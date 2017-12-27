Jenny Slate spent Christmas with Chris Evans & his family in Boston, it seems

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans’ 2017 was particularly fraught. This time last year, they were still together, although the end was coming. By February, they were over and it was a mess. Jenny did a hyper-emotional tell-all interview with New York Magazine where she described in intimate detail how she left her husband and started up with Chris and how her heart was broken and all of that. They managed to get through some awkward breakup moments for several months, then they got back together. They’ve been back together for months now, and she really, really wants people to know that. Now they’re “back together” to the point where she spent Christmas with his family?

Jenny Slate spent Christmas with Chris Evans’ family. The Captain America actor’s brother, Scott Evans, shared a photo with Jenny on Instagram Monday. “Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate,” he captioned the pic.

Jenny and Chris had been dating for nine months when they called it quits in Feb. 2017. One source told E! News at the time that the split was “amicable and recent.” While another insider told us, “It wasn’t dramatic or anything like that.” But despite their split earlier this year, the duo has been sparking reconciliation rumors for months now on social media.

To be fair, both Jenny and Chris are from Boston and I’d be willing to bet they spent the holidays with their separate families, then they met up because their families probably don’t live all that far from each other. It’s probably not like “OMG Jenny Slate is so official that she spent the entire holiday with the Evans family!” But even if she did, it wouldn’t surprise me. Did anyone else feel uncomfortable with the Instagram though?? Hm.

45 Responses to “Jenny Slate spent Christmas with Chris Evans & his family in Boston, it seems”

  1. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Dang, maybe she should be with Scott Evans instead? He seems more into her than Chris 🤔

    It’ll be done before next Christmas.

  2. HeidiM says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I give it till just before Valentines before Chris makes a fool of her again. Sorry that’s his MO.

  3. Hh says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:55 am

    That caption is a little odd. It’s one of those things that’s clearly an inside joke between close friends, but doesn’t play well in public.

    Also, does he have an allergic reaction to staying broken up the first time around? Lol. He truly can’t help but to go back EVERY TIME.

  4. YeahRight says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Erm…saying “my favorite Jew” is just like saying my favorite gay or favorite black. Which implies you have only one. Super awkward and please stop doing this *white people.

    • Whoopsy Daisy says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:07 am

      Wouldn’t it be more like saying spending, I don’t know, Bajram with my favourite Catholic or something?

    • Shambles says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:24 am

      I can’t speak for Jenny or Jewish people as I am not one, but IMO it’s a good think to openly talk about/make lighthearted jokes about being Jewish. I’m having a hard time finding the words for what I want to express, so I hope this doesn’t come off badly. What I’m essentially trying to say, though, is that there’s still a stigma around being Jewish, so the good-natured jokes help to normalize it a bit.

      Last week I attended an interfaith winter solstice meditation, and as part of the ceremony one of the Jewish folks in attendance lit a menorah and said blessings. Before she started, she explained that Hanukkah is the one time of year where they can be “out and proud” so to speak, where as for the rest of the year they don’t exactly put the menorah in the window (especially in this climate). She jokingly said it was because “some things have happened in the past.” So that’s what formed this opinion, that it’s a good thing to make being Jewish something fun and normal that one makes jokes about.

      Jenny is really beautiful.

  5. Lobbit says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:59 am

    So we’re not gonna talk about the way Chris Evans use of his social media has shown that he really, really wants everyone to know that he’s back with Jenny Slate? OK…

  6. Chaine says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I felt uncomfortable with the wording of the caption… it was just a little bit odd… like one of my elderly racist relatives who would complain her granddaughter was dating “a black.”

  7. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I really like Jenny Slate, but I hate baseboard heating. The photo clearly shows the register for hvac ductwork, so why not just get central heat?

  8. Beth says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Poor Jenny. Why is she back together with the guy who broke her heart? He didn’t seem interested last time and probably isn’t this time either

  9. babel says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Umm… so no picture with the proud boyfriend? Just his little brother instead? And yeah, the caption is awkward. Almost as if Scott couldn’t come up with anything positive to say about her…

  10. Carol says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I just can’t like Chris for some reason even though he seems like a decent person and I enjoy is portrayal of Steve Rogers.

  11. T.Fanty says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Scott Eastwood could be the third Evans brother. Which is a horrible thing to wish on anyone, so I apologize for that. It’s true, though.

  12. Miss V says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I mean, this whole round two of their relationship seems super awkward and forced… like they have something to prove. If you have to force something like that, it’s probably not meant to be. True love, this is not….

  13. Tat says:
    December 27, 2017 at 10:55 am

    A pic with the brother but not with the bf? Well, she gets more validation and Scott got his names in the gossip sites. I don’t know why some have problem with the word “jew”. She already used f*ggot to talk about gays, so they are even now.

  14. Alex says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:18 am

    So now even the brother joined their PR carousel? Guess the attention seeking runs in the family. Pathetic. At least Kardashian are entertaining.

  15. Pj6 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Funny how she blamed patriarchy for gossip, yet she is here fuelling it like crazy.

