Saoirse Ronan tried to explain SNL’s controversial Aer Lingus sketch in Ireland

Saoirse Ronan with musical guest U2 hosts the 43nd season episode 6 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Two weekends ago, Saoirse Ronan hosted Saturday Night Live. I’ve gotten to the age where I use my weekends to sleep and rest, not to party and stay up late watching SNL, so I only watched the clips from Saoirse’s episode the morning after. I thought she was utterly charming, and you could tell that she thought it was such a big deal. She’s an Irish indie-film actress Irish indie-film actress and she wanted so badly to represent herself and Ireland and Irish people. As an American, I thought she did a good job, and I find her Irish accent completely lovely (God, I love Irish accents). But there were those in Ireland who believe that Saoirse is, like, bad for Ireland. Like she misrepresents them, like her accent is fake (not completely fake, but that she makes it fake-stronger in America). And Irish people apparently hated this skit where she seemed to be making fun of the Irish airline carrier Aer Lingus. Here’s the sketch:

I didn’t really get the joke. Is the joke that Aer Lingus flights are never on schedule because flights are delayed constantly because of dogs? Is the joke that Irish people love dogs? I have no idea. Aer Lingus made a joke too…???

If you read the comments on that tweet, you’ll see that there were strong feelings about Aer Lingus across the board in Ireland, and whether their service is actually any good, and whether their customer service is what is being satirized in the SNL sketch. I still have no idea. In any case, poor Saoirse. Irish people are mad at her! And so she appeared on the Irish chat show The Late Late Show over the weekend and tried to defend the sketch, saying: “I am not anti-Aer Lingus! Listen, I collect my points on Aer Lingus, that’s how often I fly Aer Lingus. I shop local and eat Tayto! It was so much fun and it was great to represent Ireland and great to have U2 on the show with me.”

If this is literally the worst thing they can dig up on Saoirse, I have to say… I think her Oscar campaign is going to go really well. Right now, it’s looking like it’s between Ronan and Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water. I would give Ronan the edge because she’s more well-known, because her film was directed by a woman (Greta Gerwig) and because this is literally the only controversy around Saoirse: some Irish people think she’s “faking” some of her Irishness for Americans and they also think she shouldn’t make fun of anything Irish. That’s it.

Saoirse Ronan at the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street

70 Responses to “Saoirse Ronan tried to explain SNL’s controversial Aer Lingus sketch in Ireland”

  1. MeowuiRose says:
    December 12, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I love her and her name! Ever since Atonement. I think she has a lot of talent.
    I hope she collects all the awards!

    Reply
  2. Kat says:
    December 12, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Well I think people are confused about the dog thing. We aren’t aware of having a reputation for loving dogs. It’s odd.

    Also, the stupid song about how to pronounce her name. She wasn’t a little girl when the SNL writers made it up. Saoirse isn’t a confusing name in Ireland. Pretending that we struggle as much as Americans with the Irish language is odd.

    Reply
  3. Ceire says:
    December 12, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I don’t think this is real controversy though. It’s not like there’s a militant group of anti-Saoirse Irish people, or there’s a backlash against her or anything, at least that I can see. She’s lovely!

    This was just a few people mouthing of Twitter I’d say. Feck the begrudgers!

    Reply
  4. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    December 12, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Isn’t she actually American and her parents came from Ireland? That could tick some people from Ireland the wrong way. It would also explain why her accent is slightly different than they’d expect from an Irish person living in Ireland.

    Reply
    • cr says:
      December 12, 2017 at 8:57 am

      She is American by birth but raised in ireland.

      Reply
    • Skylark says:
      December 12, 2017 at 9:00 am

      Nope, she moved to Ireland when she was 3. And it’s not her accent that’s the problem, it’s the parodying of it for lame American entertainment. She’s happily playing into all the stereotypes.

      Reply
      • Kat says:
        December 12, 2017 at 9:09 am

        I think if it was funny, people wouldn’t have cared, but it wasn’t. I mean, “Irish people eat potatoes” isn’t groundbreaking humour. If you wanted lazy writing, it doesn’t get much lazier or more tiresome.

        Ultimately, I suppose there’s a sense of disappointment that she wasn’t saying, listen, this is stupid and not good enough for me to do. Make it funny or find someone else.

        Although I personally probably wouldn’t have the guts to do that, but still, I don’t think I would have been surprised that people disliked it.

      • Skylark says:
        December 12, 2017 at 9:27 am

        @Kat – exactly. Father Ted it ain’t.

        I’m more surprised that Saoirse still doesn’t seem to have any sense of how tragically lame and borderline offensive it was and/or why it hasn’t gone down well.

      • Kat says:
        December 12, 2017 at 9:37 am

        Well I suppose she’s been paid for it. It’d be a bit ungracious and professionally damaging to be flitting around the world saying “I got the cash and exposure for that old tripe! Saw them coming, the stupid eejits”.

      • Miss Jupitero says:
        December 12, 2017 at 10:20 am

        Few things make the Irish more weary than anyone parodying their accents.

        If she is laying it on thick abroad in an attempt to charm Americans who really want her to be “Oirish,” I can see how that would make people roll their eyes.

        I was friends once with a Scottish artist who would always crank up the brogue when she was at galleries trying to sell her work. I always thought it was funny. Then one day she ran into a Scottish gallery owner who told her to cut the shit, lol.

      • ann says:
        December 12, 2017 at 2:23 pm

        There’s no way she eats Taytos. There’s not a pick on her.

  5. Skylark says:
    December 12, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Aer Lingus is a great airline, I use them all the time, and that ‘sketch’ was seriously unfunny and so full of clichéd crap. Not at all surprised that Aer Lingus took exception to it.

    Reply
  6. Zapp Brannigan says:
    December 12, 2017 at 8:57 am

    That sketch was a bit ill advised honestly, had an aunt comment it was just a reminder of “no blacks, no dogs,no irish” for her, which is not a good idea.

    Reply
  7. jeanne says:
    December 12, 2017 at 8:57 am

    i studied abroad in ireland and we all loved aer lingus . it was cheap and convenient although the running joke was that the seats were held together with duct tape. nothing wrong with that. they got us where we needed to go all over europe when we were poor college kids, haha

    Reply
  8. Valois says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:04 am

    It might be a culmination of things.
    Moffat impersonating Connor McGregor and joking about the IRA last year didn’t go down well either, probably because of the currrent climate and people worrying a lot about stanility and Peace in Ireland post-Brexit

    Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:09 am

    “Like her accent is fake (not completely fake, but that she makes it fake-stronger in America).”

    If that’s it, that’s nothing. It’s what I was explaining about why I didn’t like McConaughey. When you capitalize on an accent, a lot of people “back home” just might cringe. Pouring it on thick works better in small, sporadic doses.

    Reply
  10. Juls says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Did Trump write that tweet for Aer Lingus? Seriously. Was it intentionally Trump-esque?

    Reply
  11. Pedro45 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Looking on the bright side, I don’t think alcohol was mentioned except for the names of beers. But definitely no alcoholic stereotype so yay, SNL?

    It was still stupid and confusing though. I still love Siorse.

    Reply
  12. Alberto CD says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:41 am

    YEEEEZ. Irish people need to take like 4.5 million seats if that’s what they’ll have against her.
    Was the sketch funny? No. Was it silly? Yes, as all final sketches on SNL. Was it offensive and tantamount to treason and racism against the Irish people? Hell no!
    You wanna know what offensive stereotypes are? Ask anyone from Africa or South America. We only get panflutes, drug dealers and Sofía Vergara (a born-wealthy, white woman) trying to pass as ‘exotic’. Ireland is a first world country, with major cultural influence. No one is going to tarnish your image with one dumb sketch, specially not the woman who is pretty much the Greatest Millenial actress and may become the GOAT.
    This is a nothingburger from tallypopping and begrudgery at its worst, typical small country mentality. I’m from one of those and we act exactly the same with our success stories abroad.
    Also, that’s her real accent, she has a Dubliner accent because her parents are Dubliners and she’s lived all over the place. Accents are not a fixed thing, ask any freshman linguist.

    Reply
    • Kat says:
      December 12, 2017 at 9:45 am

      Well that’s us tellt, I suppose.

      Reply
    • MostlyMegan says:
      December 12, 2017 at 9:57 am

      Alberto, Um wow. No one in Ireland was offended by the sketch, as far as I know. Most people found it strange and unfunny – ‘bemused’ is the most accurate reaction I can think of. It seems like you are unloading a lot of your own issues on a perceived reaction.

      Reply
    • Sitka says:
      December 12, 2017 at 9:59 am

      Thanks for that. Always needed someone to tell me when my opinion counts or not.

      Reply
    • BaBaDook says:
      December 12, 2017 at 10:22 am

      Ah, thanks Alberto. You’ve really put that into perspective for me as an Irish person*eyeroll*

      Generally people like Saoirse here, as far as I can tell. We have a tendency to get behind those who are doing well. As anyone famous from the Irish diaspora can attest.

      But how can you say that South American stereotypes are more offensive than Irish ones? You’re not Irish – so I’m sure for you, they’re not.

      The whole diddly di da, top of the morning, “oirish” thing is actually pretty irksome. It’s not harmful though and we’re used to it by now.

      Its just annoying to see that this is still what we’re viewed as abroad. The actual skit was lazily written ( the oh so orignial potato joke) and it just wasn’t funny. No one is offended in a large scale, its just like, come on lads – can’t ye do better?

      We’re not going around hating Ronan over it, its just more like why is this the material she was presented with?

      Also, her accent is pretty whack* – but we’re a nation of hundreds of accents so, shrug.

      *oh, and this is coming from a Dubliner ; )

      Reply
  13. Maggie says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:45 am

    So, there are giant metal cylindrical tubes flying under the Aer Lingus banner and the best they can do is make jokes about dogs? Aer Lingam jokes are bouncing around my head and I’m no comedian.
    Edit: Google “lingam”

    Reply
  14. Jean says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:08 am

    What you’re doing here is conflating two different issues. People saying she’s not Irish enough, pretending to be too Irish, or faking her accent are clearly just wrong and begrudging her over nothing.

    However the sketch itself relied on ridiculously dated Irish stereotypes and was not at all funny, and wouldn’t have been whoever had performed it. I’m not really here for Americans telling Irish people they’re getting upset over nothing, to be honest. God knows you take exception to a lot of things on this blog so putting everyone in the same boat on this and acting like they’re all overreacting is pretty hypocritical, especially when you clearly don’t understand the issues.

    Most of the tweets I saw were along the lines of, “I like Saoirse Ronan but that sketch was stupid,” so there’s no need to lump the two issues together to pretend it’s just sour grapes, when actually people have valid reasons to be annoyed about the sketch.

    Reply
  15. Jem54 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:14 am

    She’s talented, sketch was lame… but so is 70-80 percent of SNL EVERY week. They would do much better with a tight 30 min rather than a very sloppy 90….or do 60 & add more pre-taped bits (more like 50/50 if they turn out funny) which they seem to do a bunch now anyway. Yeah, pre-tape would have been SHOCKING back in the day, but writers/cast can’t seem to put together a sustained 90 min of funny (less if you consider music).

    Reply
  16. YeahRight says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I did not think SNL was funny but I only ever slightly giggle at The Weekend Update. Anyway I love her and hope she’s at least nominated for Ladybird. I’m still angry she didn’t win for Brooklyn.
    Can we talk about the 1950’s nightgown hybrid dress thing she has on that looks like a Project Runway cast off? She’s gorgeous but ffs!

    Reply
  17. Meggles says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:26 am

    It’s not that the sketch makes fun of Aer Lingus, it’s that it rests on bringing up every single tired, ignorant stereotype about the Irish.

    Reply
  18. Lainey says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Saoirse doesn’t pronounce her name the way its actually pronounced. I’d never heard it pronounced that way until she started telling everyone that’s how it goes. I know quite a few Saoirse’s and they all pronounce it Seer-sha.
    The Aer Lingus sketch was just lazy with stupid American stereotyping.
    Also Ireland isn’t mad with her, our lives don’t revolve around American comedy shows that no one has heard of. If I didnt read this site i never would have heard of it.

    Reply
    • punkprincessphd says:
      December 12, 2017 at 11:55 am

      @Lainey: there are multiple accepted pronunciations of most Irish names due to the various dialects across the island. So whole most Saoirses would say “Seersha”, others say “Sursha”. My daughter is Sorcha. In Dublin she gets “Sur-a-ka” while in northern Ireland it’s “Soar-a-ha”. For our Canadian relatives, we simplify it to “Soar-ka” because they don’t get the “ch” as in “loch”. Funny story: I lived in Belfast for 7 years and had pretty extensive knowledge of Irish names. I met a girl from L/Derry in my dorms and asked her name: “Cee-yar-la” was what I heard. I thought it must be Ciarlagh or something, and remarked how pretty and unusual it was. She just stared at me. Turns out her name was just Carla!

      Reply
      • Bex says:
        December 12, 2017 at 12:09 pm

        When I moved to England I met a whole wave of Sorchas who all pronounced the name ‘Sore-sha’. This confused the ever living heck out of me, but I couldn’t exactly tell all of them that their name made no phonetic sense in Irish! Your daughter has a beautiful name.

      • punkprincessphd says:
        December 12, 2017 at 12:18 pm

        @Bex: my Sorcha gets Sorsha sometimes as well – usually from fantasy nerds who are thinking of Joanne Whaley ‘ s character in Willow ;) but thank you, it has a lot of meaning for me.

        And some love for your name: I’m a Bex as well!

  19. lamaga says:
    December 12, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Look, the sketch was just an excuse to show lots of cute dogs. Le fin (regardless of where you’re from and what your culture is).

    Reply
  20. Olive says:
    December 12, 2017 at 11:09 am

    so aer lingus is trying to make a joke by writing like trump? i don’t like brands being so casual on social media and almost pretending to be people and be “cool,” like they’re our friend (like Netflix did with the tweet about their xmas movie). kinda slimy IMO.

    Reply
  21. Bex says:
    December 12, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Saoirse doesn’t even pronounce her own name right in her SNL intro- it’s more like Seer-sha, though with the accent from where I’m from it comes out closer to Sair-sha. She doesn’t say it like Sir-sha when she’s in Ireland, and there’s nobody in Ireland who wouldn’t immediately be able to get it right. The accent thing is a non-starter. Her parents are both Dubs, she’s moved around a lot, and she had the same accent age 11. Just because she doesn’t sound straight off RTE doesn’t mean she’s exaggerating it. She’s a wonderful actress and did the best with what she was given.

    What is mildly confusing about that sketch is the outdated stereotypes. Hahaha, look at those Oirish potato farmers!! We wouldn’t give a fig about the offensiveness if it was actually new or funny. And I must say I find it a bit patronising for an American to tell Irish people what they can consider irritating. If an American had come on Irish TV and been in a sketch portraying Americans as nothing but loudmouth rednecks eating supersize burgers and asserting their superiority to everyone in sight it’d be just a wee bit eyebrow raising, right?

    Reply
  22. MI6 says:
    December 12, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Tall poppy syndrome.
    It’s Sair-shuh, emphasis on first syllable. It means “freedom” in Gaelic.
    And Aer Lingus is brilliant

    Reply
  23. Annetommy says:
    December 12, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    She’s terrific. I hope she gets the Oscar. It was a silly sketch but it’s hardly surprising that Irish people are a bit sensitive about ridicule given the disgraceful remnants of colonialism that linger on in certain areas of Britain, and the extent of “thick paddy” jokes just a few years ago.

    Reply
  24. Electric Tuba says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    I just liked the dog sketch because I really love dogs a lot and I like it any time I see them. I’m simple like that.

    Reply

