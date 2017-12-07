“Tomi Lahren tried to insult Beyonce & the Beyhive came for her” links

Tomi Lahren tried to attack Beyonce but the Beyhive attacked her with bee emojis. I love that 2017 is the Year of Emoji Battle. [Pajiba]
Do you love or hate this very strange Valentino dress on Anne Hathaway? No ambivalence allowed! [Go Fug Yourself]
Justin Timberlake wants you to think he’s a feminist ally or something. [LaineyGossip]
Fergie was a mess at the Trevor Project gala? [Dlisted]
Gay folks can get married in Australia, starting today. [Buzzfeed]
Holly Hunter has a new TV series, OMG!! [OMG Blog]
The best opening scenes of superhero movies… The Dark Knight is my #1. [Looper]
Sophie Turner-as-Dark-Phoenix covers Entertainment Weekly. [JustJared]
Ed Sheeran was awarded an MBE. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Police-hating Beyoncé presents police and America-hating Kappy with a “legacy” award. This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/KIe6IqEQey
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 6, 2017
The president has admitted to grabbing women by their gentitals and he endorsed a pedophile…ok….and Beyoncé giving kap an award is low? Bitch please
Tomy knows that going after Beyoncè will get her attention from people who wouldn’t normally pay any attention to her lame hypocritical ass
Exactly!
We need to stop arguing with those people and give them a wider audience.
I hope she realizes that face has a shelf-life, too. She is the cringiest woman I have ever seen.
Looks like milquetoast alt right Barbie needed traffic to her Twitter page….
But i still don’t know who’s this Tami person. She may get in the media, but it’s for a day.
To answer your question, hate. Ugly dress pretty carpet.
unfortunately i am having problems reading delusional today, can anyone translate that tweet by derpy mcblandish for me? thanks. /s
Lahren is deeply stupid, but she plays to her audience–horny GOP men.
I thought the photo was blurry, turns out it was the dress. I like the dress once I got a good look at it. Don’t like the shoes, though.
Tami needs to sit down. She adds nothing of value to any conversation. Tonya Lasagna. LOL
Omg, i can’t stand this broad. She puts down obamacare but is on her parent’s insurance because of it. She’s an embarrassment to me. This bimbo is not smart but gets a platform because of how she looks. But yet, she would says its because of her hard work. Entitled b
Is it wrong though for people to hate the police? You know who else hated and feared the police? Non white people , particularly black people, here in South Africa. For good reason; the police brutalised and murdered non white people. People lived in constant fear of the apartheid state sponsored bullies and murders called the police who terrorised black, coloured and Indian neighbourhoods. What is happening in the USA is almost reminiscent of apartheid South Africa.
THIS. The only people who have this knee jerk “the police must be loved” sentiment is people who have never belonged to a group that has been historically brutalised by them. I know #notallcops and I personally have never had a bad experience with a cop but do I side eye and question every report of “suicide by cop” or accidental shooting or blatant murder of an unarmed person by a thug in blue, abso-flipping-lutely.
I live in Baltimore. Our oh so stained (typo and it stays) boys in blue just MURDERED ONE OF THEIR OWN for “snitching.” Not to mention that they literally refuse to make any arrests anymore due to what happened in the Freddie gray case. HOW ABOUT YOU JUST TRY NOT ASSAULTING, RAPING, AND KILLING PEOPLE WHEN YOU ARREST THEM? Maybe? Is it that hard?
Police officers do not automatically become saints by virtue of their profession. Bish needs to take a seat.
I’m NOT excited for the Dark Phoenix X-Men movie. UGH. I’m not a fan of monopolies or near-monopolies but if Fox is going to insist on continuing their X-Men franchise, then just let Disney/Marvel have it. I’m sick of seeing Xavier, Magneto, Mystique, Storm, Jean, and Scott on a screen. I think they’re are a great characters, but they’ve been focused on for far too long now. Even Marvel is switching up their characters after 10 years. Plus, I’ve lost all confidence. The visual looks great, but Michael Bay produces good visuals. So….yeah.
She’s an industrial-strength attention seeker. In stark contrast, Colin Kaepernick has put his money where his mouth is & devotes himself to philanthropy. What’s Lahren done for anyone but herself?
https://www.si.com/sportsperson/2017/12/06/colin-kaepernick-charity-giving-donations
I feel like Bey looks bigger in these photos than she claims on social media.
Like Anne’s dress. HATE the shoes!
Buzz buzz racist b**ch
✊🏾
Justin… Nope, sit down. Janet is still better than you in any way.
What’s with Anne’s face? We can’t barely recognise her!!
