Donald Trump: ‘The deck was stacked against’ the Republican in Alabama

Embed from Getty Images

“We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning.” – Donald Trump, May 2016.

Donald Trump lost the popular vote by more than 3 million votes. His inauguration crowd size was easily eclipsed the next day by the Women’s March, when millions of women and allies around the world decided that they would not go quietly. The first year of Trump’s presidency has been full of self-destruction, self-inflicted wounds, treason, pettiness and cruelty. It’s worth noting that Trump only actually has a few “accomplishments” this year – he hasn’t even finished ramming through that terrible tax bill, and there are no other legislative accomplishments. Now that Democrat Doug Jones has been elected to Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat in Alabama, you’ve gotta wonder… how is Trump really reacting to this cacophony of L’s?

IT NEVER ENDS. That’s the motto of the Bigly administration, isn’t it? But this is my favorite:

The deck was stacked against the Republican IN ALABAMA. A state that most Republicans win by 30 points in statewide elections.

Meanwhile, it’s not all fun and games. I still feel strongly that Trump is going to make some kind of move this week to kneecap the Mueller investigation in some way. Some of the FBI agents working on the Russia probe apparently called Trump an “idiot” in emails, which… sounds about normal. Who amongst us has NOT called Donald Trump an idiot in an email?

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

93 Responses to “Donald Trump: ‘The deck was stacked against’ the Republican in Alabama”

  1. cathy says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Need to continue to resist. Women’s marches going on January 20th. I went to Washington and marched and plan to go to Philadelphia in January. RESIST.

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      December 13, 2017 at 8:49 am

      I completely agree regarding the need to continue to resist! I also marched in DC last year and plan to march this year (with my sons) in Providence, RI.

      Reply
    • mary says:
      December 13, 2017 at 9:10 am

      I will be marching for the 2nd year in Sacramento! RESIST!

      Reply
    • gatorbait says:
      December 13, 2017 at 9:37 am

      I wonder if there will be any in the Jackson, MS area in January. I can’t find anything online but I want to participate.

      Reply
      • mary says:
        December 13, 2017 at 9:52 am

        I hope you can attend! It was an incredible experience of solidarity. That morning I woke up and I just felt called and compelled to action, to protest for all of humanity. I truly believe women have the power to solve many of the problems we are facing. Look at our ability to mobilize, protest and make our voices heard with the women’s march and the #metoo movement. We are powerful

        My sister was pregnant with twins and stuck at home with her 1 1/2 year old during the march this year. I marched with her best friend (we also were all Women Studies students together in college) and I sent my sister photos and videos through out the morning of the march and she was so moved, she cried.

        I hope my sister can march with me this year and hope you march as well!

      • gatorbait says:
        December 13, 2017 at 10:17 am

        Thanks! That is very encouraging. I hope your sister gets to go too. I have serious social anxiety but I am going to buck up and do it this time and really start finding ways to help make changes.

      • mary says:
        December 13, 2017 at 11:50 am

        i was new in town and didn’t have any of my own friends to go with but my sister’s best friend reached out and invited me to march with her group. It was actually a very warm experience and it was truly the sisterhood.

        Make a protest sign and maybe bring dog if you go by yourself? or try and get hooked up with a local group ahead of time! or start asking friends now if they would like to join you!

  2. lightpurple says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Last night’s tweet was written by an aide; it is too measured and sane to be him. This morning’s tweet is all Trump and he’s probably just warming up. He’ll be pushing McConnell to shove that tax vote through before Jones is seated.

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Does bigly even know what a GENERAL ELECTION is?!?!??!?! LORS JESUS GIVE ME STRENGTH.

    Reply
  4. Jerusha says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:28 am

    You’re full of shit, you motherf@&%ing, Fat Old Dotard. Shut your anus piehole!

    PS-Luther Strange LOST after YOU endorsed him. Loser, loser, loser!!

    Reply
  5. Jada kiss says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:30 am

    How’s he going to blame Hillary for this one?

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Lol. I hope he has fun in his twitter rabbit hole. He’s out in a year, at most. We just flipped a seat in Alabama, all of these sexual predators that are resigning are opening space for more special elections, and we have a path to taking the senate next year. If it even takes that long, because now that republicans know how royally f*cked they are they might move to impeach sooner as a last-ditch effort to save their asses.

    Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      December 13, 2017 at 9:22 am

      the fact that the current GOP prez and the RNC endorsed and supported a racist pedophile, in their desperation to gain/maintain power, will haunt them for the rest of time.

      unless they wise up, and refuse to support any candidate that has any racist background or sexual impropriety accusations against him/her, they’re toast.

      Reply
  7. Insomniac says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:36 am

    There’s no way that first Tweet was from Trump, right? Way too coherent and non-whiny.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      December 13, 2017 at 7:54 am

      General consensus in the responses are that it was an aide.

      Reply
      • Amy Tennant says:
        December 13, 2017 at 9:29 am

        I was actually really relieved when I read the tweets. The first one sounds sane (probably not him, as everyone said). Even the second one, while someone spilled a box of exclamation points all over it, could have been a lot worse. That’s what we’re shooting for these days, right? It could have been worse? He didn’t declare martial law in Alabama? He didn’t shoot off some missiles somewhere to distract everybody? He didn’t accuse a member of Congress of prostituting herself for his favors?
        A lot of my friends are saying not to get too excited, that Republicans ran a literal pedophile and Democrats couldn’t get 50% of the vote. Alabama isn’t blue yet. But I think it’s a good sign. The most encouraging thing was the turnout. There are a lot of young people, college-educated people, people especially living in the cities, people from more diverse backgrounds, who tend to skew more liberal than some of the older whiter folks in the more rural areas. This election mobilized some of them to come out who don’t usually vote, especially in midterm and special elections. If more people voted, I think the government would have to reflect the people more accurately than it currently does. If everyone stays engaged, we have hope.

      • Moon Beam says:
        December 13, 2017 at 10:13 am

        I honestly think it’s because last night so many people (myself included) thought he would go on a tirade. Someone probably advised him against that. However some people I follow on Twitter (I think Deray of Shaun King maybe) said he would try to distance himself from Moore and talk about his Strange endorsement.

  8. SM says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Ugh, I think all the coke Donald drinks during the day makes him even more delussional. Even you supporters are not buying your lies too. Considering Alabama is historicaly a red state we should give credit where it is due. Those Christians they appeal to do not believe you and voted probably (at least soe of them) because of the facts – the fact being that sexual abuse of minors is sort of against Christian, family values. Just as simple as that

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:53 am

    He thinks REPUBLICANS had the odds stacked against them in ALABAMA?!?
    In what universe?

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      December 13, 2017 at 8:00 am

      The one he resides in, in his head.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      December 13, 2017 at 8:25 am

      Right? Jones was the long shot. Alabama hasn’t elected a Democrat senator in nearly 30 years, and the last one they did turned Republican! The odds were stacked against JONES, not Moore, and he beat them (just barely, against a disgusting monster of an opponent).
      Dump will never, ever admit defeat, a mistake, or any wrong doing though, so I’m not surprised, and sadly his devotees will believe him.

      To me this is the icing on the Jeff Sessions cake. Trump was all about that racist elf and gave him a huge job, but then Sessions had to recuse himself from Russia, leading to the Mueller investigation, which is going to take a lot of people, hopefully Trump included, down, and now they’ve lost Session’s old Senate seat. Love it.

      Reply
      • Veronica says:
        December 13, 2017 at 8:48 am

        Alabama going blue for Jones is a balm to my soul after watching my state go red for Trump for the first time in forty years last year. At least most of the idiots who voted for him in PA in 2016 are starting to realize they were had.

      • Esmom says:
        December 13, 2017 at 9:45 am

        It is a nice bit of poetic justice, isn’t it? I love I but also know we have a long way to go before the worst the trash is thrown out for good. Last night proved it is indeed possible, which is encouraging.

      • smcollins says:
        December 13, 2017 at 10:17 am

        @Veronica
        Unfortunately my mom was one of those PA voters (she was going to vote 3rd Party because she didn’t like HRC either, but some Trumpster friends convinced her last minute). I remember her “confessing” to me that she voted for Trump and that by the time she reached her car in the parking lot she was asking herself what she had just done. I told her that even though I was disappointed I was glad that she realized her mistake. She’s really grown to hate Trump and is anxiously awaiting his impeachment. Here’s hoping there are more PA voters who feel the same way!

  10. grabbyhands says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Well, I think we all know there’s no way that 45 wrote that first tweet. Like, there’s essence of him but on the whole it sounds way too measured to have come from his tiny hands. I’m willing to bet that he belched up some word salad and an aide hastily reworded it after he yelled it from the toilet and tried to get it on Twitter before he could post it himself .

    Unfortunately, 45 being who he is knew that he couldn’t just leave it at that without reminding everyone how much this has nothing to do with him and how it is no way his fault that Moore lost and really it isn’t about him backing a pedophile (whose horse doesn’t even like him if the pictures are anything to go from) it’s about the fact that when he backed the equally lunatic Strange, his numbers went up because of HIM.

    Sadly, I would have to agree that 45 isn’t going to let this humiliation go unanswered. He’s going to lash out in some way – I just don’t know if that will be Mueller or something else terrible that hurt a lot of vulnerable people.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:05 am

    As usual he’s passing off the blame to someone else.

    Reply
  12. IlsaLund says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I pray the resistance continues. Trump has had success though in ramming through and filling lifetime judgeships with incompetent, ultra conservative a-holes that will be a detriment for years to come. No one’s paying much attention right now, but Trump & the Rethugs are stacking the courts.

    Reply
    • Veronica says:
      December 13, 2017 at 8:46 am

      Yeah, the courts are more what I’m worried about right now. The short-sightedness of a lot of people in the 2016 elections really astounds me. I feel like a lot of them are only getting now exactly how much influence this man has on us for years to come.

      Reply
      • Sadezilla says:
        December 13, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        Me too. The spate of candidates rated “not qualified” by the ABA is startling. Some with unanimous not qualified ratings! But it’s not because the candidates are lacking, it’s because the ABA, a non-partisan organization, is totes liberally biased, guys! Never mind that Talley “forgot” to mention that his wife currently works for the White House and one of the others raised concerns that he’d be unable to separate his role as a judge from that of an activist. As Lovett said on PSA, bottomless bad faith.

    • holly hobby says:
      December 13, 2017 at 4:20 pm

      Well it looks like the Ghostbuster, married to WH staffer, nominee is going bust. I read on twitter that Chuck Grassley had deep concerns about that one and another potential Article III for TX. Those two were allegedly dropped. Hear’s hoping!

      Reply
  13. kay says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:18 am

    He is a walking, talking episode of toddler time.

    Reply
  14. Anastasia Beaverhausen says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Hahahaha. I trolled him this morning! God trump is pathetic.

    Reply
  15. queenE says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:32 am

    he’s maniac tweeting from the toilet this morning

    Reply
  16. kodakay says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:35 am

    How was the deck stacked against the Republican candidate? It’s a RED state!

    Reply
  17. khaveman says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:40 am

    If by “deck stacked against him” he meant that Alabama learned the facts and resisted the thought of electing a pedophile to the Senate, then yes that is true. I applaud Alabama.

    Reply
  18. Lizzie says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:43 am

    that header picture

    *shook*

    Reply
  19. Veronica says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I’d like to take this moment to give a hearty “thank you” to the black women of America, who seem to be one of the few demographics in this country persistently interested in maintaining some semblance of integrity in our democracy.

    Reply
    • Amy Tennant says:
      December 13, 2017 at 9:35 am

      I will never stop being impressed by and admiring the black women of America as a demographic whole. I also say thank you. Dammit, your integrity stays strong, and you lead the rest of us shamefacedly behind you.

      Reply
    • I Choose Me says:
      December 13, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      +1000000000000000

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      December 13, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      Yes! The voter turn out from this demographic was beyond impressive. It was an incredible showing from these women. I am sure many people had to take time off work, find child care, etc. to get to the polls to vote, and I am so thankful for their efforts.

      As a white woman in a solidly blue state, I am really struggling for how to make a difference among white women. The non-family members I am close with are already progressive. My grandmother is conservative, and I have spoken with her at length. But how do I make an impact on white women in other states? Sometimes I feel like I don’t have anything in common with them other than gender. I am not religious, I am not a mother, I am not married, I am not conservative. I just don’t know how to find some kind of common ground on which to build an argument that would appeal to them and also reach them. Our democracy depends on finding the answer to this question, so I will continue to brainstorm. If anyone has any ideas, let me know!

      Reply
  20. starkiller says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:47 am

    “The odds were stacked against” an alleged pedo? You don’t say, Cheeto breath! What a genius.

    Reply
  21. Jerusha says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:51 am

    USA Today gets it right-“trump not fit to clean Obama’s toilets.”
    http://www.salon.com/2017/12/13/usa-today-delivers-the-harshest-criticism-of-donald-trump-yet/

    Reply
  22. Jerusha says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:03 am

    “Odds stacked against.” Just another lie/excuse/buck passing. Nearly everyone, tv talking heads, Dotard, bannon, Repub leadership, even Kaiser thought Judge Child Molester would win. But the Deplorables(and that’s exactly what they are)will eat it up. Total inability to analyze why they lost. Sorry, Moore lost because nearly 100% of our African-American citizens know that you and he are horrible people and they made a statement. They know the issues, your cultists know Breitbart talking points. That’s the difference.

    Reply
  23. Maggie says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:10 am

    So, both Moore and Trump are talking about mail in ballots. On the horizon for 2018…even more voter restrictions/suppressions. The Republicans can’t win elections without them.

    Reply
  24. gatorbait says:
    December 13, 2017 at 9:46 am

    The thing that still concerns me is that so many white men and women voted Moore. If it wasn’t for the black men and women who came out in droves to vote they’d be stuck with a pedo in office.

    Reply
  25. Clare says:
    December 13, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Oh my god – watching the house judiciary committee…feel sick….

    Reply
  26. prissa says:
    December 13, 2017 at 11:02 am

    I just have to say. I LOVE the pictures you choose for this orange monster!!

    Reply
  27. Wren says:
    December 13, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Yes, it’s truly sad how the deck was stacked against Moore. You can’t even be a racist pedophile in this country anymore without losing the popular vote. Sad.

    Reply
  28. Jayna says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Oh, Eff off, you Big Whiny Orange Baby. I knew you couldn’t do it, be a gracious loser, after pushing so hard for Roy. You proved me right.

    Reply
  29. Crowdhood says:
    December 13, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Came here to say cacophony is my all time favorite word and I NEVER see it used so I squealed, especially in an article about the glimmer of hope that is Jones. Just wanted to say weird little thank you!

    Reply
  30. Anastasia says:
    December 13, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Better get ready, Drumpf. Texas is looking to replace Cruz with a D.

    Reply
  31. tealily says:
    December 13, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    On to the next big worry, NET NEUTRALITY!

    Reply
  32. HeyThere! says:
    December 13, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    OMG net neutrality is such a big deal. I am terrified if the Internet is left to big business. UGH.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment