Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook are engaged, he posted the video on Instagram: tacky?

I tend to believe that Kaley Cuoco is a lot like Jennifer Lopez. By that I mean, dumb in love. A forever romantic, someone who is ready to settle down and get married after the third date. Kaley was pretty much living with Ryan Sweeting after their first date, and they got married after a whirlwind courtship and sudden engagement. They divorced just as quickly. Since the divorce, Kaley has been with Karl Cook and they too went from “casual” to “crazy-serious” in what felt like the span of two weeks. At least they spent some time getting to know each other before getting engaged though. And they did get engaged last night, on Kaley’s 32nd birthday. Just know that I’m covering this because KARL COOK FILMED HIS PROPOSAL. And he put it on Instagram. Is that tacky??

I’ll say something nice: she seems really happy and I wish them well. But I would rip the f–king phone out of his hands. And if you have to film it (TACKY), then don’t put it on Instagram!!! Karl also included a video of the two of them dancing after the proposal – go here to see. And this pic of the ring. It’s big and pear-shaped.

48 Responses to “Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook are engaged, he posted the video on Instagram: tacky?”

  1. Nicole says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

    He could’ve literally had someone else film it. It’s not that hard. I can’t beiieve he had the phone in her hands

    Reply
  2. HelloSunshine says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Wait, how long have they been together? Way too extra for my liking. Does he have a career/make good money? Hopefully she has everything locked down right after the whole last guy situation

    Reply
  3. MMC says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Why the snark? He didn’t do it as a live IG, it’s a nice memory, she cross posted so she obviously didn’t mind, and with all the other crap in the news lately it was a nice, happy thing to watch.

    I’m mostly ambivalent about her but do check her and his IG’s now and again and they seem to be a good couple. She did one stupid marriage, sure, but she’s been with this guy, that we know of, close to 2 years.

    Reply
  4. Hh says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:49 am

    He has a sleazy look to him. He just looks like someone who’s always up to no good.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Does anybody keep anything private anymore? Who wants a phone in their face recording while being proposed too? Nothing seems special for couples anymore, like proposals and honeymoons put on Instagram for the world to see. Things like this are so tacky

    Reply
  6. whatever says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:53 am

    She always has this hyper over-the-top vibe about her. In nearly every picture i’ve seen of her I get the impression that she is either trying really hard not to cry or trying really hard not squeal with delight. There is no in-between with her.

    Reply
  7. nat says:
    December 1, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I may be a bit tacky, but they document their whole relationship on ig so what they’ve done, is nothing new to them.
    I follow them on ig and I like watching their videos. They are simple people but I think they love and respect each other.
    100% harmless

    Reply
  8. BJ says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Congrats
    Almost every week someone on my IG TL is posting an engagement video so I am used to it.

    Reply
  9. JRenee says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Hopefully this will work out for her. Otherwise meh..

    Reply
  10. Sayrah says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Nah I don’t see this as tacky. Congrats to them both.

    Reply
  11. lucy2 says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:13 am

    They’ve been together 2 years? That sounds like a good amount of time before an engagement, unlike her previous husband, and they seem well suited to each other.

    However, I would be furious if someone proposed to me filming with their phone, and put it online. Not everything needs to be filmed. Not everything needs to be shared publicly. Put the phone down and live your life, at least for those few minutes!

    Reply
  12. paranormalgirl says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Congrats to them.

    Reply
  13. InVain says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Okay, congrats. Didn’t even know they were together, don’t follow her other than here.
    What number engagement is this? I don’t know… I just feel like she can’t be single. I’m all for a solitaire, so nice ring.

    Reply
  14. Marianne says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Call me cynical but I bet they’ll be broken up/divorced in 2 years.

    Reply
  15. Linda says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I’m a private person. I would not like this sort of thing. However the person I’m with, (for two years no less) would know this would not be cool with me, so it wouldn’t happen.

    But for them, obviously it is. I do not get why people get so mad that other people share there lives on social media.
    So? If they aren’t harming people or each other what does it matter to you? Just don’t watch it or unfollow.

    Reply
  16. Jayna says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:36 am

    They’ve been together for a couple of years. What’s the problem? She has a marriage under her belt, just like a lot of women, like Meghan Markles, who is divorced, moved on to a chef, and was single for a nano second before settling down with Harry as a boyfriend, and getting engaged to him dating a shorter period of time and long distance at that.

    Kaley is in her 30s and the guy comes from his own money. They spend a lot of time together. They have as good a chance as any making it past the ten-year mark, which these days is 50/50 in every walk of life.

    At least, she didn’t have a baby new into the relationship with her ex nor dating this guy for two years, like many have and dealing with child custody issues like Scarlett.

    Reply
  17. JA says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Sooo if you been married before and then get engaged again do you like keep all the engagement rings and wedding bands or do you return them? Sell them? I mean good luck but have the feeling this won’t last forever then she will find someone and get married again, what happens to the diamonds!? Won’t anyone think of the jewelry!!!???

    Reply
  18. Electric Tuba says:
    December 1, 2017 at 9:54 am

    I have to use Instagram for business and it’s just exhausting. I just want to connect with other business that don’t call all women “mamas” or exclaim that every little thing someone does is badass or makes you a warrior or inspires you to do what they call a happy dance. It’s like can you just calm the eff down? We are all shmos selling skin care products nothing about this is bad ass mama happy dance warrior world changing territory. Use your thesaurus you avocado toast eating nitwits. Any way, I think this Kaley Cocopuffs is the human version of Instagram.

    Reply
  19. island_girl says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Aww…this makes me so happy for her, for them! She put herself through a lot with the last relationship, it was all so messy and she seems to have gotten to know this man. Happy for these two. Lovely ring.

    Reply
  20. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Not really ‘oracular’ imo lol.

    Reply
  21. Scal says:
    December 1, 2017 at 10:35 am

    You can clearly hear other people laughing and clapping in the background-if you had to capture the moment why couldn’t he have one of THEM recording it? Oh yea, because he needs the perfect angle to put it on insta. Can’t live life anymore unless it’s on camera.

    She is a classic serial monogamist. Good luck.

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      December 1, 2017 at 12:55 pm

      ” a classic serial monogamist.”

      I don’t see a problem with being a serial monogamist. Aren’t most people in a series of relationships that fail until they find the one that doesn’t? It is so odd that women get picked apart of dating too many people and being “slutty”, or they get picked a part for being monogamist. The classic Madonna or Whore boxes that we must chose from, with both options being wrong. Sigh.

      Reply
      • Scal says:
        December 1, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        Every guy she dates she expresses a desire to marry within a few months. She was talking about marrying this guy 3 months in-before her divorce was finalized.

        Heck,it would be one thing if she dated more, or even went from serious boyfriend to boyfriend. Not every relationship needs to end up in marriage.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        December 1, 2017 at 3:45 pm

        “She was talking about marrying this guy 3 months in…”

        That was at least 21 months ago, so perhaps her instincts were right in this situation.

        I have so many friends from high school/college that are on their second marriages, and I just don’t see how her situation is really that different (except for the fact that she doesn’t have kids). Finding a life partner isn’t easy for anyone and most people go through ups and downs before finding something that truly lasts. I just don’t see it as a flaw in anyone, and I don’t see it as something exclusive to her.

  22. KiddVicious says:
    December 1, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Gorgeous ring. I’m happy for her. I do think putting the proposal on Instagram is tacky, but I think so much of what people do today is tacky, thanks to social media. Miss Manners would be rolling in her grave but Miss Manners thinks that would also be tacky.

    Reply
  23. Lori says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    He’s proud, let him be. “Tacky” is a bit mean when its about happy news like this. I think its sweet, heartwarming.

    Reply
  24. cake says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    She is just like Jlo can’t be alone, geez.

    Reply
  25. Myhairisfullofsecrets says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    No, it’s not tacky. She is absolutely giddy because a man she is clearly deeply in love just proposed to her. This video was taken *after* he proposed. This is her reaction to it and it’s beautiful. Stop tearing this woman apart. She seems like a genuinely good person and does not deserve all this snark. Let her be happy. Geez.

    Reply
  26. Sparkly says:
    December 1, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    I didn’t even realize she was divorced from the other guy.

    Reply

