Taylor Swift’s assailant sent her a Sacagawea dollar as ‘a little poke at them’

As I said and yesterday and today, Taylor Swift deserved to be included in Time Magazine’s “Silence Breakers” Persons of the Year coverage. I just took issue with Taylor’s inclusion on the cover, like she was the face of anything other than her own Snake Army. Taylor deserved to be included in the POTY coverage because Taylor’s countersuit against DJ David Mueller was a big story this year – in 2013, he assaulted her during a photo-op. She told her mother what happened, and her mom told Mueller’s radio station employers and got him fired. Mueller then sued Taylor because he claimed she was lying about it. She countersued and won a symbolic $1. She spoke about the case at length with Time – go here to read the piece.

In the Time interview, Taylor said that even though she won the case and Mueller was ordered to pay her that symbolic $1, he had not given it to her. She said, in part: “When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1. To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself.” Shortly after Time’s cover story was released, Mueller spoke to the Associated Press. And man, does this guy sound like a f–king a–hole who didn’t learn one thing from this experience.

The radio deejay ordered to pay a symbolic $1 to Taylor Swift after he groped her during a photo op said he mailed her the money last week. David Mueller told the Associated Press that he sent Swift a Sacagawea coin and provided proof of payment to the outlet, which he said was sent on Nov. 28. The former radio host previously told the AP he intended the coin to be a final jab at the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer as the Sacagawea dollar features a prominent female Native American. “I mean if this is all about women’s rights. … It’s a little poke at them, a little bit,” he told the AP. “I mean, I think they made this into a publicity stunt, and this is my life.” Mueller sued Swift claiming she falsely accused him of groping her. He sought up to $3 million in damages. When Swift countersued, a federal jury in Denver, Colorado, ruled in Swift’s favor.

How is the Sacagawea dollar “a little poke at them”? I’m really asking. I’m trying to figure out WTF he means there. Is he really saying “har har I sent them a dollar coin with a famous Native American figure because it’s so funny that they sued me for a sexual assault”? And no, they didn’t make this into a publicity stunt – he assaulted Taylor and when she had the nerve to deal with the issue privately, HE made it public by suing her. This guy is awful.

