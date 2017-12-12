Donald Trump insults Kirsten Gillibrand & claims his assault victims are fake news

Over the weekend, three women came out and said that Donald Trump harassed and/or assaulted them. These women came out last year, but they’re making a renewed push to have Donald Trump held accountable in the middle of the #MeToo conversation about harassment, abuse and assault. Megyn Kelly interviewed them on the Today Show, and the women held a press conference and media availability yesterday.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is the junior senator for New York and she’s been doing a lot of work on sexual abuse, rape and more in various aspects. She’s done a lot of great work on the issue of rape in the military, and in recent months, she’s been one of the leading voices to come out and say that various congressmen and senators should resign from public office when they’ve been accused of abusing women. She was one of the first senators to say that Al Franken should resign, and now she’s saying that Donald Trump should resign from office – not because of the Russian stuff and not because he’s an unhinged white supremacist and not because he is grossly unfit for public office. She says he should resign because it’s clear that he’s a serial abuser of women. So… this is what Trump has been tweeting this morning:
Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017
Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017
That’s a lot to unpack. First of all, would Trump go after Senator Gillibrand with this kind of language if she was a dude? Granted, he bullies the sh-t out of men too, but the way he writes “someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)” makes it sound like he’s calling her a prostitute. It’s crass and ugly, just like his face. As for Trump equating the “Russia fake news” with the “sexual abuse fake news”… well, if we’re going to draw that comparison, I don’t think it will end well for Baby Fists. The Russia investigation is so fake that very real collaborators are being served with very real criminal indictments and criminal charges (and pleading guilty too). So, obviously, the stories of sexual abuse around Bigly are equally as “fake” in that they’re completely true and worthy of further investigation.
Also: he just sounds more and more unhinged. I really feel like there’s going to be some kind of major movement this week regarding the Mueller investigation. I’m not sure if another round of indictments are coming – my vibe is that Trump is going to do something TO the FBI or Bob Mueller, like he’ll try to fire Christopher Wray or something.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I can’t with his “fake news” bullsh^t anymore. I don’t know how the press corps deals with Sanders every day. We as a country are sinking lower by the minute and each time he screams “fake news” (so presidential!) that process just accelerates.
Sanders literally infuriates me on a level that even Trump doesn’t. She literally straight-faced lies to people to convince them the media can’t be trusted. People like her are the people you should really be frightened arm. They are the driving arm of a fascist regime.
I cannot imagine that she doesn’t have an ulcer by now.
Agree, Mueller must be ready to release more details about drump’s involvement with Russia and his lord and master Putin.
She believes the media can’t be trusted, yet uses the media every day to spread her trumpshit. Makes sense… Someeone needs to mitten up trump’s fingers and put a sock in his gob. What this disgusting, lying, tantrum-chucking , anus-mouthed dicktator forgets is that he’s preaching to the converted. No one else is buying his bullschïtt.
Kaiser: I really, truly hope your feelings prove correct, because even non-Americans have had a gutful of this, this,this…errrgh!
I don’t know how reporters keep themselves calm during press briefings, especially when Suckabee goes batshit Spicer crazy like she did yesterday
I watched a clip and was yelling “but you never correct lies” when she was going on about the media making errors. I don’t know why more reporters aren’t just yelling out at her because this is all for show anyway.
I give them props on how they continually hammered Sarah about the sexual assault allegations against DT yesterday.
“She would come to my office ‘begging’ for money” translation: Trump once received an invitation to a Gillibrand fundraiser.
What I got from the tweet from the dotard this morning is, Gillibrand would sleep with him for money. Note, …”who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything to get them)” … note the part in quotation. The dotard is a 🐷.
Now he’s saying he doesn’t know the women who are accusing him of sexual inappropriate behavior. I’m waiting for someone to have a pictures of him with some of these women, let’s hear Sanders spin on this today.
he “doesn’t know them” and/or “never met them” but has “eyewitness accounts” that refute their stories? HUH?
how can he have eyewitness accounts if he never met them? dumb-a$$ doesn’t ever remember his previous lies.
From being on here, I had hope that the rest of the world would not hold this man against us, but over the weekend, I had a chance to meet someone who is very involved in international politics. He was in Geneva recently and said foreign powers don’t even want the US at the table anymore. Even though he does not support Trump, he was there representing the US, and he had trouble getting anyone to even listen to him. I’m not sure how we’ll be able to come back from this. And if we don’t get this man out of office soon, I don’t think there will be any coming back from this.
You recover from this by electing someone like Obama or Trudeau or Macron next time round. Of course I’m assuming elections won’t be rigged. I don’t believe the States rep is ruined forever. You were too great to lose it all inside a year.
“You recover from this by electing someone like Obama or Trudeau or Macron next time round.”
Trump terminating multiple agreements that were worked out under Obama tells the world that we can NEVER be trusted again, because we now go back on our word. There is no respect for agreements that were entered into under the previous president. There was a respect for continuity before that no longer exists, and I think that will have consequences for decades to come.
We are a global joke. That is why I tell people don’t judge the people of a country by their leader unless you want to be defined by 45. If not, then don’t do it to others.
I don’t understand anything anymore. Sigh.
Please read Senator G.’s response. I can’t wait to see Sanders’ lies. We all know there no depths for her. What I read in those tweets is FEAR!!
Nobody has more respect for women than you, right Orange anus?
Cos he has daughters…. oh dear, what have you done, usa???
Trump’s lawyers announced they want a second special counsel to investigate Mueller, so yeah, something’s coming soon.
Ugh. What a total shitshow this is.
Yup. Saturday Night Massacre Part II.
That crazy judge Jeannine Pirro says Mueller should be arrested. This from a woman who was driving 115 mph and whose husband was involved in criminal dealings.
I’m worried she’d be nominated for Attorney General if Sessions is fired. She’s batsh*t crazy.
yep. america is not coming back from this
Germany came back from Hitler. Of course the US can come back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, we are f-cked. Happy Christmas, America/World.
This is our reality. We HAVE to take to the streets if he gets fired, you guys.
Massive, massive protests everywhere. We absolutely cannot let them get away with this.
Yep.
YES.
If you are in the DC area, MoveOn is holding a demonstration at the Capitol at 1 pm tomorrow to protest that sh%it show of a tax bill.
Can we just collectively decide that he and his presidency is fake news and ignore him completely? I’m just so done with this moron! #notmypresident
He is a festering boil on the ass of America.
I am so tired of him yelling soundbites and calling people names. He behaves like a toddler and I have no idea how anyone supports him.
Not a boil on the ass. You can try to hide that. We can’t hide him.
LOL @ Rachel ^.^
Isn’t that functionally the tack Neville Chamberlein took? That didn’t work out well. Reality keeps rolling.
I hate him.
Words cannot describe how much I hate him
I second that emotion.
I effing despise him with every fiber of my being.
I have never felt this kind of rage before in my life. Although, as much as I hate Trump, I might hate the GOP even more. So tired of these fake-ass Patriots ruining our country.
There is no one more requlsive than he is in any part of the world, he is the lowest of the low.
With lawmakers’ holiday break coming up, it wouldn’t surprise me for some big chaotic happening to be tossed out by next weekend.
Let’s just remind ourselves how seemingly stupid some of the main characters are, and how truth and justice should prevail in the end.
I try to remind myself of that all the time hut this week it’s not working. Stupid I can deal with but diabolical and evil is what’s killing my hope.
Hi, Esmom. You are likely too young to remember Watergate. I was in my 20′s and only followed it from a distance. It took years, and names would come and go in the news [Haldeman, Ehrlichman, John Dean] We had turning points like the Saturday Night Massacre. But finally, justice. Please have hope!
I’m sorry but the American government does not know the meaning of fair and justice.
@ third ginger,
Thanks for that. Waiting for justice is becoming difficult; I appreciate your optimism.
third ginger, I was a little younger during Watergate but I do remember my parents being riveted by it when it was happening and catching bits and pieces. Studying it in high school government class was fascinating to me and sparked a lifelong interest in government/politics. This feels more hopeless to me, so your optimism makes me feel better.
Agreed. The Trump villains are up against the wall. Stiff upper lip, and all that. Those of us who believe in truth and justice are the majority. We will prevail.
I don’t believe that anymore. The sad part is I am becoming serene about it. He is going to get away with this, and this Watergate has different players and no shame.
I was thinking the other day that in about 30 years there will be a Oscar worthy film made about Donald Trump and I was trying to imagine which actor would play him. Someone that is 30-40s now and Leo is too short.
Why wait? They could just do it now. That would really burn his bum. Oh, and sign Owen Wilson up for the lead. I bet he would be fabulous as Trump and portray him as the skidmark that he is with pizazz.
I agree. It only took two years between Watergate and All the President’s Men.
Godd idea, but I prefer Jack Black for Trump.
I was going to say David Harbour from STRANGER things, but the notion of Jack Black is very appealing.
Girl do not wish that evil on David Harbour!!
He would win an Oscar!!! An over the top villain, just like my favorite DDL in THERE WILL BE BLOOD, only real. Also, thanks to Moon Beam and others for the bit of fun in these dark times!!
How about a woman playing him?
@Christin: Oh, that is perfect! And I vote for Rosie O’Donnell.
I can’t think of anyone disgusting enough to play him. Even with prosthetics. Wait, maybe Johnny Depp. He already played Trump once and he is pretty gross himself lol.
It’s going to be the best HBO show ever. It’s just a shame we have to be a part of the real thing.
He’s abhorrent. I’m utterly appalled. I reported his tweet on Gillibrand. I retweeted her response. Also I’m now following her.
Thanks for reminding me, I won’t follow that moron but I do report his tweets regularly.
At this point, you can literally pinpoint to an escalation in Cheeto’s level of rage and it will correlate to an action in the Mueller investigation.
Judging by Cheeto’s tweeting today, it wouldn’t surprise me if something game-changing occurred regarding the investigation into collusion/obstruction of justice. Whether it’s firing Mueller, or an indictment of Kushner — something big is about to happen.
I do believe you are right.
If he does manage to get rid of Mueller, then let’s hope history repeats itself, because this is what led to Nixon’s ultimate demise.
He’s really not good at strategy, is he? He’s so obvious. That is part of the reason the Mueller investigation is moving so fast: Trump goes on national forums and broadcasts that he is obstructing justice.
Where’s Eric? Need some good news that something like what you’re saying will happen soon.
Yup, could use some of his optimism and insight right about now.
Maybe he went to Alabama to help Jerusha. We miss you Eric! Oh dear, it just occurred to me that he is in CA. Praying you and your loved ones are Okay Eric.
I think Bannon flipped. The Mercers pull their funding and Bannon issues some statement about how he doesn’t even have a lawyer. The lady doth protest too much. If Bannon flipped then he will only eagerly turn on Kushner and Ivanka.
Eventually they will all turn on each other, because that is what purely selfish people with no morals or ethics do.
**clapping hands and jumping up and down**
I really hate this man.
Me too
That tweet completely butchered the English language. I doubt this man could pass a remedial English class, so I don’t really want to hear about his degree from the Wharton School of Business that his daddy probably paid for 50 years ago. Also his rebuttal to the TV watching report was hilarious. He used it as an opportunity to insult Don Lemon.
Thanks for this, Moon Beam. I have been an English professor for many years, and Trump’s use of language is very painful. I certainly understand that it may not be on the same level as his destruction of foreign and domestic policy, but his jumbled writing is proof of his jumbled thinking, and that is frightening.
You may find this amusing, albeit non-revelatory:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2016/03/18/trumps-grammar-in-speeches-just-below-6th-grade-level-study-finds/?utm_term=.1c8b9c659ed4
Trump had a garden variety bachelor’s degree in economics from U Penn, which includes the Wharton school. The undergraduate program shares teachers with Wharton. One of those famous Wharton professors pronounced Trump as the dumbest goddamn student he ever had, and said Trump entered UPenn thinking he already knew everything. His fellow students remember him as never prepared and uninterested in studying, I assume he took the rich kid’s route to the degree because he certainly didn’t do the work himself.
Trump transferred under murky circumstances from a Jesuit school that certainly could have provided an economics degree. He got in as a family favor. My bet is that he was bounced from the first school, either for flunking courses or cheating or something else that the Jesuits wouldn’t allow. He was no scholar, his motivation was keeping out of that stupid war in Vietnam.
I also think Trump did something really serious to get trundled off to military school at 13. Not normal for the son of a rich businessman. I suspect an ultimatum from a judge or his school, or uncontrollable violence against family.
Two male senators called for his resignation on the sexual assault issue before Gillibrand; not a word from Trump.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski both demanded Al Franken’s resignation; not a word about Trump. They must be called out for their hypocrisy
Isn’t Booker black? I say that not to otherize him but because usually it’s the black guy who Donald attacks.
They don’t hit the right people. Pull the rug from under his most prominent supporters, and chop of the head like you do any snake, that means Mitch and Ryan. Go after them hard. Bannon would probably be a proxy against his will if you played it right.
I would dig so hard on McConnell, Lindsay G, Ryan, all the Californians, purple staters and ex-tea partiers. Smear them with policy failures and some bad behavior and get them out so you can impeach 45 and protect the special investigator. Someone has to be Machiavelli for the Dems.
Yes, I agree something is coming. As the water worryingly recedes before a tsunami, so is the sudden silence from Mueller terrifying.
The twitterers I read say this is far bigger than it looks, that it’s global and pervasive and is going to be dealt with for years. I sincerely hope for the good of the country and world that our most visible corner is dealt with sooner rather than later.
Just like the transgendered soldiers didnt cost anywhere near as much as the US military spends on viagra- Mueller doesnt cost anywhere near as much as the US spends on Trumps’s golfing days.
Trump is just a fool. All the time. Sad!
American citizens should fight for the education of their children, this time we’re living in has showed us how important critical thinking is. Investing in education is what got civilisation up to this point and lack of it is what got us where we are today. No doubt. The electoral voting is ridiculous we need an overall change. Without change democracy and that freedom we are Always starting wars for and advertise is not going to last
This “man” is disgusting.
How do people who voted for him sleep at night? How do his supporters can follow him still? Do any of the Despicable question his sanity, his lack of leadership, the way he ‘leads” America down the drain, his “fake news’ line 45 feed them? Are they that racist and want so badly to erase the last 8 years that anything goes far and beyond democracy, respect? i am so sick of this BS. Every time I read a Pete Souza former Obama/white House photographer’s tweets/IG one can see a clear contrast and can’t help but feel nostalgia for an era that wasn’t perfect but gather admiration, class and respect to boundaries regardless for who you stand for. But No: 45 leads America IQ down to the ground. Which country can still the US as the land of Democracy and Human rights?
I feel like I had a bit of an epiphany this morning listening to NPR interview an Alabama voter. He voted for Trump and will vote for Moore even though he said it feels “dirty” for one reason only: abortion. He thinks all Democrats are “pro abortion.” That’s why so many people stand by Trump (as if he’s given any thought to abortion or pro-choice perspectives) and will vote for Moore. He said “Moore MAY have assaulted women and girls but Jones is ok with murdering millions of people.” That in a nutshell is what we are up against. As irrational and hypocritical and misguided as they may be, there’s no budging some people, many people, for this single issue alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s sadly true that many will still vote for a pedophile so they won’t give any Democrat a seat as opposed to vote with a clear conscience and sound reasoning. For G.d sake, a pedophile is about to be elected. A pedophile! and you know they are the same people who say Mohamed was a pedophile himself.. It’s do as I say not as I do. It’s ‘your backyard is a junk lot but don’t come to mine as it’s none of your business”. I hope the suckers who voted for 45 will feel the pain when their Medicare and over healthcare options are not to their liking AT ALL. ” they follow their prophet, their prophet knows when he will jump the ship with their whole loot.
Kaiser, I’m glad you placed “Donald Trump insults Kirsten Gillibrand” and “Calls his assault victims fake news” beside each other in the headline, because one of them means the other can’t be true. That disgusting, sexist insult robs him of any and all credibility in his “the assault victims are lying” claims. Not that credibility is a thing that matters anymore. He bragged about this shit on tape, remember?!?
My god. I just don’t know how much more I can take in before I lose it. The president of the United f*cking States is publicly Slut-Shaming a sitting female senator while openly campaigning to elect a pedophile. THIS IS F*CKING CRAZY. NOTHING IS NORMAL. Everything is f*cked ip and worse than we ever dreamed it would be.
But that’s why we have to keep disrupting and resisting. He is in every way unfit for office and we can’t stop fighting with the means we have until every single one of these creatures and the vermin that allowed this to happen is out. We can do this and we will. Not my president, ever, and hopefully it’s official pretty soon.
He’s a loser. That’s all.
I wish his hair would catch on fire instead of beautiful California
