If Tom Hiddleston attends the Golden Globes, he’ll be wearing all-black

2017 was a pretty quiet year for Tom Hiddleston. He was aggressively awful in the first three months of the year, then he settled down and went nearly dark. He barely promoted Thor: Ragnarok and he hasn’t been on social media in months. We barely even get paparazzi photos these days. Beyond that GQ interview – where he dumped out his purse about Taylor Swift – the worst part of Hiddleston’s year was his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. God, do you remember that?? It was so awful. I’m cringing just at the memory of it. So here’s the question: will Tom return to the 2018 Golden Globes as a presenter? I say no, of course he won’t – he isn’t promoting anything and he’s done such a good job of being more low-key in the latter half of 2017. But other people think he will be a presenter. And if he does come out to present, his stylist is going to dress him in all-black, because apparently that’s the thing.
The women protesting Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment at the Golden Globes won’t have to stand alone. Actor Dwayne Johnson and celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinanti confirmed that at least some of the gents attending the big event will also be donning black in solidarity with their female colleagues.
“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbinanti wrote in a post to Instagram. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…”
Urbinanti styles such actors as Tom Hiddleston (Kong: Skull Island, Thor: Ragnarok), this year’s best supporting actor nominee Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), and Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Fate of the Furious). The Rock commented on Urbinanti’s post to confirm that “yes we will” be among the all-black-wearing attendees.
The Rock will be wearing all-black. So will Garrett Hedlund and Armie Hammer, because they both have important films during the awards season. But Hiddleston? I still say no, he won’t come out. That would be my recommendation for him too – stay away from the Globes this year. Maybe hold out for an invitation to present at the Oscars.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I like Tom and apart from the small mistake called Tay Tay, he seems like a nice, down to earth decent man.
Very good actor who has managed to make Loki look darkly sexy. I support Loki over Thor because of Tom😉
Yeah I agree, that’s why the whole involvement seemed so odd and unbelievable to me at the time.
Taylor Swift is like poison Ivy to an actor’s career or reputation. Tom’s career took a nosedive because of Swift. Those are questions more than statements. I find it hard to believe a woman has such dark powers.
His career has not changed course at all.
His career has changed. When was the last time he was cast in a new project in the last two+ years? A three week play directed by his mentor and a few days of voice work does not count. Marvel is not taking up that much time because his colleagues have been doing other movies during breaks and he is not even a lead.
@Willow, believe what you want. I’ve been watching people predict his career demise on this site for the past 4 years and yet, he keeps popping up in things.
To be sure, he has handled the aftermath of their relationship with so much more grace and class than she has.
I will admit that I didn’t know much about Tom Hiddleston before Taylor Swift started dating him. A few days ago, my kids and I were watching Kong (horrid film) and I had an entirely different view of him.
Why on earth did this handsome man deign to put on an I Heart TS tshirt? He could have been James Bond in the future. I could actually picture him as Bond. Not now. Not after dating her and wearing that shirt.
Why????
Assuming his relationship with TS was real…which it was so bizarre who knows. My uninformed opinion is that he went so over the top with Taylor as some sort of reaction to having to be undercover with Elizabeth Olsen (he was rumored to be dating her for awhile but they seemed very secretive) and/or misguided belief he could use the publicity to secure the bond role.
I have a lot of criticisms about him and Taylor’s “relationship”, but I find the most petty thing people hold against him is the I Heart TS t-shirt. It’s only female gossip/sm culture that goes there. Which falls exactly inline with how petty and even toxic female gossip has become.
A few shots of him in the water with it on. No other shots of him wearing it throughout the day or around town. It wasn’t his shirt anyway- too small. There were several other I Heart TS shirts at the party too so TS obviously had them made as some sort of self parody joke. It was insignificant, silly laugh that got photographed and put online. Why do people act like he did such a terrible crime? Why do people choose to make something out of nothing? Something that had no significance, no real meaning, just something that amounted to a carefree joke?
Squiggsbig, he was not up for the Bond role. It was not available and he himself said the role was not available when those stupid Daily Mail/Sun rumors started during The Night Manager.
Squiggisbig
Nah, the Bond’s creators pick out only the unknown before actors for Bond.
But there was the rumor right before Taylor’s debacle that Olsen cheated Tom with some very famous man.
So you won’t take him serious anymore and won’t see his movies because he wore a silly t-shirt? You know how stupid it sound right? It amaze me how big stick some people has in their as*es. Is this only USA and GB specific? I’m form Europe and like 99% peple didn’t get what was wrong with t-shirt and GG speech. Most on gossip sides was like – “Ok so dude said something about poor people and rich HW people are angry now. What a bunch of idiots”. Seriously, you guys on gossip sides like CB,DM, DL etc. are a small group. 80% comments here and on other gossip sides are always from the same people. It isn’t a big picture. There is a world beside Daily Mail and CB
So apparently, as “expert” on gossip sides and Twitter said, Hiddleston career is over after HS. But after HS finished he:
- won a GG – so apparently people in industry didn’t get memo, that his career is over
- had two big blockbusters (1,3 bilion on BO) – I didn’t saw any petition to cut him from any of this movies or people saying that they won’t see KSI or TR because Hiddleston isin it. I saw rather people, who was saying how good he was as Loki and how hot in Kong;
- had small charity play of Hamlet – people was dying to see it. Media was demanding to air this play for a public. I saw on Twitter a lot of people who was doing anything to get tickets. They went on Hamlet, even if few months ago was saying tthat he is a bad actor and his career is over.
- he just won GQ mst stylish man of 2017 – he won with Harry S., Zain, Sawn M., Robert P. etc. Last year he lost in final with Federrer. But how it is possible – “expert” said that he lost his fans after HS. SO who was voting on him? Dude has a huge fanbase in Asia (expecialy China). He is so popular there. He just could made some mmovie there and earn sh*t of money. After KSI, TNM and TR he had a lot new fans. Now his fanbase isn’t only Marvel fans, like 2-3 years ago.
Sorry for this long post, but I really is funny. If it is so bad (according gossip sides), why it is so good for him?
“So you won’t take him serious anymore and won’t see his movies because he wore a silly t-shirt? You know how stupid it sound right?”
Thank you @not a real think.
IKR. I really wonder if people really listen to how petty and mean-girl they sound when they say these things over something so trivial. Online gossip culture is all about who can dis better and make it stick. Then everyone can feel “included” piling on. Sad.
Is that really much of a statement considering 99% of men where black to these things anyway?
It’s like protesting climate change by wearing sunglasses on a sunny day.
Exactly. Gee thanks for doing the bare minimum guys as always! Here’s a standing ovation. 🙄 Whatever.
I think what’s different is their shirts will be black too. Not just the suits.
Big Whoop. They should pick a color that men don’t normally wear, like peach or magenta, and all wear that if they want to show some effort in solidarity.
Alright then we can put sexual harassment behind us, everything is sorted out. Good!
Also the guy that wears black shoes with black socks must be made King of Feminism.
Or they could just stop harassing and assaulting women, hold their peers accountable for harassing and assaulting women, and/ or consistently stand up for and believe women who have been harassed or assaulted. That would work.
troof ,nuffin will change even if all OSCAR NOMINEES wear all-black ,your comment is quite COMMONSENSICAL
Agreed. But then I don’t think it’s much of a protest for the women, either, considering how many of them wear black to these things.
actually she is known for styling men in prints and colors other than black.
I’m expecting a black on black print of some sort. Custom made by Gucci.
This is nor just about him, but Hollywood so very rarely actually does something, but dear God, do they like to put on a show and pat themselves on the back for it.
So much style, so little substance.
Right on, , i do think that its all for show , they all know that is the latest trend ,so they all take advantage of the fact
Sorry, but wearing black is not going to bring about change. Change is what women are in desperate need of. Fashion doesn’t solve this issue. It might be a nice gesture to show solidarity, but it is an empty gesture.
This protest is really bothering me, because who is really losing here? The abusers, or the fashion houses, stylists, fans of the broadcast, entertainment outlets that rely on these few days of the year to make their numbers?? Ok, let’s punish the fashion. That’s the real criminal here!
Actually, this is why I think it’s good that they’re doing a fashion ‘Black’ out for the award shows. These shows are televised and a big deal in ALL the entertainment industry not just for the studios and actors. The problem of sexual harassment is throughout the entire industry from fashion to pr and media etc. Everyone needs to feel the burn. The viewers need to be reminded again and again but also the rest of the industry too. The commercial sponsors need to feel the pain of what happens when an entire industry covers up bad behavior and even criminal behavior. It’s only then that all sectors of the industry start to see that there are consequences at every level for covering up, looking the other way and allowing sexual harassment to exist and prosper.
I mean it’s still performative wokeness but at least some of the guys are taking a stand here. They should be willing to also field questions so we shall see
Right?
Waow, men will change the color of their shirts in solidarity with women!! Much grateful. Very indebted.
What I want to see is if there are any questions asked and if any celebs will answer them. Let’s see how far this will go
Most guy wear black just like lots of the dresses women usually wear to award shows are black, so wearing black to make a statement is really unnoticeable.
Tom always looks handsome in a suit or tux no matter what the color. Sexy in a suit. He seems like a sweet and polite gentleman and it’s too bad there aren’t many more like him.
Remember Kramer on Seinfeld walking in a march to benefit AIDS in Central Park and is attacked by activists for not wearing a ribbon. Hiddleston could wear a red feather in his cap, but what does it matter. Hollywood needs to get over themselves. Maybe have another award show for all of those who wore black. Like @Michelle above said, “it is an empty gesture.”
Every time I consider Hiddleston, I think of the game my friends and I play: NY lunch, five years in Paris flat, or baby in the Cotswolds.
He would be, to me, NY lunch.
Five years in Paris flat. Change “baby” to “puppy” and I’ll pack my wellies.
Paris Flat for me, but I might also go for baby in the Cotswolds just to see him with a kid because he really is great with them.
Early Man is being released in January and he and Maisie Williams have been doing the PR around it.
Im all for men using their power to wear black socks that they would have worn anyway to support women!
Jesus, how I wish we could let that GG speech go. He meant well, and those of us who are accustomed to his extra-ness didn’t interpret it as self-serving in any way. That’s just him. He’s passionate about his charity work.
I am quite certain if he hadn’t associated himself with a certain 🐍, those remarks never would have been misinterpreted to the degree they were.
This.
And he barely promoted Kong. That GQ interview was mostly the writer putting herself into the interview, which is something she does.
I don’t care if I am the only one, but I liked that GQ interview. It was honest and extra and heartbreaking, told in the words of a man who had begun to realize he had been complicit in his own manipation.
Hopefully he has now learned that infatuation with fame is NOT love.
And we learned the bolognese is really good.
@LP, I heart you (though not enough to wear a t-shirt that says so), but I wouldn’t say he barely promoted KSI. Off the top of my head there was the GQ cover, the Today Show, Live with Kelly, fan Q&A’s in NYC, Kimmel (twice), more junket interviews than I can count, and Kong-sized, full-blown red carpet premieres in London, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Beijing.
Wow. All black from the men AND women.
What.
A.
Statement.
Lol our nightmares are over! Thanks Hollywood!
Ugh. This whole dressing in black thing is dumb AF anyway. Activism without action is merely performance.
Why would he get an invitation to present at the Oscars? That makes zero sense.
Why wouldn’t he?? If the Rock can get one then so can Tom Hiddleston.
Call me when Hiddleston becomes one of the most famous and biggest box office stars in the world and recognizable to the general public as more than Loki. Is he a former nominee or in a nominated film? Can’t believe the question. Stans…
@willow, is there any superstar left in HW though. Cause, from what I am seeing name doesn’t bring money, franchise does. Is rock a bigger star than Tom? Hell no. And is known as Loki is bad? *sees marvel record* Don’t think so. I know iron man, hulk, Thor and still don’t know Iron Man, hulk’s name. People care about the characters, they’re remembered for longer times than “once upon a actor played that was supposed to be something”.Loki, Thor, Cap are easily remembered and it brings more fans and money and fame.
@willow, Agree it wouldn’t make sense for Tom to get an invitation to present at the Oscars. And although The Rock is a big box office star world wide, he also is somewhat out of place at the Oscars without being connected to an Oscar project – although less out of place than TH, true. They’ll put The Rock in the show for the ratings because of his commercial success, because US mainstream needs to be spoon fed anything that’s not 100% sugary commercial-coated. Same reason they put Taylor Swift in the ads leading up to the Oscars or Emmys last year.
You asked twice & I answered below. But, short version: Oscars on ABC. Disney owns ABC. Disney owns MCU. Disney uses Oscars to promote MCU films. He is in a MCU film due for release in May. So, not far-fetched but he probably won’t be asked.
Why would he get an invitation to present at the Oscars? That makes zero sense.
He’s an Academy member. Oscars are on ABC. ABC is owned by Disney. Disney produces Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU has a huge film to promote called Avengers: Infinity Wars. He is in Avengers: Infinity Wars. ABC usually has some of the Marvel crowd present at the Oscars, although it is usually one of the Chrises. So, no, it isn’t far-fetched that they would have him present but I doubt he will. Also, we had years of Jessica Biel & Jessica Alba presenting and that never made sense.
Yes, and Biel and Alba got heckled into the ground for it by the press and Twitter, who wondered why someone with no box office clout or prestige awards were presenting at the Oscars. Same thing happened to Sophia Vegara.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like @Light Purple said, ABC, Disney, and Marvel are all connected
He won GQ this year beating Harry Styles and Zain’s army. So I think his reputation is fine among women and men simply don’t care about gossip. They were too busy figuring out why Loki looked so handsome and young in every film while Thor looked like creepy truck driver in Ragnarok (yes, the NY scene).
Yeah I saw that too. I didn’t even know about it until after he had won it.
Since the terrible acceptance speech, I fear he’s already being seen as a male version of Sally Fields.
After so many lapses into indignity, it was nice to get the sense that Hiddles understood the need to retrench and rethink. I think he did exactly the right thing this year, and comes out of it with a good deal more dignity than I expected. I hope he goes for good roles from now on, and maybe some soul-searching pointed him away from “major movie star leading man” and toward “interesting and gifted actor”. It’s not as if he’ll starve if he doesn’t turn into Brad Pitt. I like him better this way. Hope it marks a turning point in how he sees life and career.
For crying out loud can we give that ****** t-shirt a rest, it was abrief piece of ill-thought out fun, it wasn’t a crime.
Regarding wearing black, it is Tom’s US stylist who has said this, not Tom and to be honest I doubt very much if he will be at the GGs this year, there is no reason why he should be is there?
I think that in today’s political and socially misogynistic climate being known as a nice guy, even with the occasional misstep, might be Hiddleston’s greatest asset…..
