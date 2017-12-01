“Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost are posing-for-photos-together official” links
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost made their first official coupled-up appearance at the Museum Gala last night. [LaineyGossip]
Paul Ryan is a dumpster fire of a human being. [Pajiba]
This blind item is really depressing and sad. [Dlisted]
Elle France put an old photo of Meghan Markle on their cover. [Go Fug Yourself]
This story about author Emma Cline really upsets me. [Jezebel]
Iranian teenager got multiple surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie. [The Blemish]
Every time I see photos of Demi Rose, I do think she’s a Kardashian. [Moe Jackson]
Teresa Giudice’s father has been hospitalized. [Reality Tea]
A new report says Charlottesville police made huge mistakes when dealing with the neo-Nazi rallies over the summer. [Buzzfeed]
Bette Midler was assaulted by Geraldo Rivera. [OMG Blog]

  1. HH says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Scarlett Johannson is one of the few celebrities whose dating life interest me. Mostly because she’s like me and doesn’t seem to have a type. When I look back on any of my romantic interests the only common thread is that they were interested me too. LOL

  2. Cupcake says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    SJ’s picker is so broken.

  3. Jerusha says:
    December 1, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    That girl is a teenager!! Who the hell allowed that to happen to her? Where are the adults? JFC!

    Reply
  4. HeyThere! says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    They look like brother and sister to me! That being said, this is my favorite of her boyfriends ever!

    Reply
  5. CharlieBouquet says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    That surgery girl is just heard breaking, wtf. The doctors should have their hands broken.
    I find Jost to be such a vanilla biscuit but there is something about his goofy smile that tingles me. Watching Weekend Update Sunday am with bong and cup of coffee makes my day.

  6. TopKnot says:
    December 1, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Colin looks like he could be the nerdy/awkward brother of footballer Olivier Giroud XD

  7. phatypopo says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I was so creeped out when I saw that because for some inexplicable reason, I had a dream about Colin and Scarlett last night … they were riding tricycles…

  8. Lucy says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Oddly that girl does sorta look like Angelina somehow … as a Tim Burton drawing or something.

  9. Tess says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Goodness gracious that surgery is absolutely horrifying and not safe for life! Eye bleach please! What unscrupulous doctor in his right mind would do that???

  10. Christine says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Are we sure about surgery girl? She’s definitely had surgeries – no question about that – but her photos on Instagram look different photo to photo. In some of them, it appears she’s wearing makeup or using a filter to enhance the weirdness. And then in a recent video she posted, her nose looks normal and not the twisted, flippy thing it’s doing in others. Prosthetics maybe? I’m just wondering if someone came across her pics and created a false news story around them.

  11. Madpoe says:
    December 1, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    What unholy surgeon did that girl use??! Plucked right out of the 666 phone book or what?
    I’m praying this is prosthetic and a teenage girl’s to be “look at me look at me!” moment and not something carved in stone.
    ‘cuse me I need to drown my eyes in Holy water.

  12. themummy says:
    December 1, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    So I’m here with a very superficial and unimportant observation/question. Is it just me or does anyone else think that at some point Scarlett had some breast implants removed? (Hey–I said it was unimportant and superficial! I just remember her being way more busty at some point.)

    And in other news, GO MUELLER! :)

