“Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost are posing-for-photos-together official” links

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost made their first official coupled-up appearance at the Museum Gala last night. [LaineyGossip]
Paul Ryan is a dumpster fire of a human being. [Pajiba]
This blind item is really depressing and sad. [Dlisted]
Elle France put an old photo of Meghan Markle on their cover. [Go Fug Yourself]
This story about author Emma Cline really upsets me. [Jezebel]
Iranian teenager got multiple surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie. [The Blemish]
Every time I see photos of Demi Rose, I do think she’s a Kardashian. [Moe Jackson]
Teresa Giudice’s father has been hospitalized. [Reality Tea]
A new report says Charlottesville police made huge mistakes when dealing with the neo-Nazi rallies over the summer. [Buzzfeed]
Bette Midler was assaulted by Geraldo Rivera. [OMG Blog]
Scarlett Johannson is one of the few celebrities whose dating life interest me. Mostly because she’s like me and doesn’t seem to have a type. When I look back on any of my romantic interests the only common thread is that they were interested me too. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, I think Ryan Reynolds, her French ex and Jost all have the same brunet Neanderthal frat boy look…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Add Josh Hartnett to the list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SJ’s picker is so broken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why, what’s wrong with him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That girl is a teenager!! Who the hell allowed that to happen to her? Where are the adults? JFC!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re talking about the Angelina Jolie ‘look alike’?
That is absolutely awful. She looks like she is the undead. I can’t believe a parent would allow their child to that to themselves. Breaks my heart.
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=0Ynn2kQV&id=30DF05FF81FD8687A9502C00AFB25E9BF7A75685&thid=OIP.0Ynn2kQVRU-hz6kr4ZrUTQEsDm&q=Michael+Jackson+thriller&simid=608001237395966843&selectedIndex=4&ajaxhist=0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it’s absolutely ghoulish! Somebody allowed the first PS, but then, 49 more times!!!???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very sad and shocking. I can’t be sure of course but she appears to be anorexic – she’s dangerously thin and just doesn’t look healthy, her skin is greyish
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything about that poor girl is heartbreaking. In those pictures she doesn’t even look alive …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like how that article was making fun of this poor girl. She is seriously suffering from some sort of extreme dysmorphic disorder and the ‘doctors’ that did this to her need their licenses revoked. She’s a child for crying out loud. Shame on all the adults that allowed this to happen. My heart bleeds for her as she will likely grow to regret this for the rest of her life if she even survives her clearly severe eating disorder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we sure this is not photoshop? I can’t even this is just horrible, I blame her parents and the doctors who did this to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look like brother and sister to me! That being said, this is my favorite of her boyfriends ever!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That surgery girl is just heard breaking, wtf. The doctors should have their hands broken.
I find Jost to be such a vanilla biscuit but there is something about his goofy smile that tingles me. Watching Weekend Update Sunday am with bong and cup of coffee makes my day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colin looks like he could be the nerdy/awkward brother of footballer Olivier Giroud XD
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so creeped out when I saw that because for some inexplicable reason, I had a dream about Colin and Scarlett last night … they were riding tricycles…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Comment of the day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oddly that girl does sorta look like Angelina somehow … as a Tim Burton drawing or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Goodness gracious that surgery is absolutely horrifying and not safe for life! Eye bleach please! What unscrupulous doctor in his right mind would do that???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we sure about surgery girl? She’s definitely had surgeries – no question about that – but her photos on Instagram look different photo to photo. In some of them, it appears she’s wearing makeup or using a filter to enhance the weirdness. And then in a recent video she posted, her nose looks normal and not the twisted, flippy thing it’s doing in others. Prosthetics maybe? I’m just wondering if someone came across her pics and created a false news story around them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally. If you watch her videos on IG, she looks VASTLY different than the smudged Photoshopped photos. She’s still plumped and tweaked to distraction, but she looks human.
In some of her photos, I swear I can see a strip of tape on her nose.
— https://www.instagram.com/p/BR_okNDgpNo/?taken-by=sahartabar_official
– https://www.instagram.com/p/BSVzA-MA2vl/?taken-by=sahartabar_official
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Sure she had plastic surgery, but the weird looking photos are altered. I also read that she might be up to 29.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What unholy surgeon did that girl use??! Plucked right out of the 666 phone book or what?
I’m praying this is prosthetic and a teenage girl’s to be “look at me look at me!” moment and not something carved in stone.
‘cuse me I need to drown my eyes in Holy water.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I’m here with a very superficial and unimportant observation/question. Is it just me or does anyone else think that at some point Scarlett had some breast implants removed? (Hey–I said it was unimportant and superficial! I just remember her being way more busty at some point.)
And in other news, GO MUELLER!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Breast tissue changes as we age, and she has also had a child.
Report this comment as spam or abuse