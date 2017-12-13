Donald Trump: ‘The deck was stacked against’ the Republican in Alabama

“We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning.” – Donald Trump, May 2016.
Donald Trump lost the popular vote by more than 3 million votes. His inauguration crowd size was easily eclipsed the next day by the Women’s March, when millions of women and allies around the world decided that they would not go quietly. The first year of Trump’s presidency has been full of self-destruction, self-inflicted wounds, treason, pettiness and cruelty. It’s worth noting that Trump only actually has a few “accomplishments” this year – he hasn’t even finished ramming through that terrible tax bill, and there are no other legislative accomplishments. Now that Democrat Doug Jones has been elected to Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat in Alabama, you’ve gotta wonder… how is Trump really reacting to this cacophony of L’s?
Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017
IT NEVER ENDS. That’s the motto of the Bigly administration, isn’t it? But this is my favorite:
The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017
The deck was stacked against the Republican IN ALABAMA. A state that most Republicans win by 30 points in statewide elections.
Meanwhile, it’s not all fun and games. I still feel strongly that Trump is going to make some kind of move this week to kneecap the Mueller investigation in some way. Some of the FBI agents working on the Russia probe apparently called Trump an “idiot” in emails, which… sounds about normal. Who amongst us has NOT called Donald Trump an idiot in an email?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Need to continue to resist. Women’s marches going on January 20th. I went to Washington and marched and plan to go to Philadelphia in January. RESIST.
I completely agree regarding the need to continue to resist! I also marched in DC last year and plan to march this year (with my sons) in Providence, RI.
I will be marching for the 2nd year in Sacramento! RESIST!
I wonder if there will be any in the Jackson, MS area in January. I can’t find anything online but I want to participate.
I hope you can attend! It was an incredible experience of solidarity. That morning I woke up and I just felt called and compelled to action, to protest for all of humanity. I truly believe women have the power to solve many of the problems we are facing. Look at our ability to mobilize, protest and make our voices heard with the women’s march and the #metoo movement. We are powerful
My sister was pregnant with twins and stuck at home with her 1 1/2 year old during the march this year. I marched with her best friend (we also were all Women Studies students together in college) and I sent my sister photos and videos through out the morning of the march and she was so moved, she cried.
I hope my sister can march with me this year and hope you march as well!
Thanks! That is very encouraging. I hope your sister gets to go too. I have serious social anxiety but I am going to buck up and do it this time and really start finding ways to help make changes.
i was new in town and didn’t have any of my own friends to go with but my sister’s best friend reached out and invited me to march with her group. It was actually a very warm experience and it was truly the sisterhood.
Make a protest sign and maybe bring dog if you go by yourself? or try and get hooked up with a local group ahead of time! or start asking friends now if they would like to join you!
Last night’s tweet was written by an aide; it is too measured and sane to be him. This morning’s tweet is all Trump and he’s probably just warming up. He’ll be pushing McConnell to shove that tax vote through before Jones is seated.
the use of the word ‘mightily’ gave it away
He is now back to bashing the media and promoting Fox & Friends.
Expect major Republican criticism of Mueller in the next few days. They know now that the clock in ticking.
Except they went no where with the questioning of Rosenstein. From what I read Rosenstein calmly told them there was no ethical breach or reason for him to fire Mueller.
They can go pound sand.
Yeah I thought the same thing. I think it’s because a lot of people were saying they couldn’t wait to see his twitter tantrum this morning, so an aide probably stepped in. I, like Maxine Waters, thought he was probably downing Diet Cokes and throwing the cans at the TV. A lot of people predicted he’d bring up his endorsement of Luther Strange and distance himself from Moore. Did you see Anderson Cooper’s response? Hilarious.
I expected a complete and total meltdown on twitter by Trump. So guessing someone took his phone from him so he couldn’t.
Does bigly even know what a GENERAL ELECTION is?!?!??!?! LORS JESUS GIVE ME STRENGTH.
You’re full of shit, you motherf@&%ing, Fat Old Dotard. Shut your anus piehole!
PS-Luther Strange LOST after YOU endorsed him. Loser, loser, loser!!
Congrats Jerusha. All the hard work you all did paid off.
I second that, Jerusha! Congrats and much thanks for your work and wonderful comments. So thrilled for you and Bama!
And yes, baby fists is weeping with impotent rage and should just shut the f## k up.
Congrats Jerusha. You worked really hard. And black people (shout out to black women especially) showed up and didn’t let suppression tactics overcome them.
But yeah, what a moron. Strange’s numbers went up after he endorsed him? He still lost!!! Jake Tapper tweeted out the transcript of the Trump robocall and it was bananas. The term “Make America Great Again agenda” is just full on fascism.
Someone on CNN pointed out that the last three candidates Trump has endorsed have lost. They also mentioned Bannon was finished over his support of Moore.
Dotard = touch of political death. I did read on twitter that it was Bannon and Con-way who pushed him to keep endorsing No-More. I hope he turns his wrath on them.
Thank you so much for all of your hard work, Jerusha! I think Alabama has really inspired a lot of people and given them hope when they were starting to lose it.
How’s he going to blame Hillary for this one?
Oh, he’ll find a way to blame both Hillary and Obama. So pathetic.
Not sure if he will but my deplorable city newspaper commenters cannot stop taking about Hillary and Bill, in response to any criticism of Trump or Moore or anything GOP. It is insane.
Yup I’m seeing the same shit on social media. “Bill Clinton! Hillary!” in response to any criticism of Moore. So sad.
They must be so disappointed that they can’t drag Obama into this. Thank you, Barack, for always being above-board ♥
Good Lord, Clinton was president in the LAST CENTURY. We are now nearly 20 years past his second term. Will they ever get over it???
This one is blamed on Schumer and Pelosi. Remember, Jones is their “puppet.”
Lol. I hope he has fun in his twitter rabbit hole. He’s out in a year, at most. We just flipped a seat in Alabama, all of these sexual predators that are resigning are opening space for more special elections, and we have a path to taking the senate next year. If it even takes that long, because now that republicans know how royally f*cked they are they might move to impeach sooner as a last-ditch effort to save their asses.
the fact that the current GOP prez and the RNC endorsed and supported a racist pedophile, in their desperation to gain/maintain power, will haunt them for the rest of time.
unless they wise up, and refuse to support any candidate that has any racist background or sexual impropriety accusations against him/her, they’re toast.
There’s no way that first Tweet was from Trump, right? Way too coherent and non-whiny.
General consensus in the responses are that it was an aide.
I was actually really relieved when I read the tweets. The first one sounds sane (probably not him, as everyone said). Even the second one, while someone spilled a box of exclamation points all over it, could have been a lot worse. That’s what we’re shooting for these days, right? It could have been worse? He didn’t declare martial law in Alabama? He didn’t shoot off some missiles somewhere to distract everybody? He didn’t accuse a member of Congress of prostituting herself for his favors?
A lot of my friends are saying not to get too excited, that Republicans ran a literal pedophile and Democrats couldn’t get 50% of the vote. Alabama isn’t blue yet. But I think it’s a good sign. The most encouraging thing was the turnout. There are a lot of young people, college-educated people, people especially living in the cities, people from more diverse backgrounds, who tend to skew more liberal than some of the older whiter folks in the more rural areas. This election mobilized some of them to come out who don’t usually vote, especially in midterm and special elections. If more people voted, I think the government would have to reflect the people more accurately than it currently does. If everyone stays engaged, we have hope.
I honestly think it’s because last night so many people (myself included) thought he would go on a tirade. Someone probably advised him against that. However some people I follow on Twitter (I think Deray of Shaun King maybe) said he would try to distance himself from Moore and talk about his Strange endorsement.
Ugh, I think all the coke Donald drinks during the day makes him even more delussional. Even you supporters are not buying your lies too. Considering Alabama is historicaly a red state we should give credit where it is due. Those Christians they appeal to do not believe you and voted probably (at least soe of them) because of the facts – the fact being that sexual abuse of minors is sort of against Christian, family values. Just as simple as that
Some of them voted because they’re stupid. I was a poll watcher yesterday. After one woman voted and fed her ballot into the scanner I heard her say, “Roy Moore is a Republican, ain’t he?” Obviously didn’t know the issues, didn’t know the candidate, just knew Rethuglican. Talk about shit for brains.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is pathetic. And THANK YOU!!!
When I was a kid, around 8 years old, my stepfather dragged us from New Mexico to be near his parents in Tennessee. My mother was politically aware and active – still is – and the 72 election was coming up. She still talks with frustration and disbelief about talking to his folks about various local candidates about what their stand on the issues was. Their response, invariably, was that ‘he was a good ol’ boy from the holler’, so of course they were going to vote for him. Some things in too many places that tend to be rural down there have never changed.
People like that are the worst.
Cheers to you, Jerusha! I know you’ve been working hard with this campaign – and the hard work paid off.
Congrats, Jerusha!
Those “Christians” proved they aren’t following the values Christ put forward. Vote for a guy who molested teenage girls? There is no justification for that.
(All those Bible thumpers in my family can s*ck it today. Happy Hanukkah to me!)
This kinda says it all.
http://twitter.com/camil0guzman/status/940710395618226176
I love it, Jerusha. The anti-choice forces at work in this election are really a cult. They worship the unborn to the exclusion of anyone who is actually born. It is their “ticket to heaven” much like the stance against the LGBT community.
They basically said it’s ok that Roy Moore might be a pedophile (even though I’m sure they don’t think he really is) because DOUG JONES KILLS BAYYYBEEEZZZ!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In what universe?
The one he resides in, in his head.
Yes and he was endorsed by Bannon also. But her knew he was going to lose.
Right? Jones was the long shot. Alabama hasn’t elected a Democrat senator in nearly 30 years, and the last one they did turned Republican! The odds were stacked against JONES, not Moore, and he beat them (just barely, against a disgusting monster of an opponent).
Dump will never, ever admit defeat, a mistake, or any wrong doing though, so I’m not surprised, and sadly his devotees will believe him.
To me this is the icing on the Jeff Sessions cake. Trump was all about that racist elf and gave him a huge job, but then Sessions had to recuse himself from Russia, leading to the Mueller investigation, which is going to take a lot of people, hopefully Trump included, down, and now they’ve lost Session’s old Senate seat. Love it.
Alabama going blue for Jones is a balm to my soul after watching my state go red for Trump for the first time in forty years last year. At least most of the idiots who voted for him in PA in 2016 are starting to realize they were had.
It is a nice bit of poetic justice, isn’t it? I love I but also know we have a long way to go before the worst the trash is thrown out for good. Last night proved it is indeed possible, which is encouraging.
@Veronica
Unfortunately my mom was one of those PA voters (she was going to vote 3rd Party because she didn’t like HRC either, but some Trumpster friends convinced her last minute). I remember her “confessing” to me that she voted for Trump and that by the time she reached her car in the parking lot she was asking herself what she had just done. I told her that even though I was disappointed I was glad that she realized her mistake. She’s really grown to hate Trump and is anxiously awaiting his impeachment. Here’s hoping there are more PA voters who feel the same way!
Well, I think we all know there’s no way that 45 wrote that first tweet. Like, there’s essence of him but on the whole it sounds way too measured to have come from his tiny hands. I’m willing to bet that he belched up some word salad and an aide hastily reworded it after he yelled it from the toilet and tried to get it on Twitter before he could post it himself .
Unfortunately, 45 being who he is knew that he couldn’t just leave it at that without reminding everyone how much this has nothing to do with him and how it is no way his fault that Moore lost and really it isn’t about him backing a pedophile (whose horse doesn’t even like him if the pictures are anything to go from) it’s about the fact that when he backed the equally lunatic Strange, his numbers went up because of HIM.
Sadly, I would have to agree that 45 isn’t going to let this humiliation go unanswered. He’s going to lash out in some way – I just don’t know if that will be Mueller or something else terrible that hurt a lot of vulnerable people.
This comment made me laugh from start to finish, so thank you! 👊
As usual he’s passing off the blame to someone else.
The buck stops…somewhere else.
Always.
I pray the resistance continues. Trump has had success though in ramming through and filling lifetime judgeships with incompetent, ultra conservative a-holes that will be a detriment for years to come. No one’s paying much attention right now, but Trump & the Rethugs are stacking the courts.
Yeah, the courts are more what I’m worried about right now. The short-sightedness of a lot of people in the 2016 elections really astounds me. I feel like a lot of them are only getting now exactly how much influence this man has on us for years to come.
Me too. The spate of candidates rated “not qualified” by the ABA is startling. Some with unanimous not qualified ratings! But it’s not because the candidates are lacking, it’s because the ABA, a non-partisan organization, is totes liberally biased, guys! Never mind that Talley “forgot” to mention that his wife currently works for the White House and one of the others raised concerns that he’d be unable to separate his role as a judge from that of an activist. As Lovett said on PSA, bottomless bad faith.
Well it looks like the Ghostbuster, married to WH staffer, nominee is going bust. I read on twitter that Chuck Grassley had deep concerns about that one and another potential Article III for TX. Those two were allegedly dropped. Hear’s hoping!
He is a walking, talking episode of toddler time.
Hahahaha. I trolled him this morning! God trump is pathetic.
he’s maniac tweeting from the toilet this morning
How was the deck stacked against the Republican candidate? It’s a RED state!
A red state that suppresses the vote rights of black people. Bigly stacked indeed.
If by “deck stacked against him” he meant that Alabama learned the facts and resisted the thought of electing a pedophile to the Senate, then yes that is true. I applaud Alabama.
that header picture
*shook*
I’d like to take this moment to give a hearty “thank you” to the black women of America, who seem to be one of the few demographics in this country persistently interested in maintaining some semblance of integrity in our democracy.
I will never stop being impressed by and admiring the black women of America as a demographic whole. I also say thank you. Dammit, your integrity stays strong, and you lead the rest of us shamefacedly behind you.
THIS. ALL. OF. THIS!!!
I will forever be amazed at how much that demographic has to overcome, and how they don’t stop trying to overcome.
+1000000000000000
Yes! The voter turn out from this demographic was beyond impressive. It was an incredible showing from these women. I am sure many people had to take time off work, find child care, etc. to get to the polls to vote, and I am so thankful for their efforts.
As a white woman in a solidly blue state, I am really struggling for how to make a difference among white women. The non-family members I am close with are already progressive. My grandmother is conservative, and I have spoken with her at length. But how do I make an impact on white women in other states? Sometimes I feel like I don’t have anything in common with them other than gender. I am not religious, I am not a mother, I am not married, I am not conservative. I just don’t know how to find some kind of common ground on which to build an argument that would appeal to them and also reach them. Our democracy depends on finding the answer to this question, so I will continue to brainstorm. If anyone has any ideas, let me know!
“The odds were stacked against” an alleged pedo? You don’t say, Cheeto breath! What a genius.
USA Today gets it right-“trump not fit to clean Obama’s toilets.”
http://www.salon.com/2017/12/13/usa-today-delivers-the-harshest-criticism-of-donald-trump-yet/
As many others in the news media were pointing out last night, USA Today is not known for strong political opinions on any issue so that was really telling.
Yep. Let us not forget that the President, from the highest office in the land, all but called a sitting US senator a whore yesterday. I hope he gets kidney stones from all the Diet Coke, and that’s the kindest way I can put it. He has to go.
“Odds stacked against.” Just another lie/excuse/buck passing. Nearly everyone, tv talking heads, Dotard, bannon, Repub leadership, even Kaiser thought Judge Child Molester would win. But the Deplorables(and that’s exactly what they are)will eat it up. Total inability to analyze why they lost. Sorry, Moore lost because nearly 100% of our African-American citizens know that you and he are horrible people and they made a statement. They know the issues, your cultists know Breitbart talking points. That’s the difference.
So, both Moore and Trump are talking about mail in ballots. On the horizon for 2018…even more voter restrictions/suppressions. The Republicans can’t win elections without them.
The Alabama Secretary of State said last night that while the mail in ballots might alter the margin enough to trigger the automatic recount, he didn’t think that they would and they weren’t likely to change the final outcome
They are so used to winning by cheating that they are shocked, absolutely shocked.
And they put so much work into that voter suppression!
The thing that still concerns me is that so many white men and women voted Moore. If it wasn’t for the black men and women who came out in droves to vote they’d be stuck with a pedo in office.
Oh my god – watching the house judiciary committee…feel sick….
Um did you see that Mitch McConnell just announced he’s going to wait another month to seat Jones until after Republicans vote on the tax plan.
I seriously want to scream right now.
I have literally never felt such intense loathing for politicians as I have for McConnell in this past year. I’ve had politicians I’ve disliked. I’ve had politicians I didn’t agree with. But outright, if this man’s car was stuck in the path of an oncoming train, I would just walk away whistling.
I just have to say. I LOVE the pictures you choose for this orange monster!!
Yes, it’s truly sad how the deck was stacked against Moore. You can’t even be a racist pedophile in this country anymore without losing the popular vote. Sad.
Oh, Eff off, you Big Whiny Orange Baby. I knew you couldn’t do it, be a gracious loser, after pushing so hard for Roy. You proved me right.
Came here to say cacophony is my all time favorite word and I NEVER see it used so I squealed, especially in an article about the glimmer of hope that is Jones. Just wanted to say weird little thank you!
Better get ready, Drumpf. Texas is looking to replace Cruz with a D.
On to the next big worry, NET NEUTRALITY!
OMG net neutrality is such a big deal. I am terrified if the Internet is left to big business. UGH.
