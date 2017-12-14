NYT: Russell Simmons accused of raping & assaulting four women

After the initial shock about Russell Simmons wore off following the LA Times’ story, it just kept getting worse and worse. The LA Times described how Russell and Brett Ratner were rape-bros who loved nothing more than getting together to assault and rape young women. A few weeks later, The Hollywood Reporter published a devastating first-person account from Jenny Lumet about how Simmons pursued her, manipulated her and raped her in 1991. Now the New York Times has spoken to four women who say that Simmons violated them, assaulted them, and in three cases, raped them.

Four women spoke on the record with The New York Times about a pattern of violent sexual behavior by Russell Simmons from 1988 to 2014. Three of the women say that he raped them. https://t.co/1cFH1oC8xG — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2017

Toni Sallie said Russell Simmons raped her in 1988. To this day, she said, “I don’t feel comfortable in a room full of men.” https://t.co/1cFH1oC8xG [corrected typo] pic.twitter.com/oJdgTWnkh3 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2017

“I didn’t sing for almost a year.” —Tina Baker, a performer who said Russell Simmons raped her in his apartment in the early ’90s, when he was her manager https://t.co/1cFH1oC8xG pic.twitter.com/mLEQ8h2qlV — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2017

Drew Dixon left Stanford in 1992 to join the hip-hop revolution. She says Russell Simmons sexually harassed her repeatedly when she was an executive at Def Jam. She is accusing him of raping her in 1995. https://t.co/1cFH1oC8xG pic.twitter.com/34A6NpBWKc — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2017

When told in detail about the rape accusations and other misconduct, Russell Simmons said: “I will relentlessly fight against any untruthful character assassination that paints me as a man of violence.” https://t.co/1cFH1oC8xG pic.twitter.com/kb9ut3O9U5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 13, 2017

Simmons already stepped down from his businesses following Jenny Lumet’s essay. As for what’s next… I would hope that some of these women could sue him, or that someone, somewhere would have the ability to press criminal charges against him, but the statute of limitations is probably already gone in all of these cases. What’s mainly at stake for him at this point is his legacy. And that’s gone – no one will ever give a sh-t about what he has to say about anything. I feel so sorry for these women. Simmons is a Weinstein-level predator who chose his victims for their social and professional vulnerabilities. He’s a monster.