Netflix doesn’t believe the four women accusing Danny Masterson of rape

Four women have accused Danny Masterson of rape, with many of the criminal acts dating back to the early 2000s. I believe the women’s stories. Their stories sounded abhorrently similar too, with Masterson allegedly taking advantage of women when they were drugged or drunk. The women have gone to the LAPD, and it was said that the LAPD had actually built a solid case, or at least a case with enough evidence to make an arrest and at least go to trial, so these women could get their day in court. Unfortunately, it seems like the LA district attorney’s office is slow-rolling the case. Plus, Leah Remini claims that Scientology has infiltrated or intimidated the LAPD, so who knows?

What we do know is that no arrest has been made, but the women are looking for some kind of justice. They want to see Masterson pay for his crimes somehow, even if it’s just seeing him get fired from his current Netflix show, The Ranch. Netflix has turned a blind eye to all of the accusers thus far. Until a Netflix executive came face-to-face with one of the victims at a kids’ soccer match:

One of actor Danny Masterson’s alleged sexual assault victims says a Netflix executive told her this weekend that higher-ups at the company don’t believe the four women who have accused Masterson of rape. Netflix confirmed in a statement that Andy Yeatman, its director of global kids content, made those “careless” and “uninformed” comments, but noted that he was not initially aware that the woman he was speaking to had accused Masterson of rape. Masterson stars in the Netflix program “The Ranch,” alongside his former “That ’70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher (“That ’70s Show” is also streaming on Netflix). Although four women have accused Masterson of raping them and the Los Angeles County District Attorney and Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the allegations, Netflix has not taken any action against the actor, not even a suspension pending investigation. The lack of action on Netflix’s part ― even though the company moved quickly to suspend and then fire Kevin Spacey after BuzzFeed published a report detailing an allegation of sexual misconduct against the actor ― has led to outrage on Twitter, an online petition that had gained over 36,000 signatures by Monday morning, and a Daily Beast story titled “Netflix’s Disturbing Sexual-Assault Hypocrisy.” Yeatman spoke with the woman, whom HuffPost is referring to as Victim B, on the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game in Los Angeles. Yeatman is the head coach of a soccer team for 8- and 9-year-old girls. Victim B’s husband is the head coach of the team that played against Yeatman’s on Sunday. Their respective daughters play on the teams that their father’s coach. When Victim B approached Yeatman and asked him if he worked at Netflix, she says he answered in the affirmative. Victim B said she asked Yeatman why Netflix was not taking action against Masterson in light of the district attorney’s investigation and the multiple accusations of rape. According to Victim B and another witness, Yeatman said Netflix takes sexual misconduct allegations seriously but that “we don’t believe them,” referring to Masterson’s four accusers. Victim B told HuffPost she never expected Yeatman to say such a thing and was left stunned. She said she then told him, “I’m one of them,” indicating she was one of Masterson’s accusers. The conversation ended quickly. Victim B said Yeatman approached her at the game about an hour later, ostensibly to clear the air, and told her that he’d had no idea she was one of Masterson’s alleged victims. Victim B told HuffPost that she began to cry and told Yeatman, “I hope no one ever says that to your daughter.” Yeatman then told her that he can’t decide whether Netflix takes action against Masterson. Victim B told Yeatman that she and the other women accusing Masterson of rape were telling the truth and that “Netflix is going to regret this, this is a mistake, they’re going to see.” Victim B said, and the witness confirmed, that Yeatman said, in what they described as a condescending tone, “we’ll see.” A Netflix spokesman denied that Yeatman said “we’ll see.” But the company confirmed in a statement that Yeatman told Victim B that Netflix executives didn’t believe the four women accusing Masterson of rape. “While he was coaching a youth soccer match today, Mr. Yeatman ― a Netflix kids’ programming executive ― was approached by a stranger who did not identify herself or explain her connection to Danny Masterson,” the statement read. “Mr. Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company. Further, he would have no insights into decision making on The Ranch. We are aware of the allegations against Danny Masterson and we are following the current investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”

[From HuffPo]

For-real question: why did it matter that Yeatman didn’t know he was speaking to one of Masterson’s victims? Think about it – Yeatman answered the question honestly, which is that the dude-bros of Netflix don’t believe the four women accusing Masterson of rape. Is Netflix’s official position that if Yeatman knew he was speaking to one of the accusers, he would have lied to her or feigned some kind of concern? Why is “a stranger who did not identify herself or explain her connection to Danny Masterson” included in the official statement from Netflix like that’s something damning? “Oh, I didn’t know you were one of those lying bitches who lie about being drugged and raped by one of our stars, my bad, I still don’t believe you but I’m so sorry that you’re such a liar.” That’s basically Netflix’s official f–king statement.

