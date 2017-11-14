Blake Shelton is apparently People Mag’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive

The Today Show Halloween

Personally, I don’t give a crap about Blake Shelton. I don’t watch The Voice, nor do I listen to country music. I’m not buying what Blake is selling, especially when he’s selling Trump-sympathizing deplorable-ness. What Blake is selling is some kind of “aw shucks, I’m just a pleasant country boy who loves to drink and hang out with my dogs, look at my dimples!” It’s not for me, but I’m not his target audience. His target audience is “moms who watch The Voice” and “country music fans who think Miranda Lambert did him wrong.” As it turns out, those people subscribe to People Magazine! And so Blake Shelton is apparently People’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive.

Blake Shelton is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017, Gossip Cop has exclusively learned. It’s expected the singer and coach on “The Voice” will grace the cover of the magazine’s annual issue when it hits newsstands on Wednesday. The official announcement, however, will be made one day before.

It’s been a banner year for Shelton, whose new album, Texoma Shore, was released on November 3. In the past two weeks alone, Shelton has been everywhere promoting his new record, including on the “Today” show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” And, of course, he’s also currently appearing on season 13 of “The Voice.” He remains the NBC competition’s winningest coach and will be back for season 14 next year. And in addition to his own new music, Shelton is also featured on girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s holiday song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Shelton also recently opened Ole Red Tishomingo, a 5,000-square foot restaurant and music venue, which the performer said he opened simply to “try to help out” the community by attracting people from outside, as well as other parts of, Oklahoma. Not only can people have a burger and a beer, but they also can possibly hear Shelton or other artists performing. “The only thing that’s really in it for me is to have a place to anytime I feel like it I can come in here and pull up a stool and play some country music,” said Shelton. Another new venture is the clothing line, BS By Blake Shelton, which launched as a partnership with Macy’s this month.

[From Gossip Cop]

Gossip Cop has a history of pre-announcing the SMA winner, and I believe they have some kind of official source at People leaking this stuff to them. I don’t understand why People Mag steps on their own exclusive, or gives their exclusive away to Gossip Cop, but there you go. This has been happening for years and Blake is THE ONE. As for Blake… generally, once the “winner” is announced, I’m always like “yeah, I should have thought of that, he’s the obvious choice.” It’s never going to be truly sexy men like Idris Elba or Juan Martin del Potro. All we can hope for is that People doesn’t repeat one of the least popular choices, like Adam Levine. Remember that? Levine got it a few years back. Which just proves that People Mag is in bed with The Voice.

BS by Blake Shelton launch at Macy's Herald Square

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

92 Responses to “Blake Shelton is apparently People Mag’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive”

  1. Nicole says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Welp that’s the one 2017 deserves

    Reply
  2. Milla says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Hahahahahaha this is a joke, right?

    Reply
  3. Kaye says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I’m just thankful it’s not Justin Timberlake.

    Reply
  4. SM says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Ugh. Blake as some kind of standard for men in the era of Trump. No. I am not having this. This is such a waisted opportunity to actually make a statement. Like announce men who have brain and an oppinion and support women as e sexy bevmcause this is what actualy makes a man sexy to me

    Reply
  5. kimbers says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:17 am

    if a drunk with a fake smile is sexy. . . then I guess.

    Reply
  6. Alissa says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:21 am

    instant reaction was a very loud ew.

    Reply
  7. Annetommy says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:22 am

    It’s been a while since a sexy man has actually got this “accolade”. I’m with you on DelPo Kaiser.

    Reply
  8. Purplehazeforever says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Way to generalize about viewers of the Voice, not a mom nor do listen to country music…he’s comes off less offensive than Adam Levine or Christine Aguilera when she’s on. And less annoying than Miley. Sexy he’s not though & I found him to be annoying most of the time. He knows what he’s doing music wise and coaches the contestants very well. I prefer him most days to Adam or Miley.

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Oh dear.

    Reply
  10. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Hmmm. Nope.

    My new sexist man of the year is Chadwick Boseman. He has questionable judgement in choosing projects ( I am talking about him playing Thurgood Marshall) but he is talented and thoughtful.

    My runner up is Park Chan-wook. Not because he is physically attractive but more that I love his films, he gives great interviews, and he loves cats.

    Reply
  11. RBC says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:27 am

    So exactly how does People Magazine decide this? Is it done by the public voting for their favourite or does the celebrity’s publicist or people close to them pay the magazine for this honour ?

    Reply
    • QueenB says:
      November 14, 2017 at 7:31 am

      Its negotiated with the publicists, giving People Mag some access to their personal lives. If it was a vote we would have always had One Direction members or Justin Bieber.

      Reply
    • monette says:
      November 14, 2017 at 7:43 am

      U can read about it on Lainey’s page : he must be white ( only black man to be.named was Denzel), American ( the only British to ever get it was David Beckham), from am industry that can be exported all over the world ( movie stars where the favorite, but now that they are dead they go with actors or with music eg. Adam Levine or sports like soccer eg. David Beckham), must cater to the Minnie Van Majority ( aka. white American suburban stay at home mothers) , must have something to promote this time of year and most importantly must be game to accept the award and do an interview about it and cover the magazine.
      Many actors have refused the “honor” like Ryan Gosling, because it has become a joke of an award.
      So this is why it has come to this. And by this I mean IT: Blake Shelton. Bleach!

      Reply
  12. YeahRight says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Trump’s Americkkka y’all!

    Reply
  13. Nancy says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Surely you jest..

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Whoa! Is that for real? He’s kind of handsome, but not sexy at all. Nothing eyecatching attractive about him. Where is Loki?

    Reply
  15. third ginger says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:32 am

    This is the perfect headline….for THE ONION.

    Reply
  16. third ginger says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Also, don’t some celebrities turn this down? So how do we know a truly appealing man did not do that.

    Reply
  17. lightpurple says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:35 am

    We are truly living in Opposite World.

    Reply
  18. Emily says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:39 am

    People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” never fails to underwhelm.

    Reply
  19. Millenial says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I spent a while trying to decide what animal he reminds me of, and I think I’m going to go with a sloth. It’s the eyes.

    Reply
  20. Tana says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Wow this is so funny! Lainey will be really disappointed.

    Reply
  21. Flora says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:43 am

    What a joke! I only know him because of the Gwen Stefani showmance. 2017 doesn’t cease to amaze me. Thank God the year is nearly over.

    Reply
  22. Sam says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:44 am

    It’s a fitting end to 1967.

    Reply
  23. Adrien says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Eh! I don’t listen to his music but Blake is known for visiting and supporting his fans that are ill.

    Reply
  24. loislane says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Does this thing still exist???
    Its prestige has died an agonising death.
    They should revive SMA by doing something new, like searching for real life, ordinary sexy people. Each year choose a few countries and look for a sexy man/woman in there.
    Now for that I would pay attention.

    Reply
  25. MeowuiRose says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Haven’t we already established that title goes to the highest bidder via their publicist?

    It’s a no for me :p

    Reply
  26. Slowsnow says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Ok. Maybe I didn’t understand the definition of “sexy” when I learned English.

    Reply
  27. littlemissnaughty says:
    November 14, 2017 at 7:59 am

    HOW???

    Reply
  28. Jamie42 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:10 am

    When was the last SMA who was actually sexy? I can’t remember.

    Reply
  29. happyoften says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:13 am

    This man is like a male Taylor Swift. Evenly featured, I suppose, but zero sex appeal. Like, none. He is blank. Wonder bread has more raw sexual energy and force of personality.

    Reply
  30. wood dragon says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Him? No.
    Now back in the day Merle Haggard would have been a good choice. He was a good looking young man.

    Reply
  31. Cs says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Del Potro, sexy?! I was watching him on the tennis circuit when he was a gangly 19 yo; him and sexy Does Not Compute for me. Great tennis player though. Here’s praying 2018 is the year he finally stays healthy.

    Lainey was predicting Marky Mark (Mark Wahlberg), so honestly I saw Blake Shelton and felt kind of… relieved? Not that it was a very high bar to clear…

    Reply
  32. paranormalgirl says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Really? Blake Shelton was the best they could find?

    Reply
  33. Chef Grace says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:25 am

    He is about as sexy as a dead fish. He gives off creepy vibes. I can see him being a card carrying member of the good old boys club of the ass slappers.

    Reply
  34. Redgrl says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Yawn. Ethan Hawke, Daniel Craig or Gael Garcia Bernal.

    Reply
  35. it is cool says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I call it now – next year People will choose Joe TS toyboy. She put him in Prada Commercial, she can put him as the sexiest. And it is great choice for Trump America 2017 – white Aryan guy, who looks like Hitler wet dream. But seriously Blake? WTF? What next, Nobel Prize for Donald Junior?

    Reply
  36. Medusa says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:48 am

    As long as Jason Momoa is still alive all other choices for sexiest man alive are malarkey. MALARKEY I TELL YOU (I really need something new to be angry about besides politics, so there you go)!

    Reply
  37. Skins says:
    November 14, 2017 at 8:55 am

    If this is the best People can come up with, they should probably just stop doing it

    Reply
  38. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Wtf? Gross.

    https://youtu.be/zL7SobTAnuQ

    Reply
  39. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:29 am

    With every passing moment it becomes more and more evident that Troy went to get the pizza, and that this is, in fact, the darkest timeline.

    Reply
  40. Svea says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Love him. Am glad. If you watched him more closely on the Voice you’d see what a compassionate man he is. And extremely supportive of the contestants even long after a season ends. He is a good guy, not sexist and certainly not racsist. Funny how all the liberals here love to stereotype.
    The fact that he wasn’t at the CMAs last week and wasn’t nominated means something though. Today’s country may be distancing itself from him. He needs to watch that. They can be nasty.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      November 14, 2017 at 9:59 am

      I haven’t watched The Voice in years. But The Voice is what made Blake popular with people outside of the country music fans and blew him up into a very famous star. He was the breakout star on that show because of his quick wit, and fans of the show discovered him, who had never even heard of him before. I agree. He has seemed to be very supportive of contestants. He had that one open for him on tours. I think he is very giving as far as children’s charities (600,000 to an Oklahoma children’s hospital), supporter of Jude’s Hospital, and disaster relief concerts.

      BUT I don’t consider him sexy. He doesn’t consider himself sexy, making fun of his body.
      This isn’t some big year for him with awards or anything, at least in country music. No entertainer of the year or best album or anything. But his face did photograph beautifully in black and white on his last album cover. That’s as far as sexy went for him.

      My only guess is People Mag thought he would pull in sales. I have no clue why he was selected this year. I thought they usually chose someone who was having a big year. Maybe I’m wrong on that. I haven’t paid much attention to People Mag’s SMA for years, except when it’s posted about on here.

      Reply
  41. Betsy says:
    November 14, 2017 at 9:58 am

    A drunken, cheating Trump supporter? Gross.

    Reply
  42. Ozogirl says:
    November 14, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I find him to be funny and charming, but sexy? No way.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment