2018 Golden Globes television nominations: who got snubbed & who got recognized?

We’re living in an age of Peak TV, and I would imagine the average American Golden Globe viewer has seen more of the nominated TV shows/miniseries/specials than the nominated films. It was an interesting year for “TV” this year, because most of the notable TV projects were on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. I mean, that’s been happening for years, but this year it feels really big. And, as always, HBO had another huge f–king year, because of course. Here are some of the big nominations in the television categories (you can see the full list here). Note: this post is just for TV nominations, a separate post is coming for film nominees.
Best Television Series – Comedy:
“Black-ish”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Master of None”
“SMILF”
“Will & Grace”
Actor in a TV Series – Comedy:
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari “Master of None”
Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
Alison Brie, “Glow”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”
Best Television Limited Series/TV Movie:
“Big Little Lies”
“Fargo”
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
“Top of the Lake: China Girl”
“The Sinner”
Actress in a Limited Series:
Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Actor in a Limited Series
Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
Best TV series – Drama:
The Crown
Game of Throne
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Actor In a Drama:
Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Best Actress in a Drama:
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”
Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best Supporting Actress in a TV show, TV movie or limited series:
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Anne Dowd – Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Some random thoughts… I felt like the only person who watched The Sinner, so it’s nice to see that little cable miniseries get some love! It wasn’t terrible. Big Little Lies deserves all the love, and I’m sure it will sweep most of the categories. It’s… interesting (??) to see the Globe love for the return of Will & Grace. I don’t really get it, but whatever, sure. Yay for Issa Rae! Yay for The Young Pope! Yay for Aziz Ansari! Anyway, I’m sort of overwhelmed so I can’t see who has been snubbed… it seems like Game of Thrones’ actors were snubbed… which is sort of expected. Anyway, have at it! Also: f–k Susan Sarandon. She shouldn’t get nominated for anything.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Netflix, IMDB.
Yaaay for ‘the sinner’ bit what about ‘how to get away with murder’ ? Its an awesome show
Seriously? I think it’s so trashy it hurts. Davis deserves so much better.
Trashy?
Well, yes, like pretty much everything that comes out of Shonda’s hit factory nowadays.
Viola is the best thing about that show. The rest is melodrama and, yup, trashy.
I think all the Shondaland shows start strong and devolve into baby daddy drama, gay cliches, and soapy messes.
I finally stopped watching it, it was so terrible. Viola is amazing and definitely deserves much better, but as long as she’s happy with it, I wish her success in it.
I thought the sinner was terrible. I guessed what happened in the first episode. JB had one emotion, morose. Gave up on HTGAWM in the first season, Davis does deserve better.
Agree – The Sinner was terrible. Biel said she can’t get hired because she’s “too beautiful” but I have news for her. She can’t act.
Hmmm. I liked Sinner just fine. Jessica did a good job, in my opinion.
It was slow and awful. Pullman can do better. It was community theater level acting from everyone. Biel was infuriating to watch.
I think she did a great job.
Agree, I thought the sinner tried waaaay too hard and was ridiculous. Her acting was the worst part of it, and bill pullman’s weird side story was even cheesier.
I can’t stand the show but adore Viola. She is too good Hollywood, and they don’t deserve her.
Rami Malek got snubbed?
Yeah I don’t understand how Christian was nominated but Rami wasn’t?
THIS. and no Tracee either. Those were two of the big snubs for me
I feel like I haven’t seen even half of these shows. I do think The Crown is overrated tho.
Really? I just started season two last night and had to stop myself from binging to go to sleep. I’m sort of an Anglophile though I guess based on the shows I watch.
I watched 8 episodes on Friday (as you said, finally had to stop to sleep) and the final two on Saturday lol.
I think that’s what it is. I really have no opinions on the royals, lol.
The Crown season 2 is DELICIOUS. Watched the whole season over the weekend while baking Christmas goodies. Also — Handmade’s Tale and Feud: Bette and Joan are the best hands down. Way to go ladies in TV!
I don’t know most of these shows, Big Little Lies, yeah, I watched a couple times but found Witherspoon’s character so irritating I couldn’t take any more.
I love William Macy in Shameless, even though I always forget to watch, then have to binge watch to catch up.
I love Liev in most anything, but haven’t watched Ray Donovan for quite a while. I feel embarrassed to admit it, I even thought Jon Voight was a hoot the first season.
Freddie Highmore finally gets a nomination for The Good Doctor, good, since he should have four Golden Globes for playing Norman Bates so breathtakingly well. Don’t see any noms for Walking Dead which is bizarre. Did anyone watch last night? Yipes!
Agreed. The fact that Bates Motel never got an awards love is criminal
That final season especially! He deserved ALL the awards!
Yes! He was so good in/as Bates. I don’t watch The Good Doctor but I saw a trailer and thought his presence reminded me a bit of his Bates character. Something tells me Bates was a better role, but I’m glad he’s being recognized as the fine actor he is.
Guys… come on… Big Little Lies is bad. The chorus, the shallowness of the characters, the typification of women excused bc they (Spoiler Alert!!!) come together at the end. The criminal/abuser being someone in the circle of friends (Top of the Lake, The Killing kind of twist that is everywhere now)… I don’t get it.
The Leftovers as the series that has blown me away continuously along with Twin Peaks, The Wire and Mad Men FTW 🤘🏼😀
But actors did wonderful job and i like big little lies cos it’s not really far from reality. And Alexander and Nicole were just amazing.
The acting is great in Big Little Lies and the final denoument scene is the most superb edited sequence that I’ve ever seen on TV.
I couldn’t agree more. It was such shallow predictable number, I still struggle to understand the hype around it.
I can agree The Leftovers was superb. Original storyline with exceptional acting. That’s my call for biggest snub.
Absolutely.
+2
LadyT you’re absolutely right !
The cast were terrific, the writing was so deep and meanfull, I hope the emmys will do justice to the show.
I’m totally with you.
Yes, I was coming her to say I think The Leftovers was snubbed. It was SO good, the whole cast was amazing. I’m sad it’s done.
See, I loved BLL, and am still trying to get through The Leftovers. Didn’t get Mad Men either.
But to each his own.
Also, with BLL, the acting was top notch, and it was the show that connected with viewers and critics this Spring, more so than the other limited series, and I think that does impact voters.
The BLL actors are very very good. But they did not have anything other to work with than very conventional situations and simplified characters (Laura Dern’s was terrible).
I think we like to see big stars on our screens dealing with very difficult issues in an cathartic manner. Of course, this is just my sentiment and nothing against it. I just don’t think it deserves GG praise. And it does irritate me a little that once you have film stars, tv series get over the top attention. Tv series were focusing on women before they arrived (the Golden girls, Xena, the good wife, GAWM, the killing, even Mad Men was, IMO, always about Peggy Olson …)
I loved BLL and I really dislike Witherspoon for her antics several years back and was prepared to dislike her. But I thought she did a great job in the show, even better than Kidman. Although Kidman was phenomenal, and her tv husband, as well. I was physically disturbed during her fight scenes with him, and how, step by step, every act or comment she made even to try to placate him led him closer to insanity and abusing her once he got riled up.
Ugh. I wanted to yell, Get out of there!!
I disagree. I think the actors all did amazing work, and I thought the characters and story were interesting. To each their own.
AGREED!!! Big Little Lies is CRAP! The nominations seem to be based upon status and favoritism regarding that limited series.
If you thought the characters were shallow that’s on you, not the show. Because it’s not true at all.
And your bitter comment is on you boo. 🤣
My husband and I are binge watching Season two of THE CROWN. The men are very good, but Foy and Kirby are incredible.
I liked twin peaks, the young pope and big little lies.
The crown seems overrated.
Don’t know about other shows.
Alexis Bledel
I’m assuming these nominations for The Crown are for Season 2…? Just binge watched it over the weekend, a little wistful because Foy/Smith have finished their roles.
Jessica Biel is now a Golden Globes nominated actress.
the irony of it. But it’s Golden Globe, what do we expect?
I’m with you, I usually roll my eyes at Biel too. However, did you watch The Sinner? She was great, it’s the best she’s ever done, which, well, finally, bc that ego of hers was feeling too heavy for what we’d seen from her talent.
@Beatrix – I tried, but to me, her performance reecked of “I am serious dramatic actress now, despite my beauty” stamp all over it. You could literally see her acting. I didn’t get past two episodes.
I’m lost. Did she have something against the golden globes or something? Why is it strange she was nominated?
She was very good in The Sinner.
So now JT gets to c0ckbl0ck the golden globes. I don’t even want to watch it anymore.
Oh my, how could I have forgotten about this pr–ck? you are so right.
Oh dear. I betcha he’ll say he helped her practice her lines… 🙄
Oh God. He’s probably already planning what sort of stunt he can do to keep attention on himself.
The Golden Globes are nearly bought and paid for, so I always take it with a grain of salt. They are a boozy ceremony that is fun to watch but there are always some Jessica B’s in there.
I loved Jason Bateman in Ozark. To me his character was kind of like a shady Michael Bluth- he’d still do anything for family!
I couldn’t get into Ozark and I really, really wanted to. Something about Bateman put me off, actually, and I usually love him.
Lena Heady has killed it as Cersei Lannister from the beginning, but the last two seasons, she has been superb. She deserves to be nominated.
I binge watched The Crown this weekend and loved Claire Foy’s performance as Queen Elizabeth. As someone who’s known very little of the Queen and her life experiences, Foy’s performance made her more human and complex. I hope she wins.
Lena Heady and Alfie Allen deserve to recognized – they are the best actors on the show. However, HBO only submitted Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington for nominations and they honestly don’t deserve it. Kit is much better than Emilia but but even Sofie Turner and Maisie Williams are better than him. Clarke is just awful. So I am really glad that they weren’t nominated. I am rather miffed that the show itself received a nomination because season 7 was really really bad! It was far worse than season 5, which was pretty bad as well but sealson 7 topped that with bad writing, weird pacing and nonsensical plot elements (wight hunt). It didn’t deserve a nomination.
ITA, Clarke is terrible and this season was awful, the show really suffered without Martin’s writing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why doesn’t Sam Heughan ever get nominated (for any award) for Outlander? Is he really that bad of an actor, or is it because no one takes him seriously because he has to take his shirt off in every episode?
Probably both. He’s fine and now can be very good in certain scenes, but (in the first season especially) he was sometimes really bad. He’s nowhere near as good an actor as Caitriona Balfe or Tobias Menzies, IMO. They’ve also made a decision that this is a “strong woman’s story” so he sometimes gets overlooked in the writing.
Tobias Menzies deserved a nomination for that one episode in season 1 where Jack Randall got Claire to empathize with him – just before he pulled the rug from under her feet and showed her that he’s a complete psycho. It was a superb piece of acting.
Agreed on Tobias. Also, pulling off the dual role of evil BlackJack Randall and somewhat sympathetic Frank Randall showed some real chops.
He also gets little to work with. Basically Gabaldon wrote him as a fantasy character and he spends most of his time reacting to Claire. Only at the end of the first season did he really have something to work with and at that point Outlander wasn’t really figuring in the awards show talk.
I think Sam is much better than Caitriona, I find him emotionally believable in that role whereas I can’t stand her self conscious emoting and affected English accent, particularly in the Boston scenes she’s cringeworthy (although not as bad as the actress playing her daughter, who really is excruciatingly bad). Tobias Menzies should definitely have been nominated, he was fantastic as BlackJack Randall, although also oddly stiff in the 20th cent scenes.
Oh I think that Balfe’s accent is very good. It’s perfectly period. Very Brief Encounter.
Am I the only one who thinks Will & Grace 2.0 is painfully unfunny?
In the last week’s episode they made a joke about the movie No Country For Old Man (it’s from 2008!). And the “warning” at the beginning, about the show being recorded in front of a live audience makes me think that lots of people are not laughing too! And what happened to Debra Messing’s acting? She laughs at every single joke!
It’s been pure hate watching for me…
I always liked the show but wasn’t a fanatic but was enthusiastic about its return. OMG, it is so incredibly bad. It’s so hammy and you can see the jokes coming from a mile away. I think I watched the first two and said “F that.” There are so many better shows, how did that get a nomination? I can’t even hate watch it.
Yay Issa Rae!!!!
Was The Americans eligible or not? The 5th series was really boring sometimes, but the acting was as phenomenal as ever.
I think we just have to accept the fact that “The Americans” has been and will be ignored by those who distribute statues, globes and whatnot.
Boo. I think you’re right, but it’s such a good show.
Also it is probably a documentary… but I agree it is a great show constantly overlooked.
I’m annoyed that The Deuce only got one nomination and wasn’t nominated for Best Drama Series.
I am annoyed as well – but not surprised. It’s a good show with a lot of potential, however I can’t help but think that it hasn’t found its feet yet: too many story lines, too many characters. And Franco (and yes, I know, he is not a bad actor) is…. I don’t know. Too smug for his own good.
I loved The Sinner and I’m glad it’s nominated.
Watched Season 2 of The Crown during the long weekend in Argentina; Vanessa Kirby was snubbed.
Rachel Brosnahan — yes! She gave such a strong (and enjoyable) performance in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. Sunshine in human form. She was wonderful in “House of Cards” too — completely different. I wish Amazon promoted “Mrs Maisel” more — at least on my (UK) Amazon Prime, you have to hunt for it and I think it’s the strongest show in their roster.
I’ve been watching it this weekend – you are right, Brosnahan is great in this show. That being said, I don’t like the show itself – in my opinion it has this irritating, “too-precious-for-its-own-good” air about it that is so typical for Sherman-Palladino.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. I recently had abdominal surgery and have been watching Trump levels of tv. I found it delightful.
I’d love to see Sterling K. Brown win, he’s incredible as Randall. Also, IMO, Susan Kelechi Watson should be there instead of Chrissy Metz, she is killing it as Beth. And why is Chrissy in the supporting category anyways, when Sterling is not?
I dont understand either the difference between Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown… They are both leads!!
Sterling and his family/storyline were the only good thing about that show, IMO. I get that a lot of people are really into it, but I don’t think it’s particularly good.
Did anyone else see and then LOVE Netflix’s ‘Ozark’? Jason Bateman was EVERYTHING in that show, unbelievable. I watched the entire season TWICE, binge-watching whilst ill and it was amazing! For sure I will be watching the Globes, hoping he wins!
Highly recommend.
But for Pete’s sake, skip ‘Disjointed’ – I thought it would be a super fun riff on marijuana dispensaries with Kathy Bates but it ended up just being STOOOOOPID. Could not get past the 3rd episode.
I love that we have so many choices now when it comes to television viewing.
Bateman is like fingernails on a chalkboard. He makes my skin crawl. JMHO
Chief Hopper got a nod!! Nice.
I wish The Good Place would get some love. All of the actors are perfectly cast and the episodes crack me up. They kill it every time and no one else I know even watches it!
I agree – everything about this show is great: the acting, the writing, the whole idea. Such a fu–cking snub. And putting there “Will&Grace” instead? Unbelievable.
**a “forking” snub
Me too! It’s gotten a little buzz lately so I was shocked it didn’t get nominated. The show itself is fantastic, as is everyone on it.
I also think Superstore has been surprisingly funny, I wasn’t sure at first but now I love it.
I’ll root for Master of None, which I LOVE, but more as a dramedy than a comedy.
@Lucy I’ll also root for Master of None, bc it is a great show. I just don’t think it is actually very funny.
I haven’t watched any Superstore, I’ll have to check that out!
I think it’s a great show. I can’t see how this got ignored but Will & Grace got a nom.
Fresh off the Boat for comedy. Big snub, great series.
Btw, can we get a bit more Constance Wu here? She is very vocal about Casey Affleck for instance and other issues that are relevant such as the under-representation of Asian actors in HW.
I really love Constance, but Fresh Off The Boat isn’t great. They went mid 90s sitcom fuzzy for the tone and it’s really the actors that make it watchable. But the show itself is just a step above finishing each episode with a freeze frame hug. Sometimes I watch it and wonder if it’s an intentional F-you to Eddie Huang, because that’s specifically what he’s publicly had an issue with (his real life Dad wasn’t so warm and fuzzy).
You know what? I watch FOTB on Portuguese tv so I hadn’t noticed I was in 2015…
So I don’t know how it’s doing now. It’s just that I am in love with the actors and especially Constance Wu herself and her character.
Leftovers it is for the big snub then.
Love the crown hope it wins everything.
Was Godless not eligible? I loved that show!
I binged it in three evenings. The final episode was stunning.
Game of Thrones got no acting nominations? That doesn’t seem right to me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! So happy for DH and agree that the whole cast is fantastic! For real, though, what’s up with the Winona snub? She wasn’t even nommed for an Emmy and that’s just insane. And now no GG nom? Is she blacklisted or something? She is amazing in that role.
Agreed, she’s really god as Joyce. The whole cast is amazing except the new guy with the mullet. He had a moment to two but is just not as strong.
I love big little lies!!!!! maybe I understand the atmosphere all too well bc I work in a very rich area and its almost eerily like BLL in many ways
The show is very accurate in its portrayal of the wealthy elite and their daily lives aka most have full time housecleaners, huge homes, nannies, and many (not all) but most of the women and men trying to up one another with flashy cars and expensive trips and getting into petty arguments with friends etc.
Great show I hope Nicole wins!!!
Church attendance just went up! Jude Law is incredible in The Young Pope.
Still waiting for some recognition for Blacklist and James Spader especially … and yet again, nothing.
I watched it a few times and found it kinda formulaic. And I feel like Spader is supposed to be edgy but doesn’t quite pull it off.
Nice to see some Globes love for Freddie Highmore, especially since he and Vera Farmiga repeatedly got snubbed for bates motel, even for season 5! Was so dissappointed. I haven’t watched the good doctor so can’t say much but I’m happy for him.
Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies was one of the best performances I have ever seen, his portrayal of the manipulation and deception that goes into an abusive relationship was utterly petrifying.
Kyle MacLachlan! Yes!
<3 the subtle differences he brought to his wee stable of "coopers" was epic.
Good for Issa Rae, Alexander Skarsgard, and the Handmaid’s Tale in an otherwise wildly overpraised group. In my opinion
Where is Game of Thrones? edit I see it but no noms for Lena Headey seriously? She was so amazing in S7
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They got nominated for best show – and that nom is without merit this year. Season 7 was so bad – and it got a lot of well-earned criticism. Hopefully, season 8 will be better.
I wish Dear White People on Netflix got recognized. I really enjoyed it. Rooting for The Crown and Sterling.
I’m glad Bob Odenkirk got a nom for Better Call Saul. I would love to see Rhea Seehorn nominated, too, she’s really good.
Speechless and The Good Place are light-year’s better than the comedies nominated. Ridiculous!
No love for The Punisher?
No Black Sails
I loved that show and the final season was amazing. Toby Stephens should have gotten a nomination for his part!
This is Us has got to win Best Drama.. hands down!
