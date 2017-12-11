Donald Trump watches 4 to 8 hours of television a day, while guzzling 12 Diet Cokes

Ever since Robert Mueller charged Michael Flynn with one felony count of lying to the FBI, sh-t has gotten crazy. Even more crazy than usual. One of my favorite shows on MSNBC is Nicolle Wallace’s show, and she’s been making the case every single day for weeks that Donald Trump knows the walls are closing in on him, and once you look at everything he does, says or tweets from that image, it makes perfect sense. Everyone around Trump is basically trying to settle him down and keep him from losing his mind even further, like they’re soothing a wayward, tantrum-prone toddler. So what does the sucky baby known as Bigly do to soothe himself? He downs a dozen Diet Cokes a day and watches as much as eight hours of television a day. For real. The New York Times did a story called “Inside Donald Trump’s Hour-by-Hour Battle for Self-Preservation” – you can read the story here. Some highlights:
Trump watches four-to-eight hours of television a day. NYT: “Mr. Trump spends at least four hours a day, and sometimes as much as twice that, in front of a television, sometimes with the volume muted, marinating in the no-holds-barred wars of cable news and eager to fire back.” The president is also eager to comment on whatever is on TV and “he shares thoughts with anyone in the room, even the household staff.”
Trump’s mood can rise and fall based on morning shows. It has long been clear that Fox and Friends, the headquarters for inane pro-Trump babble, is a primary driver of Trump’s tweets. (The Times reports that “aides monitor ‘Fox & Friends’ live or through a transcription service in much the way commodities traders might keep tabs on market futures to predict the direction of their day.”) But sometimes, Trump starts his day off with CNN or MSNBC, saving Fox’s daily Trump affirmations for later, via his presidential “super TiVo.” If he doesn’t wake up with a healthy dose of Fox propaganda, Trump is “likely to be in a foul mood,” which, in our delightful reality, makes the odds of nuclear armageddon tick upward by about 0.8 percent.
He only enjoys news about himself: One former top adviser said Mr. Trump “grew uncomfortable after two or three days of peace and could not handle watching the news without seeing himself on it,” the Times reports. Trump is obsessed with media in general and as much as he likes to rail against reporters he “is still delighted when he sees his name in the headlines.” And he gets nervous when it isn’t there, which would go a long way to explain his sometimes difficult-to-believe Twitter rants.
He sees his presidency as a TV show. “Before taking office, Mr. Trump told top aides to think of each presidential day as an episode in a television show in which he vanquishes rivals.”
I like diet soda too (I’m not a coffee drinker, so I have to get caffeine some other way!) but 12 diet sodas a day is INSANE. Even if you’re tired, even if you need a caffeine injection, do you know how jittery 12 Diet Cokes would make one person? It’s not healthy. As for the television stuff… I mean, we already knew that Trump is the Peak Fox News Viewer: he’s old, he’s white, he’s angry, he’s racist, he’s stupid, he’s mean, he’s cruel and he’s profoundly ignorant. Of course he watches Fox News constantly. I’m also not surprised that he checks in with CNN and MSNBC, because he regularly tweets about them and it’s clear that he’s obsessed with personally “slapping back” at anyone who criticizes him.
None of this is normal, by the way. I mean, even though this NYT report doesn’t surprise me, that doesn’t mean we should ever forget that NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL. The president of the United States sits around watching his own version of “state propaganda” for as much as eight hours a day, then he tweets about it as he’s guzzling 12 Diet Cokes. We’re all f–ked.
As if 45 weren’t already a living, breathing fart come to life.
Textbook narcissist. I read the book the Narcissist You Know by Joseph Burgo just a year before Trump won. Burgo features short bios of famous narcissists in his book as examples. Crazy good book!
He also mentions Lance Armstrong and Tiger Woods as examples.
In a best-selling book on narcissism that I read, the author referred to Donald Trump, Sarah Palin and Madonna as extreme narcissists. He was using them as examples.
That smug, stupid, dissipated face. I want to slap it.
Same here. The sight of his face, and especially the sound of his voice, makes my hands clinch into fists and my bp rise.
I really want to punch his face. I don’t know what startles me more, seeing his repugnant mug or wanting to punch it as I’m not remotely prone to violence.
I see him, and both of my middle fingers get boners.
the worst of it is that he dont give a fig about his job and president’s job is of major importance and full of RESPONSIBILITIES THAT SHOULD BE TAKEN VERY SERIOUSLY
instead of spending his time figuring out effective economic policies ,he has just become a couch potato watching the tube till all hours
Time to watch TV ? Don’t US presidents usually age in dog years during their term because they’re so d*#n busy running the country?
Eats too much junk food, twelve cans of Diet Coke a day, doesn’t exercise, overweight, bad sleep habits and to top it all has about the most stressful and challenging job in the world. The man is a walking health crisis waiting to happen.
Here’s hoping. Wait…did I just say that out loud?
🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
I have to admit that I’m surprised when I say it out loud too. Don’t worry, because I don’t think we’re to only ones saying it. These are tough times
We are past that point with this fool. I will just say I wouldn’t shed a tear or feel one shred of sadness. He and Jerry Falwell can join Scalia on the “deaths I didn’t even feel guilty not feeling bad about” list. I am not going to apologize and if it offends anyone I really don’t care at this point.
@smcollins 😂😂😂😂😂👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻❤️❤️❤️
My mom is notorious for not wishing harm on anyone. However, even she sometimes catches herself saying “I hope he drops d**d”.
Only the good die young, so Trump will probably live past 100.
Hitler-56
Bin Laden-54
Mussolini-61
trump is 71, so, Keep Hope Alive!
To be fair none of those you listed died of health problems, they were killed.
@Leen. Any way is fine with me.
And this president won’t get an official physical at Walter Reed as previous ones have done. He’s truly paranoid about any sort of truth regarding himself reaching us.
FINGERS CROSSED.
Let me start off by saying I wish no ill on no one. Not even baby fists. But if these reports are true, even if we’ve never seen a full medical report of him, there are some issues of great concern about his health. An ill president, chronic illness maybe, over 70, overweight, lots of caffeine, sedentary lifestyle (how much golf can he play???) , highly stressful work, aggressive behaviour at least verbally, lots of sh*t during his tenure meaning more stress because he does not have superpowers. All these factors can contribute to lord knows what. Heart conditions? Impact on nervous system? What if he becomes incapacitated health wise? He is the President after all.
What some view as stress, others seem to crave and thrive on. He seems the type who loves drama and chaos (always needing an adversary).
I have been around such people, who will never admit how they actually enjoy drama. When things are peaceful and calm, they clearly are not happy.
What’s exhausting for many of us, is exhilarating to them.
Agree with you. Also, IIRC, one of the stories says he watches one channel (I think CNN) to get revved up for the day.
Nope. You know I like you, but on this, he is not the president because he only cares about some people. He is the president of racist white Christian people and Sheldon Addlebrain.
I don’t know, well I mean, stress hormones must have an impact on one’s health. I understand some people thrive while stressed, I myself work well under pressure but not for extensive periods of time.
If not the stress then cardio vascular disease. Pair that with aging and unhealthy lifestyle and there you are. Political or constitutional crisis in making. More uncertainty for America and at least half the world.
@magnoliarose, I am humbly taking back my last sentence. I’m sorry. I didn’t want to offend anyone. Really.
Christin is right. Extreme narcissists especially thrive on chaos, they cause stress in the people around them but the chaos comforts them.
It’s kind of like the difference between introverts and extroverts. Extroverts are recharged by social interaction, introverts just feel drained by it. The two categories have a lot of trouble understanding each other.
For example, I have a friend who is an extrovert to the max. She loves social gatherings. She has to be always talking with people on the phone or in person and will just show up at the door (has a knack of knowing when I’m under a deadline or about to go to bed on my odd schedule, that’s when she appears.) Have given up trying to persuade her to e-mail me first. I’m a classic Happy Hermit myself (not unusual among translators). I love e-mail and texting but can’t stand talking on the phone or having to deal routinely with people in realspace. Hate parties. Went nuts with all the endless meetings while teaching in a college. (When I went free-lance, I suggested they hire two people to replace me: one to teach and the other to go to meetings.) I can go for huge spans of time without seeing another human in the flesh and don’t even notice. I have little patience with my own species (need to have cats around, though) and find humans terribly distracting (I tend to pick up all their emotional broadcasts, my mother was such a bundle of anxieties that it became increasingly hard for me to stay calm around her as I grew older, nice a person though she was.) Nobody believes me because I am not at all shy and can make small talk with no problem (boring though it is). My mother always loved telling people that I was declared the best adjusted child in the kindergarten class when a psychologist observed us… My brother remembers that as a little kid, I had no trouble interacting with adults or other children but also was perfectly happy playing off by myself.
No problems SoulSPA you have no reason to apologize. You are rational I am crazed about this cretin, and I am past saving. Lol He is just such a horrible monster. Every day he does something disgusting and abusive along with his continuous gaslighting.
I hate him, so I am beyond kindness or reason or redemption where he is concerned. In fact, I just might be envious you still have that in you.
God bless the United shtatsh.
I’m pretty sure we’re seeing it.
Sadly, that’s only loose dentures..But more has to come….
Marjiscott, I would bet my house that Dotard doesn’t have dentures .He is far too vain, and dentures are a poor person’s tooth fix. I’m sure he has implants.
And if you watched him try to sign that order, he looked almost surprised that he was having trouble. I think he is having little strokes. Clogged arteries clog the brain, too, not just the heart.
He doesn’t have “about the most challenging and stressful job in the world”. The people working for him are the ones with the most challenging and stressful job. His days are taken up watching tv, eating junk food and lying to the people who supports him. The dotard is crazy, he’s hyped up on stimulants and is trying to turn the country in a banana republic with the help of the republicans in congress and the senate.
Years ago, 20+ I had a friend who drank coke all day, about a case, true story. When the cokes were not available she was a lunatic. No wonder he’s so erratic, also, who knows what his hippy doctor is giving him.
B a A fn – I think you’re right. I take back what I’ve said about BF having a stressful job.
Trump’s big stress isn’t actually the job, since he doesn’t really do the job. He hates the job. He didn’t run to win and looked shell-shocked for a long time after the election until he figured out ways to profit bigly from the position.
But Trump is indeed stressed out by any criticism. The protests, the judges doing their job, the occasional Republican that puts country over Party, the refusal of Democrats to go along with his awful agenda, the unusually low polls, leaks about what his appointed staff actually thinks of the f’ing moron, the damning testimonies to Congress, the women he abused who won’t shut up, Mueller who can’t be bought off or blackmailed or threatened and who keeps on coming closer, and the field day the comedians are having (Trump is God’s gift to late night shows) are all putting him under stress he probably has never felt before when in his own private little fiefdom. Trump wants to be adored, which is why he goes to those bizarre rallies periodically with his MAGA hat on. What President in the past has ever done that?!? Seriously, they all knew that the campaign was over and they were too busy doing actual work in the White House. Trump just spins his wheels, signs stuff shoved in front of him, and goes off to play golf.
“…has about the most stressful and challenging job in the world.” If he actually did job, sure. But… Mmmmm. I dunno about that. He’s clueless, ignorant, pig-headed, lazy and seems to do the bare minimum, leaving the real work to others. In any case, he needs to go because he’s mental. Completely bonkers. How can Americans survive another 3 years (and possibly 4 more) of this insanity?
Maybe he is orange because he made entirely of food preservatives, artificial colors and sweeteners, and saturated fat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL….Megan love your theory
Diet coke has no calories but still has tons of caffeine which explains why his behavior is unhinged. Diet coke or not, Donald Trump is still a shameless, lying, hypocritical a**hole who endorses other hypocritical bible thumping politicians.
I think the dementia or the rumored phentermine and cocaine addictions are probably bigger contributing factors.
I wonder if he also drinks coffee..? Bc if so: Caffeine for DAYS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet Pence is hoping the same thing.
How is he still alive? 12 diet cokes a day? I used to drink that in my teens and by 20 it started to hurt my stomach to finish one. Between the soda and the fast food he might fix the problems of his presidency with a widow-maker.
And yet I want him to live until he’s 120, just to spite the gold-digging wife and money-grubbing kids who could not more clearly be wondering why he can’t just die already.
Elkie, as long as he has to leave the office of Prez, then I agree. Let him resign in disgrace, or be impeached, or get charged with a felony…and THEN live to 120, spending his savings (and the wife’s/kids’ inheritance), living under the embarrassment that he “couldn’t do it as well as the black guy” that he hates so much, and/or, possibly, rotting in jail.
Ok if he is disgraced and they get nothing then at least I can get some satisfaction that the supporting cast of grifters will suffer for decades.
Probably why repealing the estate tax was such a priority.
this. this is all i want for Christmas.
I don’t wish him death. I wish him financial ruin and that he will be incapacitated. That’s right, he can’t speak or move. I want him to witness what his evil has wrought (yes that sounds overdramatic).
I used to drink 2 a day in high school- now I taste one drop of artificial sweetener and have a headache for days. 12 would surely kill me. On that note… Bottoms up, Dump.
12 cans of soda a day explains his teeth situation
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree.
Who the hell has time to watch 4-8 hours of tv a day??
This was my first thought as well. What does this dude do for a living again?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Russian puppet. It’s a very easy but very stressful job.
A dictat…I mean, a delegator.
With any luck, he’ll go too far with the fizz and go pop all over the TV screen in some Roald Dahlesque misadventure.
I was thinking that he could get the blueberry treatment a la Violet Beauregard, but then I immediately had this image of the country being led by a rotund, blue president that had to be rolled everywhere and that became the new normal like we were living in a Terry Gilliam movie and it was still funny but it also gave me the creeps kind of.
Haha! But it would make a great cartoon, wouldn’t it? The Orange One spontaneously exploding and splattering a TV screen showing Fox and Friends?
Especially if it happened on Fox & Friends!!!
Someone should make this happen!
Jaysus. And people still will insist that Obama was a terrible, do nothing president by comparison.
All that caffeine. And how is his blood pressure? My blood pressure was elevated a year ago. Doctor ordered me off all caffeine. Back to normal within weeks. I’m back on limited caffeine – I won’t ever give up chocolate – but that showed me the impact it was having on my body and my caffeine intact was one or two caffeinated beverages a day and some chocolate. I can’t imagine what 12 cans of Diet Coke would do.
I was falling asleep at the wheel of my car at 8 diet cokes, not to mention the headaches, the memory fog and fatigue. You get the initial jolt but then you crash…he has to crash in the afternoon…that’s why he’s up so early. Diet Coke. That explains EVERYTHING LOL.
All I can picture is a giant bristled pig wallowing in poo-filled mud & empty soda cans. While TVs play in the background.
With all the rude comments he’s made about overweight women, it always makes me laugh about his diet Coke guzzling habit because he’s said that he’s never seen a thin person drink diet soda. He’s unknowingly calling himself the same thing.
Diet soda is very damaging to the nervous system. Maybe all of his guzzling has started a problem
If he’d only watch Designated Survivor to learn about a president’s love for the country and its people, humility and dedication. So what if it’s a fictional character?
I like Designated Survivor!! Highly recommend it for binge watching. I’ve liked every single episode and I can’t wait for the next one!!!!!!!
Is it on Netflix or Hulu? I’m looking for something to binge watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@swak – on Netflx, IIRC it’s a Netflix original production. It’s one of my favourite shows ever! I’ve started seeing it out of curiosity and got addicted to it. Very good cast, awesome, amazing line stories.
@SoulSPA – thanks. Will look it up.
Yes this! Or reruns of the West Wing.
I’ll look up West Wing, thanks for the recommendation Tigerlily. I love fictional TV shows and movies on US government. Olympus has fallen comes to mind. But let me assure everyone I am all for peace. It’s just that Hollywood feeds the world with fiction.
This being said, I will stick to watching fiction. No more comments on foreign presidents except for puns and jokes. Not on serious stuff. No more, I promise!
Personally I would rather him sit in front of the TV in stead of “running the country”. Watching TV doesn’t hurt anyone.
Agree. I’d rather him watch tv than tweeting and signing millions of executive orders. It’d be even better if he watched cartoons instead of cable news
Except when national policy is based solely on garbage spewed on faux news..he clearly gets a lot of talking points from them instead of actually seeking facts from qualified people (unfortunately, there are zero in the administration).
I recently learnt about this “cirrhosis” caused by soda. That’s how they described it in the article.
I’ve read about a link to MS, I think from the aspartame in Diet Coke. No matter what, 12 per day has got to be taking some sort of toll on his body and brain.
Of course. All that acidity is eating away brain cells.
Pumpkin—it’s debatable if Trump has any brain cells left.
Deering – I agree with you. He’s the proof and should have this face stuck on the product, the way there are warning pics on tobacco packaging.
Some people are sensitive to free glutamate (as in MSG, monosodium glutamate) and my guess is that people who react badly to aspartame have that problem. It’s actually a simple big molecule constructed from two amino acids (protein building block) aspartic acid and glutamic acid. I can’t stand the taste myself (don’t like stevia or sucrolose either).
It’s also crazy that now Mueller is “dangerous” and needs to be fired. Mind you the dude is a republican and was everyone’s favorite dude….until he dared to do his job.
We are in an era where Fox and Co say the FBI and Mueller are traitors and liars but the Russians are friend and everyone rallies behind a pedophile for Alabama. And the deplorable over and over cry witch hunt. There is a video where a woman said that before Obama there was no racism but when Obama became president the Black Lives Matter brought a “non existent issue but their fault”. The McCarthy died for way less.. I wonder how we gonna get out of this and how we will see these current times in about 10/20 years because Democracy has shifted. 45 is the equivalent of kim Un Jung.. same Me Me Me Me and everyone is fake..
Did you watch the Vice video making the rounds that features all the Alabamans explaining why they are voting for Moore?
They made similar statements about Obama and had the balls to say that racism wasn’t a problem in Alabama or elsewhere until Obama divided all of us.
I hate these people.
I hate everyone these days. I have an America was never great shirt and on days were I’m feeling most badass I walk out the door wearing it.
Unfortunately I expect Alabama to elect a pedophile because its peak 2017 and its alabama
I hate everyone, too. Moore will win. At this point, Kaiser’s last sentence sums up where my own mindset has landed: We’re all f^cked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep Moore will win because humans are awful.
Small silver lining: my BF just texted me after watching the presser with Trump’s accusers. He said the women were strong and brave, basically killed it. They are really courageous to put themselves out there, especially knowing the mental gymnastics that his supporters will go through to defend his abhorrent actions.
I hate people. Moore will win, and Roe will finally get struck down and he will be free to oppress black people and indulge in his anti semitism and anti-immigrant and anti Muslim and anti LGBTQ+ and anti women’s rights and anti-gun control and anti-common sense and pro Putin and pro-pedophilia and pro White Nationalism and pro-slavery and pro MRA and pro far right wing agenda.
Courage, Sisters in Arms! Send those positive thoughts our way. We are working our tails off down here. We have volunteers from a great many states helping out, too. Hold on, please.
Oh Jerusha, I didn’t mean to dismiss all the hard work you’ve been doing for so long. You are a shining light in the encroaching darkness.
I find it ironic that he spouts anti-seminism when his daughter, sil and grandkids are jewish. Oh well I guess he doesn’t look at them that way so that make it ok?
::happily looking up all the negative effects of diet soda::
I’m binging Hallmark TV to step away from the noise lately.
Too much Orange in my life.
I’m backing off the Orange as well. Gotta find some peace during this season.
Here is some puzzling regional news today from East TN — The Orange ‘family’ bought a lot in a rural county. A ‘family’ representative signed the deal last week for the purchase. The lot is valued around 10,000 US dollars. Not sure what they paid, or what the plans are. It appears to be just a lot near the edge of a lake, but no access. Other undeveloped lots are around it, also vacant, that actually border the thin strand of water nearby. Weird.
Setting aside land for the dictatorship and Eric Prince’s coup.
Another golf course?
Also not a coffee drinker. I have one 16 oz Diet Coke a day. Anything more and I can’t sleep. No wonder Trump never sleeps. Does the man ever drink anything other than Diet Coke?
My MIL spent decades drinking nothing but diet pepsi and wine. She never touched water, as far as I could see. Her health is failing, big time, at a relatively young age. Doctor after doctor have no real explanation (I don’t think she discloses the extent of her wine drinking). She is an utter mess.
I had to cut my caffeine intake down to a cup or two a day after I was having sleep issues. I don’t know why these people function – or I guess the point is, he doesn’t.
I’m a root beer and Mountain Dew fan myself, but pay more to get the stuff with real cane sugar in it usually. Nowadays I need caffeine but not into coffee so I like Mountain Dew’s huge line of energy drinks. They have artificial sweeteners or stevia but that taste is drowned out by the fruit juice and/or real sugar in it. They’re all worth trying on sale. Ocean Spray has an energy drink now with caffeine that’s pretty good. V-8 likewise – their energy drinks packed quite a punch when I first tried them but I’m less sensitive now. The apple cinnamon one is absolutely the best of the bunch. Shaklee also has an energy tea and chewables that will wake you up very fast.
The best pick-me-up is a nap, of course…. and a solid night’s sleep if you can get it.
I think he’s finally consented to having a physical done in January, after the “denture speech” episode. That’s what I heard… let’s hope they find something and deem him officially unfit.
Doodle
He may use the “poor” results from his physical to resign
Let’s see if he allows the drs to get the physical done in January, 2018. I remember he promised To release his taxes after the audit or after the election. I’m still waiting to see his tax returns. I’m hoping Mr Mueller has his hands on them and we will see them one day.
Isn’t the physical mandatory? Sorry I ask.
Indeed, SHS has “broken” the “rule”, I don’t remember how she phrased it, it was disgusting anyway, and returned to the briefing to answer journalists’ question on the topic. She is awfully patronizing so say the least.
What happened with his dentures? With all the royal engagement developments I haven’t paid much attention to Drumpf. I’m not American BTW. Thanks!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was giving a speech the other day and they came loose so every word was incredibly slurred. The end of the speech was “God bless the United Sthahes”. It was pretty funny.
Also thought they explained it as a dry mouth/throat. So many lies.
I wondered what accounted for his lovely complexion.
The only thing I’ve ever used diet Coke for is to remove limescale and stubborn stains from my loo. It works a treat.
I thought it was a spray tan!
My ex husband was a functional alcoholic who would get home from work (when he was working, part time) and drink himself into oblivion while playing computer games. To rev himself up the next day he’d down 2 liters of diet Coke and then continue with various forms of caffeine all day. Red bull, more diet Coke, coffee. It turned him into an enraged, paranoid, mean person who would erupt over the tiniest thing. It was frightening.
The thought that the president is drinking that much caffeine explains a lot. Which is not to excuse him for being there racist, misogynistic, terrible human being he is.
Caffeine toxicity is no joke. It can do some really nasty things to your cognitive processing.
I used to drink tons of caffeinated drinks during exam weeks in college and it did a helluva number on my digestive system. He’s got to be running to the bathroom constantly. The entire article makes him look like a spoiled child who must be occupied and distracted so he doesn’t get into trouble. And not one mention of his wife or son who supposedly live in the WH with him. I bet he goes for days without seeing them.
“I bet he goes for days without seeing them.”
and I bet they’re both fine with that.
I’m sure Melania and Barron don’t miss him one bit.
Diet Coke…that explains it. 12 cans a day. Holy cow! That’s a ticket to an early grave. Yikes.
Fingers crossed.
He drops dead, we get Pence, unfortunately.
God he sucks!!!!!!
If this is how he runs his days we’re all in trouble. While I live in hope that he’ll keel over, one thing is certain nothing is being done for the average person while this is going on. You can’t run the country like a friggin TV show, this is real life and real people are going to have to live with the consequences of this administration’s ineptitude.
Sometimes I just stare at the stories about this guy and just…can you just f*cking imagine what would happen if any of the rest of us did this? If we lived in a taxpayer funded home and sat around for eight hours and did absolutely nothing of importance? The allowances made for rich white men in this country just boggles the mind.
I recently read an article on population and aging. This article suggested that by the year 2060, Caucasian people would total about 9.75% of the earth’s population. I can’t remember who wrote the article but, the rich white dude’s time might be coming.
And Donny Twelve Cokes responds:
“Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day – Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the “dumbest man on television!” Bad Reporting.
6:17 AM – 11 Dec 2017 ”
Notice he didn’t deny the 12 Cokes.
What a dignified, insightful and presidential statement from the person holding our highest office. Sigh.
No definition of how many hours watched, either.
Even if he claimed less, he might consider “live” TV only, and not count DVR watching. One report claimed the DVR captures what isn’t viewed live.
He wrote that right after Morning Joe commented on the article. The article was released over the weekend with nary a peep from this idiot. So yeah Orange Lizard was on the tube in the loo most likely.
No writer could have ever created such an odious character, and no cast director could have found someone to so convincingly play that character. Trump is the culmination of seventy years of greedy, self-centered, privileged, never-disciplined, drug-addled American white male. During this period of time, they have had draft deferments, get-out-of-jail-free cards, rape and degradation of women and people of color as a life goal, open doors to any job they want, 30-50% more pay per hour and/or astronomic salaries if in professional positions; they are allowed to abuse children with impunity, are the only gender allowed to head most religious organizations, are the vast majority of newscasters, lead characters in movies, recipients of venture capital, bankers, world leaders, gas station attendants, plumbers, carpenters, professors, C-Suite leaders, sports coaches, and on and on and on. This terrible reign of White Male Terror must be challenged, and it must be ended.
That explains the bloat.
After drinking 3-4 Diet Cokes a day for approximately 20 years (I started really early) I decided about 7 weeks ago to give it up for good for a variety of reasons. I told my boyfriend this weekend how I still crave it pretty badly and he responded “But you can’t go back, that’s the drink of choice for Trump” and boy that curbed my immediate craving right away.
I was just saying to my husband… this is really motivating me to quit my diet soda habit.
Some people wean themselves off a soda habit by chasing each glass with a glass of good water. Or you might try diluting with water. Good luck.
LOL! Good for you two Mophita 121 and Millenial
Top tip for parents to make their children stop drinking sodas. Don’t do like the orange bad man with an ugly wig in a suit from TV! It’s dangerous! Just look at him!!
Oh goodie, Cola Cola must prepare contingency plans for the sudden drop in sales! Will they sue Drumpf for ruining their brand? They’d better watch out for the competition out there! Ppppppp..pppp….ssi!
LOL SoulSPA, I love this!
I’m so sick of every single person representing America. The only, ONLY, reason I don’t want Seacumblob to die is because I’m hanging onto a wee bit of hope of something horribly embarrassing happening that will level him. I don’t care what it is either… I simply want him to suffer like nobody has suffered before him. Maybe I’m an awful human, but that’s where I’m at.
Oh yeah, if I’m having soda, it’s the real thing lol.
HAHAHHA! He’s basically THE Real Housewife of the White House.
😂😂😂👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👍👍👍
My brother used to (and maybe still does) go through two of those big 2-liter bottles of diet soda every day. There are about five 12-ounce cans in one of those bottles, so his intake was pretty close to Trump’s 12-pack a day. He was in the bathroom a lot (or behind a bush if caught short…). But my brother was taking some medication that made him very thirsty and he doesn’t seem to like plain water. I wonder if Trump has a similar problem?
Coca Cola is actually one of the lower caffeine drinks. It’s 23mg caffeine per 8oz if my records are right. So twelve 12-oz cans would be 414mg caffeine. Is that something like four cups of coffee or less? So even if he’s drinking the caffeinated version rather than caffeine-free — if he’s not caffeine sensitive, it probably won’t kill him (I know some people will be disappointed to hear that).
But some people do have the problem of non-nutritive sweeteners giving them carbohydrate cravings. So that could possibly have something to do with his weight management problems. Don’t know if he’s slowed down the extra eating more recently, but after the election and in the first few months of his term it looked as though he was gaining at least ten pounds a month.
I still think Trump should get rid of that button on his desk that summons an assistant with a Diet Coke. Geez, just get up out of your chair and get it yourself! Put a small refrigerator in the Oval Office if you must. But you would be better off actually walking all the way to the kitchen and back, big guy.
If Trump absolutely cannot abide the thought of actually moving out of his chair, I’d suggest one of those little desk USB coolers that runs off your computer and holds a single can, but I don’t think Trump really knows how to use a computer.
Actually, the White House explanation for Trump’s slurring was that his “throat was dry”. The “denture problem” explanation is just speculation.
Interestingly, trump recorded a robocall supporting Roy Moore in Alabama. In it, trump is again slurring.
