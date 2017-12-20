Meghan Markle attended the Buckingham Palace pre-Christmas lunch with Harry

Well, I was wrong about one thing! I said that since Meghan Markle was being invited to enjoy a very German Christmas at Sandringham, it was unlikely that she would get an invitation to the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. This is an annual event for the Windsors – the Queen invites the family to Buckingham Palace about a week before Christmas for a somewhat low-key pre-Christmas lunch. Shortly after this, the Queen and Prince Philip go down to Sandringham and the family generally follows in a day or two. Well, I said I didn’t think Meghan would be invited, but she was. She attended the palace’s pre-Christmas lunch with Prince Harry. They were in the same car and everything.
Of course the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the lunch too. They brought Prince George and Nanny Maria. I guess Charlotte didn’t go? Maybe she’s too little. Or maybe she just didn’t want to go and George was like, “I will send your regards to the Queen.” Other royals in attendance: Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Michael of Kent and I would assume all of the Queen’s children.
Some of the Meg-followers on Twitter believe they’ve already ID’d her dress, just based off of what we can see of the shoulders. They think it’s this Self Portrait dress. I agree, that seems like the same dress! It’s very pretty. But I’m starting to worry about Meg’s hemlines. I feel like the Goldilocks of royal hemlines, just know that. Kate’s hemlines are too short and Meg’s are too long and why can’t anyone get a hemline just right?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love mid-calf skirt
I was just coming to say the same thing. Even if I didn’t like her hemline, I’m not inclined to care at a private event.
I like the length of the skirt. But I dislike Self Portrait brand because they can’t make a dress without something being faux nude see-through.
Not sure Id wear a faux-see through shirt to lunch with the Queen. It’s still modest so it’s no big deal, just not my cup of tea.
I totally agree, I think it is very pretty. She is also so stunning that she can pull off anything
I absolutely LOVE midi hemlines, full or fitted. They’re flattering and elegant, and come across as more “professional”. Good for her.
+100
Well done. Regal, made time to be glamorous for her first meeting with some family members and especially for the festive occasion.
wonderful to see Prince Henry as a Couple on his own Line than with Willnot Cannot.
I think that length is lovely, too. It *can* be overwhelming on a petite frame; should be fine on Meghan. It’s a very pretty dress, although I also have hesitation about wearing something with a peek-a-boo lace bodice. The designer says it has a nude bandeau for modesty – I think that means her stomach and chest are too exposed. My $02.
I’m always surprised when I see these royals driving themselves — don’t ask me why!
Me too but I guess that’s one way to show “oh, we’re just like you, you seeeee, we drive ourselves”. I’ve been in kind of a love-hate relationship with driving but those camera flashes onto the eyes of a driver are crazy. They must drive at 5mph but still. Annoying as heck.
Except we don’t have a nanny in the back minding the children.
I saw one of them took a taxi lol
Princess Anne’s husband came on foot! lol
I think it’s so the little ones make an appearance , then are shuffled out with the nannies to let the adults eat and drink in peace lol.
Also, Charlotte was in the car, too (pics in the Fail). Wow, does she look different in those pics!! Very cute girl. Not sure whom she resembles now lol
I’m always surprised when they need a nanny to go eat lunch at grannie’s house.
That’s what I thought too, @aang. So much for middle-class and hands-on parents. But an adult had to be there with the kids otherwise imagine the criticism. And that adult could not have been Carole, with or without Mike. And the kids *had* to be seen #throwbacklastMonday when we were immensely gratified with the months-old picture of them.
The aristocracy use nannies, they just do.
They take the nanny everywhere. Not just to events where they might need another pair of hands to wrangle the kids.
That’s how they were rumbled about the presence of nanny in the household because Kate was papped doing something mundane with G and nanny even though official position was that she was doing it all herself with no nanny or extra help.
Their default position is to deny, deny, deny, but they are lousy at keeping up appearances because they inadvertently get caught doing the very thing they are denying.
Children George’s age can make it impossible to actually socialize at an event like that – and that is not the kind of family where you can count on the other adults to lend a hand.
+1000!
Not able to take care of their own two kids in the family compound.
Will poor Nanny Maria be required to have increase workload to raise cater to all five middelton kids …
Needing a nanny with two children is ridiculous. I have help, but that is because of the size of my family and our travel schedules. But we do a lot of things out of the house and I know it sounds risky but we actually care for them ourselves!
I know someone who has a nanny for each child, and I think that is just decadent. Who wants a fleet of women following you around everywhere attending to one child.
They are royal and more formal, but this is silly.
When it’s an hours long formal lunch, and granny’s house is full of priceless antiques, it really shouldn’t be that surprising. And for them, granny is also the big boss, so it’s kind of as much a work event as a family event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@RoyalSparkle careful slamming will and kate for using a nanny… undoubtedly, when it comes time, your faves harry and meghan will certainly have a nanny as well. it’s just what is done among their class.
It is surprising they cannot handle their children for a family lunch by themselves. I don’t think Zara/Mike or Peter/Autumn have nannies.
Many royals have nannies which isn’t surprising. The nannies are there to enable the royals to work. When they have nannies, still don’t work enough, and then makes comments disparaging working parents? That’s when they start earning the criticism.
I think Marie and Joachim of Denmark do not have a nanny, they’ve mentioned that in an interview. They schedule their work so that one can be home at the kids most times, otherwise they employ a babysitter. They are lower down on the list and do not have as many royal duties, plus Joachim may have an outside job (like farming was supposed to be his outside job before).
It affords the opportunity to have a mobile war-room immediately before the event without drivers overhearing them!
Charlotte is there on the other side of the nanny in other pics I’ve seen.
And she looks quite different from the “Christmas” photo taken 6 months earlier.
That’s what I thought too! She has changed into a toddler overnight.
I don’t think she looks much like the Queen anymore, she looks more like her mother now. She looks like she has Kate’s nose which, along with hairline, are the two things you don’t want to inherit from the royal family, so she’s lucky!
I thought that too. Very different from the 6 months ago photo.
On my phone, so I can’t tell where this is going, but I’m thinking that Charlotte has changed *so* much in the last few months! She is definitely resembling George/Grandpa Mike at this point.
+2
and change from the Christmas card photo months ago …
Not to be “that person” but is George not in a car seat? Are the laws different in the U.K.? In the US, you have to be in a car seat nearly until college.
LOL Annabelle! You can’t give up the car seat until you have a job and move out!
I know. I totally am that person. I don’t know why George isn’t in a car seat. It’s the law that he should be. Not a booster seat, they’re illegal now, but a real high backed, five point harnessed child car seat.
Illegal where? In NY I just bought one at Target for my 6 yo niece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@aang I think maybe she means booster seats would be illegal for a child of George’s age, at least in the US. He would likely still be in a 5 point harness here.
I didn’t realise booster seats were illegal????
Since when?
I’m talking UK not US.
I don’t know the UKs laws, but kids have to be so many years old, inches tall and weigh so many pounds in order to ride in a booster.
It’s probably a booster seat. He’s 4 i am sure you can use it from that age depends on weight though
Yikes! my son is smallish for his age (8) and he’s still in a seat. 4 is way too young!
Anyway, Char looks very different…not at all like Kate IMO. She looks sweaty…lol. Must have had fun running about the antiques! Ah, to be a fly on that wall!
I live in Europe and my 4 year old son has exactly the same “car seat” as George. It has protection for their head and uses the seatbelt by adjusting it so it lays correctly across their shoulder and lap.
Obviously, the laws are different than in the USA.
Wrong sleeve length, wrong skirt length. Everything else is ok.
X🙄 How is it “wrong”? Seriously, shallwe get out our rulers and only allow sleeve and hem lengths of exact spevifucitues that you have arbitrarily decided on?
I’m not sure I like Meghan’s dress but her face looks incredibly pretty! Kate on the other hand looks awful lol. It’s amazing to me that while Kate is actually a year younger than Meghan, Kate looks to be a good 20 years older than Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the makeup. I don’t agree she looks 20 years OLDER. Maybe 5, but not 20 LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@cee ok fine maybe not 20 years ( im feeling petty) lol
@alexandria I think that’s a clever observation about the possible reason for her choice of dress length. I happen to love tea length dresses (thanks florc lol). I think if done right they can be so chic.
Actually they’re months apart. For me personally, 20 years is a bit of an exaggeration? Kate looks fine. Meghan looks great.
I think the hemline is because she’s cold and subconsciously to dial down the ‘sexy actress’ image. She is a newcomer to the family and perhaps wants to show respect to the Queen by watching her hemline. I’m not a fan of the hemline because I’m short and I can’t pull it off. I know Meghan is tall but her last hemline kinda didn’t do it for me. I think the shoes spoilt it. She still looked great and glowing.
Kate looks fine. The pictures aren’t very flattering, but she doesn’t look awful. Meghan is prettier and looks a few years younger, but both are attractive women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s also pregnant. I never had the glow, and by my third I looked as bad as I felt. Money can absorb a lot of blows; it can’t absorb how awful some women feel during pregnancy.
That’s a good point! Megan doesn’t have two kids and William to contend with either lolll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts also. She’s on her 3rd pregnancy and her kids are relatively close together in age. Even with lots of money and help, that’s got to be wearing.
And Meghan looks fantastic for her age (I’m about the same age as they are and I’d say I look a bit younger/better than Kate but nowhere near as glowing and youthful as Meghan). I think she’s got skin that will probably hold up well over time, whereas Kate’s is the kind of skin that needs some pampering and is instead getting subjected to sun and cigarettes all the time!
Very good point. Kate just needs a makeup shake up. Her cat eye application is a bit dated and needs to end, but she’s a pretty girl. Meghan’s make up application is FLAW-LESS.
I’m a year older than Meghan and Kate looks about ten years older than me! #blackdontcrack
Yeah the comments are getting gross and mean as usual. I’m out
I agree, Kate looks much older.
I think Kate’s skin is just suffering the ill effects of all those vacays in Mustique while Meghan obviously has more melanin.
I’m kind of curious to see if Kate will go the whole Botox route or if that’s more of an American thing. Considering Prince William didn’t go for the whole hair plugs thing like a certain other world leader, I would guess the royals are lower key about that stuff?
Suiggisbig: Kate has been botoxing since her wedding. We see her natural face during pregnancies because she don’t tox during this period.
She also looks better during her pregnancies because the added weight suits her.
She goes back to the tox within months of birth.
Meghan turned 36 in August and Kate will be 36 in a few weeks in January. They are essentially the same age.
I have issues with Kate’s make up in general, esp the raccoon eyes and rosy rosy cheeks – she overdoes the blusher and eye makeup.
There’s been a few times where I wonder if Megs is taking Kate’s eyeliner habits. Black liner on top and bottom is hard to make look great. It closes up even larger eyes. Meghan definitely has plenty of photos where she’s gone a bit too heavy on the liner, though, so it’s not even just a Kate thing. I think she looks best with a lighter shade on her lower lids – like most people do. Much less harsh.
I also think Kate’s eyes are more deep-set than Meghan’s which makes a big difference. I have eyes more like Kate’s – and it can be difficult to make eyemakeup look great. A lot of the trends / tutorials I see trending are ones that just don’t work properly on my eyes.
I have somewhat deep set eyes like kate and to combat the raccoon look I only use mascara. I stopped using eyeliner as it was making my eyes look small and it just wasn’t a good look on me. On the rare occasion when i do use eyeliner i tend to lightly add it to the outside corner. A makeup artist told me that using eyeshadow around the edges is better than eyeliner as its softer and you can do more with it.
THese kinds of nasty woman v woman comments are just not okay in my book. The pressure on these women to always be beautiful and perfect is immense. Kate is not a model she is a person. She is also pregnant and a mother of two. Leave the nasty comments about her face at home.
Is the hem called “tea length?” I love it. And I love that hem length. She’s got personality and it shows in her styling choices.
I like that length too. Sophie Wessex started wearing it a few years ago, especially in her Ascot choices, and I think it looks good. I do like that length better in fuller skirts than straight ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love tea length too. It’s become a favorite of mine.
Everyone looks great. Waiting for better pictures tho
Unless they upend all tradition, this is all we see: photos of the guests arriving (sometimes departing) for the lunch. There won’t be any full-length shots unless someone is standing by to take the engagement photos inside.
I love the look of Tea Length dresses/skirts… but they’re hard to wear when you’re short. They kind of cut you off in a weird spot when you’re not tall or willowy.
Tea length looks elegant and beautiful if the skirt is full or has a princess cut. Otherwise it looks constricting and cuts the leg off at a strange place. When I was 14 my mother forced me to wear a full, tea length skirt with a twin cardigan set and Penny loafers. I didn’t appreciate it until much later lol.
love that length too. it’s very chic.
I thought tea length was much closer to ankles? Anywho, it’s very 50s in its silhouette. I’m not wild for the sleeve length or the back high collar. It would have been prettier with a wide boat neck and 3/4 length sleeve with black banding at the sleeve hem, rather than the neck.
They look so cute in the picture driving to the lunch. I like her. I hope she breathes some life into the firm. Maybe the Queen sees it and that is why she has embraced her so quickly. Who knows but I love it.
The entire BRF seems incredibly keen on locking this down as quickly as possible.
Here, Here Seraphina!!
The best hemline is below the knee. IMO.
Works for me too.
Yes, especially as we age (knee skin sags)!!
I had to google Prince Michael of Kent – didn’t know who that was. Anyway, he’s one dapper mofo and you can tell there’s some Romanov blood in him. That’s all I got.
Lol he’d totally win the hipster crowd. James Middleton wants to be him.
You’re so right about James! I see it.
Wow, you’re right. I never paid attention before…
Holy Czar! You are right about the Romanov blood.
Yeah, he’s mastered the suave and debonair look.
It’s quite amazing how strongly he resembles the Romanovs unlike Prince Philip. They have the same degree of generational separation in terms of relations to the Romanovs.
They do?! Hmm, interesting. All that inbreeding makes me dry heave.
Tash:Given the inbreeding throughout the royal families of Europe, it’s surprising they don’t have more diseases.
Only the modern royals who have married outside the royal club or even aristo circles have put some new blood into the royal club.
Some here may find it interesting to Google Princess Michael (his wife) and Russian friends…The DM and Telegraph have some stories from 2012.
He is one of those royals (Felipe of Spain, Haakon of Norway) who are definitely better with beard. With beard, you could drop him into a photo of Czar Nicholas and George V, and he’d look like the third identical triplet.
#meghanwinsagain. Just from looking at the pictures. She’s poised and elegant. Katie is meh, the usual feeling-good smile again. The first time we see them in the same environment, that’s cars driven by their princes for the same “event”. Not the money shot but still the closest to it until #howmanydaystoChristmasandcounting.
On a side note, Beatrice looks very nice while waiving at the camera. And I thought I saw Kate Moss there but it’s actually Autumn.
Is it just me or has Kate looked totally plastered in every recent photo?
She looks about how I felt when I was pregnant, except about 10x more put together. Growing another human being can really wipe you out.
After 6 years, Kate still mostly looks like she’s putting on a performance. Something as simple as driving in for lunch with a smile on her face is overacted.
If she digs Carolyn Bessette and she’s using her as a reference…then the longer skirts make sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d like to see Kate driving Will for a change. Megan gets a pass until she learns the other-side-of-the-road thing. Glad she was invited; no reason not to and kind of a snub if she were left out.
Not sure Kate could drive Wills, even if she wanted to. Girl looks completely sh!tfaced here.
Where I’m from shitfaced means incredibly drunk. Do you really think Kate is hammered before lunch, while being 5-6 months pregnant, or does shitfaced mean something else where you live? I don’t particularly like her, but I really doubt she is drinking her way through this pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps Kate just doesn’t like driving (in London).
Plenty of photos of her driving in London, around Sandringham, etc.
Enny
Shitfaced?? She’s pregnant, smh.
Some delights from the royal reporters’ twitter: Richard Palmer noted that Kate was much smilier than usual arriving at the lunch, and Niraj Tanna pointed out that she has to, since the “Competition is quite strong.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe the rumor is true then. I hoped not but they said Kate snubbed her. Could it still be just a rumor?
Yes!
hahaha oh the shade
I am not surprised by Tanna being snarky, but from Richard Palmer… well that is interesting.
Those smiles looked to me like the false cheer of a parent trying to keep kids happy/get them excited for an event. “We are going to have so much FUN!” I’m a teacher and you see that grin on a lot of parental faces this time of year in the kindergarten wing. Those kids are so on edge for the holiday, their behavior is a crapshoot.
Who’s the blonde driver?
Autumn Phillips, Princess Anne’s daughter-in-law.
Autumn Philips. Married to Peter Philips, son of Princess Anne.
Autumn keeps growing on me. I thought she was cute with the matching dimples at the beginning. but boy howdy those cheekbones. She isn’t conventionally pretty, but that whole *will age well with great bone structure* definitely applies here.
That’s what I thought. Does Peter not like driving?
Maybe he drank too much.
Or gee, maybe in 2017 almost 2018, women drive the family car – even when the *man* is present.
Kateclooked rather cute driving her son to his swimming lesson at BP.
Peter drove on the way home later.
I really like the dress. I wear mid-calf skirts and dresses all the time. They are on-trend right now. So far I’ve liked everything Meghan has worn. She has really great classic style that’s still on-trend.
Gosh Megs is so pretty
I find the constant and never ending comments pitting Kate and Meghan against each other, saying one looks old, and one is jealous and competitive very sad and quite frankly pathetic.
Both women are pretty. Both seem lovely. Personally I like Meghan’s style better and find her more personable but she’s American and Kate seems very British and reserved, which is fine.
I don’t get this constant need to attack and put down. It’s petty, it’s mean and frankly it holds us back. And yes I do think one girl is prettier then the other, and yes I’m more drawn to one couple over all and no it’s not the future head of state but that doesn’t mean I think Kate is terrible.
By the way William is a balding, bore with the personality and fashion sense of a stick and yet we never see the picking apart of him in comparison to Harry.
I’m so excited for this wedding it’s one of the few good things happening and the comments are so gross that I’m not sure I can’t read the info on this site.
I agree. The whole thing is disatasteful.
Why can’t they be supportive of each other, or just neutral, why must they be pitted against each other? It’s nit a competition.
And honestly the constant critiquing if everything Kate wears is tiresome. It’s so often couched in misogyny. Sorry, but forcing women to wear specific lengths of dresses to be considered classy, that’s anachronistic and sexist.
And No one will have the exact length of skirt everyone wants, because guess what, they snagged the prince not you. Their choice.
I suggest you take up your issues with the British Royal Family dress code (including hem length) with the one who sets it – Her Majesty.
I take issue with her majesty as well. if you know her, be sure to pass on my message.
Dress codes are almost all inherently sexist. Your choice to support that by tearing other women down who do not subscribe to the same sexist programming as you isn’t a good look. And using ‘the queen says so’ as a reason is frankly hilarious.
HM is the head of the firm, a company supported with $600 million in taxpayer funds annually. Being a working royal is a job. Where I’m from, you follow your work dress code. Don’t like the code, get a new job or don’t accept this one when offered. Simple.
HM’s dress code is set in logic and function for the job. She doesn’t enforce it for family events, as you can tell by what non-working royal members of the family wear. But for work, there is work dress code. Skirts to the knee or lower, because that way when you bend over or sit down, you aren’t flashing anyone. Hems weighted so you don’t flash. Ditto her requirements of straps an inch wide or thicker, to cut down on accidental lingerie flashing because it is unprofessional. Heel heights 3 inches or lower often for security reasons and because it is rude to deliberately tower over your employers (aka the taxpayers).
HM doesn’t require women to wear skirts or dresses on the job – that would be sexist IMO. Women employees of the firm are welcome to wear trousers, as Anne, Sophie, Camilla do. HM has worn trouser suits on the job herself.
“Where I’m from, you follow your work dress code”
The existence of one sexist framework doesn’t mean the others frameworks are not sexist.
Since tmk The Firm doesn’t have a fashion police with repercussions for missteps, the criticism of both Markle and Middleton comes across as pushing sexist ideals and respectability politics online. Because why point them out otherwise. Would you do better? You’d be a better rule follower? It’s female competitiveness disguised as rule following and virtue signaling and it’s gross.
Nope, the dress code isn’t based in sexism it is based in logic. It is based on hems being long enough not to ride up or flash, weights in hems, straps wide enough not to flash. All professional reasons like don’t flash your undies at work. That isn’t sexism, it isn’t virtue signaling – it is logic and professionalism for people who represent multiple nations on the global stage.
These are simple rules and easy to follow. All of the other working royal ladies in the BRF manage them just fine. That Kate Middleton chooses not to follow them after 6 years and 2 dozen on-the-job flashing incidents is clearly a choice. IMO at this point HM and Charles have given up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree. I can’t figure out why this is condoned here. The royal threads get away with comments that would get dragged hard on other CB threads. I really love royal gossip but sometimes it feels like I’ve fallen into a time warp.
@ K “I find the constant and never ending comments pitting Kate and Meghan against each other, saying one looks old, and one is jealous and competitive very sad and quite frankly pathetic.”
Totally agree, (for the second time of trying) it is knee jerk and totally lacking in objectivity
K, sorry but no sorry. Kate is British but she is not reserved. Her trademarks are flashing at the wrong time and place like on state occasions representing HM The Queen. Flirting openly with men, preferably in sportswear (Sir Ben) or army uniform (see the foreign tours in Canada and down under in the southern hemisphere). Laughing uncontrollably pre and post marriage, with or without her sister. That’s not fine. Not for someone in her position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It has been her pattern of behavior since middle school. Unlikely she’s going to change 20 years on unfortunately.
Flirting with other men? Ii just can’t.
Look for photos of her with Harry, Tim Laurence, Ben Ainslie, and at the UK/NZ women’s field hockey during the 2012 Olympics. She has a flirty nature; it appears to be her default setting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, flirting and laughing. Totally a giant problem. That hussy.
A woman laughing with a man = flirting.
Yeah sure.
Just another way here to slut-shame Kate.
No one is slut-shaming Kate. Her position requires decorum. Can I remind you who she is? She is the *wife* of the *future King*. And all that attitude was displayed on *state occasions* on behalf of the head of state, The Queen, who is Kate’s husbands’ grandmother, and *public engagements* in Kate’s *public royal role*. Less Kate (no offence to all lovely Kate’s out there), more *Duchess of Cambridge*, please. The time was *yesterday*. Hang on, since April 29 of 2011. Oh, that was not *yesterday*. SMH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A woman CAN smile, laugh, and even touch the arm of a man (gasp!) and just be being social! SMH… honestly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a Canadian, I’m going to generalize us all and say we really do not care. No one on this site would remember if it wasn’t constantly brought up. I thought that more recent BC tour was a waste of time, money and resources and came off like a vacation to introduce W and K to the beauties of their future realm (because we need to advertise to them? the fuck?), It barely appeared on anybody’s radar outside of BC, especially not in Toronto (would really appreciate if all the assumptions made about the city stopped, now that Meghan’s moved out). but no one gives a damn about how long or short her hems are outside of the pearl-clutching sects of monarchists. Embarrassing, yes. Something that should be avoided because you’re on duty, yes. But not something worth talking about for years after the fact.
Gosh no, we must punish that trollop in perpetuity for her sartorial misstep. Such a travesty. Excuse me, I have pearls that need clutching. I’ll make sure they are the appropriate length though, so don’t fret.
Holy batman wiglet!!😁
I miss wiglet watch and tinfoil hat conventions.
I’m ready to shine up my tinfoil tiara (aka Swedish Steel Cut) and set sail on the HMS Wiglet Wagon…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not allowed anymore.
We’ve acquired commentors who don’t see the humour. Even Liberty was told off for her humourous essays.
Le sigh.
I hope Liberty ignored them and will be back soon. We MUST have her for the wedding.
Liberty isnt funny and the wiglet thing is pathetic. It comes off like a bunch of old ladies getting tipsy on cheap sherry at quilting convention.
When I first saw the DM photos of Charlotte wearing a red bow and her hair looking different I wondered for a moment if Charlotte was wearing a mini-me wiglet.
Maybe Meghan (And Kate for that matter) are wearing exactly the hemline they like and feel comfortable in?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone know what kind of lipstick Meghan Markle uses? I like the colour on the lips.
Hang on a minute, I’ll just ask her!
Harry must be happy NOT to be the 3rd wheel with Kate and Wills. He’s all coupled up.
I hope we’ll see diversification of their work in the future. No need for all 3 (and now all 4) to show up at events for certain projects. If you all want to do work in that *theme*, diversify within that theme. Means more work gets done overall, more people are helped.
I agree with you @nota. I do hope Meghan will take on women’s empowerment because she is conversant in the field, maybe theatrical arts for mental health, helping new talents that need exposure and recognition.
I remember reading around here that the issues royals work in are somehow someone’s “turf” and there’s no room for new people as they are “territorial”. I do have high hopes for Meghan if only for her track record and what transpired from the engagement interview and I’m super curious to see what issues she’ll tackle in her own right not only as Harry’s wife. And Harry of course, how could I forget Harry!!!
Didn’t you call Kate a Mattress in another thread? Megahn actively would be fighting agaisnt people like you. Who resort to childish,sexist,demeaning nicknames to describe a woman they dislike.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After the engagement announcement the RPOs gave her the code COW (Catherine of Wales) but I don’t think that lasted or began to be used in forums or discussions. I hope they don’t call her COC now (Catherine of Cambridge).
I don’t remember calling her those things myself, as I tend to refer to her as Kate Middleton, KM, and/or W&K. Sometimes the two of them as Bill and Kate Middleton.
Other than the racist ones, I haven’t seen a lot of nicknames for Meghan Markle. To refer to her quickly MM is one option, but in my mind that is Mette-Marit of Norway. Nutmeg is one that was apparently mentioned on her blog as a childhood nickname (I never read it so cannot verify that). Referring to these two as H&M gets confusing with the H+M brand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SS called her “a mattress” in a post a few days ago. I find it rich that Souls was talking about MM possibly working in Women Empowerment, when they have no issue tearing a woman down. Meghan wouldn’t like someone who does that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Savannah, I take no offence. This is a site that allows different points of view and I am very happy with that. I call it fair game: you put in a comment, some people agree, others disagree. I’ve always been kind to other commentators but still, maybe I am just one of them. Others point their fingers at some, like me. I take no offence.
I do not see contradicting myself talking about Meghan and women’s empowerment, and using nicknames for Kate. I am not the first. I am fairly new here on CB. That’s language that has been used before many times over. From what I get from another post, on different sites too and from people from the royal milieu too. So far it’s game on for Meghan. Her track record speaks for itself. Kate too speaks for herself. And she, Kate, has always been in a position to do better and better every day since her student years at least. She doesn’t. It’s unfair to call on criticism when she is so privileged and has access to the best of everything through no particular worthy personal merit. But does nothing and when she does she does not even get the basics right.
I admit I’ve been harsh and that’s on me. I do take from here to moderate my language but that’s just because this is a community I like.
@ Savannah
So what? You act as if there is something wrong with disliking a person and/or disapproving of their behavior. It is possible to dislike a person, even if they are a woman. Kate is a person, she is not a saint. She will, at times, behave in ways which others may disapprove of.
And that’s ok.
We don’t have to like everyone. We can disapprove of people.
And you can disapprove of us, for disapproving of others.
We’re all free here.
I for one, am glad to see Meghan starting out with lengths that don’t show her arse. Relieved even. Long may it continue.
Is decorum back?!!
@Eliane I was actually talking about calling someone an mattress, but whatever. Soulspa thanks for the response and I’m done. If people feel like that’s okay, maybe I’m the problem.
I loveev how you left the point of my whole agruement out, Eliane. I’m sorry if I sounded preachy, SS. That comment you made popped into my head and stood out on a site like this. I’ve never seen anyone use that nickname for Kate because I thought everyone could express themselves without going low enough to use them. I’ve seen so much crap about Kate and Meghan on the internet it’s crazy, honesty. Those women have to be strong to deal with all the hate they get.
@nota and @soulspa. I’m in agreement with savanah on this.
I also think that in your defenses of what you’ve said, you’re being deliberately obtuse a bit. Whenever people are called out for attacking Kate’s face, hair, makeup, hemlines, and now apparently fluffiness and laughter, or making sexist comments or calling her sexist names, it seems like instead defending why it’s okay to say those sexist/personal appearance things, people respond with why it’s okay to call her out on her work ethic. Or they say they don’t have to like her bc she hardly works and she’s twking forever to learn how to do her job. But that’s not what savanah and others have a problem with or asking about. No one is saying you have to like all people, no one is saying you shouldn’t attack Kate’s work ethic or the amount of money she spends on clothes, or the fact that she seems to not be at all good at her job. People want to know why you think it’s okay to say she looks old, or attack her skin/hair/makeup. Or specifically say that Megan looks so much younger and prettier.
Savannah
I’m late to your comments but please know you are not alone. The slut-shaming and misogyny have often been brutal here and don’t let anyone tell you differently.
This isn’t about liking or not liking Kate. This is about one of the oldest tricks in the book – tearing down a woman by making her look like a cheap, easy slut. It is so disgusting. I have two teenage nieces and I stress out about the world they will grow up in because of attitudes like these. I have to explain to them that clothing or the lack of it has zero to do with deserving a certain level of treatment. I have to explain to them that sexual activity has been weaponized against women for thousands of years and why the patriarchy needs it to continue. I’ve had to find examples of virtue signalling hidden in plain sight in media, programming, movies, ads and articles and now they can’t unsee it.
And not that it matters but when a woman can be slut shamed for being intimate with her second serious boyfriend, whom she married, then I weep for humanity.
I love Meghan’s dress-it says holiday party but appropriate. And from what we can see her makeup and hair are perfect.
Is it me or does Kate look loopy? She is pregnant so guess not. She must be trying to look animated.
Why would anyone want to be a nanny for the BRF? They have to go to weddings, Christmas lunches. So odd. Why can’t the Queen arrange for appropriate child care for the young children? Hope they get paid well.
Young children are sensitive and often perceptive. It could be horrifying for them to be cared for by a babysitter hired just for an event. Their nannies know them well and provide them with security, familiarity and comfort. The nannies get paid more than the other domestic staff. It’s not enough to make them wealthy but when their tenure is over they can command top dollar salaries from privileged families who will engage in a bidding war to hire them. It’s similar to the multimillion dollar speaking fees former presidents receive compared to the $270K/yr they earn while in office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand. I have a kid and had a nanny for many years. First, they know their parents are nearby. Also if they have relationships with their cousins they would be excited to play with them. The whole uniform and bringing them to personal family occasions to watch the children is very odd. In US maybe u would see a nanny at a pool party or if very small baby is invited.
Horrifying? I think that’s a bit much. They might take a minute to warm up to the new person. If they’re in the weird age where they’re really clingy to Mom and Dad, they might cry, but I wouldn’t go with horrifying. Children can be distracted and calmed down pretty easily and quickly by a good babysitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amy
It really depends. Ages 4 and above can do better than toddlers. It depends. my oldest niece would have skipped off to play with the others but my youngest niece would have shrieked and locked herself onto my legs. But how can anyone deny that the child’s own caregiver will always be better than a babysitter?
Considering so many don’t approve of short hemlines, I’m surprised (though not really) you’re okay with the top part of this dress.
Meghan has great looking skin. That’s a big plus for her because girl looks younger then Kate. Kate looks better with her pregnancy weight but she has bad skin. DM has an article about Meghan having a Kate makeover. Please all in heaven don’t let her start dressing like Kate.
For everyone saying Kate looks loopy, she looks fine in every other photo the DM has of their arriving and leaving. It seems like there was more of a crowd gathered this year (to see Meghan?) so I’m not surprised that she was trying to smile and wave. Even Will managed a smile on a few of the photos I saw.
I like the length and shape of Meghan’s dress, but I’m not a fan of lace that gives the illusion you’re naked underneath…
Even if she did look loopy, I’d giver her a pass. I can get pretty loopy when I’m tired – and I don’t think it’s ridiculous to think she’s tired out while pregnant. I know she doesn’t work hard, but it’s still tiring growing a baby.
I’m 50/50 with that lace trend. I think it really depends heavily on the style of dress and how much of the lace is used. Some can look really cool and fresh – others can look overworked and try-hard sexy. I would have liked Meghan’s dress more if it had some sort of gold or bronze material under the lace – but not in an over the top *GOLD* kind of way.
Hey, I spotted pictures of Lady Amelia Windsor and Margarita Armstrong-Jones from the lunch. Gorgeous! Margarita is perhaps too young to be featured but why aren’t there more articles on Lady Amelia?
I was hoping to see a picture of Lady Sarah Chatto, but all I saw was her husband Daniel (she was blocked by the car frame). No Lady Freddie, but that is to be expected with her car accident.
Im sorry, but if the ID for that Self-Portrait dress is true then its a disappointing choice. It’s hideous!. The hem line is too long, the upper lace part looks awful, she’s too young to be wearing that. People complain that Kate dresses too old for her age but looking at her recent choices I think Meghan is going to steal that title from her.
Regarding the makeup- she has been heavy handed with the blusher just like Kate lol. The rest of her looks fine especially the hair, eye makeup and ear rings.
Self Potrait is a very hip young brand in the US. I have been to several bridal showers and parties with women in their 20’ s and 30’s and seen many of their dresses. I believe Pippa has worn their clothing. I personally love tea length.
Don’t forget we r seeing her in a car. Let’s not get carried away…it looks festive. Also need to see shoes and handbag.
Kate has been going short during her pregnancy with tights. It has looked very twee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Self Portrait has some very nice dresses unfortunately this isn’t one of them imo.
I like the hemline but not the dress overall. I’d like to institute a ban on lace or lace-look dresses for any royal lady for a few years. Pretty please. This lace trend and the giant bell sleeve one need to be over.
Ok, seriously I really hope MM gives Kate some makeup tips because holy hell… even in the inside-the-car pics, you can see Kate’s god awful pink clown blush and that eyeliner. I mean, is that stuff tattooed on? Maybe a semi-permanent liner (which apparently is possible to do). Megan’s makeup looks classy and elegant and Kate just looks she used a paint brush to apply hers.
Meghan looks very pretty!!
Has anyone else seen the photos of Harry and Prince Philip at the Royal Marines event? Philip is looking very small.
Reminds me – Harry took over Phil’s spot as captain of the Royal Marines. Imagine how comforting that must be for him. Phil adheres to tradition and continuity.
Everything was fine until the daily mail had a picture of Sparkle lifting her left hand to her hair just as she swept passed the paps ensuring any would be ex to back off iwith her Megs Sparkler shining
