Roger Federer had a playdate at Kensington Palace with the Cambridges

Allow me to put on my amateur sports blogger cap. *adjusts chapeau* Okay, here we go. Today is the last day of the last event of the men’s tennis calendar (excepting the Davis Cup final next week). The last event? The World Tour Finals, where the top eight men’s players do one final battle to see who comes out on top. Rafael Nadal is the world #1, and he dropped out after playing one match, where he lost to wee Belgian David Goffin. All hopes were on Roger Federer, world #2. This year’s top eight was full of debutantes, and Federer was practically the only big-name player left. And he lost in Saturday’s semifinal, to wee Belgian David Goffin. It was a stunning defeat – Goffin had never beaten Federer before, and Goffin is clearly battling some kind of knee issue.

So, long story short, Roger’s dream season will not be capped off with a World Tour Final gong. Was he just tired after a long season? He didn’t even play any clay tournaments though…? He’s also the oldest man in the top ten, at the age of 36. There’s also an ongoing issue with his back, but who knows. Well, I have another theory! My theory is that athletes are superstitious and the Duchess of Cambridge messed with Federer’s mojo!

Roger Federer and his young family had a brush with royalty when they stopped by at Kensington Palace to visit their friends Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Swiss tennis ace, who is in London this week for the ATP Finals, was joined by wife Mirka and their two sets of adorable twins on Wednesday night. The family were spotted leaving their hotel on Wednesday afternoon before making the short drive to Kate and William’s home where they stayed for around two hours. The Cambridges have recently swapped Anmer Hall in Norfolk for Kensington Palace as their official residence as they prepare to take on more royal duties. They are close friends of the Federers, who were guests at both Kate and younger sister Pippa’s weddings. And the pair came armed with presents for their royal pals, with Mirka carrying what appeared to be two small wrapped gift boxes. The couple, who wed in 2009, are parents to twin girls Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, eight, and Leo and Lennart, three. After leaving the palace later on in the evening, Myla appeared to be carrying a drawing with her name scrawled on it. The Federers were joined by Roger’s mother Lynette, 65, on Wednesday and after returning to their hotel the adults were seen heading out again for dinner.

[From The Daily Mail]

Granted, Roger doesn’t seem AS superstitious as other athletes, and he’s known for throwing parties, eating ice cream and going to the beach with his kids before big, important matches. But I imagine it probably did throw off his schedule a little bit to spend several hours at Kensington Palace with the Cambridges. I always wonder just how his friendship with the Middleton family really happened – it’s very odd. Oh well. Good luck to Roger in the coming season, especially with all of the sick-list players back on the tour (Wawrinka, Djokovic, Murray, Nishikori, Raonic, etc). And good luck to Kate, who always manages to find time out of her busy schedule (heh) to hang out with attractive athletes.