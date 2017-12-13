Donald Trump: ‘The deck was stacked against’ the Republican in Alabama

Embed from Getty Images

“We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning.” – Donald Trump, May 2016.

Donald Trump lost the popular vote by more than 3 million votes. His inauguration crowd size was easily eclipsed the next day by the Women’s March, when millions of women and allies around the world decided that they would not go quietly. The first year of Trump’s presidency has been full of self-destruction, self-inflicted wounds, treason, pettiness and cruelty. It’s worth noting that Trump only actually has a few “accomplishments” this year – he hasn’t even finished ramming through that terrible tax bill, and there are no other legislative accomplishments. Now that Democrat Doug Jones has been elected to Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat in Alabama, you’ve gotta wonder… how is Trump really reacting to this cacophony of L’s?

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

IT NEVER ENDS. That’s the motto of the Bigly administration, isn’t it? But this is my favorite:

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

The deck was stacked against the Republican IN ALABAMA. A state that most Republicans win by 30 points in statewide elections.

Meanwhile, it’s not all fun and games. I still feel strongly that Trump is going to make some kind of move this week to kneecap the Mueller investigation in some way. Some of the FBI agents working on the Russia probe apparently called Trump an “idiot” in emails, which… sounds about normal. Who amongst us has NOT called Donald Trump an idiot in an email?

