Jennifer Lawrence visited a Louisville children’s hospital for the fourth year on Xmas

I wasn’t keeping track of this over the years, but Christmas 2017 was apparently Jennifer Lawrence’s fourth Christmas in a row where she visited sick children at her hometown hospital. It’s easy to forget that J-Law has been famous since she was, like, 20 years old. She’s also been an icon to girls, tweens and teens because of the Hunger Games franchise, and because she just seems like a big kid anyway. Well, for four years running, Jennifer has visited the Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She did the same this year, obviously.

The hospital posted these Instagrams and it seems like she spent a lot of time with the kids and with the hospital staff. Last year, she donated $2 million towards the creation of a new wing at the hospital. All of this is really sweet.

In addition to that good deed, Jennifer also sent Kris Jenner a Porsche. Kris didn’t specify that she wanted an adult-sized Porsche, so Jen sent her a kid-sized one. I bet Saint West will love it!

