Meghan Markle attended the Buckingham Palace pre-Christmas lunch with Harry

Members of the Royal family attend the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

Well, I was wrong about one thing! I said that since Meghan Markle was being invited to enjoy a very German Christmas at Sandringham, it was unlikely that she would get an invitation to the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. This is an annual event for the Windsors – the Queen invites the family to Buckingham Palace about a week before Christmas for a somewhat low-key pre-Christmas lunch. Shortly after this, the Queen and Prince Philip go down to Sandringham and the family generally follows in a day or two. Well, I said I didn’t think Meghan would be invited, but she was. She attended the palace’s pre-Christmas lunch with Prince Harry. They were in the same car and everything.

Of course the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the lunch too. They brought Prince George and Nanny Maria. I guess Charlotte didn’t go? Maybe she’s too little. Or maybe she just didn’t want to go and George was like, “I will send your regards to the Queen.” Other royals in attendance: Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Michael of Kent and I would assume all of the Queen’s children.

Some of the Meg-followers on Twitter believe they’ve already ID’d her dress, just based off of what we can see of the shoulders. They think it’s this Self Portrait dress. I agree, that seems like the same dress! It’s very pretty. But I’m starting to worry about Meg’s hemlines. I feel like the Goldilocks of royal hemlines, just know that. Kate’s hemlines are too short and Meg’s are too long and why can’t anyone get a hemline just right?

Members of the Royal family attend the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

Members of the Royal family attend the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

Members of the Royal family attend the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

Members of the Royal family attend the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

184 Responses to “Meghan Markle attended the Buckingham Palace pre-Christmas lunch with Harry”

  1. erni says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I love mid-calf skirt

    Reply
  2. Snazzy says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I’m always surprised when I see these royals driving themselves — don’t ask me why!

    Reply
  3. Beth McMeekin says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Charlotte is there on the other side of the nanny in other pics I’ve seen.

    Reply
  4. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Not to be “that person” but is George not in a car seat? Are the laws different in the U.K.? In the US, you have to be in a car seat nearly until college.

    Reply
  5. Aerohead21 says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Wrong sleeve length, wrong skirt length. Everything else is ok.

    Reply
  6. Leelou says:
    December 20, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I’m not sure I like Meghan’s dress but her face looks incredibly pretty! Kate on the other hand looks awful lol. It’s amazing to me that while Kate is actually a year younger than Meghan, Kate looks to be a good 20 years older than Meghan.

    Reply
  7. FLORC says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Is the hem called “tea length?” I love it. And I love that hem length. She’s got personality and it shows in her styling choices.

    Reply
  8. Seraphina says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:02 am

    They look so cute in the picture driving to the lunch. I like her. I hope she breathes some life into the firm. Maybe the Queen sees it and that is why she has embraced her so quickly. Who knows but I love it.

    Reply
  9. Lilith says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:03 am

    The best hemline is below the knee. IMO.

    Reply
  10. Tash says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I had to google Prince Michael of Kent – didn’t know who that was. Anyway, he’s one dapper mofo and you can tell there’s some Romanov blood in him. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  11. SoulSPA says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:05 am

    #meghanwinsagain. Just from looking at the pictures. She’s poised and elegant. Katie is meh, the usual feeling-good smile again. The first time we see them in the same environment, that’s cars driven by their princes for the same “event”. Not the money shot but still the closest to it until #howmanydaystoChristmasandcounting.
    On a side note, Beatrice looks very nice while waiving at the camera. And I thought I saw Kate Moss there but it’s actually Autumn.

    Reply
  12. Talie says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:09 am

    If she digs Carolyn Bessette and she’s using her as a reference…then the longer skirts make sense.

    Reply
  13. Shambles says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I used to go on about how I didn’t see it with Meghan, but I think I was just annoyed by the constant “will they or won’t they??” And I was projecting. She truly is stunning. She looks breathtaking here.

    Reply
  14. Who ARE These People? says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I’d like to see Kate driving Will for a change. Megan gets a pass until she learns the other-side-of-the-road thing. Glad she was invited; no reason not to and kind of a snub if she were left out.

    Reply
  15. Tina says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Some delights from the royal reporters’ twitter: Richard Palmer noted that Kate was much smilier than usual arriving at the lunch, and Niraj Tanna pointed out that she has to, since the “Competition is quite strong.”

    Reply
  16. babykitten says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Who’s the blonde driver?

    Reply
  17. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I really like the dress. I wear mid-calf skirts and dresses all the time. They are on-trend right now. So far I’ve liked everything Meghan has worn. She has really great classic style that’s still on-trend.

    Reply
  18. Clara says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Gosh Megs is so pretty

    Reply
  19. K says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I find the constant and never ending comments pitting Kate and Meghan against each other, saying one looks old, and one is jealous and competitive very sad and quite frankly pathetic.

    Both women are pretty. Both seem lovely. Personally I like Meghan’s style better and find her more personable but she’s American and Kate seems very British and reserved, which is fine.

    I don’t get this constant need to attack and put down. It’s petty, it’s mean and frankly it holds us back. And yes I do think one girl is prettier then the other, and yes I’m more drawn to one couple over all and no it’s not the future head of state but that doesn’t mean I think Kate is terrible.

    By the way William is a balding, bore with the personality and fashion sense of a stick and yet we never see the picking apart of him in comparison to Harry.

    I’m so excited for this wedding it’s one of the few good things happening and the comments are so gross that I’m not sure I can’t read the info on this site.

    Reply
    • yellow belly says:
      December 20, 2017 at 11:14 am

      I agree. The whole thing is disatasteful.
      Why can’t they be supportive of each other, or just neutral, why must they be pitted against each other? It’s nit a competition.
      And honestly the constant critiquing if everything Kate wears is tiresome. It’s so often couched in misogyny. Sorry, but forcing women to wear specific lengths of dresses to be considered classy, that’s anachronistic and sexist.
      And No one will have the exact length of skirt everyone wants, because guess what, they snagged the prince not you. Their choice.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        December 20, 2017 at 11:38 am

        I suggest you take up your issues with the British Royal Family dress code (including hem length) with the one who sets it – Her Majesty.

      • yellow belly says:
        December 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm

        I take issue with her majesty as well. if you know her, be sure to pass on my message.

        Dress codes are almost all inherently sexist. Your choice to support that by tearing other women down who do not subscribe to the same sexist programming as you isn’t a good look. And using ‘the queen says so’ as a reason is frankly hilarious.

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 20, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        HM is the head of the firm, a company supported with $600 million in taxpayer funds annually. Being a working royal is a job. Where I’m from, you follow your work dress code. Don’t like the code, get a new job or don’t accept this one when offered. Simple.

        HM’s dress code is set in logic and function for the job. She doesn’t enforce it for family events, as you can tell by what non-working royal members of the family wear. But for work, there is work dress code. Skirts to the knee or lower, because that way when you bend over or sit down, you aren’t flashing anyone. Hems weighted so you don’t flash. Ditto her requirements of straps an inch wide or thicker, to cut down on accidental lingerie flashing because it is unprofessional. Heel heights 3 inches or lower often for security reasons and because it is rude to deliberately tower over your employers (aka the taxpayers).

        HM doesn’t require women to wear skirts or dresses on the job – that would be sexist IMO. Women employees of the firm are welcome to wear trousers, as Anne, Sophie, Camilla do. HM has worn trouser suits on the job herself.

      • yellow belly says:
        December 20, 2017 at 1:44 pm

        “Where I’m from, you follow your work dress code”
        The existence of one sexist framework doesn’t mean the others frameworks are not sexist.

        Since tmk The Firm doesn’t have a fashion police with repercussions for missteps, the criticism of both Markle and Middleton comes across as pushing sexist ideals and respectability politics online. Because why point them out otherwise. Would you do better? You’d be a better rule follower? It’s female competitiveness disguised as rule following and virtue signaling and it’s gross.

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 20, 2017 at 3:28 pm

        Nope, the dress code isn’t based in sexism it is based in logic. It is based on hems being long enough not to ride up or flash, weights in hems, straps wide enough not to flash. All professional reasons like don’t flash your undies at work. That isn’t sexism, it isn’t virtue signaling – it is logic and professionalism for people who represent multiple nations on the global stage.

        These are simple rules and easy to follow. All of the other working royal ladies in the BRF manage them just fine. That Kate Middleton chooses not to follow them after 6 years and 2 dozen on-the-job flashing incidents is clearly a choice. IMO at this point HM and Charles have given up.

      • Enough Already says:
        December 20, 2017 at 3:43 pm

        Yellow Belly
        Completely agree. I can’t figure out why this is condoned here. The royal threads get away with comments that would get dragged hard on other CB threads. I really love royal gossip but sometimes it feels like I’ve fallen into a time warp.

    • spidey says:
      December 20, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      @ K “I find the constant and never ending comments pitting Kate and Meghan against each other, saying one looks old, and one is jealous and competitive very sad and quite frankly pathetic.”

      Totally agree, (for the second time of trying) it is knee jerk and totally lacking in objectivity

      Reply
  20. SoulSPA says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

    K, sorry but no sorry. Kate is British but she is not reserved. Her trademarks are flashing at the wrong time and place like on state occasions representing HM The Queen. Flirting openly with men, preferably in sportswear (Sir Ben) or army uniform (see the foreign tours in Canada and down under in the southern hemisphere). Laughing uncontrollably pre and post marriage, with or without her sister. That’s not fine. Not for someone in her position.

    Reply
  21. LAK says:
    December 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Holy batman wiglet!!😁

    Reply
  22. Niko says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Maybe Meghan (And Kate for that matter) are wearing exactly the hemline they like and feel comfortable in?

    Reply
  23. perplexed says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Does anyone know what kind of lipstick Meghan Markle uses? I like the colour on the lips.

    Reply
  24. island_girl says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Harry must be happy NOT to be the 3rd wheel with Kate and Wills. He’s all coupled up.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      December 20, 2017 at 10:29 am

      I hope we’ll see diversification of their work in the future. No need for all 3 (and now all 4) to show up at events for certain projects. If you all want to do work in that *theme*, diversify within that theme. Means more work gets done overall, more people are helped.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        December 20, 2017 at 11:16 am

        I agree with you @nota. I do hope Meghan will take on women’s empowerment because she is conversant in the field, maybe theatrical arts for mental health, helping new talents that need exposure and recognition.
        I remember reading around here that the issues royals work in are somehow someone’s “turf” and there’s no room for new people as they are “territorial”. I do have high hopes for Meghan if only for her track record and what transpired from the engagement interview and I’m super curious to see what issues she’ll tackle in her own right not only as Harry’s wife. And Harry of course, how could I forget Harry!!!

      • Savannah says:
        December 20, 2017 at 11:32 am

        Didn’t you call Kate a Mattress in another thread? Megahn actively would be fighting agaisnt people like you. Who resort to childish,sexist,demeaning nicknames to describe a woman they dislike.

      • notasugarhere says:
        December 20, 2017 at 11:52 am

        I have referred to nicknames given to her through the years, including The Wisteria Sisters (LAK was that Tatler?), The Limpet (given by William’s friends and endorsed by Harry), Waity Katie (given by the press and forum readers), and The Mattress (given to her by the press and the RPOs).

        After the engagement announcement the RPOs gave her the code COW (Catherine of Wales) but I don’t think that lasted or began to be used in forums or discussions. I hope they don’t call her COC now (Catherine of Cambridge).

        I don’t remember calling her those things myself, as I tend to refer to her as Kate Middleton, KM, and/or W&K. Sometimes the two of them as Bill and Kate Middleton.

        Other than the racist ones, I haven’t seen a lot of nicknames for Meghan Markle. To refer to her quickly MM is one option, but in my mind that is Mette-Marit of Norway. Nutmeg is one that was apparently mentioned on her blog as a childhood nickname (I never read it so cannot verify that). Referring to these two as H&M gets confusing with the H+M brand.

      • Savannah says:
        December 20, 2017 at 11:58 am

        Not you Nota, Soulspa. The amount of grossness, sexism, racism (Meghan) and disgusting behavior the women in this family get is distasteful. Especially from other women.
        SS called her “a mattress” in a post a few days ago. I find it rich that Souls was talking about MM possibly working in Women Empowerment, when they have no issue tearing a woman down. Meghan wouldn’t like someone who does that.

      • SoulSPA says:
        December 20, 2017 at 12:45 pm

        @Savannah, I take no offence. This is a site that allows different points of view and I am very happy with that. I call it fair game: you put in a comment, some people agree, others disagree. I’ve always been kind to other commentators but still, maybe I am just one of them. Others point their fingers at some, like me. I take no offence.
        I do not see contradicting myself talking about Meghan and women’s empowerment, and using nicknames for Kate. I am not the first. I am fairly new here on CB. That’s language that has been used before many times over. From what I get from another post, on different sites too and from people from the royal milieu too. So far it’s game on for Meghan. Her track record speaks for itself. Kate too speaks for herself. And she, Kate, has always been in a position to do better and better every day since her student years at least. She doesn’t. It’s unfair to call on criticism when she is so privileged and has access to the best of everything through no particular worthy personal merit. But does nothing and when she does she does not even get the basics right.
        I admit I’ve been harsh and that’s on me. I do take from here to moderate my language but that’s just because this is a community I like.

      • Elaine says:
        December 20, 2017 at 1:06 pm

        @ Savannah

        So what? You act as if there is something wrong with disliking a person and/or disapproving of their behavior. It is possible to dislike a person, even if they are a woman. Kate is a person, she is not a saint. She will, at times, behave in ways which others may disapprove of.

        And that’s ok.

        We don’t have to like everyone. We can disapprove of people.

        And you can disapprove of us, for disapproving of others.

        We’re all free here.

        I for one, am glad to see Meghan starting out with lengths that don’t show her arse. Relieved even. Long may it continue.

        Is decorum back?!!

      • Savannah says:
        December 20, 2017 at 1:58 pm

        @Eliane I was actually talking about calling someone an mattress, but whatever. Soulspa thanks for the response and I’m done. If people feel like that’s okay, maybe I’m the problem.
        I loveev how you left the point of my whole agruement out, Eliane. I’m sorry if I sounded preachy, SS. That comment you made popped into my head and stood out on a site like this. I’ve never seen anyone use that nickname for Kate because I thought everyone could express themselves without going low enough to use them. I’ve seen so much crap about Kate and Meghan on the internet it’s crazy, honesty. Those women have to be strong to deal with all the hate they get.

      • Amy says:
        December 20, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        @nota and @soulspa. I’m in agreement with savanah on this.

        I also think that in your defenses of what you’ve said, you’re being deliberately obtuse a bit. Whenever people are called out for attacking Kate’s face, hair, makeup, hemlines, and now apparently fluffiness and laughter, or making sexist comments or calling her sexist names, it seems like instead defending why it’s okay to say those sexist/personal appearance things, people respond with why it’s okay to call her out on her work ethic. Or they say they don’t have to like her bc she hardly works and she’s twking forever to learn how to do her job. But that’s not what savanah and others have a problem with or asking about. No one is saying you have to like all people, no one is saying you shouldn’t attack Kate’s work ethic or the amount of money she spends on clothes, or the fact that she seems to not be at all good at her job. People want to know why you think it’s okay to say she looks old, or attack her skin/hair/makeup. Or specifically say that Megan looks so much younger and prettier.

      • Enough Already says:
        December 20, 2017 at 4:05 pm

        Savannah
        I’m late to your comments but please know you are not alone. The slut-shaming and misogyny have often been brutal here and don’t let anyone tell you differently.

        This isn’t about liking or not liking Kate. This is about one of the oldest tricks in the book – tearing down a woman by making her look like a cheap, easy slut. It is so disgusting. I have two teenage nieces and I stress out about the world they will grow up in because of attitudes like these. I have to explain to them that clothing or the lack of it has zero to do with deserving a certain level of treatment. I have to explain to them that sexual activity has been weaponized against women for thousands of years and why the patriarchy needs it to continue. I’ve had to find examples of virtue signalling hidden in plain sight in media, programming, movies, ads and articles and now they can’t unsee it.

        And not that it matters but when a woman can be slut shamed for being intimate with her second serious boyfriend, whom she married, then I weep for humanity.

  25. Karen says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:29 am

    I love Meghan’s dress-it says holiday party but appropriate. And from what we can see her makeup and hair are perfect.

    Is it me or does Kate look loopy? She is pregnant so guess not. She must be trying to look animated.

    Why would anyone want to be a nanny for the BRF? They have to go to weddings, Christmas lunches. So odd. Why can’t the Queen arrange for appropriate child care for the young children? Hope they get paid well.

    Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      December 20, 2017 at 10:40 am

      Young children are sensitive and often perceptive. It could be horrifying for them to be cared for by a babysitter hired just for an event. Their nannies know them well and provide them with security, familiarity and comfort. The nannies get paid more than the other domestic staff. It’s not enough to make them wealthy but when their tenure is over they can command top dollar salaries from privileged families who will engage in a bidding war to hire them. It’s similar to the multimillion dollar speaking fees former presidents receive compared to the $270K/yr they earn while in office.

      Reply
      • Karen says:
        December 20, 2017 at 1:56 pm

        I understand. I have a kid and had a nanny for many years. First, they know their parents are nearby. Also if they have relationships with their cousins they would be excited to play with them. The whole uniform and bringing them to personal family occasions to watch the children is very odd. In US maybe u would see a nanny at a pool party or if very small baby is invited.

      • Amy says:
        December 20, 2017 at 3:56 pm

        Horrifying? I think that’s a bit much. They might take a minute to warm up to the new person. If they’re in the weird age where they’re really clingy to Mom and Dad, they might cry, but I wouldn’t go with horrifying. Children can be distracted and calmed down pretty easily and quickly by a good babysitter.

      • Enough Already says:
        December 20, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        Amy
        It really depends. Ages 4 and above can do better than toddlers. It depends. my oldest niece would have skipped off to play with the others but my youngest niece would have shrieked and locked herself onto my legs. But how can anyone deny that the child’s own caregiver will always be better than a babysitter?

  26. sus says:
    December 20, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Considering so many don’t approve of short hemlines, I’m surprised (though not really) you’re okay with the top part of this dress.

    Reply
  27. Lol says:
    December 20, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Meghan has great looking skin. That’s a big plus for her because girl looks younger then Kate. Kate looks better with her pregnancy weight but she has bad skin. DM has an article about Meghan having a Kate makeover. Please all in heaven don’t let her start dressing like Kate.

    Reply
  28. Lexa says:
    December 20, 2017 at 11:34 am

    For everyone saying Kate looks loopy, she looks fine in every other photo the DM has of their arriving and leaving. It seems like there was more of a crowd gathered this year (to see Meghan?) so I’m not surprised that she was trying to smile and wave. Even Will managed a smile on a few of the photos I saw.

    I like the length and shape of Meghan’s dress, but I’m not a fan of lace that gives the illusion you’re naked underneath…

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      December 20, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      Even if she did look loopy, I’d giver her a pass. I can get pretty loopy when I’m tired – and I don’t think it’s ridiculous to think she’s tired out while pregnant. I know she doesn’t work hard, but it’s still tiring growing a baby.

      I’m 50/50 with that lace trend. I think it really depends heavily on the style of dress and how much of the lace is used. Some can look really cool and fresh – others can look overworked and try-hard sexy. I would have liked Meghan’s dress more if it had some sort of gold or bronze material under the lace – but not in an over the top *GOLD* kind of way.

      Reply
  29. alexandria says:
    December 20, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Hey, I spotted pictures of Lady Amelia Windsor and Margarita Armstrong-Jones from the lunch. Gorgeous! Margarita is perhaps too young to be featured but why aren’t there more articles on Lady Amelia?

    Reply
  30. whatever says:
    December 20, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Im sorry, but if the ID for that Self-Portrait dress is true then its a disappointing choice. It’s hideous!. The hem line is too long, the upper lace part looks awful, she’s too young to be wearing that. People complain that Kate dresses too old for her age but looking at her recent choices I think Meghan is going to steal that title from her.

    Regarding the makeup- she has been heavy handed with the blusher just like Kate lol. The rest of her looks fine especially the hair, eye makeup and ear rings.

    Reply
    • Karen says:
      December 20, 2017 at 2:10 pm

      Self Potrait is a very hip young brand in the US. I have been to several bridal showers and parties with women in their 20’ s and 30’s and seen many of their dresses. I believe Pippa has worn their clothing. I personally love tea length.

      Don’t forget we r seeing her in a car. Let’s not get carried away…it looks festive. Also need to see shoes and handbag.

      Kate has been going short during her pregnancy with tights. It has looked very twee.

      Reply
  31. Peanut Gallery says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Ok, seriously I really hope MM gives Kate some makeup tips because holy hell… even in the inside-the-car pics, you can see Kate’s god awful pink clown blush and that eyeliner. I mean, is that stuff tattooed on? Maybe a semi-permanent liner (which apparently is possible to do). Megan’s makeup looks classy and elegant and Kate just looks she used a paint brush to apply hers.

    Reply
  32. Guest says:
    December 20, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Meghan looks very pretty!!

    Reply
  33. notasugarhere says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Has anyone else seen the photos of Harry and Prince Philip at the Royal Marines event? Philip is looking very small.

    Reply
  34. Starlight says:
    December 20, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Everything was fine until the daily mail had a picture of Sparkle lifting her left hand to her hair just as she swept passed the paps ensuring any would be ex to back off iwith her Megs Sparkler shining

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment