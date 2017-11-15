Kim Kardashian needs help picking out a one-syllable girl’s name for her third baby

For months now, we’ve known that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogacy. They waited a while to confirm it, which I understand – there are just as many nervous moments with a surrogacy, and they wanted to wait, which is their right. Kim had a baby shower over the weekend, which says to me that the baby is due pretty soon. We’ve heard that before as well, that the baby is due before Christmas. I think Kimye Baby #3 will probably happen in early December. So, Kim is getting ready and Kanye is probably getting ready too. Kim stopped by The Ellen Show to chat, and she let it slip that they’re expecting a girl this time around. They don’t have a name yet, but it will be difficult to outdo North West.
Kim Kardashian accidentally revealed the sex of Baby No. 3 Wednesday. Making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim discussed how welcoming a child via surrogate differs from her pregnancies. “I don’t know if my son [Saint West] gets it yet. Especially since I don’t have the belly, it is a different experience. I said to my sisters, ‘Would it be really creepy if I just had someone dress up like a big stork and drop the baby off at the front door?’” she said. “Isn’t that what we heard when were growing up? That storks dropped off…?”
“You’re going to mess him up real bad,” Ellen DeGeneres teased. “Don’t do that.”
“My daughter [North West] thinks she’s really tricky. We had a baby shower over the weekend. I thought, ‘I really do want to have a baby shower because I want her to feel that something’s coming and for her to really understand it,” Kim explained. “People brought toys and gifts. She was opening them all up the next day and she said, ‘Mom, Baby Sister’s not here. I think I need all of her toys in my room. I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re OK for Baby Sister.’”
Ellen replied, “She’s a toy tester…and you just told us it’s a girl!”
“Oh! I guess!” Kim said with a laugh. “Yes, it is. North is really excited about that. She’s so excited. Let’s see if it lasts. I did explain to her, ‘OK, at 4:00 in the morning, when you come in my room, I’m going to have to be with Baby Sister—I have to feed her.’ We’ll see how it goes.”
“Is that her name, Baby Sister?” Ellen joked. “Do you have a name yet?”
“We don’t have a name. At the baby shower, I was like, ‘I don’t want to play any baby games, measuring the belly—none of that will work for this time around. I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there’s something that sticks,’” Kim said. “We’re freaking out. We have no name.” Ellen had a “celebrity baby name generator” ready, but it wasn’t all that useful. Possibilities included Lip-Kit West (“Kylie would love that…”), West West (“You’ll definitely know how to spell your first and last name easily…”) and Pop West (“Not for me…”).
The best option was Star West. “You know what’s so funny? I’m not going to name her Star, but my daughter picks that name all the time,” Kim revealed to Ellen. “So, she got a toy and it’s a llama—Baby Sister’s toy that she took—and I said, ‘Well, OK, what do you want to name the llama?’ She said, ‘Star—Star West!’ So, she names everything Star West.’ I’m not vibing on it.”
Ellen, who took credit for naming Kim and Kanye West’s son, finally ran out of suggestions. “You’re so difficult!” she told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “I’m trying to help you.” Kim, who said her surrogate will give birth “soon,” realizes she can be a little bit picky. “I do like different name—but short, easy to spell, one syllable,” she said. “That’s kind of my vibe.”
I’m including the clip below – Ellen is doing everything to help Kim pick out a name, and I kind of appreciate her criteria – one syllable, easy to spell, something that sounds good with West (which is actually a great surname with most first names). Personally, the names North and Saint have grown on me so much over the years, and I could totally see Kim naming this baby Star West. Someone in the audience suggested Elle West, which I could see too. One syllable names for Kimye: what should they choose? Sloane West. Lex West. Hope West. Dove West. Quinn West. She’s not listening to us, though.
I’ve never watched a Kardashian show, but I do like that they are being such huge, unabashed awareness to surrogacy.
+1
Yesterday she was telling PEOPLE how much more difficult the surrogacy is than being pregnant. Agree to disagree here, she whines either way all the way to the bank and that’s selfishness. They had her new beauty collection at the shower. Come on, Kim.
For names: Key, Fly, Soar, Strike, Dee for his ma if it has to be one syllable?
Skye, Lee, eve, lux, Rayne, Dawn, rose
Talk about first world problems.
How about a one letter name? M, sounds like emme. L is elle. Can I win a prize if I’m right?
Wylde West?
Raina you win!!! Love it.
@raina
That is awesome!!! Love it!!!😂😂
YES!
Donna. Donna West.
Yes
Two syllables.
Here’s a name for them: Putz.
😂
Heh. ; )
I was thinking “Duh”, but that’s more a reflection of mom and dad not the poor baby.
Next West
Third West.
She actually seemed to like Third West or Tres West. I think Tre West is a legit contender.
Best West
Nest West
Vest West
Chest West
Prop West
Love Prop. How about Boobs West (get a jump on her future) or the hyphenated Fat-Transfer West…maybe Liar West (her legacy) Tacky West, Winky-eye West
Krap
I just choked on my coffee. You win. Lol.
and if they go for a middle name “Fest”
I’m surprised Kanye didn’t want North named after his mother, but he was too busy being cool to be sentimental.
Not everyone wants to name their child after dead relatives, no matter how beloved they were. Sometimes you want your child to have a fresh start with their own name, not the baggage of a beloved relative that child may feel they have to “live up to” and always feel like they’re falling short.
Knoob
Not sure if Kim really slipped saying the baby is a girl as DM had stories on the shower and the color pink was very prominent.
She snapchatted her baby shower and everything was pink.
She hinted a while ago that North really wanted a sister. I think Kim wanted another girl and with surrogacy could probably pick the gender (though they reportedly did this with Saint too didn’t they?).
Kit
South
East
Chair
Toe
Dime
Pen
Knee
Car
Cup
Tea
Ball
Cord
Phone
Door
Floor
Pad
House
Mouse
Wall
Gym
The possibilities are endless
Haha! Thanks for the laugh today.
Lol, Gym. Gym West. Said like ‘Kim’, tho.
Tea West is awesome
Snap
Tap
Light
Quest
Spoon
Fork
Knife
Cat
Bird
Coat
Shirt
Skirt
Eye
Kit
Lip
Doll
Tin
Clip
Wig. Wig West.
Quest West
Nine.
Wild.
Lol
I never hated Saint West; North really did take some time. Nori is really cute though. I actually like those names better then Blue, Sir and Rumi.
Hahaha! These comments are great!
Due West. But spell it DEW, like morning mist.
This one got an out-loud chuckle outta me.
!!!!!
Lou?
Bean?
I would genuinely laugh hysterically if she called it Bean.
How about Vanity? Would fit that family well. Could call her “Van” for short.
Stella West.
Actually, I don’t really care LOL
I think naming a child Saint is arrogant and setting them up for jokes.
They’ll name this one South.
Bey West since they worship Beyonce so much.
Other sane and krazy ones:
Kay / Kaye
Klo
Elle
Belle
Kai
Bless
Glow
Dame
March / May / June
Queen
Keen (since Kim wants to be Kate’s BFF)
Lime
Jade
Kate / Kayde
Kape
Mist
Snow
Vain
Twit
Go
Due West
do west
Mae West
classic!!
hope they think of it!
Yes!!
Queen
Dame
Lady
Lorde
Reign
Crown
True
Skye
Star
Moon
Next
Sign
I’m kind of vibing True West at the moment
Can’t do Reign, Kourtney already took that one.
These are good!
True West.
True – I think that’s it!
Tired West
Daycare I use to work at, kids last name was Forward. One kid was named Press. No lie.
Many teachers (and nurses) have name horror stories.
Like
KAY WEST….
Literally…*rolls eyes*
MOO
Fame West
Vogue West to try to forever stay in Anna Wintour’s good grace.
True
Oh, sorry, I see SLP above beat me to it!
I didn’t think people still had baby showers for baby #3?
Seems like more and more people have baby showers for babies beyond #1. Their choice, but I would like to see a tradition of those that can afford it take what is given at the baby shower or have a baby shower that gets practical items, diapers, onsies, bottles, etc. and give to an organization that can use things for the less fortunate.
I have many friends/family that have showers for baby #2 and beyond. It has always bothered me as I grew up with the traditional baby shower for baby #1 and nothing beyond that. Gift giving and expectations from others have gotten completely out of control IMO, and not just with baby showers. I do not have children yet, but I certainly do not expect to have or want a shower beyond baby #1. I get that this is an opinion, but it’s mine.
One that I share.
Someone mentioned a second baby shower was doable if there were many years between the children or 2nd child was different sex.
Swift
Truth
Best
Free
Snake
Rose
Kai West
Art West
I just found a website with almost 7300 one syllable words. Can the K clan read?
Of course they can … but she can’t talk about her efforts to promote world peace or eradicate hunger, so we are stuck with reality show baby name conversations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(I know we don’t like them, but come on.)
Faith West!
ROME WEST …Tres and True sound like solid contenders, too.
