Brad Pitt, hip & cool 53-year-old, hung out with the youngsters at Glastonbury

I honestly don’t know what to make of Newly Single Brad Pitt. I’m willing to go the distance and believe that a bunch of women are trying to hit him up and I’ll also believe that he spent months in relative seclusion, doing some kind of fancy version of rehab and “sculpting” in his private studio. I think my problem is that I don’t know if he’s actively trying to look sympathetic or desirable or something else entirely. The vibe I keep getting from him is a guy who doesn’t really know who he is after all this time, and a guy who is somewhat desperate to still be seen as hot/sexy/young/interesting. Thus, 53-year-old Brad Pitt went to the Glastonbury Festival by himself (???) this weekend and hung out with the youngsters.
The above photo is Brad hanging around Glastonbury. Incidentally, Johnny Depp was at the same festival just a day beforehand, because why not? It’s where divorced fathers in their 50s go to feel young and special and hip, like poet-vagabonds and childfree bachelors. You know who probably would have loved to go to Glastonbury? Brad’s oldest sons, Maddox and Pax. I guess they would have ruined Brad’s single-guy vibe though.
According to People Magazine, Brad watched Jeremy Corbyn speak on Saturday (Brad watched “from the side of the stage”) and he also hung out with musicians. Radiohead performed and I bet Brad watched them, although I can’t find any confirmation of that (it’s just my guess, because Radiohead would be the only band I would want to see at Glastonbury this year). What else? Bradley Cooper was there, doing an impression of Kris Kristofferson if Kris Kristofferson was an emu. B-Coop even photo-bombed Brad (see the IG at the end of the post). So, yeah. Just a hip guy hanging out at a music festival without a care in the world. I wonder how his therapy is going? Because I’m catching a strong whiff of mid-life crisis.
For a man who spent much of the early 2000s publicly pining for a large family, he sure does seem happy to be on his own these days.
Not as easy as it sounded, Brad?
In fairness, I dont think he has a choice here. It doesnt look like he gets those kids very often and whether thats just a failure to reach an agreement or a recommendation from therapists, its not like he could spend the weekend with them even if he wants to.
He doesn’t spend time with his children because Angelina has the temporary custody and they are with her
Perhaps the Children prefer to be with Angelina.
As a kid whose parents separated when I was 9, quite a lot of the time the kids don’t have much choice.
It was assumed I’d want to stay with my Mum, but no one asked me. Even if they had, I would’ve been split from my other siblings and live in a worse house (with my dad’s gf and her kids), area and school.
@Becky Did you read the documents on what with that plane incident and how the children felt toward him?
With the way he cried on TV regarding kids, would you have thought he would physically and emotionally distance himself from them in the future?
Actually, what kind of a parent does that?
Pitt lost control last September. Jolie currently has custody and whatever is happening in private court is unknown.
I read a great quote recently:
“There are a lot of men who don’t want to have children. Instead, they want a woman to have children for them.”
He tried to wage a custody war for those children, the details of which are very public. This is rewriting history. He wants to be in their lives and he is probably lost for being so severely cut off as we all probably would be.
Well there seems to be a reason why he’s not in his lives.
I wonder if he’s good in bed? He looked so good in the thelma and Louise movie. And the Thor movie? That was like porn for women, Eric Bana, Brad Pitt!
I think you mean Troy, not Thor.
I never thought Brad hot. I dont know, something about blond hair on a grown man just shrivels up my lady parts. Its just me. I thoroughly enjoy his filmography though. And I absolutely love the films he selects for Plan B.
He never did much for me until he got with AJ. As a couple they accentuated each other’s hotness.
Same.
I am with minx. Together they were smoking but separately he never appealed. Now he is back in that column again for me.
Really??? have you heard of Alexander Skarsgard? I love me a big blond viking of a man!
I never thought he was hot either. Blonde men just don’t do it for me, yes even Alexander Skarsgard.
Imho, he’s probably okay but needs someone else to take the lead.
Aniston said once that Brad was a very selfish lover.
She sure dodge a bullet.
That’s funny, most of her exes said the same thing about her.
😁
Probably not. He copies the personality of whoever he is in a relationship at the moment. That doesn’t sound like a guy who takes the initiative to make his partner’s pleasure a priority.
This. I think he is a people pleaser in relationships. Its probably great for sex but terrible for relationships because he starts to resent the partner and it plays out in say cheating and running off with a costar or drinking himself to a numbness.
He seems extremely vain and needy. I think his women are the ones who do all the work in bed.
He is forgettable.
He’s so forgettable that you click on every thread his name is mentioned to talk about him.
I’m not a fan, but come on.
@JazzyJazzy – Nice one!
Sienna Miller was also at the festival. I want them to get together!!
Oh. That would a glorious traiwreck I would love to see. I said that in the post for his last photoshoot where he was wearing the same clothes as Harry Styles a few years back, was styled the same and even photos looked the same. I know Brad is nkt the one who chooses how photoshoots happen, it’s stylists and photographers, but in a way that is what he seems to be like to me- someone who is desperate to be relevant and wants to fit in with twenty something year olds. And it’s kind of sad when you think that he has kids who fit better in there. Or maybe in this case none of his kids wanted to go with him, which means that he has a lot of work to do instead of flocking with the hip youth
> I know Brad is nkt the one who chooses how photoshoots happen, it’s stylists and photographers,
At his level? Of course he does. Don’t think that every photo you see is not approved by his people. He’s not a 19. y.o. starlet.
We’re talking about the same guy who was papped leaving a skincare/cosmetic clinic a few years ago and then had ALL THE PICS of the event wiped from the media. Lainey bought them from getty or whatever, then got a letter telling her to remove them. They disappeared from getty too.
You really don’t mean you would like to see SM and Brad together?
I still don’t understand what some people want Brad to do. Should he Sit home and don’t venture outside? At 53 he’s still an attractive mature man, and 53 is not ancient. Btw, he cannot just go over to Angelina’s and say I want to take the boys to Glastonbury for the weekend. Also, should he start wearing old men clothes, looks unkempt don’t have friends, I don’t get it. If he smiles he trying to get a woman. I wish some of the fans would give him and Angelina a break and let them sought out their lives, they are humans just like us and our family.
I agree with you
I agree. Live and let live.
Well said.
Yeah, I really don’t understand the shade here. Who wouldn’t want to go to the biggest and best festival (IMO).
Lots of older attendees; old hippies and ravers, people take their kids.
I wish I’d gone this year, but I forgot when the tickets went on sale. I’d definitely go if I got a VIP ticket.
I also agree. He just can’t win, no matter what he does (especially on this site). If he stays out of sight he’s hiding in shame, crying his man tears; if he goes out and attempts to have some fun he’s a selfish, neglectful father who doesn’t want his family anymore. It’s so exhausting and eye roll inducing.
Oh, and I love that pic with a photobombing BC. 2 Brads for the price of 1!
Especially on this site?! Those that dislike him are few and far between, even on this site. The masses are sticking up for Brad everywhere he goes, on every site including this one. Try finding a magazine that’s putting him down or calling him out. Just one. Everybody wants to interview him, everyone wants to take his picture or have their picture taken with him, they’re giving him standing O’s. I’d say Brad’s winning. Other than that whole throwing away his wife and family thing.
I agree. If he wants to go and hear some music, lwhy not go? Random ageism is itself a crusty thing. I am not even some Brad fan. And I will say it….if Helen Mirren and Tilda show up there with Joanna Lumley in gumboots, will that cause prim rule book clutching too, or cheers? Is the next post about how women who are over 25 should have short hair? Sigh. 2017, people.
Thank you! He’s 53, not dead. And Liberty? If Helen, Tilda, and Joanna go, let’s put our gumboots on and go!
So was Tilda Swinton, promoting Okja.
Agree with he probably doesn’t really know who he is even at 53 years old. Just seems lost in my opinion but hopefully he figures it out.
Yes, he probably thought he would be a family guy for the rest of his life–out with the kids, wife, etc. Then addiction reared its ugly head. I wish the best for the entire family.
Hi Rose, as someone in their mid-50s I can tell you that, even though I’m not currently battling an addiction nor did I lose my family, some soul-searching and rediscovery is involved as one gets older. You wake up in the morning and the face looking back in the mirror is no longer recognizable, the hair that was once your pride is now dry, has weird texture (due to menopause) and is going quite grey, the body that once did everything you asked it to do is now rebelling against you and all of this has seemed to have happened over night. As well as the physical changes there are also emotional and mental changes that require much navigating. While I like to think that I have a pretty good hold on who I am, I acknowledge that there are days when that hold slips a bit but I think if one takes the time to sit and be quiet, to listen to your body’s and mind’s changes you’ll find someone who is even more amazing than they were in their 20′s.
Mid fifties here and yes to all of this!
They just don’t make mirrors like they used to- that one I had in the 80′s was amazing!
His image is everything to him, he is not strong mentally. A real man should be worried about the his family happiness not his looks.
i feel as if i’m going through adolescence frankly — all these body and emotional changes! and yeah middle-age up-ends a lot, so that the things you thought you knew no longer seem certain… another phase of life. sigh.
Well to defend him(this once)what is he supposed to do?..he’s not working & his kids are in Africa?….But I do agree this “new Brad”yea..leaves a lot to be desired…I haven’t looked at him the same since the divorce.
Agreed. If his kids are elsewhere he’s free to do whatever he wants. I’m guessing he’d have loved to take his older kids had he been allowed/they been available.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much.
Brad looks good.
And people of all ages attend Glastonbury. We can’t keep our MPs, or ex-MPs away!
Let’s hope he didn’t drink too much at Glastonbury.
Well some guy took a pic with him abd captioned it “cracking up a cold one with the boys” so… Guess relapse is part of the recovery
That’s some hard evidence you’ve got there. Tabloid rumors beginning in 3…2…1…
I don’t have any evidence, just posting what I saw. Hope he’s not drinking but I think the environment is tempting for a recovering alcoholic. I am not trying to start any rumors.
@Crogirl You have pictures showing he was drinking? In the photos I did not see him drinking.
I have no pictures, it was just a caption.
Why do people think there’s some age limit to attend music festivals? Guess what? People of all ages love music, not just teenagers. I saw grandmas rocking out at Bonnaroo last time I went.
Right?! So you can’t enjoy a music festival if you’re 53?
Also, live your best life.
If no one wants to go with you, you do you. Nothing wrong with trying to find your identity post relationship or trying new things. I would imagine most of us have to do a bit of soul searching post breakup of that magnitude.
Plus, he’s hanging out with a bunch of dudes trying to enjoy, not a bunch of young models like DiCap would be. I can’t tell if this is super thirsty or not, because I can’t tell with his level of fame if he’s calling paps or they are just there.
For now, I can’t hate this.
It’s the new normal. Anything that Brad does i.e. going to concerts, the very thing he always did before, during and after Angelina, is symptomatic of a midlife crisis.
If he was one of those douchebags who bought into the Fyre Festival, then sure, I get the pi$$y take on his behavior.
He likes music, end of.
And also, I’m fairly sure that Tilda Swinton was in the mix as well. Is she in the middle of a mid-life crisis too? Fairly sure they’re close in age.
I think young people have difficulty understanding that aging doesnt mean retiring to a cave to wait for death. One of my sons DJs and we have always been a family of hiphopheads, so when he works a daytime gig in our area we all show up. Sure enough, theres always someone with a side eye for the middle aged women in the crowd and my son loves to troll them by playing some Queen Latifah because thats always guaranteed to get us rapping along very very loudly. Let Brad have his music festival.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love this. While lots of middle aged people don’t go to concerts or do the things they used to do in their youth, it’s often because other things have gotten in the way (family, career, etc.) and not because they don’t want to or because they’ve lost those interests. More power to those of us who offend the youngsters with our passion as we pursue interests while we age, and get old and creaky.
I heard a comic talking about attending concerts as a 40-something and he had a great idea. Concerts for the “older” crowd should start earlier say around 7 (no opening act), that way we can be home in time to make lunches for the next day, watch a bit of tv and get to bed early; they should be price prohibitive so we don’t have to deal with the youngsters who raided their folks liquor cabinet and are now puking on my new Jimmy Choo’s and the merchandise should be of better quality. Basically we’ll pay to watch your sound check
if I can remember the comics name I’ll post it later but for some reason it’s escaping my mind at present.
Seriously. Festivals aren’t my thing these days, but I’ve got friends in their 40s and 50s who still go to festivals because they love whatever music is on offer, not because they’re trying to be young and hip. Everything is not about trying to be/impress young people.
+100000 agree with you, Insomniac.
How about he’s just living his life and doing what he enjoys. What is the problem with that?
Thank you! 53 is too old to listen to music now? I’m almost 40 and I love Radiohead. I saw them a million years ago (they actually opened for REM) and would love to see them again. Who do you think even listens to Radiohead anyways? Us “old” people, not the 20 year old Instagram models
And the lineup also included David Grohl and Barry Gibb. Barry Gibb is 70 years old.
Who cares about Brad? I only have eyes for Stormzy.
HIs set was brilliant yesterday!
I watched agog! Biggest crush I’ve had in YEARS!
Sounds like he had fun! I hope I’m still hanging out at music festivals well beyond the age of 53!!!!!
He is immature. When a movie comes, he only talks about his family. He has no personality.
I’m sorry, but what else do people with young kids talk about? Parents in general spend a lot of time doing parent stuff, and thinking about parent stuff, so they naturally talk about their kids a lot. I agree it is boring for the rest of us, but I don’t see that as immature or lacking in personality, it’s perfectly normal.
I’ve always been more on Angie’s side in this whole split, but good for him if he talks about his family. That’s to be admired.
I attend a lot of concerts each year. And people in their 50s are a very common sight. They like music, they’ve got disposable income, it’s a fun night out, and many of them go with their 20-something kids because it is something they have in common.
The guy definitely has a right to go to a music festival. But I think the reason it seems immature with Brad Pitt is because he’s like many guys in Hollywood who seem to “play” family for a long time but the minute their SO can’t put up with them anymore, they just revert back to their 20s self as if they’ve never really matured (Johnny Depp, Orlando etc).
I love Javier Bardem and seeing him turn up at something like this I wouldn’t think odd at all – because he seems pretty mature and easy going in general. But Brad does look a little bit like a mid life crisis unfortunately (let’s hope there will be no scarves involved).
Brad has always gone to concerts. Angie never did. This is not something new. And the constant negative about move he makes. Angie has the kids in Africa. So he is suppose to do what? sit in a corner curled up in ball and cry for days until they come back. This is getting really silly. The man is single. And there is no age limit on going to a concert and having fun.. Shocking I know.
I didn’t say there’s an age limit to concert going. I think it’s more a case of the heartthrob curse – men and women who were labeled as extremely hot for a long time and then hit middle age, it starts to show that they don’t actually know who they are. And then they try to recapture their youth with clothes, surgery, accessories, hanging out with people much younger than they are. It’s not the concert that bothers me it’s the fact that he seems to lack personality and just adapts to whoever he’s around.
@Shirurusu Then he is an Insecure Manchild!
He didn’t take his older kids to these type of events with him when he did have unlimited access to them why would he start now?!
Well now he doesn’t have to pretend to be a family man anymore he hasn’t been that since 2014.
Actually , he took Maddox and Pax to a concert years ago. They had protective headphones and all. I also remember gossip from a fellow attendee of Brad lamenting that Angelina would kill him if those boys took the headphones off.
Maybe Maddox and Pax don’t share Brad’s taste in music. That doesn’t mean Brad should pack that aspect of his life away as tribute to the kids or Angelina.
Ive seen several photos of Brad at several different concerts throughout the years. I’ve also seen him with his two older boys at concerts. I don’t remember seeing Angelina at music concerts. I’m not saying she has not gone and take the kids. I’m sure there are lots of things they do that we have never seen. It must be so annoying to know that fans, myself included, spend so much time trying to figure how they live their lives.
OH well his kids aren’t home. He went for business promoting Okja and went to a concert.. Damn Brad… for OH MY.. living.
He’s been having a mid-life crisis for like 15 years now.
The oh so carefully selected wardrobe of wildly expensive clothes that look like Goodwill rejects, the uglifying beard paired with a bucket of fillers and Botox, the sad attempts to rebrand himself as an architect or art curator or now sculptor, the faux philosopher speech patterns that make McConaughey look like a damn genius…not to mention the drugs and alcohol.
When he was with Angeline people just pretended his obvious issues and immaturity were cool because they wanted to think she was with someone cool. But he’s always just been a stoner drunk who just desperately wants to seem cool.
Pay attention to his Actions Not his Words.
@Jesse Everything you said in your post is correct.
I don’t think anyone is saying you can’t attend these concerts/festivals at any age but it is potentially a bit odd given he lives in Los Angeles so this is a lot more effort than just popping down to a concert at an LA venue on a Saturday night or whatever. Let’s just say I hope he’s in the U.K. for a different reason. Also Glastonbury is -how shall I put this- not the healthiest place for someone in recovery.
Also unfortunately it seems like his two oldest kids would have no desire at this point to make this kind of trip with him. No snark, that’s tremendously sad and I hope they can all work through it.
He’s been promoting Okja. Tilda Swinton, the star of Okja, was also there. They apparently played the movie at the festival or something.
The start of a bromance I feel it. Brad and Johnny are going to start their own p**** posse like Leo and Toby called scarves and whiskey bottles. They will travel to different countries leaving behind empty alcohol bottles, broken hearts and torn scarves in their wake.
According to the story ^^ JD and BP were at Glastonbury on different days. I also doubt they are going to hang out in their spare time. JD looks like a hot mess like he needs a good shower and a change of clothing from draws up and according to this article, I’m reading between the lines, Brad looks good and maybe there to pick up hot young chicks.
This is my opinion, Brad is not going to do anything to embarrass his family and Angelina. Angelina did say they are all family and she wants her family to be healthy.
Damn it I wanted it to be a bromance *sigh*
Him going out and doing whatever wouldn’t embarrass Angelina why would it? They’re not together anymore. The situation that he caused which lead to the divorce already embarrassed the family.
Brad is taking great care not to be seen at the airport for anyone to know how he continues to travel and with whom .. He was seen arriving in France before Father’s Day with Plan B’s producer Dede Gardner, and was later seen in Several countries Switzerland, Germany and Italy in several art galleries making private sections. He is accompanied by Thomas Houseago and his wife who is art therapist Muna El Fituri, looks like they took care of the life of Brad …. I think now he is stealing “their personality “….. He wants everything but not be a father of 6 children is what it seems.He was not worried before the incident when he was seen doing film after the other, traveling alone and not being seen with the children.
I think reality is slowly emerging, Brad is not unlike most Hollywood men or men in our daily lives, who simply abandoned his children, and only made that noise all at the beginning because he was afraid that his image would be impaired, He only thinks about his career and I doubt he really cares about his children. He did not looks sad since the investigation of DCFS, he not looks like someone who really wants to change to have some kind of relationship with his children …..
I think the biggest problem of his children is to understand who is this Brad, what kind of father is he became
When Brad finished the entire recovery and reconciliation process that DCFS imposed on him as a condition to terminate the investigation on the same day he would start promoting the film that would take between 6 months to 1 year, and in the GQ interview he said that He was in the middle of the process and had passed the 6 months, that is to say that it is still another 6 months for him to conclude. He will be committed to these new friends, with sculpture, with 2 films as an actor, several as a producer, wine production, do not know where he will take time for his children, if this is all things he said that hinders him to be Concentrate on his children, that when he is working he is disconnected from life.
Jolly, you sure knows a lot about Brad’s life, what he’s thinking and what his next in his life will be. I bet you are a big fan, if not, it would be almost spooky spending so much time on someone you don’t care for.
I’ve always been a fan of Angelina and Brad, I know this because a fan has its sites where it’s easy to find information. But it does not have to go so far only to read the interview of Brad in the GQ and to see as he himself adimite that discovered only after the divorce that he was not dedicating itself to the children. It has pictures and news reporting where Brad was if it was Angelina or any other woman would be massacred if in 9 months was not seen with the children.
He himself says he has to be careful with this new “carving” activity because he tends to focus on these things and forget about the rest, especially for the children and the family. We do not see that Brad appeared drunk at work, that he fought with some producer of plan B, he dedicated himself 110% to his professional life, the ones who got the worst were the children.
Brad always says that he is in a new phase, that he is a new man, who previously did not like the old “Brad”. He even said that Angelina never knew the old Brad, who drank, used drugs and wasted his life ….. You do not have to think too hard to know that what Brad talks about is just empty things and to sell an image. I as a fan I am disappointed to know that he was able to do what he did with his family.
He said that the priority would be his children, that movies no longer had importance, that he does not even care to be an actor ….. why he already committed to 2 movies
Why he is dedicated to others, to work and not to his children.
I’m just talking about what I think and see , and what Brad has put over the years.
I see no change in his behavior, or in his routine, so nothing suggests that he will really change.
@jilly I am glad you are paying Attention to his Actions Not so much his Words.
Brad is not doing anything different than he has done before. He loves art. Reportedly his art collection is worth over 20 million. He in the past has gone to many art museums. He loves Radiohead and has gone to many of their concerts in the past. Not mentioned was the Okja was shown at Glastonbury after the Radiohead concert. Plan B (Brad’s production company) co produced that movie. Brad is an executive producer on the film. There are pics of him at this showing with Tilda. What was seen was just a man living his life while the kids are on vacation with their mother.
Pretty much. He’s promoting his movie. Nothing too deep here.
Ah leave him alone. I still attend concerts in my 50s!
Yeah, I’m 42 and went to festivals until a few years ago, not sure if I will again (portaloos ugh!) but I do still go to concerts – what are middle aged people who like music supposed to do, curl up and die? Seems like Brad was just low key having fun, so what, he wasn’t holding court like Johnny Depp, who is an actual mid life crisis man dressed like a wannabe rock star and desperately seeking adoration from his remaining fans. I don’t see what Brad did wrong here other than go to a festival like a normal human being (albeit with VIP perks!), like so what?
Can we talk about why BCoop is there? Surely we should be more outraged at the person that left their partner at home with a three month old baby to gallivant off to an overseas movie festival?
This!
I think Cooper was there for his directing movie
He filmed concert footage for A Star is Born. He was working and hopefully enjoying himself as well.
Brad was watching Johnny on stage with Kris kristofferson. I know, because the camera panned over to brad at the end of set. I was watching it live on TV. Then radiohead came on few hrs later & he, tilda & her husband & Brad’s sculpture friend houseago & his wife were all watching. Then brad & tilda presented their film in cinema tent. Brad was there for the music & work related.
Johnny on-stage with Kristofferson? He doesn’t deserve to shine his shoes, let alone share the stage with him!
He’s free, he no longer has the pressure of fatherhood hanging over his head he’s living. He said himself he’s not really emotionally attached to those kids.
I’m a fan of Brad and Angelina, when did he says he was “not really emotionally attached to those kids”. I have never read or seen anything where he said anything like this. I’m out of this thread today, it’s gettting crazy.
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻Some people appear to be living in his head, knowing every thought and feeling he has. Jeez.
When did he say that?
I’m paraphrasing the GQ interview
That’s not paraphrasing, that’s straight up spinning.
What is the exact quote you’re paraphrasing? There was nothing even remotely like that in the interview.
OKay I need a link to that interview, because I don’t like the guy, but you’re straight making sh-t up.
What? A divorce means you are no longer a parent? No pressures, no worries, he’s free! People do him a real disservice when they imply or outright state he’s glad he’s not a parent anymore. You are saying he doesn’t and obviously didn’t love his children ever, in 12 years of parenting. Imagine what he’d say to you were you to say that to his face. I can picture his snarl, can you?
@Lady D That how some persons in the 21st century think. The system is upside down in moral thinking. for example: Bad is consider Good and Good is Consider Bad in the 21st century.
It’s pretty well-known that Pitt is a huge Radiohead fan, as are many other “celebs.”
Can’t blame them really. Possibly the best band in the history of rock music (yes, that includes the Beatles).
Yeah, Brad has attended Radiohead concerts for years, and throughout his relationship with Jolie. He’s been a huge fan forever. And Brad has traveled from LA to see them before, I want to say in Berlin but I cannot recall for sure. No surprise he showed up here. No big deal. The kids are away.
And besides, Brad would frequently attend their concerts back when he was living with his kids – and he did not always take them. What do we expect now?
Look, IMO, Brad loves his family but again IMO Brad does not stay interested/committed to things very long. From his own interview he says that
“Do you think that’s a thing?
‘I do it with everything, yeah. I exhaust it, and then I walk away. I’ve always looked at things in seasons, compartmentalized them, I guess, seasons or semesters or tenures or … ‘”
The way I read that, I was like he was saying two things:
- when he is committed he’s in and he can probably be overbearing but then once he is ready to move on (for whatever reason) he does.
IIRC Brad was inspired by his college roommate when Brad met his large family. Brad claims he always wanted a large family since. I just think the idea of large family was appealing but the reality is a very different thing.
Jolie always wanted a large family long before Brad entered the picture although her plans appeared a little different, I think she anticipated adopting each.
That’s NOT to say that Brad no longer loves his family but I think the reality of raising 6 kids, even with lots of help, is a huge task. Whether or not Brad is up to it he is in it for the long haul. So he may as well settle in for the ride.
Brad still needs to be there and engaged. It’s like with Affleck, both need to be physically present with their kids and mentally/emotionally engaged, otherwise, you’re still not there. And Brad will eventually, I think. He’ll get his head out of his a$$ at some point.
If he doesn’t the JP kids won’t be the first to have an emotionally distant parent. Sad to say but there it is. They’ll be ok though I believe. I gather from social media the kids do see their extended family on both sides (and you know the senior Pitts are not going to mess that up).
Brad was already distancing himself and spending little time with his children before the split. So really his protests and pleading for family/suggesting Jolie somehow made this happen by not accommodating him ring somewhat hollow (I am talking about that Thanksgiving story and others like it).
This is not someone who was such an active parent whose access was being suddenly limited due to otherwise questionable behavior. He admits he was not there for them. He is dancing around what led to his investigation. And that’s fine, perhaps it’s best kept private.
Maybe Jolie was trying to work with him privately but the plane incident and subsequent investigations changed everything.
But it seems to me his problem is that he’s been outed and his “Perfect Father” routine no longer sells when a few of his kids refuse to see him.
And he can barely sell the loss of his family (or at least I think he should take care how hard his pushes that narrative) because really, this is a “self-inflicted” wound and really if he could stop drinking as easily as he asserted (because if it was so easy to stop as opposed to the difficult lifelong struggle of alcoholics) when he denied going to “rehab” then why didn’t he “just stop” before all hell broke loose/before it got so bad? Speaks of selfishness rather then a true illness, if that’s indeed the case.
But something tells me that’s not the case. And either Brad still wants to publicly downplay his drinking problem or he is still in denial.
Either way, I wish him well with his recovery. His family needs him at his best.
Anyway, I did not mean to rehash all of that. I got of topic. Sorry.
Anyway, Brad looks fine. I hope he enjoyed the concert.
I hope Jolie and the kids are enjoying their time away as well.
No! Not better than the Beatles! If any band could say that, it would be the Stones.
Well, he looks good, I’ll give him that.
Classic case of lone wolf searching for a pack.
I wonder if Leo tried to recruit him into his wolf pack. Watching Brad, Leo, Tobey and Orlando chase models all over NY would be hilarious.
Yeah older people go to festivals too. But it’s not as if he lives in the UK and took a day trip. Was he payed to go, had some sort of commitment there?
A movie he produced played there.
It strange that he shows some sense of emotion for his so called Hollywood associates, but cannot show emotion for his own children.
I think he is probably lonely. Being famous is isolating on its own and he doesn’t have his family anymore. To me, he looks lost and sad. I don’t buy he doesn’t care about his kids. I think an alcoholic is selfish as a rule and can’t be a good parent period. Now that he is sober all of the crap he did is crystal clear and he has to live with the consequences. Sitting alone in some mansion feeling lonely is a recipe for a relapse so I take it as keeping busy and filling in his life where his family used to be.
I don’t think age should stop anyone from doing anything they want to do. My Dad loves jazz but he also loves Joe Jackson and Elvis Costello, RB and rock and he gets excited when he can see live music. My mother loves Ed Sheeran and John Legend. They are 70 and go to clubs to hear music and some festivals. They are youthful and fun to hang out with and I hope at 70 to be the same.
I just think Brad is trying to figure out what to do next. Divorce is very hard and very painful for anyone but a huge public split has to be extra awful.
I agree with you MagnoliaRose, he looks very alone and sad. When people are in therapy, they have to stay busy. Can you imagine when he’s alone and begin thinking about their situation and mainly the one that his children is thinking too. God bless them all because they are hurting while the public watching analyzing their every move. This too shall pass.
I still secretly hope that Brad will beg for forgiveness and Angelina will take him back and everything will be right in celebrity world again. Because this is just painful to watch. It’s like he lost all his mojo on that moment when Angelina kicked him out.
He looks like lost and confused sad puppy ever since. Literally. He is dead in the eyes. And he basically admitted that he was wrong and their marriage broke down because he was drunk and high all the time. And now he got sober and remembers all that happy life he had with his family. And doesn’t know what to do with himself. Like he has all this free time now. And goes to places. But it doesnt make him happy.
Just beg her to take you back Brad. Maybe she will.
He needs to grow up, get his act back on track and figure out what his real commitment to his family is, before Angie even thinks of taking him back. Personally, I think she’s done.
I agree with you Magnoliarose and Wyatt. I am not his biggest fan at the moment, but I feel a bit sorry for him – he looks lost and, I am hope it’s not the case, but not completely sober in these pics with Tilda.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PiltonPalais/status/878968584877244416/photo/1
https://mobile.twitter.com/francgosling/status/878404073980129280/photo/1
@SaraR. So you did Notice the pictures very good observation. Question would the public be this sympathetic if it was Angelina?
“… a guy who is somewhat desperate to still be seen as hot/sexy/young/interesting.”
In a nutshell, I think you pretty much covered it. The problem is he is no longer any of the above.
I’d still hit it. But I’m 58. Hey, he’s single, the kids are with mom, and he’s not working. He can travel as he pleases, and I’m not shading him for living his life. He doesn’t owe us apologies are explanations.
@LMAO Question Do you think some public would give Angelina the benefit of the doubt if she was single and he had the kids?
