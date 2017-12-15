Matt Damon worries that the #MeToo movement is going to get out of hand

Matt Damon spent October in a haze of denial, his shifting stories coming across as less and less believable as he tried to explain what he knew and when he knew it about Harvey Weinstein. His first version was that he never knew anything about anything with Weinstein. Then he admitted that, oh right, Ben Affleck had told him that Weinstein had harassed Gwyneth Paltrow. Then Matt settled on a defense of “well I never saw Harvey Weinstein rape anyone right in front of me.” To be clear, Matt Damon is not responsible for Harvey Weinstein. But it came across as really sh-tty for Matt to play dumb, like he had been consciously oblivious to everything bad about Weinstein.
Well, Matt Damon is currently promoting Downsizing. He’s being very quiet about it, hoping that he doesn’t get any questions about Weinstein. He sat down for an interview on Popcorn with Peter Travers, and it ended up being a rather in-depth conversation about Weinstein and the unfolding Sex Predator-gate 2017 bulls–t. You can see the interview here. There’s a ton of really f–king problematic sh-t here, quite honestly. Okay, deep breath. Let’s get started.
Matt thinks people need to moderate their reactions depending on the abuse: “I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories, and it’s totally necessary … I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right? You know, we see somebody like Al Franken, right? — I personally would have preferred if they had an Ethics Committee investigation, you know what I mean? It’s like at what point — you know, we’re so energized to kind of get retribution, I think. And we live in this culture of outrage and injury, and, you know, that we’re going to have to correct enough to kind of go, “Wait a minute. None of us came here perfect.”
On Louis CK: “The Louis C.K. thing, I don’t know all the details. I don’t do deep dives on this, but I did see his statement, which kind of, which [was] arresting to me. When he came out and said, “I did this. I did these things. These women are all telling the truth.” And I just remember thinking, “Well, that’s the sign of somebody who — well, we can work with that” … Like, when I’m raising my kids, this constant personal responsibility is as important as anything else they learn before they go off in the world.
The continuum of abuse: “I mean, look, as I said, all of that behavior needs to be confronted, but there is a continuum. And on this end of the continuum where you have rape and child molestation or whatever, you know, that’s prison. Right? And that’s what needs to happen. OK? And then we can talk about rehabilitation and everything else. That’s criminal behavior, and it needs to be dealt with that way. The other stuff is just kind of shameful and gross, and I just think … I don’t know Louis C.K.. I’ve never met him. I’m a fan of his, but I don’t imagine he’s going to do those things again. You know what I mean? I imagine the price that he’s paid at this point is so beyond anything that he — I just think that we have to kind of start delineating between what these behaviors are.
Al Franken & Harvey Weinstein are different: “When you see Al Franken taking a picture putting his hands on that woman’s flak jacket and mugging for the camera, going like that, you know, that is just like a terrible joke, and it’s not funny. It’s wrong, and he shouldn’t have done that … But when you talk about Harvey and what he’s accused of, there are no pictures of that. He knew he was up to no good. There’s no witnesses. There’s no pictures. There’s no braggadocio … So they don’t belong in the same category.
On the rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein: “Nobody who made movies for him knew … Any human being would have put a stop to that, no matter who he was. They would’ve said absolutely no. You know what I mean? … I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me. But that was the extent of what we knew, you know? And that wasn’t a surprise to anybody. So when you hear Harvey this, Harvey that — I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womanizer … I mean, I don’t hang out with him…. So the question is, at what point does somebody’s behavior that you have a professional relationship with … away from the profession bother enough that you don’t want to work with them? For me, I’ve always kind of, you know, as long as nobody’s committing a crime — well, that’s your life, and you go live it. I don’t need to be spending time with you, away from my professional life, at least.
What he would do if a friend came to him with a #MeToo story: “It depends on what the accusation is. It depends what’s going on. If it’s a friend of mine, I’m always talking to them. I know the real story if it’s my friend. If it’s a colleague … I don’t know … I guess it depends on the situation and the allegation and how believable I think it is.
On confidentiality agreements: “I also think the day of the confidentiality agreements is over. I think it’s just completely over. Ten years ago, you made a claim against me and I had a big movie coming out, OK? I have $100 million or I have a movie that is personally important to me coming out, and close to the release of that film, you say, “Matt Damon grabbed my butt and stuck his tongue down my throat.” We would then go to mediation and organize a settlement. I’d go, “I don’t want this out there. Peter’s going to go out and talk to the press and run his mouth, and it’s going to be overshadowing the opening of this movie. How much money do you want?” The lawyers would get together, and they do this cost-benefit analysis, and they’d go, “Oh, this is what it’s worth.” And I look at the number and go, “OK, I’ll pay it, but you can never talk about this again. You’re f—— lying about this, but never talk about this again. Now … with social media, these stories get — it’s like they get gasoline poured on them. So the moment a claim is made, if you make that same claim today to me, I would be scorched earth. I’d go, “I don’t care if it costs $10 million to fight this in court with you for 10 years, you are not taking my name from me. You are not taking my name and my reputation from me. I’ve worked too hard for it. And I earned it. You can’t just blow me up like that.” So I think once a claim is made, there will no longer be settlements. That’s just my prediction, I mean, just based on what I’ve seen.
I’m so f–king tired of all of this, this entitled white male privilege and bullsh-t and assholery. I was done with this as soon as he started defending Louis CK’s character, but he just kept digging and digging. If you go to Matt Damon and tell him that one of his bros groped you, he would be like “well, I don’t know you well enough to believe you, and anyway it’s just a sexual assault, it’s not like you were raped, so you need to shut up. And I hope he sues you for saying that.” That’s basically it. I am so tired of this. I’m so tired of him. He is the problem. Dear commenters: light him up. Scorched earth style.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Poor Matt is so broken and confused by this. He doesn’t understand at all what is happening.
I know right? And he’s a father! So he is definitely never wrong about this stuff! If only those vengeful bitches would stop talking about being assaulted or whatever. I mean, unless it’s a stranger in a balaclava in an alley it’s not even really assault. Women, amiright?!
A lot of these men are fathers. They are also brothers and sons. Makes zero difference. You know what I would LOVE to see? Matt Damon in a sit down interview with John Oliver. I’m betting after what happened to Dustin Hoffman, very few of these fellas would have the stupidity to do so. Bunch of arrogant pr*cks.
He has four daughters (one is a stepdaughter). What is he going to do if one of them is assaulted? He’ll go batsh!t crazy. I couldn’t even read past the second paragraph.
And as a father, his takeaway from this is that his children learn personal responsibility, from Louis CK.
I genuinely hope his wife is doing a lot of heavy lifting as a parent but jaysus, I cannot imagine living with this man.
Matt Damon just stop talking. Just stop. Quiet. Shhh. Listen! Other people think stuff too.
anna222: or, you know, a witness here and there. Tsk. If only victims would make sure to have at least one witness when they are being assaulted…
He REALLY doesn’t. It’s the ultimate privilege at work: he doesn’t even understand that maybe it’s not his time to talk. He doesn’t get to decide who should be held accountable and who shouldn’t, and yet here he is, flapping his gums even more.
Guilty conscience, Matt? Something you would like to confess? Afraid something about you is about to come out???
But will someone PLEASE think of the poor, oppressed, privileged, powerful white men? What about them? Who will speak for them? #makehollywoodgreatagain
As a woman, I can totally remember how many times I crossed that “confusing” sexual harassment barrier: ZERO. ZERO. ZERO. No grey areas. For women, it’s not complicated. We just don’t do that kind of shit (or a vast majority of us don’t) whereas it seems the complete opposite for men.
I hate them all. I don’t even want to watch movies anymore.
On the plus side, I do read more now
I saw Grace Jones documentary few days ago. You have to really pick hard in order to find something good and worth watching without eye roll…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have rediscovered the library. I signed up for a cooking class and to take an art history course. My husband surfs with my 2 of my brothers, brother in law and some friends and they go on crazy surfing trips but I think maybe this year it would be good to take the kids to the beach to learn too. Nature walks and snowshoeing would be fun. Maybe I will finally learn to snowboard and not do slapstick face plants every other minute.
This period of negativity has been exhausting and the entertainment industry feels tainted for me right now and I haven’t worked out how to cancel some people and what to do with other people. Until I do I just have to stay away because it doesn’t feel good and politics are full of enough nasty men that I hate that it is too much for my soul.
I am thinking of fostering pregnant cats again. My kids are good with animals and we can socialize the kittens to make them friendly for adoption. My cousin has barn cats, unadoptable cats but they live on the farm and hang out with the horses but are well cared for and have a warm safe place to live. Sometimes one arrives pregnant and people have taken to dumping unwanted cats and dogs on her property so it would be nice to help.
In my mind my family’s time is better spent doing positive things we enjoy and I am tired of feeling bad about the actions of horrible crappy men. It is a good time to volunteer to help people more. 2018 has got to be better.
Thank you. I feel inspired to do something in 2018 instead of just throwing my hands up in the air and hiding under my quilt. Best of luck to you!
Same.
I am beyond disgusted. I signed up for two courses too (starting in January) and maybe starting a postgraduate course in June.
Last movie I have seen is Blade Runner 2049, maybe hubby wants to watch the last Jedi but that’s it.
We won’t renew Amazon Prime either when it expires.
Sick of these people. How much art have we lost thanks to all those predators, abusers and rapists?
You don’t necessarily need an abusive, self entitled, perverted white male to ‘do art’!!!
Matt Damon and Tom Hanks need to take several seats!!!
P.S. I will start volunteering too next year as it is time better spent than watching the ‘art’ these people produce!
His two best friends are sexual predators. Of course he doesn’t get it & never will. He is very much part of the problem & continue to be unless he pulls his head out of his ass & stop with the bros first mentality.
“His two best friends are sexual predators”
God I really hate Matt Damon. He’s a word smith, and he thinks we are are too stupid to know what a crime is, so he’s gonna explain it to us. His two best friends ARE sexual predators, he knew about Casey affleck and he suspected it of Weinstein, he didn’t care than and he doesn’t care now. So he’s going to give us this word salad and tell us to calm down (like he told Jessica chastain probably).
Wuuuut… “I’ve never met him, but I don’t think he’ll do those things again”??? Thank you so much for your celebrity guarantee. I’m sure the women of the world feel so much safer now. And now please please please STOP TALKING and GO AWAY!
And can anyone explain why he made up this detailed scenario where he is accused of groping and kissing another man and then pays a confidential settlement? Like on what planet would anyone in an interview about sexual harassment and rape give the reporter a bizarre hypothetical like this about themselves?
LOL I know right. You can tell he’s spent a lot of time thinking about if/when someone comes forward against HIM.
I love that last paragraph of his because he’s shooting himself in the foot. He’s basically saying that in the good old days “a man” was able to blackmail him but now those days are over? No more settlements with liars!
Win-win, Matt! Right? RIGHT?
A man that would go after you for money, as you claim, has nothing to gain by lying on social media so you should be safe. Be glad, my little fool.
“Like on what planet would anyone in an interview about sexual harassment and rape give the reporter a bizarre hypothetical like this about themselves?”
Unfortunately, THIS planet. Remember, “If I Did It” by OJ Simpson (& another writer) a few years back? Yup, a book about IF he killed Brown & Goldman, the very ppl he was actually acquitted of murdering. AND A TV SPECIAL WAS PLANNED (“If I Did It, Here’s How”).
Damon is disgusting and disingenuous. AND DONE.
My gut instinct reading that was that he has been through that exact scenario before himself. He was way way way too detailed. I never cared one way or another about Matt. He’s like oatmeal to me. But now, he is scum to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a father of four daughters, turns out what Matt Damon is clearly concerned about is being falsely accused of rape.
God forbid anything ever happen to one of his daughters. He is absolutely cluesless.
I hope Luciana is really raising them well.
He is letting people know if someone accuses him (falsely), he will not settle. Plain and simple.
Yes it seems suspicious to me too.
Also, he’s basically letting other victims know that if they report some ‘untouchable’ Hollywood actor, better they think twice before reporting because they will be destroyed in court.
This a-hole is providing the perfect example about why people don’t report rape.
I was thinking that too! I was like, whoa, that was kind of, er, detailed for a hypothetical…
Remember that Matt Damon puppet on Team America World Police that was so dumb it could only repeat “Matt Damon!” over and over??? That f-cking puppet talked more sense than this asswipe. Cancelled for ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
America … F$ck yeah……
On one hand, I’m sad that you beat me to this comment. On the other, I’m so glad someone else remembers this. It’s my first thought when I read his quotes. “Matt Damon!” Trey Parker and Matt Stone have always been so woke.
I love both your comments @Vex and @elimaeby – I confess to thinking the same thing
Perfection. Nuff said.
Hey Matt Damon…. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼
I never liked him anyway, thought he was very average looking with average talent. He can just go fcuk himself.
Lucky for him that his friend Ben Affleck self-sabotage him so much. Ben Affleck is at least aware of his flaws and the world around him. I always thought he (Affleck) was the brain behind their success with good will hunting…
I was waiting for you to write about this. I read it on vulture this morning.
Unfortunately, I am out of words. He is absolutely disgusting, you summed up very nicely all of his points:
“well, I don’t know you well enough to believe you, and anyway it’s just a sexual assault, it’s not like you were raped, so you need to shut up. And I hope he sues you for saying that.”
But as painful as reading this absolut sheeet is, we should let him talk and talk until he shows ALL of his true colors.
Can’t believe I’m saying this but even Affleck looks better next to him righy about now.
And he’s so hypocritical talking out both sides of his mouth. Paraphrasing here, but basically: “If any of us knew about Harvey’s rapes and assaults we would have shut that down and said “no way, unacceptable,’ We wouldn’t have let that go on,” followed by “if one of my colleagues came to me and said they’d been raped or assualted, I don’t know that I would believe it.” What a f*cking asshole dick head. So many problems with everything he said.
And his whole hypothetical scenario. So weirdly specific and about him. Red flag. But also, in his hypothetical, OF COURSE it’s some person lying and making stuff up to get a settlement because Matt wants people to know that all these women are just lying liars looking for money.
When he said “I don’t think there will be any more settlements,” I was thinking maybe we were getting back on track. Maybe he was saying that women are now in a place where they will be believed and will be able to tell their stories without repudiation, and justice will be served with predators ending up in jail, instead of the only recourse for women being a settlement and gag order. But oh no, of course not, he’s actually saying, “boo hoo, now we can’t just pay people to be silent. Victims are now empowered and people believe them and careers can be destroyed just because of a little sexual assault. Now we’re going to have to pay so much more money and go to court. Wah wah wah, it’s hard to be a sexual assaulting man nowadays!”
Yeah, that was what I got from it. So sad that about no NDAs huh. Rape just might sink a film for you so waaaaah. STFU.
He makes me want to harm him physically. I think he would drive even the most passive kind person into losing it and kicking him in his groin. Hard. If he sees me start putting vaseline on my face and throwing down my earrings that bitch better run. I am way past dislike now.
SHUT UP!
“We should let him talk and talk until he shows ALL of his true colors.” This. On the one hand, hearing a lot of the male (and it seems to be mostly the straight ones) responses to this situation has been exhausting. This whole interview was a dumpster fire. But the positive is that we’re really getting to see what’s wrong with the way they’re thinking about this problem- what they’re prioritizing and what their motives are.
And no, I’m not letting my own sex off the hook. There are women who have had dangerous and nasty responses to sex predator gate too.
“Nobody who made movies for him knew … Any human being would have put a stop to that, no matter who he was. They would’ve said absolutely no.”
This is categorically NOT TRUE. YOUR BEST PAL BEN AFFLECK KNEW.
Damon lost me with his ‘I didn’t know’ shtick weeks ago – but this is just beyond. F Off.
Does he not realize that lots of people knew and have admitted knowing and they didn’t do anything to stop it? I don’t even know what to say anymore about all these men and their excuses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And by “people” he clearly means “men.” I am so sick of that being the default. Guess what — WOMEN ARE PEOPLE TOO.
The women knew. Gosh. I wonder why they didn’t see Damon as someone to confide in? It is a real mystery.
Yeah, you know who else “knew”?
All the women he harassed, raped and then blacklisted for saying ‘no’.
They knew.
Or do women not count as ‘people’ now?
LOL its like he TRIES to be stupid and offensive. Has no one sat him down and told him?
We need to find a new word to describe how dumb he sounds.
A: “How dumb is he?”
B: “Oh, he is dumb. He is mattly dumb.”
Please lets call him Dumb Damon from now on.. he is so entitled and ridiculous!
I’ve read this post 3 times in disbelief, because how could somebody really let all these words come out at once. Did he not know these questions were coming? My God…with every line it gets worse.
If Matt Damon wants to keep his career, he needs to shut up. What an asshole
Oh boy so much to unpack and I don’t have the strength. What a turd. Is he this stupid or is he just talking out of his sh•t-hole? We are dealing with a string of abuse of all sizes and versions that is perpetated by very powerful men. Whether it’s full on rape or verbal abuse, it is horrifying and it is a strong impediment for women to pursue careers (not to mention the psychological trauma). Yes, just the sheer fact that while he has fun on all his sets, some women are terrified of being there. But if it’s not a friend, he doesn’t know what he’d do? Arrghhhh. I just can’t.
Not that much to unpack!
I think “Fuck off, you entitled cockwomble,” about covers it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s it. You summed it up alright!
I want to thank you for the word cockwomble. It’s my word of the day.
Hopefully I don’t offend too many people as I work it into at least 5 sentences today…. and again, thank you….
My pleasure!
Matt Damon’s publicist is either a moron or is currently getting very drunk.
STFU Damon, your concerns matter to me not even a little. You may never have assaulted or harassed anyone (we will see) but you are a huuuuuuuge part of the problem. Shut up, listen, learn.
How his publicist didn’t jump in and stop him from talking this much is amazing…I’m stunned.
This one is still talking?!!!!!!????!!!!
Dear men: it’s not that the #metoo movement is out of control; it’s that men have been that awful. Signed, #metoo
Yes!
YES.
It’s “out of control” and so many women because it’s been SO MANY MEN HARASSING WOMEN.
You know what is ACTUALLY out of hand and worrisome Matt? sexual assault. sexual harassment. misogyny in general. Idiot. Sorry if your little feelings are nervous that someone might say something only adjacent to the actual truth, I’ll be over here worrying about walking home tonight and not getting raped or assaulted or not having some random guy on the bus lick me.
This is EXACTLY what someone, any woman in his vicinity, needs to say, right to his smug face. Word for word.
He’s on permanent mute.
@Giulia: you are very classy, I admire that a lot. I really mean what I say.
That photo with the three of them **and** those happy smiles is SO TELLING! They turn my screen BROWN!
I knew he wasn’t shit when he tried to lecture a black woman on diversity. F*ck off and stay gone Matt.
His treatment of Effie Brown drove me craaaaaazy! Diversity only matters when it comes to casting, throw a token up there and voila, diversity! And the project DIDN’T EVEN HAVE ANYONE OF COLOR in the cast after that!
I was a fan of his up until then. That was the turning point for sure, and he has gone downhill at lightning speed since then.
He revealed just how wrong he is as a person with that. I am still stunned.
I love how easy it is for men to write this stuff off.
Oh, he just used his power and standing to force women to watch him jerk it, no big!
He didn’t rape rape her, so it’s not like it matters.
F*ck right off, Damon, don’t you dare dismiss the pain and trauma these women felt because you think it’s not a big deal.
it seems that he can’t sympathize with the victims at all. He only worries about his buddies and categorizing different types of harassment and assault. He seems quite worried about his own neck, talking about settlements and hypothetical scenarios if he was accused. It seems that the victims are just an afterthought for him.
He says he doesn’t know Louis ck but doesn’t think he will do it again because of all the backlash on him already. I’m baffled at his lack of sympathy for victims.
I have to apologize if my comments aren’t making sense lol…I’m literally boiling here. This interview is just the worst
Michael B. Jordan voice in the trailer for Black Panther: I WANNA BURN IT ALL!!!
Disgusting pigs, all of Hollywood!
So . . . they interviewed him about #MeToo and he spent most of the interview boo-hooing the treatment of the rapists/molesters and the end of confidentiality agreements? That’s what I got from this. Goodbye Mat Damon, you’ve BEEN cancelled for a while now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If a friend came to me with a story of abuse I’d have to think about how believable it is. But I totally believe Louis C.K. even though I don’t know him and I do know he is a compulsive masturbator. As I was telling my good friend Jessica Chastain the other day, people really need to calm down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha so true.
It’s basically saying: He only cornered you and masturbated in front of you, and? Did he rape you (you know aggressively enough to have marks so I have enough proof to believe you?)?
That part about the non-disclosure settlements seemed very detailed, I wonder now how many he’s settled with in his past/ present.
Oh my god, great connection you made there. An actual colleague of his can come to him and confide in him that she has been raped or assaulted and he would have to think about whether it’s believable or not, whether she’s a trustworthy person. But Louis CK, a man he has never met and doesn’t know at all, a man who admits that for years he’s taken advantage of women and has done disgusting things in front of them, he absolutely believes.
I hate Matt even more now.
Next time he speaks I want him to name the women, he preyed on and silenced. If not sit down pervert.
So much explaining for an innocent guy. I am sorry, but when someone obsessively talks about something and want to appear righteous, they talk too damn much with new and improved explains.
Well, it was like this see…what I meant was that…how it REALLY happened was…Ok now I understand, and so this is what I need to say…I had no idea because it all seemed…If I had known see…I never heard a thing…I am really a good person…
Do you know who just doesn’t need to weigh in on this topic? MATT DAMON!
Does he just not have PR people or do they really hate him? Or does he have them and he just ignores them because god almighty, why isn’t someone on his team screaming “QUIT TALKING AND SHUT THE F*CK UP ALREADY!”.
Every single time he opens his mouth he makes it worse. Every time. The whole interview is so smugly tone deaf and up his own ass it’s ridiculous. No one is listening to you, Matt. Just stop.
What is it they say about you and the company you keep? If he’s happy to look the other way when it suits him, what is he asking for in return? Much the same?
Also, where in the hell is his PR person? Has anyone checked on that poor sod? Are they okay? Or have they just done a runner, at this point?
The only part of what he said that I agree with (hear me out) is that sexual misconduct is a spectrum of misbehavior. That’s true… an unwanted pat on the butt is not the same as rape. And we should have some incentive for men to own their behavior. Trump and Roy Moore had vastly different reactions than did Franken and CK… if they just deny and lie about it, isn’t that worse than owning it, saying you believe the women, and voluntarily relinquishing your power?
I agree with you. I think there are a lot of factors to consider when looking at certain situations and abusers. Times are changing, that’s a big one. I think a lot of the ass grabbing, inappropriate comments and propositions were considered the norm many years ago, especially in business and office settings. I’m not saying it was acceptable, but it happened and women couldn’t speak up, times were different and women were lucky to be allowed to work. A big part of it is arrogance too, I think a lot of these people are too stupid and cocky to know the difference, they think the women are flattered on want the attention, when in reality it was demeaning. I’ve had a lot of conversations recently with my grandmothers who both worked in offices in the 60s and 70s.
Someone like Harvey Weinstein is on another level, I believe he’s a straight up rapist. A conniving, scheming, rapist. I automatically count someone out if they defend Roman Polanski or woody Allen, both should be in jail for the rest of their goddamn lives. The fact that so many people voted for rob Moore blows my mind. People who harass, abuse or intimidate children are the scum of the earth.
I still can’t figure out what category trump belongs in…maybe his own? Anywqy I’m just rattling on at this point..I could go on forever but it’s depressing me. So many people I admired have turned out to be disgusting…I applaud every victim who comes forward, I believe you all. #metoo
Odetta, I read every word of your ramble. The truth is we are all learning together in real time, and we are still in the processing phase. Sometimes we need to ramble to process all these things that are connected but we don’t know how yet.
Creating a safe space for victims to come forward is so important, and I’m so happy we are having this moment. I also think we need to have a safe space for well intentioned men to learn. Put another way: is there room among the woke for the still waking? Right now, there’s not. And that’s a mistake.
We are at a point where we do have to draw a line and focus the movement if this is going to stick. Right now the most significant predators and assaulters have to go. Immediately.
There have to be different responses to different actions. I suppose you can apply physics in a sense. If a person throws a brick off the first floor and hits someone, it hurts but if they do it off the 100th floor, it kills someone.
He is like the predictable guy. I knew they were looking for just the right case to hide behind and I knew it would be the Franken thing. I didn’t want that to be a distraction from the Weinstein/Moore violence. Or Russell Simmons. He and Terry Richardson have a lot in common. He terrorizes models. There are vats of tea with this guy to be spilled.
This can never be about revenge, or we lose the plot, and we go back to he said/she said and she always loses in that scenario. If a guy wants an investigation do it so we can never be accused of refusing due process. I know I know that phrase is so worn out it is threadbare but we can’t let these creeps down the road MD, and now Tavis Smiley is going down. If someone admits it, it is better for the victim, and they get the showdown they deserve. If the investigation clears someone, then that will be proof the movement is about justice.
It has to be less reactionary about one guy to clean house of hundreds for the sake of future victims. We have to be real and have different responses to different degrees of the accusations.
FTR: I had the patience to read **all** of it. He is SO STUPID! I don’t know where to start!!!!!
Just shut up Matt. Shut up.
Let him talk! Please! Let him say every little stupid thing he has in that tiny brain of his.
Let him air all the shit out so everybody knows who he is and they stop kisaing his ass and putting him in movies and giving him millions of dollars.
Awwwww …. weally, Matt?
He should actually eat literal shit. It might shut him up for a few minutes.
Typical Hollywood delusion: I spent years PRETENDING to be smart, so that means I am an authority on EVERYTHING and I get to tell women to shut up when they threaten my precious douchebros.
LOL, I literally just got done reading Armie Hammer’s unfortunate recent comments on Roman Polanski before seeing this post.
Why are these dudes so determined to keep digging themselves in deeper?
DEAD TO ME.
Which is sad cause I bloody love Jason Bourne.
It can be recast
I just came here to say: fuck this guy.
On behalf of everyone I would like to say:
Shut TF up Matt Damon. Seriously. Stop talking.
“Any human being would have put a stop to it….”
No, Matt. There were a lot of human beings NOT putting a stop to it, you dumbsh*t. That was how he got away with it for so long. There were assistants, and agents, and gossip mongers, and executives and entire legal teams all seemingly f*ucking devoted to helping/enabling/covering it up.
Probably, until you pull your head out your ass, you should just shut the hell up.
Jesus. He has to WORK to be this stupid. I mean, he’s the one that got into Harvard, right? So to say something this disconnected from reality… he really, really WANTS to be this g*damn clueless.
Doesn’t he have like three of four daughters?….my daughter is five and I don’t know how much time I spend worrying about something like this happening to her when she’s older. Matt Damon is only concerned for himself and his buddies, he shows no sympathy for the victims and if he does it seems like an afterthought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@swak. He’d probably ask her what she was wearing…sadly I’m not making a joke
@ swak
Oh, he’d care about HIS wimmens. Its all those others that need to put sexual harrassment in perspective, and realize that if it was REALLY a problem, some human being (read- man) would have stepped in to stop it.
How has NOONE in his life stepped in to tell him to stfu already?
“I don’t know Louis C.K….but I can imagine he’s not going to do these things again” – maybe not. But he would have continued. They all would have continued if the culture hadn’t shifted the way it has with the #metoo movement this year.
The problem is that we live in a culture where powerful men have gotten away with mistreating women around them because theyre powerful men. They’ve abused their position, their money and their clout to do this repeatedly to women in every position around them. Yeah, a serial rapist is “worse” than a serial butt grabber but they’re all part of the same problem: a misogynistic culture full of beliefs that have both allowed and in a way caused men in power to do the things they do.
Matt is as bad. The bullshit he’s saying from his position of clout is damaging and evoking his miseducation in a system that doesn’t value women.
He’s been over for me for a while but #mattdamoniscancelled
He needs to go home, sit down, and read Salma Hayek ‘s op-ed. Then shut his face hole for eternity.
Have you seen Harvey weinsteins response to Salmas story. The statement was very detailed on trying to discredit her story. I think this one in particular really bothers Harvey, he obviously tried alot with her and was constantly shut down. Up until now it’s been the same he Denys all non consensual allegations response.
Matt Damon is an idiot, right?
Right!
I could not get though all quotes. Too much or too stupid. But he is not wrong, there is a diference between rape and ass grab. However he as a citizen of this world and especially as a man can and should put an end to both and none of those things should be someting women encounter at work, in a subway or at the restaurant. Just no
On the “spectrum” of assholes, the dial is cranked all the way to the right for this guy. His publicist hates him, I think.
FU MD. Conflate this- you ARE one of them. Someone I know shared their own personal history of a devastating, brutal revenge gang rape with me this week ( revenge for successfully prosecuting and jailing her previous rapist). Without misogynistic bystander “friend” a$$holes like MD it would not have happened. 😡😡😡
Oh god that is disturbing. I hope your friend is in counseling and is okay. I am sick to my stomach now.
The house is on fire and Matt Damon wants to talk about spectrums of fire. Not helpful.
FU MD. Conflate this for your kids- you ARE complicit in this. Someone I know shared their own personal history of a devastating, brutal revenge gang rape with me this week ( revenge for successfully prosecuting and jailing her previous rapist). Without misogynistic bystander “friend” a$$holes like MD it would not have happened. 😡😡😡
I just cannot stand him anymore. STFU, MD.
Golly gee, it must be sooo hard to be a man and have to worry if your rude inappropriate bro behavior is going to be ‘misconstrued’ and your career and personal life might suffer as a result…it’s ONLY sexual harassment, it’s not rape, Matty says.
Oh wait, Matt. That is the life we women have been living since the beginning of time.
F OFF FOREVER.
Matt Damon is the type of white person MLK spoke about. Substitute the word woman for Negro and well…
“I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate. I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro’s great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen’s Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to “order” than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: “I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action”; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man’s freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a “more convenient season.” Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will. Lukewarm acceptance is much more bewildering than outright rejection.” Martin Luther King 1963
What surprises me is that people are surprised with this.
This is the same special people that made a petition in honor of roman Polanski, that gave an Oscar to casey affleck, that forgot that the actor from assassin creed is an abuser, that loves and works with woddy allen, that defends little lost boy johnny depp, and just pretend that chris brow and R kelly are reclusive artists with no shade problems
This.
Keep digging, Matt. The hole gets ever deeper and you sound even more privileged and stupid the more you speak. You knew about your best bud, you knew enough about Weinstein to say, ” look at him. Of course he’s a womanizer…” Matt doesn’t seem to understand that it is inappropriate to touch a woman EVER without her permission. PERIOD.
Wow I was really confused about what to think of all of this sexual harassment stuff,I’m so glad Matt Damon was able to explain it.(obvious sarcasm)
It’s like unless it’s happening to them, they never believe it. Typical male and his manplaining of what harassment is. Smh – to him we should accept being groped or verbally harassed.
-Hey, is was only sexual harassment, you were not raped and by the way you are not longer a child so behave like a grown woman and stop behaving like a vindictive b*tch-.
F*ck off Matt Damon. I hope your movies continue flopping and you never get your desired best actor’s Oscar
I read that headline, chuckled, and said “of course he does”, and then rolled my eyes. I can’t imagine I’m alone.
He was canceled for me long time ago, but this reinforces even more my decision. When dude Bros get all on their feelings about predorgate 2017 and the #metoo movement, I wonder if they are hoping skeletons in their closet don’t come to the light for them. Talking to you Matt Damon, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston…
He starts with a lie. “I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered, etc.” No, he doesn’t think it’s wonderful at all!
He is amazingly inarticulate here, especially the many question marks, the “right?”, ending his sentences, in a clear attempt to get the interviewer on his side.
The most interesting part to me is the last paragraph, and the promise of “scorched earth” against anyone who make a claim against him. I suspect, given the virtual collapse of NDAs, that we may well see those sorts of countersuits, civil defamation cases, etc. against accusers. Damon is talking to a lot of people; I suspect he has given us a window into the thinking among his circle.
Yep, f*ck right off, Matt Damon. This was disgusting. He twists himself into a pretzel trying to justify these behaviors. Oh, just an ill-advised joke. Oh, people need to take personal responsibility. Oh, I don’t know if I’d believe them, unless I knew them really well. F*ck you.
Sit DOWN Matt Damon – you are part of the problem
I’ve had coffee and it’s Friday so I’m going to be positive. I positively hate him.
But seriously, kudos to Peter Travers for asking the questions. Damon’s armor would have been all the way up with a woman but Travers was able to get in there.
And so happy so many others thought of Team America World Police. The best representation of Matt Damon ever.
An aside, is he basically admitting he’s had to mediate a sexual harrassment claim? I mean, he didn’t say it plain, but reading between the lines….
Or am I reaching here? Because that would go a long way towards explaining the whataboutthemen fetish he seems to have developed.
He has a production company. It is quite possible that a dispute between employees went to mediation. Agencies that hear workplace harassment cases and judges all prefer that such cases be resolved through mediation. Doesn’t necessarily mean he himself was involved in harassment.
ETA and I’m not putting that forth as a defense of Matt Damon. I handle these cases for a living. A company can generally be a good place to work, follow all the laws and then one employee can make things difficult for everyone. What then matters in the courts is how the company handles the problem
Fair enough and that is reasonable. He just seems to be personalizing women being able to tell their stories to *anyone* to a degree that struck me as suspicious.
But it could be his belief that women, due to their weak constitutions and minds, are prone to fits of overexaggerations and mistruthiness. They certainly aren’t capable of telling a “joke” from actual harrassment, which would of course, be stopped by any human being witnessing it.
If it seems I am stuck on that particular turn of phrase, it is because I find it shockingly, aggressively, f*ucking stupid. You know, considering.
I hope Matt Damon chokes on Russell Simmons’ Om pendant.
OHMYGOD – WHEN WILL THIS MAN SHUT UP?! STOP TALKING. He sounds so…stupid – and Just completely out of touch.
I feel Matt Damon doesn’t want # me too to get out of hand cuz I think he has some skeletons in his own closet! He is so offensive! He needs to just be quiet!
Once again, a seemingly “good” guy clearly shows he doesn’t care about women’s issues. It’s quite obvious his main concern is that men’s careers are ruined and worries about “false” accusations.
Travers only asked him how movie making would change, he could have hoped it would be safer and more women could b involved. But no, he HAD to talk about how *he* would handle “false” accusations differently now. Wow, Matt, how terrible! It’s such a sad time for men! /s
I dont entirely disagree with everything he says – yes, there is a continuum of behavior we are talking about and yes, there is something more redeemable about how Louis CK responded than many of the others (that doesn’t mean he gets to keep his status though), but there is just something about how things come out of him that really bugs the crap out of me. Like the ‘its wonderful women are feeling empowered to tell their stories’. Really Matt? Wonderful? Is it WONDERFUL?
Isn’t his mom a teacher? I have always got that sense from him and what he says – like a know-it-all teacher that thinks he’s here to educate the rest of us on what is right and wrong. And frankly, I don’t f’in CARE what Matt Damon has to say. Peter Travers- the most useful thing you could have done is just asked him questions about his stupid movie and kept it at that. As if the abuse coming out practically daily isnt tiring enough, why do we also have to deal with these high status men that think they have something to contribute to this that women want to hear? Shut up and listen.
It’s “wonderful” line…such condescension. ..so fake…
Ladies it’s so “wonderful” you are outting these perverts who abuse their power but can you knock it off because it’s hurting their pocket books and they worked really hard by stepping on the backs of little people and abusing their power wah wah
Apologists like Matt Damon are as much of a problem as the perpetrators in my opinion!
You are either with them or against them. Pick a side!
I think anyone of any color should defend themselves against false accusations. It’s difficult to prove either way but get it out there. What make so many of these stories credible is the pattern. People don’t do this type of thing once. So if one person try’s to blow Matt up as he puts it then of course he should defend himself. He sounds worried though like he’s putting someone on notice.
It is a pattern but it won’t necessarily come out. Seems like post-Weinstein people have placed the threshold of belief on having 5+ accusers. If someone specifically targets crew members, a group that’s unlikely to speak, even if 1 comes forward; it’s a lot. I’ve seen people say Casey Affleck had *only* 2 accusers, the producer & cinematagrapher. Well, if that’s his target, I don’t expect more allegations to come out, it’s unlikely to say th least.
What gets me about the many, many things he said is that he never once had a word for how sexual abuse impacts women. How it traumatizes. How it humiliates. How it keeps women down in their careers. Nothing.
The last paragraph… CANCELLED!
It’s not just the words but his delivery—go watch the video of him explaining “real” diversity to black female producer Effie Brown and you’ll want to scream at his smug sanctimonious bloated ass
Never paying a dime to see any of his films and I hope Downsizing bombs like his wretched Suburicon.
He needs to just stop talking. Every time he just gets worse and worse. Grabbing someone’s butt and child molestation are not the same but guess what they both count as assault because it’s NOT CONSENSUAL. You cannot establish a “hierarchy of suffering” especially on something you have never experienced. Survivors of abuse do enough of self blame and minimizing for someone to come and say “well ok you were “just” groped/raped but child rape is worse….” And guess what douchebag, the entire Penn State scandal proved that people DONT act even when abuse happens in their face. It’s just a psychological phenomenon that happens in the name of self preservation and not any sort of character fault. He just doesn’t understand everything about what is happening and why and it is evident he is scared to death of any skeletons in his closet.
I’m a little shocked. at how out of touch he is that he’d actually expose how out of touch he is. Yikes. Most people would just shut up.
it shows his arrogance
“I don’t do deep dives on this” We can tell, Matt. We can tell.
Let’s summarize his points, shall we?
-He mainsplained that a pat on the butt is different than rape. (Thanks, we are aware).
-Assault or harassment is OK and “workable” if you admit it. (Louis CK example).
-Friends are to be instantly believed, but a colleague is probably lying.
-If you know someone is a jerk enough that you don’t want to spend time with them or wouldn’t want them involved with someone you care about, sure, it’s OK to keep working with them repeatedly, as long as it benefits you.
-No matter what people tell you, like say your best friend tells you a producer tried to assault his girlfriend, it’s OK – as long as you didn’t see it with your own eyes or there were photos, you can deny you (and everyone) had any idea. You can even finally admit you did know something because you were told, and then follow it up in later interviews and again claim total ignorance.
-The good ol’ days of private settlements are done, and sure hypothetical situations where you used to settle but would now have to sue to protect your good name are NEVER about real things that happened, and no one will EVER be suspicious that you have made some settlements over the years.
C.A.N.C.E.L.E.D.
I don’t think the hypothetical situation is about sth he was actually involved in, it seems to totally add up with Casey’s case( important movie, close to release, 10 years ago, etc.) Except it wasn’t a kiss and a grab, it was 50 pages of detailed lawsuits by women with behind the scene careers. And of course Matt believes his bro over a pair of women who had everything to lose by speaking up.
Kind of lays his whole character right at your feet, doesn’t it? And for the record, #me too NEEDS to get out of hand.
That picture of the three of them? Palpable disgust that just put me off my breakfast.
He is a wolf in ‘woke guy’ clothing.
The saddest thing about this interview is the treatment Matt seems to reserve only for female colleagues who have been abused, and come to him for help.
He is not an ally.
Repeat, Matt Damon is NOT your ally. And he is not your friend.
He is so very far from being an ally he basically plays for the other team, jeering from the sidelines. “Calm down!” “Its not a big deal!” “Walk it off Rookie!”
Emperor’s New Clothes b*tch. We SEE you Matt Damon. And you naked as hell :-/
he’s pure scum. On the NDA thing he’s basically projecting and actually explaining CASEY’S exact case. And funny how he straight out saying that women who sign NDA and settle out of court are lying. He should BE GONE already.
Really sad…
I love the big fat warning he threw out there at the end—accuse me of anything and I’ll sue your ass to the end of time. Jerk. Did anyone see the old video clip of his buddy Ben Affleck groping and mauling the woman who was trying to interview him? I bet Matt is guilty of the same type of crap.
His oldest daughter is freaking 19 years old. That alone should be a good indication to shut the hell up about this.
These predators going after the young and powerless. They won’t care her father is Matt Damon.
