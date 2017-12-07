Taylor Swift’s assailant sent her a Sacagawea dollar as ‘a little poke at them’

As I said and yesterday and today, Taylor Swift deserved to be included in Time Magazine’s “Silence Breakers” Persons of the Year coverage. I just took issue with Taylor’s inclusion on the cover, like she was the face of anything other than her own Snake Army. Taylor deserved to be included in the POTY coverage because Taylor’s countersuit against DJ David Mueller was a big story this year – in 2013, he assaulted her during a photo-op. She told her mother what happened, and her mom told Mueller’s radio station employers and got him fired. Mueller then sued Taylor because he claimed she was lying about it. She countersued and won a symbolic $1. She spoke about the case at length with Time – go here to read the piece.
In the Time interview, Taylor said that even though she won the case and Mueller was ordered to pay her that symbolic $1, he had not given it to her. She said, in part: “When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1. To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself.” Shortly after Time’s cover story was released, Mueller spoke to the Associated Press. And man, does this guy sound like a f–king a–hole who didn’t learn one thing from this experience.
The radio deejay ordered to pay a symbolic $1 to Taylor Swift after he groped her during a photo op said he mailed her the money last week. David Mueller told the Associated Press that he sent Swift a Sacagawea coin and provided proof of payment to the outlet, which he said was sent on Nov. 28. The former radio host previously told the AP he intended the coin to be a final jab at the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer as the Sacagawea dollar features a prominent female Native American.
“I mean if this is all about women’s rights. … It’s a little poke at them, a little bit,” he told the AP. “I mean, I think they made this into a publicity stunt, and this is my life.”
Mueller sued Swift claiming she falsely accused him of groping her. He sought up to $3 million in damages. When Swift countersued, a federal jury in Denver, Colorado, ruled in Swift’s favor.
How is the Sacagawea dollar “a little poke at them”? I’m really asking. I’m trying to figure out WTF he means there. Is he really saying “har har I sent them a dollar coin with a famous Native American figure because it’s so funny that they sued me for a sexual assault”? And no, they didn’t make this into a publicity stunt – he assaulted Taylor and when she had the nerve to deal with the issue privately, HE made it public by suing her. This guy is awful.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
This guy is something else..
He sounds punch-able.
‘Them’? As though women were a different class of human being? Yeesh.
I think he’s actually saying it’s a poke at the women who’s come forth lately? Because it’s all a PR stunt, and we aren’t really victims? Unlike him, who’s a man and a real person, with a real life that’s been affected? I think? I’m so tired.
Basically, yes. He thinks women’s rights are inherently a joke so he sent that as a jab, except it’s indecipherable unless the recipient also thinks women’s rights are inherently a joke. I bet his buddies all thought it was hilarious.
This is the kind of guy who sees everything coming out about Weisteing, Ratner, Lauer, etc., and gets worried about a false rape accusation, rather than worried for the people in his life who may have been victims of predators. Because to him, his is the only life that matters.
I’m not American: does the Sacagawea dollar bear some important symbolism? Is it the only coin with a Native American woman? How many Native Americans are even featured on your money? Are there any other women on it?
Because he’s trying to say something and it’s not nice.
He just wants to have a final say in this, because ego.
Dollar coins aren’t really used in every day. So he had to go to bank to request this coin.
We don’t have any other woman on our current money. And not really any other Naive American figures either, except a buffalo coin which is a rare collector coin (not in circulation).
I think he tried to lump having a female on a coin and settling the case together; like see all this feminism ruining men, we even have 1 coin with a lady on it now. How that even makes any sense, I dont know.
It’s the only piece of American currency with ANY women or specifically WOC on it beyond Lady Liberty (and this is the first year she’s been portrayed as non-white). It actually casts his reaction into an even grosser light.
We also have the Susan B Anthony silver dollar. You know the suffragette who fought for our rights as women to not only vote but also have rights beyond being property of whatever male in closest proximity (father, brother, husband).
White women. Susan B. Anthony secured the rights of white women to vote. She did not fight for “our rights as women” she was fighting for her fellow white women when she used the term “women” and “we.” This was highlighted during the 2016 election, but just in case, below is a link. Just to be clear, I’m not saying that she wasn’t important or that she doesn’t deserve recognition, but her actions should be kept in context.
https://www.teenvogue.com/story/womens-suffrage-leaders-left-out-black-women
Yes all women deserve the same rights. Equally. But considering the times those women had to work within, they had to secure the closest most stable toehold. At a time when blacks, America Indians (my ancestry), Asians, & “others” (ANYONE not meeting a certain criteria) the suffragettes fought for the most attainable goals. They made it easy for the next generations. Let’s not kid ourselves, ladies, we are never going to be able to relax and be comfortable with the status quo. We will always have to assert our rights and the rights of others. The “Patriarchy” isn’t going to just give it to us and as current events unfold it’s evident they are aiming to take back what the previous generations have fought and gained. When we part and parcel the past, we divide the fight. Build on what it already attained, not tear down and dissect those accomplishments. I don’t see color in Human Rights. But let’s get some toeholds, then reach for more.
RE: “Build on what it already attained, not tear down and dissect those accomplishments.” — Analysis and critique/constructive criticism does not equate to tearing something down. Hence, the word constructive. Furthermore, hence why I added in the “just to be clear…” section.
RE: “I don’t see color in Human Rights.” — As always when someone uses this line, I know you mean well, but it also means that you’re invested in not getting it. It’s fundamentally flawed logic. ***Recognizing and acknowledging*** the impact of race in people’s lives is actually how we will dismantle racism, not by acting as we don’t see color. You can’t change anything you’re not willing to see/acknowledge/gloss over.
Anthony didn’t even secure that in her lifetime, sadly. Women’s suffrage came after her passing. I respect her work and the early attempts at solidarity, but it is problematic to overlook the damage racism within the white suffrage movement did to the movement overall. There was a lot of resentment in the women’s movement after black men won the vote before white women. That, too, left a legacy we’re still fighting today.
My original response was to the question about other women portrayed on American currency. Acknowledging another woman on our currency, Your response I interpreted as slagging that however small accomplishment. My apologies if we disagree.
Oh shut up.
ugh. Still blaming the victim and gas lighting Taylor because he thinks sexually assaulting her was nbd. what a piece of sh*t.
Yup. This guy is a fargin icehole.
nice Johnny Dangerously reference. I approve!
and I agree. dude, all this happened because of YOUR ACTIONS. if you had not grabbed TS’s butt, you would not have gotten fired. go cry somewhere else.
Yep. This is why I feel we shouldn’t overlook less serious acts of harassment. His crime is nowhere near as severe, but his sense of entitlement and privilege in facing the repercussions of his own actions are the same ones driving Brock Turner’s appeal for the rape HE WAS ACTUALLY CAUGHT DOING.
YUP ^^^^^^ The amount of people (men AND women) who seem to think that “lesser” sexual harassment is no big deal is SCARY. No, he didn’t rape her or get violent with her but it was still WRONG and absolutely leads to the kind of thinking that’s driving the pro-Brock Turner crowd.
I am wracking my brain and I don’t understand the symbolism in the coin and how it is supposed to be a jab? No dude, this was not a publicity stunt that ruined your life like you’re some kind of collateral damage in the Taylor “machine.” In this case, she wanted to keep it quiet, you’re the one that made it public. You ruined your own life by your own actions, creep. Kick rocks, a**hole.
I don’t get it, either. His message is lost in translation so the jokes on him.
Because you are good people and not major douche canoes and your brains do not comprehend this boorish behavior.
He’s a pig. He’s a jerk. He’s vile. He’s done it before and with the way he’s making little jokes he will do it again.
And whoever countersuits him will not be asking for just $1.
Maybe he’s referring to squaw-women … ??
“Older Use: Disparaging and Offensive. a contemptuous term used to refer to a North American Indian woman, especially a wife.” … Its a disparaging term because squaws were raped by any all. Its a vague term and its definitions are never good. He’s simply a jackass.
I think he’s pissed because he was expecting her to settle behind the scenes to protect her image. I imagine he envisioned a fat little payday and a good story to drink on for the next couple of decades while his bro’s admired him.
You know I wish Taylor had written a song about this. She doesn’t have too at all, but I feel like a “Look what you made me do” style song about this a-hole would have had me applauding her.
This guy is scum.
I have defended Taylor today with regards to the Time cover, but I agree with this 100%. Just for a business decision alone she should have done it. She could have written a catchy song that could have become an anthem for the movement and made her a lot of money along the way. I wonder/hope that there will be another track released that will address it.
This does not make sense at all. I know he’s trying to be super vindictive and smooth, but he sounds belligerent. What a d*ck. No one cares about you, dude. We are all laughing at you, not with you.
All that he has left is riding on her fame. Cos there is no bad PR.
So he is using it and making fun of her. He is a scum.
Psychopath.
Been thinking hard about that coin. My conclusion is that maybe he isnt very bright. Like “all these females are making a fuss, guess a dollar with a woman on it is the only dollar she will want- since these feminists hate all men now”?
That’s exactly how I interpreted it too.
If he really wanted to go all in on the symbolism, he should have hunted around for a Susan B. Anthony dollar coin, they aren’t in circulation any more but aren’t hard to find. But the guy sounds like a half-wit and a major tool, so perhaps that was too much for him to manage.
That would have been better, but he doesnt seem that smart.
Its the same sort of reaction I see among the men I work with.
“No I wont help you get that thing off the high shelf, you women want to be eeeequuuuaaaaal now!”
Yeah, it’s the dumb logic of the stupid and sexist. That’s the only way it makes any sense.
Gotta love when guys like him cry “but it’s affecting my life!” You know how to avoid that? DON’T ASSAULT PEOPLE. Keep your hands to yourself, and you won’t have problems.
I would make a tiara that holds it front and center and wear it everywhere. Screw him.
^ ^ This is the appropriate response. The Taylor Tiara would be the next big thing in fashion.
The audacity of him saying this was a publicity stunt on her end is unbelievable. HE sued her to try to punish her for (rightfully) telling his employer about the assault. HE is the one who blew this out of proportion by taking this to court, not her. When called upon to present evidence, it is very clear that Taylor was indeed assaulted. Now he’s trying to take a jab at her, or her team, or women in general, by sending a Sacagawea coin. LOL, get outta here, dude.
I am probably alone in this opinion, which is fine by me, but this story would help convince me to put TS on that cover. I know when the magazine went to press, his story hadn’t come out yet, but that judgement was months ago and she still hadn’t received her money. I mean she won her case in court fair and square, but he still didn’t want to give up that one frickin’ dollar. It’s kind of like she won and lost at the same time which, to me, is the plight of women everywhere.
i feel the same.
Indeed. I was on the fence before, but this asshat move by the DJ convinced me.
Gross.
