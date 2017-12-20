Why did Matt Damon skip the big ‘Downsizing’ premiere this week?

Matt Damon seen leaving the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in NYC

I put some photos from the Downsizing premiere in yesterday’s links. Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Christoph Waltz and many of the stars of the film came out for the premiere. The star of the film did not walk the carpet or attend the premiere in any way. That star? Matt Damon. Matt Damon’s promotion of Downsizing has been an epic disaster, frankly. At first, I thought the studio was hiding him away, given the rash of bad headlines a few months ago, when Matt kept saying stupid sh-t when he was promoting Suburbicon. Then they let Matt off the leash last week and it went downhill in a hurry, with Matt giving a series of tone-deaf, mansplaining, #brolivesmatter-y interviews about sexual harassment, abuse and the #MeToo movement. So why didn’t King Bro, Emperor Mansplainer, Master Adjudicator Matty D attend the premiere of his big movie?

Matt Damon didn’t make it to the premiere of his new movie Downsizing on Monday night at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A. While many at the screening assumed that he was avoiding the spotlight after coming under fire for remarks he recently made about sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood, a rep for Paramount Pictures said the Oscar winner was out of town “dealing with an ongoing family matter.” Sources added that Damon’s father has been ill.

Damon’s co-stars in the Alexander Payne-directed sci-fi social satire weighed in on the controversy, but were careful in choosing their words.

“It’s a delicate thing for everyone to talk about and I feel like we’re all learning,” Kristen Wiig told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have friends who have just told me stories of things that happened to them that I had no idea about it. It’s just been a heartbreaking thing for everybody.”

“You know, this is not something that plays out well in soundbites,” James Van Der Beek told THR. “I think Matt was trying to do some good and ask some questions that we’re all going to have to answer pretty soon. I don’t have the answers. We’re all figuring it out.”

Laura Dern explained she hadn’t read Damon’s remarks yet because she’s been on a whirlwind press tour promoting Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but said, “We’ve got to all figure out a way to work together” and not “bully [each other] on social media.”

It could be that Matt truly had a family emergency. It could be that he’s going through a rough time in her personal life because of his father’s illness, and it could be that his personal issues are why he hasn’t given enough thought to his mansplaining opinions in the past few weeks. Or it could be that Matt’s publicist finally sat him down and was like “Jesus H., dude, shut up. Go dark, don’t say anything else.”

Matt Damon is all smiles while arriving on a flight at LAX

47 Responses to “Why did Matt Damon skip the big ‘Downsizing’ premiere this week?”

  1. Nicole says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Cause everyone hates Matt Damon

    Reply
  2. Jayna says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:30 am

    He cancelled going to the Bafta Awards and other appearances not long ago because of his dad’s illness. I think he has cancer and was in remission, and now it’s back and he’s not doing well. Matt talked about it. I tend to believe it is the reason he wasn’t at the premiere.

    Reply
    • Ninks says:
      December 20, 2017 at 8:10 am

      I think if he’d wanted to attend the premier, he would have. Vanessa Hudgens performed in Grease Live the day her father died, plenty of stars show up to big events like this even in the midst of family crises. I’m not saying his father isn’t ill, but my bet is that it gave Damon a plausible out on this occasion and the studio/producers were happy to let him stay away.

      Reply
      • African Sun says:
        December 20, 2017 at 11:05 am

        This!

      • blogdis says:
        December 20, 2017 at 1:54 pm

        YEh Matt is a not ready liked around here and for good reason but I find your comment really unnecessarily harsh. WE don’t know if he didn’t show to avoid the press or if his DAD Is sick or not and if sick how severe it is but not everyone wants to stay away from thier loved ones bedside esspecially if things are really bad so the whole ” if he wanted to be here he could because so and so did when thier dad died ” is kinda callous and no one else’s decision to make except his

        Darn see what you made me do the unthinkable come to the defense of Matt Damon …horrors

    • smcollins says:
      December 20, 2017 at 8:50 am

      Matt definitely needs to take a step back to reevaluate the stupid things he has said lately, but I don’t see him using his father’s illness to avoid being seen. VH performing the day her dad passed isn’t really the same. I think she’s amazing for doing it because obviously the loss was still raw, but her father was gone and there was nothing more that could be done, he was at peace. We don’t know how ill Matt’s father is, so perhaps he wants to be there if there isn’t much time left. I could be totally wrong and he really is that heartless, but right now I’m still willing to give him the benefit of the doubt (on this).

      Reply
  3. Lindy79 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Because he’s an arsehole?

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Yeah he remains an idiot but that explanation makes more sense. There are limits to what you can skip contractually obligated PR for. Major family illness would be a reason. Being an idiot in the press? Not so much. They would have just limited his red carpet interviews.

    I wish he and his family well with this crisis…and he’s still an idiot.

    Reply
  5. Adele Dazeem says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Yeah Van Der Beek is right. Misogyny doesn’t come off well in sound bites. It’s so hard being the voice of the #brolivesmatter movement.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      December 20, 2017 at 8:10 am

      His answer was very much like Greta Gerwig’s on Fresh Air. Although I tend to think he was sincere since he really was just making remarks in passing, while Gerwig had the time and platform to give a more lengthy take. Grr.

      Reply
      • ElleBell says:
        December 20, 2017 at 4:05 pm

        I passed hard on Greta (and Noah Baumbach) when I found out that Jennifer Jason Leigh co-wrote Greenberg, Baumbach’s film, with him. Greta Gerwig’s breakout role was in Greenberg. During fiming, Gerwig and Baumbach had an affair – while Jennifer Jason Leigh was pregnant. By the time the film wrapped, Gerwig/Baumbach were together and Jennifer Jason Leigh was due to give birth and dumped. Reminds me a loooot of Claire Danes/Billy Crudup & that lady from Weeds (I forget her name). Though Claire Danes (not excusing the behavior, but) was like 21 or 22…Gerwig was 29…..

        Imagine writing, with your husband, the role of the woman that eventually your husband will leave you for while you’re almost gonna give birth.

        shady shady shady. takes two to tango, of course – both Baumbach & Gerwig cancelled for me.

  6. lightpurple says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:38 am

    His father is ill and has been hospitalized recently and Matt has been reported to have been back here visiting him and his brother.

    Reply
  7. Talie says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:38 am

    There was a time when he was viewed as an intelligent guy and people seemed to value his opinion, and I think that went to his head a bit. Social media has changed the game though and I don’t think he’s figured it out. George Clooney is also in that camp. They still operate on an old-school level. Like you say something stupid and People magazine will fix it all, but that doesn’t work anymore.

    Reply
  8. Sixer says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I hope his father is ok.

    Funny/sarcastic article about Matt and his mansplaining which made me laugh this morning:

    http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/matt-damon-sexual-harassment-hollywood-harvey-weinstein-ben-affleck-women-actors-a8118501.html

    “Because Matt Damon is very concerned that, in this #metoo movement, we’re not spending enough time thinking about all the sexual violence he’s not committing. To every man who’s made it through another 24 hours without pressing his erection where it’s not wanted, a grateful lady nation gives thanks. It’s time we put our focus where it really belongs: on the people who won’t be affected.”

    Snigger!

    Reply
  9. Leducduswaz says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:41 am

    That picture is distracting me. Who bottle-tans their face and not their hands? It just looks weird…

    Reply
  10. roses says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I think his father is seriously ill. He has cancer and it sounds like it may be in it’s final stage. He and family were with him in Boston over the Thanksgiving holiday. Damon had mentioned it in an interview so it could have something to do with that.

    Reply
  11. grabbyhands says:
    December 20, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Because he’s a big, stupid, sexist assh*ole who can’t keep his mouth shut and may have tanked his own movie because of it?

    Reply
  12. SM says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I hope his father is ok but it is also true to say that we all can be greateful for another day without Matt’s thoughts on sexual assault.

    Reply
  13. manda says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Remember he said that nice thing about teachers that one time? Those were the days

    Reply
  14. Kate says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Maybe this “family matter” means that his four daughters have finally realized how big of a jerk their father is and they all have decided to disown him.

    Reply
  15. marc kile says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:31 am

    He didn’t show up because there is no fashionable way to wear a bag of ice on his hurt
    FEEWINGS poor little Matty.

    Reply
  16. Incredulous says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:32 am

    It’s weird when the Team America Matt Damon is the smart one.

    Reply
  17. AA says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:19 am

    You know why he skipped it. His dad is conveniently sick when he has made an ass of himself and needs to dodge the tough questions. When he skipped that BAFTA event back in October, he used his father as an excuse then too, but was pap’d out to dinner with Hemsworth the following night. He’s a liar.

    Reply
  18. Close to a nervous breakdown, says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I’m dying with your nicknames for him, Emperor Mansplainer and Master Adjudicator made me laugh out loud. I hate him so much, hope he goes away.

    Reply
  19. Close to a nervous breakdown, says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I’m also REALLY ticked off that his costars are all basically covering for him, I wish all of them ewre like – Matt said a load of crap, I hope he takes this time to educate himself.

    Reply
  20. Ally says:
    December 20, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Because they figured out the prime demographics for this movie are women and woke hipsters, and they’re calling it on Matt Damon alienating them?

    Just picturing his earlier conversation with his manager / the movie’s publicist. I bet one or more of them are women.
    Lady professional: “Here, Matt, please read these notes on how to address the #metoo reckoning.”
    Matt: “Excuse me, miss, I’m a wordsmith. (points to Oscar) I got this. Hold my beer.” (heads off to Peter Travers interview)

    Reply

