’s all good. 😑

    Reply
  27. Jerusha says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:57 am

    At Friday’s Veterans’ Day Parade, I was standing on the side wearing a Doug Jones for Senate bumper sticker plastered on my tee shirt. The Republican Wonen’s Float comes passing by, one of the women sees my shirt and says, “Yay!” If we can get our Core Dem voters to the polls and rogue Repubs, we can do it. Chant, pray, make offerings to the Moon Goddess, whatever, just send positive energy our way.
    http://twitter.com/willbenton1/status/929448219213553664

    Reply
  28. Alana says:
    November 13, 2017 at 9:59 am

    His wife would have only been about 21 to his 35 when they married, wouldn’t she? One article I read said that they’ve been married for 35 years with a 14 year age gap, so if he’s 70, he would have been somewhere around 35ish and she would have been somewhere around 21ish +/-? And that would have been within a couple of years of all this?

    Reply
  29. Emily says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:21 am

    The only silver lining of Trump’s presidency is seeing all the disgusting, hypocritical, pedophiles. woman-hating, rape-apologists and sexual predators show their true faces. The down side is just how many people will excuse it so long as the disgusting person in question votes against abortion.

    Reply
  30. Notmypresident says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I burst out laughing at the headline. This is the twilight zone, and it’s insane.

    Reply
  31. magnoliarose says:
    November 13, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Ann Coulter tried and failed to defend it.
    https://www.someecards.com/news/politics/ann-coulter-roy-moore-jfk-twitter/

    Reply
  32. Spike says:
    November 13, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Roy, keep digging your own grave. Even if he is elected he’s going to face an uphill battle in Washington. I so wish he was in prison to experience what it’s like to have someone enforce their will upon you.

    Can we please stop using the phrase deplorables? People now feel justified to use it against any Republican or conservative. I hate it as much as libt*rds, snowflakes, SJW, etc. It’s reductive; deraisl any hopes of reunification.

    Hmm, so if Hannity feels this way about heteros doing this he will probably feel the same way with Spacey right? I think not..

    Reply
  33. Radley says:
    November 13, 2017 at 11:19 am

    The Republicans were riding so high a year ago and now they’re exposed over and over for being morally bankrupt, greedy and totally inept. There seems to be no bottom. Gun massacres don’t matter. Racism, sexism, xenophobia and homophobia don’t matter. Molestation and predatory behavior doesn’t matter. What matters? White men’s right to go wild at everyone else’s expense?? It’s sick.

    Burn the right wing to the ground. Vote all the bums out. Maybe then they’ll reinvent themselves in a way that doesn’t menace society.

    Reply
  34. Sherry says:
    November 13, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I’ve said before, my husband is a far right conservative (and yes, I get ragey toward him and his friends). Yesterday one of them basically said, “Even if it’s true, it’s okay to vote for a pedophile because Moore’s pro-life and it will save millions of babies.”

    This kind of reasoning is why Donald “grab em by the p*ssy” Trump is president.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment