Zoe Kravitz gets nostalgic about only being allowed one VHS rental a week as a kid

Zoe Kravitz covers the January issue of Elle Magazine to promote…Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald? It doesn’t come out until November 2018, but that’s the film being cited by Elle. I actually totally forgot Zoe got cast in that. It’s going to be a thing – not specific to Zoe, but to the entire cast – because of Johnny Depp’s role, and director David Ayers’ defense of casting Depp. It bugs me on several levels, of course, that I have to talk about the Depp issue in a post about Zoe Kravitz. Zoe shouldn’t have to talk about Depp, and it’s not like she’s a producer on this film or had any say in who was cast. But you know that when the promotional tour really gets started, the actresses specifically will be asked about their costar’s domestic violence against Amber Heard. Elle Magazine doesn’t ask her about it though, so Zoe just gets to talk about her love of film, Big Little Lies and fashion. Some highlights:

On how she fell in love with film: “I didn’t grow up with television. We had a TV, but it wasn’t connected to anything except for a VCR. My mom [Lisa Bonet] would go to the video store, and I was allowed to watch one movie a weekend. I was an only child, and your imagination goes crazy. These films kind of became my friends.” On her Big Little Lies cast mates: “I said, Wait, I’m getting to work with whom? When? Women like Laura [Dern] and Nicole [Kidman] and Reese [Witherspoon], I’ve grown up watching them, and to me they’re, just untouchable. …They were so encouraging. When those women are in your corner, it gives you a little pep in your step.” On how fashion inspires her acting roles: “For me, clothes are a gateway to characters. I watch Audrey Hepburn movies and I want to do my makeup like that. I watch Stand by Me and I think, I want to look like a boy.” On the importance of being honest: “It’s good to be polite, but it’s important to be honest. There’s a difference between saying hurtful things and saying, ‘This may be a little uncomfortable, but no.’ Or ‘Please remove your hand from my lower back’ or ‘You made a weird joke. Why did you make that joke?’”

[From Elle]

Ha, I feel like such an old fart when I wax nostalgic about watching VHS movies and, like, having to actually go to Blockbuster or Hollywood Video and actually walking around and picking out the movies you were going to watch that weekend. That’s how we lived, kids. We watched VHS rentals and we had to drive back to the video store and return the movies. We also used VHS tapes to “tape” stuff on TV. It’s crazy, right? As for what she says about being honest – she’s right, in that women are taught to prioritize being “nice” as opposed to “making a situation uncomfortable” by pointing it out when someone is being a pervert or a bigot or whatever. I like how Zoe frames it as “honesty” – as in, “Honestly, take your f–king hands off me.”