Jenny Slate spent Christmas with Chris Evans & his family in Boston, it seems

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans’ 2017 was particularly fraught. This time last year, they were still together, although the end was coming. By February, they were over and it was a mess. Jenny did a hyper-emotional tell-all interview with New York Magazine where she described in intimate detail how she left her husband and started up with Chris and how her heart was broken and all of that. They managed to get through some awkward breakup moments for several months, then they got back together. They’ve been back together for months now, and she really, really wants people to know that. Now they’re “back together” to the point where she spent Christmas with his family?
Jenny Slate spent Christmas with Chris Evans’ family. The Captain America actor’s brother, Scott Evans, shared a photo with Jenny on Instagram Monday. “Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate,” he captioned the pic.
Jenny and Chris had been dating for nine months when they called it quits in Feb. 2017. One source told E! News at the time that the split was “amicable and recent.” While another insider told us, “It wasn’t dramatic or anything like that.” But despite their split earlier this year, the duo has been sparking reconciliation rumors for months now on social media.
To be fair, both Jenny and Chris are from Boston and I’d be willing to bet they spent the holidays with their separate families, then they met up because their families probably don’t live all that far from each other. It’s probably not like “OMG Jenny Slate is so official that she spent the entire holiday with the Evans family!” But even if she did, it wouldn’t surprise me. Did anyone else feel uncomfortable with the Instagram though?? Hm.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.
Dang, maybe she should be with Scott Evans instead? He seems more into her than Chris 🤔
It’ll be done before next Christmas.
The shade…. 😂
I just can’t help but cringe for her. I’ve totally been the “Jenny Slate” of a relationship before, and once you finally see ‘it,’ it’s so embarrassing.
Except, she is not Scott’s type. Scott is open and proud.
Oh, too bad. All the good ones are gay.
I give it till just before Valentines before Chris makes a fool of her again. Sorry that’s his MO.
+1 I feel for her, she seems so into him.
ITA. I hope she does not do another disaster interview when they break up again.
Technically speaking, they broke up right after NYE last time, so I give it a week lol
Yeeaaah, he tends to do the whole “break-up make-up” cycle with women. Minka Kelly anyone?
He seems like the kind of person who makes a great friend but a terrible boyfriend.
That caption is a little odd. It’s one of those things that’s clearly an inside joke between close friends, but doesn’t play well in public.
Also, does he have an allergic reaction to staying broken up the first time around? Lol. He truly can’t help but to go back EVERY TIME.
Erm…saying “my favorite Jew” is just like saying my favorite gay or favorite black. Which implies you have only one. Super awkward and please stop doing this *white people.
Wouldn’t it be more like saying spending, I don’t know, Bajram with my favourite Catholic or something?
I can’t speak for Jenny or Jewish people as I am not one, but IMO it’s a good think to openly talk about/make lighthearted jokes about being Jewish. I’m having a hard time finding the words for what I want to express, so I hope this doesn’t come off badly. What I’m essentially trying to say, though, is that there’s still a stigma around being Jewish, so the good-natured jokes help to normalize it a bit.
Last week I attended an interfaith winter solstice meditation, and as part of the ceremony one of the Jewish folks in attendance lit a menorah and said blessings. Before she started, she explained that Hanukkah is the one time of year where they can be “out and proud” so to speak, where as for the rest of the year they don’t exactly put the menorah in the window (especially in this climate). She jokingly said it was because “some things have happened in the past.” So that’s what formed this opinion, that it’s a good thing to make being Jewish something fun and normal that one makes jokes about.
Jenny is really beautiful.
Agreed, I’m Jewish by lineage. I found it funny.
So we’re not gonna talk about the way Chris Evans use of his social media has shown that he really, really wants everyone to know that he’s back with Jenny Slate? OK…
Yes, to be fair they’re both embarrassing about this. BUT she was the one who kept talking about this relationship through interviews. She was the one who made that weird high school crush comparison. They both need to keep it off social media though.
His twitter for the past month has been mostly about net neutrality, bullies, the Obamas celebrating Christmas, the tax scam, the Alabama election, and CA fires.
And before that he posted videos with her speaking in the background. Don’t be obtuse.
I think you’re forgetting the embarassing high-school-level twitter exchange that the gossip media called ‘flirting’ and him posting 3 videos of his dog with her laughing in the background. Of course, it’s nothing compared to her level of trolling – the famous turtleneck tweet as well as multiple others alluding to her whereabouts etc. but hey, they’re ‘the same animal’, he just had a better PR training and seems a bit more subtle about it.
The person above me posted that he needed to keep it off social media. I pointed out that for the past month he has been doing so . No, I’m not obtuse.
I think David Alan Grier’s deft response to Dodger’s eleventeenth video shut Evans up & down on personal posts for now…😄
I felt uncomfortable with the wording of the caption… it was just a little bit odd… like one of my elderly racist relatives who would complain her granddaughter was dating “a black.”
It’s a total inside joke that isn’t playing well outside, as someone above pointed out. I’m a Jewish woman and I “get it” in the context of their Christmas celebration but man, have fun with the joke and keep it inside your four walls.
ETA- ignore previous comment
I really like Jenny Slate, but I hate baseboard heating. The photo clearly shows the register for hvac ductwork, so why not just get central heat?
I’m sorry but throwing shade at baseboard heat is the funniest/not funniest thing I’ve read all morning. (As I stare at my own baseboard heaters which are keeping me toasty warm)
Maybe they are using central heat but didn’t remove the baseboards yet? I like seeing the occasional Evans family household picture because everything feels real.
I grew up first with steam radiators (bliss; perfect drying racks for hats and mittens; but take up space and be careful not to touch) and then electric baseboards (cold; difficult for furniture).
THat could be a register for an old coal or oil furnace. Whether there’s a gas line on the block isn’t a guarantee.
Ha, funniest gossip comment ever. Finally, a way to judge without being personal.
Lol central heat is not all it’s cracked up to be… listening to my unit wheezing and sputtering to keep us at even 67 degrees and I’m hoping it makes through the winter.
Ugh. My central heat decided on this, THE COLDEST DAY (just 2° right now!) of the season so far, to not push past 63°! And my bro & his in-laws just landed in Florida, which makes me feel even colder. 😖
It’s chilly and windy in Florida. 40′s at night, 60′s during the day. Colder next week
@surely I think I love you
Poor Jenny. Why is she back together with the guy who broke her heart? He didn’t seem interested last time and probably isn’t this time either
Umm… so no picture with the proud boyfriend? Just his little brother instead? And yeah, the caption is awkward. Almost as if Scott couldn’t come up with anything positive to say about her…
In sarcastic NY/Boston terms … it’s not a negative. But it is an inside joke and they probably had more than that.
Still, what’s the point of using an inside joke on social media where it will 100% not translate. It would maybe read differently if she reposted the pic or commented somehow. With just his caption left like that and her completely ignoring it, it doesn’t come off as positive to me.
Or he’s perhaps he’s not the sharpest quill in the inkpot when it comes to quotes?
Does anyone else remember the days of Facebook and trying to find the perfect name for an album, and then the perfect captions?
I am an old, so my efforts are all absolutely ridiculous with 10 years of hindsight, but the struggle is real.
I just can’t like Chris for some reason even though he seems like a decent person and I enjoy is portrayal of Steve Rogers.
Scott Eastwood could be the third Evans brother. Which is a horrible thing to wish on anyone, so I apologize for that. It’s true, though.
I mean, this whole round two of their relationship seems super awkward and forced… like they have something to prove. If you have to force something like that, it’s probably not meant to be. True love, this is not….
A pic with the brother but not with the bf? Well, she gets more validation and Scott got his names in the gossip sites. I don’t know why some have problem with the word “jew”. She already used f*ggot to talk about gays, so they are even now.
So now even the brother joined their PR carousel? Guess the attention seeking runs in the family. Pathetic. At least Kardashian are entertaining.
Funny how she blamed patriarchy for gossip, yet she is here fuelling it like crazy.
