Kim Kardashian needs help picking out a one-syllable girl’s name for her third baby

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday

For months now, we’ve known that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a third child via surrogacy. They waited a while to confirm it, which I understand – there are just as many nervous moments with a surrogacy, and they wanted to wait, which is their right. Kim had a baby shower over the weekend, which says to me that the baby is due pretty soon. We’ve heard that before as well, that the baby is due before Christmas. I think Kimye Baby #3 will probably happen in early December. So, Kim is getting ready and Kanye is probably getting ready too. Kim stopped by The Ellen Show to chat, and she let it slip that they’re expecting a girl this time around. They don’t have a name yet, but it will be difficult to outdo North West.

Kim Kardashian accidentally revealed the sex of Baby No. 3 Wednesday. Making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim discussed how welcoming a child via surrogate differs from her pregnancies. “I don’t know if my son [Saint West] gets it yet. Especially since I don’t have the belly, it is a different experience. I said to my sisters, ‘Would it be really creepy if I just had someone dress up like a big stork and drop the baby off at the front door?’” she said. “Isn’t that what we heard when were growing up? That storks dropped off…?”

“You’re going to mess him up real bad,” Ellen DeGeneres teased. “Don’t do that.”

“My daughter [North West] thinks she’s really tricky. We had a baby shower over the weekend. I thought, ‘I really do want to have a baby shower because I want her to feel that something’s coming and for her to really understand it,” Kim explained. “People brought toys and gifts. She was opening them all up the next day and she said, ‘Mom, Baby Sister’s not here. I think I need all of her toys in my room. I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re OK for Baby Sister.’”

Ellen replied, “She’s a toy tester…and you just told us it’s a girl!”

“Oh! I guess!” Kim said with a laugh. “Yes, it is. North is really excited about that. She’s so excited. Let’s see if it lasts. I did explain to her, ‘OK, at 4:00 in the morning, when you come in my room, I’m going to have to be with Baby Sister—I have to feed her.’ We’ll see how it goes.”

“Is that her name, Baby Sister?” Ellen joked. “Do you have a name yet?”

“We don’t have a name. At the baby shower, I was like, ‘I don’t want to play any baby games, measuring the belly—none of that will work for this time around. I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there’s something that sticks,’” Kim said. “We’re freaking out. We have no name.” Ellen had a “celebrity baby name generator” ready, but it wasn’t all that useful. Possibilities included Lip-Kit West (“Kylie would love that…”), West West (“You’ll definitely know how to spell your first and last name easily…”) and Pop West (“Not for me…”).

The best option was Star West. “You know what’s so funny? I’m not going to name her Star, but my daughter picks that name all the time,” Kim revealed to Ellen. “So, she got a toy and it’s a llama—Baby Sister’s toy that she took—and I said, ‘Well, OK, what do you want to name the llama?’ She said, ‘Star—Star West!’ So, she names everything Star West.’ I’m not vibing on it.”

Ellen, who took credit for naming Kim and Kanye West’s son, finally ran out of suggestions. “You’re so difficult!” she told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “I’m trying to help you.” Kim, who said her surrogate will give birth “soon,” realizes she can be a little bit picky. “I do like different name—but short, easy to spell, one syllable,” she said. “That’s kind of my vibe.”

[From E! News]

I’m including the clip below – Ellen is doing everything to help Kim pick out a name, and I kind of appreciate her criteria – one syllable, easy to spell, something that sounds good with West (which is actually a great surname with most first names). Personally, the names North and Saint have grown on me so much over the years, and I could totally see Kim naming this baby Star West. Someone in the audience suggested Elle West, which I could see too. One syllable names for Kimye: what should they choose? Sloane West. Lex West. Hope West. Dove West. Quinn West. She’s not listening to us, though.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leaving Kendall's birthday party in West Hollywood

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

85 Responses to “Kim Kardashian needs help picking out a one-syllable girl’s name for her third baby”

  1. Singtress says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I’ve never watched a Kardashian show, but I do like that they are being such huge, unabashed awareness to surrogacy.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Talk about first world problems.

    Reply
  3. Susanne says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:29 am

    How about a one letter name? M, sounds like emme. L is elle. Can I win a prize if I’m right?

    Reply
  4. Lenn says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Donna. Donna West.

    Reply
  5. PlayItAgain says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Here’s a name for them: Putz.

    Reply
  6. hilariouso says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Next West

    Reply
  7. donna says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Krap

    Reply
  8. babykitten says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I’m surprised Kanye didn’t want North named after his mother, but he was too busy being cool to be sentimental.

    Reply
    • Olive says:
      November 15, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      Not everyone wants to name their child after dead relatives, no matter how beloved they were. Sometimes you want your child to have a fresh start with their own name, not the baggage of a beloved relative that child may feel they have to “live up to” and always feel like they’re falling short.

      Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Knoob

    Reply
  10. swak says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Not sure if Kim really slipped saying the baby is a girl as DM had stories on the shower and the color pink was very prominent.

    Reply
  11. word says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Kit

    Reply
  12. Lightpurple says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:48 am

    South
    East
    Chair
    Toe
    Dime
    Pen
    Knee
    Car
    Cup
    Tea
    Ball
    Cord
    Phone
    Door
    Floor
    Pad
    House
    Mouse
    Wall
    Gym

    The possibilities are endless

    Reply
  13. Frosty says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Quest West

    Reply
  14. Layla Beans says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Nine.

    Reply
  15. Jessica says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I never hated Saint West; North really did take some time. Nori is really cute though. I actually like those names better then Blue, Sir and Rumi.

    Reply
  16. AngieB says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Hahaha! These comments are great!

    Reply
  17. Juls says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Due West. But spell it DEW, like morning mist.

    Reply
  18. Jennifer says:
    November 15, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Lou?
    Bean?

    I would genuinely laugh hysterically if she called it Bean.

    Reply
  19. Anoneemouse says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:02 am

    How about Vanity? Would fit that family well. Could call her “Van” for short.

    Reply
  20. Cee says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Stella West.

    Actually, I don’t really care LOL

    Reply
  21. Anastasia says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I think naming a child Saint is arrogant and setting them up for jokes.

    They’ll name this one South.

    Reply
  22. Alexandria says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Bey West since they worship Beyonce so much.

    Other sane and krazy ones:
    Kay / Kaye
    Klo
    Elle
    Belle
    Kai
    Bless
    Glow
    Dame
    March / May / June
    Queen
    Keen (since Kim wants to be Kate’s BFF)
    Lime
    Jade
    Kate / Kayde
    Kape
    Mist
    Snow

    Reply
  23. Pandy says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Vain
    Twit

    Reply
  24. Pandy says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Go

    Reply
  25. ANOTHER DAY says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Due West
    do west

    Reply
  26. M4lificent says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Mae West

    Reply
  27. Eliza says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Queen
    Dame
    Lady
    Lorde
    Reign
    Crown
    True
    Skye
    Star
    Moon
    Next
    Sign

    I’m kind of vibing True West at the moment

    Reply
  28. SLP says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:28 am

    True West.

    Reply
  29. Jordan says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Tired West
    Daycare I use to work at, kids last name was Forward. One kid was named Press. No lie.

    Reply
  30. MylaRoma says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Like
    KAY WEST….
    Literally…*rolls eyes*

    Reply
  31. Sumodo1 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:33 am

    MOO

    Reply
  32. RBC says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Fame West

    Reply
  33. Keels says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Vogue West to try to forever stay in Anna Wintour’s good grace.

    Reply
  34. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:48 am

    True

    Oh, sorry, I see SLP above beat me to it!

    Reply
  35. Renee says:
    November 15, 2017 at 10:56 am

    I didn’t think people still had baby showers for baby #3?

    Reply
  36. Womble says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Swift
    Truth
    Best
    Free
    Snake

    Reply
  37. Heather says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Rose

    Reply
  38. LittlefishMom says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Kai West

    Reply
  39. me says:
    November 15, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Art West

    Reply
  40. Lady D says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    I just found a website with almost 7300 one syllable words. Can the K clan read?

    Reply
  41. Kari says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Faith West!

    Reply
  42. MMMMMmmmmm says:
    November 15, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    ROME WEST …Tres and True sound like solid contenders, too.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment