Ivanka Trump wears her own label 68% of the time, and sales are still down

Ivanka Trump, daughter and consultant of the US President at the Woman 20 Dialogue summit for the empowerment of women in Berlin

2017 was the year where Ivanka Trump became absolutely abhorrent. At this time last year, many of us hoped that Ivanka could possibly be a moderating influence on her terrible father. It quickly became apparent that the a–hole apple didn’t fall far from the a–hole tree – Ivanka isn’t just complicit in her father’s awfulness, she’s actively a part of it. I hope she gets indicted in 2018. Until then, we just have to comfort ourselves with the knowledge that: A) her shoes suck, B) her White House privileges are slowly eroding, C) her precious husband is truly being targeted by Robert Mueller and D) her stupid clothes are not selling.

Ivanka Trump has stepped away from her namesake label, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped wearing her brand’s pumps, shoes, dresses, bags, and jewelry. In fact, a Wall Street Journal investigation tracked one hundred of her outfits and found that she wore her own brand to official appearances 68% of the time.

Trump, like her father, put her company in a family run trust, but she still gets some financial information about the brand and a multimillion dollar salary according to the Journal. Still, the product placement may not be having much of an effect. Despite all the photo opportunities, sales at the company are reportedly down, and she was dropped from Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus earlier this year. Ethically, of course, she’s in uncharted territory.

“Ivanka Trump is testing the boundaries on federal rules that bar government employees from using their position to promote brands that personally enrich them,” Guian McKee, an associate professor in presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center told the Journal.

But in a statement to the Journal, Trump insisted that she was not trying to profit from her time in Washington: “If what motivated me was to grow my businesses and make money, I would have stayed in New York and done just that.”

I’ve thought for some time now that Ivanka’s stupid international outreach is some kind of multifaceted scam – on one level, it’s a scam to gather money from shady donors for a questionably defined “women’s initiative” whatever. On another level, Ivanka is traveling the world – on taxpayer money – for an international fashion show to promote her clothing and accessory lines. Ivanka’s clothing sells in Asia – therefore, she’s been traveling to Asia. It’s all pretty tacky and illegal.

Also: Ivanka and Jared went on vacation to a place where the boats have Confederate flags.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, arrives for a private lunch with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations Heardquarters in New York Cit

65 Responses to “Ivanka Trump wears her own label 68% of the time, and sales are still down”

  1. Enough Already says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:04 am

    I saw one of her sweaters on the clearance rack at Marshalls and it was like taking a sip of a yummy chai latte on a cold day.

    Reply
  2. kNY says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Diehard trumpkins tend to be either so filthy rich they use Chanel toilet paper (and therefore won’t deign to look at an Ivanka design) or they cannot afford her clothes – even on clearance racks at TJ Maxx. It’s overwhelmingly the latter, I think. Those middle-of-the-road trump voters who bought up her perfume last year I think are quieting down and having some regrets.

    ETA: Hoda Kotb was named the other Today Show co-anchor! Don’t know where to put this or why I’m so excited (I don’t like the Today Show because of how they handled Anne Curry).

    Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:11 am

    If she had any sense at all, she would’ve stayed out of the whole political thing, then sat back and collected all the companies when her father and brothers are taken down. But no one ever accused that family of having any sense.

    I do love that all of their companies have taken a big hit. I’m sure all the illegal catch is still flowing, but this also has to be a ding to ego.

    Reply
  4. lightpurple says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Princess Nagini’s women’s entrepreneur fund is a scam. It’s pay or play to polish her image. If a country wants daddy to talk to them, pay $50 million to Ivanka’s fund & give her license rights in your country. She doesn’t have control over the $$ given to the World Bank but it isn’t going directly to women entrepreneurs either.

    In addition to the Confederate flag pictures, she got ripped for tweeting about wanting to stand with Iranian protesters who can’t come here because of Daddy’s travel ban.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I never had any belief she would be a moderating influence. Just like I never bought into the idea that anyone would reign the idiot in. I can’t afford to buy into those fantasies.
    Anyways I’m ready for precious Jared to get Muellered

    Reply
  6. Pedro45 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:15 am

    There was a pretty big display of her crap in Lord & Taylor before Xmas and also on Zappos. :(

    Reply
  7. Esmom says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:24 am

    “Ivanka Trump is testing the boundaries on federal rules that bar government employees from using their position to promote brands that personally enrich them.”

    The mildness of this statement enrages me. It could also apply to her father and brothers and it is indeed criminal. “Testing the boundaries,” my ass. As if they care about boundaries.

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      January 2, 2018 at 8:37 am

      Yes, this has been an exercise in white privilege. I’m white, I’ll say it. Michelle Obama wouldn’t have been able to do that. Or Barack. Golfing at his own golf club at taxpayers expense. Makes me sick how much the trumps have gotten away with doing

      Reply
      • Betsy says:
        January 2, 2018 at 8:56 am

        Michele wasn’t able to wear sleeveless dresses and Barack couldn’t wear a tan suit, but this whole family cam commit treason and the GOP defends them.

        Of course the GOP is as guilty as all get out, so their defense makes sense from that point of view.

    • Indiana Joanna says:
      January 2, 2018 at 8:43 am

      Yes, the tepid ethics statements meant to call her out constantly irritate me.

      Grifter Ivanka, Jared, her father and brothers are bottom feeders who see this moment in the WH as a prime opportunity for exploiting every monetary advantage. And there are plenty of corrupt world leaders who are smarter than the drumps and who will play to their vanity.

      And Grifter B’s tweeting about Iranians who can’t flee violence because of her father’s immigration ban–part of her exit strategy hoping she will be forgiven and profit even more. She’s rotten to the core, just like baby fists, just like Jared.

      Reply
    • Morgan says:
      January 2, 2018 at 2:36 pm

      Yeah, she’s tested the boundaries and found that if Congress has no mind to enforce them, they just don’t matter! Same with good old Dad. It’s very clear to everyone that they are flagrantly breaking conflict of interest rules, but Republican just plain don’t care. IOKIYAR

      Reply
  8. GreenTurtle says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:32 am

    To my chagrin, I actually like a fair amount of the clothes in her line, though I would never buy them of course. I wish whoever actually designs them (like hell it’s her. That family will put its name on anything) would break away from Nagini and start their own line.

    Reply
  9. Aerohead21 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Complicit Ivanka is complicit. And she looks like a goose with her small head and long neck. Sorry. I’m not trying to pick on appearances because I’m no supermodel, but I hate this lady.

    Reply
  10. Veronica says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Honestly, the problem is that the clothing line is overpriced for what is. Yes, they’re well designed work clothing. Yes, they look nice. But you can find similar stuff at stores like Express or J Crew or White House, Black Market at or less than the price of her line. They just aren’t unique enough to stand out in the market competition it’s up against. It did well, but it was never going to be a breakout line.

    Reply
  11. grabbyhands says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:54 am

    I would actually like to see this trick taken down and indicted even more than her brothers or her grifter husband because I’d really like to watch that family dynamic crumble worldwide as they all try to figure out how to stab each other without making it obvious that they are doing so. I’d also love to watch what happens when 45 figures out that his precious daughterwife learned his lessons all too well and sold him out to save herself.

    Mostly I’d like to see her go down because she is as awful and evil as the rest of the family but in a way it is worse because she’s selling it under the mask of being the precious, baby voiced wife/mother/devoted daughter and all she’s offering is poison.

    Reply
  12. Jen says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I can’t believe she’d be that astonishingly stupid to “forget” to crop that flag. No, she’s pandering to her dad’s core fan base, right? I don’t have words anymore. This family sickens me.

    Reply
  13. Shambles says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:41 am

    “It’s all pretty tacky and illegal.”

    This is a perfect summary of 2017.

    Reply
  14. AssViolator says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:48 am

    I remember trying on an Ivanka Trump wrap dress at Loehmann’s (RIP) once. The fabric was so cheap and thin, you could see every stitch of my underwear and it felt very plastic-like. I ain’t spending my money on that!

    Reply
  15. InsertNameHere says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    I do like a lot of her clothes, BUT, as someone mentioned, they are generic styles. Very few unique details. This is not high or even medium-end fashion.
    I’m Canadian, so no, I wouldn’t buy anything with her name on it. Would I before she started her bullshit? She had come across as a working mom, one who was honest about how exhausting it was to actually take care of children. Yes, I would have bought a few pieces, if they were my style.
    Any business person needs to be aware that personal reputation is going to affect your business. Nobody wants to buy from her because she is now viewed as horrible.
    Also, I have never even seen her stuff in person, so I can’t say anything about the quality of the clothes. I’ve seen similar in many stores, and I make some of my own clothing…a lot can be said about actual quality, and I have no idea if hers has it.

    Reply
  16. Cranberry says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    In the top photo she looks upset that she had to wear her own ugly dress in order to get her deplorables to buy her line.

    Reply
  17. Long Black says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    They all present themselves as wealthier than they are, beyond acceptable advert puff. Jared’s fam business is seriously in the red if you account for the $1.2 billion mortgage payment on 666 due in 2019. Bloomberg did an analysis of Kushner Co’s property ownership and some of the properties they “own” they’ Kushner Co has only 5% interest in. Tallied up their equity is about $400 million or something. Trump’s former book collaborator (think it was Tony Schwartz) also said he’s worth far less than he presents. Smoke and mirrors. Also, breaking into Asia/China is far harder than it ever was presented to be. Super competitive.

    Reply

