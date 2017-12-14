NYT: Russell Simmons accused of raping & assaulting four women

After the initial shock about Russell Simmons wore off following the LA Times’ story, it just kept getting worse and worse. The LA Times described how Russell and Brett Ratner were rape-bros who loved nothing more than getting together to assault and rape young women. A few weeks later, The Hollywood Reporter published a devastating first-person account from Jenny Lumet about how Simmons pursued her, manipulated her and raped her in 1991. Now the New York Times has spoken to four women who say that Simmons violated them, assaulted them, and in three cases, raped them.

Simmons already stepped down from his businesses following Jenny Lumet’s essay. As for what’s next… I would hope that some of these women could sue him, or that someone, somewhere would have the ability to press criminal charges against him, but the statute of limitations is probably already gone in all of these cases. What’s mainly at stake for him at this point is his legacy. And that’s gone – no one will ever give a sh-t about what he has to say about anything. I feel so sorry for these women. Simmons is a Weinstein-level predator who chose his victims for their social and professional vulnerabilities. He’s a monster.

43 Responses to “NYT: Russell Simmons accused of raping & assaulting four women”

  1. laulau says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I imagine realising there are others like you is both horribly sad but also validating, at least in the current climate of needing multiple accusations to be listened to.
    This probably has a lot of women wondering if their perpetrators/harassers have a long list of victims as well.

  2. CommentingBunny says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:44 am

    After I was attacked, I knew I wasn’t alone. But I only knew it intellectually. From stats. I rarely talked about what happened and rarely heard my friends’ stories. I’ve never felt less alone or more brave than I have since reading all of these accounts. These women are amazing. They are changing the way the world works.

  3. lautie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:48 am

    they all must be exposed!!!

  4. Jess says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:55 am

    He was 34 when he hooked up with a 17 year old Kimora Lee. Indecency is not out of the realm of possibility for this one.

  5. LAK says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:58 am

    His response is interesting.

    In his mind, all these encounters were consensual. Can’t stop to see the other POV. Can’t stop to understand the other POV. Can’t understand the power imbalance at play. It’s that ‘they let me grab their P coz i can” mentality that doesn’t stop to think that grabbing any part of anyone without their consent is definitely not consensual even if the person laughs it off in the moment.

    For someone who publicly sprouts inner-peace, buddhist posturings all the time, including in his resignation letter, he is a black hole of empty.

  6. Lucy2 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I really hope there’s a police investigation, as it appears he’s a serial rapist.
    Thank you to these brave woman for coming forward.

  7. Mia4s says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Gee Russell I wonder if they have yoga and vegan food in prison? Either way, enjoy burning in hell with the knowledge your legacy is destroyed. Bye!

  8. Khymera says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:07 am

    It always stuck with me that kimora got custody and he got supervise visits every eight weeks which he agreed too so i wondered what dirt kimora had on him.

  9. minx says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:12 am

    The stories from his victims were some of the most harrowing I’ve read.

  10. Sky says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:23 am

    This makes his comments to Terry Crews even more clear.

  11. Mar says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I just saw him in Vegas in May at the Wynn with 2 young girls and another man of course.

  12. Renee2 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Is it terrible that I read the headline and thought, only four? I know that one is too many and I felt number after reading Jenny Lumet’s piece but so many of these men have accusations against them that number in the 10s and 20s that this seems low in comparison. I’m sure that there are more out there.

  13. IlsaLund says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:59 am

    “Uncle Russ” has always given off creepy vibes. He and Ratner need to both answer for what they’ve done. I notice his brother, Rev Run, hasn’t said a word yet.

  14. Sweet Dee says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Subtle win: Those Times tweets are light on “allege” and “accuse,” and mostly say the women “said.” That language makes it sound less like they’re covering their butts and more like they believe the women. A small signal of the tide that is changing.

  15. Betsy says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Kaiser, I applaud you for being able to talk about this stuff coherently. If this were my site, there would just be a lot of rage scream sound effects.

  16. Harryg says:
    December 14, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Creep!

  17. Gia says:
    December 14, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    I had a uncomfortable situation with Russell when I was 18. I walked a fashion show as a model in NYC. Afterwards myself and other models were in a big conference room changing. Russell was a guest and sat front row. He walked into our changing room wth his entourage (all males). No one said anything. There were girls there as young as 14. This wasn’t backstage where press usually is and there’s interviews and photos taken, it was just a big room just for us to change in and keep our personal items. There were girls naked and half naked changing when he barged in and walked around. It make me so angry and I felt so violated, so embarrassed. After all his came out it brought back my memories. I realize today only a pedophile would walk into a room where girls are changing. He didn’t just walk in and walk out when he realized we were changing. He walked in and walked around. I’m glad all this is coming out.

  18. Meg says:
    December 14, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    This sounds like another case of a man who doesn’t have an accurate definition of consent. In the earlier essay released, he locked a woman in a car despite her verbally saying no, that’s consent? He’s lying to himself

  19. CharlieBouquet says:
    December 14, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Of course he is lying to himself. I believe he invested in yoga centers because you have access to masses of women sweating in poses dressed in clothing that gives camel toe.

