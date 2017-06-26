Brad Pitt & Sienna Miller ‘couldn’t keep their hands off each other’ in Glastonbury

brad glastonbury

Back in April, Page Six started a rumor about Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller. Sienna had a smaller, supporting role in The Lost City of Z, which Brad produced. He attended the LA premiere in April, and spent time with the cast at the premiere and the post-premiere dinner. It was at this dinner that Sienna and Brad allegedly were “heavily enjoying each other’s company” and “talking to each other all night,” according to Page Six’s witness. Sienna predictably gave a non-denial denial (“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly”) and Brad’s people called the story false. But guess what? Brad was in Glastonbury over the weekend, and he apparently spent a lot of time with Sienna. Where there’s smoke, etc.

Superstar Brad Pitt fuelled talk he is in the early stages of a new romance with Sienna Miller by cuddling up to the Brit actress at Glastonbury. The pair were seen holding hands and stroking each other during a late night party session on Worthy Farm over the weekend. The A-listers met up at 3am on Saturday morning in the festival’s exclusive Rabbit Hole area before retiring to their VIP Winnebago.

A source revealed: “Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate. Brad had been keeping a relatively low profile at the festival, but emerged with the masses at 3am to link up with Sienna after she’d spent the night partying with their mutual pal Bradley Cooper and Noel Gallagher in the VIP Park backstage bar. They seemed keen to get away from prying eyes and made a dash for the Rabbit Hole, the festival’s underground and exclusive venue, with a group of friends and were inseparable as they waited to go inside.

“The party was cut short and they had to leave after five minutes because the venue was closing. Bradley Cooper left and Brad and Sienna headed back arm in arm to their private Winnebago.”

Brad, 53, was tee-total at the festival after revealing he had quit booze earlier this year to “become a better man” following his split from Angelina in August 2016.

[From The Sun]

To me, the operative words here are “backstage bar.” But I guess the words “stroking” and “intimate” and “arm in arm to their private Winnebago” are also important. All of the Brad-stans claimed Brad was just at Glastonbury to promote his movie and maybe to see Radiohead, right? If that’s all it was about, then why was he bar-hopping all night? As for this thing with Sienna Miller… she’s single, he’s single-ish, so it’s not like it’s some huge scandal. It is interesting though, because I have not been buying Sienna’s whitewashed narrative of the “reformed party girl/reformed drama queen” at all. Because Sienna is who she is and always has been, I tend to give more credence to these stories, because… let’s face it, this sounds so much like Vintage Sienna. One report can be shrugged off as an oddity, but twice in the span of less than three months? Come on. They’re happening. And it’s messy as hell.

The European Premiere of 'Lost City of Z' held at the British Museum - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

178 Responses to “Brad Pitt & Sienna Miller ‘couldn’t keep their hands off each other’ in Glastonbury”

  1. Clare says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:48 am

    This is so not a surprise – history shows that Siena loooooves dram and Siena looooooves fame. A large part of her ‘fame’ is predicated on her relationships/media antics.
    Relationship/fling/rumours with Brad Pitt delivers on all accounts.

    Also, who goes to a music festival to promote a movie? Huh?

    Reply
  2. Joyce says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:49 am

    This couple promises !!!!

    Reply
  3. Toot says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Glad the kids have their mother. Typical.

    Reply
    • EOA says:
      June 26, 2017 at 8:09 am

      “Typical” what? They’re getting a divorce. Are they both supposed to never be in a relationship? Or this just a prohibition you have for him?

      Reply
      • YepIsaidit says:
        June 26, 2017 at 9:40 am

        The thing is this is not a normal divorce. Brad Pitt hurt his kids and I bet his therapist recommend no dating. But he’s doing it to “get back” at Angelina. He doesn’t care if he continues the hurt on his children

        Predictable that his fans forget the situation involves SIX kid that are currently in therapy because of daddy dearest.

        If I was the baby daddy of any of the women dating Brad Pitt I would demand custody. Think that’s what happened with Kate Hudson and her old man.

    • Cherise says:
      June 26, 2017 at 8:10 am

      Its not like they are being given a chance to have their father by whatever “therapist” is now in the employ. Seriously though, its almost a year, these people should have already moved to a more even custody arrangement than seeing “some of the kids”, for half a day before Fathers Day. They need better therapists.

      Reply
      • Toot says:
        June 26, 2017 at 8:17 am

        Brad has some issues. Something major happened on that plane, and that’s why some of his kids don’t want anything to do with him. Partying at a festival doesn’t sound like it will help with his issues, but excuses will continue to be made for Brad, so whatever.

      • Whatabout says:
        June 26, 2017 at 8:49 am

        I believe the kids spent the week with Brad in the U.K. Angie was traveling to promote World Refugee day. I believe they have a pretty big house in the country.

      • Luca76 says:
        June 26, 2017 at 8:50 am

        ‘People should have moved on.’Or maybe Brad should have gotten sober and done his best to show his kids he’s serious about repairing a relationship that he wrecked with irresponsible behavior . If they aren’t there yet it’s about what he’s not doing. Or not focused on.
        Anyway I just hope Angie is healthy and strong for those kids.
        I am not going to shade on Brad for dating but if he’s drinking again, if he’s going to do the Sienna Brad show with minimal contact with his kids that shows a real deep seeded narcissism. All the effort should be about rebuilding that relationship.

      • Carmen says:
        June 26, 2017 at 1:48 pm

        Better therapists? Maybe they need a better father.

    • Rhea says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:38 pm

      Personally, I don’t have any problem with Pitt going to a festival, dating or whatever. But it bothers me that most people (not on this site) said that Jolie is the villain for taking the kids to Cambodia and Africa for works. They said that if she’s a good mom then she should only stay home and focus on taking care of the kids.
      Meanwhile, Pitt could go on to a lot of places for whatever reason, he could go on flirting left and right, and people would said : good for him! He deserved some fun after that crazy Jolie! 🙄
      If I’m not mistaken there was a gossip before about Jolie moving on already to someone rich but people were calling her horrible names for that. This same people also got angry at Jolie about Pitt’s Father’s Day, but was quiet somehow when it turns out in fact that Pitt was already in Europe.🤔

      Reply
  4. Birdix says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:51 am

    He’s a big fish for her and she likes fishing. He should know better.

    Reply
  5. Nibbi says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Brad, man…

    How far you have fallen.

    Reply
    • Sage says:
      June 26, 2017 at 8:22 am

      No, he has not fallen. Sienna is more his speed. Jolie simply out grew him.

      Reply
      • crazydaisy says:
        June 26, 2017 at 11:08 am

        I agree. No doubt these two are attracted to each other (hel-lo), and no doubt they would make a “beautiful couple.” Typically he goes for blondes and lily pads from one relationship to the next, so these rumors don’t surprise me. No need to wait until a divorce is final in Brad Pitt’s world, children or not. (Also, let’s remember Brangelina didn’t even officially tie the knot for 10 years. The wedding itself may have been a desperate attempt to stave off the inevitable.) Meanwhile, why do we hate Sienna Miller? She seems cool to me.

      • Gwen says:
        June 26, 2017 at 11:15 am

        Jolie surely outgrew him. She seems to be going forward and he’s going backwards. Based on that GQ interview he needs to work on himself a lot and any sane woman wouldn’t step in his mess. His situation isn’t like any divorced actor. Other divorced actors don’t have their children in therapy due to their behavior when they start a relationship.

      • isabelle says:
        June 26, 2017 at 1:20 pm

        He dated some sketchy “bad girls”, Aniston maybe being the most “wholesome” of the bunch. Angelina herself was labeled as the “bad girl” at one time and had that label. He likes them bad.

      • YepIsaidit says:
        June 26, 2017 at 3:53 pm

        Isabelle, the sketchy bad girl he dated was sketchy and bad because she was 15/16. Julliete Lewis his team said he couldn’t be with her anymore because of her drug habit, 🙄

      • Dana says:
        June 26, 2017 at 4:32 pm

        Juliette being 15/16 doesn’t make her sketchy and bad.

        It makes Brad Pitt sketchy and bad for being a 26-yr-old adult man dating a teenager.

    • Tulip Garden says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      Eh, the Jolie-Pitt relationship was in trouble for awhile. No matter who each ends up with, some people will say they have downgraded.
      The thing is if they weren’t happy together and all indications are that they were not, both can and will get an upgrade in terms of personal satisfaction. Win/Win, and especially for the kids WIN.u
      Also, I suspect both will skip along “landing” hither and thither with different partners for awhile. No need to rush either into a serious relationship again.

      Reply
  6. shaboo says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I’ll hold judgement. Brad is the kind of celebrity that attracts gossip. I’m not going to give any credence to these reports until there’s evidence.

    Reply
  7. Jensies says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Why is this messy? They’re both single, he’s been separated for almost a year. No proof that he’s drinking or that they’re doing anything shady.

    I have literally no feelings about either of them, both are the definition of white mediocrity, but I’ve also got no shade for two single boring people hooking up.

    Reply
  8. Lioness says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Look out here comes Bohemian Brad

    Reply
  9. bap says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I will believe this when there is real evidence. If it is true, he has low standards, he had steak at home and now he wants hamburger. Meaning he had the best wife.

    Reply
  10. rachel says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I think Sienna can be drama free if the person she’s dating is lowkey and less famous than her but with a superstar like Pitt… Yeah it could get messy.

    Reply
    • Orla says:
      June 26, 2017 at 9:20 am

      She was dramafree with one person only and that was Tom Sturridge and I think that’s probably because she became pregnant relatively quickly.
      Everyone else was drama and lots of partying.

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        June 26, 2017 at 10:07 am

        Bennett Miller though. That was fairly lowkey too.

        And I’m not cool with continuing to bring up her romantic past of a decade ago as a slam against her when Brad – who in many people’s eyes, did something very similar ie infidelity of some sort while married – is getting a free pass from everyone here for the Aniston/Jolie thing.

        I’m not saying anything is wrong or right, just pointing out a certain double standard.

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        June 26, 2017 at 6:44 pm

        @teacakes: Agreed. That went down in what, 2007? Who cares. The only thing really side-eye worthy about this is the sobriety issue. I’ve never paid attention to Sienna Miller and don’t know anything about her other than the fact that she was involved in an affair with some rich dude what feels like a lifetime ago, but people here are saying she has a reputation as a party-er. Not sure if that’s still true of her now or if it means she has any drug/alcohol addiction. but Brad is a different story. If I had a kid and there was this attractive person in the picture who’s last relationship ended a year ago with substance abuse issues and DCF involvement over attacking/harming/threatening their child in some way , that’s not really a relationship I’d feel too eager to jump into and get a kid involved with. And if an ex got into such a relationship, I’d definitely not want my kid around the person the ex was dating. Either the messy new partner wouldn’t get to be around the kid without me present, or it’s custody battle time. At least until enough time passed and there was enough evidence to suggest that this new person has completely changed. Sienna/Brad might be interesting from a gossip-standpoint, but relationship-wise I don’t think it’s a good move on her (or anybody else’s) part. Hopefully they’re just fuck-buddies.

  11. Denise says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Well no denial from his rep, a “declined to comment”:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4639014/Brad-Pitt-Sienna-Miller-cosy-Glastonbury-party.html

    Reply
  12. Kate says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I still cannot believe the Ben Affleck Sienna Miller pairing did not happen.

    Reply
  13. abby says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:09 am

    eh, whatever.

    It was bound to happen eventually. Men of far lesser means/fame and lesser looks do no less.

    Somehow (as a Jolie fan) I thought I would be more bitter or angry once Brad was dating or rumored to be dating.

    Right now I kind have one big shrug.

    I don’t remember too much about Sienna’s wild days except the Getty drama. Before that I kind of saw her as a sympathetic person due to Jude Law and his mess. After that, well, I saw her differently. But I really didn’t follow her much. Still don’t.

    TBH, I am more interested in whether Brad remained sober.

    Anyway, all the best.

    Reply
  14. Purple Nymphe says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Whether this story is true or not, Sienna is a known jumpoff and a professional social climber. And I wish she’d stop pursing her lips like that, she looks like a squirrel.

    Reply
  15. Karen says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:13 am

    18 year age gap, history of dramatic gossip columns… I’d say good for gossip, but both have been as exciting as toast recently.

    Reply
  16. Twinkle says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Next career move for Sienna.

    Reply
  17. Sage says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I hope it’s true. I think they will be a good match. Sienna is gorgeous, loves attention and attracts drama. Brad is the same way. 😀

    Reply
  18. B says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I don’t believe this.

    Reply
  19. Talie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:43 am

    He seems to be going for a more of a rich bohemian image these days, which Sienna reps more than anything. Brad is a shapeshifter.

    Reply
  20. Adorable says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Meh….She’s probably “A Snack”..I don’t believe anything serious is happening here,Brad Needs to work on himself…

    Reply
  21. Svea says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I usually don’t think twice about her. But over the years, you get no sense of connection to soul from her. Just vapidness. Much like the vibe you get from the British upper crust.
    So boring. But this seems to be Brad’s pattern. Like seeks like.

    Reply
  22. Esmom says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I commented yesterday that he’s free to do what he wants if the kids are away and he can’t see them. I didn’t think that made me a stan but whatever. He seems like he’s never been single for too long so this sems plausible. She’s got a kid and is divorced too and one thing I’ve learned from my friends who’ve divorced and share custody is that they tend to have way more free time than when they had the kids full time while married.

    Reply
  23. browniecakes says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I find Brad Pitt undesirable in the same way I find Elon Musk undesirable – six kids.

    Reply
  24. Miguel says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Es un hombre sin sentimientos. Nunca está con sus hijos

    Reply
  25. Orla says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Mid life crisis galore!

    Reply
  26. Idky says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Love it if it were true!

    I read on the DM that he was also seen out on an “intimate” dinner date with Elle!! Nothing wrong with playing the field!!!

    Reply
  27. YepIsaidit says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Lmao I told y’all he was traipsing all over Europe with some woman but you needed proof. I don’t lie nor do I make up stuff.

    Brad Pitt is vindictive and mean- when he thinks someone did him wrong he tries to “get back” at them … He said it himself in his latest cry fest interview. Only thing is Angelina likely is ignoring his sorry antics but his kids will be the ones who get hurt.

    He still doesn’t have joint custody but already “dating” sorry excuse for a father and a has been.

    Angelina is currently africa doing a photo-shoot for an interview she did. Wonder what she says….

    Reply
  28. Guest says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I’m a big Jolie fan but I’m Brad fan too, and I loved them together! Still hoping they will get back but at this point it probably won’t happen. I think Angie outgrew him – she matured and he didn’t. For me it’s going to weird seeing them with other people. I better get use to it

    Reply
    • YepIsaidit says:
      June 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

      Don’t worry. Angelina is not the fame whore and won’t announce any relationship. She’ll likely date outside of Hollywood anyway.

      Brad has to date b and c listers because no way would an A lister want to get involved in his tabloid drama.

      Once again Angelina will be dragged through the mud for what he’s doing and he knows it and likes it.

      Reply
    • Sage says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:14 am

      And that’s it. She was 29 and still maturing into the 2nd stage of her life while he was 41 and basically matured.

      Sienna and Brad enjoy a hedonistic lifestyle which is why I think they will be a good match and fun to watch.

      Reply
      • YepIsaidit says:
        June 26, 2017 at 10:35 am

        I hope his kids don’t watch. He has SIX kids that he hurt, btw, and are still in therapy over whatever he did to them.

      • Artemis says:
        June 26, 2017 at 12:34 pm

        @Sage:

        Really? We’re going to infantilise Jolie of all people now? Even as an addict she had a very intense ‘take charge’ attitude living life to the fullest of her capabilities. She ditched not 1 but 2 husbands when she felt the relationship wasn’t right anymore. That only increased with age. She was a mother at 27, more than capable of taking care of herself and a small child and building up field experience for the UN which most Hollywood people wouldn’t be able to handle. It was Pitt, not Jolie who hadn’t matured. Living in a marriage he didn’t like, doing acting jobs he wasn’t fully invested in (going by the evolution post-Jolie of his career) and self-medicating to forget all of this was in his control.
        He wasn’t happy with this lifestyle but now that he’s seen the other side of life (being a family man), he couldn’t ran farther away from it when he was over it (around 2015).

        I was 15 when Brangelina started and even my teenage brain understood that she was being an idiot by taking up with him in such a messy way and not even waiting a year to figure out if they were truly compatible. They both started to make and adopt babies like their lives were depending on it. I always rated Jolie far higher than Pitt and I can safely say she just made a dumb choice as a fully aware adult for instance he never stopped smoking weed or drinking as per his own account. She should have walked away. As usual with Jolie, she didn’t apply logic or patience to her romantic relationships so I hope after husband 3 she’s finally learning to think twice before running with whatever feelings are coming up in the future. As for Pitt, he is who he is and no amount of rolling in the sand and lamenting like a failed poet will ever make him less pathetic. At least those children have 1 responsible parent.

      • Paige says:
        June 26, 2017 at 12:52 pm

        Angelina matured. Brad is stuck. Did he ever mature? All the metaphors in the world doesn’t show he’s grown as an individual.

      • Trixie says:
        June 26, 2017 at 12:55 pm

        I’ve often wondered why they had Shiloh so quickly? The two older kids I understand, Angelina was ready to adopt again before Brad came along. Why get pregnant so soon though?

      • KB says:
        June 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm

        Artemis, sage was hardly infantilizing Jolie. Everyone grows from age 29 to 41. No one is complete at 29.

      • Artemis says:
        June 26, 2017 at 2:56 pm

        @KB:

        Jolie has been doing the grind since age 14-16 and had a richer life at age 29 than Pitt or most celebs could ever imagine, (re)invent or copy. Many tried, everybody failed.
        Any other person and I would agree with Sage but Jolie has had 3 lives before age 30 all as intense as the next. Besides her relationships all have the same patterns so maybe her one big flaw is being too blinded by love and passion when she thinks ‘the one’ has arrived?

        Since the divorce, Jolie hasn’t changed really whereas Pitt reverted back to his old habits so I think she had already matured into her definite life purpose/identity while he’s still searching. I think once the children are settled and the youngest ones older, she will fall madly in love again and continue her patterns/habits but less public. Girl has to learn from her mistakes one day!

  29. TheOtherSam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I believe the stories about him and Elle MacP before I believe these. And that wouldn’t be a bad match: she’s age appropriate, also rich and famous, has kids same age as his and also recently went through a public split. Sienna isn’t a bad person I’m sure, but still gives off thirsty starblanker vibes. It wouldn’t be a good thing for him at this stage.

    If Angelina is in Africa working and with the kids I see no reason why he can’t be in the UK for any reason, work or otherwise. He can date, he’s separated for many months and in process of divorcing. He doesn’t have to live like a monk. My only hope is he isn’t drinking or doing other substances at these type of events, that would reflect poorly.

    Reply
  30. Shelley says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Brad is really scraping the bottom of the barrel here

    Reply
    • YepIsaidit says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:09 am

      Nah, she’s scrapping the bottom. He’s a sleazy abuser and I think people forget about him dating THREE underage girls when he was well into his 20s. He’s nothing special. His Pr teaM tricked you.

      Reply
      • YepIsaidit says:
        June 26, 2017 at 10:36 am

        Yeah, honey, she probably didn’t know about all of them. She’s talked about how she’s not into pop culture. She was duped just like you were.

        One of the girls was REALLY young like 14 and she was from the show he did Dallas , the next was just a date I think with Christina applegate , and then of course Juliette Lewis who was way more famous than he was. I believe that’s where he realized dating famous women was good for his image and as times changed he realized he can’t get away with dating famous children. So he moved on to older ladies but still younger than him. Oops his fans don’t like to talk about this stuff.

        I am a Stan. So what?? If the shoe was on the other foot I would call her out and so would the rest of the world. She would never get away with what he does/did.

      • Lady D says:
        June 26, 2017 at 5:36 pm

        Are you talking to yourself?

      • yepIsaidit says:
        June 26, 2017 at 6:05 pm

        no, I was replying to someone called honey.

  31. JeanGenie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:02 am

    How does anyone in their 50s stay up all night, then “meet up at 3 am”? I’m in my 40s, and it exhausts me just to think about it!

    Reply
  32. Don't kill me I am French says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:03 am

    She is vapid and thristy in my opinion so if it is true,she is the clue that he is as empty as many Jolie’s fans said

    Reply
  33. Word says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I thought he was with Elle Macpherson?

    Reply
  34. Anna says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:42 am

    While none of us really know, here’s my take: Brad was always a serial dater/relationshipper. He dated everyone he worked with and basically everyone he met that he was attracted to. He ‘dated’ during his relationship with Angelina on the DL. Now he has found another serial dater/relationshipper. They’ll date briefly, she’ll enjoy the headlines and his publicist will enjoy the headlines and they’ll move on to many other people. I know several people like this. Not my COT, but hey…he’s 54. He better use it or lose it. I’ve heard the more they use that organ, the better it staves off use of the little blue pills LOL.

    Reply
  35. Joannie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Brad and Angelina were a disaster waiting to happen. One doesn’t leave their wife for another and shortly thereafter have six kids and think it will ever work out. They got in too deep too fast when they shouldnt have.
    I dont see anything wrong with him dating now. Sienna is gorgeous and I find her cool.

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      June 26, 2017 at 12:35 pm

      I have always felt the same about the trajectory of Brangelina. Anyone who has kids know the pressure little ones put on a couple and then there’s the loss of sleep and freedom; let alone having 6 kids in 3 years. He said he wanted tons of kids, but the reality is very different than the desire.

      Reply
    • Artemis says:
      June 26, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      Totally true. I never truly believed in their fairytale although I’m happy those children have had a few blissful years with no doubt very much in love parents. That said their relationship was messy, torrid and too fast to sustain. Never forget that these 2 barely dated officially before procreating leaving no chance of letting that initial love/lust haze wear off a bit so they could see each other with their eyes and minds wide open. Having 1 child/year and barely any time to think about anything else but career/jobs and child-rearing you’re going to bump into the ugly reality once everything calms down and falls into place. Then they turn out like any other couple, too busy to take care of each other, one person having too many vices and a general sense of boredom when child-rearing becomes less intense. They both are typically people seeking thrills and risk-takers and neither of them have ever learned to take it slow after falling madly in love/lust.

      Reply
  36. Molly says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    I know Sienna and Bennett Miller haven’t been seen together in awhile, but did they break up?

    Reply
  37. bap says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I am happy for Angelina! Angelina keep being consistent in raising your children and meeting the goals of yours projects and living your life to help others. You see the easiest thing in the world is to do whatever you want without worrying about how you affect other people. The hardest thing to do is to wake up each morning and try to do good and do right toward others.

    Reply
  38. siri says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I would be surprised if this- if true at all- was more than a flirty little thing on his part. I doubt he’s looking for anything serious at this point, and if he wants to stay sober and drama-free, Sienna would be a particular unfortunate choice.

    Reply
  39. PoochPerfect says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Good for them! Hope it’s true and that he’s having fun, Sienna seems like his type.

    Reply
  40. Kriz says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I think Sienna made some stupid mistakes (oh Balthazar) but she is being judged too harshly here bordering slut shaming. He is separated abd divorcing. She is single and a good mom. They both have the right to hook up, make out, be few night stands or more. What’s the big deal??

    Reply
    • YepIsaidit says:
      June 26, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      Judged too harshly? She’s barely being talked about. I think that’s going to be the way her entire relationship with Pitt will go- no one talking or caring about her but everyone talking about his past. She doesn’t deserve the hate anyway. He’s the one with SIX KIDS IN THERAPY BECAUSE OF WHAT HE DID TO THEM.

      if her ex is sober and willing he should demand custody of their child while she dates or hooks up with the deadbeat child abuser.

      Reply
      • Mermaid says:
        June 26, 2017 at 8:08 pm

        Are you kidding? People are talking about her past relationships, her substance use, her ex, and you just suggested her ex demand custody of their child. Of course people are talking about Sienna. The projection of some super fans never ceases to astonish me. We don’t know these people. We are all just guessing. I just don’t understand why some women are raked over the coals on this board for their weight, use of Botox or not, life choices, etc and then if someone dares to mention Angelina is too skinny or uses Botox (which I could care less if she does or not, I’ve been doing it since I was 32) people lose their minds. I’m not really a fan of either of them at this point. I liked them both better in the 90s. It’s just the double standard that bothers me.

  41. tracking says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    He’s never been single for long, has he? Classic serial monogamist. You’d think he’d take a whack at dating a non-celebrity for a change. He never has, right?

    Reply
  42. Skylark says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    If true, good for them, they’re both single, free to date who they want and old/wise enough to know what they’re doing.

    Reply
  43. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Ugh, she’s a major downgrade. Ick ick

    Reply
  44. YepIsaidIt says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Now gossip cop is denying this happened.

    Me thinks Brad Was drunk and realized he f’ed up publicly because he’s still involved in a child custody case. I hope Angelina lawyers have the evidence they need.

    His Pr team paid for the photos as I’m sure they always do when he’s spotted with a woman he’s sleeping with.

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      Not sure if you know that she is not fighting him on visitation. She moved into a house that is literally one mile away from his compound in Los Feliz. I have a friend that lives across the street from his place and she moved into the Cecile B. Demille property. On Google maps it’s 1.1 miles. This is not a couple fighting over custody but rather making good co-parenting decisions. She has always been the primary caregiver (her and all the nannies) so it makes sense that it continue that way. I think they are back on track. Let’s not wish a custody battle on these poor kids.

      Reply
      • YepIsaidit says:
        June 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm

        He still doesn’t have joint custody. First of all.

        Yep, I know that. It’s been clear from the beginning that Angelina wanted him to have joint custody. But she wanted him to be okay first. Meaning drug free, what’s not clear is does he want joint custody. Which means 50 /50 custody ?

        I as an Angelina fan wants him to have that so that Angelina can have some damn free time. Even tho I think she looks better than ever (probably because she can eat again) she still looks stressed. I think him having 50 custody can help her. Let her get a man and some stress free time. It’s been all about poor Brad . Sculpting, partying, signing on to flops, promoting flops, traveling . poor Angelina is all about her kids 100% but that’s typical isn’t it??

        You need to copy and past this post to his fans that think Angelina is evil and wants to keep the kids from him. Let them know. LoL

  45. Fa says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Hmm a déjà vue 11 years ago when Jennifer Anniston split from him the headlines of the tabloids was rumours of her dating any eligible men because she was playing the victim and they felt bad for her. Exact pattern here as Brad is doing the same and tabloids trying to tie him with any women because they feel bad for him as nasty Angelina left him.

    Reply
  46. magnoliarose says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    She is bland as cold mashed potatoes but has some crazy in her so he might like that. If she isn’t hanging with Kate Moss and sniffing the party favors maybe it could be ok. It would be good for gossip though and Angelina. Sienna would be the villain and AJ the saint and she would make sure it stayed that way. lol Messy is right.

    Reply
  47. Loca says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    I knew Brad would move on first. Hope those two have lots of fun.

    Reply
  48. LA Elle says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Just going to say it: It bugs me that Bradley Cooper is mentioned as being there in passing without The Sun wondering where his baby is. If he were an actress at Glastonbury with a baby at home, he would be crucified. Instead he gets “oh, yeah, he was hanging out with Sienna until 3 am!”

    (Just to be clear: I personally fell like parents need to do what they need to do to stay sane. But I don’t like the double standard for men versus women when it comes to having a life outside of their children.)

    Reply
  49. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    Sad. Brad is just so sad to me now.

    Reply
  50. Andy says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    This guy is more stupid the lack of personality that he has. Another time is going to mess with an actress..
    sienna miller.idiot

    Reply
  51. Sandy says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Unfortunately for brad, he just can’t catch a break in some people’s eyes, it’s a good thing his well being doesn’t rely on it, under his circumstances he has handle ( his) life to include making everyone around him happy, including him, you can’t blame the guy for that, each and everyone of you had a chance to choose who you’re with, and so will brad.

    Reply
    • Carmen says:
      June 27, 2017 at 12:09 am

      He doesn’t deserve a break, IMO. He wrecked his marriage with his alcoholism and was quite content to let everyone blame Angie for it. Worse yet, he kept silent when people started talking trash about his oldest son. He should have jumped in right there and told everyone to butt out, his son had nothing to do with it. But being Brad, he lets everyone else take the blame for the consequences of his actions. He’s a world-class jerk and what he deserves is to be called out for it.

      Reply
  52. Candies says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Yes I said it, pls stop the meltdown…
    Let angie find her mature aka bore guy for her and be happy..
    Most like their brad this way….he is cool like this IMO…that’s missing he and angie were boring… And not all couples with children are boring no. But them two were…
    Society make the rules its hard on the woman imo society by meaning women. Women are hard on women than men are hard on men this way imo…

    Reply
  53. Green says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Sienna Miller can act and but seems like an attention seeker in her private life. Brad has a eyelid in a lot of the pics I’ve seen. He’s just not hot, never been hot, but manages to be less in your face than Angelina with private life so I can tolerate his films. I’m wondering why his reps said no comment instead of a firm no.

    Reply
  54. Greenie says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Isn’t the source for this The Sun? Are they that reliable? With all the press present there, how’d they get the exclusive? Not that I don’t believe this could happen, but last time I fell for a Brad story, it turned out 80% of it never actually happened.

    Reply
  55. kick says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Yup. Yesterday: “middle age loser needs to hop back into his sarcophagus because omg he’s over 50!!!” Today: “lets make fun of this loser/trainwreck OLD man for allegedly dating someone who has acknowledged their past and if you don’t you’re a stan”.

    Reply
  56. Guest says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    What is a ‘stan’?

    Reply
  57. B n A fn says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    I was wondering what is a “Stan”. I looked it up. A Stan is an overzealous maniacal fan of any celebrity or athlete.

    Reply
  58. YepIsaidIt says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    It all started from the Eminem song called Stan. It’s basically hard core fans. Watch the video. We’re not all like the dude in the video but basically we really love our fave celebs.

    I’m actually not sure if I can call myself a Stan now tho– I have no want or need to trash sienna Miller. Now Brad on the other hand…

    Reply
  59. Joannie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Stan

    Reply
  60. Cara says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    We are all Stan in one form or another since we all take out some of precious personal time to post on here, lol. Those time that we can’t get back. Print and frame it please.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment