Leo DiCaprio asked Santa for a new 20-year-old girlfriend & Santa delivered

I had to look it up – we last discussed Leo DiCaprio in October, when there were rumors that he was dating a 19-year-old named Juliette Perkins. His fall fling with Juliette came after a summer where he was, to quote myself, “tearing through models like tissue paper.” He was seemingly with a different woman every week following his split from Nina Agdal, a split which came right after she turned 25, because rules and rules for Leo and the first rule of Leo D’s Girlfriend Experience is that “25 is the cut-off.” In any case, I guess Juliette didn’t last because he’s reportedly got a new girlfriend for the winter season.

Leonardo DiCaprio might have found his latest flavor of the month in Camila Morrone after being spotted leaving her Los Angeles home on Saturday. At 20, the IMG Model is 23 years younger than the Oscar winner, and she emerged from her house in a belly-baring white crop-top and black sweatpants. The Miami-born beauty is two years younger than Leo’s last rumored flame – Insta-model Sarah Snyder – who famously split from boyfriend Jaden Smith in the spring.

[From The Daily Mail]

You can see the photo evidence at the Daily Mail. I love the note about how his ex is Jaden Smith’s ex. I don’t know, peeps, but when you’re 43 years old, should you be dating Jaden Smith’s ex-girlfriends?? As for Camila… she’s got that “look” that a lot of his girlfriends have, and she reminds me quite strongly of Kelly Rohrbach. In any case, this isn’t built to last. Camila is probably AT MOST his Christmas girlfriend, perhaps New Year’s girlfriend. Will she even make it to Valentine’s Day? Hmm…

