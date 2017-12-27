Jenny Slate spent Christmas with Chris Evans & his family in Boston, it seems

Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate A post shared by Scott Evans (@scottevansgram) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans’ 2017 was particularly fraught. This time last year, they were still together, although the end was coming. By February, they were over and it was a mess. Jenny did a hyper-emotional tell-all interview with New York Magazine where she described in intimate detail how she left her husband and started up with Chris and how her heart was broken and all of that. They managed to get through some awkward breakup moments for several months, then they got back together. They’ve been back together for months now, and she really, really wants people to know that. Now they’re “back together” to the point where she spent Christmas with his family?

Jenny Slate spent Christmas with Chris Evans’ family. The Captain America actor’s brother, Scott Evans, shared a photo with Jenny on Instagram Monday. “Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate,” he captioned the pic. Jenny and Chris had been dating for nine months when they called it quits in Feb. 2017. One source told E! News at the time that the split was “amicable and recent.” While another insider told us, “It wasn’t dramatic or anything like that.” But despite their split earlier this year, the duo has been sparking reconciliation rumors for months now on social media.

To be fair, both Jenny and Chris are from Boston and I’d be willing to bet they spent the holidays with their separate families, then they met up because their families probably don’t live all that far from each other. It’s probably not like “OMG Jenny Slate is so official that she spent the entire holiday with the Evans family!” But even if she did, it wouldn’t surprise me. Did anyone else feel uncomfortable with the Instagram though?? Hm.

