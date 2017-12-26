Jennifer Lawrence visited a Louisville children’s hospital for the fourth year on Xmas

I wasn’t keeping track of this over the years, but Christmas 2017 was apparently Jennifer Lawrence’s fourth Christmas in a row where she visited sick children at her hometown hospital. It’s easy to forget that J-Law has been famous since she was, like, 20 years old. She’s also been an icon to girls, tweens and teens because of the Hunger Games franchise, and because she just seems like a big kid anyway. Well, for four years running, Jennifer has visited the Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She did the same this year, obviously.
The hospital posted these Instagrams and it seems like she spent a lot of time with the kids and with the hospital staff. Last year, she donated $2 million towards the creation of a new wing at the hospital. All of this is really sweet.
In addition to that good deed, Jennifer also sent Kris Jenner a Porsche. Kris didn’t specify that she wanted an adult-sized Porsche, so Jen sent her a kid-sized one. I bet Saint West will love it!
Photos courtesy of Getty and Instagram.
I had no idea she and Kris Jenner were “BFFs.” Huh.
I love that she’s bringing attention to the children’s hospital. Pediatric medical staff are the true heroes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that she is BFF with Kris Jenner make me like her more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I am not a KJ fan, but that kind of seems like a cute friendship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her, I have zero shade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE that bear. Where did Kris get it? (I don’t really need to know, I probably can’t afford it)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad it’s not just me! Apparently it’s a custom made glass sculpture from a Parisian artist…so yeah, don’t think we can swing it
I need someone to make a cheap plastic version.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here you can get similar stuff, a bit more affordable…
http://assembli.nl
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trying to be mean but is it a treat for the kids to meet her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she’s Katniss Everdeen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer donated two million towards opening of children’s wing. She’s partially responsible for them being able to have treatment and procedures. Plus like another poster stated she’s katnis everdeen and has been coming coming four years in row for Xmas. Jennifer very close to hospital staff and administration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bear 😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her! I think any celebrity visiting on a day that’s so lonely–kids are supposed to be home opening gifts on Christmas, not sick in a hospital–is amazing. I taught a girl once who met Ludacris at CHoA and she wasn’t necessarily a huge fan, but it just made her day. She came back to school bragging! And the fact it’s on the hospital IG and not hers impresses me more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse