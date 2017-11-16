Angelina Jolie: ‘A man who mistreats women is not oversexed. He is abusive’

Angelina Jolie was in Vancouver yesterday for the U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial Conference. Jolie was one of the keynote speakers, and her speech was about the subject she’s devoted so much of her time to in the past decade: sexual violence in conflict. Through her work with the UNHCR, she’s seen first hand how rape and sexual assault are used as weapons of war. She’s seen how women are chronically undervalued in societies around the world, and how that chronic undervaluation leads to systemic disenfranchisement, inequity and a cycle of abuse, violence, poverty and the collapse of countries. She addressed all of that and more in her speech, saying in part:
“Sexual violence is everywhere – in the industry where I work, in business, in universities, in politics, in the military, and across the world. All too often, these kinds of crimes against women are laughed off, depicted as a minor offense by someone who cannot control themselves, as an illness, or as some kind of exaggerated sexual need. But a man who mistreats women is not oversexed. He is abusive.”
Jolie called sexual violence “a critical obstacle to achieving women’s equality and our full human rights,” adding that it is often used as a weapon of war. “It is cheaper than a bullet, and it has lasting consequences that unfold with sickening predictability that make it so cruelly effective,” she explained.
Outside of Hollywood, the actress pointed to female Rohingya refugees seeking asylum in Bangladesh, saying that almost every woman there “is either a survivor of sexual violence or a witness to multiple incidences of sexual assault, rape or gang‑rape.”
She also noted the Democratic Republic of Congo, where she said last week a trial opened “for 46 alleged cases of the rape of children by militia fighters, who had been told that blood of virgins would grant them supernatural protection. Some of the victims were 18 months old.”
Jolie went on to say that recognizing sexual violence as a weapon of war is not enough. “Even if we accept that sexual violence has nothing to do with sex, that it is a crime, and that it is used as a weapon, many people still believe that it is simply not possible to do anything about it.”
Fighting against sexual violence is “hard, but it is not impossible,” she said. “We have the laws, the institutions, and the expertise in gathering evidence. We are able to identify perpetrators. What is missing is the political will.”
I’m sure there will be some people who accuse Jolie of merely taking up this cause because of everything that’s happened in the past two months. Those people are idiots – she’s been working on this for years. That’s why she knows this is a unique moment to make this kind of speech – as a society, we’re now trending more towards “believing women” and “believing the victims” like never before. There is broad work (or, work on behalf of broads!) to be done at every level of society, from sexual abuse and exploitation in refugee camps to rape in war zones to sexual harassment in supposedly “first world” environments.
Wonderful speech and there was a cute picture of Angelina and Justin Trudeau at the convention.
Would call for Justelina if it weren’t for the fact he was married….
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOuK-BgVwAAqcF0.jpg:large
Oh but Maya, if he left his wife for her you’d have Sophie in your sights soon enough. I shudder on her behalf to think of it.
Umm I haven’t attacked other women for a long time now. I stopped doing that when I realised I was being hypocrite by wanting men to stop attack women but I still did.
And since you are obviously referring to my dislike of Jennifer Aniston, I havent commented on her threads for more than 2 years.
Really Maya? I apologize then and I am sincerely very glad to hear that. Good for you!
No worries 😁
Hugs to you Maya. I know people like to give you a lot of sh!t on this site, but you seem like a cool person.
Thanks 😁
I am used to the attacks on here. I don’t let it get to me because these people only attack Angelina fans and especially me (calling me mental, obsessive etc) and not others who write bad stuff about her (thin shaming, double mastectomy, her children etc).
They are being hypocrites so their opinions of me don’t matter.
Don’t always agree with you on here, Maya – but you’re right. That’s a sweet photo. I’m pro-Sophie though, so we can settle for them becoming family friends, yes?
she is awesome with her humanitarian work. I’m not her biggest fan but this is something about her that I really admire and am so thankful that she brings attention to this.
Amazing to me that people can find fault and accuse her of doing this for PR. “PR” is hosting a telethon and then going back to your daily life. she’s in this for real, and for the long haul and it’s obvious.
I am no fan of Jolie or her movies, but her charity work has done a lot of good in terms of war rape and sexual violence awareness.
So hat off to her for her work, speeches and engagement with the subject.
From a rape survivor, thank you Ms Jolie.
#metoo
Same here – not a fan, but she has been a fighter for this cause and these victims for a long time, and it’s admirable.
Also, it can’t be stated enough that it’s about power and abuse, not sex.
Sweety you need a new line of attack – this is getting boring and predictable.
She has been doing this for more than a decade and is not only talking the talk but actually walking the walk. Built schools for girls in Asia and Africa, sponsors free health clinics and much more.
What have you been doing for others??
Whom are you replying to?
Someone called Sofia left a message but that has now been removed😏
I hate when that happens. If a message is removed, the replies should be removed too, so we’re not left looking crazy!
KBB – agree with that..
A proud fan of the Jolie here!
Great speech. On a side note: How could anyone hate this woman? She’s well spoken and devoted to aiding all women. I don’t understand all the Angelina hate I seem to constantly see.
I always enjoyed her speeches and articles on human rights, animal conservation, women’s health, etc. I can’t stand these articles with celebs on their beauty inspirations, products, exercise routines.
There are more important things going on in the world and her speech really puts the focus on it.
I admire her.
I stand with you
She’s doing good work on this, no doubt. Hats off.
18 months old..this is horrifying
This shocking detail in a horrifying description of sex abuse hit me in the heart and made it explode a million times.
Me too! In fact I had to read it several times (with my mouth hanging open) to make sure I had it right :’(
Damn that was tough to read.
I do have to say, I’m one of those people Jolie refers to that don’t think you can do anything about these crimes. Once they’ve been committed, a life or lives have already been destroyed or caused severe trauma. The long and often unfair and emotionally taxing processes for women who do want to subject themselves to a court battle is just another form of abuse imo.
It’s blatant activists or politicians cannot stop abuse with laws or call for change, that will never happen. As long as men are in power, the processes to punish these crimes are going to be biased to favour men’s accounts and letting them off the hook or with a minor sentence while battering the woman’s soul. There’s also too many people that don’t care about victims and people defending criminals. Some of the things that come out of court, it rips your heart out too, the obvious disdain for survivors of sexual assault who dare to speak up about their abuse is too rampant in the justice systems and court of public opinion.
I mean Jolie just attended a Hollywood event (Governors Awards Ceremony) where nobody said anything about all the abuse as if the past weeks of shaming abusers didn’t happen. It’s business as usual and that’s usually the case in society and organisations when abuse comes to light. That’s not shading Jolie, it’s just reality. I understand she needs to bring a message of both cruel truths but also hope and positivity but like…I don’t believe it will ever get better?
I know, it’s unfathomable. Horrifying and heartbreaking.
I gasped in horror and it scared my dogs.
Yeah. I feel sick. I can’t imagine … those men should be shot. There’s no hope for them.
I feel sick, too. Animals.
I sincerely hope that this new awareness we’re seeing leads to actual results and widespread change. Kudos to Jolie and everyone else who works so diligently on behalf of survivors.
Agreed. And it’s good- especially now, with everything that’s been happening over the past month or so- that she brought out the point that it’s about men being ABUSIVE, not about them being ‘oversexed’.
In all my years reading Celebitchy, I never thought I would see the day where the MP I helped work to elect while I lived in his riding would appear on here with Angelina Jolie (Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s Defense Minister).
That’s all I got this morning.
Jolie is a voice of sanity in the current whirlwind. Comforts me to see institutions like the U.N. amplify the issue of sexual violence as a threat to human rights.
Absolutely. Reading her speech is like a cool drink of water in the ethical dessert we live in.
I do applaud Angelina speaking out against sexual violence and how she actively goes to third world countries speaking out for children’s rights. I do find her a complicated person though because she was quite vicious in her public attacks against her ex husband and this hurts her children. So is the public Angelina different from the private Angelina. It makes one wonder. I applaud Jennifer Garner for the way she has handled her divorce in order to protect her children’s privacy and I am sure her divorce has been a very painful process for her.
What hurts the Jolie-Pitt kids is the private behavior of their dad. Pretending that this is normal is damaging, just like pretending screwing nannies who work for you is damaging, just like letting your abuser of an ex use your kids as pr shield is damaging.
Kate your comment is everything! Couldn’t have said it better than you did. Jolie left and never looked back she wasn’t prepared to be a door mat to any man and I say good for her! She handled it the best way she could and her children know the truth which is what matters and not what outsiders think.
Exactly Kate!! And Andrea 1, the fact that the kids are with her and even photographed with her smiling and doing seemingly every day things together, speaks volumes about all of that, in my opinion.
Besides, we all know Brad Pitt is going to be unscathed from all of this – he will still make a kajillion dollars in movies, real estate, investments, etc. and women will still fall all over him. All he has to do is keep himself in check and Angelina becomes the unreasonable, slanderous one, the one keeping him from his kids. It happens every day to people with a lot less money and a lot less pretty.
Jennifer Garner didn’t have to dealt with her husband being an abusive alcoholic.
Angelina not only had to protect her children against Brad’s alcoholism but also his verbal and even physical attack (Brad himself admitted to crossing the line with Maddox).
And also – those children all needed therapy and the boys even refused to meet with Brad for months.
Ben as far as we know – is an alcoholic and drug user but he never misbehaved with Jennifer nor the children.
Wait, so you’re saying Jolie and not Garner had to protect her kids from alcoholism? Ben hasn’t discussed it publicly as Pitt has, but somehow I doubt that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No Savasana Lotus, Garner by all public counts didn’t have to protect her kids from an ABUSIVE alcoholic. Big difference.
There were rumors about her screaming at the kids and giving them silent treatments when she didn’t approve of them. The same type of rumor but the truth is that divorce brings out all sorts of stories and it helps no one by perpetuating falsehoods like that. Rumors she was on drugs on and off, and they persist, but I would bet you wouldn’t believe them.
You should stop saying something like that. Domestic Violence is very serious and an accusation that should not be thrown at someone because you no longer like them.
Vicious in her attacks against her husband? Just stop. Please.
@citygirl, how do we know from what garner had to protect her children? Just because we have no information, doesn’t make it less worse. They keept it more private in any case then Angelina and Brad. And this i say as a decade long brangelina fan. But that doesnt make me naive. Im a disappointed brangeloonie.
She never made public attacks. It was a court battle of which details became public and apparently it was serious enough that he still appears to have limited visitation.He admitted to at least some alcohol abuse. We see what men get away with in Hollywood why do we expect women to coddle grown ass men as Jen Garner did in the past?
Garner has class
So does Jolie.
Maybe she does but a lot of times, people also conflate class with secrecy. Jennifer has been good at appearing to keep the things going on in her family/marriage a secret. Anyone who has studied or experienced how family dynamics work when someone is an addict can tell you that Jennifer Garner’s brand of class looks a lot like family/spouse of an addict behavior.
She might have class. She might have fucked up dependency and image issues. She might have both.
You take away from her powerful message by bringing up her divorce. This is her moment to bring much-needed attention to a serious issue. She has done a great job and has been consistent in her work and is using this moment to shine a light on horrific crimes. You can’t compare her divorce with what the women she is talking about, and I highly doubt she would either.
For anyone who wants to cry for the next 3 days, there is a devastating video about slavery in Libya on the CNN website.
I saw them auctioning off someone, and when I heard “$400”, I stopped watching. I just can’t.
Mind boggling. For more background on the destruction of Libya I highly recommend Slouching toward Sirte by Maximillian Forte.
“Fighting against sexual violence is “hard, but it is not impossible,” she said. “We have the laws, the institutions, and the expertise in gathering evidence. We are able to identify perpetrators. What is missing is the political will.”
- Roy Moore
- Donald Trump
- Add names here
She has been very consistent on this issue, back to the point of directing her first movie. I still think she is overly obsessed with suffering but I appreciate the fact that she has used her celebrity to shine a spotlight on systemic sexual assault.
PR stunt
It is my heartfelt wish that more people would practice these so-called PR stunts.
What a crafty woman she is, then. A decade-plus of human rights activism has all been a PR stunt, guys. Let’s all go home. Joyce figured it out.
*sighs and rolls eyes in disgust*
There’s always gotta be one…
I agree with Joyce and have elaborated it below.
Right to free speech must allow divergent opinions. Rolling eyes and being disgusted is inappropriate… or is it censorship already?
Wait, so when you have a diverging opinion it’s free speech, but then when someone has an opinion diverging from yours it’s censorship? The logic here is so circular we’re creating a logic inception.
Great speech. Hope it’s repeated over and over through all media outlets. And may I add…she gets an A+ today for that dress.
The dress is lovely, and for some reason I love that in the photo with JT you can see the creases in the front from when she was sitting down because that ALWAYS happens to my skirts, too.
And THIS is why I am an “Angelina stan” as I’ve been accused of being in the past. I AM. And it’s becauae of things like this that I am. Angelina has put her time and money where her mouth is time and again on these issues. She has been fighting for the tights of female refugess for well over a decade. I am always so puzzled by the amount of hate she gets.
Totally agree with you. This work is so timely with everything coming out, but she has been working actively on these issues for at least a decade or more. I admire her dedication.
She fights for refugees.
But she doesn’t fight against those wars which produce refugees. Because she would have to name those who started the wars and she doesn’t dare. She is surely afraid that she would be treated like Jane Fonda aka “Hanoi Jane”.
To make my point clearer: imagine there was a charity which said they fought against racially motivated police violence. But this charity said they only treated the victims and never mentioned the cause of the violence. It would be called an absurd approach.
Jolie’s point of view is similar. She fights for refugees. But not against wars.
Jolie is going to put on her boots and tell the Warmongers, in Sudan, Angola, Chad, DRC, Congo, Pakistan, Ethopia, Uganda, Guinea, Liberia and Togo, ‘now look here put down your Macchettes and stop raping humans’.
If you’re talking about Iraq, Afghanistan, what do you really expect her to say?
You can’t have it both ways, she is doing it for PR, or she is not calling out Warmongers.
“for 46 alleged cases of the rape
of children by militia fighters, who had been told that blood of
virgins would grant them supernatural protection. Some of the
victims were 18 months old.”
No words
Brilliant speech. Bravo!
As the UN ambassador for refugees and women and children in crisis situations you surely know where this mistreatment of women (and children) is rooted in.
Patriarchy, machismo and chauvinist culture and as leftovers of colonialism and certain stone-age type of religions and more.
She is manipulative
So are you!
18 months…?? Dear god.. that made me shiver so much.. Anyway Jolie is a QUEEN!
