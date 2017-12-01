Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook are engaged, he posted the video on Instagram: tacky?

I tend to believe that Kaley Cuoco is a lot like Jennifer Lopez. By that I mean, dumb in love. A forever romantic, someone who is ready to settle down and get married after the third date. Kaley was pretty much living with Ryan Sweeting after their first date, and they got married after a whirlwind courtship and sudden engagement. They divorced just as quickly. Since the divorce, Kaley has been with Karl Cook and they too went from “casual” to “crazy-serious” in what felt like the span of two weeks. At least they spent some time getting to know each other before getting engaged though. And they did get engaged last night, on Kaley’s 32nd birthday. Just know that I’m covering this because KARL COOK FILMED HIS PROPOSAL. And he put it on Instagram. Is that tacky??
I’ll say something nice: she seems really happy and I wish them well. But I would rip the f–king phone out of his hands. And if you have to film it (TACKY), then don’t put it on Instagram!!! Karl also included a video of the two of them dancing after the proposal – go here to see. And this pic of the ring. It’s big and pear-shaped.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
He could’ve literally had someone else film it. It’s not that hard. I can’t beiieve he had the phone in her hands
Wait, how long have they been together? Way too extra for my liking. Does he have a career/make good money? Hopefully she has everything locked down right after the whole last guy situation
She is poor compared to his, or at least his family’s, net worth, which is around 2 billion (yes, with a b). His dad either founded or ran the company that does Quickbooks and some other software, his mother also has a tech industry background.
He’s a pretty successful rider on the international circuit, was a child prodigy of sorts, and also runs a breeding/training facility.
Ah this makes me feel better since the last guy was clearly using her. Do you know how long they’ve been together?
HelloSunshine-2 years or so, I think
I actually think they’re pretty well matched, at least as these things go.
Though how is one a child prodigy when it comes to horse riding?
His father is a billionaire whose company makes Turbo Tax, among other programs. Don’t know how much of that money drifts down to the son.
Why the snark? He didn’t do it as a live IG, it’s a nice memory, she cross posted so she obviously didn’t mind, and with all the other crap in the news lately it was a nice, happy thing to watch.
I’m mostly ambivalent about her but do check her and his IG’s now and again and they seem to be a good couple. She did one stupid marriage, sure, but she’s been with this guy, that we know of, close to 2 years.
I don’t get the snark either. Also, the title makes it sound like he filmed the entire proposal, but it was just the moments after that were filmed. Nonetheless, I don’t get the snark.
He has a sleazy look to him. He just looks like someone who’s always up to no good.
Blond facial hair always skeeves me out.
Does anybody keep anything private anymore? Who wants a phone in their face recording while being proposed too? Nothing seems special for couples anymore, like proposals and honeymoons put on Instagram for the world to see. Things like this are so tacky
I tend to agree. I’m often aghast at how many private moments — from intimate family or couple stuff to harrowing health issues — people put out on social media. It’s kind of a sickness, imo.
the people that are the most extra on social media like this are usually the same people who are similarly over the top in person, too. i appreciate it when people are like this on social media, because it’s revealing about them, and a clear sign for me to stay away because i don’t want those people in my life.
To be fair, he didn’t film her “while being proposed to”. This is footage of the moments after.
Arguably should be even more private so they can celebrate.
Ahhhh, damned if you do, damned if you don’t, huh? It doesn’t sound like this was a private moment anyway, as evidenced by the cheers of loved ones that were in the room.
She always has this hyper over-the-top vibe about her. In nearly every picture i’ve seen of her I get the impression that she is either trying really hard not to cry or trying really hard not squeal with delight. There is no in-between with her.
I may be a bit tacky, but they document their whole relationship on ig so what they’ve done, is nothing new to them.
I follow them on ig and I like watching their videos. They are simple people but I think they love and respect each other.
100% harmless
Ditto. My favorite is their IG of the dwarf pony they adopted.
I don’t follow them but I agree they seem harmless.
But the last photo, what in fresh hell is she wearing?! I thought she was pretty from the shoulders up but then I scrolled down to those horrific pink pants with giant cuffs! Tragic.
Congrats
Almost every week someone on my IG TL is posting an engagement video so I am used to it.
Hopefully this will work out for her. Otherwise meh..
Nah I don’t see this as tacky. Congrats to them both.
They’ve been together 2 years? That sounds like a good amount of time before an engagement, unlike her previous husband, and they seem well suited to each other.
However, I would be furious if someone proposed to me filming with their phone, and put it online. Not everything needs to be filmed. Not everything needs to be shared publicly. Put the phone down and live your life, at least for those few minutes!
Congrats to them.
Okay, congrats. Didn’t even know they were together, don’t follow her other than here.
What number engagement is this? I don’t know… I just feel like she can’t be single. I’m all for a solitaire, so nice ring.
I feel like she was engaged before Ryan. So Im gonna say 3…?
3rd engagement, this will be her second wedding, according to wikipedia. She definitely doesn’t seem like the type who can be alone. Hopefully she learned from the last one and this guy is much better.
Call me cynical but I bet they’ll be broken up/divorced in 2 years.
I’m a private person. I would not like this sort of thing. However the person I’m with, (for two years no less) would know this would not be cool with me, so it wouldn’t happen.
But for them, obviously it is. I do not get why people get so mad that other people share there lives on social media.
So? If they aren’t harming people or each other what does it matter to you? Just don’t watch it or unfollow.
They’ve been together for a couple of years. What’s the problem? She has a marriage under her belt, just like a lot of women, like Meghan Markles, who is divorced, moved on to a chef, and was single for a nano second before settling down with Harry as a boyfriend, and getting engaged to him dating a shorter period of time and long distance at that.
Kaley is in her 30s and the guy comes from his own money. They spend a lot of time together. They have as good a chance as any making it past the ten-year mark, which these days is 50/50 in every walk of life.
At least, she didn’t have a baby new into the relationship with her ex nor dating this guy for two years, like many have and dealing with child custody issues like Scarlett.
Sooo if you been married before and then get engaged again do you like keep all the engagement rings and wedding bands or do you return them? Sell them? I mean good luck but have the feeling this won’t last forever then she will find someone and get married again, what happens to the diamonds!? Won’t anyone think of the jewelry!!!???
depends on who broke the engagement. typically, if the woman did, she returns the ring, but if the man broke it off, the woman can keep the ring.
I have to use Instagram for business and it’s just exhausting. I just want to connect with other business that don’t call all women “mamas” or exclaim that every little thing someone does is badass or makes you a warrior or inspires you to do what they call a happy dance. It’s like can you just calm the eff down? We are all shmos selling skin care products nothing about this is bad ass mama happy dance warrior world changing territory. Use your thesaurus you avocado toast eating nitwits. Any way, I think this Kaley Cocopuffs is the human version of Instagram.
Hahahaha. I don’t use Instagram too much for biz, but I agree there is some ridiculous content out there. People’s online “personas” can be so off key. “I eat excuses for breakfast, what do you eat?”
An A-plus for this hilarious response (and I’m not being snarky!).
Aww…this makes me so happy for her, for them! She put herself through a lot with the last relationship, it was all so messy and she seems to have gotten to know this man. Happy for these two. Lovely ring.
Not really ‘oracular’ imo lol.
You can clearly hear other people laughing and clapping in the background-if you had to capture the moment why couldn’t he have one of THEM recording it? Oh yea, because he needs the perfect angle to put it on insta. Can’t live life anymore unless it’s on camera.
She is a classic serial monogamist. Good luck.
” a classic serial monogamist.”
I don’t see a problem with being a serial monogamist. Aren’t most people in a series of relationships that fail until they find the one that doesn’t? It is so odd that women get picked apart of dating too many people and being “slutty”, or they get picked a part for being monogamist. The classic Madonna or Whore boxes that we must chose from, with both options being wrong. Sigh.
Every guy she dates she expresses a desire to marry within a few months. She was talking about marrying this guy 3 months in-before her divorce was finalized.
Heck,it would be one thing if she dated more, or even went from serious boyfriend to boyfriend. Not every relationship needs to end up in marriage.
“She was talking about marrying this guy 3 months in…”
That was at least 21 months ago, so perhaps her instincts were right in this situation.
I have so many friends from high school/college that are on their second marriages, and I just don’t see how her situation is really that different (except for the fact that she doesn’t have kids). Finding a life partner isn’t easy for anyone and most people go through ups and downs before finding something that truly lasts. I just don’t see it as a flaw in anyone, and I don’t see it as something exclusive to her.
Gorgeous ring. I’m happy for her. I do think putting the proposal on Instagram is tacky, but I think so much of what people do today is tacky, thanks to social media. Miss Manners would be rolling in her grave but Miss Manners thinks that would also be tacky.
He’s proud, let him be. “Tacky” is a bit mean when its about happy news like this. I think its sweet, heartwarming.
She is just like Jlo can’t be alone, geez.
No, it’s not tacky. She is absolutely giddy because a man she is clearly deeply in love just proposed to her. This video was taken *after* he proposed. This is her reaction to it and it’s beautiful. Stop tearing this woman apart. She seems like a genuinely good person and does not deserve all this snark. Let her be happy. Geez.
I didn’t even realize she was divorced from the other guy.
