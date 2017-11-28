Melania Trump is so pissed that people say that she hates being First Lady

This is a weird thing to complain about, given the scope of treason and felonious behavior with this White House, but it absolutely drives me crazy that Melania Trump has such fondness for high waisted everything. The combination of high-waisted skirts/slacks with her figure does her no favors. She thinks she’s making her legs look longer and perhaps hiding a little tummy, but what she’s really doing is making herself look crazy short-waisted (which she isn’t) and ridiculously heavy-breasted.
Anyway, not knowing how to dress her figure is just one of Melania’s many problems. Vanity Fair has an exclusive report about how Melania gave her husband an ultimatum about running for president in 2014, and how she really, really never thought he would end up winning. She never wanted to be First Lady, which isn’t really breaking news at this point. VF also talks about just what Melania actually does all f–king day, which isn’t much. She really doesn’t like to spend time in the White House or with her husband. She’s uncomfortable with making speeches, she hates hostessing and she loathes pretending to be normal. Her East Wing offices are sparsely staffed, but VF’s sources take pains to say that Melania is actually really nice to the White House household staff (the ushers, maids, etc), that she’s kind to everyone and she’s used to dealing with large household staffs.
The point of the VF article is not that Melania is a terrible person or that her marriage is in shambles or anything like that – it’s more about Melania being unsuited and uncomfortable in the First Lady role, and how she’s taking her sweet time figuring it out. In any case, the VF article was apparently bad enough that Melania’s sparsely staffed FLOTUS office had to issue a statement about it:
Fighting back. Melania Trump’s office is responding to claims made in a Vanity Fair article on Friday, November 26, that she did not want to be first lady.
“One again part of the liberal media, this time Vanity Fair, has written a story riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions,” a statement from a FLOTUS’ spokesperson to CNN reads. “As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as first lady and as a supportive wife and mother. As has been stated on the record many times before, she is honored by her role.”
“…Rather than focus on her positive work as first lady…” What work again? That one speech she made where she looked like a frightened Fruit of a Loom reject? That’s literally all she’s done. Oh, she also wore heels to make the trip to visit hurricane refugees. MUCH WORK. So positive.
Here’s more of Melania’s positive work: apathetically watching ballerinas from a half-darkened White House alcove, looking like a ghost-bride of Christmas Past.
Just your average day covering FLOTUS and ballerinas at the White House… pic.twitter.com/BlCNR7OhwW
— Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) November 27, 2017
that video is hilarious. i need some context, why is she just standing there??
it’s so weird that it has a potential of redefining the word))
It’s high fashion, peasant.
You say hilarious, I was thinking creepy…. like horror movie level creepy. Yikes.
Very creepy and disturbing… why is M. standing on the steps staring like a chillingly frozen ghost?
Is Mel wearing a wig?
Yes…. the twins from the shining creepy…. like she murdered the other one to be there alone creepy! Lol 😂
The entire clan is creepy. God, the stories they must have. I’m sick of watching this freak show. I don’t need to be reminded that unworthy people continue to fail up in this world.
I hope she’s miserable. She’s earned it.
It really is. Especially with her arms lank at her sides- then she suddenly realized she was being shot with the graceful ballerinas in the foreground and realized she needed to do something with them!!
We are supposed to be mesmerized by her great beauty and be so grateful that she dignifies our White House with her glorious presence.
Every photo/video of the dancers is shot from an angle that shows their underwear and bottoms. Most good dance photography manages to avoid this. Not a great look for this particular Administration and this particular POTUS. Just…can’t these people get *anything* right?
Because that’s where she was programmed to stand. It’s pretty lucky no one has seen her battery die in the middle of a speech.
I guess she uses Duracell.
BTW, her and her husband have some serious issues with parting their hair.
I think she wears a wig
At least a wiglet or extensions. Her hair is not that thick and it is naturally much darker.
Never forget this woman went on TV and demanded to see Obama’s birth certificate.
Ever since i read this 2016 fictional short story, i tend to view her as depicted therein. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/03/books/review/melania-trump-in-chimamanda-ngozi-adichie-short-story.html
This is amazing.
“Yesterday she had taken Tiffany to lunch, so that she could tell Donald that she had taken Tiffany to lunch.”
That is my favorite thing ever written about (kinda)her.
That whole birth certificate thing was enraging and ridiculous. Did Donnie Dumbass and his followers really believe someone could become president without a real and legitimate birth certificate proving he was in fact, truly born in the United States?
They knew that the racist knuckledraggers would believe it and that’s what counts.
It isn’t that they believed it as much as they wanted to believe it because he is black and it gave them an excuse to indulge their racism.
She never has a happy or friendly expession on her face, and it makes her look like she’s miserable.
I think when she’s interacting with kids she looks very engaged and happy.
They are easier and not critical of her. Her life would be an entertaining screenplay in any other circumstance. In a less misogynistic society, she would be famous. A better personality would be required, but they have scrubbed and covered her history, but I remember her when she came on the scene. She seemed like another one of his dubious “models” he paid to be seen with him. Creepy 45 would lurk around fashion shows boasting and leering.
It isn’t a dig at her it is a fact. He tried to pull every attractive woman or girl he came across, and it was always NO! He is just that disgusting and boorish.
I don’t know if Mueller will get into her origins and how they met or her ties to oligarchs but who knows.
She may realize she made a deal with the devil. She only looks happy around Barron. Maybe they revised the prenup to get her to hold Shithead’s hand.
I believe he was tolerable when she was younger but now as she ages, she probably realizes the exact price she has paid and that he was the absolute worst target for a gold digger. She wanted more kids but now it is too late, and now she has a job she hates and isn’t qualified to do. He ignored her before so there was a level of freedom and she had her bf but now he can’t go full skeeve, and she is stuck with him.
No sympathy. He was never a good person.
It always seems like she has just come to the realization that she is married to that dickwhistle. Like she is frozen forever contemplating whether the money was worth it.
Like her husband, she wants to tell you who she is without ever showing you. She doesn’t have a degree, but will tell you otherwise. Although, she can’t articulately explain the year, University, subject matter, or level of the degree well. She’ll tell you she speaks a few languages, but has only been heard fluently speaking Slovenian and English. She’ll tell you she’s happy about being FLOTUS, but doesn’t make that much of it besides wearing on theme outfits.
Believe as I say, not as I do.
I guess it is difficult knowing daughter/wife is the real first lady (gag).
But once the Russians finish moving in the white house, they can make her an honorary something or the other.
Bigly obviously read the VF article. He tweeted this morning,”Melania, our great and very hard working First Lady, who truly loves what she is doing, always thought that “if you run, you will win.” She would tell everyone that, “no doubt, he will win.” I also felt I would win (or I would not have run) – and Country is doing great!”
I thought it was such a random tweet at first, but now it’s clear why he wrote this.
Somebody probably read the juicy parts to him, with lots of visual aids to help with comprehension.
omg shouldn’t he have WORK to do? I barely have time to get a cup of coffee before I start my sales job at 530 in the morning. How doe she have time to do all this when he is freaking president?!??!
Because you’re probably actually DOING your job. Trump has lots of time for angry tweeting, golf, and cable news because he isn’t actually presidenting, just living in the White House.
Just reverse everything in his tweet, and that’s the reality. President Tweeter is so transparent.
What a maroon.
And then he tweeted a ton of stuff about Princess Nagini before attacking Pelosi and Schumer and lying about the tax hikes he is trying to inflict on us.
She looks drugged in that video…
She looks like that most of the time. I wonder if she takes Xanax or something plus all that Botox.
When you marry for money, you earn every penny. Eh, Melania?
Ugh! Cannot even begin to imagine that slob crawling all over someone. Gah!
Trust and believe, if she could still be living in NY, she would be.
Well if she’s happy being FLOTUS she better tell her face because she didn’t smile once during that nice ballet performance. We know she hates it, she knows she hates it let’s not pretend.
Well, she isn’t any more miserable than we are. Cannot wait until she and her odious crew are relegated to the dustbin of history.
Put your arms in your sleeves or buy a cape.
This. What is with her draping a jacket over her shoulders?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So damn funny., lmao (“put your arms in your sleeves or buy a cape.”)
Is she trying to revive or start a trend? Bringing back high waists and starting a draped jacket trend…
Seriously…WHO IS HER STYLIST?!?! I mean…MY G-D!!! She ALWAYS looks basic…and her clothes are SO ILL FITTING!!! Her clothes WEAR HER…not the other way around…it’s like…SHE DOSEN’T OWN THAT S**T and WORK THE HELL OUT OF IT!!!!
And I am a WORSHIPPER of portable hairstyles (wigs)…and I don’t know if that’s her hair or not…but it’s as if she has been INFECTED by whatever bulls–t is going on with her putrid husband when it comes to the hair swoop/bang!!!! The front of her hair…LOOKS BAD…like a little shelf above her forehead…That right there is a WHOLE WORLD OF “NO”!!!
And those “Official White House” decortations look like something that Tim Burton designed for the sequel to “The Nightmare Before Christmas”…and that video made me think of something out of “Christmas At The Third Reich”….WHAT IN THE HEYLL?!?!?!
Taking those implants down a couple of sizes would certainly help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, came here to say the same thing. Like tattoos, silicone bags sewn on the chest do not age well.
We’re really going perpetuate the lie she dresses basically. She might a deplorable, but she can dress her ass off. She rarely missteps.
I wish she wasn’t attached to the worst President of the modern era so I could stan her fashion choices openly.
She’s much better dressed than Ivanka
It”s ALL subjective off course, however, saying she dresses her ass off? Okay…I stand by my original stance…she wears very expensive clothes that leave little or no impression…that are ill fitting (i.e., one could stick a pole in the middle of that dress she’s wearing above…and it’s a tent)…and other than the suit that she wore to the ignaguration and the suit she had on when she slapped her husband’s hand away when they were walking off that plane during that Middle East fiasco she hasn’t made much of an impression as FLOTUS to me…she dressed better on the campaign trail…and I would say the same thing about her fashion if she were the FLOTUS to the most HUMANE POTUS the world had ever known…now, let me go and light my candle to my Channel/Givenchy/Laurent altar…
I don’t like the way she dresses. To me, she always looks stuck in the original Dynasty era. Re big boobs, jerusha: unless you dress them just right you look matronly. As one with big boobs, i would love to be as slim as Melania. The too large implants make her look big. She and ivanka should have gotten smaller ones
Fashion is subjective. Recently, she wore black pants and a cream colored sweater. That’s the only thing I liked. Her dresses are awful. Very Dynasty as Snowflake said. And, yes, the big boobs look very Aunt Bee from Mayberry like.
Agreed! I think her fashion is on point and think she looks great!
Her fashion sense is terrible. Most outfits look stiff and sit away from the body. And those damn coats draped over her shoulders make her look ridiculous. She dresses like a poor little girl imagines a rich woman would dress.
She’s totally hit or miss for me. There have been a few outfits she wore that I (very secretly) coveted and I actually liked that flower jacket that cost a shit-ton of money that everyone else seemed to hate.
Like Lala said. Her white suit was the only thing she has ever worn I liked. I can’t stand her fashion sense. The hair does not help. 80s with a 1999 update. Nope.
Meghan Markle dresses much better, and she is older than Poison Ivy.
She dresses well. Unfortunately never for the event she’s attending at the time. Except when she visited The Vatican. She was the only one who seemed appropriately dressed.
Yeah I disagree about her clothes. I think her fashion is beautiful. Her hair is bizarre and it would be nice to see her do something new there….. but her fashion is the only positive thing to say about this administration. And that’s saying something…
Those Christmas decorations are a symbol of this holiday season.
Portable hairstyles! Lol I believe she is wearing a wig after I looked at old photos and her natural hairline is much higher.
Her style is straight out of the oligarch mistress catalog. Along with the aggressive plastic surgery and inappropriate shoes.
Thank you, Kaiser for pointing out that she dresses entirely wrong for her body type. 90% of the time she looks positively matronly!
Melania! Babe! Squatting First Lady! Let’s talk, woman to woman…. I know you want out. I believe the rumors that you and Orange Traitor were going to divorce after he lost and then you were going to be with Hank. But then the Russians rigged the election and Diapers “won” and now you’re stuck with this charade.
But you’re not! The money is gone; he oligarchs won’t fund him anymore. The whole family is going to jail save you and Barron. Call Mueller and burn it down. Then apologize for being a birther and run to your Hank! If you bring down your hideous bloated spouse, you will be hailed as a savior. Run! Call!
Also, that video is creepy AF. Next time get a chair and smile a little because this looks like the queen of the undead choosing her next victim to eat so that she may remain animated.
Listen up, Melania. Burn. It. Down. Your name would be revered in history.
Who is Hank?
Works at Tiffany’s
@Betsy
Yes to all this! Wouldn’t it be great if she turned on him? I believe she loves her son and that she is nice to the staff. Watching the hand swats was the only good thing of his whole presidency. She just does look miserable whenever it’s just the two of them.
Those hand swats are amazing to watch. The only way she would turn on the Orange Dictator during his presidency would be to protect Barron.
I can believe that she’s nice to the staff but I suspect it’s more as a result of decorum than genuine kindness. Maybe I’m being unfair to her but it just seems impossible to me that a genuinely nice woman could ever be married to that trashbag. Although, I suppose it’s possible that she’s a really nice woman who is trapped in an abusive relationship who knows…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I figure it’s somewhere in the middle. I’m sure she has at least the occasional kind feelings. I figure she’s probably numb to a lot of it, and just kind of goes through life doing what is ‘expected’ or whatever. But I think it’s hard to believe that she’s completely evil through and through. I doubt he treats her like a queen all of the time, you know? When he’s taking a hit ego wise, he’s probably absolute hell to be around. And I get it – she’s a gold-digger, she signed up to be a trophy wife and all that. But even the most gold-digging of gold-diggers doesn’t deserve to be treated like garbage, and I suspect that’s the case at least some of the time. She does seem to care about Barron – and looks a little less awkward and stiff when she’s interacting with children in general. I’m willing to believe a lot of her behavior is dictated by decorum as you said, but I’m not going to put her occasionally doing something small and kind for no real reason as a complete impossibility.
She really shouldn’t be forced to be the “First Lady”. That’s such a sexist expectation, that she will be part of a twofer. She’s not comfortable with public speaking, and that’s okay. She doesn’t have to give speeches and she doesn’t have to have special projects. She doesn’t have to be another Michelle Obama. She should just do whatever she does in private and Tweeter needs to stop dragging her out as a prop and pushing her to “support” his dingaling ideas in public. (If you really believe such things as her “birther” and “locker room talk” interviews were her idea, I have a nice bridge to sell you.) It’s so cringey, they obviously don’t even like each other.
Americans are going to have to get used to the fact that Melania and Donald are married in name only and they can’t always have a twofer and they can’t force the mother of the President’s child to live with the idiot. Melania and Barron should have stayed in New York despite all the yelling about the “extra expense”, as though it doesn’t cost a bundle to protect them in DC also. It’s reprehensible to unnecessarily drag a child into this mess. And it’s going to get messier. Buy fewer bombs and one less plane to drop them from, and any extra expense for them staying in NYC would be covered and bonus: fewer people might be dead.
They also could have come up with a less disruptive security plan. It’s not like President Tweeter could be blackmailed to retrieve anybody in his family from a kidnapper anyway. He would just order another Diet Coke, two scoops of ice cream, and a big piece of chocolate cake and settle in for the night to watch his big collection of Fox & Friends recordings.
No to all of this. It’s not sexist to expect a “twofer” when we would expect the same of a First Gentleman as well. And the White House is going to be protected regardless. The additional cost to protect New York for these grifters was millions upon millions.
And if they didn’t want to drag their child into it, the choice was clear: don’t run.
I don’t care what this middle aged hooker feels about anything unless she’s going to get off her plastic butt and do something to get that fart bag boss of hers into a mental institution
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this comment so much.
She looks like the White Lady who haunts the halls of the White House in that video.
she looks MISERABLE 24/7. being the first lady is probably the most she has ever had to work in her adult life, she looks like she is so annoyed whenever she does her first lady duties. For example, standing and watching ballerinas.
Melania, if it is such a HASSLE and BURDEN to be first lady of the United States – why don’t you QUIT! No one is forcing you to do this! ingrates!
her and her husband are so awful
The divorce that will follow after he’s out of office will be epic
Absolutely. They have a deal. Stick it out and you get a bonus.
Oh, and by the way, the headline is wrong. Melania isn’t pissed. Her spokesperson read a statement, which tells us that President Tweeter is pissed. Melania probably secretly gets a kick out of the doctored photos showing a rope ladder dropping from her window.
Also she looks fine to me. Maybe I don’t understand the “matronly” objection. She’s a woman in her forties with an 11 year old child. She’s done weird things to her face, which seems to be the fashion. Why she ever felt the need to artificially increase the size of her breasts is a mystery to me, but it always is. But most of the time, she looks nicely dressed, matronly or not.
But, but… she decorated the White House for Christmas all by herself and Jack Skellington approves!
As a gothicky chick, I like those Christmas decorations, better than the usual green & red boredom at least. Or, well, I almost like it. I think the idea is great but the actual result isn’t. But that’s beside the point. For the first time, I actually like something she’s been trying to do.
I also love the decorations – a welcome departure from the grandma’s “throw everything on the walls” Christmas approach that we see a lot (which I also love for nostalgia reasons). Plus, I have this fantasy that this is Melania’s latest installation of foreboding, dark, Slavic, pagan messages to the American people.
lol Good point, y’all.
That “veil of hair” she has is so weird. And Donald also has his version of the veil of hair. Maybe Donald does her hair? I still can’t quite believe all this is happening. Please let me wake up and find out someone sane is the president.
The boobage is an issue. I thought she was old-saggy and braless. Not good!
Melania really, REALLY cares about clothes. That’s it.
Her whole family is in the WH to look after Barron when she isn’t there.
NO SYMPATHY.
I am going to get yelled at. I like Melania. I like Barron. They are the only people I like in this horrible nightmare. I hate she dresses like she does. We both have the same body type and both in our forties. I know that can’t be comfortable. I guess maybe it is a safety thing for her. I bet I have a dated thing or two also that I should give up but it’s comfortable and safe. I am very shy so I know if I was First Lady I could not give a speech, probably stand on the steps looking creepy & awkward. I would have a sparse staff.
I love seeing her with kids. She really lights up around them. I liked how she decorated the White House this year. I thought she did a lovely job with the Orange One big demand’s.
Can’t wait for the divorce and her tell all book.
I’m not going to yell at you and I understand if you see something in Melania that you feel you can relate to (i.e. shyness). But I guess what I find hardest to swallow is having what from my view is a mannequin of a First Lady after having someone like Michelle Obama. Michelle was literally everything that Melania is not: compassionate, enthusiastic, driven, strong-willed, articulate, resolute, dedicated, warm, engaging, witty, and just SO full of life. Melania is…well…not.
Michelle was inspirational and Melania is insipid.
JMO obviously but there ya have it.
I really like Melania and Barron too. I hate seeing how she’s torn to shreds on this site (and elsewhere) but I respect the fact that everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think the media releases her most awkward and uncomfortable moments on purpose to make her look bad but I’ve seen plenty of footage of her being classy, happy and beautiful as FLOTUS. That good footage rarely sees the light of day and that is unfortunate.
Short story: I hate Trump. I love Melania.
While I don’t LOVE her, I do feel for her. I think she came to this country under questionable circumstances and I am naturally suspicious of old rich white men and the lies, manipulations, tools they use to lure in (and keep) young foreign trophy wives. I’ve seen it happen on a much lower-society/money scale and some of these young women are just…fooled. Lost manipulated, scared. Confused. Ignorant (although I find that word so negative, I don’t mean it that way.) So much they don’t understand until it’s too late.
I don’t think she has a lot going on in her life (she doesn’t seem to be a loud real housewife society fame whore type even prior to the election) and I think she just wants to be with her son and she probably is in some legal nightmare pre nup that she’d lose the son if she bolts. Just my opinion, hunkering down for the angry responses.
I think she has a very high forehead which is why she pulls her hair forward. The only other way she wears it is side swept to again cover her forehead. That hair I think makes her look older that way. She would look prettier with a shorter, looser hairstyle maybe just past her shoulders. And ditch the black, black heavy eyeliner.
As for the clothes I agree with the poster who said hit or miss. Sometimes I do like an outfit but more often I cannot figure out how someone with that much money can’t find better clothes.
I think she’s ok as First Lady. It seems like she is making an effort. But then again I don’t expect much from the First Lady.
Her “bangs” are masking something. I just haven’t figured it out yet.
I think her frumpy dressing is to make up for her porn star past.
The response from WH staff doesn’t actually deny VF’s story that Melania never wanted to be First Lady. Being “honored” by the role and wanting to do it in the first place are two separate things. Maybe I’m reading too much into what they’re not saying, but I almost feel it’s like an admission that VF is right.
