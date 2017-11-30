“Jenny Lumet wrote a devastating #MeToo essay about Russell Simmons” links

Jenny Lumet wrote a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter where she tells her #MeToo story about being raped by Russell Simmons. Simmons has now stepped down from his businesses. [The Hollywood Reporter]
Her story is horrifying.
What struck me is that she has SO many details. Obviously, this incident is seared in her mind and heart, but I also wonder if she feels obligated to be as detailed as possible, lest someone doubt her.
THIS: “I have built a life in the past 25 years and a reputation in my industry. I need no one to have this visualization of me. I will, like the others, lose work because of this. I realize how privileged I am to be able to risk that. I have children. I’m aware that every mistake, act of thoughtlessness, hypocrisy or cruelty I’ve committed in my 50 years will be excavated, and they’ll see all of it.
There is so much guilt, and so much shame. There is an excruciating internal reckoning. As a woman of color, I cannot express how wrenching it is to write this about a successful man of color. Again, shame about who I was years ago, choices made years ago. In this very moment, I feel a pang to protect your daughters. I don’t think you are inclined to protect mine.”
…made me cry like a baby
Kitten, what she is describing is very common among trauma survivors, which is heightened sensory recall. When we’re placed in highly stressful or fearful situations, our senses will focus on more minute details. She can recall clothing details, sounds, the details of the building enteance, etc. That is keeping in line with traumatic experience response, which makes her even more credible. It’s why so many victims can describe things like their attacker’s smell, or small details like skin condition, tattoos, etc but might struggle with larger details. She went through something awful, it’s blatant from her description.
Yes. Her words are so powerful. It is devastating to read, I can’t imagine having lived it. You can really tell how much this one evening is still impacting her life.
It makes me wonder how many other women he abused this way. The choreography of the driver and Russell made it sound routine.
Wow. I haven’t read her essay yet. I will.
It made me cry.
I hate him so much. I hope he is shamed in his daughter’s eyes.
Please tell me his brother is nothing like him. I love Run DMC.
Jenny Lumet is my new hero.
Jenny Lumet has BIGTIME LEGACY behind her (Lena Horne’s granddaughter, Sidney Lumet’s daughter, eventual screenwriter of “Rachel Getting Married”) and it didnt “protect” her, so imagine the countless “name”less/voiceless/faceless/powerless victims. Good for her for no longer being silent/silenced.
that’s what’s so shocking to me – so many women who have some degree of legacy/privileged/standing that you’d think would offer some protection were not only targeted but they didn’t even feel safe/secure/confident enough to tell others about their ordeals
and yet, when it comes to politics . . .
this is such a sad commentary about our society
Russ pursued Kimora when she was 14. That’s always told me all I needed to know about him.
He was granted supervised visitation only with his children when he and Kimora divorced. That’s always told me all I need to know about him..
WOW really? Shady…
The courage of someone with that sort of legacy, knowing, as Rose McGowan put it, that her name will now be coupled with his in her obituary… she just nailed him to the wall, because she cannot be dismissed as the others were being.
So, so many awful men. It’s beyond depressing. The only positive to be drawn is that they are no longer safe to abuse with impunity… and how many brave and extraordinary women are responsible for that.
I’m not surprised by Russell Simmons. His relationship under age Kimora who was 14 when they meet always rub me the wrong way.
Oh look another day another prominent man for the garbage heap who deserves to die slowly and painfully! Must be a day ending in “-day”!
F*** this f***ing POS for his earlier interview “strenuously denying” any such conduct.
On top of that having the f@cking nerve to tell Terry Crews to give that guy who assaulted him a pass. I guess he thinks he deserves a pass for assaulting women.
Are there any men who have not abused their positions????
I forgot about that!!!!! Holy crap, this really makes his awful statement so much worse.
he told Terry Crews to give it a pass?! JFC!!
Damn it. It just doesn’t stop. I just want to say how sorry I am to every single woman who reads this who has a story like this one. We all have stories, but some truly are more horrific and scarring than others. My heart goes out to you, I will always believe you, and I am eternally your ally.
I’m thankful that Jenny came forward because it really looked like society was all too ready to deem Russell’s other accusers as not being credible because they weren’t famous enough. Let’s not forget that no one was listening about Weinstein until heavy hitters like Angelina and Goop came out and said he was disgusting with them also. It’s only been since Jenny Lumet came out and told her story that Russell Simmons seems to be accepting that his time is up. This worthless POS was ready to just ignore the other women and move along. Thanks to Jenny sharing her difficult truth, he doesn’t get to do that.
Today’s Fresh Air was very timely. It took on the abuse issue, with a large part devoted to Anita Hill. It made the point that so many women didn’t come forward when they were abused because of the way they knew they’d be treated. Anita Hill was demonized, called a liar, a witch, an erotomaniac. They also mentioned that the dam didn’t really break until women with power-Gwyneth, Angie-came forward. Nobody could say they were there for money or fame, they already had that. It’s definitely worth listening to.
So sad. And so was the one that came out a week or so ago about the young woman who was assaulted by Simmons while a young Brett Rattner watched. And it was also very disturbing when Simmons emailed Terry Crewes to encourage him to give the predator a “pass” in relation to his personal experience. All of these men have behaved so horribly for so long. I am beyond words at this point.
Wow, just awful.
The following statement from Simmons is the damn near the MOST horrifying part of this whole putrid mess…
“While her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real.”
REALLY RUSSELL?!?! REALLY? A woman who tells you NO…who you kidnap and take to your place…after she tells you NO…you NOW realize that wasn’t cool?!?!
I can’t with this…because you gotta think of HOW MANY OTHERS DID HE DO THIS TOO!
Who don’t have what she does and weren’t able to get past it. What an amazing and horrifying and brave account of what she has gone through. All the props, all the respect for Ms. Lumet.
Russel has been known to be a perv who went after teenage girls. It is rampant. And I don’t give someone like Jay Z (or Dame Dash for that matter) a pass either. He was already in his mid 20′s when he was rumored to have something with Aaliyah (Dame Dash confirmed it) and he “courted” Beyonce when she barely 18 (which is the “official” statement) but people were hearing about them since she was about 16/17, and he was almost 30. He just happened to eventually marry her so it’s ok now.
There were rumours about him for years, but people pushed it aside as just being rumours, guess not.
its raining men! literally… and let them FALL!
Just horrifying. And even more horrifying . . . how many women did he do this to. The way Jenny Lumet describes the setup, the lack of emotion from the driver, etc., this sounds like a commonplace occurrence for Simmons.
