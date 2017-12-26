Jennifer Lawrence visited a Louisville children’s hospital for the fourth year on Xmas

I wasn’t keeping track of this over the years, but Christmas 2017 was apparently Jennifer Lawrence’s fourth Christmas in a row where she visited sick children at her hometown hospital. It’s easy to forget that J-Law has been famous since she was, like, 20 years old. She’s also been an icon to girls, tweens and teens because of the Hunger Games franchise, and because she just seems like a big kid anyway. Well, for four years running, Jennifer has visited the Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She did the same this year, obviously.

The hospital posted these Instagrams and it seems like she spent a lot of time with the kids and with the hospital staff. Last year, she donated $2 million towards the creation of a new wing at the hospital. All of this is really sweet.

In addition to that good deed, Jennifer also sent Kris Jenner a Porsche. Kris didn’t specify that she wanted an adult-sized Porsche, so Jen sent her a kid-sized one. I bet Saint West will love it!

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty and Instagram.

 

12 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence visited a Louisville children’s hospital for the fourth year on Xmas”

  1. Esmom says:
    December 26, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I had no idea she and Kris Jenner were “BFFs.” Huh.

    I love that she’s bringing attention to the children’s hospital. Pediatric medical staff are the true heroes.

    Reply
  2. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    December 26, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Good for her, I have zero shade.

    Reply
  3. ellebee says:
    December 26, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I LOVE that bear. Where did Kris get it? (I don’t really need to know, I probably can’t afford it)

    Reply
  4. Barrymore says:
    December 26, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Trying to be mean but is it a treat for the kids to meet her?

    Reply
  5. K0n4y says:
    December 26, 2017 at 9:20 am

    The bear 😍

    Reply
  6. Pansy says:
    December 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Good for her! I think any celebrity visiting on a day that’s so lonely–kids are supposed to be home opening gifts on Christmas, not sick in a hospital–is amazing. I taught a girl once who met Ludacris at CHoA and she wasn’t necessarily a huge fan, but it just made her day. She came back to school bragging! And the fact it’s on the hospital IG and not hers impresses me more.

    Reply

