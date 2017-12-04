Britney Spears’s boyfriend throws her a romantic 36th birthday

First of all, let’s all take a moment to let the fact that Britney Spears is 36 sink in. Okay. Now that this sad reality is out of the way, let’s talk about how her beau, 23-year-old fitness model Sam Asghari, helped the singer celebrate at her LA home. Britney and Sam met on her “Slumber Party” video and have been an item for about a year. They seem to be doing well despite their age difference, and haven’t had any qualms about PDA, most recently getting spotted smooching at a Lakers game on Wednesday night.
On Saturday, Britney shared a video of Sam’s sweet(ly immature) birthday tribute. As you hear Sam say, “Happy Birthday, baby,” you can see a small table of birthday cupcakes and a rose petal heart on the floor. Britney noted, “Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday.” I might be evil, but I can’t help but think, “Aww, he’s trying…” Of course, my love grinch heart may just be a couple sizes too small, possibly because no one ever did that for me. Sam also shared the clip on his Instagram, gushing “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ONE AND ONLY. Thank you for being you, thank you for showing me the true meaning of a beautiful woman and a strong mother, and most of all thank you for being mine. I consider myself the luckiest man on this planet @britneyspears #luckiestmanalive.”
Not only did Brit celebrate her big day with her boyfriend, she also recruited him to shoot a special video in honor of World AIDS Day, which was observed on Friday. Britney posted her video after getting some inspiration from Madonna. Madge posted a clip of an acoustic take on Britney’s hit “Toxic”, adding the caption, “Silence =Death! 😷. Song For World AIDS Day! 🌎🌍🌏. #toxic #poisonparadise 🔥 @britneyspears. 🎉🎉🎉 Happy Birthday!! 💞💞💞💞.” It looks like Madonna has caught up with the rest of us and used a filter that made her appear ageless (I’ll admit I’m 100% guilty of this) but, hey, she brought some attention to the still ongoing AIDS crisis, so I can’t give her any flak for this.
Britney posted her response video just as she embarked on her 36th year on the planet. She had Sam circle her with his camera – also showing off her festive holiday decor and HUGE Christmas tree – while she sang a snippet of Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Brit added, “I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right…silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true. I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this…singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! Yes, it’s definitely a “Hey, look at me” post, but the message is still there. As much as I’m not a huge fan of the vocals, Britney looks great.
Brit was a busy sharer on Saturday, also sharing a clip to help get us into the holiday spirit. Using “Let it Snow” in the background, she started the clip sharing a smooch with Sam, then showing off her outdoor Christmas lights (no “Griswold Family Christmas,” but it’s quite festive) and taking a twirl on the dance floor with Sam. They do look like they truly enjoy each other’s company, so good for them. And Happy Birthday, Britney.
Photos: Pacific Coast News, Getty Images
She looks sooooo old in the first and last pictures…eeek!
Shame she has had alot of stress in her life…hey does medication also age you,I know it may seem like a silly question.
Medication, sun, alcohol, cigarettes, and stress are all incredibly aging. I had to be on several migraine medicines earlier this year because we couldn’t figure out why I was having non-stop head pain. A lot of those medications are also used for different mental health issues. My skin looked dull and lifeless and I was starting to get pain grooves in my face from the way I was constantly contorting it. My hair also thinned considerably. The good news (for me) is that I was able to stop the meds in September, and my hair and skin have come a long way back.
For Britney, medication, stress, years of tanning, and a history of abusing alcohol and smokes has aged her skin. She also still uses mattifying instead of illuminating makeups and too much eyeliner.
However-she seems thrilled to be with this guy, he seems to adore her, and she seems the most healthy she’s been in years. Good for her.
She’s making her money off of looking a certain way, but I wish she could dial back the fried overly long hair, extensions and harsh makeup.
She should not have trimmed her nose. It throws her whole face off. I can see she may have always felt it was “large2, just because it isnt the skinny tiny nose standard that most women achieve via surgery— but now her entire face is also hard to recognize and her other features are thrown way off!!! It also makes her look older
Looks like she also has lip injections?
@Teehee is it her nose though? It looks the same to me ,What’s evident is she either did something to her lips or around her lips she has this joker/cat grin now. Like someone said above why she looks way older than her peers in her hay day Xtina,Jessica Simpson and Mandy Moore look way younger.
She has had a tough life and is a victim of the child star system like so many others so sure she has wrinkles. I always thought she should have taken some time off to just relax on a tropical island and be a beach bum for 2 or 3 years with her kids, but that didn’t happen.
I think it is her style that is drawing more attention to her aging.
A warmer golden blonde looks so good on most people who want to go blonde, but their coloring is suited for their natural skin tone. Especially with brown eyes, it is better to go gold and caramel.
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9zD8mf1uvXo/Uz7lMW-7dLI/AAAAAAAAAV4/PB757v-WWqY/s1600/dark%20golden%20blonde.jpg
Even the makeup in the link would look better on her. No black eyeliner rings. Ever. In the light of day, it is a frame for eye wrinkles.
Britney never looks looked after and cared for as in not looking fresh and clean or fed with healthy foods or adequately rested.
I agree BUT I’m also happy to see she doesn’t feel the need to Botox her face into oblivion.
Her body looks very good in the video, love her dancer pose
It’s the hair and spray tan that make her look older. Its not very flattering to have yellow extensions and the heavy tan contrasting. Her makeups kind of tonya Harding-esque. She’s looking a little truck stop but that could be a look she has to carry for her vegas performances.
Oh wow, 23 year old boyfriend (so handsome). I am so jealous of her. He is too young for her, he is going to break her heart when he gets tired of her and he ends their relationship for a woman his age. I guess Brittney should enjoy him while it lasts.
Or, you know, maybe he actually loves her for who she is and dòesn’t give a shit about superficial things like her age.
Please. He’s a user. She’s pathetic and used up. Never had a chance in Hell-i-wood.
I just always assume he is another dude approved and paid for by her dad and the romance is fake (at least on his side).
He looks a lot older than 23, losing some hair in the front there.
Although my daughter has a friend who is only 17 and his hairline is worse, poor guy.
She looks sooooo old in the first and last pictures…eeek! and it’s sad how she has ruined her teeth. She had a really pretty smile back in her heyday.
I was just coming here to bitch about her teeth – they look like she can barely close her lips around them. Totally changes the look of her face. Very fake and unflattering.
Awe, I’ll always love Britney. She looks happy and healthy as she can be, good.
I agree. And she should be even happier now that she got a young man 13 years her junior loving her. Honestly, I am green with envy.
He is hot af and so sexy. I hate how people assume because she has had mental health issues that she is incapable of having a real relationship. And treat her differently. No wonder people don’t want too admit mental health issues. Many people are just fine w medication
After all she went through, Britney deserves this “no fucks to give” phase. Happy Britday!
Why does Britney always look so bad? She’s a multi millionaire. It’s almost a miracle if her extensions are blended.
I wish she’d ditch the extensions and fake tan. She’s beautiful but could look so much better with a more mature, modern hairstyle.
I agree. I think she’s trapped in a certain image and her style has never evolved. I also think she’s never had the chance to mature naturally. Aging must be really hard on these stars whose appeal was partly based on an exploitation of their youth and innocence.
Could it be from being in Vegas so long? It seems show girl-ish to me and I wish she’d tone it down while not on stage.
I’m not sure I’ve heard Brittney sing accapella before. She sounds good.
I like her voice too.
Aw, I always want to be protective of Brit Brit. Hope this guy doesn’t break her heart.
Me too. Back in the day, I was a harsh critic but now I just wish she could rest and be healthy and happy.
Same!
And she always looks like she still has the make up on from the night before
she looks so happy and seems to be content. With all that she went through, that makes me so pleased for her.
I think Britney needs someone young like him because she has a young mentality. I’m not saying that as a negative thing at all. Think about it though, do you really think she could deeply relate to someone her age or older? She’s a free spirit, so child like and full of wonderment. All of the previous men she dated seemed like babysitters under contract. She seems to really be enjoying her time with Sam. I just want her to be happy. She’s been through so much.
I just want her to be happy and she does seem to be in a really good place.
36?! Omg. I’m frakkin’ OLD.
It’s refreshing to see someone in the business that doesnt feel the need to botox herself like a Mad.Credit for this.She seems happy too,good for her.
Now speaking about the a cappella…..my god She sounds like a goat. Terrible!
Wishing the best for her. Her backflip in Hit Me Baby video still bangs hard as hell.
She has *it* that makes us all want to see her happy.
This!!! ^^^
I always wish her well
I honestly thinks she looks her age but the make up and extensions aren’t doing her any favors.
I hope she doesn’t see these pictures and freak out. She’d book her way to a plastic surgeon for botox.
He is so cute. She looks bad in those pictures, but she still looks good in the videos. I’m happy for her.
She looks 36! There’s nothing wrong with that looking your age. It’s bizarre that people think that because she doesn’t look 16 she’s unhealthy.
She’s always seemed like a sweet person who cares about her fans.
Wow, she looks rough. A better makeup artist is all she needs. At least she isn’t going the botox route, that would look worse.
