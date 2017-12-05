Netflix doesn’t believe the four women accusing Danny Masterson of rape

Four women have accused Danny Masterson of rape, with many of the criminal acts dating back to the early 2000s. I believe the women’s stories. Their stories sounded abhorrently similar too, with Masterson allegedly taking advantage of women when they were drugged or drunk. The women have gone to the LAPD, and it was said that the LAPD had actually built a solid case, or at least a case with enough evidence to make an arrest and at least go to trial, so these women could get their day in court. Unfortunately, it seems like the LA district attorney’s office is slow-rolling the case. Plus, Leah Remini claims that Scientology has infiltrated or intimidated the LAPD, so who knows?
What we do know is that no arrest has been made, but the women are looking for some kind of justice. They want to see Masterson pay for his crimes somehow, even if it’s just seeing him get fired from his current Netflix show, The Ranch. Netflix has turned a blind eye to all of the accusers thus far. Until a Netflix executive came face-to-face with one of the victims at a kids’ soccer match:
One of actor Danny Masterson’s alleged sexual assault victims says a Netflix executive told her this weekend that higher-ups at the company don’t believe the four women who have accused Masterson of rape. Netflix confirmed in a statement that Andy Yeatman, its director of global kids content, made those “careless” and “uninformed” comments, but noted that he was not initially aware that the woman he was speaking to had accused Masterson of rape.
Masterson stars in the Netflix program “The Ranch,” alongside his former “That ’70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher (“That ’70s Show” is also streaming on Netflix). Although four women have accused Masterson of raping them and the Los Angeles County District Attorney and Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the allegations, Netflix has not taken any action against the actor, not even a suspension pending investigation.
The lack of action on Netflix’s part ― even though the company moved quickly to suspend and then fire Kevin Spacey after BuzzFeed published a report detailing an allegation of sexual misconduct against the actor ― has led to outrage on Twitter, an online petition that had gained over 36,000 signatures by Monday morning, and a Daily Beast story titled “Netflix’s Disturbing Sexual-Assault Hypocrisy.”
Yeatman spoke with the woman, whom HuffPost is referring to as Victim B, on the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game in Los Angeles. Yeatman is the head coach of a soccer team for 8- and 9-year-old girls. Victim B’s husband is the head coach of the team that played against Yeatman’s on Sunday. Their respective daughters play on the teams that their father’s coach. When Victim B approached Yeatman and asked him if he worked at Netflix, she says he answered in the affirmative. Victim B said she asked Yeatman why Netflix was not taking action against Masterson in light of the district attorney’s investigation and the multiple accusations of rape. According to Victim B and another witness, Yeatman said Netflix takes sexual misconduct allegations seriously but that “we don’t believe them,” referring to Masterson’s four accusers.
Victim B told HuffPost she never expected Yeatman to say such a thing and was left stunned. She said she then told him, “I’m one of them,” indicating she was one of Masterson’s accusers. The conversation ended quickly. Victim B said Yeatman approached her at the game about an hour later, ostensibly to clear the air, and told her that he’d had no idea she was one of Masterson’s alleged victims. Victim B told HuffPost that she began to cry and told Yeatman, “I hope no one ever says that to your daughter.”
Yeatman then told her that he can’t decide whether Netflix takes action against Masterson. Victim B told Yeatman that she and the other women accusing Masterson of rape were telling the truth and that “Netflix is going to regret this, this is a mistake, they’re going to see.” Victim B said, and the witness confirmed, that Yeatman said, in what they described as a condescending tone, “we’ll see.” A Netflix spokesman denied that Yeatman said “we’ll see.” But the company confirmed in a statement that Yeatman told Victim B that Netflix executives didn’t believe the four women accusing Masterson of rape.
“While he was coaching a youth soccer match today, Mr. Yeatman ― a Netflix kids’ programming executive ― was approached by a stranger who did not identify herself or explain her connection to Danny Masterson,” the statement read. “Mr. Yeatman’s comments were careless, uninformed and do not represent the views of the company. Further, he would have no insights into decision making on The Ranch. We are aware of the allegations against Danny Masterson and we are following the current investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”
For-real question: why did it matter that Yeatman didn’t know he was speaking to one of Masterson’s victims? Think about it – Yeatman answered the question honestly, which is that the dude-bros of Netflix don’t believe the four women accusing Masterson of rape. Is Netflix’s official position that if Yeatman knew he was speaking to one of the accusers, he would have lied to her or feigned some kind of concern? Why is “a stranger who did not identify herself or explain her connection to Danny Masterson” included in the official statement from Netflix like that’s something damning? “Oh, I didn’t know you were one of those lying bitches who lie about being drugged and raped by one of our stars, my bad, I still don’t believe you but I’m so sorry that you’re such a liar.” That’s basically Netflix’s official f–king statement.
off topic a little bit – but Scientolofy is fuc*ing creepy.
Also F these guys. Netflix tried to play it like they believe the victim and take swift action, with Spacey, but now their colours are showing. Bye.
Also, Scientology is stalking at least one of Masterson’s accusers. They recently broke into her house and murdered her dog.
What??? Where did you read about this?
From the woman herself. Apparently it’s an M.O of theirs (the “church”).
I heard about that too. If you ever get a chance to sit down with an ex Scientologist and talk to them the things these people do is scary. There is a hard push to shut this down.
They aren’t as powerful as they once were so if the pressure continues it should work.
Holy crap! That poor woman.
I visited their own revenge websites- they are sick, sick, sick. And they get 100% tax exemption plus freedom to abuse & enslave people including children in our country. Wtf.
We need more info on this!
Scientology will pour as much money as needed into killing this story. And, yes, they routinely harass people at their homes to intimidate them into dropping lawsuits. They have so few celebrities left publicly supporting them, so they can’t afford to lose him. See Tony Ortega’s website for investigative reporting in this vicious cult.
What pisses me off most here that they did not hesitate to fire Spacey, whose victims are male, but do nothing over the female victims. So the dude-bros can be loyal and decision making when one of their own is affected, but if “it’s only a woman” then no action requires being taken? Wtf netflix? I am seriously considering cancelling my subscription over this. And don’t tell me it’s worse to be harassed as a man than to be raped as a woman. I am _pretty_ sure it’s the other way round.
Tale as old as time. Men close ranks around other men. Spacey threatened that.
I’ve often thought the Catholic Church molestation scandal would not have mattered to anyone if the majority of the victims were female. As it was, there were many girls who were victims but they’re never mentioned.
I’m canceling my Netflix account today and emailing them why. It’s not much but I can at least make a statement by not giving assaulters and those that protect them my money.
UPDATE: Masterson was fired from Netflix
Oh my good God.
WHAT IS IT GOING TO TAKE?
Very good question, but what justice can we possibly expect when the very president of this country bragged about grabbing women by the pu**y and he still got elected and now he is shamelessly endorsing a Roy Moore who has been accused of sexual predation on teenage girls?
I’m beginning to see quite how entrenched it all is.
I was hoping this would get covered because I wanted to throw something last night. I’m on my last month with Netflix because I’m not giving them my money. This incident just proves I was right to cancel last month. Absolutely vile
It’s getting to the point that there’s no company/provider left that you can happily give your money to, isn’t it?
It’s getting hard but I’m of the principle that if I have a choice I’m boycotting every time. Honestly after not watching football this year (the first season ever as I grew up on sports) everything else has been easier.
There’s little I can control but I can be a conscious consumer. Let’s hope Hulu does not do something to f*ck up.
Seriously: good for you.
It’s definitely hard but the fact that we try is good. I try to buy black, looks at the chain of where products come from, etc. it’s not perfect but I’m trying to do my part. I think it’s harder in the US because corporations have made it almost impossible.
Also good news Masterson has been fired!!
This is very good. It’s mostly for British brands but since corporations are global now, you can get a good idea of US brands from the same parent companies, I imagine. And you can adjust your preferences to whether you prioritise people, animals or environment.
http://www.ethicalconsumer.org/buyersguides.aspx?groupBySector=false
oh, that IS good news. I suspect that Netflix realized what they were facing and decided that $$$ is more important than $ci.
I don’t get this at all. Isn’t it so easy to just get rid of the guy? Is CO$ involved in Netflix as well? How is Danny f*cking Masterson integral to ANY show at all? He’s not even b-list, is he? Did Ashton threaten to leave if they fire him or something? I don’t understand.
I’ve always known that in Western countries, ethical consumerism is basically impossible. You can try, and you should, but at the end of the day, when you live in North America or the EU etc., you’ve benefitted from slave labor, the destruction of the environment, animal cruelty and so on. THIS whole sh*tshow has opened a whole different can of worms. Do I cancel my subscription? Do the people who work on The Crown deserve that? How does viewership affect Netflix’ decisions? I want to know.
I know. I do my best (although far from perfect) with ethical purchasing. No sweated clothes (down to virtually only buying second hand), yadda, yadda for all the other areas. But the task is basically impossible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking about cancelling Netflix also, going through the same conundrum. I’ve gone on the mine and my son’s accounts and removed the Ranch (bye, Sam, sob) from my list of favourites and given the show a thumb’s down. seems so little. I’m still contemplating dropping them. We don’t have a TV so that would only leave us with the DVD’s we already own. No Hula or spotify or whatever. I’m not sure what the right thing to do is re Netflix. Re clothing, I have Blue Sky Clothing (ethically sourced material – bamboo – and fibers). Made here. Also Simpli the Best by White House Design. Made and designed right here. These stores make up 75% of my wardrobe. Winners (I have a Ralph Lauren Plus dress that I LOVE) makes up the rest of my wardrobe.
I thought it might be CO$ or Kutcher that was keeping this monster sheltered, but then again, “we don’t believe them” says it all first and foremost.
ethical buying is possible in EU, definetely, when talking about clothes especially. you don’t even have to be very well off: buy handmade, hand-sewn, local and simply buy used clothes! you’re re-using, which is saving water (dyieing of materials is one of the most polluting activity in industry), plants…you’re taking yourself out of the “fast fashion” route (which includes exploitation of children and people from 3rd world countries), and you’re probably going to end up with clothes made of natural materials much more (synthethics just don’t last long enough to survive to re-used stage) and supporting local economy as well.
I especially recommend local bazzaars bc that’s direct trade usually and your money goes local through and through-and the clothes is the best there.
especially if you’re travelling-always visit local bazaar to see how people truly live in that country.
One problem here in the US is that initially small companies that become successful and so their products become available everywhere are bought up by the huge companies at some point, often with no clear change in labeling. So a company that originally had a good reputation for ethics and labor issues is now part of something much bigger. Hard to know if they are able to maintain those values and quality or not. Hard to even know there’s been a change in ownership.
So many products now are actually owned by a very few big corporations.
I hope this story gets traction, it needs to. These poor women, continuing to be victimized and seeing their attacker thrive without consequences.
I think it’s pretty clear that consequences aren’t happening because people in power are going through some kind of wokening. They are responding to public uproar and protecting/evolving their brand. Netflix will fire Masterson so long as sites like Celebitchy put their feet to the fire. Keep up the good work.
I agree with you PPP.
We can’t stop talking about these people. It is painful to realize anyone would protect a rapist, but they do. So it is up to us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Netflix instantly knows how many viewers it has of any program, so if people stop watching a show — they know. I would suggest always telling them why you are no longer watching.
They also will know if people stop their subscriptions and tell them why. You can always stop the sub and tell them you will considering starting it up again later if they do/stop doing such and such.
I bet if she didn’t have a witness they would have said she “misunderstood” or “remarks were taken out of context.” F*ck these guys.
Seriously! Just when we started to think things were really for sure changing.
Why would Netflix even risk the fall-out for one stupid show? They just upped their monthly streaming fee, too–perhaps a good time to keep their feet to the fire.
I’m confused by Netflix’s strategy. There really is no question that House of Cards and Kevin Spacey hold a lot more weight and prestige than anything involving Danny Masterson. It probably hurt Netflix a lot more to cut Kevin loose. Why are they standing by Danny? He’s a maybe C list actor and his show sucks. Netflix shouldn’t be standing by anyone who uses their power to abuse others, but to stand by him? Really?
YES! It doesn’t make sense. Unless, of course, all your executives have drunk so much of the misogyny Kool Aid that they actually, literally, genuinely, alltheotherwords, can’t see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spacey’s “apology” and his convenient lack of memory came across as an admission of guilt. And, by coming out as part of his apology, he enraged the LGBT community. Netflix acted swiftly to avoid an organized boycott. Masterson denies the allegations and isn’t famous enough to be front page news.
I guess. It’s all so depressing.
Maybe someone in power is a Scientologist and he/she’s protecting Masterson? Either way, I hope the outcry changes their minds. Masterson’s career is toast either way IMO.
I am baffled also. HOC was a cultural phenomenon and garnered all sorts of awards. Yet, Spacey is gone [as he should be]. What hold does Masterson have over Netflix bosses?
Of course someone is behind this creep. Spacey and Westwick were fired. Why not this loser? Oh yes. The so called church…
I was just going to say that too: someone in a decision-making position is a Scientologist.
“We just don’t believe them” says it all.
That’s what I was thinking too – like, who is even checking for this guy or his show? Are the Netflix execs heavily into Scientology or something? Why would it be (seemingly) easy for them to dump Spacey, who is light years away in prestige and talent from an actor whose last good role was That 70′s show, but stubbornly cling to Masterson?
Whatever the reason, it is creepy AF.
Exactly. It can only be that connection. Masterson has less power than Spacey.
They wouldnt fight this hard over him and his crappy show if it wasnt for the involvement of the cult.
I’m guessing scientology is the difference.
Scientologist within Netflex? Either that or someone got paid off, ala the LAPD.
Go read theundergroundbunker.com latest story on Danny. They’ve bribed law enforcement and haven’t even tried to hide it.
Danny is married to Bijou Phillips (daughter of Mamas and Papas John Phillips) and he and his family are huge financial supporters of Scientology. There are many Scientologists in the entertainment industry, so undoubtedly Netflix has one or more of them in there quashing the story. All it might take is a call from someone like Nancy Cartwright (voice of Bart in the Simpsons and a major Scientologist) to protect Masterson.
I could be wrong but I thought there were hushed accusations of Spacey targeting men on the House of Cards set, hence making Netflix more liable? I believe it was the same issue for Transparent, where the acclaimed star was harassing multiple people on set. Meanwhile, Masterson is raping women off set at private parties. So it’s easier for Netflix to turn a blind eye. Out of sight, out of mind. Netflix may also not want to set a precedent of canceling every show that stars an accused predator, especially since more people seem to get outed every week. There’s too much money to be lost. I think their hand was just forced with House of Cards.
It’s because Spacey likes men/boys, which is “gross”. If Spacey were accused by women/girls, he would still be working.
As someone just noted, Spacey was harassing men AT the workplace and Netflix covered it up. They’re potentially in for a world of hurt legally, and fired Spacey to frantically try to cover their butts.
I disagree that someone at Netflix must be CO$. They may be worried about some CO$ tactics like overwhelming them with lawsuits (and CO$ is not pleasant to go up against), but the statement “We just don’t believe them” says everything we need to know.
Sometimes it’s just natural inertia. Things don’t always happen instantly. Takes time for them to properly understand what’s been going on and rearrange their thinking about the person involved. They need to feel sure about the facts.
The cases where it seems instantaneous probably aren’t because of increasing rumors (which they can’t act on). If the company has some clear guidelines and the perp (like Matt Lauer) has a morals clause in the contract, things can move pretty fast once accusations become public and too numerous to dismiss as possibly fraudulent.
I’m surprised by what he said, however, since it’s pretty hard to disbelieve four reasonable accusers under these circumstances. Sometimes copycats do come in multiples, but they are very different from what we are seeing here.
The slow police response may be key, and that can certainly be affected by Co$. But once they are feeling the impact of bad publicity plus losing customers – that certainly helped to speed things up.
Masterson’s vileness is no secret. The question is, what does he know? Or, what does he have recorded on video?
Link:
https://la.curbed.com/2007/5/23/10593238/a-look-inside-d
Insanity. Total. Complete.
From a purely strategical standpoint, Netflix’s reaction to all this is downright bizarre… Why protect Danny Masterson but throw Kevin Spacey under the bus ?
If it were the other way around, I would at least understand (not approve !) the logic. Kevin Spacey is a remarkably talented actor with a long, celebrated career in movies who has been starring on the show that pretty much put Netflix on the map as far as original content creators go. Business-wise, it would have made sense for Netflix to try to shield him.
Conversely, Danny Masterson is just some random bloke who was on a semi-successful TV show more than fifteen years ago and is now on a second-rate (at best) Netflix series. The Ranch is no House of Cards, be it quality or success-wise ! Netflix has virtually nothing to gain from protecting him, of all people.
The only explanation I can find is that Masterson is a straight man accused by women whereas Spacey is a gay man accused by men… Does Netflix only believe accusers if they are male ? Do executives feel more comfortable firing gay men than straight ones ?
They will have a bro’s back as long as he is one of “them”, namely a straight white bloke.
Worse still, and convoluting the sense of it all even more, is that Spacey was fired once accused. Masterson has been being INVESTIGATED on four counts, for a year.
A very important and damning distinction indeed !
If you’re going to throw all integrity and decency out the window by shielding a predator, at least do so for someone you stand a chance at benefitting from.
No kidding. Does DM have a fan? If he disappeared would there be an outcry? Tom Cruise is probably putting pressure on because he is the only star big enough to accomplish this. Revolting is an open shame, and I can’t think of anyone else anyone cares about anymore.
Tragic but utterly true.
Spacey harassed HOC crew members on set so he had to go. They dropped Louis CK too but he admitted it so I guess they had to fire him in that instance too. Masterson’s case is more like Westwick and Piven. They have been suspended while investigations continue. That’s what Netflix should do at the very least. And they still won’t.
$cientology does seem to be a key difference here. Kutcher must be defending Masterson behind the scenes as well.
I’ve heard that to be the case, yes. (re: Kutcher.) It’s thought Masterson might have something on he and Kunis, both. Masterson and Kunis dated.
Underage I believe. So that could be it.
Im also interested in Kutchers take on this. He is involved in anti trafficking.
Kutcher is, hands down, one of the greatest benefactors and activist in HW for ending of human trafficking and sexual abuse of children, so I doubt this has anything to do with him.
Kutcher and Masterson, as adults, are an incredibly odd pairing on pretty much all levels. CO$ is at this point undeniably a cesspool of exploitation and the darkest deeds. Didn’t Kutcher testify in front of Congress on the subject of Human Trafficking? At what point does that cognitive dissonance leak in?
So either Kutcher feels some obligation toward a friend and he’s blindly ignoring the substantial shadiness associated with him, or he’s being pressured otherwise.
Kevin Spacey’s victims were men and boys. You know. Actual people, as opposed to histrionic sex objects.
Turns out, it really was all just a matter of not enough public-shaming (because, when the accusers are women, just one -or four- testimonies are not enough…)
It appears that the incident at the soccer game was the last straw (at long, long, last) : Danny Masterson is now gone from The Ranch (http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/danny-masterson-netflixs-the-ranch-1202630710/)
Despite the public hand wringing, I doubt many executives in Hollywood have changed their attitudes to harassment and assault, or believing women, in any meaningful way. They may be worried about the financial implications of legal suits but that’s not the same thing as having a genuine awakening.
As for this guy, he and his wife are crying foul because the victim subsequently spoke to the press but I have little sympathy. If you know nothing, you say nothing. Instead he let it slip that Netflix just doesn’t believe them. It’s probably what all the execs are saying in the office.
Masterson’s lawyer is Marty Singer. Yes, the same guy who smeared Bret Ratner’s victims with absurd, misogynistic statements in the press. And apparently Bryan Singer’s lawyer too. He and CO$ are pressuring Netflix and I don’t understand why they are acquiescing. Oh wait, that’s right, they don’t believe women.
So let me get this straight – a guy accuses another guy – he’s believed.
Four women accuse a guy – they’re all liars? WTF?
My gut reaction as well, but I think Spacey getting the axe had more to do with his harrassment of production employees, which could put Netflix in a bind. I guess they are betting on Masterson not raping anyone *they* know.
It isn’t THAT you rape, so much as WHO you rape for Netflix executives.
Otherwise sensible men can have the illusion that false accusations of rape by women are far more common than is the case. So they tend to wonder if it might have actually been consensual at the time. They can imagine themselves being falsely accused, so that colors their thinking about it.
It just takes time to break through those assumptions. Since the police were so slow in investigating, that made it much easier to just wait and see. Public reaction to the recent comments provided a different dynamic and so it became a much easier decision to just write him out of the show.
Maybe Leah Remini should look into who at Netflix is connected to Scientology ? Seems very shady how they are protecting this guy…
Word is, she has an episode on Masterson ready to go. She just doesn’t want to compromise the investigation, problem being that it’s being fecking throttled. However, I have faith that if she thinks all is lost, she will put Masterson ON BLAST.
Here is a link to the petition, if anyone wants to sign:
https://www.thepetitionsite.com/en-gb/878/539/435/cancel-this-rapists-netflix-show/
And please share the link.
Also, and I know I’m spamming at this point, but I have no other outlet for this–are we aware that Yeatman’s wife, who works for Disney, emailed the husband of ‘Victim B’ to shame him and his wife about this whole deal? The nerve.
You aren’t spamming. You are giving us some valuable information on this case that I at least never heard. That is crazy and hateful.
That letter was bananas!! Complaining about how difficult this was in her family. I hope victim b just wrote back “I don’t believe you”.
Oh course she is. Yeatman managed to show his and Nerflix’s true colors in one short exchange. I also particularly enjoy their indignation over not knowing that she was Victim B. As though his callousness would have been completely acceptable otherwise.
So do they have $cientology members in their higher ranks? Spacey was more famous, a better actor and in a more succesful show and they fired him quickly. Danny Masterson by himself does not have more clout than Spacey.
“One of Masterson’s accusers filed a police report in 2004 saying that she was raped in 2003, but the case didn’t move forward after the Church of Scientology intervened and submitted over 50 affidavits from Scientologists who denied the woman’s account.”
https://www.avclub.com/leah-remini-believes-the-lapd-is-covering-for-scientolo-1820753512
Absolutely ridiculous. Either someone upstairs is a Scientologist or something is going behind the scenes, mysogonist pigs.
So, their defense of a Netflix executive calling a victim a liar is to blame her. How original.
These men will always protect rapists unless it is in their financial interest not to do so. Spacey was canned because he was abusing production employees, making Netflix liable. That was a financial decision, not a moral one. They don’t have a problem with rape until it costs them. Business is business.
Ladies: the vast majority of men couldn’t care less about what happens to women, never forget that. Rape culture doesn’t exist because most men are such great people.
Well, I guess I won’t be signing up for Netflix any time soon. Or ever.
Masterson is out. He’s been written off the show.
http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/danny-masterson-netflixs-the-ranch-1202630710/amp/
YES! Netflix finally grew a brain. Deadline is reporting it too, he’s done.
Oops I may have spoken too soon. He’s an executive producer on the show. When they say gone let’s be make sure it’s not just “not on screen”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly. i don’t want his name on the credits either
BREAKING: They finally fired him.
Hmmm… how soon before Depp gets axed from the potterverse?
Not holding my breath on that one … smh
That film is such a perfect candidate for reshoots or CGI replacement. The character is a shapeshifter, fergawdsake!
No reason Colin Farrell can’t return.
Netflix better fire matheson if they know what’s good for them. This is bull poop.
Just heard the news Danny has been let go and will not be coming back for 2018 on the ranch.
Netflix just confirmed it,
Netflix just fired him!!!!
That’s fantastic! Victim B is so brave: to come forward to begin with, to approach this douche, and to report what happened to the media. Without this story, Masterson would still be respectably employed.
He is fired by now!!!
Finally. I wonder what did it? Perhaps the other cast starting complaining about working with him.
I think that this info about netflix producers not believing accusers made them rethink. It was making them look bad.
Netflix is a useful content service, but a disproportionate number of their shows and the films they buy involve grotesque violence and sexual violence specifically. It’s not a coincidence. Clearly there are men at the top of the organization that buy into this worldview of power through violence and women’s roles being largely that of objects and victims.
It’s not enough to fire front-of-camera people. Hire people at the top who will look for and greenlight more human-friendly content; who will not constantly churn out “entertainment” that conditions us to see ourselves as powerless and doomed to be victimized.
That mess they pulled with GOOD GIRLS REBEL said everything that needs to be said about Netflix
*gasp* … play on the teams that their father’s coach. A plural apostrophe? NO!
Autocorrect keeps inserting apostrophes where they don’t belong. There is a time lag so you don’t always catch it. Think about it: why would somebody go to the trouble of changing to the symbols keyboard and back again to type father’s instead of fathers? That’s a lot of extra work.
Autocorrect keeps changing brothers to brother’s, well to we’ll, its to it’s etc. for me, although the newer iOS version seems better at learning not to do it once I’ve reverted back to my original a zillion times.
It was just announced that he’s been fired from the show and will be written off. He released a statement about being innocent until proven guilty blah, blah, blah.
Can they (Netflix) scrub hashtags?! I posted a screenshot and link to this Celebitchy post with hashtags, including #netflix, on Instagram. And when you search that hashtag, my post is nowhere to be found. But when you search my #DannyMasterson, it’s there. Could Netflix really make it so my post isn’t linked to that hashtag?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plural: One father, two fathers.
Possessive: My father’s daughter is my sister.
His Instagram comments have been disabled.
