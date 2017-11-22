Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk are engaged after four years together

Gwyneth Paltrow: serial monogamist or nah? I gave Gwyneth a lot of sh-t about Brad Falchuk, mostly because it was pretty clear that they had an affair which ended up destroying both of their marriages. What bugged me about that is that Gwyneth is Little Miss Perfect so most people fell all over themselves to justify it. If Brad’s wife had been famous, or if Gwyneth wasn’t so privileged, it would have been a bigger deal. Anyway, Goop and Falchuk have been together for years, ever since she began guesting on Glee (remember that?). Falchuk was her jumpoff after Chris Martin and from what I’ve seen, she never dated anyone else post-Chris. And now they’re engaged.
Goop there it is! Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged to her producer boyfriend Brad Falchuk after more than three years together, according to multiple reports.
The couple has been engaged for a year, according to ET. A rep for Paltrow has not commented.
The couple went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Before that, they had been linked for more than a year, but flew under the radar with their relationship.
“She’s crazy about Brad,” a source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE. Though the source said that she’s “cautious about marriage” and “very happy with how things are,” it wasn’t “out of the question” for the couple to walk down the aisle in the future.
Paltrow, 45, has been giving her man some social media love lately. She posted a picture of the two dressed as characters from her movie Sev7n for Halloween and also wished him a happy birthday earlier in the year.
Us Weekly said the same thing, that they’re engaged but “they both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn’t a rush.” I suspect part of the reason why they weren’t in a “rush” was because it took so much time for both of them to finalize their respective divorces. I also think Gwyneth was pushing for an engagement – like, she wasn’t doing some kind of “marriage isn’t a big deal at this point” thing. She was reportedly pushing him to propose months ago. He finally got the hint. And this was the face she made when he proposed:
This was their clever Halloween costume this year:
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
I always wonder about second and third weddings and if the families feel a sense of dejà vu.
My father married 3 times and his first wedding happened when he was 20. Noticing that he was getting very jittery his mother in law to be kindly said:”Don’t worry about it? everyone is scared the first three times.” She married nine times!
LOL at the mother in law comment.
Lol, my Aunt Evelyn was only married 7 times!
That’s a great story!
That comment just made my morning!
I don’t care for her condescending attitude however Chris Martin is like, anti-sex to me.
::says the moderately overweight nerd from her cover fort::::
::says the funny, intellectual girl (who’s probably quite pretty but doesn’t know it) from her cover fort::
There. Fixed it for you.
Well played Juliaoc! I like how you fixed it for her!! All love, all the time, even for ourselves! Easy to say, hard to do. You kept us on track. @Crowdhood, I’m with you re Chris Martin being the Anti-sex (from the fat lady who sings and makes many a joyful noise!!).
For Goop four years living in SIN must have been torture
Good one. It made me whisper laugh at work.
will she now claim she invented the concious coupling?
hahahahaha!
“The couple has been engaged for a year, according to ET”
How are we only hearing about this now?
IKR Danielle, thats the real scoop in this story. Gwynth Freaking Paltrow got engaged a year ago and managed to stay quiet about it??? Is that even possible?
She seems to be less goopy lately. Maybe she is growing up… awww….
But srsly , congrats! Good news are always welcomed.
Ah remember when Goopy what the most problematic rich white girl on the block? Now we have White Supremacist Barbie (Taylor swift, don’t sue me) and Lena ‘woke as long as you’re white’ Dunham to contend with.
Bring me back to a time when Goopy steaming her vag was the most offensive thing on my newsfeed.
Yes, looking back Goopy is relatively harmless compared to the other two you mentioned.
Well lately people mainly complain about things that aren’t race related with Gwyneth. That her products and advice are BS and she’s horrible for shilling them, is said a lot
Also she’s hated on for having dry straight ironed hair
Gwyneth is still the poster child of what is wrong by way of snobbery and elitism. No pass!
Goop was never harmful. More like fun. But i still think you are being too harsh on Swifty. Look at Morrissey. Do you really wanna hear what every musician has to say?
Quick, Goop, my client is laughing and says she needs to know: which crystal does one scoot up one’s love tunnel to encourage a proposal?
Ha!
Rose quartz – but Goopy make sure there aren’t any sharp edges K?
I didn’t realize this broke up both of their marriages. I knew Falchuk was married, but as for Goop, I thought there were all those rumors that she and Martin had an open marriage, at least toward the last years and that he was also cheating. Thought their breakup was a mutual thing, but then I never followed them closely.
I was completely caught off guard by that comment. She had an affair with him and it destroyed her marriage? I was under the impression that her marriage was on the rocks for a long time and Christ Martin cheated (as well?).
Yes, me too. It was fairly obvious that her marriage had been dead in the water for at least a couple of years.
I think there was a Vanity Fair story about her possibly cheating that got killed.
I also thought Chris Martin cheated for some reason, but I have no idea where I got the idea from.
Anyway, I think they both cheated, so that didn’t really make me look at her funny. But that the other guy was married and she didn’t care probably made me go “huh.”
Yeah, I wasn’t aware of that either. In any case I think they seem cute together and their Halloween photo is funny.
It was a pretty clever costume.
And I always got the impression that Chris and Gwenyth both cheated on each other.
Brad and Gwyneth reunited at last. Oh, not that Brad?
This made my morning.
Wonder how the kids on both sides get along. Interesting they haven’t been photographed together. Maybe the delayed announcement was for their sakes.
Palchuck or Faltrow?
Haha. Neither?
Lol, good point!
Goopchuck.
Gwynad.
Bradeth?
Goopchuck!
Goopchuck is what I do when reading her health advice
Still can’t stand her; she’s smug and entitled. Now she’s smug, entitled and engaged.
Always strange in these sort of situations. Do you offer congratulations for the upcoming nuptials/wedding even when you know the relationship caused the destruction of 2 marriages because of deceit, cheating and overall douchery??!! When you know both parties personally what does one say… good luck??! How bout this…You both deserve each other!
She had an affair with Falchuk. But destroyed her marriage? No. The affair was a product of a marriage going down already, which had been in deep trouble.
Chris had come out in an interview completely blaming himself for the marriage breakdown because of his personal issues and unable to love and give in the way his partner needed and deserved nor receive her love.
The affair might have destroyed Falchuk’s marriage. But we don’t know anything about the state of Falchuk’s marriage. But if Chris doesn’t blame Gwyneth, and it’s more like he pushed her to someone else, why are we? The marriage was in trouble and it seems like both Chris and Gwyneth turned to other people and kept their separation quiet for a year. It just happened that Gwyneth’s stuck. It was obvious Gwyneth had worked on her marriage with Chris for years.
Either way, they’ve all handled it in a way that was about the children. It seems Brad focused on his children, Gwyneth on hers, and let the relationship be private and not in everyone’s faces. I figured they were going to get married when a year ago she started plans to enlarge her already huge home.
I can’t believe I’m saying something positive about Goop and whiny Chris Martin but kuddos to them for maintaining a warm relationship and positive attitude for the kids. They did handle their marital issues very well and moved on while keeping close for the sake of their children’s education. Who cares if they had an open, semi-open or cheating marriage? That’s their business and no one else’s. It’s hard (considering all the divorces and cheating out there) to keep a marriage alive and well apparently so well done Goop & Chris M. Here’s hoping her fiancé had the same skills.
Dear Gwyneth
Please stop lightening your hair and just leave it to grow out naturally, or get a conditioning treatment it looks horrible.
And keep out of the sun or fake tan or whatever makes you look like someone out of RHOBH or Towie, if that’s real you’re an idiot and you’ll end up looking like a handbag.
Try looking normal and natural instead of so try hard
Me
