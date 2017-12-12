Donald Trump insults Kirsten Gillibrand & claims his assault victims are fake news



Over the weekend, three women came out and said that Donald Trump harassed and/or assaulted them. These women came out last year, but they’re making a renewed push to have Donald Trump held accountable in the middle of the #MeToo conversation about harassment, abuse and assault. Megyn Kelly interviewed them on the Today Show, and the women held a press conference and media availability yesterday.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is the junior senator for New York and she’s been doing a lot of work on sexual abuse, rape and more in various aspects. She’s done a lot of great work on the issue of rape in the military, and in recent months, she’s been one of the leading voices to come out and say that various congressmen and senators should resign from public office when they’ve been accused of abusing women. She was one of the first senators to say that Al Franken should resign, and now she’s saying that Donald Trump should resign from office – not because of the Russian stuff and not because he’s an unhinged white supremacist and not because he is grossly unfit for public office. She says he should resign because it’s clear that he’s a serial abuser of women. So… this is what Trump has been tweeting this morning:

That’s a lot to unpack. First of all, would Trump go after Senator Gillibrand with this kind of language if she was a dude? Granted, he bullies the sh-t out of men too, but the way he writes “someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)” makes it sound like he’s calling her a prostitute. It’s crass and ugly, just like his face. As for Trump equating the “Russia fake news” with the “sexual abuse fake news”… well, if we’re going to draw that comparison, I don’t think it will end well for Baby Fists. The Russia investigation is so fake that very real collaborators are being served with very real criminal indictments and criminal charges (and pleading guilty too). So, obviously, the stories of sexual abuse around Bigly are equally as “fake” in that they’re completely true and worthy of further investigation.

Also: he just sounds more and more unhinged. I really feel like there’s going to be some kind of major movement this week regarding the Mueller investigation. I’m not sure if another round of indictments are coming – my vibe is that Trump is going to do something TO the FBI or Bob Mueller, like he’ll try to fire Christopher Wray or something.





 

92 Responses to “Donald Trump insults Kirsten Gillibrand & claims his assault victims are fake news”

  1. Esmom says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I can’t with his “fake news” bullsh^t anymore. I don’t know how the press corps deals with Sanders every day. We as a country are sinking lower by the minute and each time he screams “fake news” (so presidential!) that process just accelerates.

    Reply
  2. third ginger says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Please read Senator G.’s response. I can’t wait to see Sanders’ lies. We all know there no depths for her. What I read in those tweets is FEAR!!

    Reply
  3. Juls says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Nobody has more respect for women than you, right Orange anus?

    Reply
  4. Kealeen says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Trump’s lawyers announced they want a second special counsel to investigate Mueller, so yeah, something’s coming soon.

    Reply
  5. Tiny Martian says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Can we just collectively decide that he and his presidency is fake news and ignore him completely? I’m just so done with this moron! #notmypresident

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I hate him.

    Reply
  7. Christin says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:32 am

    With lawmakers’ holiday break coming up, it wouldn’t surprise me for some big chaotic happening to be tossed out by next weekend.

    Let’s just remind ourselves how seemingly stupid some of the main characters are, and how truth and justice should prevail in the end.

    Reply
  8. bre says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I was thinking the other day that in about 30 years there will be a Oscar worthy film made about Donald Trump and I was trying to imagine which actor would play him. Someone that is 30-40s now and Leo is too short.

    Reply
  9. Anastasia Beaverhausen says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:39 am

    He’s abhorrent. I’m utterly appalled. I reported his tweet on Gillibrand. I retweeted her response. Also I’m now following her.

    Reply
  10. PunkyMomma says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:42 am

    At this point, you can literally pinpoint to an escalation in Cheeto’s level of rage and it will correlate to an action in the Mueller investigation.

    Judging by Cheeto’s tweeting today, it wouldn’t surprise me if something game-changing occurred regarding the investigation into collusion/obstruction of justice. Whether it’s firing Mueller, or an indictment of Kushner — something big is about to happen.

    Reply
  11. TheOtherOne says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I think Bannon flipped. The Mercers pull their funding and Bannon issues some statement about how he doesn’t even have a lawyer. The lady doth protest too much. If Bannon flipped then he will only eagerly turn on Kushner and Ivanka.

    Reply
  12. Sayrah says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:54 am

    I really hate this man.

    Reply
  13. Moon Beam says:
    December 12, 2017 at 9:55 am

    That tweet completely butchered the English language. I doubt this man could pass a remedial English class, so I don’t really want to hear about his degree from the Wharton School of Business that his daddy probably paid for 50 years ago. Also his rebuttal to the TV watching report was hilarious. He used it as an opportunity to insult Don Lemon.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      December 12, 2017 at 10:08 am

      Thanks for this, Moon Beam. I have been an English professor for many years, and Trump’s use of language is very painful. I certainly understand that it may not be on the same level as his destruction of foreign and domestic policy, but his jumbled writing is proof of his jumbled thinking, and that is frightening.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      December 12, 2017 at 10:21 am

      Trump had a garden variety bachelor’s degree in economics from U Penn, which includes the Wharton school. The undergraduate program shares teachers with Wharton. One of those famous Wharton professors pronounced Trump as the dumbest goddamn student he ever had, and said Trump entered UPenn thinking he already knew everything. His fellow students remember him as never prepared and uninterested in studying, I assume he took the rich kid’s route to the degree because he certainly didn’t do the work himself.

      Trump transferred under murky circumstances from a Jesuit school that certainly could have provided an economics degree. He got in as a family favor. My bet is that he was bounced from the first school, either for flunking courses or cheating or something else that the Jesuits wouldn’t allow. He was no scholar, his motivation was keeping out of that stupid war in Vietnam.

      I also think Trump did something really serious to get trundled off to military school at 13. Not normal for the son of a rich businessman. I suspect an ultimatum from a judge or his school, or uncontrollable violence against family.

      Reply
  14. Lightpurple says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Two male senators called for his resignation on the sexual assault issue before Gillibrand; not a word from Trump.

    Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski both demanded Al Franken’s resignation; not a word about Trump. They must be called out for their hypocrisy

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      December 12, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Isn’t Booker black? I say that not to otherize him but because usually it’s the black guy who Donald attacks.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 12, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      They don’t hit the right people. Pull the rug from under his most prominent supporters, and chop of the head like you do any snake, that means Mitch and Ryan. Go after them hard. Bannon would probably be a proxy against his will if you played it right.
      I would dig so hard on McConnell, Lindsay G, Ryan, all the Californians, purple staters and ex-tea partiers. Smear them with policy failures and some bad behavior and get them out so you can impeach 45 and protect the special investigator. Someone has to be Machiavelli for the Dems.

      Reply
  15. Betsy says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Yes, I agree something is coming. As the water worryingly recedes before a tsunami, so is the sudden silence from Mueller terrifying.

    The twitterers I read say this is far bigger than it looks, that it’s global and pervasive and is going to be dealt with for years. I sincerely hope for the good of the country and world that our most visible corner is dealt with sooner rather than later.

    Reply
  16. Lori says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Just like the transgendered soldiers didnt cost anywhere near as much as the US military spends on viagra- Mueller doesnt cost anywhere near as much as the US spends on Trumps’s golfing days.

    Trump is just a fool. All the time. Sad!

    Reply
  17. Cc says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:33 am

    American citizens should fight for the education of their children, this time we’re living in has showed us how important critical thinking is. Investing in education is what got civilisation up to this point and lack of it is what got us where we are today. No doubt. The electoral voting is ridiculous we need an overall change. Without change democracy and that freedom we are Always starting wars for and advertise is not going to last

    Reply
  18. paranormalgirl says:
    December 12, 2017 at 10:57 am

    This “man” is disgusting.

    Reply
  19. trollontheloose says:
    December 12, 2017 at 11:16 am

    How do people who voted for him sleep at night? How do his supporters can follow him still? Do any of the Despicable question his sanity, his lack of leadership, the way he ‘leads” America down the drain, his “fake news’ line 45 feed them? Are they that racist and want so badly to erase the last 8 years that anything goes far and beyond democracy, respect? i am so sick of this BS. Every time I read a Pete Souza former Obama/white House photographer’s tweets/IG one can see a clear contrast and can’t help but feel nostalgia for an era that wasn’t perfect but gather admiration, class and respect to boundaries regardless for who you stand for. But No: 45 leads America IQ down to the ground. Which country can still the US as the land of Democracy and Human rights?

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      December 12, 2017 at 12:15 pm

      I feel like I had a bit of an epiphany this morning listening to NPR interview an Alabama voter. He voted for Trump and will vote for Moore even though he said it feels “dirty” for one reason only: abortion. He thinks all Democrats are “pro abortion.” That’s why so many people stand by Trump (as if he’s given any thought to abortion or pro-choice perspectives) and will vote for Moore. He said “Moore MAY have assaulted women and girls but Jones is ok with murdering millions of people.” That in a nutshell is what we are up against. As irrational and hypocritical and misguided as they may be, there’s no budging some people, many people, for this single issue alone.

      Reply
      • trollontheloose says:
        December 12, 2017 at 12:33 pm

        it’s sadly true that many will still vote for a pedophile so they won’t give any Democrat a seat as opposed to vote with a clear conscience and sound reasoning. For G.d sake, a pedophile is about to be elected. A pedophile! and you know they are the same people who say Mohamed was a pedophile himself.. It’s do as I say not as I do. It’s ‘your backyard is a junk lot but don’t come to mine as it’s none of your business”. I hope the suckers who voted for 45 will feel the pain when their Medicare and over healthcare options are not to their liking AT ALL. ” they follow their prophet, their prophet knows when he will jump the ship with their whole loot.

  20. Shambles says:
    December 12, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Kaiser, I’m glad you placed “Donald Trump insults Kirsten Gillibrand” and “Calls his assault victims fake news” beside each other in the headline, because one of them means the other can’t be true. That disgusting, sexist insult robs him of any and all credibility in his “the assault victims are lying” claims. Not that credibility is a thing that matters anymore. He bragged about this shit on tape, remember?!?

    My god. I just don’t know how much more I can take in before I lose it. The president of the United f*cking States is publicly Slut-Shaming a sitting female senator while openly campaigning to elect a pedophile. THIS IS F*CKING CRAZY. NOTHING IS NORMAL. Everything is f*cked ip and worse than we ever dreamed it would be.

    But that’s why we have to keep disrupting and resisting. He is in every way unfit for office and we can’t stop fighting with the means we have until every single one of these creatures and the vermin that allowed this to happen is out. We can do this and we will. Not my president, ever, and hopefully it’s official pretty soon.

    Reply
  21. Lisa says:
    December 12, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    He’s a loser. That’s all.

    Reply
  22. Electric Tuba says:
    December 12, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I wish his hair would catch on fire instead of beautiful California

    Reply

