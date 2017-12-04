DM: Duchess Kate ‘may have difficulty coping with’ Britain’s Meghan Mania

Now that we’ve got lots and lots of photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together at last, it occurred to me that the next big “money shot” for photographers will be the first-ever photo of Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge in the same frame. Will it happen at a formal event? I bet it will. And I bet it will happen sooner rather than later, probably before Christmas. Or will the first photo of them together be ON Christmas, as I think it’s safe to say that Meghan will be having a royal Christmas this year and my guess is that the Cambridges will suddenly want a Very Windsor Christmas too (because doooon’t fooooorget aboooout meeee).

Honestly, I don’t even know what to say about the Kate/Meghan conundrum at this point. The Kate-defenders seem especially touchy these days, like Kate and Meghan shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same breath because YOU’RE PITTING THEM AGAINST EACH OTHER, even when literally every media outlet and gossip outlet is offering comparisons, because Kate was the last “commoner” woman to marry a British prince. The Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell wrote a column about Poor Keen Kate, who seems to have lost some of her keen luster following Harry’s engagement announcement:

On the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the wonderful news of their engagement, his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, was making a low-key visit to a museum. Kate was her usual charming and highly competent self, chatting to youngsters and lending support to a charity associated with the museum. But I couldn’t help noticing that, having been terribly poorly again with her third pregnancy, Kate looked tired. Her blue-and-white frock was pretty but mumsy, as if it had come from a 1989 Laura Ashley catalogue. This was a far cry from the bedazzling Meghan in the grounds of Kensington Palace wearing a chic white coat — the garment sold out in minutes and the designer’s website crashed — which accentuated her gym-toned slim figure as her mane of black hair shone in the winter sun. Asked about the engagement, Kate said she and William were ‘absolutely thrilled’ and — in somewhat stilted language — wished the couple ‘all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment’. Her mood seemed flat. Yes, she was tired from her pregnancy. And who would blame her if she felt some apprehension at Meghan’s whirlwind appearance on her turf? For this week we’ve seen the arrival of a new fairytale princess: Meghan the TV star, humanitarian, fighter for women’s rights, champion of the impoverished, icon of inclusiveness. It is not just that Meghan — eloquent and supremely confident in front of the TV cameras — is now going to grab the fashion headlines. Her emergence changes the family dynamic. Until now it’s always been William and Kate, the star couple, alongside the slightly forlorn singleton, Harry. They were the three musketeers fighting for the causes they cherished in tribute to the boys’ mother: the homeless, mentally ill, those affected by land mines, children suffering from HIV. The irony is that Kate and Meghan have a great deal in common — both are strong, beautiful women from ordinary backgrounds who set their cap at a prince and won his heart. But, as yesterday’s hugely successful walkabout in Nottingham showed, Meghan for now is the box office royal. Witness how she and Harry were utterly at ease with the crowd, high-fiving, hugging, happy and relaxed. I hesitate to say this, but they made William and Kate look a mite formal and po-faced in comparison. Yes, Meghan mania is here. And Kate may have difficulty coping with it. Whether the Diana-style adulation these young women receive is good for them, their families or the long-term health of the Royal Family is another matter altogether.

[From The Daily Mail]

Since the Keen-fans are so anti-comparison these days, they should probably look away starting now. If Kate was smart, she would handle this the same way Diana handled the entrance of Sarah Ferguson into the royal fold – Diana played the long game, she befriended Fergie, she tried to show her the ropes, and then Diana waited for the fall. Diana knew that “this too shall pass,” that today someone can be a “breath of fresh air” and tomorrow the air will turn sour. Of course, Diana had the benefit of being utterly beloved and adored from Day 1 – she had the kind of public adulation that Kate could only dream of. That’s the real problem for Kate with the comparisons to Meghan – there’s a very real danger that Kate will learn that she was skating by on rather ambivalent goodwill, and she will be very easily outshone, outworked and outdone. Thank God Mother Carole is staying close to advise her daughter, I guess.

Also, because she couldn’t help herself, Kate just had to step out for an impromptu photo-op on Friday, the same day Meghan and Harry were in Nottingham. It’s SO funny that Kate can go months without being photographed in candid, street-style moments and then BAM, it happened on the same day as Meghan Markle’s first day of royal events.

If Kate Middleton does casual Friday, we all do casual Friday. https://t.co/kz8sdLQtqj — E! News (@enews) December 2, 2017