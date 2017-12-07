“Tomi Lahren tried to insult Beyonce & the Beyhive came for her” links
  • December 07, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tomi Lahren tried to attack Beyonce but the Beyhive attacked her with bee emojis. I love that 2017 is the Year of Emoji Battle. [Pajiba]
Do you love or hate this very strange Valentino dress on Anne Hathaway? No ambivalence allowed! [Go Fug Yourself]
Justin Timberlake wants you to think he’s a feminist ally or something. [LaineyGossip]
Fergie was a mess at the Trevor Project gala? [Dlisted]
Gay folks can get married in Australia, starting today. [Buzzfeed]
Holly Hunter has a new TV series, OMG!! [OMG Blog]
The best opening scenes of superhero movies… The Dark Knight is my #1. [Looper]
Sophie Turner-as-Dark-Phoenix covers Entertainment Weekly. [JustJared]
Ed Sheeran was awarded an MBE. [Seriously OMG WTF]

 

21 Responses to ““Tomi Lahren tried to insult Beyonce & the Beyhive came for her” links”

  1. Odetta says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    The president has admitted to grabbing women by their gentitals and he endorsed a pedophile…ok….and Beyoncé giving kap an award is low? Bitch please

    Reply
  2. WinchesterGirl says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Tomy knows that going after Beyoncè will get her attention from people who wouldn’t normally pay any attention to her lame hypocritical ass

    Reply
  3. Nikki says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    To answer your question, hate. Ugly dress pretty carpet.

    Reply
  4. kay says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    unfortunately i am having problems reading delusional today, can anyone translate that tweet by derpy mcblandish for me? thanks. /s

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Lahren is deeply stupid, but she plays to her audience–horny GOP men.

    Reply
  6. KiddVicious says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    I thought the photo was blurry, turns out it was the dress. I like the dress once I got a good look at it. Don’t like the shoes, though.

    Tami needs to sit down. She adds nothing of value to any conversation. Tonya Lasagna. LOL

    Reply
  7. Snowflake says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Omg, i can’t stand this broad. She puts down obamacare but is on her parent’s insurance because of it. She’s an embarrassment to me. This bimbo is not smart but gets a platform because of how she looks. But yet, she would says its because of her hard work. Entitled b

    Reply
  8. Common sense says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Is it wrong though for people to hate the police? You know who else hated and feared the police? Non white people , particularly black people, here in South Africa. For good reason; the police brutalised and murdered non white people. People lived in constant fear of the apartheid state sponsored bullies and murders called the police who terrorised black, coloured and Indian neighbourhoods. What is happening in the USA is almost reminiscent of apartheid South Africa.

    Reply
    • SlightlyAnonny says:
      December 7, 2017 at 1:14 pm

      THIS. The only people who have this knee jerk “the police must be loved” sentiment is people who have never belonged to a group that has been historically brutalised by them. I know #notallcops and I personally have never had a bad experience with a cop but do I side eye and question every report of “suicide by cop” or accidental shooting or blatant murder of an unarmed person by a thug in blue, abso-flipping-lutely.

      Reply
      • Anon33 says:
        December 7, 2017 at 2:08 pm

        I live in Baltimore. Our oh so stained (typo and it stays) boys in blue just MURDERED ONE OF THEIR OWN for “snitching.” Not to mention that they literally refuse to make any arrests anymore due to what happened in the Freddie gray case. HOW ABOUT YOU JUST TRY NOT ASSAULTING, RAPING, AND KILLING PEOPLE WHEN YOU ARREST THEM? Maybe? Is it that hard?

        Police officers do not automatically become saints by virtue of their profession. Bish needs to take a seat.

  9. HH says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    I’m NOT excited for the Dark Phoenix X-Men movie. UGH. I’m not a fan of monopolies or near-monopolies but if Fox is going to insist on continuing their X-Men franchise, then just let Disney/Marvel have it. I’m sick of seeing Xavier, Magneto, Mystique, Storm, Jean, and Scott on a screen. I think they’re are a great characters, but they’ve been focused on for far too long now. Even Marvel is switching up their characters after 10 years. Plus, I’ve lost all confidence. The visual looks great, but Michael Bay produces good visuals. So….yeah.

    Reply
  10. Spring says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    She’s an industrial-strength attention seeker. In stark contrast, Colin Kaepernick has put his money where his mouth is & devotes himself to philanthropy. What’s Lahren done for anyone but herself?
    https://www.si.com/sportsperson/2017/12/06/colin-kaepernick-charity-giving-donations

    Reply
  11. Ye says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    I feel like Bey looks bigger in these photos than she claims on social media.

    Reply
  12. Reece says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Like Anne’s dress. HATE the shoes!

    Reply
  13. Lilith says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Buzz buzz racist b**ch
    ✊🏾

    Reply
  14. Milla says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Justin… Nope, sit down. Janet is still better than you in any way.

    Reply
  15. Marion says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    What’s with Anne’s face? We can’t barely recognise her!!

    Reply
  16. Lori says:
    December 7, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    D

    Reply

