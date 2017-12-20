Brad Pitt celebrated his 54th b-day & he’s ‘casually dating’ but ‘nothing serious’

With one notable exception, Brad Pitt has been mostly quiet this year. The biggest pieces of his divorce/separation/custody fight with Angelina Jolie were in 2016. I seriously doubt that it’s been all smooth sailing between Pitt and Jolie regarding their divorce, but at least it’s been quieter. Brad even gave one big confessional interview to GQ Style where he pretty much confirmed that he was a raging drunk for years and he had a come-to-Jesus moment after Angelina left him. He reportedly spends most days – when he’s not working on a film – in some kind of art studio, where he sculpts, listens to emo music and smokes cigarettes. Such is the life of a man who turned 54 years old this week.
One year older, one year wiser. Brad Pitt celebrated his 54th birthday on Monday, and a source tells PEOPLE the actor is doing well and taking better care of himself since his split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016.
“In a sense, this split was good for Brad because he sized himself up and realized there had to be changes,” an industry source tells PEOPLE. While his divorce from Jolie is not yet final, the two are moving forward amicably and coordinating schedules so both can spend time with their six kids.
“Brad and Angie are doing OK, working out time for him to be with the kids which he treasures,” says the source.
He’s also been “casually dating,” according to the source. “He has been going out but there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point,” adds the insider.
Here’s a question: do you think Brad is a dry drunk? He reportedly sought some kind of treatment in the wake of Jolie leaving him last year, but even if he is sober these days, I still feel like there’s a mountain of dysfunction there. I guess we should give him credit for trying, and for taking some time off to get his sh-t together and reassessing his destructive behaviors and all of that. I don’t know. Also: I still believe that Brad had or still has an on-and-off thing with Sienna Miller. If they ever become official, that will be very interesting.
It’s sad to me that Angelina will never be allowed to “casually date” and have it be acceptable to the general public. But good on Brad for “visiting” the kids, I guess?
I honestly don’t think the general public gives a rip about which celeb dates who. It just gets heated on gossip blogs.
Yes but the way we react to celeb behavior is revealing. My point is that when a woman becomes a mother she is expected to give up everything for her kids, but we don’t demand the same of fathers.
As the notorious RBG said, “Women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.”
I didn’t give up everything and neither has AJ. She continues to make films, she continues her humanitarian work, she flies here and there. Pretty much the same things she did when married to Brad. And, no, Mr. and Ms. General Public are not going to get their knickers in a knot when she goes out with someone. It’ll be a topic here and on DM and a few other gossip blogs. That’s all.
@Jerusha Jolie said herself that she was frustrated by being unable to travel much right now. There’s a societal reason her divorce strategy is completely focused on the children and his isn’t. http://www.eonline.com/news/869437/why-angelina-jolie-s-post-divorce-life-looks-nothing-like-brad-pitt-s
@Annabelle. My disagreement is with the use of “general public.” The General Public does not care. If I stood in a mall and tried to ask 100 people their opinion on AJ’s dating life, I’d be laughed out of the place after the first ten people.
That said, I like Angie. I like Brad. I liked them together. I still like them just fine apart. They can date anyone they care to.
Who says she can’t casually date? When Maddox was a baby, she made it clear that she hooked up with certain men (married men?), to scratch her itch.
It’s clumsily worded, but you’ve misunderstood my comment. I think Angelina can and should be able to date, casually or seriously. But don’t you think the story and reaction would be totally different for a not officially divorced mother of six to casually hook up with men? There’s a total double standard.
There’s always a double standard. But that doesn’t mean that Angie isn’t hooking up on the sly. Good for her, and may she keep it on the down low.
Eh, who has time to date when you have six kids. Not like she needs another big baby to care for… she just got rid of one.
Actually as a long time fan of Angelina’s I’m fairly certain she shared her feelings on becoming involved with a married man. She doesn’t do it. Particularly when it comes to Pitt, she said she had no idea he wasn’t in a happy marriage, and didn’t become involved with him until after he separated. Brad said the same thing, and his then wife (and her friends) also said she believed Brad never cheated as well.
So 3 of 3 kind of seals the deal for me. Maybe back away from the bloids and their misogynist narrative
As for the comments she made while Maddox was a baby…therr were two phases in that brief period of time before she and Pitt got together, one in which she said she had been celibate for a year or more and struggling (she spoke of it on the tonight show even and in interviews) then not that long after that when Brad’s ‘crush’ hit the rumor mills she told a few outlets to get them off her back ‘she didn’t need Brad Pitt- she had enough lovers’ they were rumored to be her ex Jonny Lee Miller (they were snapped kissing in a tattoo parlor at the same time) and the other was rumored to be oliviier martinez, a good friend and former co-star, she said she trusted them and they were her friends and have proved it because they haven’t said boo and are loyal friends to this day.
So please dont sl*t shame it’s unbecoming to you.
“Eh, who has time to date when you have six kids. Not like she needs another big baby to care for… she just got rid of one.”
Meh – the kids are getting older. The older ones can keep an eye on the younger ones long enough for her to go to dinner or whatnot – or she can have a nanny help out. She’s not cooking for 6 kids either, is she? She has a chef? She’s also said Pax does a bunch of cooking. So it’s not like it’s a regular everyday mom who has to do everything herself for 6 kids -she has plenty of help. And like I said – it’s not as if she has a bunch of infants and toddlers.
And not all men are big babies. There are plenty who are responsible who can take care of themselves. There ARE plenty of man-children out there, but it’s not all that’s out there. And she’s deeply involved in humanitarian efforts – I don’t think it’s ridiculous to think that there’s some kind of suitable guy out there in that sphere that shares her interests.
Really? I don’t think thats true at all. I think she looks like she could use a man in the house for those children
UGH. really? no one “needs a man in the house”. she might need help with six kids (who wouldn’t?) but don’t put that old timey misogyny on her.
I guess my comment sucks at portraying what I meant to portray, which is that there’s a huge double standard whereby divorced fathers can be single and carefree, but mothers (even if they’re Angelina Jolie) are never allowed that without massive public scorn.
isn’t that the same thing WHAT WHAT? how is hoping she has a man in the house sexist. Brad use to be the man in the house? It could be good for her and the kids.
I mean really, people remarry and move on all the time. People deserve to find love again and start over. She has six kids and is open about her lack of domestic skills, I’m sure she could use the support of a partner.
YOUR WORDS are misogynistic. “she needs a man in the house”.
no, she doesn’t. nanny? maybe. help, sure…but by saying “she needs a man”, it perpetuates that idea that every woman needs a man to complete her family and implies that no woman can be enough of a mother/parent without a man to help.
perhaps say that she could probably use some help (which she likely has) instead of saying “she needs a man”.
oh please you are nick picking and trying to be offended.
what is WRONG with wanting a man int he house?
First of all, it is not misogynistic to want a male partner to raise children with. People do this every day when they get married and have children. Sure she could do it alone and hire A nanny, a maid and chef but they probably wouldn’t satisfy your emotional and sexual needs.
try raising kids on your own with no partner and then come at me and tell me you wouldn’t want a man (or woman, whatever your preference is) in the house. have you spent any time with more than 1 child at a time? you need help! and ideally with a committed partner IN the home whom you love and care about! who is committed to raising children together. that is not sexist to want that!
i’m looking at angie with 6 kids and no domestic skills and I’m like, damn girl! you need a partner/man/woman whatever you wanna call it! That is NOT BAD
not nick picking, and not “trying” to be offended. I AM offended.
when a woman says, as you did, that a woman other than herself “NEEDS A MAN” you are perpetuating the antiquated idea that a woman needs a man to be complete and she’s not fulfilled without a man.
I am not saying that a woman who wants to get married to a man is acting in a misogynistic way. I am saying that YOU SAYING that a woman “needs” a man is misogynistic.
yes, I’ve spent time with more than 1 kid. 5. and needing “help” is not the same as “needing a man”. choose your words carefully as they have weight and meaning, sometimes that which you do not want to ascribe to them.
you chose those words; don’t get angry if people react to them.
ok you are spinning my words so you can get on your soap box and preach about your chip on your shoulder.
Don’t put words in my mouth. I NEVER said she needed a man to complete her life – those were your words not MINE
Angelina has never cared about what the “general public” thinks of her. Why would she start caring now? She will do what she likes. I have a feeling she has no desire to date at this point anyway. She has said that her focus is on her kids right now.
I really admire Jolie, but the fact that you think she doesn’t care what the general public thinks of her is itself the result of a multi-year, intentional publicity campaign. She absolutely cares, and her public image is tightly controlled at this point. See this article for but one example of her publicity team: https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2017/08/vanity-fair-responds-to-angelina-jolies-comments-related-to-its-september-cover-story
I believe that she does what she wants despite what the public think and I believe and relate to her focus being on her children, but IMO she definitely cares what the public think.
I personally think Brad looks crazy “casually dating” less than a year sober with an unresolved messy divorce.
I happen to agree with you, but the general consensus has been “good for him, he’s free”
and how much time should he wait?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you’ve noticed, Angelina doesn’t worry about what she’s “allowed,” to do – she doesn’t answer to tabloids or sexist mores.
Well that’s a totally separate issue. But it’s categorically false, the result of Jolie’s PR savvy and smarts. http://www.nytimes.com/2008/11/21/business/media/21angelina.html
For someone who’s trying to paint themselves as objective, you sure are standing at the ready with the haters Bible – a Brooks Barnes hit piece from 2008.
…and regarding your recent linked instance of Angelina explaining her casting director’s methods re FTKMF, and wanting them to clarify on the record – it’s ridiculous to conflate what she does in her personal life, re relationships and dating and living her life in her own skin, with a film and story that she’s been entrusted to tell on behalf of people she deeply admires. You seem to think her not wanting the public record to be a lie and reflect badly on her cast and crew is essentially ‘proof,’ that she has some sort of fraudulent image and cares so very much what you think of her.
If it makes you feel better to think she’s like you and/or is needy that way (curling up in a ball when someone calls her names ala Brad’s ex) feel free. But it’s just another form of misogyny to want to disempower strong women you resent.
@Casey You’re completely misunderstanding me. I admire Angelina. I think she’s smart AF, and of course she wants to protect her “brand”.. she’d be crazy not to! There’s nothing derogatory about being media savvy or working hard to achieve your goals.
My point is a larger one about the double standards and unrealistic expectations placed on mothers and fathers….AJ and Brad just happen to be the most recent example. We can agree to disagree. Have a good one
He is a self-admitted stoner and apparently an alcoholic as well. It is none of my business, but I wonder what is he self-medicating so assiduously. He was also quite vocal about wanting several children, but I wonder if the hard realities, even when rich, of bringing up six kids was more than he could handle. I wish him well with his issues, but per the poster below and RBG, he will get a pass on his messiness, but if AJ ever had this sort of meltdown she would be excoriated. The world demands that women be selfless madonnas and any deviation is not tolerated.
Your last sentence especially sums up the point I was trying to make, so thanks! i wish I had just said that
Can anyone imagine Angie “casually dating” without being criticized as a terrible Mother, I think not.
Double standards, alive and well.
Every time I see that pic with the coffee cup I see Robin Thicke
Good for him
Good Luck
Who’s It going to be?
Whatever. I’m so over Brad. I lost all respect for him last year after how he tried to smear Angelina. He cared more about his own reputation than the well being of his kids. A 54 year old man who sits in a studio all day smoking and listening to emo music sounds pretty pathetic to me. Any smart woman would run the other way. But no one has ever accused Sienna Miller of making smart relationship choices.
She’s been in a stable relationship with Bennett Miller for a long time. People need to get off her back.
They both flung plenty of mud, and she is no angel or better. Divorce brings out the crazy in people.
Angelina had the same reputation as Sienna at one time. I heard he has been dating some attractive women and some are famous. If he remarries I bet he will want a do-over and if she is younger then perhaps children too.
“They both flung plenty of mud, and she is no angel or better. Divorce brings out the crazy in people.”
I think you are usually pretty objective when it comes to those two but I don’t agree.
Did she leak stuff? Probably. But at least it was true. His team, however, in the beginning denied he had a substance problem, even though later they said he was in an outpatient rehab or something. And then later he admitted in an interview it was his fault and actually got praised for it. People tend to forget that brief perid between the filing for divorce and abuse allegations comimg out.
And I really don’t understand why any young woman would see him as father material. He admitted to failing his kids and being absent not to mention “hitting his son not in the face”
IIRC, his story through sources was inadvertent contact with his son’s shoulder when he stepped between them.
I agree- the way he handled his side of the divorce & what he said about her was crappy. His art must be worth a ton just cuz…..
ITA, so over Pitt, he was only interesting when he was with Angie. Now, Brad Pitt is just another aging Hollywood “pretty boy” who looks worse for wear.
I do not envy the next woman he has a relationship with, one, she will always be compared to Angie and come up lacking, two, she’ll be getting damaged goods.
Sienna is still with Bennett, as far as I know. They’ve been together for a year and a half.
Well, Lainey is hinting hard that he is with Sienna…which I’m totally into. She has been low-key for far too long.
Lainey has an interesting theory about the “casually dating” remarks–thinks from a PR perspective he could be planting the proverbial seed for his stepping out with someone publicly in 2018. Whether Sienna or someone else. Would be nice if he dated someone outside the industry, such as an artist or designer, but I guess he’s pretty much always dated actresses. I can’t imagine Jolie dating someone in the industry again, maybe tough for her to meet that many interesting prospects in LA. Both have a lot of baggage. New partners would need spines of steel, a love of publicity, or both to willingly become part of a triangle there. In that sense, I could see Sienna, a tough cookie.
Not buying anything Lainey said. She predicted that he would be photographed with Aniston and/or Theroux. Didn’t happen. Pap photos with the kids? Also a no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
are we reading the same lainey? factually she does have insider info frequently due to her job…and i have never read anything ever on her site that hinted at any type of delusional behaviour.
She didn’t claim to have insider info in this case, just observed a possible PR strategy re: dating.
I have to wish him well. Not easy to see your secret addictions splayed out across the world stage. He’s working on himself. Can’t ask for more than that really.
Is there any actual evidence he’s ever been involved with Sienna?
Nope. Just because they were involved in a work project, attended one or two events at the same time, and she seems like she could be his type. And tabs are probably salivating at the prospect of Sienna-Angelina cage match type headlines.
None whatsoever. It originated in third tier tabloids and IMO, was grabbed onto by people desperate for new gossip.
She has had a serious boyfriend the whole time and people are just ignoring that fact. I mean if we want to say she is cheating on him with Brad okay, but at least acknowledge that she’s in a pre-existing relationship.
I honestly see Brad with Charlize Theron,but even then I don’t feel like Brad would want a strong woman….Meh…Quality wise he lost,when Jolie divorced him,I can’t think of any woman in Hollywood(Charlize a bit close)Who comes to jolie in terms of how she lives her life & Ofcourse vanity wise interms of beauty.
And that would be a very good thing. That’s all that matters.
Agreed!Had Angelina been the one reported to be dating,she would be already criticized. I can just see it already ”oh she already moving”,”what about the kids”,”she looking already replacing brad”urgh🙄….Whatever!
What gets me is the “working out time for him to be with the kids” line. Article makes it sound like the kids gets to spend a couple of hours with the babysitter once a week. I wonder if he is at all involved in the day-to-day raising of his children with her?
@Lady D
I don’t see Brad that involved in the day to day raising of his kids, he left that up to Angie when they were together, can’t see him being interested now that the children live with their Mother.
Brad seems like the “good time” weekend father, the grunt work he’ll leave to Angie, she’s the responsible parent.
Sounds like a fairly normal existence for a divorced 50-something dad. I’m not sure why we’d speculate that he’s a “dry drunk.” As for dating, I’m guessing it’s a lot easier for him than for the divorced people, women especially, in that age group that I know. They say the pickings are slim and depressing. I know people say he’s lost his looks but the fact is he is head and shoulders hotter than the vast majority of guys his age.
Agreed, Esmom. Why do people refer to people who are newly abstinent as “dry drunks,” when we never hear about “dry smokers” or “dry gamblers”?
Is Angelina a “dry heroin addict”?
Nice knife to the gut of Aj there @jana.
I’m sure you’re aware of what context frasier saying brad could be a ‘dry dunk’ was – because of what she deemed a possible ‘mountain of dysfunction,’ that cup minted in the plane altercation, and his own description regarding his relationship to alcohol. It means though recently dried out they still have dysfunction that could interfere with a quality of life and even prove dangerous.
Are you suggesting that Angelina is in the same identical boat as Brad? That her drug taking in her early 20s (she never said she was addicted to heroin by the way, but think what you like, let’s say hypothetically she was) has manifested ‘dry’ symptoms of dysfunction 20+ years later? Mixed in with her accolades, accomplishments, childbirth, medical challenges, award winning UN work, Oscars, humanitarianism, philanthropy, etc? That’s a really loooooong way to go, to punch Angelina in the teeth.
I learned something about alcoholics once at AA. They said an alcoholic is 3 people. He’s the person he was before alcohol changed him, he is the person he is when he’s drinking, and when an alcoholic quits, they need to re-arrange their thinking and their entire way of doing everything, and they become a third, different, non-drinking person. I was told he would be different from the man I had met, the man I knew and loved was never coming back, and it would be almost like meeting a stranger, so coping strategies would be required along with counselling. Nothing will be the same for the drinker or their closest. His children only have to deal with 2 Brad’s, they never knew the original, so it’s the alcoholic and the newly sober, and probably a little bit angry dad they deal with now.
Yes. Brad and Angie are both recovering addicts. That is the vernacular of the experts. There is also no ‘proof’ that they have both remained sober. That is their PERSONAL journey and no one knows who is drinking or drugging and when except them.
Brad’s hotness, or lack thereof, is glaringly apparent.
He needs to stop smoking, he’s been smoking since he was 13, except for the times Angie convinced him to quit when the kids were younger.
It would be good for both of them to start dating. Life doesn’t end at divorce and their silly fans have to get over that. Angelina is in her early 40’s and their kids are only getting older and more independent. She’d still a young, sexual being. Brad is too. Nobody is saying they have to get married again (probably not a great idea) but companionship on both sides would be a good thing.
As much as people on this site want to make teams for Angelina and Brad, I wish them both good luck. Marriage is hard and complicated. Raising children is hard and complicated. They gave it a good run and it didn’t work out.
Probably the best take yet 👏🏽
I’m going to catch hell for posting this comment, but I honestly have a feeling that Brad isn’t missing the kids all that much. I don’t think it was the kids he valued as much as his status as Hollywood’s Favorite Dad. JMO.
I don’t know why you think that but based on the little I’ve heard him talk about his kids, I’d imagine he misses them a ton. I never thought his affection for them was anything but genuine.
I agree with you. He worked hard to make it seem like she was keeping him from the kids, but even when they were together he seemed like he took long breaks away from his family.
How did he do that? By not being papped with the kids? By not discussing the state of his relationship with the kids to the press?
There isn’t a gold standard for being a public figure/parent. Some think that Angelina is, but wasn’t there a lot of criticism lobbed at her for taking the kids to events that was Angelina-centric versus kid-friendly fare?
Anna Farris already got a new boyfriend,nobody criticized her
There are literally thousands of comments “mom shaming” Anna Farris for dating so soon when she has a young child to think about. It’s not about Jolie (or Anna), just about the double standard.
I certainly side-eye Anna Farris but I wouldn’t call it a double standard issue. I believe the break-up was addiction related, she had a boyfriend within a month and alcohol is in every picture of the two of them. That’s a real problem.
Maybe you are too into tabloids
I don’t feel any shaming towards Anna or some woman like jlo
Dating is a good thing
As a Pitt fan,I wish Angelina start dating too
As a Pitt Stan,I wish Jolie start dating soon
he sounds like the least desirable bachelor ever. 6 kids and an ex wife from hell and he is in the middle of a at-times extremely contentious and high profile divorce? Who the heck wants to deal with that?!
He’s going back to Jen LOL! The whole country is going to hell their stars are in alignment.
‘ Hark untune that string, what discord follows.’
((It’s a joke, ok??✌🏻))
May he be happy in this new relationship
It’s just too bad he and Angie couldn’t work it out…. all these years of marriage and all these kids… it’s a Down right shame….
Slightly different tack, but does anyone else think the ‘casually dating…nothing serious’ comments smack of misogyny or at least is rather disrespectful to whomever he is seeing?! I would be hurt if I Was seeing someone and was described in such a way.
No misogyny about casual dating so long as you’re honest with your dates about not wanting something serious/monogamous. Women are free to say they’re not interested in dating someone on those terms.
Same thing his team has been saying since the beginning. That he goes on dates with friends or whatever. Who cares. He was probably dating before they even broke up.
Today People magazine is saying he basically has visitation. That’s not custody. HE LOST in court. But let’s keep talking about his dating life 🙄
People think he was innocent but you don’t lose custody of your kids if you’re innocent. Bloop.
A source close says “Angelina and her kids are moving on” 😂
He looks great
Sorry if someone mentioned this above – too many comments to read them all – but why does everyone assume Angie is looking for a man to date? She has been with women in the past, with one longer term relationship that we know of. It would not surprise me JB the least if she is done with men for now and goes back to women.
She’s only been with one woman & even then she was 19 for god sakes,who are these “women”you speak of?
I think brad doesn’t emphasize on what needs to be done to make relationship work. Doesn’t think thorough when he takes up with some one for serious relationship so he probs will continue to screw up…
But Unless Angelina enjoys being called crazy ex, no need for her to go mad on his start on dating right now. If she wants she can do too. I mean she has help and the hardest times are passed it seems.
He deserves to find a new love.Jolie is boring
