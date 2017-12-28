Zoe Kravitz gets nostalgic about only being allowed one VHS rental a week as a kid

6th Annual Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet Arrivals

Zoe Kravitz covers the January issue of Elle Magazine to promote…Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald? It doesn’t come out until November 2018, but that’s the film being cited by Elle. I actually totally forgot Zoe got cast in that. It’s going to be a thing – not specific to Zoe, but to the entire cast – because of Johnny Depp’s role, and director David Ayers’ defense of casting Depp. It bugs me on several levels, of course, that I have to talk about the Depp issue in a post about Zoe Kravitz. Zoe shouldn’t have to talk about Depp, and it’s not like she’s a producer on this film or had any say in who was cast. But you know that when the promotional tour really gets started, the actresses specifically will be asked about their costar’s domestic violence against Amber Heard. Elle Magazine doesn’t ask her about it though, so Zoe just gets to talk about her love of film, Big Little Lies and fashion. Some highlights:

On how she fell in love with film: “I didn’t grow up with television. We had a TV, but it wasn’t connected to anything except for a VCR. My mom [Lisa Bonet] would go to the video store, and I was allowed to watch one movie a weekend. I was an only child, and your imagination goes crazy. These films kind of became my friends.”

On her Big Little Lies cast mates: “I said, Wait, I’m getting to work with whom? When? Women like Laura [Dern] and Nicole [Kidman] and Reese [Witherspoon], I’ve grown up watching them, and to me they’re, just untouchable. …They were so encouraging. When those women are in your corner, it gives you a little pep in your step.”

On how fashion inspires her acting roles: “For me, clothes are a gateway to characters. I watch Audrey Hepburn movies and I want to do my makeup like that. I watch Stand by Me and I think, I want to look like a boy.”

On the importance of being honest: “It’s good to be polite, but it’s important to be honest. There’s a difference between saying hurtful things and saying, ‘This may be a little uncomfortable, but no.’ Or ‘Please remove your hand from my lower back’ or ‘You made a weird joke. Why did you make that joke?’”

[From Elle]

Ha, I feel like such an old fart when I wax nostalgic about watching VHS movies and, like, having to actually go to Blockbuster or Hollywood Video and actually walking around and picking out the movies you were going to watch that weekend. That’s how we lived, kids. We watched VHS rentals and we had to drive back to the video store and return the movies. We also used VHS tapes to “tape” stuff on TV. It’s crazy, right? As for what she says about being honest – she’s right, in that women are taught to prioritize being “nice” as opposed to “making a situation uncomfortable” by pointing it out when someone is being a pervert or a bigot or whatever. I like how Zoe frames it as “honesty” – as in, “Honestly, take your f–king hands off me.”

6th Annual Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Paola Kudacki for Elle Magazine.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Zoe Kravitz gets nostalgic about only being allowed one VHS rental a week as a kid”

  1. Luca76 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Oh I remember how exciting it was when VCRs and video stores became a thing. So odd that they are defunct now.

    Reply
    • Cannibell says:
      December 28, 2017 at 7:39 am

      I remember the look on my children’s faces when I told them we didn’t have VCRs when I was growing up. The headline of this reminded me of that moment and made me laugh. So thanks, Kaiser & Zoe!

      Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:04 am

      I actually still have my old VCR stashed in a box, though I have no clue if it still works. The only reason I haven’t ditched it is because I have a good dozen or so Disney movies on tape, and can’t bring myself to throw away the only thing that I ever used to watch them on. :P

      Reply
      • AnnaKist says:
        December 28, 2017 at 9:25 am

        Ha! I still have mine, too, Lady MTL. I have the last 20 episodes of The Bill left to watch on mine, which is sill on its shelf, despite a complete renovation of my bedroom and private little sitting room. It just isn’t hooked up right now, but one of these days it will be. You wait. All this fantastical, digital, whiz-bang , cutting edge technology is going to go pear-shaped, and no one will be able to watch or record anything without a VCR. And who will rule the orld then, huh? You and me, Lady MTL, that’s who. For we two will be the holders and keepers of the ancient and precious electromechanical device that records analog audio and analog video from broadcast television or other source on a removable, magnetic tape videocassette, and can play back the recording. (Ok, I got that last bit from Wikipedia.) I even have about 10 unopened blank, long-play tapes. Oh, my, god…I’m a hoarder, aren’t I? A hoarder…*sobs*

      • LadyMTL says:
        December 28, 2017 at 11:16 am

        @AnnaKist, we shall be the stewards of old technology, of forgotten analog treasures and whatnot. Be proud, be proud to still have blank tapes! LOL. Okay, even I had trouble keeping a straight face there.

    • Birdix says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:10 am

      I used to live across from Kim’s video in NYC–loved that place and all the characters who worked there.

      Reply
    • Lilix40 says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

      It was honestly the highlight of our weekends when my parents drove us to our local Blockbuster to pick up movies. Mind you, I am 27, my sister is 23. It was not that long ago, which is shocking. How things have changed!!!

      Reply
      • smcollins says:
        December 28, 2017 at 9:45 am

        I remember the excitement of going to the video store on the weekends as a kid to pick out movies. It was the highlight of my week! I started working for Blockbuster in college and eventually became a store manager. I worked for them a total of 10 years, but then started to see the signs that the industry was on it’s way out when Netflix first came along with their dvd delivery service and Red Boxes started popping up everywhere. Good times, though.

    • I Choose Me says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:07 am

      I still have a VCR and tapes. *feels all nostalgic*

      Reply
  2. emerald eyes says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Gah. She’s so beautiful. It’s insane.

    I lived in a world of pre-videos, where you would wait for your favorite tv show to show up on television and would haunt the TV Guide to see when it would be on. Ah, nostalgia. It’s a great tonic for Christmas.

    Reply
  3. Deleted User says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Half the fun of watching a video was the ritual of walking around the store looking for something and discovering something I hadn’t heard of.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:43 am

    So gorgeous.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Zoe and her parents are so unbelievably gorgeous. Lenny is the sexiest man on earth! Absolutely beautiful family.
    I usually use my DVD player, but still have a VCR and a million tapes. My teenaged nephews think it’s prehistoric like my cassettes. When I tell them that there was once no such thing as a cellphone, they’re in shock

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:10 am

      My kids think it’s weird that when I first started working out computers weren’t connected to anything except a printer. I remember when my office got email — initially we could not email amongst ourselves! Getting internet was crazy.

      I still have some cassette tapes but only one small box I managed to save from a flood. They’re almost all mixtapes my high school boyfriend made, which bring the 80s back in a heartbeat. I noticed Urban Outfitters now sells tapes along with vinyl and tape players along with record players. Full circle!

      Reply
      • Nasayer says:
        December 28, 2017 at 11:42 am

        We were truly poor growing up- food stamps and no indoor plumbing. Hard for my kids to conceive of, as we now live in the most exclusive neighborhood in the world. However, poor today can mean having “things”, at least in the US. But in the 70s there weren’t as many imports or box stores. Our family didn’t have a television. Kids of drug dealers had nice things, we we at least “saw” Nintendo and 8 track tapes!

    • minx says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:18 am

      We tell our kids that there used to be one family phone for everyone. Hard to believe.

      Reply
    • cr says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:38 am

      I still have my VCR, I have tapes that aren’t available on DVD or taped on-air. And I still have cassette tapes, because either they’re the rare ones not available in some other format or they’re mix tapes.

      Reply
  6. CharlieBouquet says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I will NEVER forget my parents renting Rocky Horror thinking it was a scary movie.

    Reply
  7. Cee says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I recently moved and haven’t really explored my new neighbourhood but I stumbled on a DVD rental place! They even sell popcorn and candy. Took me back to my Friday nights wandering through Blockbuster, picking VHSs, candy and trying to look older in order to rent 16+ films.

    Reply
  8. Suki says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Technology definitely moves fast.

    Although I love a good Netflix binge and I love the availability of films/TV/music etc, the double edges sort of it is that it can so easily become addictive and you can become saturated. It can become harder and harder to unplug and be productive.

    Reply
  9. island_girl says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I find her uninteresting and she practically a socialite who became an actress. Pretty girl though.

    Reply
  10. dumbledork says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I worked at Blockbuster. Hated having to dust the shelves, but I got to take home a couple movies a night, even the new releases. Can’t tell you how many times I had to go dig through the drop box for customers to see if one of the new releases was returned. Fun times. And before VHS, there was Beta. Remember that?

    Reply
  11. I Choose Me says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I love her! The new do suits her.

    Fun fact: Nicole Kidman used to date Lenny Kravitz.

    Reply
  12. Milla says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:20 am

    She’s gorgeous. Her parents are still among the sexiest and most beautiful people in the business.

    Reply
  13. CharlieBouquet says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Lenny was my forever dong till someone here said he purchases under age prostitutes in Paris.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment