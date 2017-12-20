Why did Matt Damon skip the big ‘Downsizing’ premiere this week?

I put some photos from the Downsizing premiere in yesterday’s links. Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Christoph Waltz and many of the stars of the film came out for the premiere. The star of the film did not walk the carpet or attend the premiere in any way. That star? Matt Damon. Matt Damon’s promotion of Downsizing has been an epic disaster, frankly. At first, I thought the studio was hiding him away, given the rash of bad headlines a few months ago, when Matt kept saying stupid sh-t when he was promoting Suburbicon. Then they let Matt off the leash last week and it went downhill in a hurry, with Matt giving a series of tone-deaf, mansplaining, #brolivesmatter-y interviews about sexual harassment, abuse and the #MeToo movement. So why didn’t King Bro, Emperor Mansplainer, Master Adjudicator Matty D attend the premiere of his big movie?

Matt Damon didn’t make it to the premiere of his new movie Downsizing on Monday night at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A. While many at the screening assumed that he was avoiding the spotlight after coming under fire for remarks he recently made about sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood, a rep for Paramount Pictures said the Oscar winner was out of town “dealing with an ongoing family matter.” Sources added that Damon’s father has been ill. Damon’s co-stars in the Alexander Payne-directed sci-fi social satire weighed in on the controversy, but were careful in choosing their words. “It’s a delicate thing for everyone to talk about and I feel like we’re all learning,” Kristen Wiig told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have friends who have just told me stories of things that happened to them that I had no idea about it. It’s just been a heartbreaking thing for everybody.” “You know, this is not something that plays out well in soundbites,” James Van Der Beek told THR. “I think Matt was trying to do some good and ask some questions that we’re all going to have to answer pretty soon. I don’t have the answers. We’re all figuring it out.” Laura Dern explained she hadn’t read Damon’s remarks yet because she’s been on a whirlwind press tour promoting Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but said, “We’ve got to all figure out a way to work together” and not “bully [each other] on social media.”

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

It could be that Matt truly had a family emergency. It could be that he’s going through a rough time in her personal life because of his father’s illness, and it could be that his personal issues are why he hasn’t given enough thought to his mansplaining opinions in the past few weeks. Or it could be that Matt’s publicist finally sat him down and was like “Jesus H., dude, shut up. Go dark, don’t say anything else.”