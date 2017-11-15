Kim Kardashian needs help picking out a one-syllable girl’s name for her third baby

For months now, we’ve known that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogacy. They waited a while to confirm it, which I understand – there are just as many nervous moments with a surrogacy, and they wanted to wait, which is their right. Kim had a baby shower over the weekend, which says to me that the baby is due pretty soon. We’ve heard that before as well, that the baby is due before Christmas. I think Kimye Baby #3 will probably happen in early December. So, Kim is getting ready and Kanye is probably getting ready too. Kim stopped by The Ellen Show to chat, and she let it slip that they’re expecting a girl this time around. They don’t have a name yet, but it will be difficult to outdo North West.

Kim Kardashian accidentally revealed the sex of Baby No. 3 Wednesday. Making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim discussed how welcoming a child via surrogate differs from her pregnancies. “I don’t know if my son [Saint West] gets it yet. Especially since I don’t have the belly, it is a different experience. I said to my sisters, ‘Would it be really creepy if I just had someone dress up like a big stork and drop the baby off at the front door?’” she said. “Isn’t that what we heard when were growing up? That storks dropped off…?”

“You’re going to mess him up real bad,” Ellen DeGeneres teased. “Don’t do that.”

“My daughter [North West] thinks she’s really tricky. We had a baby shower over the weekend. I thought, ‘I really do want to have a baby shower because I want her to feel that something’s coming and for her to really understand it,” Kim explained. “People brought toys and gifts. She was opening them all up the next day and she said, ‘Mom, Baby Sister’s not here. I think I need all of her toys in my room. I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re OK for Baby Sister.’”

Ellen replied, “She’s a toy tester…and you just told us it’s a girl!”

“Oh! I guess!” Kim said with a laugh. “Yes, it is. North is really excited about that. She’s so excited. Let’s see if it lasts. I did explain to her, ‘OK, at 4:00 in the morning, when you come in my room, I’m going to have to be with Baby Sister—I have to feed her.’ We’ll see how it goes.”

“Is that her name, Baby Sister?” Ellen joked. “Do you have a name yet?”

“We don’t have a name. At the baby shower, I was like, ‘I don’t want to play any baby games, measuring the belly—none of that will work for this time around. I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there’s something that sticks,’” Kim said. “We’re freaking out. We have no name.” Ellen had a “celebrity baby name generator” ready, but it wasn’t all that useful. Possibilities included Lip-Kit West (“Kylie would love that…”), West West (“You’ll definitely know how to spell your first and last name easily…”) and Pop West (“Not for me…”).

The best option was Star West. “You know what’s so funny? I’m not going to name her Star, but my daughter picks that name all the time,” Kim revealed to Ellen. “So, she got a toy and it’s a llama—Baby Sister’s toy that she took—and I said, ‘Well, OK, what do you want to name the llama?’ She said, ‘Star—Star West!’ So, she names everything Star West.’ I’m not vibing on it.”

Ellen, who took credit for naming Kim and Kanye West’s son, finally ran out of suggestions. “You’re so difficult!” she told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “I’m trying to help you.” Kim, who said her surrogate will give birth “soon,” realizes she can be a little bit picky. “I do like different name—but short, easy to spell, one syllable,” she said. “That’s kind of my vibe.”