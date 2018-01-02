Psychic predicts: Prince Harry & Meghan won’t even make it five years

I actually love reading “psychic predictions” for the year ahead. It’s not that I believe psychic predictions, it’s just that they are truly fun, silly escapism. Arguing about what some psychic says will happen in the coming year is like arguing about whether it will rain next month. What’s the point? The point is joy, the point is that we all interpret things differently and have different intuitions about how celebrities and royals will end up. Did any of us predict the Harvey Weinstein and Sex Predatorgate 2017 scandal? No – I don’t think any of us saw that coming, or the way it unfolded. Anyway, an Aussie psychic has some predictions about royalty and more for 2018:

An Australian psychic has predicted how 2018 will unfold for the royal family, and the news isn’t promising for one particular couple. Kerrie Erwin appeared on Sunrise on Sunday to reveal whether Prince Harry, 33, and his fiancée Meghan Markle, 36, would last and also claimed to know the gender of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. And while it’s happy news for one couple, Kerrie claims the other, is headed for a split months ahead of their highly anticipated wedding. When asked how Meghan and Harry will fare once they settle into royal life together, Kerrie claimed there would be a struggle. ‘I do get [feelings of] a pregnancy for her next year. But actually I don’t think it’s going to last,’ she said. ‘I’d probably give it five years. I feel there is a lot of personal things going on between them because they’re two very strong individuals. Which is a sad thing. I wish them all the best. But it doesn’t look good.’ While that’s likely not the joyful news they were looking to ring in the new year with, Kate and William are sitting pretty with a solid prediction about the gender of their child. ‘I feel it’s a girl. I feel really happy for them because I’ve always loved Diana, she’s absolutely gorgeous,’ Kerrie said. ‘I feel like they’re a very good couple. They’re soulmates.’ Kerrie also predicted Germany would win the World Cup, suggesting it would be a ‘close’ call but the voice inside her head was insisting it would be the Western European country. In terms of celebrity splits, she said Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are heading back up the aisle, suggesting their solo careers would be the root cause of some eventual heartache. There were also warning signs for Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, who share a two-year-old son, Silas, together. ‘I feel there are a few problems there as well. I don’t get good feelings for them at all.’

[From The Daily Mail]

In the same breath that she insists William and Kate are soulmates, she’s claiming that Harry and Meghan will struggle? WTF? I don’t think Will and Kate will ever divorce either, or should I say… I don’t think Kate would ever be keen to get a divorce. Kate is there, through thick and thin, but it doesn’t have much to do with William being her “soulmate.” They care about each other, they even love each other. But soulmates? Eh. Harry and Meghan are PASSIONATE. They are hot for each other. There’s an intensity between them, and I think the danger there is… what’s left when the passionate love affair gives way to the day-to-day marriage? But still, Harry and Meghan aren’t kids. I have a lot of hope that they’re in it for the long haul.

As for the others… I think Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel could divorce at some point too.