In Touch: Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux’s marriage is in shambles

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston have had a low-key year. I’m sitting here, going from memory, trying to recall if they had any big headlines in 2017. Jen was still shilling for SmartWater and her multiple endorsements. Justin worked. He premiered the final season of The Leftovers, and the last season didn’t receive any Golden Globe or SAG nominations (it did receive one Emmy nomination, for Ann Dowd). The lack of gossip is both good and bad. It’s good because there doesn’t seem to be any drama between Justin and Jennifer, which is nice considering Jen’s former status as tabloid-staple. The bad thing is about the lack of gossip is that… maybe people stopped caring about them? Or maybe they haven’t even been in the same city together much this year? In Touch Weekly says their marriage is crumbling. Hm.
In Touch is exclusively reporting that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who were once smitten red-carpet fixtures together, have been living separate lives since October.
“Justin left Jen three months ago when he went off to shoot the film On the Basis of Sex in Montreal and work on the Netflix series Maniac in New York,” a friend tells In Touch. “He’s been living primarily at his apartment in Greenwich Village.”
And sources tell In Touch that two years after they wed, the marriage has crumbled. “Although they have put up a good facade of being a happily married couple, the opposite is true,” says the friend. But following her messy, high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt, 53, in 2005, Jen is reluctant to let go just yet.
“Jen and Justin have arguments about where they should live,” says the insider. While Jen loves LA, where she has a home in the swanky Bel Air neighborhood, Justin clearly prefers NYC. “Jen can’t stand the weather in New York,” the insider tells In Touch. “And she hates not having a car in the city to drive to wherever she needs to go.”
The East Coast–West Coast issue is just one of many differences that have divided the couple, who met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007 and became romantic after co-starring in 2012’s Wanderlust. While friends would love to see them salvage their relationship and work things out, the insider says it’s a long shot. “It’s only a matter of time now,” the insider tells In Touch.
Even before they got married, they were like this though. Their relationship and marriage has always been built on a foundation of separate lives and separate spaces and a lot of time apart. I used to find it odd because they were being painted as the most loved-up and adorable couple in the world. Now they’re no longer being painted that way, the cutesy People-Mag-friendly facade has been ripped away and now we can see: they barely spend any time together. They’re rarely in the same city for longer than a few days. Does it follow that their marriage is “crumbling” if this is the way it’s always been? They’re not kids – Jen is 48 (she’ll be 49 in February) and Justin is 46. Isn’t it far more likely that this is what they want their marriage to be? Together, but apart for long stretches of time? I don’t know – I think they both went into this marriage with their eyes wide open. Meaning, if this is what their marriage looks like, then that’s the way they want it.
I ain’t buying it.
Jen wants to hang at her beach side property and spa it out with her friends while drinking Smartwater with a margarita chaser.
And Justin wants to be a actor who is making to most of his marriage ( let’s face it, it’s not like he was at the top of everyone’s list before they got together) and striking while while people are paying attention to him.
They know what’s up.
LOL, ridiculous: “she hates not having a car in the city to drive to wherever she needs to go.”
She could have 45 cars and drivers in the city if she wanted to.
And I think she does. She has a couple vehicles for herself and her security. We have all seen it in pap photos.
I doubt this story but I think the point is NYC driving is a pain in the butt and not as convenient as LA driving (I personally hate LA driving more though). So you need a driver while in LA you don’t need a driver. That’s just a general kind of complaint someone LA based might have about the city. Of course some celebrities do just put on sunglasses and take the subway with us plebes.
Or, you know, they could get off their asses and walk like the rest of us. The convenience of our taxi/metro transportation system and business proximity to commuter stations makes it so that you never really have to walk that long between transport and arrival. This complains sounds for the lazy.
I tend to think Theroux is getting new projects because he was really good in The Leftovers. But I guess that doesn’t fit the narrative that he’s nothing without her, lol.
Off topic but Jennifer Aniston looks amazing why is it that the cosmetic work she got done looks so natural compared to people like Charlize Theron or Sandra Bullock
Weird, if I had to name bad plastic surgery I wouldn’t think of the two women you mentioned…
They definitely don’t look bad in fact compared to most they look great but I can tell they have had work done.
I’ve thought Sandra’s face was frozen since 2000 or whenever that beauty pagent movie came out. Not as frozen as Nicole, but almost there.
I personally think Jennifer was more cautious about plastic surgery and injectables because she saw what happened to Courtney Cox’s face. Just a theory, but she’s mentioned it before.
I think both Charlize and Sandra look amazing, though.
Are you serious?
I really believe they are very happy in their marriage, and they are making it the way they want it to be. Plus, just because there are no photos of them together, doesn’t mean they don’t see each other more than we know.
That picture of Tay Tay on the cover is really bad. They made her face look obese.
I don’t like her, but come on! I hate it when they pick on women’s weight gain.
I don’t like that. It’s a horrible photo – we’ve seen others from that event posted on Celebitchy, and I thought she looked fantastic – probably better than she’s looked in a while. It’s a shame that magazines are still doing this kind of shit.
It’s body shaming in a way
And, she’s pregnant with triplets who a surrogate is carrying, and is secretly seeing Brad. She tries to live a quiet life and hasn’t been off the paps radar in over two decades. I always liked her. My daughter is still fixated on the reruns of Friends and seriously Jennifer was very good on that show. I can see how she could have been on SNL. Lisa too, Courtney, not so much…..
You left out ‘Brad is the father and Angie is furious!’ Hehehe
That picture they chose of Taylor on that cover is just the worst. It’s making me laugh. I can’t even imagine how many awful pictures would be all over the internet if I was famous.
Some people can make a long distance marriage work, especially if they don’t have kids. I don’t know that I would call it a facade of a loved-up couple, like they can’t possibly love each other if they are apart. That’s what FaceTime and vacations are for. Who knows? I hope they make it; they seem happy with and for each other without needing to gush or over share about their relationship.
Exactly. They married in their 40s, obviously they already had their own lives and I think it’s rather healthy to be independent if that’s what you want. I think she’s finally tired of being known for her love life, one way or the other.
Yeah, I think they’re fine too. The Leftovers had a small audience and therefore received no awards love, but critics raved about it and Theroux’s work, which led to good professional opportunities for him. He’s been working pretty much constantly the last two years–I was surprised to see him even pop up in The Last Jedi. Seems to me she’s a good partner, encouraging him to soar in his career (which likely helps with the “Mr. Aniston” problem as well). She’s going to get a gazillion dollars and creative freedom for her new series with Reese W. for Apple. Presumably it will film in LA and she’ll continue to hang out in their mansion with their dogs and chickens, and friends, and he’ll be home when he’s not working. Sounds pretty all right to me. Nice that she’s not overly needy and lets him do his thing, and vice-versa.
For those curious about him in TLJ, he’s in the casino scene. Basically a cameo, but important to the plot. I had to double check to be sure it was him, and indeed it was.
OMG-I was trying to pinpoint who that was. Thank you!
I’m just here to comment on how great The Leftovers were and how amazingly snubbed they were at this years’ award season.
+1000 Mr. tracking was behind and has now caught up–we watched the series finale together last weekend. So beautiful, insightful and emotionally generous about how people cope with profound grief and loss. Beautifully crafted, directed, written, acted, and so on. Yes, in terms of sheer quality across the board, majorly snubbed. Can’t think of a cast who more deserved the SAG Acting Ensemble nod, or actress (Coons), or director (Mimi Leder). Ugh.
Couldn’t agree more!
And @tracking – I too was especially surprised no one from the cast received a SAG nom… I can’t think of a cast more deserving of the Ensemble award!
And yes, when will Mimi Leder get some love??!! You know who does love and value her? Theroux. He’s posted quite a few times in her honor on Instagram.
Aw, that’s nice, mia girl. Apparently he became very close to Ann Dowd as well. It speaks well of him that he’s happy to be a booster for uber-talented women of a certain age, who are often invisible in Hollywood.
Best show on the tellybox in years and years and years.
Yes, I miss it so much. It wrapped up so incredibly well, though.
It’s not like October was a long time ago. Don’t lots of actors live separately from their spouse while not working in the same place? Not all movies are shot in the same town, so maybe they’re fine but working in different places
Whatever the truth is, please let them stay together until Brad is in a committed relationship. We dont need a rehash of all the old crap.
She did gain weight but it’s only noticeable because she made herself so thin during 1989. She’s still thin. I think she stopped whatever model crash diet she was on to keep up with Karlie Kloss and co. so I assume this means she’s happy with her boyfriend. It’s that good relationship weight.
She’s self-conscious about it for sure though because she’s wearing baggy items. And she has the implants too and possibly had that butt lift-that’s why you wait to have plastic surgery for when you get older, you never know how you’re going to shake out towards your late-twenties.
You’re being very generous by calling it a butt lift lol. It was for sure implants but yeah, I think she looks great. Relationship weight is real and if this explains her recent weight gain I say cheers!
If living apart works for them so be it. It’s their marriage and plus I’m sure they see one another more than the tabloids are claiming. Plus they have the funds to fly privately so I doubt a tabloid really knows what’s going on in their lives.
I don’t think they see each other much at all.
Good news. I checked the law and everything and Jen can get a car in NYC and drive anytime she likes.
I believe that this issue of long stretches apart was cited as a stressor with Pitt as well. She didn’t see him for 6 months or something during his filming of Troy? I’m pretty sure she could have gotten a plane ticket just like she could get a NYC car.
Justin and Jen seem to have done fine with their living situation, and who are we to judge? It’s not for everyone. I tend not to believe it though, and think this is a set-up for her annual bikini pap-fest in Cabo over the holidays.
Jen can afford to have a car in NY.
