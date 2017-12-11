2018 Golden Globes television nominations: who got snubbed & who got recognized?

We’re living in an age of Peak TV, and I would imagine the average American Golden Globe viewer has seen more of the nominated TV shows/miniseries/specials than the nominated films. It was an interesting year for “TV” this year, because most of the notable TV projects were on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. I mean, that’s been happening for years, but this year it feels really big. And, as always, HBO had another huge f–king year, because of course. Here are some of the big nominations in the television categories (you can see the full list here). Note: this post is just for TV nominations, a separate post is coming for film nominees.

Best Television Series – Comedy:
“Black-ish”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Master of None”
“SMILF”
“Will & Grace”

Actor in a TV Series – Comedy:
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari “Master of None”
Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Eric McCormack, “Will and Grace”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
Alison Brie, “Glow”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Frankie Shaw, “SMILF”

Best Television Limited Series/TV Movie:
“Big Little Lies”
“Fargo”
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
“Top of the Lake: China Girl”
“The Sinner”

Actress in a Limited Series:
Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Actor in a Limited Series
Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best TV series – Drama:
The Crown
Game of Throne
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us

Best Actor In a Drama:
Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Best Actress in a Drama:
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”
Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Supporting Actress in a TV show, TV movie or limited series:
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Anne Dowd – Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo

Some random thoughts… I felt like the only person who watched The Sinner, so it’s nice to see that little cable miniseries get some love! It wasn’t terrible. Big Little Lies deserves all the love, and I’m sure it will sweep most of the categories. It’s… interesting (??) to see the Globe love for the return of Will & Grace. I don’t really get it, but whatever, sure. Yay for Issa Rae! Yay for The Young Pope! Yay for Aziz Ansari! Anyway, I’m sort of overwhelmed so I can’t see who has been snubbed… it seems like Game of Thrones’ actors were snubbed… which is sort of expected. Anyway, have at it! Also: f–k Susan Sarandon. She shouldn’t get nominated for anything.

130 Responses to “2018 Golden Globes television nominations: who got snubbed & who got recognized?”

  1. Lora says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Yaaay for ‘the sinner’ bit what about ‘how to get away with murder’ ? Its an awesome show

    Reply
  2. ElbaQ says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Rami Malek got snubbed?

    Reply
  3. FishBeard says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I feel like I haven’t seen even half of these shows. I do think The Crown is overrated tho.

    Reply
  4. Nancy says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Freddie Highmore finally gets a nomination for The Good Doctor, good, since he should have four Golden Globes for playing Norman Bates so breathtakingly well. Don’t see any noms for Walking Dead which is bizarre. Did anyone watch last night? Yipes!

    Reply
  5. Slowsnow says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Guys… come on… Big Little Lies is bad. The chorus, the shallowness of the characters, the typification of women excused bc they (Spoiler Alert!!!) come together at the end. The criminal/abuser being someone in the circle of friends (Top of the Lake, The Killing kind of twist that is everywhere now)… I don’t get it.
    The Leftovers as the series that has blown me away continuously along with Twin Peaks, The Wire and Mad Men FTW 🤘🏼😀

    Reply
  6. third ginger says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:56 am

    My husband and I are binge watching Season two of THE CROWN. The men are very good, but Foy and Kirby are incredible.

    Reply
  7. Milla says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I liked twin peaks, the young pope and big little lies.

    The crown seems overrated.

    Don’t know about other shows.

    Reply
  8. Lexilla says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Alexis Bledel

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I’m assuming these nominations for The Crown are for Season 2…? Just binge watched it over the weekend, a little wistful because Foy/Smith have finished their roles.

    Reply
  10. Ninks says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Jessica Biel is now a Golden Globes nominated actress.

    Reply
  11. Penfold says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I loved Jason Bateman in Ozark. To me his character was kind of like a shady Michael Bluth- he’d still do anything for family!

    Reply
  12. Iknowwhatboyslike says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Lena Heady has killed it as Cersei Lannister from the beginning, but the last two seasons, she has been superb. She deserves to be nominated.

    I binge watched The Crown this weekend and loved Claire Foy’s performance as Queen Elizabeth. As someone who’s known very little of the Queen and her life experiences, Foy’s performance made her more human and complex. I hope she wins.

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      December 11, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Lena Heady and Alfie Allen deserve to recognized – they are the best actors on the show. However, HBO only submitted Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington for nominations and they honestly don’t deserve it. Kit is much better than Emilia but but even Sofie Turner and Maisie Williams are better than him. Clarke is just awful. So I am really glad that they weren’t nominated. I am rather miffed that the show itself received a nomination because season 7 was really really bad! It was far worse than season 5, which was pretty bad as well but sealson 7 topped that with bad writing, weird pacing and nonsensical plot elements (wight hunt). It didn’t deserve a nomination.

      Reply
  13. Lexter says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Dougie Jones forever!!!

    Reply
  14. PlayItAgain says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Why doesn’t Sam Heughan ever get nominated (for any award) for Outlander? Is he really that bad of an actor, or is it because no one takes him seriously because he has to take his shirt off in every episode?

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      December 11, 2017 at 9:16 am

      Probably both. He’s fine and now can be very good in certain scenes, but (in the first season especially) he was sometimes really bad. He’s nowhere near as good an actor as Caitriona Balfe or Tobias Menzies, IMO. They’ve also made a decision that this is a “strong woman’s story” so he sometimes gets overlooked in the writing.

      Reply
      • ArtHistorian says:
        December 11, 2017 at 9:22 am

        Tobias Menzies deserved a nomination for that one episode in season 1 where Jack Randall got Claire to empathize with him – just before he pulled the rug from under her feet and showed her that he’s a complete psycho. It was a superb piece of acting.

      • Deedee says:
        December 11, 2017 at 11:50 am

        Agreed on Tobias. Also, pulling off the dual role of evil BlackJack Randall and somewhat sympathetic Frank Randall showed some real chops.

      • Nic919 says:
        December 11, 2017 at 12:49 pm

        He also gets little to work with. Basically Gabaldon wrote him as a fantasy character and he spends most of his time reacting to Claire. Only at the end of the first season did he really have something to work with and at that point Outlander wasn’t really figuring in the awards show talk.

      • TrixC says:
        December 11, 2017 at 1:25 pm

        I think Sam is much better than Caitriona, I find him emotionally believable in that role whereas I can’t stand her self conscious emoting and affected English accent, particularly in the Boston scenes she’s cringeworthy (although not as bad as the actress playing her daughter, who really is excruciatingly bad). Tobias Menzies should definitely have been nominated, he was fantastic as BlackJack Randall, although also oddly stiff in the 20th cent scenes.

      • Tina says:
        December 11, 2017 at 3:48 pm

        Oh I think that Balfe’s accent is very good. It’s perfectly period. Very Brief Encounter.

  15. Joss RED says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Am I the only one who thinks Will & Grace 2.0 is painfully unfunny?

    In the last week’s episode they made a joke about the movie No Country For Old Man (it’s from 2008!). And the “warning” at the beginning, about the show being recorded in front of a live audience makes me think that lots of people are not laughing too! And what happened to Debra Messing’s acting? She laughs at every single joke!

    It’s been pure hate watching for me…

    Reply
    • Persistent Cat says:
      December 11, 2017 at 12:29 pm

      I always liked the show but wasn’t a fanatic but was enthusiastic about its return. OMG, it is so incredibly bad. It’s so hammy and you can see the jokes coming from a mile away. I think I watched the first two and said “F that.” There are so many better shows, how did that get a nomination? I can’t even hate watch it.

      Reply
  16. Laura says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Yay Issa Rae!!!!

    Reply
  17. Tina says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Was The Americans eligible or not? The 5th series was really boring sometimes, but the acting was as phenomenal as ever.

    Reply
  18. Sara says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I’m annoyed that The Deuce only got one nomination and wasn’t nominated for Best Drama Series.

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      December 11, 2017 at 9:42 am

      I am annoyed as well – but not surprised. It’s a good show with a lot of potential, however I can’t help but think that it hasn’t found its feet yet: too many story lines, too many characters. And Franco (and yes, I know, he is not a bad actor) is…. I don’t know. Too smug for his own good.

      Reply
  19. Cee says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I loved The Sinner and I’m glad it’s nominated.
    Watched Season 2 of The Crown during the long weekend in Argentina; Vanessa Kirby was snubbed.

    Reply
  20. Ocho says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Rachel Brosnahan — yes! She gave such a strong (and enjoyable) performance in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”. Sunshine in human form. She was wonderful in “House of Cards” too — completely different. I wish Amazon promoted “Mrs Maisel” more — at least on my (UK) Amazon Prime, you have to hunt for it and I think it’s the strongest show in their roster.

    Reply
  21. Anna says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:39 am

    I’d love to see Sterling K. Brown win, he’s incredible as Randall. Also, IMO, Susan Kelechi Watson should be there instead of Chrissy Metz, she is killing it as Beth. And why is Chrissy in the supporting category anyways, when Sterling is not?

    Reply
  22. nicegirl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Did anyone else see and then LOVE Netflix’s ‘Ozark’? Jason Bateman was EVERYTHING in that show, unbelievable. I watched the entire season TWICE, binge-watching whilst ill and it was amazing! For sure I will be watching the Globes, hoping he wins!

    Highly recommend.

    But for Pete’s sake, skip ‘Disjointed’ – I thought it would be a super fun riff on marijuana dispensaries with Kathy Bates but it ended up just being STOOOOOPID. Could not get past the 3rd episode.

    I love that we have so many choices now when it comes to television viewing.

    Reply
  23. Lucy says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Chief Hopper got a nod!! Nice.

    Reply
  24. Alyce says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I wish The Good Place would get some love. All of the actors are perfectly cast and the episodes crack me up. They kill it every time and no one else I know even watches it!

    Reply
  25. slowsnow says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Fresh off the Boat for comedy. Big snub, great series.

    Reply
    • slowsnow says:
      December 11, 2017 at 10:04 am

      Btw, can we get a bit more Constance Wu here? She is very vocal about Casey Affleck for instance and other issues that are relevant such as the under-representation of Asian actors in HW.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      December 11, 2017 at 11:04 am

      I really love Constance, but Fresh Off The Boat isn’t great. They went mid 90s sitcom fuzzy for the tone and it’s really the actors that make it watchable. But the show itself is just a step above finishing each episode with a freeze frame hug. Sometimes I watch it and wonder if it’s an intentional F-you to Eddie Huang, because that’s specifically what he’s publicly had an issue with (his real life Dad wasn’t so warm and fuzzy).

      Reply
      • slowsnow says:
        December 11, 2017 at 11:33 am

        You know what? I watch FOTB on Portuguese tv so I hadn’t noticed I was in 2015… :-)
        So I don’t know how it’s doing now. It’s just that I am in love with the actors and especially Constance Wu herself and her character.

        Leftovers it is for the big snub then.

  26. TIFFANY N HINES says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Love the crown hope it wins everything.

    Reply
  27. Maum says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Was Godless not eligible? I loved that show!
    I binged it in three evenings. The final episode was stunning.

    Reply
  28. Elizabeth says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Game of Thrones got no acting nominations? That doesn’t seem right to me!

    Reply
  29. teacakes says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:42 am

    I’m just here for the David Harbour nom. That is an A++++ cast on that show, they really brought it in S2.

    Reply
  30. AGirlAbroad says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I love big little lies!!!!! maybe I understand the atmosphere all too well bc I work in a very rich area and its almost eerily like BLL in many ways

    The show is very accurate in its portrayal of the wealthy elite and their daily lives aka most have full time housecleaners, huge homes, nannies, and many (not all) but most of the women and men trying to up one another with flashy cars and expensive trips and getting into petty arguments with friends etc.

    Great show I hope Nicole wins!!!

    Reply
  31. dee says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Church attendance just went up! Jude Law is incredible in The Young Pope.

    Reply
  32. Lene says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Still waiting for some recognition for Blacklist and James Spader especially … and yet again, nothing.

    Reply
  33. Bucketbot says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Nice to see some Globes love for Freddie Highmore, especially since he and Vera Farmiga repeatedly got snubbed for bates motel, even for season 5! Was so dissappointed. I haven’t watched the good doctor so can’t say much but I’m happy for him.

    Reply
  34. HoustonGrl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies was one of the best performances I have ever seen, his portrayal of the manipulation and deception that goes into an abusive relationship was utterly petrifying.

    Reply
  35. Insomniac says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Kyle MacLachlan! Yes!

    Reply
  36. Frosty says:
    December 11, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Good for Issa Rae, Alexander Skarsgard, and the Handmaid’s Tale in an otherwise wildly overpraised group. In my opinion ;)

    Reply
  37. African Sun says:
    December 11, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Where is Game of Thrones? edit I see it but no noms for Lena Headey seriously? She was so amazing in S7

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      December 11, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      HBO didn’t submit her for nomination – they only submitted Clarke and Harington.

      They got nominated for best show – and that nom is without merit this year. Season 7 was so bad – and it got a lot of well-earned criticism. Hopefully, season 8 will be better.

      Reply
  38. Ozogirl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    I wish Dear White People on Netflix got recognized. I really enjoyed it. Rooting for The Crown and Sterling.

    Reply
  39. Esmom says:
    December 11, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    I’m glad Bob Odenkirk got a nom for Better Call Saul. I would love to see Rhea Seehorn nominated, too, she’s really good.

    Reply
  40. Carol says:
    December 11, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Speechless and The Good Place are light-year’s better than the comedies nominated. Ridiculous!

    Reply
  41. Rocknrust says:
    December 11, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    No love for The Punisher?

    Reply
  42. VA says:
    December 11, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    No Black Sails :(
    I loved that show and the final season was amazing. Toby Stephens should have gotten a nomination for his part!

    Reply
  43. serena says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    This is Us has got to win Best Drama.. hands down!

    Reply

