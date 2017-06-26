Brad Pitt & Sienna Miller ‘couldn’t keep their hands off each other’ in Glastonbury

Back in April, Page Six started a rumor about Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller. Sienna had a smaller, supporting role in The Lost City of Z, which Brad produced. He attended the LA premiere in April, and spent time with the cast at the premiere and the post-premiere dinner. It was at this dinner that Sienna and Brad allegedly were “heavily enjoying each other’s company” and “talking to each other all night,” according to Page Six’s witness. Sienna predictably gave a non-denial denial (“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly”) and Brad’s people called the story false. But guess what? Brad was in Glastonbury over the weekend, and he apparently spent a lot of time with Sienna. Where there’s smoke, etc.
Superstar Brad Pitt fuelled talk he is in the early stages of a new romance with Sienna Miller by cuddling up to the Brit actress at Glastonbury. The pair were seen holding hands and stroking each other during a late night party session on Worthy Farm over the weekend. The A-listers met up at 3am on Saturday morning in the festival’s exclusive Rabbit Hole area before retiring to their VIP Winnebago.
A source revealed: “Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate. Brad had been keeping a relatively low profile at the festival, but emerged with the masses at 3am to link up with Sienna after she’d spent the night partying with their mutual pal Bradley Cooper and Noel Gallagher in the VIP Park backstage bar. They seemed keen to get away from prying eyes and made a dash for the Rabbit Hole, the festival’s underground and exclusive venue, with a group of friends and were inseparable as they waited to go inside.
“The party was cut short and they had to leave after five minutes because the venue was closing. Bradley Cooper left and Brad and Sienna headed back arm in arm to their private Winnebago.”
Brad, 53, was tee-total at the festival after revealing he had quit booze earlier this year to “become a better man” following his split from Angelina in August 2016.
To me, the operative words here are “backstage bar.” But I guess the words “stroking” and “intimate” and “arm in arm to their private Winnebago” are also important. All of the Brad-stans claimed Brad was just at Glastonbury to promote his movie and maybe to see Radiohead, right? If that’s all it was about, then why was he bar-hopping all night? As for this thing with Sienna Miller… she’s single, he’s single-ish, so it’s not like it’s some huge scandal. It is interesting though, because I have not been buying Sienna’s whitewashed narrative of the “reformed party girl/reformed drama queen” at all. Because Sienna is who she is and always has been, I tend to give more credence to these stories, because… let’s face it, this sounds so much like Vintage Sienna. One report can be shrugged off as an oddity, but twice in the span of less than three months? Come on. They’re happening. And it’s messy as hell.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
This is so not a surprise – history shows that Siena loooooves dram and Siena looooooves fame. A large part of her ‘fame’ is predicated on her relationships/media antics.
Relationship/fling/rumours with Brad Pitt delivers on all accounts.
Also, who goes to a music festival to promote a movie? Huh?
Movie promotions at music festivals are a thing. The Boston Calling festival had a movie component this year that was advertised as “curated by Natalie Portman” and had screenings of things.
Not saying that’s the only reason he was there, not taking a position on the Brad stuff, just pointing out that, yes, some music festivals include movie promotions.
A lot of people promote at festivals. It’s easy and these days festivals are all about who you can get to come. That doesn’t shock me. I mean look at Coachella
But yea this is so up Sienna’s alley ugh
Kind of out of her wheel house since Brad is single.
@CTgirl – Ooooooh ))
Looks like he has a type.
Sounds like there will be a lot of drama in the future if this gossip turns out true.
It’s been proven to be just wannabe gossip, she was actually with someone else, he with some business people, all met casually but no-one really saw them together. No pictures right? I’d love to call this ‘fake’ news, but as that seems to be what people base all their perceptions on these days I just sigh instead.
This couple promises !!!!
I dig it.
I dig it too.. freaking hot!
It will be entertaining.
I just read in the DM that Brad was with Elle Macpherson in LA?
Sienna weeps.
Yep, in the way that one person who makes bad choices attracts another person who makes bad choices. In that, they have something in common.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😏
Glad the kids have their mother. Typical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Typical” what? They’re getting a divorce. Are they both supposed to never be in a relationship? Or this just a prohibition you have for him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing is this is not a normal divorce. Brad Pitt hurt his kids and I bet his therapist recommend no dating. But he’s doing it to “get back” at Angelina. He doesn’t care if he continues the hurt on his children
Predictable that his fans forget the situation involves SIX kid that are currently in therapy because of daddy dearest.
If I was the baby daddy of any of the women dating Brad Pitt I would demand custody. Think that’s what happened with Kate Hudson and her old man.
Its not like they are being given a chance to have their father by whatever “therapist” is now in the employ. Seriously though, its almost a year, these people should have already moved to a more even custody arrangement than seeing “some of the kids”, for half a day before Fathers Day. They need better therapists.
Brad has some issues. Something major happened on that plane, and that’s why some of his kids don’t want anything to do with him. Partying at a festival doesn’t sound like it will help with his issues, but excuses will continue to be made for Brad, so whatever.
I believe the kids spent the week with Brad in the U.K. Angie was traveling to promote World Refugee day. I believe they have a pretty big house in the country.
‘People should have moved on.’Or maybe Brad should have gotten sober and done his best to show his kids he’s serious about repairing a relationship that he wrecked with irresponsible behavior . If they aren’t there yet it’s about what he’s not doing. Or not focused on.
Anyway I just hope Angie is healthy and strong for those kids.
I am not going to shade on Brad for dating but if he’s drinking again, if he’s going to do the Sienna Brad show with minimal contact with his kids that shows a real deep seeded narcissism. All the effort should be about rebuilding that relationship.
Better therapists? Maybe they need a better father.
Personally, I don’t have any problem with Pitt going to a festival, dating or whatever. But it bothers me that most people (not on this site) said that Jolie is the villain for taking the kids to Cambodia and Africa for works. They said that if she’s a good mom then she should only stay home and focus on taking care of the kids.
Meanwhile, Pitt could go on to a lot of places for whatever reason, he could go on flirting left and right, and people would said : good for him! He deserved some fun after that crazy Jolie! 🙄
If I’m not mistaken there was a gossip before about Jolie moving on already to someone rich but people were calling her horrible names for that. This same people also got angry at Jolie about Pitt’s Father’s Day, but was quiet somehow when it turns out in fact that Pitt was already in Europe.🤔
RHEA, I agree with you, Angelina will always get bad press. Commenters wants Brad to meet, marry and have other children, so they can compare them.
There is nothing new there. Despite the logic, Jolie is and always will be a villain in the gossip media.
Despite not having done one wild or crazy thing in over 15 years, that whole marriage was about and imploded because of ‘crazy Jolie,’ per his fans, who have probably already divided her from her Pitt surname, but I wonder when she will make it legal? Keep the Pitt name until the kids are adults, or ditch it (legally) asap?
He’s a big fish for her and she likes fishing. He should know better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
God, let’s hope.
Brad, man…
How far you have fallen.
No, he has not fallen. Sienna is more his speed. Jolie simply out grew him.
I agree. No doubt these two are attracted to each other (hel-lo), and no doubt they would make a “beautiful couple.” Typically he goes for blondes and lily pads from one relationship to the next, so these rumors don’t surprise me. No need to wait until a divorce is final in Brad Pitt’s world, children or not. (Also, let’s remember Brangelina didn’t even officially tie the knot for 10 years. The wedding itself may have been a desperate attempt to stave off the inevitable.) Meanwhile, why do we hate Sienna Miller? She seems cool to me.
Jolie surely outgrew him. She seems to be going forward and he’s going backwards. Based on that GQ interview he needs to work on himself a lot and any sane woman wouldn’t step in his mess. His situation isn’t like any divorced actor. Other divorced actors don’t have their children in therapy due to their behavior when they start a relationship.
He dated some sketchy “bad girls”, Aniston maybe being the most “wholesome” of the bunch. Angelina herself was labeled as the “bad girl” at one time and had that label. He likes them bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Juliette being 15/16 doesn’t make her sketchy and bad.
It makes Brad Pitt sketchy and bad for being a 26-yr-old adult man dating a teenager.
Eh, the Jolie-Pitt relationship was in trouble for awhile. No matter who each ends up with, some people will say they have downgraded.
The thing is if they weren’t happy together and all indications are that they were not, both can and will get an upgrade in terms of personal satisfaction. Win/Win, and especially for the kids WIN.u
Also, I suspect both will skip along “landing” hither and thither with different partners for awhile. No need to rush either into a serious relationship again.
I’ll hold judgement. Brad is the kind of celebrity that attracts gossip. I’m not going to give any credence to these reports until there’s evidence.
At Glastonbury, a magnet for paps and star groupies, there would be at least a couple of mobile phone photos being peddled. Its total bs. I’m sure they hang out but a pic of a handsy Brad Pitt would score an asking price in the hundreds of thousands, possibly millions. At that price, even the semi celebs in that room would have taken the photo.
I’m guessing someone is going to be rich, rich, rich very soon when they produce the photos of Brad and Sienna all over each other. Remember the picture of Brad, Angelina with MADD it fetches, I believe, A Half Million Dollars. I remember Brad saying if he knew how much the picture would fetch he would have take the damn picture himself.
Umm the exclusive backstage areas that BP would stick to wouldn’t be not really pap friendly. The celebrities go out to the paps with the normals. But they can totally stay away from cameras if they want.
I remember someone got a picture of B and A in Kenya, Africa in 2005 and became rich. I bet there must be a picture of brad and Sienna backstage. I bet everyone backstage had a cell phone and loves extra money. I’m saying show the photo. I Don’t believe everything you I read in gossip pages. I always believe Brad and Angie was real love ❤️.
That someone was a paparazzi who got an anonymous phone call to go to a specific place and a specific time by his own account. He didn’t just stumble upon them on a beach in Kenyia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If there are pics, it would be from a sneaky phone camera.
And The Sun for sure will move heaven & hell to get them.
The paparazzo in Kenya was called by Angelina and Brad, he didn’t just happen to be there.
I don’t give any credence at all to what’s published in The Sun. That said, whatever goes on in the bedrooms of single adults is not something I’d judge anyway. Brad or Angie or Sienna or anyone else. I certainly don’t expect celibacy.
Celibacy no, discretion yes.
I’m holding off on judgment simply because it’s “The Sun” but if it does turn out to be true, major DOWNGRADE for Brad. I kind of like the idea of Elle MacPherson though. I’ve always liked her and she’s the same age which I think he needs in a partner.
Why is this messy? They’re both single, he’s been separated for almost a year. No proof that he’s drinking or that they’re doing anything shady.
I have literally no feelings about either of them, both are the definition of white mediocrity, but I’ve also got no shade for two single boring people hooking up.
Precisely, not to mention, all the low key shade about folk’s dramatic history…
As is she’s the only actor with a spotty past 😂
I think the problem is that he was at the festival patrying though out the night when if fact even Brad himself admitted he had alcohol problems. Sienna does not look like a person who parties thoughout the night sober. The problem is that his drinking caused the problems in the family and maybe even pit his kids in harm’s way. Hence he should really put in all the effort to stay away from any temptations and keep his hear straight. It is so typical of people with addiction problem to not drink for some time and then think that they overcame their problem when if fact it is a life long battle to live with the addiction. As for possible fling in itself – you are right there is no problem because both of them are single.
SM exactly! He’s free to schtup whoever he wants it’s more about the drinking.
Why messy? Both their personal histories – the worst example with Sienna when she had a fling with a married father of 4 (yes I know he was separated and it takes 2 to tango), as well all her other bf drama.
And Brad had an affair with Angie when he was still married (+ he used to date much younger women).
A fling? As in one only?
That was hella trashy but it was a really long time ago.
I don’t believe Balthazar was separated at the time. I think it was a full blown affair that led to a separation.
Was Jude Law still married to Sadie Frost when he started up with Sienna? I do remember that Sienna cheated on Jude with his pal Daniel Craig (who was involved with someone else too), but I suppose fair is fair, Jude cheated on Sienna with the nanny. It is all ancient history at this point but it sure was a messy train-wreck at the time.
Look out here comes Bohemian Brad
ha ha
Omg. Yes. I would love to see Bohemian Brad. What form do you think his haircut will take?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha that’s what I was thinking about, his hair. His look right now fits Sienna’s type. It’s funny because Sienna is like a love child of Aniston and Paltrow – perfect blend of the two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Sienna have a type? She dated Rhys Ifans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since he tends to adapt the looks of his partner at the time, my guess is longer hair with blond highlights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg imagine if he goes full bongo Mcconaughey
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lioness you are sooooo right! This is going to be funny to observe.
I will believe this when there is real evidence. If it is true, he has low standards, he had steak at home and now he wants hamburger. Meaning he had the best wife.
His wife divorced him. She didn’t want to be with him anymore. So he’s free to pursue whomever he desires.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember when they said Angelina was below his standard. I also remember when Jen shaded Angelina by saying something to the effect like consider who she is or consider the source. Angelina is my favorite female celebrity and Brad my fav male celebrity but I also believe they are human with human short comings.
I think Sienna can be drama free if the person she’s dating is lowkey and less famous than her but with a superstar like Pitt… Yeah it could get messy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was dramafree with one person only and that was Tom Sturridge and I think that’s probably because she became pregnant relatively quickly.
Everyone else was drama and lots of partying.
Bennett Miller though. That was fairly lowkey too.
And I’m not cool with continuing to bring up her romantic past of a decade ago as a slam against her when Brad – who in many people’s eyes, did something very similar ie infidelity of some sort while married – is getting a free pass from everyone here for the Aniston/Jolie thing.
I’m not saying anything is wrong or right, just pointing out a certain double standard.
@teacakes: Agreed. That went down in what, 2007? Who cares. The only thing really side-eye worthy about this is the sobriety issue. I’ve never paid attention to Sienna Miller and don’t know anything about her other than the fact that she was involved in an affair with some rich dude what feels like a lifetime ago, but people here are saying she has a reputation as a party-er. Not sure if that’s still true of her now or if it means she has any drug/alcohol addiction. but Brad is a different story. If I had a kid and there was this attractive person in the picture who’s last relationship ended a year ago with substance abuse issues and DCF involvement over attacking/harming/threatening their child in some way , that’s not really a relationship I’d feel too eager to jump into and get a kid involved with. And if an ex got into such a relationship, I’d definitely not want my kid around the person the ex was dating. Either the messy new partner wouldn’t get to be around the kid without me present, or it’s custody battle time. At least until enough time passed and there was enough evidence to suggest that this new person has completely changed. Sienna/Brad might be interesting from a gossip-standpoint, but relationship-wise I don’t think it’s a good move on her (or anybody else’s) part. Hopefully they’re just fuck-buddies.
Well no denial from his rep, a “declined to comment”:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4639014/Brad-Pitt-Sienna-Miller-cosy-Glastonbury-party.html
That’s because there are pictures coming.
I still cannot believe the Ben Affleck Sienna Miller pairing did not happen.
Poor Ben can’t date anyone or else jen will have a meltdown.
Doubt it. I am sure she gave her best to that addict when they were married and I doubt she’s jealous over whatever he chooses to chase next.
Brad is sexy. Ben is brooding, pudgy & pouty with a crusty wig collection. No comparison.
Sienna is gorgeous and fun. Guess that is what Brad needs right now.
What Brad needs right now is to grow up and get his head on straight. He has the emotional maturity of a five year old.
How do you know that it didn’t? Ben can sneak around when he wants to. I doubt someone like Sienna would be content with that for very long. She needs the press.
eh, whatever.
It was bound to happen eventually. Men of far lesser means/fame and lesser looks do no less.
Somehow (as a Jolie fan) I thought I would be more bitter or angry once Brad was dating or rumored to be dating.
Right now I kind have one big shrug.
I don’t remember too much about Sienna’s wild days except the Getty drama. Before that I kind of saw her as a sympathetic person due to Jude Law and his mess. After that, well, I saw her differently. But I really didn’t follow her much. Still don’t.
TBH, I am more interested in whether Brad remained sober.
Anyway, all the best.
I agree. I think it’s because brad is kind of ‘uninteresting’ without AG. Or better put, he’s as interesting as his current partner
Im with you….But on a juvenile note…After Jolie its going to be a down-grade..just saying..
Actually I find Sienna much more attractive than Angelina Jolie. I’ve never thought Angie was the beauty so many others on here do. I dont like her fashion either. She’s a strange one to me.
Oh good lord, Joannie, it’s not all about looks. How superficial can you get? Miller is like Aniston. She’s deep as a mud puddle. Maybe that’s the type Brad feels more comfortable with. Angie probably outgrew him years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whether this story is true or not, Sienna is a known jumpoff and a professional social climber. And I wish she’d stop pursing her lips like that, she looks like a squirrel.
18 year age gap, history of dramatic gossip columns… I’d say good for gossip, but both have been as exciting as toast recently.
Next career move for Sienna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope it’s true. I think they will be a good match. Sienna is gorgeous, loves attention and attracts drama. Brad is the same way. 😀
I don’t believe this.
He seems to be going for a more of a rich bohemian image these days, which Sienna reps more than anything. Brad is a shapeshifter.
Meh….She’s probably “A Snack”..I don’t believe anything serious is happening here,Brad Needs to work on himself…
I usually don’t think twice about her. But over the years, you get no sense of connection to soul from her. Just vapidness. Much like the vibe you get from the British upper crust.
So boring. But this seems to be Brad’s pattern. Like seeks like.
I commented yesterday that he’s free to do what he wants if the kids are away and he can’t see them. I didn’t think that made me a stan but whatever. He seems like he’s never been single for too long so this sems plausible. She’s got a kid and is divorced too and one thing I’ve learned from my friends who’ve divorced and share custody is that they tend to have way more free time than when they had the kids full time while married.
Right?! The “Stan” accusations from Brad and Angelina fans are getting a bit out of control. Not everyone cares that deeply about these two.
Yet you comment on almost every single post about these two, but you don’t care that deeply right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I enjoy gossiping about celebrities, I never denied that. A “Stan” is the kind of person that goes overboard “Team Brad” vs “Team Angelina.” I don’t happen to see evil motives in every single move one of them makes.
I find Brad Pitt undesirable in the same way I find Elon Musk undesirable – six kids.
Es un hombre sin sentimientos. Nunca está con sus hijos
Es la pura verdad.
Mid life crisis galore!
Love it if it were true!
I read on the DM that he was also seen out on an “intimate” dinner date with Elle!! Nothing wrong with playing the field!!!
Kourtney Kardashian is free. Brad would end up dyeing his hair black to please PMK.
Who is elle?
My guess is Elle Macpherson, supermodel of the 90′s. I think she just split with her billionaire husband.
Lmao I told y’all he was traipsing all over Europe with some woman but you needed proof. I don’t lie nor do I make up stuff.
Brad Pitt is vindictive and mean- when he thinks someone did him wrong he tries to “get back” at them … He said it himself in his latest cry fest interview. Only thing is Angelina likely is ignoring his sorry antics but his kids will be the ones who get hurt.
He still doesn’t have joint custody but already “dating” sorry excuse for a father and a has been.
Angelina is currently africa doing a photo-shoot for an interview she did. Wonder what she says….
You never named a woman and you claimed there were photos that you were unable to provide links to. Do you have those links yet?
How do you know photos don’t exists ? Btw I never said photos existed. lol Just said he was traipsing around Europe with some woman. Pay attention
Even the denials are saying they hung out together but this ir that didn’t happen. Brad and his team are very wealthy if they was someone to be hidden it will be.
How is a poster like this any different than the ugly mean-spirited ones that spout off about Angelina on other sites? It’s offensive there and it’s offensive here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even the denials are saying they hung out together but this or that didn’t happen. Brad and his team are very wealthy if there was something they wanted hidden it will be.
I’m a big Jolie fan but I’m Brad fan too, and I loved them together! Still hoping they will get back but at this point it probably won’t happen. I think Angie outgrew him – she matured and he didn’t. For me it’s going to weird seeing them with other people. I better get use to it
Don’t worry. Angelina is not the fame whore and won’t announce any relationship. She’ll likely date outside of Hollywood anyway.
Brad has to date b and c listers because no way would an A lister want to get involved in his tabloid drama.
Once again Angelina will be dragged through the mud for what he’s doing and he knows it and likes it.
And that’s it. She was 29 and still maturing into the 2nd stage of her life while he was 41 and basically matured.
Sienna and Brad enjoy a hedonistic lifestyle which is why I think they will be a good match and fun to watch.
I hope his kids don’t watch. He has SIX kids that he hurt, btw, and are still in therapy over whatever he did to them.
@Sage:
Really? We’re going to infantilise Jolie of all people now? Even as an addict she had a very intense ‘take charge’ attitude living life to the fullest of her capabilities. She ditched not 1 but 2 husbands when she felt the relationship wasn’t right anymore. That only increased with age. She was a mother at 27, more than capable of taking care of herself and a small child and building up field experience for the UN which most Hollywood people wouldn’t be able to handle. It was Pitt, not Jolie who hadn’t matured. Living in a marriage he didn’t like, doing acting jobs he wasn’t fully invested in (going by the evolution post-Jolie of his career) and self-medicating to forget all of this was in his control.
He wasn’t happy with this lifestyle but now that he’s seen the other side of life (being a family man), he couldn’t ran farther away from it when he was over it (around 2015).
I was 15 when Brangelina started and even my teenage brain understood that she was being an idiot by taking up with him in such a messy way and not even waiting a year to figure out if they were truly compatible. They both started to make and adopt babies like their lives were depending on it. I always rated Jolie far higher than Pitt and I can safely say she just made a dumb choice as a fully aware adult for instance he never stopped smoking weed or drinking as per his own account. She should have walked away. As usual with Jolie, she didn’t apply logic or patience to her romantic relationships so I hope after husband 3 she’s finally learning to think twice before running with whatever feelings are coming up in the future. As for Pitt, he is who he is and no amount of rolling in the sand and lamenting like a failed poet will ever make him less pathetic. At least those children have 1 responsible parent.
Angelina matured. Brad is stuck. Did he ever mature? All the metaphors in the world doesn’t show he’s grown as an individual.
I’ve often wondered why they had Shiloh so quickly? The two older kids I understand, Angelina was ready to adopt again before Brad came along. Why get pregnant so soon though?
Artemis, sage was hardly infantilizing Jolie. Everyone grows from age 29 to 41. No one is complete at 29.
@KB:
Jolie has been doing the grind since age 14-16 and had a richer life at age 29 than Pitt or most celebs could ever imagine, (re)invent or copy. Many tried, everybody failed.
Any other person and I would agree with Sage but Jolie has had 3 lives before age 30 all as intense as the next. Besides her relationships all have the same patterns so maybe her one big flaw is being too blinded by love and passion when she thinks ‘the one’ has arrived?
Since the divorce, Jolie hasn’t changed really whereas Pitt reverted back to his old habits so I think she had already matured into her definite life purpose/identity while he’s still searching. I think once the children are settled and the youngest ones older, she will fall madly in love again and continue her patterns/habits but less public. Girl has to learn from her mistakes one day!
I believe the stories about him and Elle MacP before I believe these. And that wouldn’t be a bad match: she’s age appropriate, also rich and famous, has kids same age as his and also recently went through a public split. Sienna isn’t a bad person I’m sure, but still gives off thirsty starblanker vibes. It wouldn’t be a good thing for him at this stage.
If Angelina is in Africa working and with the kids I see no reason why he can’t be in the UK for any reason, work or otherwise. He can date, he’s separated for many months and in process of divorcing. He doesn’t have to live like a monk. My only hope is he isn’t drinking or doing other substances at these type of events, that would reflect poorly.
I’d like the Elle match much better than Sienna. I don’t know why that is.
Me too. I don’t know why either but I do.
Brad is really scraping the bottom of the barrel here
Nah, she’s scrapping the bottom. He’s a sleazy abuser and I think people forget about him dating THREE underage girls when he was well into his 20s. He’s nothing special. His Pr teaM tricked you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, honey, she probably didn’t know about all of them. She’s talked about how she’s not into pop culture. She was duped just like you were.
One of the girls was REALLY young like 14 and she was from the show he did Dallas , the next was just a date I think with Christina applegate , and then of course Juliette Lewis who was way more famous than he was. I believe that’s where he realized dating famous women was good for his image and as times changed he realized he can’t get away with dating famous children. So he moved on to older ladies but still younger than him. Oops his fans don’t like to talk about this stuff.
I am a Stan. So what?? If the shoe was on the other foot I would call her out and so would the rest of the world. She would never get away with what he does/did.
Are you talking to yourself?
no, I was replying to someone called honey.
How does anyone in their 50s stay up all night, then “meet up at 3 am”? I’m in my 40s, and it exhausts me just to think about it!
I don’t know. I went to bed at 9:30 last night and I’m 54.
I’m decades younger and can’t stay up that late. Especially if I’m drinking.
Maybe they’re using cocaine.
When you travel like that your inner time clock is seriously effed up. In LA it would have been 7 in the evening.
She is vapid and thristy in my opinion so if it is true,she is the clue that he is as empty as many Jolie’s fans said
I thought he was with Elle Macpherson?
While none of us really know, here’s my take: Brad was always a serial dater/relationshipper. He dated everyone he worked with and basically everyone he met that he was attracted to. He ‘dated’ during his relationship with Angelina on the DL. Now he has found another serial dater/relationshipper. They’ll date briefly, she’ll enjoy the headlines and his publicist will enjoy the headlines and they’ll move on to many other people. I know several people like this. Not my COT, but hey…he’s 54. He better use it or lose it. I’ve heard the more they use that organ, the better it staves off use of the little blue pills LOL.
Brad and Angelina were a disaster waiting to happen. One doesn’t leave their wife for another and shortly thereafter have six kids and think it will ever work out. They got in too deep too fast when they shouldnt have.
I dont see anything wrong with him dating now. Sienna is gorgeous and I find her cool.
I have always felt the same about the trajectory of Brangelina. Anyone who has kids know the pressure little ones put on a couple and then there’s the loss of sleep and freedom; let alone having 6 kids in 3 years. He said he wanted tons of kids, but the reality is very different than the desire.
Totally true. I never truly believed in their fairytale although I’m happy those children have had a few blissful years with no doubt very much in love parents. That said their relationship was messy, torrid and too fast to sustain. Never forget that these 2 barely dated officially before procreating leaving no chance of letting that initial love/lust haze wear off a bit so they could see each other with their eyes and minds wide open. Having 1 child/year and barely any time to think about anything else but career/jobs and child-rearing you’re going to bump into the ugly reality once everything calms down and falls into place. Then they turn out like any other couple, too busy to take care of each other, one person having too many vices and a general sense of boredom when child-rearing becomes less intense. They both are typically people seeking thrills and risk-takers and neither of them have ever learned to take it slow after falling madly in love/lust.
Angelina doesn’t date. She jumps head first into relationships and then marriage.
She needs to date and take her time with the next one. Jmo.
I know Sienna and Bennett Miller haven’t been seen together in awhile, but did they break up?
I am happy for Angelina! Angelina keep being consistent in raising your children and meeting the goals of yours projects and living your life to help others. You see the easiest thing in the world is to do whatever you want without worrying about how you affect other people. The hardest thing to do is to wake up each morning and try to do good and do right toward others.
I would be surprised if this- if true at all- was more than a flirty little thing on his part. I doubt he’s looking for anything serious at this point, and if he wants to stay sober and drama-free, Sienna would be a particular unfortunate choice.
The photos from that day/night show a cherry red drunk. White guys turn that colour when wasted. Sorry not sorry.
White guys turn red cherry when wasted? News to me and I’ve seen a few white guys wasted. Lol
Oh Joanie, you’re also a hardcore Pitt fan. Next.
Wrong!
RIGHT!!!
Good for them! Hope it’s true and that he’s having fun, Sienna seems like his type.
I think Sienna made some stupid mistakes (oh Balthazar) but she is being judged too harshly here bordering slut shaming. He is separated abd divorcing. She is single and a good mom. They both have the right to hook up, make out, be few night stands or more. What’s the big deal??
Judged too harshly? She’s barely being talked about. I think that’s going to be the way her entire relationship with Pitt will go- no one talking or caring about her but everyone talking about his past. She doesn’t deserve the hate anyway. He’s the one with SIX KIDS IN THERAPY BECAUSE OF WHAT HE DID TO THEM.
if her ex is sober and willing he should demand custody of their child while she dates or hooks up with the deadbeat child abuser.
Are you kidding? People are talking about her past relationships, her substance use, her ex, and you just suggested her ex demand custody of their child. Of course people are talking about Sienna. The projection of some super fans never ceases to astonish me. We don’t know these people. We are all just guessing. I just don’t understand why some women are raked over the coals on this board for their weight, use of Botox or not, life choices, etc and then if someone dares to mention Angelina is too skinny or uses Botox (which I could care less if she does or not, I’ve been doing it since I was 32) people lose their minds. I’m not really a fan of either of them at this point. I liked them both better in the 90s. It’s just the double standard that bothers me.
He’s never been single for long, has he? Classic serial monogamist. You’d think he’d take a whack at dating a non-celebrity for a change. He never has, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If true, good for them, they’re both single, free to date who they want and old/wise enough to know what they’re doing.
Ugh, she’s a major downgrade. Ick ick
Now gossip cop is denying this happened.
Me thinks Brad Was drunk and realized he f’ed up publicly because he’s still involved in a child custody case. I hope Angelina lawyers have the evidence they need.
His Pr team paid for the photos as I’m sure they always do when he’s spotted with a woman he’s sleeping with.
Not sure if you know that she is not fighting him on visitation. She moved into a house that is literally one mile away from his compound in Los Feliz. I have a friend that lives across the street from his place and she moved into the Cecile B. Demille property. On Google maps it’s 1.1 miles. This is not a couple fighting over custody but rather making good co-parenting decisions. She has always been the primary caregiver (her and all the nannies) so it makes sense that it continue that way. I think they are back on track. Let’s not wish a custody battle on these poor kids.
He still doesn’t have joint custody. First of all.
Yep, I know that. It’s been clear from the beginning that Angelina wanted him to have joint custody. But she wanted him to be okay first. Meaning drug free, what’s not clear is does he want joint custody. Which means 50 /50 custody ?
I as an Angelina fan wants him to have that so that Angelina can have some damn free time. Even tho I think she looks better than ever (probably because she can eat again) she still looks stressed. I think him having 50 custody can help her. Let her get a man and some stress free time. It’s been all about poor Brad . Sculpting, partying, signing on to flops, promoting flops, traveling . poor Angelina is all about her kids 100% but that’s typical isn’t it??
You need to copy and past this post to his fans that think Angelina is evil and wants to keep the kids from him. Let them know. LoL
Hmm a déjà vue 11 years ago when Jennifer Anniston split from him the headlines of the tabloids was rumours of her dating any eligible men because she was playing the victim and they felt bad for her. Exact pattern here as Brad is doing the same and tabloids trying to tie him with any women because they feel bad for him as nasty Angelina left him.
She is bland as cold mashed potatoes but has some crazy in her so he might like that. If she isn’t hanging with Kate Moss and sniffing the party favors maybe it could be ok. It would be good for gossip though and Angelina. Sienna would be the villain and AJ the saint and she would make sure it stayed that way. lol Messy is right.
I knew Brad would move on first. Hope those two have lots of fun.
Just going to say it: It bugs me that Bradley Cooper is mentioned as being there in passing without The Sun wondering where his baby is. If he were an actress at Glastonbury with a baby at home, he would be crucified. Instead he gets “oh, yeah, he was hanging out with Sienna until 3 am!”
(Just to be clear: I personally fell like parents need to do what they need to do to stay sane. But I don’t like the double standard for men versus women when it comes to having a life outside of their children.)
Sad. Brad is just so sad to me now.
This guy is more stupid the lack of personality that he has. Another time is going to mess with an actress..
sienna miller.idiot
Unfortunately for brad, he just can’t catch a break in some people’s eyes, it’s a good thing his well being doesn’t rely on it, under his circumstances he has handle ( his) life to include making everyone around him happy, including him, you can’t blame the guy for that, each and everyone of you had a chance to choose who you’re with, and so will brad.
He doesn’t deserve a break, IMO. He wrecked his marriage with his alcoholism and was quite content to let everyone blame Angie for it. Worse yet, he kept silent when people started talking trash about his oldest son. He should have jumped in right there and told everyone to butt out, his son had nothing to do with it. But being Brad, he lets everyone else take the blame for the consequences of his actions. He’s a world-class jerk and what he deserves is to be called out for it.
Yes I said it, pls stop the meltdown…
Let angie find her mature aka bore guy for her and be happy..
Most like their brad this way….he is cool like this IMO…that’s missing he and angie were boring… And not all couples with children are boring no. But them two were…
Society make the rules its hard on the woman imo society by meaning women. Women are hard on women than men are hard on men this way imo…
Sienna Miller can act and but seems like an attention seeker in her private life. Brad has a eyelid in a lot of the pics I’ve seen. He’s just not hot, never been hot, but manages to be less in your face than Angelina with private life so I can tolerate his films. I’m wondering why his reps said no comment instead of a firm no.
^lazy eyelid.
Isn’t the source for this The Sun? Are they that reliable? With all the press present there, how’d they get the exclusive? Not that I don’t believe this could happen, but last time I fell for a Brad story, it turned out 80% of it never actually happened.
Yup. Yesterday: “middle age loser needs to hop back into his sarcophagus because omg he’s over 50!!!” Today: “lets make fun of this loser/trainwreck OLD man for allegedly dating someone who has acknowledged their past and if you don’t you’re a stan”.
What is a ‘stan’?
I was wondering what is a “Stan”. I looked it up. A Stan is an overzealous maniacal fan of any celebrity or athlete.
It all started from the Eminem song called Stan. It’s basically hard core fans. Watch the video. We’re not all like the dude in the video but basically we really love our fave celebs.
I’m actually not sure if I can call myself a Stan now tho– I have no want or need to trash sienna Miller. Now Brad on the other hand…
Stan
We are all Stan in one form or another since we all take out some of precious personal time to post on here, lol. Those time that we can’t get back. Print and frame it please.
