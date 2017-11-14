Blake Shelton is apparently People Mag’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive

Personally, I don’t give a crap about Blake Shelton. I don’t watch The Voice, nor do I listen to country music. I’m not buying what Blake is selling, especially when he’s selling Trump-sympathizing deplorable-ness. What Blake is selling is some kind of “aw shucks, I’m just a pleasant country boy who loves to drink and hang out with my dogs, look at my dimples!” It’s not for me, but I’m not his target audience. His target audience is “moms who watch The Voice” and “country music fans who think Miranda Lambert did him wrong.” As it turns out, those people subscribe to People Magazine! And so Blake Shelton is apparently People’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive.
Blake Shelton is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017, Gossip Cop has exclusively learned. It’s expected the singer and coach on “The Voice” will grace the cover of the magazine’s annual issue when it hits newsstands on Wednesday. The official announcement, however, will be made one day before.
It’s been a banner year for Shelton, whose new album, Texoma Shore, was released on November 3. In the past two weeks alone, Shelton has been everywhere promoting his new record, including on the “Today” show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” And, of course, he’s also currently appearing on season 13 of “The Voice.” He remains the NBC competition’s winningest coach and will be back for season 14 next year. And in addition to his own new music, Shelton is also featured on girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s holiday song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”
Shelton also recently opened Ole Red Tishomingo, a 5,000-square foot restaurant and music venue, which the performer said he opened simply to “try to help out” the community by attracting people from outside, as well as other parts of, Oklahoma. Not only can people have a burger and a beer, but they also can possibly hear Shelton or other artists performing. “The only thing that’s really in it for me is to have a place to anytime I feel like it I can come in here and pull up a stool and play some country music,” said Shelton. Another new venture is the clothing line, BS By Blake Shelton, which launched as a partnership with Macy’s this month.
Gossip Cop has a history of pre-announcing the SMA winner, and I believe they have some kind of official source at People leaking this stuff to them. I don’t understand why People Mag steps on their own exclusive, or gives their exclusive away to Gossip Cop, but there you go. This has been happening for years and Blake is THE ONE. As for Blake… generally, once the “winner” is announced, I’m always like “yeah, I should have thought of that, he’s the obvious choice.” It’s never going to be truly sexy men like Idris Elba or Juan Martin del Potro. All we can hope for is that People doesn’t repeat one of the least popular choices, like Adam Levine. Remember that? Levine got it a few years back. Which just proves that People Mag is in bed with The Voice.
Welp that’s the one 2017 deserves
Lol, exactly.
Yup. WTF, People Mag?
People mag = waiting rooms at doctors’ and dentists’ offices, hair salons, etc. Right along with Readers’ Digest large-print and National Geographic.
That’s funny
I’ve never even heard of him!
Lucky you.
SPOT. ON.
Right? I was going to say ew yuck, I can’t stand him, but this seems fitting for this craptacular year.
for real. trump is president and blake shelton’s drunk bloated yee haw aesthetic is sexy.
NK – i thought you were going to nuke us soon?
They rarely choose a POC, so we already knew it wasn’t happening in the year of the Deplorable. He’s not ugly but he does nothing for me, personally.
Also, his fake dating Gwen Stefani is boring.
Perfect. LOL!
Sad but true. The choice leaves me cold, like Blake himself.
Hahahahahaha this is a joke, right?
Them sweet veneers must’ve been the deciding factor.
Now we’ll have to suffer through a week of Gwen’s gushing over this. Blech.
I’m just thankful it’s not Justin Timberlake.
Lord… there’s that. SMH.
Silver lining!
In which case I’d subscribe just so I could cancel in protest.
Yep. Or Eric or Don Jnr.
Ugh. Blake as some kind of standard for men in the era of Trump. No. I am not having this. This is such a waisted opportunity to actually make a statement. Like announce men who have brain and an oppinion and support women as e sexy bevmcause this is what actualy makes a man sexy to me
if a drunk with a fake smile is sexy. . . then I guess.
instant reaction was a very loud ew.
He makes my legs slam shut
It’s been a while since a sexy man has actually got this “accolade”. I’m with you on DelPo Kaiser.
How about some sexy Black man like Idris or Chadwick Bozeman. Or hot Asian men like Daniel Henny, or the first Asian male supermodel Godfrey Gao or Harry Shum Jr. who has a fandom thanks to Glee and Shadow Hunters. They are truly sexy.
I heard RDJ turned it down once when he was offered. I guess he didn’t want to do the interview.
This is People magazine. They worked so hard to not have a POC they went with Blake Shelton.
Daniel Dae Kim!
Oh yea, DDK as well, those cheekbones
I wouldn’t mind Harry for sexiest!
Godfrey is so hot! He deserves way more attention
Just googled Juan, I don’t find him attractive at all. He looks like an lizard who’s mouth is too small for their head.
Michael B. Jordan.
Way to generalize about viewers of the Voice, not a mom nor do listen to country music…he’s comes off less offensive than Adam Levine or Christine Aguilera when she’s on. And less annoying than Miley. Sexy he’s not though & I found him to be annoying most of the time. He knows what he’s doing music wise and coaches the contestants very well. I prefer him most days to Adam or Miley.
I *am* a mom who watches the voice (used to watch anyway) and ugh. Blake is not sexy to me at all.
A generalization is not a universalization.
Oh dear.
Hmmm. Nope.
My new sexist man of the year is Chadwick Boseman. He has questionable judgement in choosing projects ( I am talking about him playing Thurgood Marshall) but he is talented and thoughtful.
My runner up is Park Chan-wook. Not because he is physically attractive but more that I love his films, he gives great interviews, and he loves cats.
I love Chadwick Boseman and he is much sexier than Blake Shelton
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LightPurple Yes! 1000x yes to Chadwick Boseman! I also agree on Michael B Jordan.
@Alix I also agree on Daniel Dae Kim!
And I would like to add Idris Elba!
Any of those fine sexy men would make me happy.
What a great pick. Mine would be Matt Bomer or Luke Evans. John Cho [ great on TV's EXORCIST] ? So many better choices.
I approve of your list. I personally like Luke Evans more, but Matt is so charming that I cannot turn him away. He would make a good Roarke if they ever made the In Death series by JD Robb into a tv show.
How could I forget about John Cho? You are the second person to mention the tv version of the Exorcist, so I think I will give it a try.
So exactly how does People Magazine decide this? Is it done by the public voting for their favourite or does the celebrity’s publicist or people close to them pay the magazine for this honour ?
Its negotiated with the publicists, giving People Mag some access to their personal lives. If it was a vote we would have always had One Direction members or Justin Bieber.
U can read about it on Lainey’s page : he must be white ( only black man to be.named was Denzel), American ( the only British to ever get it was David Beckham), from am industry that can be exported all over the world ( movie stars where the favorite, but now that they are dead they go with actors or with music eg. Adam Levine or sports like soccer eg. David Beckham), must cater to the Minnie Van Majority ( aka. white American suburban stay at home mothers) , must have something to promote this time of year and most importantly must be game to accept the award and do an interview about it and cover the magazine.
Many actors have refused the “honor” like Ryan Gosling, because it has become a joke of an award.
So this is why it has come to this. And by this I mean IT: Blake Shelton. Bleach!
Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Jude Law, Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth aren’t American and Duane Johnson doesn’t consider himself white but otherwise, yes, bland American white guys are usually the choice.
“it has become a joke of an award” I mean it never really was the Pulitzer.
Trump’s Americkkka y’all!
Surely you jest..
Whoa! Is that for real? He’s kind of handsome, but not sexy at all. Nothing eyecatching attractive about him. Where is Loki?
This is the perfect headline….for THE ONION.
^^^ Genius! ^^^
Also, don’t some celebrities turn this down? So how do we know a truly appealing man did not do that.
Ryan Gosling is rumoured to have turned it down. Justin Trudeau must have declined this year.
We are truly living in Opposite World.
People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” never fails to underwhelm.
I spent a while trying to decide what animal he reminds me of, and I think I’m going to go with a sloth. It’s the eyes.
Wow this is so funny! Lainey will be really disappointed.
What a joke! I only know him because of the Gwen Stefani showmance. 2017 doesn’t cease to amaze me. Thank God the year is nearly over.
It’s a fitting end to 1967.
Ha ha. +1!
Eh! I don’t listen to his music but Blake is known for visiting and supporting his fans that are ill.
Does this thing still exist???
Its prestige has died an agonising death.
They should revive SMA by doing something new, like searching for real life, ordinary sexy people. Each year choose a few countries and look for a sexy man/woman in there.
Now for that I would pay attention.
Haven’t we already established that title goes to the highest bidder via their publicist?
It’s a no for me :p
Ok. Maybe I didn’t understand the definition of “sexy” when I learned English.
HOW???
When was the last SMA who was actually sexy? I can’t remember.
I don’t see what’s wrong with the last three (The Rock, David Beckham, and Chris Hemsworth). I wouldn’t call any of them the sexiest, but I think they’re not terrible choices.
Although I might have been stockholmed into liking Beckham. I grew up with everyone going gaga over his faux hawk when I was 8, and living through the tackiness of him and Posh in their early years. Comparatively speaking, cool-dad David Beckham IS hot.
None of them do a damn thing for me. Beckham’s speaking voice alone is a real no no.
Yeah I’m actually surprised they picked someone so bad this year – the alst 3 choices have been solid!
@annetommy yeah, I can see the lack of appeal, especially if you’re not keen on beefcakes. I still have a soft spot for Hemsworth though (he’s always been one of my favourite Chris’s, even before the latest Thor installment).
This man is like a male Taylor Swift. Evenly featured, I suppose, but zero sex appeal. Like, none. He is blank. Wonder bread has more raw sexual energy and force of personality.
Him? No.
Now back in the day Merle Haggard would have been a good choice. He was a good looking young man.
Del Potro, sexy?! I was watching him on the tennis circuit when he was a gangly 19 yo; him and sexy Does Not Compute for me. Great tennis player though. Here’s praying 2018 is the year he finally stays healthy.
Lainey was predicting Marky Mark (Mark Wahlberg), so honestly I saw Blake Shelton and felt kind of… relieved? Not that it was a very high bar to clear…
I hope DelPo stays healthy too, it’s a shame his career has been blighted by injury. I think he’s got that cuddly Sasquatch thing going on….
I objectively see your point, but I will forever remember him as the man-child who wrestled the USO trophy away from Nadal. Also, watching tennis is a terrible way to remain thinking of players as sexy. I can’t remember which player it was, but my attraction was completely killed after I saw him literally pour sweat out of his cap. Gross.
Really? Blake Shelton was the best they could find?
My thoughts exactly. This is really the best they could do? Lol.
He is about as sexy as a dead fish. He gives off creepy vibes. I can see him being a card carrying member of the good old boys club of the ass slappers.
Yawn. Ethan Hawke, Daniel Craig or Gael Garcia Bernal.
I call it now – next year People will choose Joe TS toyboy. She put him in Prada Commercial, she can put him as the sexiest. And it is great choice for Trump America 2017 – white Aryan guy, who looks like Hitler wet dream. But seriously Blake? WTF? What next, Nobel Prize for Donald Junior?
As long as Jason Momoa is still alive all other choices for sexiest man alive are malarkey. MALARKEY I TELL YOU (I really need something new to be angry about besides politics, so there you go)!
I just saw pics of him in the Justice League premiere post, and you’re right, he’s ridiculously sexy. Though I will say he’s at least 10 time hotter with Lisa Bonet. The pictures of them together is when his sexiness punched me in the face.
Momoa is the sexiest, makes me feel sorry for other men….they can not compare.
Yep, Jason would have been perfect, especially with Justice League coming out. Maybe they’re saving him for when Aquaman comes out next year.
If this is the best People can come up with, they should probably just stop doing it
Wtf? Gross.
https://youtu.be/zL7SobTAnuQ
With every passing moment it becomes more and more evident that Troy went to get the pizza, and that this is, in fact, the darkest timeline.
Love him. Am glad. If you watched him more closely on the Voice you’d see what a compassionate man he is. And extremely supportive of the contestants even long after a season ends. He is a good guy, not sexist and certainly not racsist. Funny how all the liberals here love to stereotype.
The fact that he wasn’t at the CMAs last week and wasn’t nominated means something though. Today’s country may be distancing itself from him. He needs to watch that. They can be nasty.
I haven’t watched The Voice in years. But The Voice is what made Blake popular with people outside of the country music fans and blew him up into a very famous star. He was the breakout star on that show because of his quick wit, and fans of the show discovered him, who had never even heard of him before. I agree. He has seemed to be very supportive of contestants. He had that one open for him on tours. I think he is very giving as far as children’s charities (600,000 to an Oklahoma children’s hospital), supporter of Jude’s Hospital, and disaster relief concerts.
BUT I don’t consider him sexy. He doesn’t consider himself sexy, making fun of his body.
This isn’t some big year for him with awards or anything, at least in country music. No entertainer of the year or best album or anything. But his face did photograph beautifully in black and white on his last album cover. That’s as far as sexy went for him.
My only guess is People Mag thought he would pull in sales. I have no clue why he was selected this year. I thought they usually chose someone who was having a big year. Maybe I’m wrong on that. I haven’t paid much attention to People Mag’s SMA for years, except when it’s posted about on here.
A drunken, cheating Trump supporter? Gross.
I find him to be funny and charming, but sexy? No way.
