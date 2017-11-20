Queen Elizabeth II & the Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their 70th anniversary

To mark the 70th Wedding Anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, new photographic portraits have been released worldwide. The Queen and His Royal Highness will celebrate their Wedding Anniverary on 20th November 2017. The portraits, by British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, were taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November. In this first release, The Queen and His Royal Highness are framed by Thomas Gainsborough's 1781 portraits of George III and Queen Charlotte, who were married for 57 years. The marriage of the then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten took place at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947. Find out about The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh's wedding day by following the link in bio. #weddinganniversary

Today is the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. To celebrate the milestone, Buckingham Palace released a special photo of the couple. They posed together in the White Drawing Room of Windsor Castle this month for the photo. A few things. Is there a BLACK Drawing Room, racist?!? (JK, seriously.) Also, doesn’t it sort of look like the Queen was Photoshopped into this photo?? It feels like she’s “too big” compared to Philip. Granted, he’s shrinking a bit with his advanced age, but the proportions are really off in this photo. Conspiracy: the Queen and Philip couldn’t even be bothered to pose together after 70 years! The Queen can’t stand the sight of him. Here are some details about the photo:

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are celebrating their milestone 70th wedding anniversary with a stunning new portrait. The gorgeous photo, shot by British photographer Matt Holyoak, was taken in the White Drawing Room at their home of Windsor Castle in early November.

And the Queen, who looks lovely in a cream day dress by Angela Kelly, made sure to wear an accessory close to her heart: a brooch given to her by Philip. The “Scarab” brooch in yellow gold, carved ruby and diamond, was a personal gift from Philip to the Queen in 1966. Their long-lasting union isn’t the only royal marriage to be honored in the photo. They are framed by Thomas Gainsborough’s 1781 portraits of George III and Queen Charlotte, who were married for 57 years.

“I feel very honored and privileged to have been asked to contribute to this very special occasion,” Holyoak said. “My vision for the image was to capture an intimate and natural portrait of the Queen and Duke to celebrate their landmark anniversary. The Queen and the Duke were very happy and relaxed which made it a pleasure. I feel the images showcase their strength and unity.”

Notice Holyoak doesn’t say anything about the Queen and Philip posing together at the same time. It’s almost like he’s talking around the idea that they weren’t even in the same room at the same time.

Meanwhile, I do believe that in the coming year, we’ll be seeing less of the Queen in particular. There is already a “soft handover” or a “quiet regency” thing happening between the Queen and the Prince of Wales, and we will be seeing more signs of it in the coming year. What bugs me is that Charles will be taking on more and more Buckingham Palace duties without handing over his Prince of Wales portfolio to his sons. Reportedly, Charles would love to hand over much of his PoW portfolio to Harry and William, but they aren’t interested in it. We’ll see.

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.

 

67 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth II & the Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their 70th anniversary”

  1. Tila says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:08 am

    I really do wish we could abolish this archaic institution.

  2. aquarius64 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Seventy years is quite an accomplishment, even with rumored affairs by the Duke. Small family gathering for the anniversary but Elle UK has just reported Meghan has touched down in London. If she’s going to dinner I don’t know but I would be surprised.

  3. Jenba says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:25 am

    To me it just looks like she’s a bit in front of him and the camera was angled up at them, like an odd illusion?

  4. PettyRiperton says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:31 am

    That’s nice

    Chuck should start dumping some of his “work” on those “young royals” since they are so keen to do more.

    • Maria says:
      November 20, 2017 at 8:15 am

      Couldn’t be keener!

    • notasugarhere says:
      November 20, 2017 at 8:59 am

      William should be taking over some work of both Duchy of Cornwall and The Prince’s Trust (which is really the Prince of Wales Trust complete with POW feathers as the emblem). It isn’t Harry’s job to take over those duties as he will be neither the Duke of Cornwall nor the Prince of Wales. Why should he do William’s job?

      Anne/Andrew/Edward don’t help Charles with any of this as his siblings – because it isn’t their role. This is Wiliam’s job, not William-and-Harry’s job. Welcome to Winner Takes All Primogeniture. Harry *is* the one who has been seen visiting Duchy properties in Romania though, not William of the did-he-ever-finish-the-bespoke-Land Management Program.

      William should also be working closely with Charles over land management of Balmoral and Sandringham since he (not Harry) will PERSONALLY inherit those properties. Charles does all of this now, of course with a lot of staff, but these are duties and responsibilities that fall to William as first born and heir. This is how William should have been spending the last 15 years, not jumping from service to service ignoring his responsibilities while taking the perks.

      • Bella Dupont says:
        November 20, 2017 at 9:15 am

        This might be a cruel thing to say, but its one of those things you see everyday in life……their birth orders should have been reversed. Harry just seems (in my tiny mind at least), sooooo much more suited for the position.

        He’s not constantly brimming with contempt and disdain at the position that’s been foisted on him. I know Harry says he wouldn’t want to be King, but i still think he would have done a far better job of it, especially at connecting with the British people than William does.

        I do hope he (Will) grows into the role with time. (not holding my breathe)

      • Nic919 says:
        November 20, 2017 at 10:52 am

        William knew about his role from his birth and his parents let him slack as a child. Once he was done university though he should have started the real work just like any other adult does. Now he has managed to delay it at the age of 35, and still can’t work full time “Royal” work.
        Harry doesn’t get the title and should not have to do the work for the Prince of Wales Trust. He won’t be ever be a Prince of Wales. And to his credit he started other things like Sentebale and Invictus Games, the former at a fairly young age, and his older lazier brother has yet to do anything that significant.

      • Citresse says:
        November 20, 2017 at 11:10 am

        Yes I was wondering why the Prince of Wales portfolio would be handed over to both William and Harry. William is the heir. It really doesn’t involve Harry. William probably misses living at Amner and the privacy that goes with it. With the quiet hand over to Charles, I don’t see how William can avoid the increased workload no matter how many more children.

      • Megan says:
        November 20, 2017 at 11:28 am

        I don’t think Charles is at all keen to hand over PoW duties until he is the king. Right now, Charles is consolidating his power so he is in the strongest position possible when he takes the throne. Diffusing his role by empowering William, who is seen as more popular than Charles, would undermine Charles’ efforts.

      • notasugarhere says:
        November 20, 2017 at 11:38 am

        Charles needs his line to be popular, even needs it to be more popular than he is. He needs the public loving W&K and he’s PR-smart-enough to know that. In many circles Charles is far more popular than William, especially in recent years.

        There is no need to consolidate power; the nation isn’t going to throw him out and put William the Petulant on the throne instead. There will be an informal Regency, HM and PP will pass quietly, and there will be no crowds in the street calling for William to be king instead of Charles.

      • Megan says:
        November 20, 2017 at 2:08 pm

        Charles isn’t worried crowds will be calling for William to be crowned instead of him, Charles is worried he will be deeply unpopular, or worse, irrelevant once he takes the throne. To that end, Charles very much needs to consolidate power.

      • notasugarhere says:
        November 20, 2017 at 3:29 pm

        Charles has already been through his unpopular phase. He survived, as did Camilla, and I doubt things will ever get as bad as they were in the War of the Waleses or right after Diana’s death.

        There will be the odd Diana fan who protests, but Camilla will be queen consort, even if she keeps going by Duchess of Cornwall. Charles already has all the power in the family; it isn’t like anyone in the family is going to challenge his line for all the royal title and goods.

        Ultimately, Charles has already won because he managed to “off” all the other lines (especially that of his least-liked sibling, Andrew). Now he needs to get his line to work instead of whining.

      • LAK says:
        November 20, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        Charles once said publicly as if it were a joke that he’d tried to get William and Harry to take over some of his work, but was flatly turned down.

        Philip did the same back in 2011/12 in an interview when he said he longed to retire, but the younger royals weren’t stepping up.

        If commonsense and decency at the advanced age of his aging parents and grandparents can’t get William and Harry to step up, nothing ever will. Except being forced.

      • Maren says:
        November 20, 2017 at 6:50 pm

        So, what IS Harry’s responsibility??? Why do the British support him as he parties, and visits Africa with his girlfriend for a month, and flies to weddings in Jamaica and to Toronto to visit his girlfriend?? And if he pays for that travel, does he pay for the security to travel to his many jaunts also??

  5. Louise177 says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Why is it a big deal that the photographer didn’t say they posed together? It’s not something to mention considering it goes without saying. I think they look off because the Queen is wearing a bright dress and the Prince is wearing a dowdy dark suit.

    • Bella Dupont says:
      November 20, 2017 at 9:17 am

      I think Jenba (upthread) got it actually…..it looks like she’s standing strategically in front of him to create the illusion that she’s taller than she is. (or maybe it just looks better that way, who knows)

    • Erinn says:
      November 20, 2017 at 10:40 am

      Yeah, honestly – I think it’d be even weirder if they made a point to say they did pose together. I don’t doubt for a second that they were in the same room. But I’m also willing to believe that a couple of photos might have been meshed together because one of them looked better in one photo while the other looked better in another.

      Ultimately – I think some Peter Jackson kind of thing is being done like Gandalf. I think they’re doing some trick to make one look taller than they are by having one closer to the lense than the other or something like that. Also I could see them wanting her to be more in the forefront.

  6. YankLynn says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I saw a series of pictures, including a similar pose to this but they were standing in what appeared to be a gray-box set.. My first thought, what a strange set to take portraits when a whole castle is available and gardens. This photo almost looks like they were ‘shopped on a homey background from the gray-box series.

  7. Kitty says:
    November 20, 2017 at 7:55 am

    They have done so much for the monarchy and 70 years of marriage is impressive!!
    Sad to think what the monarchy will be like once they are gone. I don’t like it.

  8. Thebees says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:13 am

    At this point I think she is a robot or an alien! Lol . She will out live us all.

  9. FishBeard says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Did they ever address the Paradise Papers controversy?

  10. browniecakes says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Americans love the British Royals! You have to commit very young to be married that long. When it is the right person, time just rolls along. We celebrated our 30th in Sept. and if I live to be 93 and the Bob lives to be 97, we can do 70. Amazing.

  11. Tan says:
    November 20, 2017 at 8:50 am

    This sound incredibly bitchy and mean but everytime I see their pic and the picture of their youth, marriage pic
    I cannot help but think how extraordinarily average looking people these two are and how extremely lucky they are.

    They do not give out any sign of being more than average and spoilt
    Dull eyes

    Privilege!! The miracles you can do.

    Anyway congratulations to the couple for completing 70yrs together

    Another incredible privilege to age with so much comfort together.

    Reply
  12. Tiffany says:
    November 20, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Could The Queen be standing on a box, which is why so much if her bottom half is cut off.

    • Citresse says:
      November 20, 2017 at 10:46 am

      I don’t think HM is on a box, you can see the height difference when they’re photographed on the balcony at the remembrance I just think they were photographed separately. When I first saw the photo I thought Philip’s blazer doesn’t go well with the shade of blue slacks. Black would be better.

  13. Giddy says:
    November 20, 2017 at 10:46 am

    My parents were married 67 years. On their 40th anniversary he gave her 40 yellow roses, because we’re Texans, and a great card. It read: “ Here’s to the best front forty a man ever had. Now let’s get started on the back forty.”

  14. spidey says:
    November 20, 2017 at 10:55 am

    My grandparents managed 70 before Grandma died a month later. My parents miss 50 by 6 months when my Dad died.

  15. Citresse says:
    November 20, 2017 at 11:30 am

    It would be nice if BP releases photos from their party today but since it’s private, I doubt it but perhaps they’ll release a group photo of the entire family and all the guests?

  16. redheadwriter says:
    November 20, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    She isn’t clutching her purse!

  17. notasugarhere says:
    November 20, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Philip looks awfully tired in that balcony photo. In past years, you’d never see him actually collapsing against the wall like that.

