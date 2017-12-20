Leo DiCaprio asked Santa for a new 20-year-old girlfriend & Santa delivered

I had to look it up – we last discussed Leo DiCaprio in October, when there were rumors that he was dating a 19-year-old named Juliette Perkins. His fall fling with Juliette came after a summer where he was, to quote myself, “tearing through models like tissue paper.” He was seemingly with a different woman every week following his split from Nina Agdal, a split which came right after she turned 25, because rules and rules for Leo and the first rule of Leo D’s Girlfriend Experience is that “25 is the cut-off.” In any case, I guess Juliette didn’t last because he’s reportedly got a new girlfriend for the winter season.
Leonardo DiCaprio might have found his latest flavor of the month in Camila Morrone after being spotted leaving her Los Angeles home on Saturday. At 20, the IMG Model is 23 years younger than the Oscar winner, and she emerged from her house in a belly-baring white crop-top and black sweatpants.
The Miami-born beauty is two years younger than Leo’s last rumored flame – Insta-model Sarah Snyder – who famously split from boyfriend Jaden Smith in the spring.
You can see the photo evidence at the Daily Mail. I love the note about how his ex is Jaden Smith’s ex. I don’t know, peeps, but when you’re 43 years old, should you be dating Jaden Smith’s ex-girlfriends?? As for Camila… she’s got that “look” that a lot of his girlfriends have, and she reminds me quite strongly of Kelly Rohrbach. In any case, this isn’t built to last. Camila is probably AT MOST his Christmas girlfriend, perhaps New Year’s girlfriend. Will she even make it to Valentine’s Day? Hmm…
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
I get ambition. I get the appeal of a movie star. But I cannot, for the life of me, find anything about this man that would make me want him to crawl up on me for a two month stretch.
Seriously. He used to be cute but hasn’t been for quite some time. He just looks bloated and greasy to me all the time now. He’s gross
I hope these women use protection. God knows what he’s passing around.
Well … money, access to career builders and … he’s very well-endowed. Maybe that’s part of it lolllll.
I’m too lazy to look it up. Which one of Leo Dicatch-a-model-o’s U-25s was the sporty one? You know, the one that was really extra with the “I’m totally one of the guys” stuff?
Rice, that was Kelly Rohrbach. She also said she’s so not into superficial things and humor is what’s most important and she’s into Jonah Hill or something.
I think the women are just probably interested in what the face time and higher profile will mean for their modeling career, and paychecks – plus the added bonus of Leo maybe advising them (helping) with an acting career, if they want that, which they usually do.
So it’s a win win for them. Kinda like being one of Hef’s girls (may he rest in peace) but without the infrequent once a month octogenarian pleasuring they’d have to engage in.
As for Leo…
Well, he should just come out already. This is really comical on many levels.
Are you suggesting that some women have affairs with men of means and fame in order to secure those same things themselves? Just want to be clear because that could be very anit-woman.
It’s not anti-woman if that’s what they’re actually doing. There are plenty of men who date famous women for the same reasons, though the social dynamics and response is definitely different. I don’t actually care if women do that, nor do I think it necessarily devalues them as human beings (although it definitely taps into issues of gendered power distribution), but we all know this man’s modus operandi by now. However young they are, these women aren’t stupid children making these decisions, bereft of their own agency. You’re either doing it because you want to f*ck Leonardo DiCaprio (TM) or because you want the the face time association. Which is fine if that’s your priority, but like…hard pass for me.
My daughter is 20 and the thought of her dating a 43 year old … no … just no. Ewww.
He could totally be her father. I find it very distasteful. She needs a fake ID to get into the bars he frequents.
I’m 21 and imagining dating a guy the same age as my dad.. Eww… i just can’t
(thank your for yesterday! And sorry for what you’ve been through, all of our advices helped me a lot)
I feel like the more women know regarding the signs of a potential abuser, the better. I think too many of us make excuses for bad behavior – “he only shoved me that one time,” or in my case, “He didn’t mean to squeeze my hand that hard.”
What we allow continues and what continues escalates.
I’m just waiting for the day that he dates a woman whose father is actually Leo’s age.
Like Michael Douglas being the same age or a year older than Catherine Zeta Jones’ father? That one always makes me chuckle.
It’s amazing he has not managed to knock anyone up by now.
I would guess he’s had a vasectomy.
Or he’s not sleeping with all these women he is pictured with.
Ahhh, lololol @Squiggisbig
@Squiggisbig my thought too… there are always blinds that indicate he’s not that into women…
Whose to say he hasnt?? I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s paid for a few abortions in his time.
he always has a similar affleck-like greasiness in every picture i see of him
At least Leo had the good sense to know he isn’t a family man.
+1
my question: do these women care? do any of them actually want to be his girlfriend for very long?
or are they there to have some pap photos taken, gain some exposure, go on some trips for free and bang a little with a famous dude?
i think it’s fine if they do or don’t, they’re all consenting adults…I just wonder.
agreed but it’s still creepy, and getting more and more gross as he ages. you’re an adult at 20 but still so so young compared to his 40s arse. eww.
What is protruding from his chest? My catheter for chemo therapy looked similar.
I’m wondering too. Maybe an insulin pump?
I read on another site it is a heart monitor.
While I find his love for 20 year olds abhorrent, it’s better than getting married and being unfaithful. If long term monogamy is not for him, it’s good that he recognizes that, I guess. Gross. I don’t know what these young models see in this guy.
+1 and he doesn’t go after girls on the set of his movies so there’s that too. With everything else going on Leo is the new low bar of decency in Hollywood.
Hehehe it is sad we have to come to the days of low bar of decency.
So true!! Wow, that is sad but at least he’s a hard worker, not disillusioning a life partner and cheating on her, not to mention he’s been working for years on environmental awareness and apparently not sexually assaulting people. Feels weird to acknowledge this greasy funny-looking man as one of the decent ones these days
It’s not the not getting married or settling down thing at all. Consenting adults and all that. I just find him distasteful for his clear lack of interest and disdain for women generally.
I’ve never had an interest in getting married but before my current long teen boyfriend I dated a lawyer, a journalist, a computer programmer, even a Roadie for a rock band. Leo dates models or “models”, age 20-25, all looking roughly the same. He has never dated an environmental activist, a writer, or even an actress anywhere near his level…nope he dates girls who barely have started in adult life. He orders arm candy out of a catelogue. He has no interest in romance or even passion. They’re just a passing photo op for him. That’s so…distasteful….and a bit sad.
Of course, if my long standing suspicion that women were never going to be an interest period is true?….ahem…that’s a bit different.
I think that a rather simplistic look at this… it’s likely he has a very disturbing and dehumanizing view of women… I have no doubt he and his posse has harassed women
@Ybtet, you got that right.
Anyone can say they’re a model nowadays, good grief. I guess when Kendall Jenner is considered a supermodel, it’s fair play for anything else in that industry. I cry for the Leo he could have been if he just dated age appropriate women.
“..if he just dated age appropriate women” OR men.
I’m reminded of a conversation someone had with Fonzie on Happy Days. The character was telling the Fonz how much he admired his lifestyle of a new woman whenever he wanted one and nothing tying him down. In a moment of honesty Fonzie told this character it is cool to be like him when young but as you age it becomes sad and other people wonder what is wrong. Leo is jumping that shark. It was cool to date a new model every few months when Leo was in his twenties and thirties but as Leo is in his forties and marching toward middle age you have to wonder what is happening inside of Leo’s head.
I think the limit is a 15 year age difference (unless one person looks older or younger than their age)
For me a 23 year difference is officially creepy
I just insta-crept on her and she has an even younger vibe than a lot of his girlfriends… very Abercrombie instead of Sports Illustrated.
That’s a dis to HIM and his patterns, by the way. Not her.
(I’m always cautious to criticize age differences, I’m 18 years younger than my partner. But we met and just fell in love. Not a pattern with a likely power imbalance.)
That headline made my day. Thanks for that. 😂
the DM article is gross, listing his former girlfriends as “conquests” …ffs
Agreed. yuck.
He’s disgusting. Seriously. And the fact that every girl he dates looks the same as the one before is f*cking sick. They are basically just mannequins to him. A 43 year old dating 20 year-olds is gross. Period. He may be a great actor but he’s a pig in RL.
I guess 20-year olds with unibrows suit Leo. Leo and his barely legal porn dream girls is disgusting and speaks of a emotionally stunted individual. If he were poor, he’d be shunned and possibly ostracized.
I’m almost to the point to where I don’t want to support his movies anymore.
The fact that this girl was born the same year Titanic came out is giving me major heebie-jeebies. She was a newborn baby when a 23-year old Leo played Jack Dawson.. I don’t know.. it’s gross AF!
As an actor he is supreme, but….I have never and will never understand the physical attraction to him.
outrage about age differentials and creepiness is suspended and has been for about 20 years because LEO IS GAY. jeez, its hollywoods worst kept secret……….
At this point, that makes the most sense and at the same time I feel sorry for him if it’s true, because, if he has to hide that in 2018 we are still in Rock Hudson world.
Yes Pandora! This!! Gay, gay, gay all the way. But I still don’t find him attractive.
But why would he then be interested on having such a focus on his love life? wouldnt it make more sense to be a private guy that from time to time parades a long term girlfriend in front of paps? There are several actors that are very private and are left alone because of that. I understand the logic of wanting to look like the straightest guy to ever straight but he is doing this for years now and must know more people get interested because of that.
thats the whole point. putting focus on a playboy, ladies man is the polar opposite of being a gay man in many people’s eyes (unfortunately). in a way, the bearding performance is sadly what is eaten up. look at taylor swift and her album fodder dudes (also closeted).
we really arent as ‘accepting’ as we want to be in this world. you can still get executed for being gay. leo’s career has been dependent on him being a hetero heartthrob. it was cemented the moment Titantic came out in 1997. after that, there was no looking back.
bradley cooper and irina shayik are another example of a current high profile bearding.
I’m sorry, but he doesn’t seem gay at all to me. What about him seems gay to you, other than this “overcompensation” theory?
The difference between this story and Hugh Jackman’s is striking…
Past a certain age, trolling for barely legal entertaiment moves beyond creepy into pathetically sad at a clipped pace. Mostly, I think its the obviousness of his inability to see women as people, not useful tools, although I think that is how the women involved view him as well. No one comes away looking good.
Ah finally, we’ve reached the stage where Leo’s girlfriends are younger than Titanic. He’s so gross.
Woah, that made me feel old. Realistically its not long until its the first one who was born after 9/11.
Jaden Smith’s ex, hahahaha.
OMG this girl is the daughter of an argentine actress famour for being Al Pacino’s girlfriend. Every year she gets a photo shoot for any of the 3 “society” magazines in Argentina. Her mother has been trying to make her happen for the last 5 years.
Guess her time has finally come LOL
I can’t believe he’ll be pushing 50 soon. It’s sad, actually. He clearly has deep emotional wounds from childhood and cannot build a loving bond. The closest he came was Gisele.
I feel like his taste in models has just gotten progressively more sad. Gisele was/is stunning. There’s a reason she was the top paid model for practically a decade. She had it. Bar Rafeali, Erin Heatherton, and Kelly Rohrbach were all pretty. But everyone since then has just been blah.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but he should have just locked it down with Blake when he had the chance.
Blake? The guy is a world-traveling partier and enjoys it. She wanted to make babies and become Martha Stewart, Jr. He would have been miserable and bored with her as each year went by. She isn’t remotely his type past a dating fling, like all the others.
Moving from one to another in shorter time spans as each year passes is another story and probably why so interchangeable. He has no desire for commitment and dates them younger and even younger than before (now 20), even though he’s getting older, because they fit into his lifestyle to party with him in clubs. He’s becoming more and more jaded.
If he settles down, it will be when he’s in his fifties, like John Stamos at 54.
I think Leo has a case of the cooties. I don’t see the appeal.
