Donald Trump insults Kirsten Gillibrand & claims his assault victims are fake news

Embed from Getty Images

Over the weekend, three women came out and said that Donald Trump harassed and/or assaulted them. These women came out last year, but they’re making a renewed push to have Donald Trump held accountable in the middle of the #MeToo conversation about harassment, abuse and assault. Megyn Kelly interviewed them on the Today Show, and the women held a press conference and media availability yesterday.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is the junior senator for New York and she’s been doing a lot of work on sexual abuse, rape and more in various aspects. She’s done a lot of great work on the issue of rape in the military, and in recent months, she’s been one of the leading voices to come out and say that various congressmen and senators should resign from public office when they’ve been accused of abusing women. She was one of the first senators to say that Al Franken should resign, and now she’s saying that Donald Trump should resign from office – not because of the Russian stuff and not because he’s an unhinged white supremacist and not because he is grossly unfit for public office. She says he should resign because it’s clear that he’s a serial abuser of women. So… this is what Trump has been tweeting this morning:

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

That’s a lot to unpack. First of all, would Trump go after Senator Gillibrand with this kind of language if she was a dude? Granted, he bullies the sh-t out of men too, but the way he writes “someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)” makes it sound like he’s calling her a prostitute. It’s crass and ugly, just like his face. As for Trump equating the “Russia fake news” with the “sexual abuse fake news”… well, if we’re going to draw that comparison, I don’t think it will end well for Baby Fists. The Russia investigation is so fake that very real collaborators are being served with very real criminal indictments and criminal charges (and pleading guilty too). So, obviously, the stories of sexual abuse around Bigly are equally as “fake” in that they’re completely true and worthy of further investigation.

Also: he just sounds more and more unhinged. I really feel like there’s going to be some kind of major movement this week regarding the Mueller investigation. I’m not sure if another round of indictments are coming – my vibe is that Trump is going to do something TO the FBI or Bob Mueller, like he’ll try to fire Christopher Wray or something.

Embed from Getty Images