Meghan Markle attended the Buckingham Palace pre-Christmas lunch with Harry

Well, I was wrong about one thing! I said that since Meghan Markle was being invited to enjoy a very German Christmas at Sandringham, it was unlikely that she would get an invitation to the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. This is an annual event for the Windsors – the Queen invites the family to Buckingham Palace about a week before Christmas for a somewhat low-key pre-Christmas lunch. Shortly after this, the Queen and Prince Philip go down to Sandringham and the family generally follows in a day or two. Well, I said I didn’t think Meghan would be invited, but she was. She attended the palace’s pre-Christmas lunch with Prince Harry. They were in the same car and everything.

Of course the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the lunch too. They brought Prince George and Nanny Maria. I guess Charlotte didn’t go? Maybe she’s too little. Or maybe she just didn’t want to go and George was like, “I will send your regards to the Queen.” Other royals in attendance: Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince Michael of Kent and I would assume all of the Queen’s children.

Some of the Meg-followers on Twitter believe they’ve already ID’d her dress, just based off of what we can see of the shoulders. They think it’s this Self Portrait dress. I agree, that seems like the same dress! It’s very pretty. But I’m starting to worry about Meg’s hemlines. I feel like the Goldilocks of royal hemlines, just know that. Kate’s hemlines are too short and Meg’s are too long and why can’t anyone get a hemline just right?