Ivanka Trump wears her own label 68% of the time, and sales are still down

2017 was the year where Ivanka Trump became absolutely abhorrent. At this time last year, many of us hoped that Ivanka could possibly be a moderating influence on her terrible father. It quickly became apparent that the a–hole apple didn’t fall far from the a–hole tree – Ivanka isn’t just complicit in her father’s awfulness, she’s actively a part of it. I hope she gets indicted in 2018. Until then, we just have to comfort ourselves with the knowledge that: A) her shoes suck, B) her White House privileges are slowly eroding, C) her precious husband is truly being targeted by Robert Mueller and D) her stupid clothes are not selling.

Ivanka Trump has stepped away from her namesake label, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped wearing her brand’s pumps, shoes, dresses, bags, and jewelry. In fact, a Wall Street Journal investigation tracked one hundred of her outfits and found that she wore her own brand to official appearances 68% of the time. Trump, like her father, put her company in a family run trust, but she still gets some financial information about the brand and a multimillion dollar salary according to the Journal. Still, the product placement may not be having much of an effect. Despite all the photo opportunities, sales at the company are reportedly down, and she was dropped from Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus earlier this year. Ethically, of course, she’s in uncharted territory. “Ivanka Trump is testing the boundaries on federal rules that bar government employees from using their position to promote brands that personally enrich them,” Guian McKee, an associate professor in presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center told the Journal. But in a statement to the Journal, Trump insisted that she was not trying to profit from her time in Washington: “If what motivated me was to grow my businesses and make money, I would have stayed in New York and done just that.”

I’ve thought for some time now that Ivanka’s stupid international outreach is some kind of multifaceted scam – on one level, it’s a scam to gather money from shady donors for a questionably defined “women’s initiative” whatever. On another level, Ivanka is traveling the world – on taxpayer money – for an international fashion show to promote her clothing and accessory lines. Ivanka’s clothing sells in Asia – therefore, she’s been traveling to Asia. It’s all pretty tacky and illegal.

