Brad Pitt, hip & cool 53-year-old, hung out with the youngsters at Glastonbury

I honestly don’t know what to make of Newly Single Brad Pitt. I’m willing to go the distance and believe that a bunch of women are trying to hit him up and I’ll also believe that he spent months in relative seclusion, doing some kind of fancy version of rehab and “sculpting” in his private studio. I think my problem is that I don’t know if he’s actively trying to look sympathetic or desirable or something else entirely. The vibe I keep getting from him is a guy who doesn’t really know who he is after all this time, and a guy who is somewhat desperate to still be seen as hot/sexy/young/interesting. Thus, 53-year-old Brad Pitt went to the Glastonbury Festival by himself (???) this weekend and hung out with the youngsters.

The above photo is Brad hanging around Glastonbury. Incidentally, Johnny Depp was at the same festival just a day beforehand, because why not? It’s where divorced fathers in their 50s go to feel young and special and hip, like poet-vagabonds and childfree bachelors. You know who probably would have loved to go to Glastonbury? Brad’s oldest sons, Maddox and Pax. I guess they would have ruined Brad’s single-guy vibe though.

According to People Magazine, Brad watched Jeremy Corbyn speak on Saturday (Brad watched “from the side of the stage”) and he also hung out with musicians. Radiohead performed and I bet Brad watched them, although I can’t find any confirmation of that (it’s just my guess, because Radiohead would be the only band I would want to see at Glastonbury this year). What else? Bradley Cooper was there, doing an impression of Kris Kristofferson if Kris Kristofferson was an emu. B-Coop even photo-bombed Brad (see the IG at the end of the post). So, yeah. Just a hip guy hanging out at a music festival without a care in the world. I wonder how his therapy is going? Because I’m catching a strong whiff of mid-life crisis.

