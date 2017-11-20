Queen Elizabeth II & the Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their 70th anniversary

Today is the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. To celebrate the milestone, Buckingham Palace released a special photo of the couple. They posed together in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle this month for the photo. A few things. Is there a BLACK Drawing Room, racist?!? (JK, seriously.) Also, doesn’t it sort of look like the Queen was Photoshopped into this photo?? It feels like she’s “too big” compared to Philip. Granted, he’s shrinking a bit with his advanced age, but the proportions are really off in this photo. Conspiracy: the Queen and Philip couldn’t even be bothered to pose together after 70 years! The Queen can’t stand the sight of him. Here are some details about the photo:

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are celebrating their milestone 70th wedding anniversary with a stunning new portrait. The gorgeous photo, shot by British photographer Matt Holyoak, was taken in the White Drawing Room at their home of Windsor Castle in early November. And the Queen, who looks lovely in a cream day dress by Angela Kelly, made sure to wear an accessory close to her heart: a brooch given to her by Philip. The “Scarab” brooch in yellow gold, carved ruby and diamond, was a personal gift from Philip to the Queen in 1966. Their long-lasting union isn’t the only royal marriage to be honored in the photo. They are framed by Thomas Gainsborough’s 1781 portraits of George III and Queen Charlotte, who were married for 57 years. “I feel very honored and privileged to have been asked to contribute to this very special occasion,” Holyoak said. “My vision for the image was to capture an intimate and natural portrait of the Queen and Duke to celebrate their landmark anniversary. The Queen and the Duke were very happy and relaxed which made it a pleasure. I feel the images showcase their strength and unity.”

[From People]

Notice Holyoak doesn’t say anything about the Queen and Philip posing together at the same time. It’s almost like he’s talking around the idea that they weren’t even in the same room at the same time.

Meanwhile, I do believe that in the coming year, we’ll be seeing less of the Queen in particular. There is already a “soft handover” or a “quiet regency” thing happening between the Queen and the Prince of Wales, and we will be seeing more signs of it in the coming year. What bugs me is that Charles will be taking on more and more Buckingham Palace duties without handing over his Prince of Wales portfolio to his sons. Reportedly, Charles would love to hand over much of his PoW portfolio to Harry and William, but they aren’t interested in it. We’ll see.

