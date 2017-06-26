Brad Pitt & Sienna Miller ‘couldn’t keep their hands off each other’ in Glastonbury

Back in April, Page Six started a rumor about Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller. Sienna had a smaller, supporting role in The Lost City of Z, which Brad produced. He attended the LA premiere in April, and spent time with the cast at the premiere and the post-premiere dinner. It was at this dinner that Sienna and Brad allegedly were “heavily enjoying each other’s company” and “talking to each other all night,” according to Page Six’s witness. Sienna predictably gave a non-denial denial (“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly”) and Brad’s people called the story false. But guess what? Brad was in Glastonbury over the weekend, and he apparently spent a lot of time with Sienna. Where there’s smoke, etc.

Superstar Brad Pitt fuelled talk he is in the early stages of a new romance with Sienna Miller by cuddling up to the Brit actress at Glastonbury. The pair were seen holding hands and stroking each other during a late night party session on Worthy Farm over the weekend. The A-listers met up at 3am on Saturday morning in the festival’s exclusive Rabbit Hole area before retiring to their VIP Winnebago. A source revealed: “Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate. Brad had been keeping a relatively low profile at the festival, but emerged with the masses at 3am to link up with Sienna after she’d spent the night partying with their mutual pal Bradley Cooper and Noel Gallagher in the VIP Park backstage bar. They seemed keen to get away from prying eyes and made a dash for the Rabbit Hole, the festival’s underground and exclusive venue, with a group of friends and were inseparable as they waited to go inside. “The party was cut short and they had to leave after five minutes because the venue was closing. Bradley Cooper left and Brad and Sienna headed back arm in arm to their private Winnebago.” Brad, 53, was tee-total at the festival after revealing he had quit booze earlier this year to “become a better man” following his split from Angelina in August 2016.

To me, the operative words here are “backstage bar.” But I guess the words “stroking” and “intimate” and “arm in arm to their private Winnebago” are also important. All of the Brad-stans claimed Brad was just at Glastonbury to promote his movie and maybe to see Radiohead, right? If that’s all it was about, then why was he bar-hopping all night? As for this thing with Sienna Miller… she’s single, he’s single-ish, so it’s not like it’s some huge scandal. It is interesting though, because I have not been buying Sienna’s whitewashed narrative of the “reformed party girl/reformed drama queen” at all. Because Sienna is who she is and always has been, I tend to give more credence to these stories, because… let’s face it, this sounds so much like Vintage Sienna. One report can be shrugged off as an oddity, but twice in the span of less than three months? Come on. They’re happening. And it’s messy as hell.