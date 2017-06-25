Brad Pitt, hip & cool 53-year-old, hung out with the youngsters at Glastonbury

Brad Pitt seen at the Glastonbury Festival on Worthy Farm

I honestly don’t know what to make of Newly Single Brad Pitt. I’m willing to go the distance and believe that a bunch of women are trying to hit him up and I’ll also believe that he spent months in relative seclusion, doing some kind of fancy version of rehab and “sculpting” in his private studio. I think my problem is that I don’t know if he’s actively trying to look sympathetic or desirable or something else entirely. The vibe I keep getting from him is a guy who doesn’t really know who he is after all this time, and a guy who is somewhat desperate to still be seen as hot/sexy/young/interesting. Thus, 53-year-old Brad Pitt went to the Glastonbury Festival by himself (???) this weekend and hung out with the youngsters.

The above photo is Brad hanging around Glastonbury. Incidentally, Johnny Depp was at the same festival just a day beforehand, because why not? It’s where divorced fathers in their 50s go to feel young and special and hip, like poet-vagabonds and childfree bachelors. You know who probably would have loved to go to Glastonbury? Brad’s oldest sons, Maddox and Pax. I guess they would have ruined Brad’s single-guy vibe though.

According to People Magazine, Brad watched Jeremy Corbyn speak on Saturday (Brad watched “from the side of the stage”) and he also hung out with musicians. Radiohead performed and I bet Brad watched them, although I can’t find any confirmation of that (it’s just my guess, because Radiohead would be the only band I would want to see at Glastonbury this year). What else? Bradley Cooper was there, doing an impression of Kris Kristofferson if Kris Kristofferson was an emu. B-Coop even photo-bombed Brad (see the IG at the end of the post). So, yeah. Just a hip guy hanging out at a music festival without a care in the world. I wonder how his therapy is going? Because I’m catching a strong whiff of mid-life crisis.

When you get your photo with Brad Pitt photobombed by Bradley Cooper!

A post shared by Chris Simmons (@iamchrissimmons) on

Congratulations to our competition winner – William Bradley Pitt.

A post shared by Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) on

  1. Suze says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:04 am

    For a man who spent much of the early 2000s publicly pining for a large family, he sure does seem happy to be on his own these days.

    Not as easy as it sounded, Brad?

    Reply
  2. Snowflake says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I wonder if he’s good in bed? He looked so good in the thelma and Louise movie. And the Thor movie? That was like porn for women, Eric Bana, Brad Pitt!

    Reply
  3. Idky says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Sienna Miller was also at the festival. I want them to get together!!

    Reply
    • SM says:
      June 25, 2017 at 8:45 am

      Oh. That would a glorious traiwreck I would love to see. I said that in the post for his last photoshoot where he was wearing the same clothes as Harry Styles a few years back, was styled the same and even photos looked the same. I know Brad is nkt the one who chooses how photoshoots happen, it’s stylists and photographers, but in a way that is what he seems to be like to me- someone who is desperate to be relevant and wants to fit in with twenty something year olds. And it’s kind of sad when you think that he has kids who fit better in there. Or maybe in this case none of his kids wanted to go with him, which means that he has a lot of work to do instead of flocking with the hip youth

      Reply
      • rty says:
        June 25, 2017 at 11:47 am

        > I know Brad is nkt the one who chooses how photoshoots happen, it’s stylists and photographers,

        At his level? Of course he does. Don’t think that every photo you see is not approved by his people. He’s not a 19. y.o. starlet.

        We’re talking about the same guy who was papped leaving a skincare/cosmetic clinic a few years ago and then had ALL THE PICS of the event wiped from the media. Lainey bought them from getty or whatever, then got a letter telling her to remove them. They disappeared from getty too.

    • B n A fn says:
      June 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

      You really don’t mean you would like to see SM and Brad together?

      I still don’t understand what some people want Brad to do. Should he Sit home and don’t venture outside? At 53 he’s still an attractive mature man, and 53 is not ancient. Btw, he cannot just go over to Angelina’s and say I want to take the boys to Glastonbury for the weekend. Also, should he start wearing old men clothes, looks unkempt don’t have friends, I don’t get it. If he smiles he trying to get a woman. I wish some of the fans would give him and Angelina a break and let them sought out their lives, they are humans just like us and our family.

      Reply
    • Felicia says:
      June 25, 2017 at 11:37 am

      So was Tilda Swinton, promoting Okja.

      Reply
  4. roses says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Agree with he probably doesn’t really know who he is even at 53 years old. Just seems lost in my opinion but hopefully he figures it out.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      June 25, 2017 at 10:37 am

      Yes, he probably thought he would be a family guy for the rest of his life–out with the kids, wife, etc. Then addiction reared its ugly head. I wish the best for the entire family.

      Reply
    • Harla Jodet says:
      June 25, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      Hi Rose, as someone in their mid-50s I can tell you that, even though I’m not currently battling an addiction nor did I lose my family, some soul-searching and rediscovery is involved as one gets older. You wake up in the morning and the face looking back in the mirror is no longer recognizable, the hair that was once your pride is now dry, has weird texture (due to menopause) and is going quite grey, the body that once did everything you asked it to do is now rebelling against you and all of this has seemed to have happened over night. As well as the physical changes there are also emotional and mental changes that require much navigating. While I like to think that I have a pretty good hold on who I am, I acknowledge that there are days when that hold slips a bit but I think if one takes the time to sit and be quiet, to listen to your body’s and mind’s changes you’ll find someone who is even more amazing than they were in their 20′s.

      Reply
  5. Adorable says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Well to defend him(this once)what is he supposed to do?..he’s not working & his kids are in Africa?….But I do agree this “new Brad”yea..leaves a lot to be desired…I haven’t looked at him the same since the divorce.

    Reply
  6. Kate says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Let’s hope he didn’t drink too much at Glastonbury.

    Reply
  7. supri says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Why do people think there’s some age limit to attend music festivals? Guess what? People of all ages love music, not just teenagers. I saw grandmas rocking out at Bonnaroo last time I went.

    Reply
    • Spittair says:
      June 25, 2017 at 8:38 am

      Right?! So you can’t enjoy a music festival if you’re 53?

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      June 25, 2017 at 8:50 am

      Also, live your best life.
      If no one wants to go with you, you do you. Nothing wrong with trying to find your identity post relationship or trying new things. I would imagine most of us have to do a bit of soul searching post breakup of that magnitude.

      Plus, he’s hanging out with a bunch of dudes trying to enjoy, not a bunch of young models like DiCap would be. I can’t tell if this is super thirsty or not, because I can’t tell with his level of fame if he’s calling paps or they are just there.
      For now, I can’t hate this.

      Reply
    • pwal says:
      June 25, 2017 at 9:04 am

      It’s the new normal. Anything that Brad does i.e. going to concerts, the very thing he always did before, during and after Angelina, is symptomatic of a midlife crisis.

      If he was one of those douchebags who bought into the Fyre Festival, then sure, I get the pi$$y take on his behavior.

      He likes music, end of.

      And also, I’m fairly sure that Tilda Swinton was in the mix as well. Is she in the middle of a mid-life crisis too? Fairly sure they’re close in age.

      Reply
    • Ramona says:
      June 25, 2017 at 9:29 am

      I think young people have difficulty understanding that aging doesnt mean retiring to a cave to wait for death. One of my sons DJs and we have always been a family of hiphopheads, so when he works a daytime gig in our area we all show up. Sure enough, theres always someone with a side eye for the middle aged women in the crowd and my son loves to troll them by playing some Queen Latifah because thats always guaranteed to get us rapping along very very loudly. Let Brad have his music festival.

      Reply
      • mee says:
        June 25, 2017 at 11:16 am

        Love this. While lots of middle aged people don’t go to concerts or do the things they used to do in their youth, it’s often because other things have gotten in the way (family, career, etc.) and not because they don’t want to or because they’ve lost those interests. More power to those of us who offend the youngsters with our passion as we pursue interests while we age, and get old and creaky.

      • Harla Jodet says:
        June 25, 2017 at 1:41 pm

        I heard a comic talking about attending concerts as a 40-something and he had a great idea. Concerts for the “older” crowd should start earlier say around 7 (no opening act), that way we can be home in time to make lunches for the next day, watch a bit of tv and get to bed early; they should be price prohibitive so we don’t have to deal with the youngsters who raided their folks liquor cabinet and are now puking on my new Jimmy Choo’s and the merchandise should be of better quality. Basically we’ll pay to watch your sound check :)

        if I can remember the comics name I’ll post it later but for some reason it’s escaping my mind at present.

    • Insomniac says:
      June 25, 2017 at 9:46 am

      Seriously. Festivals aren’t my thing these days, but I’ve got friends in their 40s and 50s who still go to festivals because they love whatever music is on offer, not because they’re trying to be young and hip. Everything is not about trying to be/impress young people.

      Reply
    • Iris says:
      June 25, 2017 at 11:42 am

      Thank you! 53 is too old to listen to music now? I’m almost 40 and I love Radiohead. I saw them a million years ago (they actually opened for REM) and would love to see them again. Who do you think even listens to Radiohead anyways? Us “old” people, not the 20 year old Instagram models

      Reply
  8. Sixer says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Who cares about Brad? I only have eyes for Stormzy.

    Reply
  9. KatyK says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Sounds like he had fun! I hope I’m still hanging out at music festivals well beyond the age of 53!!!!!

    Reply
  10. Andy says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:42 am

    He is immature. When a movie comes, he only talks about his family. He has no personality.

    Reply
  11. lightpurple says:
    June 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I attend a lot of concerts each year. And people in their 50s are a very common sight. They like music, they’ve got disposable income, it’s a fun night out, and many of them go with their 20-something kids because it is something they have in common.

    Reply
  12. Shirurusu says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:04 am

    The guy definitely has a right to go to a music festival. But I think the reason it seems immature with Brad Pitt is because he’s like many guys in Hollywood who seem to “play” family for a long time but the minute their SO can’t put up with them anymore, they just revert back to their 20s self as if they’ve never really matured (Johnny Depp, Orlando etc).

    I love Javier Bardem and seeing him turn up at something like this I wouldn’t think odd at all – because he seems pretty mature and easy going in general. But Brad does look a little bit like a mid life crisis unfortunately (let’s hope there will be no scarves involved).

    Reply
    • nemera34 says:
      June 25, 2017 at 9:51 am

      Brad has always gone to concerts. Angie never did. This is not something new. And the constant negative about move he makes. Angie has the kids in Africa. So he is suppose to do what? sit in a corner curled up in ball and cry for days until they come back. This is getting really silly. The man is single. And there is no age limit on going to a concert and having fun.. Shocking I know.

      Reply
      • Shirurusu says:
        June 25, 2017 at 10:38 am

        I didn’t say there’s an age limit to concert going. I think it’s more a case of the heartthrob curse – men and women who were labeled as extremely hot for a long time and then hit middle age, it starts to show that they don’t actually know who they are. And then they try to recapture their youth with clothes, surgery, accessories, hanging out with people much younger than they are. It’s not the concert that bothers me it’s the fact that he seems to lack personality and just adapts to whoever he’s around.

    • bap says:
      June 25, 2017 at 12:43 pm

      @Shirurusu Then he is an Insecure Manchild!

      Reply
  13. PettyRiperton says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:09 am

    He didn’t take his older kids to these type of events with him when he did have unlimited access to them why would he start now?!
    Well now he doesn’t have to pretend to be a family man anymore he hasn’t been that since 2014.

    Reply
    • pwal says:
      June 25, 2017 at 9:17 am

      Actually , he took Maddox and Pax to a concert years ago. They had protective headphones and all. I also remember gossip from a fellow attendee of Brad lamenting that Angelina would kill him if those boys took the headphones off.

      Maybe Maddox and Pax don’t share Brad’s taste in music. That doesn’t mean Brad should pack that aspect of his life away as tribute to the kids or Angelina.

      Reply
      • B n A fn says:
        June 25, 2017 at 10:04 am

        Ive seen several photos of Brad at several different concerts throughout the years. I’ve also seen him with his two older boys at concerts. I don’t remember seeing Angelina at music concerts. I’m not saying she has not gone and take the kids. I’m sure there are lots of things they do that we have never seen. It must be so annoying to know that fans, myself included, spend so much time trying to figure how they live their lives.

    • nemera34 says:
      June 25, 2017 at 9:52 am

      OH well his kids aren’t home. He went for business promoting Okja and went to a concert.. Damn Brad… for OH MY.. living.

      Reply
  14. Jeesie says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:13 am

    He’s been having a mid-life crisis for like 15 years now.

    The oh so carefully selected wardrobe of wildly expensive clothes that look like Goodwill rejects, the uglifying beard paired with a bucket of fillers and Botox, the sad attempts to rebrand himself as an architect or art curator or now sculptor, the faux philosopher speech patterns that make McConaughey look like a damn genius…not to mention the drugs and alcohol.

    When he was with Angeline people just pretended his obvious issues and immaturity were cool because they wanted to think she was with someone cool. But he’s always just been a stoner drunk who just desperately wants to seem cool.

    Reply
  15. Mia4s says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I don’t think anyone is saying you can’t attend these concerts/festivals at any age but it is potentially a bit odd given he lives in Los Angeles so this is a lot more effort than just popping down to a concert at an LA venue on a Saturday night or whatever. Let’s just say I hope he’s in the U.K. for a different reason. Also Glastonbury is -how shall I put this- not the healthiest place for someone in recovery.

    Also unfortunately it seems like his two oldest kids would have no desire at this point to make this kind of trip with him. No snark, that’s tremendously sad and I hope they can all work through it.

    Reply
  16. PettyRiperton says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:16 am

    The start of a bromance I feel it. Brad and Johnny are going to start their own p**** posse like Leo and Toby called scarves and whiskey bottles. They will travel to different countries leaving behind empty alcohol bottles, broken hearts and torn scarves in their wake.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      June 25, 2017 at 9:43 am

      According to the story ^^ JD and BP were at Glastonbury on different days. I also doubt they are going to hang out in their spare time. JD looks like a hot mess like he needs a good shower and a change of clothing from draws up and according to this article, I’m reading between the lines, Brad looks good and maybe there to pick up hot young chicks.

      This is my opinion, Brad is not going to do anything to embarrass his family and Angelina. Angelina did say they are all family and she wants her family to be healthy.

      Reply
      • PettyRiperton says:
        June 25, 2017 at 10:03 am

        Damn it I wanted it to be a bromance *sigh*

        Him going out and doing whatever wouldn’t embarrass Angelina why would it? They’re not together anymore. The situation that he caused which lead to the divorce already embarrassed the family.

  17. Jilly says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Brad is taking great care not to be seen at the airport for anyone to know how he continues to travel and with whom .. He was seen arriving in France before Father’s Day with Plan B’s producer Dede Gardner, and was later seen in Several countries Switzerland, Germany and Italy in several art galleries making private sections. He is accompanied by Thomas Houseago and his wife who is art therapist Muna El Fituri, looks like they took care of the life of Brad …. I think now he is stealing “their personality “….. He wants everything but not be a father of 6 children is what it seems.He was not worried before the incident when he was seen doing film after the other, traveling alone and not being seen with the children.
    I think reality is slowly emerging, Brad is not unlike most Hollywood men or men in our daily lives, who simply abandoned his children, and only made that noise all at the beginning because he was afraid that his image would be impaired, He only thinks about his career and I doubt he really cares about his children. He did not looks sad since the investigation of DCFS, he not looks like someone who really wants to change to have some kind of relationship with his children …..

    I think the biggest problem of his children is to understand who is this Brad, what kind of father is he became

    When Brad finished the entire recovery and reconciliation process that DCFS imposed on him as a condition to terminate the investigation on the same day he would start promoting the film that would take between 6 months to 1 year, and in the GQ interview he said that He was in the middle of the process and had passed the 6 months, that is to say that it is still another 6 months for him to conclude. He will be committed to these new friends, with sculpture, with 2 films as an actor, several as a producer, wine production, do not know where he will take time for his children, if this is all things he said that hinders him to be Concentrate on his children, that when he is working he is disconnected from life.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      June 25, 2017 at 10:18 am

      Jolly, you sure knows a lot about Brad’s life, what he’s thinking and what his next in his life will be. I bet you are a big fan, if not, it would be almost spooky spending so much time on someone you don’t care for.

      Reply
      • Jilly says:
        June 25, 2017 at 10:39 am

        I’ve always been a fan of Angelina and Brad, I know this because a fan has its sites where it’s easy to find information. But it does not have to go so far only to read the interview of Brad in the GQ and to see as he himself adimite that discovered only after the divorce that he was not dedicating itself to the children. It has pictures and news reporting where Brad was if it was Angelina or any other woman would be massacred if in 9 months was not seen with the children.
        He himself says he has to be careful with this new “carving” activity because he tends to focus on these things and forget about the rest, especially for the children and the family. We do not see that Brad appeared drunk at work, that he fought with some producer of plan B, he dedicated himself 110% to his professional life, the ones who got the worst were the children.
        Brad always says that he is in a new phase, that he is a new man, who previously did not like the old “Brad”. He even said that Angelina never knew the old Brad, who drank, used drugs and wasted his life ….. You do not have to think too hard to know that what Brad talks about is just empty things and to sell an image. I as a fan I am disappointed to know that he was able to do what he did with his family.
        He said that the priority would be his children, that movies no longer had importance, that he does not even care to be an actor ….. why he already committed to 2 movies
        Why he is dedicated to others, to work and not to his children.
        I’m just talking about what I think and see , and what Brad has put over the years.

        I see no change in his behavior, or in his routine, so nothing suggests that he will really change.

      • bap says:
        June 25, 2017 at 12:45 pm

        @jilly I am glad you are paying Attention to his Actions Not so much his Words.

    • lac says:
      June 25, 2017 at 10:36 am

      Brad is not doing anything different than he has done before. He loves art. Reportedly his art collection is worth over 20 million. He in the past has gone to many art museums. He loves Radiohead and has gone to many of their concerts in the past. Not mentioned was the Okja was shown at Glastonbury after the Radiohead concert. Plan B (Brad’s production company) co produced that movie. Brad is an executive producer on the film. There are pics of him at this showing with Tilda. What was seen was just a man living his life while the kids are on vacation with their mother.

      Reply
  18. Pandy says:
    June 25, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Ah leave him alone. I still attend concerts in my 50s!

    Reply
    • Mrs. Darcy says:
      June 25, 2017 at 11:45 am

      Yeah, I’m 42 and went to festivals until a few years ago, not sure if I will again (portaloos ugh!) but I do still go to concerts – what are middle aged people who like music supposed to do, curl up and die? Seems like Brad was just low key having fun, so what, he wasn’t holding court like Johnny Depp, who is an actual mid life crisis man dressed like a wannabe rock star and desperately seeking adoration from his remaining fans. I don’t see what Brad did wrong here other than go to a festival like a normal human being (albeit with VIP perks!), like so what?

      Reply
  19. Chaine says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Can we talk about why BCoop is there? Surely we should be more outraged at the person that left their partner at home with a three month old baby to gallivant off to an overseas movie festival?

    Reply
  20. Michelle says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Brad was watching Johnny on stage with Kris kristofferson. I know, because the camera panned over to brad at the end of set. I was watching it live on TV. Then radiohead came on few hrs later & he, tilda & her husband & Brad’s sculpture friend houseago & his wife were all watching. Then brad & tilda presented their film in cinema tent. Brad was there for the music & work related.

    Reply
  21. PettyRiperton says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:08 am

    He’s free, he no longer has the pressure of fatherhood hanging over his head he’s living. He said himself he’s not really emotionally attached to those kids.

    Reply
  22. Eric says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:17 am

    It’s pretty well-known that Pitt is a huge Radiohead fan, as are many other “celebs.”

    Can’t blame them really. Possibly the best band in the history of rock music (yes, that includes the Beatles).

    Reply
    • abby says:
      June 25, 2017 at 12:48 pm

      Yeah, Brad has attended Radiohead concerts for years, and throughout his relationship with Jolie. He’s been a huge fan forever. And Brad has traveled from LA to see them before, I want to say in Berlin but I cannot recall for sure. No surprise he showed up here. No big deal. The kids are away.

      And besides, Brad would frequently attend their concerts back when he was living with his kids – and he did not always take them. What do we expect now?

      Look, IMO, Brad loves his family but again IMO Brad does not stay interested/committed to things very long. From his own interview he says that

      “Do you think that’s a thing?
      ‘I do it with everything, yeah. I exhaust it, and then I walk away. I’ve always looked at things in seasons, compartmentalized them, I guess, seasons or semesters or tenures or … ‘”

      The way I read that, I was like he was saying two things:
      - when he is committed he’s in and he can probably be overbearing but then once he is ready to move on (for whatever reason) he does.

      IIRC Brad was inspired by his college roommate when Brad met his large family. Brad claims he always wanted a large family since. I just think the idea of large family was appealing but the reality is a very different thing.

      Jolie always wanted a large family long before Brad entered the picture although her plans appeared a little different, I think she anticipated adopting each.

      That’s NOT to say that Brad no longer loves his family but I think the reality of raising 6 kids, even with lots of help, is a huge task. Whether or not Brad is up to it he is in it for the long haul. So he may as well settle in for the ride.
      Brad still needs to be there and engaged. It’s like with Affleck, both need to be physically present with their kids and mentally/emotionally engaged, otherwise, you’re still not there. And Brad will eventually, I think. He’ll get his head out of his a$$ at some point.
      If he doesn’t the JP kids won’t be the first to have an emotionally distant parent. Sad to say but there it is. They’ll be ok though I believe. I gather from social media the kids do see their extended family on both sides (and you know the senior Pitts are not going to mess that up).

      Brad was already distancing himself and spending little time with his children before the split. So really his protests and pleading for family/suggesting Jolie somehow made this happen by not accommodating him ring somewhat hollow (I am talking about that Thanksgiving story and others like it).
      This is not someone who was such an active parent whose access was being suddenly limited due to otherwise questionable behavior. He admits he was not there for them. He is dancing around what led to his investigation. And that’s fine, perhaps it’s best kept private.
      Maybe Jolie was trying to work with him privately but the plane incident and subsequent investigations changed everything.

      But it seems to me his problem is that he’s been outed and his “Perfect Father” routine no longer sells when a few of his kids refuse to see him.
      And he can barely sell the loss of his family (or at least I think he should take care how hard his pushes that narrative) because really, this is a “self-inflicted” wound and really if he could stop drinking as easily as he asserted (because if it was so easy to stop as opposed to the difficult lifelong struggle of alcoholics) when he denied going to “rehab” then why didn’t he “just stop” before all hell broke loose/before it got so bad? Speaks of selfishness rather then a true illness, if that’s indeed the case.
      But something tells me that’s not the case. And either Brad still wants to publicly downplay his drinking problem or he is still in denial.
      Either way, I wish him well with his recovery. His family needs him at his best.

      Anyway, I did not mean to rehash all of that. I got of topic. Sorry.

      Anyway, Brad looks fine. I hope he enjoyed the concert.
      I hope Jolie and the kids are enjoying their time away as well.

      Reply
    • Hazel says:
      June 25, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      No! Not better than the Beatles! If any band could say that, it would be the Stones.

      Reply
  23. minx says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Well, he looks good, I’ll give him that.

    Reply
  24. What's Inside says:
    June 25, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Classic case of lone wolf searching for a pack.

    Reply
  25. Ellie says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Yeah older people go to festivals too. But it’s not as if he lives in the UK and took a day trip. Was he payed to go, had some sort of commitment there?

    Reply
  26. bap says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    It strange that he shows some sense of emotion for his so called Hollywood associates, but cannot show emotion for his own children.

    Reply
  27. Magnoliarose says:
    June 25, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    I think he is probably lonely. Being famous is isolating on its own and he doesn’t have his family anymore. To me, he looks lost and sad. I don’t buy he doesn’t care about his kids. I think an alcoholic is selfish as a rule and can’t be a good parent period. Now that he is sober all of the crap he did is crystal clear and he has to live with the consequences. Sitting alone in some mansion feeling lonely is a recipe for a relapse so I take it as keeping busy and filling in his life where his family used to be.
    I don’t think age should stop anyone from doing anything they want to do. My Dad loves jazz but he also loves Joe Jackson and Elvis Costello, RB and rock and he gets excited when he can see live music. My mother loves Ed Sheeran and John Legend. They are 70 and go to clubs to hear music and some festivals. They are youthful and fun to hang out with and I hope at 70 to be the same.
    I just think Brad is trying to figure out what to do next. Divorce is very hard and very painful for anyone but a huge public split has to be extra awful.

    Reply
  28. Wyatt says:
    June 25, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    I agree with you MagnoliaRose, he looks very alone and sad. When people are in therapy, they have to stay busy. Can you imagine when he’s alone and begin thinking about their situation and mainly the one that his children is thinking too. God bless them all because they are hurting while the public watching analyzing their every move. This too shall pass.

    Reply
  29. Sw says:
    June 25, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    I still secretly hope that Brad will beg for forgiveness and Angelina will take him back and everything will be right in celebrity world again. Because this is just painful to watch. It’s like he lost all his mojo on that moment when Angelina kicked him out.

    He looks like lost and confused sad puppy ever since. Literally. He is dead in the eyes. And he basically admitted that he was wrong and their marriage broke down because he was drunk and high all the time. And now he got sober and remembers all that happy life he had with his family. And doesn’t know what to do with himself. Like he has all this free time now. And goes to places. But it doesnt make him happy.

    Just beg her to take you back Brad. Maybe she will.

    Reply
  30. SaraR. says:
    June 25, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    I agree with you Magnoliarose and Wyatt. I am not his biggest fan at the moment, but I feel a bit sorry for him – he looks lost and, I am hope it’s not the case, but not completely sober in these pics with Tilda.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/PiltonPalais/status/878968584877244416/photo/1

    https://mobile.twitter.com/francgosling/status/878404073980129280/photo/1

    Reply
  31. Carmen says:
    June 25, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    “… a guy who is somewhat desperate to still be seen as hot/sexy/young/interesting.”

    In a nutshell, I think you pretty much covered it. The problem is he is no longer any of the above.

    Reply
  32. LMAO says:
    June 25, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    I’d still hit it. But I’m 58. Hey, he’s single, the kids are with mom, and he’s not working. He can travel as he pleases, and I’m not shading him for living his life. He doesn’t owe us apologies are explanations.

    Reply

