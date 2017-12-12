“Kit Harington has been moonlighting as a Christmas tree salesman” links

Nueva foto de Kit Harington, en Escocia, cargando un árbol de navidad 💖❄🎄 pic.twitter.com/0e5qPmFO8L
Kit Harington moonlights as a Christmas tree salesman in Scotland (he was maybe helping out someone in Rose Leslie’s family). I love this. [Wonderwall]
Will Meghan Markle wear Victoria Beckham for the engagement portrait? [LaineyGossip]
Clever kitty can open his own treats drawer. [Dlisted]
Kevin Love has a hot girlfriend and now I’m sad. [Moe Jackson]
A Republican quit the party because of the RNC’s support of Roy Moore. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump is apparently furious with Nikki Haley. [Pajiba]
Daniel Day-Lewis supports Phantom Thread in NYC. [JustJared]
James Corden got a Christmas kiss from a famous dude. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I’m sorry but Haley Atwell’s dress might be the worst. [GFY]
“Clever kitty can open his own treats drawer.”
Last month I kept finding cupboards that were open in weird places – bathroom vanity, kitchen (but cupboards we don’t really use), etc. I was home alone one night watching creepy stuff on youtube and heard this slow creepy *creeeeeakkkkkk* and went into the kitchen to find a cupboard open. This happened like 3 times that night – and every time it happened the dog jumped up from the couch barking like mad. So it was incredibly unsettling whenever it happened. Couldn’t find a reason for it. So clearly – I was convinced there was a dickish cupboard opening ghost afoot, and was texting my husband freaking out.
Then I started finding things in weird places. Like the box of cat treats – rooms away from where I left it. Happened a couple of times, still pretty creepy.
I came home from work one afternoon, and found the dogs food cupboard open – and chewed up wet dog food container.
APPARENTLY – this was all Fynn, our tabby, who I’d put on a diet two weeks or so prior. I caught her in the act the afternoon of the dog food acquisition opening the damn cupboard and trying to tip over the dogs food container. The cupboards have magnetic things that keep them closed, so it’s relatively impressive that she managed it. I guess every time the dog freaked out the night it happened multiple times she’d take off through to the dining room, so I never was able to catch her in the act or even see her at the scene of the crime. She’s been dragging this box of cat treats around as well. Creepy little bugger.
That is too funny. Cats are so intelligent.
RE: Nikki Haley – I was surprised she said what she said, but I was here for it. Although, eyeroll to practically everything else in her career.
RE: Meghan Markle – I don’t think she will be wearing Victoria Beckham, but I look forward to watching her style. Even prior to the announcement, I couldn’t quite figure out her style. Not to say that style has to be constant, but perhaps it’s because she wasn’t a well known celebrity. For high-profile celebs, there are enough photos to see a clear style evolution.
RE Megs – I don’t think it will be VB either even though Victoria’s clothing is looking wonderful these days. Maybe a label based in London, I’d love to see her wear Self Portrait but it seems a bit risky giving her new life in a conservative family.
You could definitely tell VB was “influenced” (heavy emphasis on the quotes) by Roland Mouret. I’m not sure what their relationship is now, but I also have been liking the progression of her label.
@HH – Yes 100% Roland is a huge inspiration for her brand. I heard he doesn’t own the rights to his label anymore so not sure what he is up to.
I love her.
Haley Atwell is amazingly gorgeous, but unless she is being styled by someone else, I find most of what she wears pretty egregious. Still and will always love her, especially for this:
https://i.imgur.com/uXcqxUi.mp4
RE Lord Snow – He seems like he wants to be normal so much and not into the fame but part of me wishes he was doing 5 million interviews and photoshoots because he looks *gorgeous* in the show. In short, he is wonderful to look at, whether he has Longclaw on his arm or flogging Christmas trees.
The whole GOT cast seem kind of irritated by fame but whatever they need to just get over it. lol
I thought this was very cute that he’s down to earth enough to pitch in to help the in-laws at Christmas! That’s attractive.
Isn’t it something how when a celebrity performs a completely normal act, us regular folks are so surprised by it?
It’s really cute. When are they getting married? They seem pretty low key.
I’m sure Kit’s appearance in Scotland had nothing to do with Laird Leslie’s comments about welfare recipients and his failure to pay taxes.
Welp what did he say, is he Rose’s father?
He is Roses father and Tory politician in Scotland. He said people were crying crocodile tears over possible government welfare cuts. Then people found out he owes council tax
Interesting – Rose Leslie’s fam own Wardhall Castle, etc. I know nothing!
