Psychic predicts: Prince Harry & Meghan won’t even make it five years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greet fans while visiting Nottingham

I actually love reading “psychic predictions” for the year ahead. It’s not that I believe psychic predictions, it’s just that they are truly fun, silly escapism. Arguing about what some psychic says will happen in the coming year is like arguing about whether it will rain next month. What’s the point? The point is joy, the point is that we all interpret things differently and have different intuitions about how celebrities and royals will end up. Did any of us predict the Harvey Weinstein and Sex Predatorgate 2017 scandal? No – I don’t think any of us saw that coming, or the way it unfolded. Anyway, an Aussie psychic has some predictions about royalty and more for 2018:

An Australian psychic has predicted how 2018 will unfold for the royal family, and the news isn’t promising for one particular couple. Kerrie Erwin appeared on Sunrise on Sunday to reveal whether Prince Harry, 33, and his fiancée Meghan Markle, 36, would last and also claimed to know the gender of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. And while it’s happy news for one couple, Kerrie claims the other, is headed for a split months ahead of their highly anticipated wedding.

When asked how Meghan and Harry will fare once they settle into royal life together, Kerrie claimed there would be a struggle.

‘I do get [feelings of] a pregnancy for her next year. But actually I don’t think it’s going to last,’ she said. ‘I’d probably give it five years. I feel there is a lot of personal things going on between them because they’re two very strong individuals. Which is a sad thing. I wish them all the best. But it doesn’t look good.’

While that’s likely not the joyful news they were looking to ring in the new year with, Kate and William are sitting pretty with a solid prediction about the gender of their child.

‘I feel it’s a girl. I feel really happy for them because I’ve always loved Diana, she’s absolutely gorgeous,’ Kerrie said. ‘I feel like they’re a very good couple. They’re soulmates.’

Kerrie also predicted Germany would win the World Cup, suggesting it would be a ‘close’ call but the voice inside her head was insisting it would be the Western European country.

In terms of celebrity splits, she said Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are heading back up the aisle, suggesting their solo careers would be the root cause of some eventual heartache. There were also warning signs for Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, who share a two-year-old son, Silas, together. ‘I feel there are a few problems there as well. I don’t get good feelings for them at all.’

[From The Daily Mail]

In the same breath that she insists William and Kate are soulmates, she’s claiming that Harry and Meghan will struggle? WTF? I don’t think Will and Kate will ever divorce either, or should I say… I don’t think Kate would ever be keen to get a divorce. Kate is there, through thick and thin, but it doesn’t have much to do with William being her “soulmate.” They care about each other, they even love each other. But soulmates? Eh. Harry and Meghan are PASSIONATE. They are hot for each other. There’s an intensity between them, and I think the danger there is… what’s left when the passionate love affair gives way to the day-to-day marriage? But still, Harry and Meghan aren’t kids. I have a lot of hope that they’re in it for the long haul.

As for the others… I think Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel could divorce at some point too.

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle arriving at Kensington Palace to announce their engagement

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle arriving at Kensington Palace to announce their engagement

  1. Talie says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:43 am

    The Biel and Timberlake prediction is very believable….she just reinvigorated her career, so it’s possible.

    Reply
  2. Enough Already says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Phil is still a racist.
    Too soon?

    Reply
  3. darkladi says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:43 am

    😒 ugh. Here we go.

    Reply
  4. Elizabeth says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Another psychic predicted the wedding would be postponed by a major death in the family and they would break up in the interim and not even get married. They can’t both be right, but they can both be wrong.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Agree with your assessment. I would be more worried if they were in their 20s because when passion wanes people quicker to give up. However when you’re older you know that passion is not everything. Hopefully they keep sight of that always.
    Unfortunately I feel bad that Meghan will have a harder time. She has a higher pedestal and will always have more BS to deal with. Racism on a global scale is not something I wish on my worst enemy.

    Reply
  6. A Croatian says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Oh, c’mon, Meghan and Harry have been together for less than two years, of course they are hot for each other.

    Reply
  7. Liberty says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:52 am

    She loved Diana so is happy for William & Kate, but predicts grim things for Diana’s other son without saying something like she’s always loved Diana so is sorry to say that for Harry etc etc.

    Now on Channel One, more from the Galloping Biased Psychic.

    Reply
  8. QueenB says:
    January 2, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Obviously. Saying they will be together forever wouldnt have gotten her into the headlines. Also nice touch the pregnancy in the near future, she is 36, they wont wait 10 years.

    Also predicting Germany winning the World Cup…who saw that coming? They only reached the top four 12 times out of the last 16 World Cups.

    Reply
  9. Purplehazeforever says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Just because people are older doesn’t mean they are wiser lol. Will & Kate love each other…they’re personalities are different from Harry & Meghan. I hate when people compare them…even when it’s indirectly. Harry & Meghan are very passionate about each other right now but that will give way to the day to day stuff that wears you down. The flame almost always burns out and hopefully something emerges in it’s place. Harry is more charming than William but I still find him boorish. Hopefully they have enough in common to make a relationship work.

    Reply
    • A Croatian says:
      January 2, 2018 at 8:13 am

      Thank you, my thoughts exactly.
      W&K vs. H&M are apples vs. oranges.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      January 2, 2018 at 8:26 am

      Yeah, I’m not sure why people are suddenly assuming 30 somethings are just automatically wiser. Lots of people have settled down more by then, but they’re not necessarily wiser, or more well suited to each other. They’re still plenty young in the scheme of things, and there are people in their 50s and later bouncing in and out of love.

      I don’t know, honestly. I’m not saying they’re doomed – but I also don’t see this as some perfect romance or soulmate situation. I wouldn’t call W&K soulmates either – but I think they’re a good match, and I’d be surprised if divorce was ever considered.

      I hope that M&H are smart enough to realize that things will likely get harder at some point. Between work demands, taking over for aging relatives, the microscope on their private life … possible kids in the future (has Meghan ever talked about wanting kids, or are we just assuming they’ll have them?) it’ll pile up. She’s in the honeymoon phase where for the most part her skills are being bragged up, she’s the darling that will modernize the royals, etc etc. There are of course racists out there, but she’s in the EASY part of joining the family now. If she doesn’t take a big work load she’ll get criticized. She’ll get criticized for every single outfit (appearance and cost) everything she says will be over-analyzed. And she never had the kind of celebrity that would prepare her for that.

      I genuinely hope they stay together though – because I can only imagine how horrible it’d be for her. Harry will bounce back quickly – people love him regardless of the stupid things he says. But women always get way more hate, and I can only imagine what kind of shit show it’d be.

      Reply
      • ell says:
        January 2, 2018 at 8:47 am

        if anything i know a bunch of 30 somethings that settled because they felt it was time, so they didn’t pick the right person at all.

      • Shirurusu says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:15 pm

        My vibe from Harry and Meghan are that she is so incredibly into it, getting married, starting a family etc, and he is… not. I still get the bachelor vibe from him unfortunately, like his brain is saying commitment but he doesn’t really mean it in the long run… I don’t think it has anything to do with Meghan, and I do think he’s very in love with her, I just think he’s still incredibly immature and rushing to get this over with to get out from under pressure. A bit iffy on wether she will be happy in this… but who knows. I know less than faux psychics lol!

      • Belle Epoch says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:27 pm

        Every time I question anything about Meghan, people accuse me of being racist. I don’t even think about that. I do believe she has the hots for Harry, but she also is very, very thirsty and LOVES the adulation. My fear is that her fantasy of what she is getting into is nothing like the reality. I don’t think she “reads” her new country correctly. In my view, she thinks she will be more successful in the role than Fergie, Diana, and even Kate because she is that special. This sets her up for a hard fall when The Firm takes over.

      • Justjj says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:41 pm

        I agree. I think she is very into it and he’s trying to get there. I don’t know, but that walk from the church video, her expressions were very forced and skittish and insincere looking and he had a lot of ease and was more toned down. Maybe he’s just used to that level of press and those situations but she looks like she’s trying realllly hard in that video.

  10. Sixer says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:05 am

    If I’m being perfectly honest – and typically grinch-like – once I’ve had my flying Elvi, I won’t really give a toss one way or the other. Oops!

    Reply
    • Pedro45 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 8:10 am

      LOL. For me it depends on whether the Obamas are there. Michelle in a fascinator is my flying Elvii. Nothing that happens after that is of any interest to me.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      January 2, 2018 at 8:21 am

      As it’s St George, my wish for the glass coach is looking like zilch.

      Le sigh.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        January 2, 2018 at 12:14 pm

        A state landau ride around the crowd like Edward and Sophie just isn’t the same, is it?

        I was thinking this yesterday watching the New Year event for the Danish Royal Family. They drive out of the gates of part of the Palace, around in a circle around the crowd, get out of the car, wave, go in for dinner. Like 45 seconds in the car total. But it is so much pomp and circumstance I enjoy seeing the short little car ride anyway.

      • Princessk says:
        January 2, 2018 at 2:31 pm

        Well I am furious that we won’t be getting a kiss on the balcony.

        But somehow I think they are going to plan something for the wedding that will surprise the pubic because interest in this couple is really mega.

    • Nicole says:
      January 2, 2018 at 8:23 am

      Agreed Sixer

      Reply
    • Olenna says:
      January 2, 2018 at 9:51 am

      I agree. Their personal problems are not my concern, but the wedding–well, I’ve made it my business and it better be fabulous, Flying Elvi or not.

      Reply
    • Lirko says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:56 am

      @Sixer and LAK…burning question here from ignorant American! What, prey tell, is the story behind the fascinator? As in, is there some sort of compelling history behind its popularity? And is it an unspoken part of a proper English dress code at certain events? Does it signify class or something like that? And lastly, (and perhaps most importantly) do either you, Sixer, or LAK, own one? Thanks!

      Reply
      • Deedee says:
        January 2, 2018 at 12:32 pm

        I found this from an article about Ascot.
        Uber-milliner Stephen Jones enthuses: “At last, a clarification. Ladies will know how to be appropriately hatted and will not look as if they are going to a cocktail party. Hats have a greater sense of occasion and are right for this most important social event of the year. A fascinator is just the trimming without the hat.”

      • Sixer says:
        January 2, 2018 at 2:21 pm

        I do not own a fascinator. I have never worn a fascinator. Nobody I know – what with being a pleb an’ all – has ever worn a fascinator. (Thank the universe for that!)

        Insofar as I know, it’s just a newfangledish thing from the 1990s when people like Philip Treacy took Ascot hatting to ludicrous extremes.

        Not a tradition with any history behind it. A thoroughly modern phenomenon.

      • LAK says:
        January 2, 2018 at 3:20 pm

        It’s not a class thing, it’s a fashion thing. It’s in the grand tradition of British fashion eccentricity.

        The tradition of ladies wearing hats had somewhat receded in the early 90s except at Ascot and perhaps mothers of the bride.

        In the late 90s / early 00s, if you had to wear something in your hair because occasion demanded it, a small hair ornament became fashionable. Nothing fancy. A bow or glittery pin. This is the original fascinator. It took the stress out of hat wearing because technically you weren’t wearing one, but your head was ‘covered’. This collided with the increasingly popular Isabella Blow and Philip Tracey and their art headpieces which were more sculpture than hat. A trend was born.

        The rest of the world caught on at WK’s wedding. Not saying they didn’t know about it earlier, but that wedding was peak fascinator!!

  11. Rhys says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Hitching her wagon to this ancient train where a woman can’t paint her nails black (WTF?) was the worst decision this woman could make. Honestly, Meg had it going really good, why the hell did she decide to marry this and by “this” I mean everything that comes with Harry?? He raised her profile enormously and she could have asked for many fantastic roles and endorsements. Eh.

    Reply
  12. Honey says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:43 am

    There could be some truth there simply in terms of the nature of change. Here is what I mean and I hope it makes sense: both Kate & William are both transparent in the way they seek security. William needs it emotionally (his mother was up and down) and Kate needs it mentally and monetarily. William is probably all predicable routines. With William, she doesn’t need to stretch herself mentally. She gets to stay home in her nest with her little chicks where she is the most comfortable, confident and unchallenged. In William, Kate’s knows what she’s got in exchange for what she needs. They cling to each other as a matter of survival (and love🤷🏽‍♀️). The stability of family and home anchors them.

    Harry and Meghan exude a different vibe to me. It’s not as compulsively security seeking as W & K but something looser and more casual. I see it evolving more into a friendship-working relationship-love affair type of thing, with a few places in between where they live their own lives. Not cheating but not tied to the hip.

    His profile is definitely rising. I think as he becomes more accomplished in his on right his achievements will provide him the anchor and confidence in himself that’s he needs. His identity—as a person of worth and substance will give him something he can cling to—that’s his security need. I think. With her. I’m not so sure. I don’t think she needs the role of mom to anchor her. Therefore, kids may not be immediate. However, if she can take on something that offers a mix of activism and charity that’s deeply personal to her and even in partnership with him (which it will probably be initially) and that provides a decent to good level of mental and emotional fulfillment for her, then I can see she them having a long-lasting partnership-and love affair. I think the challenge will be keeping it fresh, exciting, adventuresome and not too canned and staid. Just enough structure and security not to drown them but not too volatile after. Hopefully, they will find the sweet-spot that works for them.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      January 2, 2018 at 9:30 am

      You know, i’ve been so annoyed by WK that i’ve never thought about them beyond the obvious manipulations, but you’ve offered such a lovely description that’s putting a kindly thought in my head.

      I’ll go back to being annoyed by them tomorrow.

      Reply
    • Sharon Lea says:
      January 2, 2018 at 10:58 am

      Yes, I agree with LAK You provided a very understandable analyses of how the needs of W&K fit together in a way that I never thought of before.

      Reply
      • Honey says:
        January 2, 2018 at 11:54 am

        Another thing that stands out to me is this: Both Meghan & Harry are essentially from broken, single-family homes. I’m not tripping, so am I. My parents divorced when I was 1 1/2. My point is that Meghan (an only child, basically) and Harry (the youngest & sometimes only) probably grew up kind of used to either being indulged, parenting themselves or alone at times (lonely, scared or forced to “adult”). So, for them to make it comfortably as a couple, they will probably require a certain measure of freedom (not living in each other’s pocket) but with some meaningful check-points, i.e., loyalty, shared agreements outside of marriage vows, and a partnership that doesn’t feel too cloying. I’m thinking that it needs to feel like a love affair, like a discovery process of wonder. I’m not saying shallow but it can’t feel like 70 years just us, 4 kids, 9 dogs, 3 cats, and 11 grand children. It may turn out that way but the feeling tone needs to be freer and less weighty but providing each other a place to belong. Make sense?

    • notasugarhere says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:49 am

      As someone wrote so well on another site, W&K is an old school relationship of exchange. She and her family get wealth and status they’ve chased for so long, he gets the image of a happy family and gets to do whatever he wants behind the scenes. Marriage as business arrangement kind of deal. As long as they both get what they want out of it, their needs are met and the relationship continues.

      Reply
      • notok says:
        January 2, 2018 at 12:59 pm

        Someone can write something on another site or on this site but fact is you have no idea what their relationship is like. They could be soulmates, they could love each other and live in each other pockets 24/7, they could love each other and prefer to have alone time, they could love each other and be each other’s best friend or whatever variable you can make of a relationship. There is not a standard for a perfect relationship. Simply said only they know.

  13. jaylee says:
    January 2, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I remember when Britany Spears was at her peak a psychic on VH1 predicted she would marry an older, balding man who already had children and it would be a disaster. I distinctly remember thinking “Ya right, lady” but she predicted KFed & it remains my favorite gossip story of all time. Cheetos, that sketchy reality show, trailer park love….it was the best!

    Reply
  14. Tiffany27 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I love Meghan and totally think her and Harry are amazing together………. but yeah, I would be very surprised if they didn’t divorce around 5-7 years. Long distance relationships change up quickly once you’re in the same space together. The excitement of seeing each other isn’t the same.

    Reply
  15. Renee says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:15 am

    They went from a long distance relationship where you’re always excited to see each other to the excitement of planning a wedding. They’re very much in the honeymoon stage. They’ve never had to just be together. Then you factor in the higher rate of failure for second marriages plus all the outside stressors. It’s not inconceivable that they don’t last very long.

    Reply
  16. Linda says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:18 am

    William and Kate will stay together. Harry and Meghan will struggle fairly early after the new wears off of the crystal chandelier like the country song goes. I agree they will seperate by 5 years

    Reply
  17. Petty Riperton says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:30 am

    These psychics never predict useful things like the next terrorist attack or school shooting. It’s always who marriage will last or what such and such baby will be. Why aren’t these psychics multimillionaires if you can predict this crap you can surely predict numbers in the lottery?

    I can’t call it they’re relationship could be one of those I knew it wouldn’t last or one of those damn they still together? Who knows…

    Reply
  18. The Original G says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:36 am

    I try to avoid this psychic stuff and didn’t read much past the headline. Just stopped in to say now’s the time to think positive about the New Year ahead, there are enough other challenges ahead. Happy New Year all!

    Reply
    • Carrie1 says:
      January 2, 2018 at 10:52 am

      Yeah these psychics are often negative. It’s not good to put that into the air. Sensationalism for attention.

      I’m keeping positive for Harry and Meghan. Also finding that easy as she is very determined about her life, goals, etc. I don’t believe she’s as blind going into this as people think.

      She grounds him and will continue to always. If they encounter problems that’s normal. If it gets too rough, I imagine Andrew & Fergie style will be appealing to H&M.

      Reply
  19. Lila says:
    January 2, 2018 at 9:59 am

    So many naysayers on the internet about Meghan Markle. The only thing is ,I work for a divorce attorney and I hope they sign a prenup to protect themselves. It is not romantic, but a necessary evil.

    Reply
  20. The dormouse says:
    January 2, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Right – they’ll struggle after the initial excitement ‘wears off’, just like Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia …

    Reply
  21. aquarius64 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:03 am

    These psychics and body language experts see a market for Meghan hate so the are cashing in. There is no guarantee William and Kate aren’t a lock either. Diana looked good on paper but she is proof that being the mother of a future king doesn’t guarantee you will be a future queen. Factor in Will’s boys weekend in Verbier shows he could getting the Seven Year Itch.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      January 2, 2018 at 11:53 am

      He has always taken loads of time away from her and the kids. As long as she is okay with that part of the deal, and never gets in the way of him doing what he wants, she gets the wealthy life and status she wanted in return.

      Reply
    • notok says:
      January 2, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      @aquarius64 They are together for fifteen years so i think they don’t have the seven year itch but you can have the 8,9,10….15th year itch LOL. But all kidding aside they went on the same plane to and from that weekend with their friends. Kate in France with her sister and friends and Will with his friends. Who knows what kate did that weekend. And i think he didn’t really did anything wrong. A marriage can always fail. They have the added pressure of the media and public in their business. Just like on this site speculating about their relationship and voicing opinions when nobody really knows anything about their personal relationships.
      @notasugarhere Ofcourse you know what kate wants and what will does in his private life because you know them so well LMAO

      Reply
    • Jessica says:
      January 2, 2018 at 3:05 pm

      William went skiing with his friends while Kate went skiing with her sister and friends. That wasn’t a crack in their marriage; just a holiday.

      Reply
  22. Dee says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:03 am

    So we can predict how long the royal couple will last but we can’t predict major events like terror attacks?! Give me a break.

    Reply
  23. Jen says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:04 am

    She’s so far out of his league in any way that I don’t see it lasting. Eventually, she’ll realize she married an average looking guy who has little to no work ethic, no real drive, and nothing to recommend him other than money.

    Reply
  24. Bachmangrl says:
    January 2, 2018 at 11:13 am

    UK-based Astrologer Steve Judd is also skittish on Harry and Meghan and points out out the British Royal family as a whole are in for a bumpy ride in 2018.
    https://youtu.be/mvVlLtNK814

    Reply
  25. seraph7 says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    I always take these things with a massive truckload of salt tbh

    Reply
  26. Deedee says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Rewritten headline: Professional Guesser Makes Guesses

    Reply
  27. Lilith says:
    January 2, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    It’s a relatively safe prediction to make, given that its Markle’s second marriage and approx. 67% of second marriages fail.

    Reply
  28. seesittellsit says:
    January 2, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Well, let’s see: she’s divorced, his parents divorced, her parents divorced, one of his uncles and his aunt are divorced. Do you really have to be a psychic to predict that these two might not make it to a Silver Wedding anniversary?! That’s not second sight: that’s statistics and shrewd observation of parties dressed up as second sight.

    Tell me your predictions on the next set of winning Powerball numbers and you might make a believe out of me. LOL.

    Reply

