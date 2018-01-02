Ivanka Trump wears her own label 68% of the time, and sales are still down

2017 was the year where Ivanka Trump became absolutely abhorrent. At this time last year, many of us hoped that Ivanka could possibly be a moderating influence on her terrible father. It quickly became apparent that the a–hole apple didn’t fall far from the a–hole tree – Ivanka isn’t just complicit in her father’s awfulness, she’s actively a part of it. I hope she gets indicted in 2018. Until then, we just have to comfort ourselves with the knowledge that: A) her shoes suck, B) her White House privileges are slowly eroding, C) her precious husband is truly being targeted by Robert Mueller and D) her stupid clothes are not selling.
Ivanka Trump has stepped away from her namesake label, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped wearing her brand’s pumps, shoes, dresses, bags, and jewelry. In fact, a Wall Street Journal investigation tracked one hundred of her outfits and found that she wore her own brand to official appearances 68% of the time.
Trump, like her father, put her company in a family run trust, but she still gets some financial information about the brand and a multimillion dollar salary according to the Journal. Still, the product placement may not be having much of an effect. Despite all the photo opportunities, sales at the company are reportedly down, and she was dropped from Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus earlier this year. Ethically, of course, she’s in uncharted territory.
“Ivanka Trump is testing the boundaries on federal rules that bar government employees from using their position to promote brands that personally enrich them,” Guian McKee, an associate professor in presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center told the Journal.
But in a statement to the Journal, Trump insisted that she was not trying to profit from her time in Washington: “If what motivated me was to grow my businesses and make money, I would have stayed in New York and done just that.”
I’ve thought for some time now that Ivanka’s stupid international outreach is some kind of multifaceted scam – on one level, it’s a scam to gather money from shady donors for a questionably defined “women’s initiative” whatever. On another level, Ivanka is traveling the world – on taxpayer money – for an international fashion show to promote her clothing and accessory lines. Ivanka’s clothing sells in Asia – therefore, she’s been traveling to Asia. It’s all pretty tacky and illegal.
Also: Ivanka and Jared went on vacation to a place where the boats have Confederate flags.
To any kid, this fish is a trophy! 🐟 🎣 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wSpMZ0aFkQ
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 26, 2017
I saw one of her sweaters on the clearance rack at Marshalls and it was like taking a sip of a yummy chai latte on a cold day.
Ha, love it. She is truly abhorrent.
I feel like her garbage-y dresses have been in the bargain bin since even before her father was elected. Gold zippers on everything is just a tacky look.
Her stuff has Trump stank on it. She can put a little money in her commissary account by sewing gold detail on prison jumpsuits.
I have not liked one thing that idiot has worn.
I don’t think the clothes is the problem. At least not for me. But the name…
I don’t like to buy celebrites anything. But with her name, that gets an extra dimension.
I actually liked many of her dresses at Marshall’s but put them right back when I saw her name.
I too had a moment at Marshall’s…until I read the label and my decision was easy, back to the clearance rack for you my little princess nagini sweater dress.
Her booties were cute. Generic, but cute.
I’d never buy her products though. And I’m waiting for the day her company rebrands so I can not buy those products as well.
Me, too! I saw a couple I liked – in my size (RARE!) at Winners and the second I saw them, I got excited…dresses, in my size (2X, or 20W). The second second, as I saw whose line they were…..nope, nope, nope! Won’t support her, not even for a cute dress on sale, within my budget (so under $50.00 Cdn).
There was a pair of gym leggings that I saw at the store and picked up on a couple different occasions (because they were cute and I couldn’t remember why I hadn’t gotten them the first time) and every time I saw her name on the tag, I put them right back.
Diehard trumpkins tend to be either so filthy rich they use Chanel toilet paper (and therefore won’t deign to look at an Ivanka design) or they cannot afford her clothes – even on clearance racks at TJ Maxx. It’s overwhelmingly the latter, I think. Those middle-of-the-road trump voters who bought up her perfume last year I think are quieting down and having some regrets.
ETA: Hoda Kotb was named the other Today Show co-anchor! Don’t know where to put this or why I’m so excited (I don’t like the Today Show because of how they handled Anne Curry).
Regret and antihistamine.
Is that really what she called her perfume?
Jo ftw.
Fear and prison lye soap.
Magnoliarose
Put that in caps and you’ve got a Tarantino film :/
If she had any sense at all, she would’ve stayed out of the whole political thing, then sat back and collected all the companies when her father and brothers are taken down. But no one ever accused that family of having any sense.
I do love that all of their companies have taken a big hit. I’m sure all the illegal catch is still flowing, but this also has to be a ding to ego.
She’d already been involved heavily in money laundering in Azerbaijan. Ain’t no way Nazi Barbie was in a position to sit back and collect were she bright enough to see the writing on the wall.
Yes, she was the point person for lots of overseas deals.
Also the Panama Trump Hotel. Check out the November Reuters article “Ivanka and the Fugitive from Panama.”
Poison Ivy is cheek implant deep in this mess. Even more than her dumb brothers.
Princess Nagini’s women’s entrepreneur fund is a scam. It’s pay or play to polish her image. If a country wants daddy to talk to them, pay $50 million to Ivanka’s fund & give her license rights in your country. She doesn’t have control over the $$ given to the World Bank but it isn’t going directly to women entrepreneurs either.
In addition to the Confederate flag pictures, she got ripped for tweeting about wanting to stand with Iranian protesters who can’t come here because of Daddy’s travel ban.
I never had any belief she would be a moderating influence. Just like I never bought into the idea that anyone would reign the idiot in. I can’t afford to buy into those fantasies.
Anyways I’m ready for precious Jared to get Muellered
@ Nicole, I really want using Mueller as a verb to become a thing in 2018.
I started using it when he began to drop indictments. Also mueller mondays. Should be a holiday every time a big indictment comes down
@Nicole, it’s genius and I am stealing it. I promise to give you credit though. Lol.
haha take it away
I never did either. She fully supports everything he says and does. She is proof that you can polish a turd. And she exploits her own kids to distract from daddy’s wrong doing.
Not really knowing much about her, I thought/hoped she might. But I also naively thought that some Republican congressmen — even just one — would have the American people’s backs and stand up against him.
I stopped believing they had any moral compass when they blocked everything obama did on principle. That showed exactly who they were.
Nicole, I hear you. But foolishly I thought Trump was a bridge too far, even for them. Ha.
Yeah, I naively thought that neo-Nazis shouting “Jews will not replace us” might be the tipping point for them but no. They are full-on garbage humans.
I never thought she would control him or be effective at anything. I cringed the moment I saw her because I knew she was a phony, but I didn’t realize she was as awful. Partially it was because I saw her as a victim due to the sick nature of 45′s obsession with her and the depraved things he “confided” to people, but it is obviously much more complex than I ever realized.
Crooked J just had a reputation for being a spoiled arrogant but not intellectually impressive New Jersey slum lord all Ivy League WASP washed to try to fit in New York social circles.
My grandmother calls him that creature.
I’ll say Which one? (there are others)
The one who brings shame on his family. (spoken in German sometimes which means she REALLY isn’t so fond of the person)
AHHH Yes THAT creature.
She won’t say 45′s name. He gets a dismissive wave of the hand. “He” (wave of hand)
She has always been shown as being just like her father but in a pretty package. She thinks like him and is trusted by him. Her brothers choose their Mom’s side in the divorce and she her Dad. Despite all of this many women as well as the press fell for her act and defended her as harmless because she had a uterus and good plastic surgery.
It wasn’t until the SNL video that people started to use their critical thinking to assess her.
Not a pretty package. Not at all. Look at those photos.
Just saying.
I strongly disagree with you—she does NOT have good plastic surgery! That nose and those implants are both so obvious, and neither is flattering.
Her nose is out of proportion for her face. She has chipmunk cheeks. Her implants are way too large for her frame, but daddy likes that.
She looks like Princess Bala from Antz. http://dreamworks.wikia.com/wiki/Bala
Her plastic surgery was so obvious no one could stop talking about it and it has to be dozens and dozens of them.
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/78/590x/secondary/ivanka-798950.jpg
http://www.realclearlife.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/ivanka-trump-4-1023.jpg
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/130/590x/secondary/Ivanka-Trump-plastic-surgery-side-view-810568.jpg
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&ved=0ahUKEwiPwvXJ27nYAhUQct8KHZIDDp0QjBwIBA&url=https%3A%2F%2Fusercontent2.hubstatic.com%2F7649193.jpg&psig=AOvVaw0a9d3UxP8gzEd9xL38taDI&ust=1514997226914142
http://starsdays.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/latest-ivanka-trump-after-plastic-surgery-5.jpg
There was a pretty big display of her crap in Lord & Taylor before Xmas and also on Zappos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Ivanka Trump is testing the boundaries on federal rules that bar government employees from using their position to promote brands that personally enrich them.”
The mildness of this statement enrages me. It could also apply to her father and brothers and it is indeed criminal. “Testing the boundaries,” my ass. As if they care about boundaries.
Yes, this has been an exercise in white privilege. I’m white, I’ll say it. Michelle Obama wouldn’t have been able to do that. Or Barack. Golfing at his own golf club at taxpayers expense. Makes me sick how much the trumps have gotten away with doing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michele wasn’t able to wear sleeveless dresses and Barack couldn’t wear a tan suit, but this whole family cam commit treason and the GOP defends them.
Of course the GOP is as guilty as all get out, so their defense makes sense from that point of view.
Yes, the tepid ethics statements meant to call her out constantly irritate me.
Grifter Ivanka, Jared, her father and brothers are bottom feeders who see this moment in the WH as a prime opportunity for exploiting every monetary advantage. And there are plenty of corrupt world leaders who are smarter than the drumps and who will play to their vanity.
And Grifter B’s tweeting about Iranians who can’t flee violence because of her father’s immigration ban–part of her exit strategy hoping she will be forgiven and profit even more. She’s rotten to the core, just like baby fists, just like Jared.
Yeah, she’s tested the boundaries and found that if Congress has no mind to enforce them, they just don’t matter! Same with good old Dad. It’s very clear to everyone that they are flagrantly breaking conflict of interest rules, but Republican just plain don’t care. IOKIYAR
To my chagrin, I actually like a fair amount of the clothes in her line, though I would never buy them of course. I wish whoever actually designs them (like hell it’s her. That family will put its name on anything) would break away from Nagini and start their own line.
If you like anything in her line don’t feel bad because she stole them from designer’s who’ve actually earned your admiration.
If it’s any consolation she is not the designer for any of her clothes. She hires a team or buys designs. It’s how 90% of celebrity fashion lines opporate. This includes shoes and accessories. The team is supposed to follow her “vision”. Plus she would yay/nay designs. This is was she isn’t doing anymore. She’s only collecting the pay check.
I refuse to shop any place that sells any of that awful families stuff.
Complicit Ivanka is complicit. And she looks like a goose with her small head and long neck. Sorry. I’m not trying to pick on appearances because I’m no supermodel, but I hate this lady.
For someone whose entire sense of self is wrapped up in her tawdry store bought appearance, I’m okay with harassing her based on it.
I do the same to her idiot brothers.
She thinks she’s gorgeous, you can just see it in the way she hold herself. She has no idea that she looks so strange.
Can’t unsee the cobra neck. If anyone needs me I’ll be over here in the fetal position like a mongoose.
Honestly, the problem is that the clothing line is overpriced for what is. Yes, they’re well designed work clothing. Yes, they look nice. But you can find similar stuff at stores like Express or J Crew or White House, Black Market at or less than the price of her line. They just aren’t unique enough to stand out in the market competition it’s up against. It did well, but it was never going to be a breakout line.
Do you find them to be well-designed? The dresses I’ve seen are usually thick polyester and have a pear-like silhouette that flatters very few women. Idk…
Also, happy new year, Veronica 🙂
Oh really? They look nice online, but I’ve never seen them in person. I’d say that’s disappointing, but it’s not like I was going to buy them anyway, lol.
Just over a year ago, I was quickly sliding through sweaters at a discount chain and noticed a garment priced 50 dollars that looked more like an 18 dollar item. I looked at the brand tag out of mere curiosity. It was from plastic daughter’s line.
They are grifters, so there is no way that stuff doesn’t belong in a downmarket chain store as the label. She wouldn’t spend the precious dollars to have them well made or use nice materials and textiles.
She was never known for fashion so I have no idea why she thinks she should work in the schmatta business at all.
I would actually like to see this trick taken down and indicted even more than her brothers or her grifter husband because I’d really like to watch that family dynamic crumble worldwide as they all try to figure out how to stab each other without making it obvious that they are doing so. I’d also love to watch what happens when 45 figures out that his precious daughterwife learned his lessons all too well and sold him out to save herself.
Mostly I’d like to see her go down because she is as awful and evil as the rest of the family but in a way it is worse because she’s selling it under the mask of being the precious, baby voiced wife/mother/devoted daughter and all she’s offering is poison.
I can’t believe she’d be that astonishingly stupid to “forget” to crop that flag. No, she’s pandering to her dad’s core fan base, right? I don’t have words anymore. This family sickens me.
“It’s all pretty tacky and illegal.”
This is a perfect summary of 2017.
I remember trying on an Ivanka Trump wrap dress at Loehmann’s (RIP) once. The fabric was so cheap and thin, you could see every stitch of my underwear and it felt very plastic-like. I ain’t spending my money on that!
I do like a lot of her clothes, BUT, as someone mentioned, they are generic styles. Very few unique details. This is not high or even medium-end fashion.
I’m Canadian, so no, I wouldn’t buy anything with her name on it. Would I before she started her bullshit? She had come across as a working mom, one who was honest about how exhausting it was to actually take care of children. Yes, I would have bought a few pieces, if they were my style.
Any business person needs to be aware that personal reputation is going to affect your business. Nobody wants to buy from her because she is now viewed as horrible.
Also, I have never even seen her stuff in person, so I can’t say anything about the quality of the clothes. I’ve seen similar in many stores, and I make some of my own clothing…a lot can be said about actual quality, and I have no idea if hers has it.
In the top photo she looks upset that she had to wear her own ugly dress in order to get her deplorables to buy her line.
They all present themselves as wealthier than they are, beyond acceptable advert puff. Jared’s fam business is seriously in the red if you account for the $1.2 billion mortgage payment on 666 due in 2019. Bloomberg did an analysis of Kushner Co’s property ownership and some of the properties they “own” they’ Kushner Co has only 5% interest in. Tallied up their equity is about $400 million or something. Trump’s former book collaborator (think it was Tony Schwartz) also said he’s worth far less than he presents. Smoke and mirrors. Also, breaking into Asia/China is far harder than it ever was presented to be. Super competitive.
