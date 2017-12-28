If Tom Hiddleston attends the Golden Globes, he’ll be wearing all-black

2017 was a pretty quiet year for Tom Hiddleston. He was aggressively awful in the first three months of the year, then he settled down and went nearly dark. He barely promoted Thor: Ragnarok and he hasn’t been on social media in months. We barely even get paparazzi photos these days. Beyond that GQ interview – where he dumped out his purse about Taylor Swift – the worst part of Hiddleston’s year was his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. God, do you remember that?? It was so awful. I’m cringing just at the memory of it. So here’s the question: will Tom return to the 2018 Golden Globes as a presenter? I say no, of course he won’t – he isn’t promoting anything and he’s done such a good job of being more low-key in the latter half of 2017. But other people think he will be a presenter. And if he does come out to present, his stylist is going to dress him in all-black, because apparently that’s the thing.

The women protesting Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment at the Golden Globes won’t have to stand alone. Actor Dwayne Johnson and celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinanti confirmed that at least some of the gents attending the big event will also be donning black in solidarity with their female colleagues. “Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbinanti wrote in a post to Instagram. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…” Urbinanti styles such actors as Tom Hiddleston (Kong: Skull Island, Thor: Ragnarok), this year’s best supporting actor nominee Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), and Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Fate of the Furious). The Rock commented on Urbinanti’s post to confirm that “yes we will” be among the all-black-wearing attendees.

The Rock will be wearing all-black. So will Garrett Hedlund and Armie Hammer, because they both have important films during the awards season. But Hiddleston? I still say no, he won’t come out. That would be my recommendation for him too – stay away from the Globes this year. Maybe hold out for an invitation to present at the Oscars.