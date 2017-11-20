‘Justice League’ failed to meet projections, limps into its opening with $96 million

Warner Bros did the most to try to convince people that they didn’t make another dumpster fire superhero movie. Warner Bros embargoed critics’ reviews of Justice League until the day before its release. They also embargoed Rotten Tomatoes from publishing a score until well into opening day. They were doing everything they could to control the narrative around Justice League and convince people that they hadn’t f–ked it completely. When the reviews finally came out, they were mostly bad. Granted, most critics still enjoy Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. But many critics savaged the film as a whole and the Batfleck in particular. The current RT score is around 40%, or “certified splat.” All of those shenanigans didn’t even work out for Warner Bros – Justice League was tracking for a $110 million North American opening. But it opened with less than $100 million. Hahaha.
The world’s most famous superheroes seemingly lost their powers over the weekend as Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s big-budget Justice League opened to a sorely disappointing $96 million in North America, while a small feel-good movie named Wonder stole the thunder with an estimated $27.1 million after galvanizing elementary school kids across the country.
Justice League posting the lowest domestic opening of any title in the DC Extended Universe, which has yet to match the consistent success of rival Marvel Studios. The superhero mashup is faring better overseas, where it debuted in almost every major market this weekend.
In North America, Justice League had been tracking to debut to at least $110 million. Even that wouldn’t have been a rousing start for a marquee superhero title intended to rival Marvel Studios’ The Avengers franchise by assembling together Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg. (In 2012, The Avengers debuted to a then record $204.7 million domestically, followed by $191.3 million for Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015).
Nor did Justice League, dinged by poor reviews and a mediocre B+ CinemaScore, come close to matching the $122.7 million domestic launch of Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok two weeks ago. It’s the first time in history that two major studio superhero films have opened so close together.
Following the success of Wonder Woman this summer, Warners heavily promoted Gadot’s appearance in Justice League, but many females appear to be staying away. Nearly 65 percent of the audience was male, according to PostTrak (that compares to 57 percent male for Thor). Wonder Woman opened to $103 million this summer. Among other DCEU titles, Zack Snyder’s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice debuted to $166 million domestically in 2016, while Suicide Squad took in $133.7 million that same year. The DCEU series kicked off in 2013 with Man of Steel’s $116.6 million debut.
Because I do this for a living and I pay attention to how films are marketed, reviewed and distributed, I tend to believe that there was some kind of Streisand Effect happening here. As in, Warner Bros tried to muffle the critical response to Justice League too much and THAT became the story, so more people were paying attention to the bad reviews when they finally did come out at the last minute. Warner Bros could have just shrugged and said, “this franchise is critic-proof, let the chips fall where they may” and the film still will go on to make more than $500 million, probably more. But WB just can’t stand that the Marvel Universe is so well-reviewed and beloved. WB needs to stop trying to censor critics and actually MAKE BETTER MOVIES. How about that? How much money are they spending on all of these shenanigans when they could just spend that money making better movies? Good God.
I thought Jeremy Irons was very good as Alfred. That’s all I have to say.
I liked it. It wasn’t better than Thor’s latest, but I had fun.
I haven’t seen the movie yet, but I wonder if it suffered coming so quickly on the heels of Thor? I like superhero movies, but even I have my limit. These came out pretty much back to back.
Well Thor is a tough act to follow, it was SO good. My favorite film in the franchise so far, my 10 year old daughter has seen it 3 times, lol. We’ll go see Justice League this weekend though.
The thing is that Thor *shouldn’t* have been a tough act to follow. This is the Justice League…live action on the big screen…for the first time ever. Lol. JL was fun/entertaining, but it SHOULD have been epic. I guess much of could be a fatigue with super hero movies and the wow-factor may not be there because we’ve now seen Avengers 1,2, and even Civil War. However, DC should have hit this out of the park. It stead it was simply good/fun.
ETA: They could have saved this film by making a better villain. Not simply the CGI, but making the villain more menacing. He didn’t seem any more “world-ending” than General Zod, Ares, or Doomsday and obviously the heroes defeated them (although Supes died so I guess I’ll give DC half a point back lol).
I liked it too. It was the Wonder Woman show.
A bit lite on Affleck (which I prefer) and Jason looked hot.
I didn’t care for the Big Baddie but it was def more watchable than Suicide Squad and Batman vs. Superman.
I don’t go by reviews tbqh. I’d rather judge for myself.
@ YeahRight : I too have enjoyed many a badly reviewed movie. Sometimes I enjoy it because I like it and thinks its good but maybe in a schlock-y way. But sometimes I like it because it is just so stupid (I’m looking at you, Tom Cruise and Vanilla Sky). My tastes are not always of the Merchant-Ivory vein – sometimes I just like junk that will entertain.
For several weeks now, there has been comment after comment on this website about how people like Ben Affleck should be ‘cancelled’, and that they shouldn’t be given jobs anymore.
It’s therefore utterly surprising to me to see how many of you actually went to see this movie.
A movie that:
-has Ben Affleck
-is about a super hero team, but has only one female super hero
-submitted to male gaze demands by putting the Amazons into skimpy armor instead of functional ones.
If you ever wonder again why ‘Hollywood’ or people in power let ‘them’ get away with it, it’s because you voluntarily give them the money (=power) to do so.
And no, any excuse about you always having liked super heroes, or DC, or your kid really wanted to go, doesn’t change that.
@flan is on point.
$500 million isn’t near to enough. Not even close. Say goodbye to almost everything except Wonder Woman.
I saw it and to be honest I didn’t mind it. It had some good to great moments (some of the Wonder Woman stuff though? 🙄 Only Patty Jenkins is allowed near the character going forward please) and was certainly massively better than Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad (both of which were just…ugh).
But make no mistake it was a mess. The editing, the poor CGI. The villain was dreadful. It’s soooo clear they were trying to redo everything but still make the release date. HUGE mistake. Stop shooting release dates! Shoot to make a great movie. I say again, ugh.
They managed to f**k WW and the Amazons, the one thing they should’ve made the better cause everybody at this point loves Gal Gadot and her WW.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked it and there was a plot. The plot was the same as every other superhero film, someone wants to take over the world. I said that in my Pinky and the Brains voice. It wasn’t the strongest plot but it was ok.
They didn’t go as dark and there were some humorous moments. I think you could definitely see the Whedon influence in there. But like I said earlier they brought him in too late to salvage the entire film. They didn’t over saturate it with CGI. It was an enjoyable comic book film and I liked it just as much as Thor.
Now I did notice that this time we saw up WW suit, you actually saw butt cheeks as well as her red undies, something Jenkins avoided. They also did a close-up on her ass in the tight yet sexy pants she was wearing but they also did that with Scarjo in The Avengers. It wasn’t over exposure. But I also noticed that they made sure we saw the heavy imprint of Batman’s and Superman package in their suits. The woman sitting behind me even let out a moan when she saw Batman’s package.
As for Gal I know we love her as WW but she didn’t have any great moments in this film IMO. Her fight scenes were lacking something. I know she used a stunt double but maybe it had something to do with her being pregnant during the filming. I also had an issue with Superman handing her ass back to her. She is supposed to be just as strong as him. Maybe they can chalk that up to her not using her full force because their intent was not to hurt him. I also had an issue with Superman catching up to Flash when going to save the townsfolk. Flash is faster than Superman.
Was the movie golden, no. but it wasn’t bad.
@ Vreal…I had issues with Flash being slower than Superman…I thought he was just as fast & Wonder Woman was supposed to be as strong as Superman. Otherwise, I thought the movie was good. Better than I expected. I do see a difference between Whedon & Jenkins in how they direct a film but it’s subtle. This movie isn’t that bad, but everyone keeps comparing it to Marvel though. And that’s where it falls short. Wonder Woman…knocked any Marvel movie out including Thor, Ragnarok…so Warner Bros can make better movies. It depends on who directs them. That’s more of a reply to Kaiser & not you, VReal.
@Purple, I gotcha. You and I are pretty much on the same page.
I’m thinking they went that route with the fight between Superman and the others were because they wanted to give Amy Adams her big moment. I think they would have had the same affect with his mom.
On a lighter note Superman might just beat Flash in that race around the world. Flash seems to have an issue with directions. My boy needs a compass.
I understand they put some of the Amazons in honest to God leather bikinis as “battle armour”. Fucking Snyder. They even trotted Patty Jenkins out to defend it! She said it was sexist to disapprove of those (male designed, male chosen) outfits, because “women can wear whatever they like”, and besides, it’s “only a fantasy” (whose fantasy?). Barf!
I’m not in the mood for WW panty shots etc, the feminist in me is hulking out these days. Boyfriend asked yesterday if I wanted to see this movie, the answer was a firm no.
@V4Real – I noticed the male-gazey camera angles on Wonder Woman too, it really stood out.
I don’t remember the Avengers doing those kinds of shots on Scarjo though – yeah she’s in a catsuit but iirc it remains zipped and doesn’t show cleavage or gratuitous ass shots (I did notice that Chris Evans was introduced ass-first
@V4Real – I actually don’t remember any ass or cleavage shots of Scarjo in the first Avengers movie, her catsuit didn’t show any cleavage and shots of her from behind were just straight-on walking shots.
Of course, it could be a different story in Age of Ultron because I tried hard to forget that one. And of course Iron Man 2 where Black Widow first appeared.
Please reread my comment. I only mention Scarjo on the ass shot close up, I said nothing of cleavage or undies about her. When Black Widow is talking to Loki while he’s in the lock up on the jet they made sure to get a couple of back shots of Scarjo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@V4Real – my mistake, it was a genuine question and obviously my memory isn’t flawless.
Deadline claims they can turn a SMALL profit if they manage to hit 700-750 million globally, after ancillaries (side note: can anyone explain what after ancillaries means?). But by the looks of it they’re gonna struggle to hit that figure.
Ancillaries are VOD, streaming, pay per view, DVD sales, and broadcast rights for tv channels. The money they make when the film leaves the theaters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ancillaries are secondary and tertiary markets like home video/streaming, pay per view, cable rights. Saying they’ll make a small profit “after ancillaries” means they won’t profit on the theatrical run, but they’ll get close enough to breaking even that the ancillary revenue will come in as profit. That used to be where movies made the real money, but the ancillary markets have shrunk a lot over the last twenty years with the fade of physical media.
The thing is, all those criticisms (while true) have never mattered before. Superhero movies, even the worst X-Men ones, have been foolproof and made bank even when they’re trash. This is quite the exception, and maybe we might even ask if the superhero era is slowly but surely coming to an end? It did happen in the 80s/90s too. Hmmmm…..
Oh my god I hope so! I’m just so sick of these movies.
There are superhero movies I’m looking forward to, but yeah there are other stories to be told that get shafted for these massive budget movies.
Luckily I saw this for free but the critics were mostly right. The film needed a more concise thread and it was a bit all over. For comparison I used the first Avengers because I know they had to pull the superheroes together to begin with. WW was again a standout with Ezra being a close second for me. He should really get his own movie next imo.
The tent poles of the DCEU are the weakest part to me. Batman and Superman are my least favorite components which does not bode well.
He will be getting one! Flashpoint
Oh okay. Good. Love Ezra a lot so thats excited.
I guess the only DCEU movies I’ll watch are WW, Flashpoint and the eventual HQ movie. If they give Will Smith his own movie I would watch that too.
That the film got ‘Frankensteined’ by having Whedon’s segments plopped into Synder’s didn’t help matters. How many times does this have to happen for studios to realize that it almost never works.
I mean that couldn’t be avoided but I never liked Snyder’s style with the movies anyways. I feel asleep watching BvS several times before I made it through a full watch. His movies are SO DARK with zero levity. Its a little much.
The disjointed mess was less about the different styles than the actual story which I assumed did not change that late into the shoot.
I didn’t see it, because I’m not a fan of DC, but I love watching and wearing only Marvel superhero movies, and shirts. What happened to regular comedy and romance movies? There seems to be an overload of superhero movies these days
Did you see The Big Sick? It’s like a romantic dramedy. They’re out there, you just have to look harder for them because now they’re small indies and only once in a while will one break through (like the Big Sick).
Beth, you might like LADY BIRD. My daughter and I want to see that.
I saw it this weekend and it was entertaining. Gadot, Miller, Momoa and Irons were the saving graces. The fact WB embargoed the reviews and muzzled RT sent the signal to moviegoers to save their money. The studio shot itself in the foot with this.
To be fair, I do actually believe that WB didn’t muzzle Rotten Tomatoes, and that RT did it for their new show. Unfortunate timing and publicity though. But You really couldn’t get a clearer signal than the day-before review embargo, only movies with bad reviews do that.
what makes the whole Rotten Tomatoes thing look fishy, besides Warner Bros owns a stake in it, is that even after they released the %, it didn’t post on the Justice League page, nor did any published reviews. It was past midday before the score appeared on the page and reviews starting posting. Holding the reveal for their show is one thing, but then they delayed the release of reviews.
I don’t think blocking reviews did anything. Accept for Wonder Woman none of the DC movies have been critical successes. For the most part DC fans didn’t like the movies but came because they’re fans of the comics. Overall their boxoffice was ok but failed compared to Marvel.
I thought The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises were a success.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m talking about the new movies not Christian Bale or Michael Keaton Batman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, but those are not part of the lineup/universe that DC is doing now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those movies are not part of DCEU. The nolan movies are often referred to as their own universe.
There is a DC stand alone Aquaman movie coming out in 2018. It will probably be a success.
Casting, casting, casting. Every now and then, DC does it right, but MARVEL owns that crucial part of film making right now. Even the director of RAGNORAK is perfectly cast.
I kind of love the fact that Wonder Woman is basically carrying DC right now. Because woman centered super hero movies don’t bring in audiences, right? I hope a lot of execs are choking on how wrong they are/were right now.
Having said that, I do feel kind of bad that WB just can’t stop themselves from f*cking everything up with these movies. At this point I feel like someone must have laid a curse on the studio because this is getting ridiculous. It is the same set of issues every movie, and every movie seems like a restart of the intended DCU.
HOW. DOES. ZACK. SNYDER. KEEP. GETTING. WORK ?!?!?!?!
He’s a man…They can fail time after time and still get work.
Add David Goyer to that as well. WB needs to just tell those two to take a step back from here on out.
Snyder is less involved than he used to be. I think he’s still a producer, but Joss Whedon took over as a director after filming and made some changes to the final cut.
Final cuts that some said were needed. If Whedon could have directed that entire film it would have faired better with the critics. Fisher even slipped and said thanks for Joss coming in to clean up/finish up the film. You could definitely see Whedon’s influence in the film. But too much of the movie was already completed and there was no way in hell the studio would have started over. So Whedon was left with a few reshoots and completion of the film’s. They even had to CGI Cavil”s mustache out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Snyder is hugely involved. He only stepped down from directing because of the tragedy with his daughter.
Snyder is still heavily involved. He had a story by/writing credit, an EP credit, and a directing credit. Whedon stepped in while the film was in post and then was in charge of the reshoots IIRC (which I believe he had a heavy hand in writing or rewriting). They had to have done some massive reshoots because I swear like 90% of Henry Cavill’s scenes had that awful CGI going on. Which makes me wonder what in the heck Snyder’s story was for Superman before Whedon came in to rewrite. The CGI to take out HC’s mustache was super noticeable but I found Whedon’s touch on Superman to be a lot better than Snyder’s take on the character.
The film definitely had tonal issues between Snyder’s grimdark aesthetic and Whedon’s quippy action adventure aesthetic but I think lightening up some of the dialogue and dynamics between the characters worked better than what Snyder created in MOS and BvS.
Like with MOS and B v S, any strengths to be found in the film are due to the the actors and the chemistry they brought to the table.
Snyder stepped down after his daughter committed suicide. I expect the success of the film isn’t the first thing on his mind.
True, and she was so young… I was very sad when I knew the reason he stepped down.
I liked it, not as much as Thor but Ezra Miller kept me laughing and it was fun to watch. I agree with the comments about crappy CGI and a weak villain. I read that Zac Snyder’s daughter died during filming and Joss Wheedon was asked to take over for him. That explains a lot about the two different tones going on. Totally different directorial styles! Still, it was fun to watch.
Amongst all the (many) bad things I’ve read about the movie, I keep seeing praise for Jeremy Irons, WW (obviously), Jason Momoa and Ezra. Oddly enough, I’m not surprised about it. I may buy tickets this week.
We will watch it, because it’s the kind of movie we enjoy. As a rule, I don’t like DC heroes. We’ve tried, I’ve tried, with Arrow, the Flash, all the stupid Batman movies, WW was meh, and Legends of Tomorrow was just so awful, so so bad.
Even Gotham was stupid after the first season. It’s like they just don’t know how to tell a story, with words. They rely on effects but the plots and language are so basic.
Marvel is better. OK, Iron Fist was terrible! and The Defenders was pretty bad, but mostly because of Iron Fist. The movies, the Marvel movies, are fantastic, IMO (though I loathe RDJ in everything but Less than Zero).
Hated it the first time. Liked it the second.
The plot was lost on me … I did not understand why the main protagonist was called back to Earth … and was that WW’s brother???
I think the Batfleck allegations had an effect too. I think they are overblown. He’s not soliciting boys or raping – assaulting women so he gets a pass from me. I saw the videos … one woman was on his lap eating up all of the attention.
Probably not the studio though. They’re going to blame their loss on Batfleck.
I look forward to Flashpoint (origin story with Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher who did a fantastic job), as well as Aquaman … not a fan of Momoa but he was great too.
There were 20 people in my showing. I was shocked. It’s a comic book movie. Regardless of how I feel about the DCEU, it’s Justice League. It should have killed the box office.
It wasn’t perfect but I found it entertaining. *shrug* I also appreciated the extended shirtless scenes of both Aquaman and Superman. I do think DCEU needs to work on its stories and get some fresh blood into the ideas / writing room.
I saw it on Sunday and my screening was almost sold out plus there was a lot of clapping at the end. (I am not a clapper so I didn’t join in but I was a bit surprised since that didn’t happen when I saw Thor 3 opening night)
I think one of the more interesting takeaways from the rotten tomatoes debacle is the disparity between the critics’ score and the audience score.
They need to get rid of Snyder. No female director would get to ruin so many big movies. I’m a big geek but didn’t see this because I hate what they’ve done to the DC universe and I heard too much about how they even ruined WW with their sexist male gaze. I agree that only Patty Should get to direct WW and the amazing Gal Gadot.
Snyder’s already gone; what they need to do NOW is get rid of that douchebag Whedon. I’ve maintained for years that his ‘strong female characters’ are pretty much one note and probably girls he wants to f**k, but so many people are still blind to his shit.
Also his feminism is a load of bull (justice for his poor ex-Wife, goddamn).
@Cs I agree about Whedon, there’s a tumblr called “josswhedonisnotafeminist” , those who still believe that he’s a feminist should have a look at it. It’s a good thing Jenkins directed WW and not Whedon, his script was awful.
I thought it was better than Thor, and I loved the 1st and 2nd Thor. But then again I’m kinda over Marvel. This movie was funny and my husband hates Ben Affleck but loved the movie. WW was awesome as well as Miller…I didn’t think Jason Mamoa had enough of a part. They were all pretty great and I was surprised with how much Cavill was in it. The CGI on his face was horrible tho!! Trying to cover up the fact he had facial hair, but his mouth looked so off!! Overall, much better than I had suspected, but you would think they would have better CGI people with this magnitude of a movie, that part was not good at all!
I’m glad to hear that there’s a decent amount of Superman in it. I know people dump on Cavill right and left on this site, but I really enjoyed Man of Steel and hated the way Superman got crapped on in BVS. I’m looking forward to the redemption….there is redemption, right??
Many people didn’t see it because they were burned by the previous DC Universe movies, except for WW. I stayed away from this movie precisely because everything before it was awful and crap, and I only liked WW out of all the DC movies lately. Many people are not willing to spend money on a movie that doesn’t have any good buzz going for it and had a higher possibility of being bad than the other way around. The reviews embargo didn’t help but I think what hurt the movie the most was the negative reputation that movies like BvS and Suicide Squad still carry with them. WW is better off on her own than being part of an ensemble. Of course, when you’ve also seen Thor, you really wouldn’t wanna see another superhero movie, especially one that looked subpar compared to Ragnarok.
Lastly, it’s down to casting. Affleck is not a box office draw and quite controversial. Miller is not mainstream famous yet. Momoa is a star but not as bright as to draw huge crowds. Gadot is rising but not enough star power yet. And Ray Fisher is almost a newbie. Now compare that to casting The Cate Blanchett along with current Hollywood A-listers. It’s almost unfair. Even Matt Damon and Sam Neill are okay with appearing for 2 minute cameos as long as it’s a Marvel movie.
“Wonder” is also proving to be tough competition. Coco is coming next week. The Last Jedi will be here in less than a month. People are saving up their money for movies that are surely of higher quality than Justice League.
I have and have had zero interest in the DC movies because they just LOOK BORING. Every screen shot, every poster, there’s no freaking color. It’s all this weird blueish gray. Nobody has any personality or charisma, though I am reserving judgement on Wonder Woman because she’s pretty much the only one I can even imagine giving a crap about. Ben Affleck as Batman?? Give me a break. That man is about as interesting and charismatic as a log. Superman has never excited me, but his latest incarnation has seemed less heroics and more angst.
Marvel, on the other hand, is colorful, well cast, has enough humor to break up the action nicely, and I don’t feel like I’m about to wallow in a “dark and gritty” back alley the entire time.
This is exactly how I feel about this. I watched BvS and Suicide Squad and was just annoyed with the lighting and filters they used. It was too dark and grim. The visual aesthetics were not very good and combined with bad plots and even worse CGI, it made for an awful experience.
Marvel, on the other hand, has mastered what it’s like to give the audience the “comic book superhero treatment” when watching their movies. Their soundtracks are always spot on, Ragnarok and Homecoming had great music. The casting is so well done. The lighting and colours are exactly like a comic book come to life. And the costumes/suits are perfect. Thor’s red cape? So freaking lush on screen. Spiderman’s new suit looks sleek. And Iron Man is pretty iconic by this point, he needs no introduction.
Marvel does a better job with diversity too, although they’re far from perfect. DC is just tokenism, imo. Marvel’s the only one giving us WOC superheroes, which means a lot to me. Can’t wait for Black Panther!
We went and saw it last night and enjoyed it for what it was. Although, it’s definitely not a favorite of its kind, I liked it enough where I didn’t regret the price of the tickets. My guy verbally expressed what I was thinking: they went overboard on WW’s booty shots.
I saw Thor this weekend LOL!
I just cannot with DC. Mind you as a child, i tended to prefer the DC characters but now I’m less than thrilled. I enjoyed WW though.
Now i am saving for The Last Jedi. Yes, Disney has taken lots of my money.
I’ll watch JL on cable
ETA:
I do feel bad when studios miss their projections. Especially after overspending on a film. Usually it means layoffs for the regular joes or tightening the budget for smaller but more challenging films. Sigh.
My son went to see it on Friday with his friends. It took the WHOLE WEEKEND to get him to calm down… he was so angry at just how awful it was. He’s in college as a film major and this piece of garbage sent him into a rage. When he came home that night – he treated us to an hour and a half ranting about the film…. good thing he’s funny when he’s raging. He called the film ‘Higgidy Biggity BULLSHIT’ . The only positive thing he had about the thing was that even though ‘Aquaman was absolutely useless, but at least he looked cool.’ Well that, and he said you can pinpoint the exact moment in the film where Joss Whedon came in as ‘clean up director’ and said that even IF Joss had been the director throughout production, with THAT SCRIPT, it still would have been a heaping pile of poo.
Stop the shared universe garbage! (And that goes for Marvel as well.) The only good movies of this sort are the ones that focus on a single character.
Well, there was the first Avengers movie.
Ok, fun police. I, for one, hope Marvel keeps doing what it’s doing. The majority of folks are really enjoying the Marvel side of these cinematic universe. And after this JL debacle, it all definitely seems harder than it looks.
Hats off to Henry– he was essentially sidelined and written out of his own franchise. Ouch.
What do you mean? In this film or are you referring to BVS??
Both.. BvS was supposed to be the sequel to Man of Steel and Justice League is supposed to have Superman at the front and center.
I liked it. It wasn’t a great movie, but I thought it was fun.
I plan on seeing it for two reasons: Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s abs. But that’s about it.
Ha, me too, though I’m in no great rush.
Serious comment, JL is already out? I thought it had another year. Oh well, I never had any interest. I’m catching the Aquaman movie tho.
Saw Thor like it
Saw JL like it , it was good . Did not like like CGI .
The Bat was better than in BvS , you kind of felt for him..
3.5 stars . … I like it a whole lot better than the last Avenger
How much do you want to bet the lesson they’ll learn from this is to skimp on WW?
And keep a tighter rein on Patty Jenkins’ artistic vision, because no risks!
I can’t believe a Justice League movie feat Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman – all pop culture icons- had its ass handed to it at the box office by Thor. THOR ffs, a comic character no moviegoers knew or cared about until Marvel started making movies about him.
So much for the ‘these are A list superheroes and fans will make even the crappiest movie profitable’. WB/DC has shown time and again that they either double down on mistakes or have no idea how to fix them, heads should be rolling at DC’s film division now.
The CGI was horrible, the villain looked cheap and obviously CGI and not in a good way. Momoa was horrible, he was basically a douchie surfer dude in a colder climate. The ass shots of Wonder Woman was so obvious and ugh. The nerfing of Wonder Womans strenght and Flashs speed was annoying. The way they one the battle was WTF?!?! It was so hard to beat the villain the first time and now they did it with 6 people? What’s up with that. And that’s my rant finished. I feel mush better now!
The only reason I’d watch this film was to see Wonder Woman but there’s no way I’m spending upwards of $20 (ticket + popcorn) to do that. Much better to wait until it’s out on DVD or HBO or something.
It wasn’t bad but it wasn’t good either.
1. Get rid of Zack Synder.
2. Get rid the ultra dark dirty “look” of all of the DC movies. Even Clark in Kansas was some weird Insta-filter looking tripe.
3. Get rid of Zack Synder! Why is he still involved?!?!
4 DID THEY NEED THAT MANY UPSKIRT SHOTS OF WW AND THE AMAZONS?! Literally one of the first shots of WW in the movie is up her skirt. From then on that’s all I could see.
5 Call Weta or somebody because Weta’s cgi in the early 2000′s was better than what they’re putting out now. It’s still a mess on screen.
6. Let Zack Synder go.
Honestly, with the exception of WW standalones, until there’s some actual improvement (not a mandate to keep the movie at 2 hrs) then I’m done with DC.
It wasn’t that bad for me but I came into it with very low expectations. Jeremy Irons was great, I love Jason, Ezra Miller was ok and yea it was pretty much the Wonder Woman show.
“WB needs to stop trying to censor critics and actually MAKE BETTER MOVIES. How about that? How much money are they spending on all of these shenanigans when they could just spend that money making better movies?”
THIS- A THOUSAND TIMES THIS!
I just love that this, DC’s version of The Avengers, made like 25 million less in its opening weekend than a Thor movie. A couple of years ago, who would have ever seen that coming!
If this doesn’t finally convince DC they’re doing everything wrong, I don’t know what will.
Honestly is a good thing that it flopped. So they have no other choice than to cancel everything except WW, otherwise they would have had the excuse that since it made money (like the other awful movies they’ve made so far) they would keep going. So this forces them to clear the room: hire a new Batman hire a new Superman, WW of course stays but at this point they have to change the whole team, even if Ezra and Ray and Mom were fine, they have to leave too. And start the franchise fresh new, with a new visionary or better: a TEAM of new visionaries, people from all demographics and minorities but mostly talented. They need a new “Christopher Nolan” and I think Patty Jenkins could certainly be the one at the helm of all the DC Comic/W Bros. franchise, not just WW. She has the talent to give the franchise a new direction and vision and set the tone and hire new directors by her choice. And they need better writers FFS.
