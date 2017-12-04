DM: Duchess Kate ‘may have difficulty coping with’ Britain’s Meghan Mania

Now that we’ve got lots and lots of photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together at last, it occurred to me that the next big “money shot” for photographers will be the first-ever photo of Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge in the same frame. Will it happen at a formal event? I bet it will. And I bet it will happen sooner rather than later, probably before Christmas. Or will the first photo of them together be ON Christmas, as I think it’s safe to say that Meghan will be having a royal Christmas this year and my guess is that the Cambridges will suddenly want a Very Windsor Christmas too (because doooon’t fooooorget aboooout meeee).
Honestly, I don’t even know what to say about the Kate/Meghan conundrum at this point. The Kate-defenders seem especially touchy these days, like Kate and Meghan shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same breath because YOU’RE PITTING THEM AGAINST EACH OTHER, even when literally every media outlet and gossip outlet is offering comparisons, because Kate was the last “commoner” woman to marry a British prince. The Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell wrote a column about Poor Keen Kate, who seems to have lost some of her keen luster following Harry’s engagement announcement:
On the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the wonderful news of their engagement, his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, was making a low-key visit to a museum. Kate was her usual charming and highly competent self, chatting to youngsters and lending support to a charity associated with the museum. But I couldn’t help noticing that, having been terribly poorly again with her third pregnancy, Kate looked tired. Her blue-and-white frock was pretty but mumsy, as if it had come from a 1989 Laura Ashley catalogue.
This was a far cry from the bedazzling Meghan in the grounds of Kensington Palace wearing a chic white coat — the garment sold out in minutes and the designer’s website crashed — which accentuated her gym-toned slim figure as her mane of black hair shone in the winter sun. Asked about the engagement, Kate said she and William were ‘absolutely thrilled’ and — in somewhat stilted language — wished the couple ‘all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment’. Her mood seemed flat.
Yes, she was tired from her pregnancy. And who would blame her if she felt some apprehension at Meghan’s whirlwind appearance on her turf? For this week we’ve seen the arrival of a new fairytale princess: Meghan the TV star, humanitarian, fighter for women’s rights, champion of the impoverished, icon of inclusiveness. It is not just that Meghan — eloquent and supremely confident in front of the TV cameras — is now going to grab the fashion headlines. Her emergence changes the family dynamic.
Until now it’s always been William and Kate, the star couple, alongside the slightly forlorn singleton, Harry. They were the three musketeers fighting for the causes they cherished in tribute to the boys’ mother: the homeless, mentally ill, those affected by land mines, children suffering from HIV. The irony is that Kate and Meghan have a great deal in common — both are strong, beautiful women from ordinary backgrounds who set their cap at a prince and won his heart. But, as yesterday’s hugely successful walkabout in Nottingham showed, Meghan for now is the box office royal. Witness how she and Harry were utterly at ease with the crowd, high-fiving, hugging, happy and relaxed.
I hesitate to say this, but they made William and Kate look a mite formal and po-faced in comparison. Yes, Meghan mania is here. And Kate may have difficulty coping with it. Whether the Diana-style adulation these young women receive is good for them, their families or the long-term health of the Royal Family is another matter altogether.
Since the Keen-fans are so anti-comparison these days, they should probably look away starting now. If Kate was smart, she would handle this the same way Diana handled the entrance of Sarah Ferguson into the royal fold – Diana played the long game, she befriended Fergie, she tried to show her the ropes, and then Diana waited for the fall. Diana knew that “this too shall pass,” that today someone can be a “breath of fresh air” and tomorrow the air will turn sour. Of course, Diana had the benefit of being utterly beloved and adored from Day 1 – she had the kind of public adulation that Kate could only dream of. That’s the real problem for Kate with the comparisons to Meghan – there’s a very real danger that Kate will learn that she was skating by on rather ambivalent goodwill, and she will be very easily outshone, outworked and outdone. Thank God Mother Carole is staying close to advise her daughter, I guess.
Also, because she couldn’t help herself, Kate just had to step out for an impromptu photo-op on Friday, the same day Meghan and Harry were in Nottingham. It’s SO funny that Kate can go months without being photographed in candid, street-style moments and then BAM, it happened on the same day as Meghan Markle’s first day of royal events.
1. Don’t actually think they have all that much in common. Kate never really worked and seems much more sheltered than Meghan.
2. All Kate has to do to maintain her position is work more than MM. She has the adorable kids. She just needs to make people sincerely believe she cares about all of these causes and the more work she does hopefully the less stiff she will be.
The problem with Kate is, she really thought her work was done once she bagged the prince. I don’t think she or her mother thought too much beyond that. All her duties since then have seems like an inconvenience rather than an opportunity to do some good.
Nope…. at least not imo.
Wills is lazy and she cannot work more than him. It is not about Kate. It is about lazy future king and she should not try to outshine him.
William chose the last woman standing and the one who would never challenge him to work more. She didn’t work for the decade of dating by her own choice. It isn’t like William prevented her from being a professional success AND dating him. She made that choice herself.
Nota – I kinda think he did. Not outwardly, but if she had a job and a life that she couldn’t drop at his call, would he have kept her around? Or would he have found someone else who would?
I don’t think he ASKED her to not have any life outside of him for 10 years, but I think his behaviour left her little choice if she wanted to be the last one standing. He’s too petulant to have dated someone smart and engaged and successful in something other than him.
I agree to some point. I actually think that It’s Carole the one living vicariously through Kate, and the one that thought the prize was marrying William. Carole coaxed an coaxed Kate without a second thought, and without considering her child is not suited for such a public life.
If we’re to believe the Middletons have a lot of money? She could have done anything she wanted, the rumored children’s clothing company, done an art charity, and had plenty of money to hire a co-director to handle things whenever she wanted to drop everything because William called.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Middletons are middle-class UK/upper middle-class US. A comfortable life but not elite boarding school for three children affluent.
Sometimes upper middle-class parents spoil their children as if they are very wealthy and it is a crime in a sense they don’t have the money to keep their children in the lifestyle they have copied. They pamper and indulge but don’t teach valuable life skills because they think actual rich people behave that way. But it isn’t the truth in the manner they believe it is.
We see it with the 45 family and Kushner. All the kids work even though none of them have to, but wealthy parents are prone to cutting the kids off completely because it is embarrassing and looks terrible publicly. It is more about connections and the access they have.
All three Middleton kids have a poor work ethic, but that is on their parents.
Rich parents don’t cut off the kids. At least not as long as the kids keep working and as long as their work keeps them going somewhere. Rich parents might SAY they didn’t support their grown-up kids any more but often it ain’t true.
I don’t think that that is a bad idea because earning income at the start of the career is often VERY low. And with some parental support the kid can afford a somewhat decent flat and somewhat better clothes to stand out from the competition and such. Same for the golf / country club membership which puts rich kids in contact with important people.
Remember what Tina Fey said about her father? That he insisted that she did some kind of paid work and that he would double whatever she earned. Fey’s father kept her well-supported but he insisted she go get some career. I bet that Fey’s father did pay for things like her health insurance or her rent in the beginning because when you are starting in show business you usually don’t earn much. It worked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’a had a about seven years to prove herself. She’s the champion mother now. With the third child coming up there’s no way she could step up royal work. The third child needs as much attention as the first two.
She would have had opportunities to step up when Meghan came into picture but she got pregnant. But IMHO whatever she will try to do, that will not be enough. She’s spend about 17 years without doing much. She hasn’t grown personally and professionally. The highlights of her “work” are shaking hands, grinning and reading speeches very poorly. She has no clue about the world. She’s lived sheltered for the past 17 years of her life. All of her adult life. She’s missed the train of achievement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SoulSPA – but then what was her excuse before she got pregnant? She was married for about 1.5 years before getting pregnant and 2+ years before giving birth and she barely worked then. Also, millions of women both work and have children, including other royals. Plus, Kate’s “work,” even if fulltime, would only be about, what, 10 hours/week? And she’s got multiple nannies and staffers to help with childcare and housecare so it’s not as if she has to run home to do laundry or clean toilets. The children are not a good excuse for her light workload.
@soulspa What a ridiculous and nihilistic statement.
It is never EVER too late to hop on the “acheivement train” in life, whether you are 80 or 100 or 35.
As the great Maya Angelou said “when someone shows you who they are, believe them”.
@WIFFIE I think @SOULSPA is just venting.
+ 1 NIC919
@Zondie, yes I was venting😊
What I meant about missing the train: Kate has earned a degree of no use because she has never used the knowledge she’s presumed to have acquired. Nor has she showed it through relevant patronages. Faberge talk aside and re-furbishing of palace with no sense of style or colour costing millions. Passion: photography to whatever the BRF tried to induce into the public’s minds. That was years ago, probably not many will remember. Taking on serious issues like mental health when she has a unused degree in Arts. All she represents of herself is a big vacuum. She is someone who after all these years of being a royal cannot get the mere basics properly: speak clearly, dress and style appropriately because after all she has a public role. Show up steadily. All she does is to smile and grin and do chitchat and make poor delivery of messages, even pre-writen speeches.
I’ve seen a video of Princess Marie of Denmark, native speaker of French and speaker of English doing speeches even in Danish. There is a video of her rehearsing for a speech in Danish! Sweet and poised and elegant. She was shown afterward doing the speech. Maxima was fluent in Dutch at the time of the engagement. Numerous interviews with Maxima in Dutch. CP Mary delivers in Danish. Snowflake has a major position currently in the BRF hierarchy and cannot deliver even in her own native tongue. If she hasn’t learned and mastered the basics so far, when is she going to do it? People grow in time personally and professionally. Achievements are built on previous achievements. Always. Through study and practice and hard work. So far Kate has not proved herself. In her mid 30s. How could she do it in the future?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is lazy while she is essentially paid by the taxpayer. You wouldn’t expect a lazy clerk in your local town office, would you? A clerk who would just turn up in the office once or twice a week for one or two hours but gets paid in full? And those guys aren’t paid enough to live a royal lifestyle.
William’s and Kate’s lifestyle is paid via Prince Charles from the Duchy of Cornwall. That means that Prince Charles draws an income from the Duchy of Cornwall and then hands some of it down to Will and Kate and Harry and in the future Meghan.
Here is the clue: The Duchy of Cornwall is owned by the taxpayer. And the taxpayer does allow Prince Charles to draw some money out of it. So essentialy the taxpayer pays for Kate’s lazy ways.
Duchy of Cornwall:
Remember “inheriting possession” doesn’t equal “own it”.
Here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duchy_of_Cornwall
Delete
They have zero in common, apart from being married to brothers and having ‘determined’ personalities.
Well, Ms Markle seems to have personality, empathy and a work ethic. That’s like, 90% of the job right there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure she’s fine. She might feel a bit relieve that the public are no longer put too much attention on here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I mean, in my opinion, the concept of a MONARCHY in the 21st century is ridiculous and they should all be removed from ‘office’ as soon as possible (maybe they could get real jobs that involve more than grinning inanely in expensive clothing at pre-selected members of the cap-doffing public. Maybe they could try EARNING THEIR OWN MONEY rather than taking ours. And breathe…). But my point is that this woman is clearly uncomfortable under such a harsh spotlight. Shes criticized relentlessly. Why on earth would she not be DELIGHTED at the attention the new girl is getting?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I’m American I can 100% say that I would book a trip for my entire family when/if the monarchy is demolished and I can tour the castles!!! IMO the idea that these people bring in tourism is ridic. Get rid of them in their official capacities. They will still enjoy all the benefits and wealth and celebrity anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have been knocking around for 1,000 years, don’t see them going anywhere. soon.
Yeah like African Sun said. It isn’t a contemporary system but it is entrenched so may as well accept that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, monarchies undermine meritocracy.
Agreed. Considering the hate she gets nonstop about everything from her pregnancy weight to her hair the lack of spotlight is probably nice. For me I don’t think we will see them at each others throats and by all accounts Meghan met them a while back over several occasions. Seems fine to me.
Pippa however…another story. Since Meghan looks like Pippa too and remember when people were rooting for her and harry?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looks nothing like Pippa, I don’t know why some people seem to think that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They look quite similar to me. Its fine if you dont see it
Like Peeking In, I agree Meghan looks nothing like Pippa. Not to knock Pippa, but Meghan is gorgeous. I honestly don’t think ever cared about Harry and Megan as a couple.
Yeah I would think, if she was smart, she would take Meghan Mania as a respite that allows her to get through this pregnancy in peace and quiet. She can re-emerge when the fervor has died down.
Of all the times she could get away with going to Mustique and no one noticing, it’s now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing, @INeedANap…. time will tell if she’s smart enough to take the gimme.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Carole who pushes Kate. She probably doesn’t give a flip about Meghan, because really who cares, it will die down and they will start giving her shite any day now. But Kate has to please her Mum…Queen Carole can’t lose!
I have to agree with homeslice about Carole. She seems pushed, and I can imagine her mother telling her to get out and show yourself when all she wants to do rest and watch a movie. Pregnancy is draining, and it can wipe you out without warning.
Kate should have no worries. She will be Queen one day. Meghan is the mystery woman, a bit older American divorcee of mixed heritage, of course she’s getting the buzz…..she’s material for a Lifetime movie! Once the dust settles she will be fine. A new baby, a new sister-in-law. Interesting time for the Royals. Fergie #2, the princess that can have a more normal life since she will never have the responsibilities of Diana or in the present, Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is Willnot, Throne Idle/I am a Prince, did he remain in Finland or had a quick decoy to Jecca.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here, Wen! She often does look mumsy, and then I remember my Laura Ashley-fabric dresses worn with chunky boots and denim jacket (when I wasn’t dressed in all-black)…which are coming into their own again, at least down here. Oooooh, I just realised that not much has changed…! I’ll never look like either of these young women, but I don’t like that some people want to make it a competition between the two. I think Meghan is going to be able to be more adventurous when it comes to her clothing, unlike Catherine, who is restricted by her position. As for the future. …the cards will fall where they will.
Diana dressed with more flair than Sarah and she was Princess of Wales, so Kate having plain style has everything to do with Kate’s taste and not royal protocol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is pitting them. It isn’t necessary. If you want to break it down, they have different “functions” to the firm.
Kate’s done her job. It was to produce heirs. She’s the wife of a future monarch, and the mother of another.
Megan’s is to breathe fresh air into it, to be a new exciting diversion. Nobody is doing more to emphasise her ethnic background than the BRF, whilst acting UTTERLY AGHAST THAT YOU WOULD BRING IT UP. How racist you must be to even notice, we don’t even see colour, they say.
As long as the women are happy in their little boxes, why try to pretend they aren’t?
Her job was not just to produce heirs. She isn’t a walking uterus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To the BRF, she is.
Don’t kid yourself otherwise.
They needed someone to make more Royals, and to not cause too much trouble.
No one wanted another People’s Princess on their hands, who might one day go rogue.
Thank you Natalie. For a moment I thought I was in the 50′s. Her job is to produce heirs like she’s a freaking baby making machine. What if it had turned out that Kate couldn’t have children. I guess Will would have divorced her since she couldn’t produce heirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You cant apply real life 2017 logic to royals. Outdated jobs have outdated requirements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guys why do you think this is my opinion? I clearly stated these were their functions to the firm.
And yes, they only cared that she could be quiet, not draw too much attention, not have affairs, and have children. They didn’t want another Diana. They didn’t want PR headaches.
And yes, had she turned out to be infertile or firmly insist she did not want children there would have been a divorce eventually. You must realise that, right?
@Hands Up. But what the Royals want and what the public will accept is quite different. And the Windsors know this which is why we get a refresh of nonsense every year about how keen Kate is to hit the ground running etc.
Also, the Windsors probably didn’t want Kate to turn down visiting the Irish Guards Kate is making decisions that suit herself, not the royals.
From our point of view as non-Royals, of course.
From the Royal point of view, given that to continue the dynasty and given that they don’t crown adoptees or others not of royal “blood,” her job was absolutely to produce, and she’s done a great job that way. Does it mean only that she satisfied only a biological requirement and it has very little to do with her intellect or character? Yes. But they need heirs.
Agreed, Natalie. Her function was also to work on behalf of the firm. Saying that her function was only to produce heirs is only a part of the job description.
Her job is larger than just having children. The problem is very few people actually grasp this. Kate should and needs (and can) DO MORE.
The funny thing is that kate will proably have another after #3.Every time kate is expected to step up she doesn’t .
“Nobody is doing more to emphasise her ethnic background than the BRF, whilst acting UTTERLY AGHAST THAT YOU WOULD BRING IT UP. “
How exactly is this being done? Is the BRF shouting from the rooftops about Meghan’s ethnicity? It appears that the British tabloids are doing the most to constantly remind people of Meghan’s ethnicity.
Right, and in what context are people bringing it up?
Read the planted stories carefully, from friendly (to the BRF) outlets.
Please name these ‘friendly’ outlets.
There are nearly 5000 people in this recorded line of succession. Having children is not a job requirement. See Belgium. Throne went peacefully sideways from brother to brother, then to the first king’s nephew.
No royal job is secure against public opinion. All of the 30-something royals need to work more, W&K in particular as they are the third-ranked couple. Their line will be the ones taking the perks and being the only working line in the future.
Having children is no excuse not to work, esp when you are given a 1 percenters lifestyle in exchange for that “work”. Ask all the working parent taxpayers who pay for the royal circus.
@Hands up: I can see that your opinion is not very popular, but I for one agree with you.
I don’t care about 5,000 people in line for succession and what happened in Belgium was dictated by certain circumstances. The BRF is different. Bill the Ordinary had the same “job” as his father who married Lady Diana to produce an heir and spare. If producing heirs and spares is not relevant, they while do royals do it? Why don’t they take their children out of the succession line? They don’t because they care about their royal position and all perks attached. Yes they have other responsibilities, but it seems that the only thing they do “well” is make children – while yes, drawing attention to population growth. Otherwise, they are work shy and large amounts of public money is spent on these two mostly decorative people, and their children. With titles come responsibility and their responsibility is to “serve” the people, right? Or the Crown? What and who is the Crown? The institution of monarchy?
Working IS a requirement in the role. Having children is not required in this role; the line of succession is more than secure.
Not having children was a personal sorrow for Baudoin and Fabiola of Belgium, but it never prevented them from working hard for their country. They weren’t removed from their positions for not having children, just as William would not have been removed from his position if he never married or never had kids. Likewise, having four children never stopped Baudoin’s nephew (and now king) and his wife from working hard for the country.
-10000
Disagree!
Waitie has done nothing – after 7 going 17 years. Breeding was not needed of so many lazy unroyal middletons. Royal grandpa don’t seem to have any Traditions and training in to those kids – the same training Wales Princes benefit from.
That will be another wonderful Chapter for Prince Henry Couple – the children. At a time of giving- Season – the children will be out,/about early meeting the people of GB UK – just as The Henry Couple.
She should just give up. Meghan’s star will rise and nothing is going to stop it.
Kate looks poor in comparison bc she’s not well spoken, while she and her husband are lazy and unconcerned with showing up for the minimal amount required of them.
I’m hoping Megan’s princess training helps her drop such frequent use of the word “like”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hands Up, Meghan is quite articulate. I didn’t even notice any “likes.” Perhaps, Kate should get rid of her ridiculous posh accent—so she can give a speech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
interestingly, I watched the W&K engagement interview and I noticed quite a lot of things that i had not registered before 1. Kate actually spoke, not as eloquently as Meghan, but much more than I remembered 2. She was keen, in a veiled way, to emphasise that William had really hurt her a lot when they broke up, William on the other hand kept trying to change the subject away from their very long courtship 3. For somebody who had been privately educated she really found it difficult to string sentences together, I rather suspect she was paying to much attention to remembering her elocution lessons than constructing sensible sentences.
My advice to Kate would be to start behaving normally, if she can remember how, and stop trying to be the opposite of Diana. In fact William said that compared to him she had a very naughty sense of humour, so come on Kate don’t worry about Meghan who has inborn star quality, just be your true self!
Well Kate is no Diana, certainly. I do not think she wants to be. Her personality is quite introverted. She will have three young children, and William, the high maintenance husband. I bet Kate goes for a fourth. I tend to think Kate will be polite to Meghan, but not really extend herself. She was basically the same way to Chelsy who she knew for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to agree, Connell. I think that, despite her position now, Catherine is quite happy not to extend herself professionally or emotionally. I get the feeling she simply wants her own immediate family around her, now and in the future, and is not interested in forging a close friendship with (future) sister-in-law, and others (cousins etc), for that matter. Not because she dislikes them or sees MM as a threat, but simply because she’s so attached to her own blood relations. We have one just like her in our family. She’s polite and respectful, but despite all our efforts, none of us has been able to forge a bond with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her personality was not introverted during the schooling years, during the partying years, or whenever she is around Sir Ben Ainslie or celebrities. She only appears more subdued and uncomfortable when she’s called on to act professionally and pretend to care. See her squirming visit to the homeless shelter as an example.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jabberwocky, she did it so much she was nicknamed Kate MiddleBum and the teachers had to ask her to stop.
I thought that rumor came from the same girl who invented stories about kate. Same girl who said all kinds of stories wich proved not to be true. Jessica Hay is her name. She is the one who said kate had a poster of william on the wall, flashed her bum, kissed her when she was fourteen, was bullied when they did things to her room (she had no room because she was a day schooler not a boarder) and much more.
She also did a interview with a american network at the time of the wedding. She said she was good friends with kate. When they asked if you are good friends with her why aren’t you at the wedding. She went bright red and changed the topic. Last time she saw kate was when she was seventeen according to reporters.
Royal reporters said themselves everything she said you can take with a pinch of salt.
So sorry i don’t believe a word out of that girls mouth. IMO
I bet she’s perfectly happy to have the heat taken off of her for now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too.
And the sooner they give the press a photo of them together, happy and walking arm in arm, the better for both.
Oh gosh! I wonder how the Palace is planning to handle that one…..the newspapers will have a field day, comparing them from every strand of hair on their heads right down to their smallest toe nails. Awful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@PrincessK: all I can say is #PoorJames. Out of his depth. Hahaha! Now that I’m thinking about this situation, I can’t wait to see the first picture of Kate and Meghan Sparkle together. The uproar! I am expecting many hundreds of comments. Will they appear at the same event now in December? Or shall we have to wait until next year!
I was struck by how much younger Kate looks with casual clothing and less makeup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. She looks great in these pictures. Healthier, happier, and definitely more youthful. Her “work” attire, hair, and makeup age her at least 10 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor sausage. She could dig her heels in and get to work, but she won’t. She’ll concoct a PR solution that will satisfy only the stans.
Lather. Rinse. Repeat. They expend so much energy lying, covering up, and finding excuses not to work. It would be less effort just to show up and work more often.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
💯 percent agreed NAS
The Annual announcement of Keenness is due to be released soon. Mid January is when it tends to take place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nic919, what’s the annual announcement of Keenness! Thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s when KP issues media articles that Kate is super keen to start working those engagements and she will do more than she has ever done before. I think Jason just reuses the same press release over and over again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, her appearance at the train station, the very day H&M we’re doing their first engagement was suspicious. We usually only get candids of her traveling to the countryside, but this time clear pictures from a photog, who somehow knew she’d be there.
I hope she feels the competitive bug and gets off her butt and works. If not, she’s going to be compared unfavorably to Meghan. That’s fact.
Kate has always been meh. Frankly, I’d like to see her use this opportunity to kick it up a notch, even if it’s for selfish publicity reasons. I don’t see how Will & Kate have skated by thus far as lackluster as they always are with regards to…everything. I’m glad Meghan jumped straight in, and if that makes her look that much better by comparison, it’s because they set the bar so low to begin with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Kate cares so much about the actual attention Meghan is getting – the crowds etc – because that was going to happen with whoever Harry married, at least initially.
I do wonder though if she cares about the really positive coverage because it kind of shines a light on how much the coverage of her has changed. She used to just be able to do a walkabout with a few smiles and people adored her. Now, things have changed, and I bet this coverage of MM just makes that really obvious.
Did things change because she and William don’t do enough work, because they DO come off as more stiff compared to H&M, or just because she’s not the newest royal anymore and familiarity breeds contempt? Or a combination of all those things?
And I will say, that a week ago I would have said that Kate doesn’t care about Meghan’s coverage at all, except for that random appearance on Friday. Kate can go WEEKS or even months, even in London, with never been seen on the street. And then on Friday she was out and about? That just seems….convenient….in my opinion.
That was an amateur move on Kate’s part.
Yes-totally lame.
Not her best move for sure.
It would probably be great for Kate to have Meghan do an engagement with her…I would love to see their chemistry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t know about KM’s reaction as she has always been a cypher who obeys the machinations of Bill and Carole.
I do think Carole suggested the train spotting photo. I think Carole is miffed by the Meghan’s star wattage and Pippa is most likely too. Those two women are hustlers who work the media hoping for public acceptance. Pippa never got the adoration she hoped for from her relentless wedding PR and Meghan’s appearance on the royal stage has to be frustrating for Pips.
Pippa seems to be MIA at the moment. I still think she has the best deal of the three.
I doubt whether she really cares.
Yup. Pippa married a rich (or moderately wealth, lol) man who seems to adore based on all the pictures that we’ve seen. She gets the great vacations, the lavish wedding, the nice clothes, and the charity work without the added pressure of being a royal. She may find it frustrating that she’s in this sort of in-between world, where she is kind of a public figure but cant capitalize on that, but overall I think she realizes she got the best end of the deal. She may have wanted a title but I think she’ll survive, lol.
Yeah but it seems as though Pippa’s husband was her fourth, fifth choice? And her poor husband must be only too aware of this and that she married him for his money.
I wouldn’t go that far about James. He is no prize by a long shot, and neither is his sketch family. His wealth is exaggerated, and he used to like party substances more than he should, and it shows on his face.
The wedding guest list was a huge clue.
Pips could have done better I think.
Oh no! Not the comparisons again.
It’s not nice to pit two women against each other. BUT that’s not what’s happening here. We’re talking about someone who takes from taxpayers and seemingly does less in a year than I do in a fortnight. I’m not claiming to be a saint; I’m far from it. But I work, I go to school, I volunteer and I try to make things better every day. Kate had a part time job as an accessories buyer for a short while in a decade while she chased a man. She had access to the kind of education and opportunities I dream of. I’ve never gone to uni and would love to some day. I’d love to have the voice and opportunities she has. She could make such a difference. She could use her exclusive education, a privilege most of us will never be afforded. Instead, she quietly submitted to her domineering mother and spouse, being a doormat while chasing fortune and status. What has she done with her degree? She hasn’t a clue about Faberge eggs and struggled speaking at the national portrait gallery. How? Why? It bothers me when women don’t live up to their potential. I believe Meghan has, and will continue to do so. If Kate wants more favourable comparisons, she could put in the work and show she’s passionate about something and put her education to good use.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Towelie, I wish your dream of going to university becomes true. Kudos for your hard work.
Otherwise I agree TOTALLY with your view on Dolittle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Towelie that was beautifully written.
Awe thank you guys that’s very kind! I’m doing my second diploma course of my life, it’s just that uni is so expensive. But one doesn’t need an education to be empathetic or have a work ethic. Simply having an education isn’t everything either, you have to work at it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Towelie you are amazing and I wish all your hard work and dedication will pay off amazingly. You deserve it!
It may be simply that despite her education she is just not very intelligent. I really get the feeling that she was not academically bright, otherwise we would have heard more about her achievements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You deserve a chance for an education since you are a person who would use it to do good things. That has always been my frustration with her too. I wish that every person who wanted to be education could be and have a chance to be who they want to be.
Predictions: Kate will go for more formal and buttoned up looks to emphasize that she is the senior royal and because she may think dressing this way is a short cut to having more substance. We will get more candid shots of her in high street clothing. The helicopter rides will be hidden away and we’ll get more train shots. Much more will be released about the kids. Lots more family moments. Brace yourself for the Christmas card; no more shyness about sharing those anymore.
Meghan is in a tricky position. Don’t draw too much attention but don’t come across as an expensive addition to the family that doesn’t earn her keep. She’s going to need all of Harry’s protectiveness and public goodwill. Doing events with other members of the royal family will also help. Harry and Meghan will also do an engagement with William and Kate but I can’t wait for Meghan’s first joint engagement with just Kate!
I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting for that first joint engagement. Kate would have to show Meghan the opes, and she barely knows them, as she probably STILL considers herself “new to the job”.
If Kate just did more work more often, she’d be much better liked. Ribbing about sausage curls, buttons, and heavy eyeliner would be entirely good natured.
There’s really excuse for her layabout husband. The heir. And I hope Harry gets a chance to keep showing up his lazy big brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. All those criticisms would kind of just become footnotes. “oh look at Kate’s middle part again! She needs to change it!” but it would have a different tone. More engagements (and more significant time at the engagements, more interaction, etc) would go a long way toward smoothing out the negatives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well put, Becks.
Wills doesn’t need Harry showing him up to look bad. Wills: “Overpopulation is a bad thing! And by the way, the little wife is pregnant again!”
Overpopulation IS bad thing. It’s also a terrible strain on women who are constantly impregnated against their will and wishes. I doubt Kate falls in this category.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said the very same thing about Kate suddenly being photographed twice candidly on a well known Kate blog and those women went in on me. It’s like Kate is not flawed, Kate is perfect, Meghan can never ever ever be considered her equal or better than Kate. I used to be a Kate apologist, but a few minutes watching Meghan and Kate’s Limitations come out. They’re huge and you can’t ignore them. I also think Meghan and Harry show the flaws and limitations of Will and Kate’s marriage. Kate must be shaking in her booties. I wonder what Carol and Kate’s next play will be because it’s coming. This is the Royal Mean Girls.
More use of the kids I think. It’s the only thing they have over Harry and Meghan right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why some get upset about critiques of Kate. Sure, sometimes it can be harsh but the criticism about her work ethic is fact, and her style is lacking.
There are positives, but I just think she isn’t suited for this kind of life or the work she is required to do. I don’t think she enjoys it and I don’t think it suits her personality.
FWIW I don’t think it suits a lot of people’s temperaments including Billy B Normal.
That DM article is throwing so much shade at both of them, I want to burn it. These days I’m looking to the BRF for marriages, romances, and babies. I know the UK taxpayers wants more but I’m not one so IDGAF. I’m not in it for the snark and the mean girling they’re trying to stir up between these two women. I want them to become bffs. Yes, Will and Kate have been lazy but what does that have to do with a “mumsy” pregnancy outfit bs. a “bedazzling” white coat? This is ridiculous. Let a preggo woman wear whatever the hell she wants as long as nothing flies up. And that coat was beautiful but I was not “bedazzled” in the slightest.
Kate looked great in those pap shots, btw. She CAN dress well when she goes casual. I say more of that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate knows what she’s doing. When she starts to fall out of favor she’ll bring her kids out. As for Meghan who knows how she’ll be when she becomes a full time royal. She definitely can form a sentence better then Kate, and (i’m sorry) looks younger then Kate.
Lol, I’m going to laugh if she spends Christmas with the royals though.
Meghan certainly does. People were moaning about harry marrying somebody who is 36. Meghan can pass for 25. She will always look and act younger than Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Set their cap at a prince”
Jane Austen, Sense and Sensibility, 1811:
“That is an expression, Sir John,” said Marianne, warmly, “which I particularly dislike. I abhor every common-place phrase by which wit is intended; and ‘setting one’s cap at a man,’ or ‘making a conquest,’ are the most odious of all.
New brooms sweep clean. It’s absolutely normal for MM and Harry to get all the attention at this initial stage. Both women should show maturity and synergize.
I would advice MM to just be herself and act with wisdom in her relationship with other members of the RF.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5143293/William-Hanson-reveals-cheat-sheet-Meghan.html
My name is Katie (Katharine) and my twin sister’s name is Meghan. We are immensely enjoying this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As you should, Katie!! Enjoy!
Yessssss 😃😃😃
Now that is funny!
Nobody puts waity in the corner except sparkle markle😂😂 Meghan got to where she is by hard work something kate never did.
I have wondered why neither William or Harry were able to marry aristocratic wealthy girls, people in their circle of friends. It seems like any girl they dated in their circle was not interested in the Royal life. But Kate for example was so eager.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve wondered too. Obviously, none of the ‘aristocratic’ friends wanted that life. For Harry, there are reports that long before he met Meghan, he told his friends, some of whom were also friends with those in MMs circle, that he wanted to marry a celebrity who is used to the limelight.
This angle has me thinking that life for aristocratic girls is already pretty amazing then.
I do think this whole discussion definitely has an element of sexism to it: this entire scenario is being manufactured by the imagination, not fact, right? Meghan specifically said that Kate had been wonderful to her, and these are real human beings who will be sisters-in-law for life. But since they’re women, only one can be the MOST lovely, the most fashionable, the most beloved, etc., and the runner up can ONLY harbor envy and resentment toward the winner. I loved a commenter weeks ago who said, “Can’t she be happy to be getting a sister-in-law?” It’s 2017: can women never be friends??
I think people jump to the conclusion that Kate will be jealous of Meghan because of Kate’s history with other women, because Kate is so clannish, and because she and her mother were said to be very calculating in winning over William. A more well adjusted woman would probably be excited to have a sister-in-Law. But I don’t know her personally so it’s just gossip at the end of the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly find the comparisons so, so weird. They aren’t based in anything other than peoples’ personal projections. Which is fine, but I wish people would own it.
Kate looks much younger with the fuller face. I thought the Twitter picture was archive because she looks so youthful.
I thought the same thing about that train station photo… but, Kate, GURL. If you’re going to do that, remind us what we’re missing. The outfit is cute and sends the message “oh, photographers, I wasn’t expecting THAT” to pretend you’re off guard even thought Carole called them while you were en route. But, your face, Catherine. Don’t remind everyone that you look 20 years older than Meghan even thought SHE is a year older than YOU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate looks young in that picture. And please, she does not look 20 years older!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if Kate will have long term problems with Meghan but there are reports that despite the fact her children may take part in the wedding ceremony, Kate will have no part in it whatsoever.
She is giving birth in April, what role would you expect her to play in the wedding a month later. A newborn plus two young children, even with help it’s tough going.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she will be involved inner kids are involved. She will be involved in dress fittings for the kids and will no doubt pass on her own advice from having first hand experience of being a royal bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t heard positives either, but I hope it is a misunderstanding or just rumor without merit.
Can we just stop with saying every woman marrying into this family is a “breath of fresh air”, FFS. The royal family is an archaic institution based on outdated privilege, customs and traditions. Neither of them Kate or Meghan seem too interested in changing that (nor do either of them have the power to do that) but yes they will get some good publicity for “The Firm” for a while and that is about it. I am not trying to knock Kate or Meghan but seriously the media is ridiculous. This cliche that they will someone modernize the royal family is ridiculous because if the royal family were to enter modernity they would cease to exist. Ugh, I am grumpy today, I know.
Totally with you there- I can’t afford a house and yet my tax will go towards the upkeep in glorious royal homes and with servants, of yet another hanger-on, wonderful. Bunch of parasites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana and Sarah were friends before Sarah and Andrew started dating. She may have been the one who maneuvered the re-introduction of Andrew and Sarah, because she wanted one of her friends “on side” in the family. An ally she thought would never outshine her.
Diana played all kind of games against Fergie once Fergie’s popularity increased. One of the most famous was when she posed on the hood of Charles’s sports car to grab media attention away from a big event Fergie was doing that day. Sarah did plenty things to destroy her own life, along with Andrew being a lousy husband, which led to her downfall. Diana didn’t help. She may have brought Fergie in, but once she viewed her as competition, the mean girl attitude and behavior came out. It was a long game, yes, but it was an offensive not defensive game.
You do know paparazzi are stalking kensington palace right now? I think nobody who lives there gets out of there unnoticed. They were at the gates when kate got pictured with her mom driving out of there. So i assume they followed her the next day to the trainstation because they knew from court circular that william landed from finland at a base near norfolk. And they had the perfect chance to pit the women against each other.
What struck me in the engagement interview is that harry specifically said that kate had been absolutely amazing (meghan has said she has been wonderful) then he mentions oh william to as a afterthought.
I think kate doesn’t care if meghan gets more press. Hell she let her sister follow her in a amazing white dress on her wedding day in front of the world. If she would have a problem with that, somebody upstaging her i mean she would never had approved of that. IMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@NOTOK you make a really good point about Pippa’s dress. But I can’t resist playing devil’s advocate. Once Kate got the ring then her future was secure. The next order of business from Carole would be showcasing the other daughter to maximum effect. But that’s just my Machiavellian mind at work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But pippa was in a relationship at the time of the wedding ? At least that is what i am remembering. But i could be wrong about that. Yes she was with alex loudon, i just looked it up.
I also don’t believe in all those stories about carole. You almost never see her except at wimbledon (they went there long before william came in the picture), birthday of kate, christmas and the like. Her parents are still living the same life as before… i don’t get it. Carole is pushed in a narrative wich suited the press imo.
We don’t see much of Carole NOW but post royal wedding they were everywhere. Ascot, the Jubilee flotilla, Wimbledon. There were trial balloon stories about Mike getting an Earldom. Even before, for the engagement announcement, Carole had ITV bring a camera crew to Bucklebury to film Mike reading a statement with a beaming Carole beside him. Like, releasing a written statement wasn’t enough for them. But the pushback has been tremendous. Carole is widely seen to be a grasping, shameless social climber, and has retreated publicly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@redsnapper Ofcourse she was more seen because it was a jubileum year of the queen. She got invited by the queen to those things. What should she have done? Say no to the queen.
So after her daughter got engaged her parents gave a statement. That’s it. She was happy for her daughter. Is that so strange?
Tabloids have been painted her mother that way but that story is getting old. They can only say so many times the same thing without any evidence.
That Kate’s family is now getting less publicity the last year or so is i think normal because everything has been said.
They now have a new story line in this real life soap. Meghan vs Kate. IMO
TQ didn’t invite the Midds all on her own initiative – she was asked to by WK. WK have made it clear that Kate’s family is non-negotiable wrt maintaining good relationships with them. Which is possibly the source of tension between W and his father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa was in a relationship at the time. Also her brother scrubbing up for a wedding and doing a reading is normal isn’t it.
Pippa was flitting between relationships, angling for a better catch, while Matthews sat in the background waiting. Photos of James partying in a French maid’s costume were making the rounds; needed an image makeover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@NOTOK oh yeah, that was a shame Pippa and Alex broke up, he was attractive and accomplished. But anyway perhaps you are right about the press narrative regarding Carole. Maybe someday there will be a tell-all book to set our curiosity at ease LOL
Alex Loudon was really attractive, compared to what Pippa has ended up with….but he was definitely not massive mansion in Chelsea rich like James Matthews
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, I totally agree with you. Kate took advantage of any goodwill she had—which barely exists anymore. As Camilla called it, Meghan is a “star.” Did Camilla ever say these things about Kate, let alone the press? Meghan will outshine her and outdo her in terms of engagements. There is really nothing Kate can do now. She should have actually worked rather than shopped her days away. I think bleak times are ahead for Kate. The papped photo on the same day as Meghan and Harry’s engagement was virtually ignored..
Meg sparkle is a very good actress Kate however is not a very good actress
I think trying to pit the two women against each other may wind up bringing sympathy to Kate Middleton.
Of course this was a pap setup by Katie Keen, she only ever does these when she’s a) trying to distract from something or b) attention seeking to get on the front page. Don’t quite think she realises that the press lost interest in her a while ago, even with the pregnancies and the few outings she’s not getting the press space she once did and that will burn, esp with the appearance of someone who is more glamorous, educated and well, just more than she is.
Time will tell how this relationship pan’s out – Katie Keen will try and play it like ‘the old hand showing the new girl the ropes’ but if I were Meghan I’d keep my distance, remembering that the Middleton family are tight with the Daily Fail (Paul Dacre is a family friend who gave them media advice for years).
Why would 1) Kate take a train to her country home and 2) leave without her children? Does she pick up George from school or leaves that to the nanny. That seemed so odd to me. Why not drive with the children later?
Meghan has increased my interest in the Royal Family and the Cambridges specifically. From what I have read Kate seems (or seemed) to be quite competitive in her younger years-sports, with other women and I cannot believe that has gone away. Plus she has her pushy mother.
Kate is also very insecure (despite being married to the future king) aS demonstrated by her poor speeches, etc. I think she will feel challenged. Meghan is very articulate.
If you notice in that photo of Kate at the train station, that woman behind her has the car door open & George’s school backpack on her shoulder. She may or may not have been taking George somewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a very strange take on this from Pattell when Harry and Megs Sparkle seem to have broken with the royal way. Firstly why is Megs Sparkle living in the Palace you did not see Kate living in Kensington Palace whilst engaged, secondly how come Megs is already doing royal duties as if she is already married and no girlfriend has been allowed to the royal Christmas table before marriage. What I s the BIG hurry by Harry to get his fiancé accepted by the public by breaking with all royal protocol. Is Megs pregnant or something has the date of the marriage been officially set by the Queen and with her blessing and what about the Church of England it seems very quick to choose the Windsor chapel when Megs is a divorcee it’s beyond me when Charles and Camilla could only have their marriage in a registry office. What is going on behind closed doors and just maybe Kate knows that maybe Megs Sparkle is a bit pushy and doesn’t know the way of the strict courtiers either way Harry is getting away with a lot of untraditional royal ways
Firstly, Meghan is certainly NOT pregnant. Secondly, please in no way compare the adultery between Charles and Camilla, which led to their registry marriage, with Meghan and Harry, no comparison whatsoever! Thirdly, the gossip about Camilla saying how astonished she was that Meghan, unlike her, was being so swiftly accepted by the RF and its machinery, and that everyone was bending over backwards to accommodate Meghan and that nobody was allowed to say a word against Meghan, now all turns out to be true. (Tee hee! I told you all this before and all of you guys didn’t believe me!)
I think the speedy acceptance is for two reasons, the Palace believe that Meghan is good for Harry and very good PR for the RF, and also they are being terribly, terribly careful not to be accused of being racist in any shape or form, and that is why Meghan is being fast tracked into the system. And finally at the age of 36 she needs to have at least a couple of babies sooner rather than later.
Catherine will be the queen consort. End goal.
You are right. But in the end if she can’t step up and do more work then people will turn more sour on her. She takes all the goods that comes with the title but she is lazy. Queen Elizabeth is a hard workinng queen, and despite what is said I think Camilla will be a hard working consort, but Kate has shown no ambition other then get William. Once Elizabeth goes I think the royal family is going to have it hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that Kate is one day going to be Queen Consort is quite irrelevant in this conversation and just stating the plain obvious. The real issue is will she be a much loved and respected Queen Consort, that is what really matters. It is quite possible that without being Queen, Meghan will have much more popularity within the UK and worldwide. There are many Consorts over the centuries who have been utterly forgettable, and others who have made an indelible mark in history for good or for ill.
Genuine question: is anyone who marries into the family really required to make a mark in history?
The royals extremely well-known to me are the ones born into it (i.e Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Elizabeth Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth II). Weirdly enough, the only ones I can remember are the Queens. The Kings are sort of absent in my memory, except for King James Whoever (since the Bible was named after him) and King Charles Something-Something (since Prince Charles bears his name). King Henry VIII is well-known to me because he murdered his wives.
The people who married into the family that are the most well-known to me are the ones that got their heads cut off (Anne Boleyn).
If you asked me to name a Queen Consort who is famous beyond what a royal historian would know, I would go blank.
In recent memory, I suppose Camilla will be well-known, but we all know for why.
Kate and Meghan both have spent their lives cultivating this path for themselves. I personally think Meghan has better style than Kate but I’m sure there are people who feel the opposite. Honestly, as long as they are good people I don’t care. Although, I have to side eye them as being good people when they’ve spent their lives working toward this goal.
And let’s be real. Kate’s going to be a Queen one day. Meghan is not. The pressure is on Kate more than Meghan. It’s unfair to compare anything outside of clothes. God please let’s not compare the way they parent their kids assuming Meghan and Harry have kids.
It is fair to compare them and believe me, their fashion choices are the least of my concern. Kate is possibly the future Queen Consort. Possibly in some decade of the 2000s. The most educated consort of an heir to the throne. That’s the way she’s been presented. So far, nothing other than showing her private parts – the only way she’s made the big headlines, being workshy (one can count the handful of engagements and hours) and not being able to speak coherently in her mother tongue.
I’ve said this before, comparisons between Kate Snowflake and Meghan Sparkle were and are inevitable. It would happened woth WHOEVER would have been Harry’s choice of wife. Just that Meghan fits the bill or so would have fit most modern women.
Royals live out their image and Snowflake’s image is bad. Meghan is accomplished as compared to Kate. Is able to speak clearly or read pre-written speeches in her own language and deliver. A skill that is learned and practiced.
Meghan will be able to teach her children more because she has life experience. Kate’s been groomed to appeal to the rich class of the UK as a safe bet but she did eventually manage to get Bill. Patience and stamina to marry up. That’s all she is because that’s all we can see. All PR intents to show Kate in a better light have failed. She is a disaster. Not Meghan’s fault. Not Harry’s fault. It would be hard to find someone less prepared than Kate for a royal wife role.
Kate wears the Sapphire engagement ring when she knows she’ll be photographed. She doesn’t wear it in private time, as witnessed in numerous pap photos over the last few years. She knew she would be photographed Friday when she “spontaneously” decided to take the train. Most of these Meghan vs. Kate stories are fabricated, but not this one. Also, even though I don’t particularly like Markle (I find her fake), she did great at her first engagement. She seemed truly engaged and relatable. Kate has never enjoyed having a public role, IMO.
It was her mom who told her to make an appearance on Friday. Carole is extremely competitive it seems. She’s probably more jealous of Meghan than Kate is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would Kate be jealous? She is literally going to be Queen in the next 10-20 years.
Not if Charles has inherited his parents’ longevity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every one thought diana would be queen too.Just saying 😏
The two women William and Harry ended up with were always going to be pitted against each other, no matter who they were, whether they got along or disliked each other. That was inevitable and it’s not a surprise. And of course Kate and Meghan are very different people and come from very different backgrounds though it seems both are very close to their mother. Meghan is more animated and easily relates to people and Kate is more discreet and hates to be the center of attention and would rather just shop and stay home. I don’t know if it’s because Meghan is American, in my experience we tend to be more superficially friendly and open, even shy, introverted Americans (I’m one of them).
I think Meghan might be more animated because she’s an actress. And, no, that’s not a dis. I don’t think you can really make it as an actress if you don’t have a desire to perform, either in a role or as yourself. When you go on a talk show, you’re required to be animated. Well, unless, you’re Kristen Stewart, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’ll be Queen Consort not Queen Regnant. And I highly doubt she cares about Meghan in a competitive way. I get that there is this narrative out there about these people and perhaps there is some truth to it, but it’s all speculation. Kate’s own mother could tell me directly that Kate hates Meghan and I still wouldn’t believe it.
I think it’s entirely possible that Kate actually likes Meghan and that she is enjoying having the focus taken off of her for a while. While people are focused on Meghan they are less focused on how much work the Duchess of Crumpets does (or does not do). I think this is likely mostly made up. Where would they get this info anyway? It’s likely she has spoken to no one of any of it except to the Duke of Crumpets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree as long as he comes out of where he is hiding which is what we are all waiting for
I’ll never stop being amused by the way her defenders act as though she’s being asked to work 40+ hours a week; she could literally just make 2-3 appearances per week for a stretch that lasts longer than 6 weeks and people would stop giving her crap, but still she can’t/won’t do it. 😂
She has two tiny ones with a third on the way. She won’t have too much time to have difficulty coping with Meghan’s popularity at this stage in her life. Maybe later.
