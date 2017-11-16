Angelina Jolie: ‘A man who mistreats women is not oversexed. He is abusive’

Embed from Getty Images

Angelina Jolie was in Vancouver yesterday for the U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial Conference. Jolie was one of the keynote speakers, and her speech was about the subject she’s devoted so much of her time to in the past decade: sexual violence in conflict. Through her work with the UNHCR, she’s seen first hand how rape and sexual assault are used as weapons of war. She’s seen how women are chronically undervalued in societies around the world, and how that chronic undervaluation leads to systemic disenfranchisement, inequity and a cycle of abuse, violence, poverty and the collapse of countries. She addressed all of that and more in her speech, saying in part:

“Sexual violence is everywhere – in the industry where I work, in business, in universities, in politics, in the military, and across the world. All too often, these kinds of crimes against women are laughed off, depicted as a minor offense by someone who cannot control themselves, as an illness, or as some kind of exaggerated sexual need. But a man who mistreats women is not oversexed. He is abusive.”

Jolie called sexual violence “a critical obstacle to achieving women’s equality and our full human rights,” adding that it is often used as a weapon of war. “It is cheaper than a bullet, and it has lasting consequences that unfold with sickening predictability that make it so cruelly effective,” she explained.

Outside of Hollywood, the actress pointed to female Rohingya refugees seeking asylum in Bangladesh, saying that almost every woman there “is either a survivor of sexual violence or a witness to multiple incidences of sexual assault, rape or gang‑rape.”

She also noted the Democratic Republic of Congo, where she said last week a trial opened “for 46 alleged cases of the rape of children by militia fighters, who had been told that blood of virgins would grant them supernatural protection. Some of the victims were 18 months old.”

Jolie went on to say that recognizing sexual violence as a weapon of war is not enough. “Even if we accept that sexual violence has nothing to do with sex, that it is a crime, and that it is used as a weapon, many people still believe that it is simply not possible to do anything about it.”

Fighting against sexual violence is “hard, but it is not impossible,” she said. “We have the laws, the institutions, and the expertise in gathering evidence. We are able to identify perpetrators. What is missing is the political will.”

[From People]

I’m sure there will be some people who accuse Jolie of merely taking up this cause because of everything that’s happened in the past two months. Those people are idiots – she’s been working on this for years. That’s why she knows this is a unique moment to make this kind of speech – as a society, we’re now trending more towards “believing women” and “believing the victims” like never before. There is broad work (or, work on behalf of broads!) to be done at every level of society, from sexual abuse and exploitation in refugee camps to rape in war zones to sexual harassment in supposedly “first world” environments.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

79 Responses to “Angelina Jolie: ‘A man who mistreats women is not oversexed. He is abusive’”

  1. Maya says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Wonderful speech and there was a cute picture of Angelina and Justin Trudeau at the convention.

    Would call for Justelina if it weren’t for the fact he was married….

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOuK-BgVwAAqcF0.jpg:large

    Reply
  2. Sayrah says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Preach!

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      November 16, 2017 at 10:29 am

      she is awesome with her humanitarian work. I’m not her biggest fan but this is something about her that I really admire and am so thankful that she brings attention to this.

      Amazing to me that people can find fault and accuse her of doing this for PR. “PR” is hosting a telethon and then going back to your daily life. she’s in this for real, and for the long haul and it’s obvious.

      Reply
  3. SilverUnicorn says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I am no fan of Jolie or her movies, but her charity work has done a lot of good in terms of war rape and sexual violence awareness.

    So hat off to her for her work, speeches and engagement with the subject.
    From a rape survivor, thank you Ms Jolie.

    Reply
  4. Maya says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Sweety you need a new line of attack – this is getting boring and predictable.

    She has been doing this for more than a decade and is not only talking the talk but actually walking the walk. Built schools for girls in Asia and Africa, sponsors free health clinics and much more.

    What have you been doing for others??

    Reply
  5. Andrea1 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:54 am

    A proud fan of the Jolie here!

    Reply
  6. M Marie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Great speech. On a side note: How could anyone hate this woman? She’s well spoken and devoted to aiding all women. I don’t understand all the Angelina hate I seem to constantly see.

    Reply
    • jj says:
      November 16, 2017 at 10:16 am

      I always enjoyed her speeches and articles on human rights, animal conservation, women’s health, etc. I can’t stand these articles with celebs on their beauty inspirations, products, exercise routines.
      There are more important things going on in the world and her speech really puts the focus on it.

      Reply
  7. Sullivan says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I admire her.

    Reply
  8. Darla says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:01 am

    She’s doing good work on this, no doubt. Hats off.

    Reply
  9. Odetta says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:03 am

    18 months old..this is horrifying

    Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:14 am

      This shocking detail in a horrifying description of sex abuse hit me in the heart and made it explode a million times.

      Reply
    • Artemis says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:38 am

      Damn that was tough to read.

      I do have to say, I’m one of those people Jolie refers to that don’t think you can do anything about these crimes. Once they’ve been committed, a life or lives have already been destroyed or caused severe trauma. The long and often unfair and emotionally taxing processes for women who do want to subject themselves to a court battle is just another form of abuse imo.

      It’s blatant activists or politicians cannot stop abuse with laws or call for change, that will never happen. As long as men are in power, the processes to punish these crimes are going to be biased to favour men’s accounts and letting them off the hook or with a minor sentence while battering the woman’s soul. There’s also too many people that don’t care about victims and people defending criminals. Some of the things that come out of court, it rips your heart out too, the obvious disdain for survivors of sexual assault who dare to speak up about their abuse is too rampant in the justice systems and court of public opinion.

      I mean Jolie just attended a Hollywood event (Governors Awards Ceremony) where nobody said anything about all the abuse as if the past weeks of shaming abusers didn’t happen. It’s business as usual and that’s usually the case in society and organisations when abuse comes to light. That’s not shading Jolie, it’s just reality. I understand she needs to bring a message of both cruel truths but also hope and positivity but like…I don’t believe it will ever get better?

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:43 am

      I know, it’s unfathomable. Horrifying and heartbreaking.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      November 16, 2017 at 9:43 am

      I gasped in horror and it scared my dogs. :(

      Reply
    • Pandy says:
      November 16, 2017 at 12:32 pm

      Yeah. I feel sick. I can’t imagine … those men should be shot. There’s no hope for them.

      Reply
    • tracking says:
      November 16, 2017 at 1:13 pm

      I feel sick, too. Animals.

      Reply
  10. Sparkly says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I sincerely hope that this new awareness we’re seeing leads to actual results and widespread change. Kudos to Jolie and everyone else who works so diligently on behalf of survivors.

    Reply
  11. Tania says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:09 am

    In all my years reading Celebitchy, I never thought I would see the day where the MP I helped work to elect while I lived in his riding would appear on here with Angelina Jolie (Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s Defense Minister).

    That’s all I got this morning.

    Reply
  12. adastraperaspera says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Jolie is a voice of sanity in the current whirlwind. Comforts me to see institutions like the U.N. amplify the issue of sexual violence as a threat to human rights.

    Reply
  13. Kay says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I do applaud Angelina speaking out against sexual violence and how she actively goes to third world countries speaking out for children’s rights. I do find her a complicated person though because she was quite vicious in her public attacks against her ex husband and this hurts her children. So is the public Angelina different from the private Angelina. It makes one wonder. I applaud Jennifer Garner for the way she has handled her divorce in order to protect her children’s privacy and I am sure her divorce has been a very painful process for her.

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:37 am

      What hurts the Jolie-Pitt kids is the private behavior of their dad. Pretending that this is normal is damaging, just like pretending screwing nannies who work for you is damaging, just like letting your abuser of an ex use your kids as pr shield is damaging.

      Reply
      • Andrea1 says:
        November 16, 2017 at 8:51 am

        Kate your comment is everything! Couldn’t have said it better than you did. Jolie left and never looked back she wasn’t prepared to be a door mat to any man and I say good for her! She handled it the best way she could and her children know the truth which is what matters and not what outsiders think.

      • CityGirl says:
        November 16, 2017 at 9:37 am

        Exactly Kate!! And Andrea 1, the fact that the kids are with her and even photographed with her smiling and doing seemingly every day things together, speaks volumes about all of that, in my opinion.
        Besides, we all know Brad Pitt is going to be unscathed from all of this – he will still make a kajillion dollars in movies, real estate, investments, etc. and women will still fall all over him. All he has to do is keep himself in check and Angelina becomes the unreasonable, slanderous one, the one keeping him from his kids. It happens every day to people with a lot less money and a lot less pretty.

    • Maya says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:40 am

      Jennifer Garner didn’t have to dealt with her husband being an abusive alcoholic.

      Angelina not only had to protect her children against Brad’s alcoholism but also his verbal and even physical attack (Brad himself admitted to crossing the line with Maddox).

      And also – those children all needed therapy and the boys even refused to meet with Brad for months.

      Ben as far as we know – is an alcoholic and drug user but he never misbehaved with Jennifer nor the children.

      Reply
      • Savasana Lotus says:
        November 16, 2017 at 9:17 am

        Wait, so you’re saying Jolie and not Garner had to protect her kids from alcoholism? Ben hasn’t discussed it publicly as Pitt has, but somehow I doubt that.

      • CityGirl says:
        November 16, 2017 at 9:39 am

        No Savasana Lotus, Garner by all public counts didn’t have to protect her kids from an ABUSIVE alcoholic. Big difference.

      • magnoliarose says:
        November 16, 2017 at 2:47 pm

        There were rumors about her screaming at the kids and giving them silent treatments when she didn’t approve of them. The same type of rumor but the truth is that divorce brings out all sorts of stories and it helps no one by perpetuating falsehoods like that. Rumors she was on drugs on and off, and they persist, but I would bet you wouldn’t believe them.
        You should stop saying something like that. Domestic Violence is very serious and an accusation that should not be thrown at someone because you no longer like them.

    • Peeking in says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:41 am

      Vicious in her attacks against her husband? Just stop. Please.

      Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:43 am

      She never made public attacks. It was a court battle of which details became public and apparently it was serious enough that he still appears to have limited visitation.He admitted to at least some alcohol abuse. We see what men get away with in Hollywood why do we expect women to coddle grown ass men as Jen Garner did in the past?

      Reply
    • Mary says:
      November 16, 2017 at 9:03 am

      Garner has class

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      November 16, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      You take away from her powerful message by bringing up her divorce. This is her moment to bring much-needed attention to a serious issue. She has done a great job and has been consistent in her work and is using this moment to shine a light on horrific crimes. You can’t compare her divorce with what the women she is talking about, and I highly doubt she would either.

      Reply
  14. Clare says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:32 am

    For anyone who wants to cry for the next 3 days, there is a devastating video about slavery in Libya on the CNN website.

    Reply
  15. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:49 am

    “Fighting against sexual violence is “hard, but it is not impossible,” she said. “We have the laws, the institutions, and the expertise in gathering evidence. We are able to identify perpetrators. What is missing is the political will.”

    - Roy Moore
    - Donald Trump
    - Add names here

    Reply
  16. EOA says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:00 am

    She has been very consistent on this issue, back to the point of directing her first movie. I still think she is overly obsessed with suffering but I appreciate the fact that she has used her celebrity to shine a spotlight on systemic sexual assault.

    Reply
  17. Joyce says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:05 am

    PR stunt

    Reply
  18. Savasana Lotus says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Great speech. Hope it’s repeated over and over through all media outlets. And may I add…she gets an A+ today for that dress.

    Reply
  19. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:46 am

    And THIS is why I am an “Angelina stan” as I’ve been accused of being in the past. I AM. And it’s becauae of things like this that I am. Angelina has put her time and money where her mouth is time and again on these issues. She has been fighting for the tights of female refugess for well over a decade. I am always so puzzled by the amount of hate she gets.

    Reply
    • Mermaid says:
      November 16, 2017 at 10:30 am

      Totally agree with you. This work is so timely with everything coming out, but she has been working actively on these issues for at least a decade or more. I admire her dedication.

      Reply
    • Curious says:
      November 16, 2017 at 12:53 pm

      She fights for refugees.
      But she doesn’t fight against those wars which produce refugees. Because she would have to name those who started the wars and she doesn’t dare. She is surely afraid that she would be treated like Jane Fonda aka “Hanoi Jane”.
      To make my point clearer: imagine there was a charity which said they fought against racially motivated police violence. But this charity said they only treated the victims and never mentioned the cause of the violence. It would be called an absurd approach.
      Jolie’s point of view is similar. She fights for refugees. But not against wars.

      Reply
      • Peggy says:
        November 16, 2017 at 2:19 pm

        Jolie is going to put on her boots and tell the Warmongers, in Sudan, Angola, Chad, DRC, Congo, Pakistan, Ethopia, Uganda, Guinea, Liberia and Togo, ‘now look here put down your Macchettes and stop raping humans’.
        If you’re talking about Iraq, Afghanistan, what do you really expect her to say?
        You can’t have it both ways, she is doing it for PR, or she is not calling out Warmongers.

  20. word says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:55 am

    “for 46 alleged cases of the rape
    of children by militia fighters, who had been told that blood of
    virgins would grant them supernatural protection. Some of the
    victims were 18 months old.”

    No words

    Reply
  21. LittlefishMom says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Brilliant speech. Bravo!

    Reply
  22. Curious says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    As the UN ambassador for refugees and women and children in crisis situations you surely know where this mistreatment of women (and children) is rooted in.
    Patriarchy, machismo and chauvinist culture and as leftovers of colonialism and certain stone-age type of religions and more.

    Reply
  23. Heyna says:
    November 16, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    She is manipulative

    Reply
  24. serena says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    18 months…?? Dear god.. that made me shiver so much.. Anyway Jolie is a QUEEN!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment