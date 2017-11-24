Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement ‘is imminent’

I actually did not expect an engagement announcement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle THIS WEEK, for two reasons especially. One, Meghan only wrapped on Suits one week ago, and her living situation still feels like it’s in flux – true, she’s staying with Prince Harry right now, and she has moved out of her Toronto home, but it doesn’t feel like she’s moved all of her stuff to England yet. Two, yesterday was Thanksgiving and what public figure announces their engagement in the 48-to-72 period around Thanksgiving? But apparently, there are rumors. Heavy rumors, hard and fast, that it will be happening today??? From the Daily Mail:
Prince Harry is expected to announce his engagement to Meghan Markle imminently after bookmakers today suspended betting on another royal wedding. Speculation has been ramped up in recent weeks that Harry could have proposed to the 36-year-old US actress, with the couple said to be ‘head over heels’ in love. And bookmakers have now decided to pull all bets on when the engagement will take place, amid rumours that the BBC is now primed for the announcement.
Lainey at LaineyGossip is saying the same thing, that the British media is on high alert for an engagement announcement, which everyone believes could be happening at any minute. From Lainey, in a story she published yesterday:
They’re reaching out to all kinds of media contacts to secure appearances for commentary. Satellite windows have been booked and at least two UK networks that I know of are preparing to come out of scheduled programming and go live as soon as the engagement is announced, if it’s announced. Although no one seems to be able to say for sure whether or not anything will be announced. No one’s been able to say where these tips have been coming from and whether or not they’re legitimate. But everyone wants to be ready anyway.
…Whatever may or may not happen, I’m just telling you that the UK media is ready. And they seem to think it’s happening tomorrow which is why, behind the scenes, they’re on high alert. Which means we have to be on high alert. Never mind that Meghan literally just moved to London this week and is probably not even unpacked. Love is love! So in 24 hours, we may get what we’ve been waiting for. Or, in 24 hours, nothing will have f-cking changed.
Will it happen today? I’m writing this around 8:30 am EST. It’s 1:30 pm in London right now. I say… no, probably not today? Considering all of the drama and tension, I’m saying the real engagement rollout will begin on Monday. I fully expect to wake up Monday morning to the news that Meg and Harry have announced. It will be so much better that way too – we’ll have a full work week to really dissect everything, and there will be new photos and perhaps an interview and it will be so exciting. But you know what? I’ve been wrong before. Maybe I’ll come back from the gym later today and the news will have broken. Who knows.
Incidentally, Hello Mag got a spokesperson at Buckingham Palace on the record this morning. The spokesperson said they “would not give a running commentary on Harry’s love life”.
BBC just said it was supposed to be 11am today but got pushed to 5pm. My hopes are up But I’m pacing myself!
wow! exciting!
Just a few hours to go. Merely three.
IDK, 5:00 pm on a Friday isn’t when you typically announce good news.
It would be. But some are saying it might be Eugenia and her bf announcing (feh! Lol). I want Harry and Meghan to announce! That’d be a nice end to a sh!tty year.
If there is going to be an announcement it would have happened in the morning – this is normal for the BRF, so it’s prob going to be Monday morning. If it was going to be today it was likely moved as not to take away from what’s happening in Zimbabwe (a former Commonwealth of Nations member).
Somewhere in Berkshire Carole is grinding her teeth down o the bone, and I am here for it! I can’t wait to see Kate in her Victorian doily dresses standing next MM. In fact, you could say I’m….. keen. Boom.
Boom! As I said before, M is everything that Dolittle is not, in those things that matter in the public role that a RF member entails: self-confident, well articulated, independent, has work ethic. Interest and involvement in humanitarian/charity work is an advantage. M got to do a speech in the UN, can’t remember where. She did well enough to be chosen for that speech. The Middleton court has been in a full crisis mode since the relationship became public. And now more so, if we are to believe that the engagement announcement is imminent.
I like Meghan, but really aren’t most women far better equipped to handle RF duties than Kate? Most women in their mid 30s with a university education would have held at least one full time job and would be able to handle speaking in public with a little bit of coaching. The standards have been lowered so much because Kate still cannot do basic adult things… so I would argue not that Meghan is exceptional, but that Kate is just extremely incapable of being a functioning adult in a public role.
@nic919 if rumors are to be believed, Michael Middleton particularly, and Carol of course, made sure that Dolittle did so little and that she was so protected that the bar is set very, very low. Especially for the royal wife role. Keen Kate was not the average 30-year old when she got married. She’s been in a state of arrested development since William the Ordinary showed interest in her. She was in her early 20s. Most women in their early 20s (say single, no children, middle-class like Kate was, enrolled at university), have interests, hobbies, have a part-time or full-time job, travel, have a boyfriend, have fun etc. The only interest that KK had was William. Nothing else. To the point that she proved her lack of abilities and ask if you can taste the tea by smelling it. And she is not even able to talk freely aside chitchat. And I could go on.
No RF needs exceptional, outstanding characters. There are many women out there that are very successful, even outstanding. And I’m not talking CEOs or prize winners, Olympic champions.
The thing is, Meghan is already accomplished, to a huge extent when compared to Keen Kate. That’s a fact. The question is what will she do in case she marries Harry. What will they both do? Will they stay low so that they won’t outshine Bill and Kate? Do they care and will they show they are worthy of their privilege? Or will they simply survive and wait for monarchy to end? The public cares to see that the BRF are worthy.
Where did the BBC say that? I had BBC News on all afternoon and haven’t heard a thing about Harry.
sorry, it was @robjyoung on twitter. here is DM link
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5113581/The-TEN-clues-Prince-Harry-Meghan-engaged.html
BBC was told “to expect an announcement”
as the time ticks down i’m guessing it won’t happen today. like someone said above 5pm on a friday isn’t nice to reporters…
No announcement today. I think we may be looking at January.
And the bookies suspended all bets on Thursday? They are usually pretty reliable about such things.
I may be dumb but I don’t understand all the bookie stuff. How are they reliable and what does it mean when they say they’ve stopped taking bets?
@Llamas – I don’t know anything about betting aside the very obvious. I think that in case that there is a very likely possibility that the issue that is bet on will happen, bookies know that they will loose money. So they suspend the betting. Say that based on rumors, there is much talk that M and H get engaged. There are certain hints and the bookie calculates that there is a high possibility this engagement will be made public. In case it’s true, each individual will get at least the money they paid for a bet (that’s what I consider would happen but usually people get more than the amount they put, otherwise what’s the point). Say you have 100.000 people that bet an average of 1000 pounds, since they want to try their luck. They are almost or very, very sure there will be an engagement announcement. The bookies will have to pay at least 100.000 (bets) x 1.000 (the average amount per bet) that is 100.000.000 pounds. The betting house would loose at least 100 million pounds. It’s a yes or no. Odds are high for a yes. So they suspend the betting.
Dear God I hope it is announced at 5:00pm today. Simon McCoy is reading the news on BBC news channel right now, and I anticipate some epic eye-rolling at the very least if he is the one to announce it.
If they announce at 5pm, i hope he has to do it.
I’m addicted to his eyerolls.
Me too, LAK! He just said “not long to go,” so he may be coming off air at 5, which would be terribly disappointing.
The chitchat is killing me. Who cares about black friday!!!
They won’t announce today, there is an incident in London and there was an incident in Egypt earlier.
Maybe the chose late afternoon so her family can watch it live too.
Ava: of course they won’t announce at 5pm on a friday.
For planned announcements, it’s usually 11am Mon-Thursday.
Exception: emergency situations like babies and death.
…but it is fun to play with this particular social media hype.
And if or when they finally announce, i hope Simon does it. He would incorporate so many eyerolls and sarcasm as he usually does when he announces anything royal. S-o put upon that he has to make these announcements whilst trying to maintain a professional demeanor.
@ LAK
;o-)
Ooooohhh, sh*t’s getting real!!! Off-topic, I’m so hooked up on Suits right now.
All these connected TV people on Twitter seem to think it’s happening today and that they even pre-filmed something. I guess we’ll see…I’m dubious.
anticipation…..
I just want to see a ring……..that is all. I feel like Harry will have incredible taste.
*sings* It’s keeping me wa-ai-ai-ai-aiiiting….
Maybe it’ll be a truly 21st Century announcement…they’ve adopted a new royal pooch or something. Lord, I would troll the media SO HARD if I were them. But I’m about 72% evil.
LMFAO, Adelphi! I would so be here for a Harry/Meghan twitter account that repeatedly announced mundane developments. #newcurtains
If they would name said puppy Keener my day would be made.
Right. I was saying yesterday that maybe they’ll announce the Queen has decided to abandon HATS in 2018!
Am I the only one who really doesn’t care all that much? They’ll get engaged eventually, I’m not exactly scheduling my day around it. Yes, I do love a fancy wedding, but let the girl unpack her suitcases first, lol.
I agree. If I do have any interest, which I do, it’s to see the Two Princesses of the realm and how they will deal with one another.
Team Harry all the way.
I do! I care! I need something pretty and happy to follow!!
Harry & Meghan are going to make great reality tv. Let’s drop the pretense that royals aren’t celebrities. And at least these will be celebs who may actually use their fame for good. (And who knows, maybe Kate will be inspired by them to join the 21st century).
No, you’re not the only one who doesn’t care. I don’t understand why the media takes every little thing as a sign an engagement announcement is coming. They’ve been talking about it for a year.
Kate and Will have severely lowered my expectations so I’m not really excited either. Hopefully Meghan has made a good choice for the rest of her life (!).
Her suitcase has probably been unpacked by the valets and everything wrapped in tissue paper (I wonder what their tissue paper budget is).
The tissue paper! If someone could explain the tissue paper thing, that’d be great. Carole Middleton is really into tissue paper, too, right? I’m a poor who doesn’t understand the tissue paper thing — someone please explain! Why is wrapping clothes in tissue paper a good thing!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Odette: reduces / prevents wrinkles.
I’m with you Lady.
Same.
I still can’t get my head around getting engaged after barely spending time together. Spending 2 months at most from what I read? On holidays basically not living together full time. Cultural differences aside. Thinking that a RF with such a long tradition is a culture itself. Disfunctionality is another serious matter that has negatively affected the personal lives of BRF members, and will continue to do so. Open declarations of political views is another one. Appearing in s** scenes prior to entering one’s life is another one. The BRF may well continue to silence British media but they won’t be able to do it with the US media. And M is American. Who knows what stuff will come out once that the engagement is made.
I feel the same but it’s not my life so eh. For me it would be smart to live together before getting engaged but BRF works differently i guess.
Lord knows holidays are an idealized version of your relationship. The thing they do have going for them is age. As in hopefully they are mature in their 30s. I would be more skeptical if they were both in their early 20s
I don’t think they need to live together before being engaged. But they should live in the same country for a while. Although they supposedly see each other regularly. Long distance is really different than seeing each other everyday. Habits seen every few months is different than living with it everyday.
Agreed Louise. If they lived in the same country I would say living together is not a must. Since they do not I said live together. But your comment about habits seen every day vs a few months is true. I had a friend that was long distance engaged and when they moved in they fought a lot because it was different. Theres a difference in seeing a partner on a vacation vs every day life. They worked through it but pushed back the wedding as a result
I didn’t live with my spouse before married, and we usually didn’t see each other more than twice a week, sometimes three. Almost seven years later, we’re still together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It has been a year, hasn’t it?
The mister and I were engaged 9 months post first date, married 8 months after getting engaged- at 29 and 33.
Almost 23 years ago, now.
I think they will be okay. They aren’t kids.
What will come that is more than what has come out for Harry or Charles. You act as if the scandal has not been part of the royal family. Harry was snapped naked in a Las Vegas hotel for crying out loud, Prince charles wanted to come back in his next life as a tampon so he can live between Camilla’s legs, just what exactly do you expect to come out of Meghan’s closet that is worse than what has already been exposed about the BRF?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her future sister-in-law has flashed while on official engagement.
My husband and I got married within 5 months of our first date and we didn’t live together either. We also didn’t spend a ton of time together as we lived 40 miles apart.
We’ve been married over 20 years. So it can be done.
I just love reading stories like this, bluhare. Well done, both of you
Agree wholeheartedly ! A similar (though slightly lengthier) situation for us.
@ Blu
Just about the same …
Exception to the rule. I wouldn’t be bragging.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be deeply skeptical of any fresh revelations that come out after they’re married. The Daily Fail especially have gone to extra-ordinary lengths to get absolutely everything they possibly can about Meghan and I feel certain they’ve released it all, just to sabotage this relationship before it ever gets to the alter. For goodness sake, they’ve traced her ancestry all the way back to something like the 16th century!
The important person in all of this is actually Harry and what he thinks of Meghan and he doesn’t strike me as the sort to be very easily shocked – short of her having topped someone, I don’t see any fresh news moving the dial for him.
Ancestry tracing is something they do to all royal brides, and it is included in all official books and magazines once engagement is announced.
As for how it is framed, MM is in good company. Kate was described as descended from coal miners as if her ancestors only just left the mines rather than over 100yrs ago.
And it wasn’t just the UK media playing this Kate’s coal miners ancestor game. This is a WaPo link about Kate’s ancestry which was written on her engagement http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2011/03/03/AR2011030301599.html
I remember all the noise that was made over this as well.
When you’re going back that far, how accurate can this stuff be?
I agree, if indeed it is IMMINENT then it will nor be today, but Monday.
PLEASE, PLEASE, let it be today. We’re in need of some good news after the horrible news this year.
This is the last article about them I am clicking on about this until it is officially announced! Ha! 😉
-)
@Maria
Dear waitie carol middletons decade hunting struggle was a HUGE circumstance all it itself.
Not trying to be a cynic but how many times did we hear that during the waity years? I’ll believe it when I see it.
That’s what I was thinking too. This is not the first time bookies have stopped taking bets, vendors have started producing tea cozies with the couple’s faces, and the media has reserved airtime and experts, all for it to come to nothing. It could be today, but after the Imminent Engagement Announcement that Never Was of 2007, I wouldn’t get too pumped just yet.
I’m waiting for the Kate’s pregnant with twins or Eugene is getting married announcement. Something completely off the mark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly Maria. We hear these imminent articles too often when a British royal has dated.
Will and Kate weren’t this methodical about it though from the very beginning. Will was so/so on Kate for the longest. From the moment, Harry introduced her as his girlfriend to the public, it feels like they’ve been heading towards marriage and he’s been very clear about his intentions with her otherwise why would she take the steps she’s been taking career-wise.
I wish her the best.
I just want to see the ring.
I find myself oddly happy about this. I think she’ll be a fantastic addition, and will take up much of the slack in terms of charities, particularly with the retirement of Prince Philip. She’s beautiful and interesting as well. Good for Harry!
Excited about the news. As for the living together, it’s no guarantee the marriage will last. Some couples that lived together did the marriage ended in divorce. Will and Kate lived together for a moment but still was the Verbier weekend. It always depend on the people involved.
Agreed. Living together doesn’t guarantee success. Nor would Meghan have any status; she would simply be Harry’s live-in girlfriend. With engagement, she gets a taste of expectations and protocol. I always thought engagements were meant to give the couple a final chance to say no, not just about planning the wedding.
My great aunt lived with her boyfriend for ten years, this was in the 50′s. Scandal! So under family pressure they got married. And got divorced a year later.
I don’t think living together results in a successful marriage, but dating on the same continent does help. A week here and there isn’t helpful as its like a vacation phase. To each their own, but this isn’t an ordinary marriage, it comes with a lot more stressors than most marriages; and a gilded cage.
I think technology makes it a lot easier to carry out long distance relationship…..videophones, skype etc all help significantly bridge the gap on a day to day basis between their meetings.
Besides, some of the longest lasting relationships I know had relatively short periods between meeting and marriage. My parents had 6 months and stayed happily married until he passed on a few years ago.
I wish them the very best, either way.
Okay, I have to admit I want to see an interview…just to see everybody analyze it.
I’m going to check the DM comments after the story comes out so I can laugh at the racists. I’ll probably need safety goggles.
I want to know how he’s going to incorporate Diana into this moment. Wills gave Katie Diana’s engagement ring, so what will Harry do?
One article said he might give her Diana’s beloved Cartier Tank watch. Perhaps that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine they’re rolling this out on a Friday. I would go with Monday or a Tuesday.
We don’t celebrate Thanksgiving in the UK so I very much doubt the BRF would care whether any announcement came out over Thanksgiving weekend… That is, if there even is an announcement to be made…
That was my thought too. I know that Megan’s American but why would the BRF give a damn about Thanksgiving?
Come on, we need some good news!
I thought the younger generation of royals were encouraged to live together to determine compatibility. They want to avoid more scandals associated with divorce. And since MM just moved overseas that would put the engagement announcement late year 2018 wouldn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How fitting they would announce days after the budget 😐.
I wonder who will be bank rolling this extravaganza?
The British tax payer no doubt.
Also call me cynical, but for those asking about the timing of such an announcement – it makes a great distraction for the monumental fuck up the powers that Be are making of brexit…
Come onnn! I need something silly and superficial to focus on!
*I’m also joking, I wish them the best.
Lol @ people worrying about skeletons Meghan may have, trust and believe the media has already tried to find them.
BRF already had their share of scandal let’s not forget uncle Andy being caught up in that underage prostitution thing.
If they get engaged good for them, if they decide to wait good for them. A long engagement would be good though gives them time to live together, gives Meghan a sample of what to expect and Harry won’t have to be Willy and Kate’s third wheel. anymore.
It would be funny if one of the York girls who was getting engaged or something other than what everyone is expecting.
The real sleaze is in the blood members of the BRF. Anyone marrying in usually classes up the family.
The Royals are behind colonialism and genocide so there really isn’t anything the Meghan could do that would be as bad as that.
Yes exactly we’ve already heard the worst of it she has a few tacky relations that will talk to the press. If there was something worse it would have come out ages ago. The Windsors have much worse in their past. I do think they are rushing though it’s a huge step to marry into that particular fishbowl.
Best wishes for both of them.
Maybe the announcement will be she is pregnant and they don’t know if they will bother getting married.
Gee, I wonder if Kate ever had people speculate that she was pregnant out-of-wedlock? If Meghan was pregnant–which she most certainly is not–wouldn’t it make more sense that they would definitely want to get married?
Interesting how there are always attempts to reduce Harry’s relationship with Meghan to something sexual…
”Gee, I wonder if Kate ever had people speculate that she was pregnant out-of-wedlock? ”
Numerous times Mimi, don’t play revisionist history.
”Interesting how there are always attempts to reduce Harry’s relationship with Meghan to something sexual…” You mean like they did with Kate ? the ”booty call”?
I was joking. Funny how some people can’t take a joke.
It would be funny they announced she was pregnant and they decided to wait until after the baby was born to marry. That announcement would make my day.
Wishing illegitimate children on them and no wedding ring is actually pretty sh!tty because this anachronism remains governed by out of date conservative rules that can’t be changed without all the realms’ parliaments agreeing to change them.
Meghan would be treated as something to be ashamed and her children wouldn’t be recognised nor could they inherit.
Only the monarch’s illegitimate children have a chance of being recognised because the monarch can exercise monarch’s privilege to recognise them and grant them titles. Harry, being the spare, would depend on the goodwill of too many people within the family for that to happen, and even then, the Parliaments wouldn’t automatically accept it.
I have no reason to revise history. I truly don’t recall any comments about Kate being pregnant by William before they married. I wasn’t into royal message boards, only reading general celebrity gossip sites during those years, but I’ll take your word for it. Kate was not a big deal pre-wedding in the US so I don’t recall anything negative about her other than that she waited a long time for him to propose.
As to the OP, when I see a joke, I’ll take it. I didn’t see one here. Given the ongoing attempts to degrade and belittle MM in stereotypical ways, your comment read as more of the same. Of course, whenever minorities react to coded language, insults and barbs, we are frequently told that we should just chill and not take things seriously.
“Ongoing attempts to belittle Meghan”. Where is that coming from? On this site, it’s all positive. Now Kate is a different story.
I think mostly positive would be more accurate, Maria. She’s been called a fame wh*re, a booty call, a gold digger, a concubine (that one is so disgustingly racist), and a literal prostitute by some posters here.
So 50 minutes to go…
What if they cultivate all this fuss and then the announcement is about Princess Eugenie getting engaged?
I would feel bad for Eugenie. Her announcement would be met with so much disappointment.
Also, were people expecting an announcement the day before/day of WK’s engagement or was it hush hush and unexpected? I didn’t pay attention beforehand.
I would love it if that were to happen. We’d still get a royal wedding with Fergie thrown into the mix!
It’s going to be super awkward if 5:00 rolls around and there is no announcement whatsoever.
It could end up being the traditional “tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”. The BRF media game has been slipping lately. There is speculation from one tabloid about HM moving to Windsor because of the BP restoration. It could be something as simple as that, spinning out of control because the press office isn’t doing their job very well.
Remember the chaotic few hours of speculation leading up to the surprise Prince Philip retirement announcement?
Yeah, we all thought he was dead. That was so ammateurish, even by their standards.
@Lainey
Today would be great for Prince Henry Sparkle Couple. They would have the weekend to celebrate with family and fresh start at duties on Monday.
congratulations. so now they can tax evade together with the queen’s blessing.
5:08 and no news! Apparently there was an incident just now so maybe that’s why they’re holding off?
What incident?
Possible gun shot heard at Oxford Circus, London.
Gunshots heard at some central place in London, people trapped in shops.
If there was an announcement, it would trump all news. Shots at Oxford circus, Zimbabwe be damned. It would push ALL other news off the schedule. That is how rotal engagement announcements are treated.
Nobody is going to announce an engagement on a Friday evening, on Black Friday no less. Its such a bizzare time to do it. Trolling of the highest order lol.
Not sure why the Brits would care about Black Friday.
Aaaaaand…nothing.
I think it’s safe to say it’s not happening today.
Just turned on BBC hoping it would happen… instead some horrific news about some kind of incident in London. Horrible. Just when you were hoping for silly happy news.
The only announcement that would be better would be a Breaking News impeachment announcement.
Why this earlier:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/884000/buckingham-palace-announcement-queen-philip-prince-harry-meghan-markle-engagement/
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/662478/Meghan-Markle-Prince-Harry-engagement-Royal-wedding-Queen-Buckingham-Kensington-Palace
No idea if accurate. Fingers crossed though for a Monday announcement over a January one.
Lainey may know more than she’s letting on. She works with Ben Mulroney on ETALK – Ben’s wife is besties with Meghan.
