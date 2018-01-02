Psychic predicts: Prince Harry & Meghan won’t even make it five years

I actually love reading “psychic predictions” for the year ahead. It’s not that I believe psychic predictions, it’s just that they are truly fun, silly escapism. Arguing about what some psychic says will happen in the coming year is like arguing about whether it will rain next month. What’s the point? The point is joy, the point is that we all interpret things differently and have different intuitions about how celebrities and royals will end up. Did any of us predict the Harvey Weinstein and Sex Predatorgate 2017 scandal? No – I don’t think any of us saw that coming, or the way it unfolded. Anyway, an Aussie psychic has some predictions about royalty and more for 2018:
An Australian psychic has predicted how 2018 will unfold for the royal family, and the news isn’t promising for one particular couple. Kerrie Erwin appeared on Sunrise on Sunday to reveal whether Prince Harry, 33, and his fiancée Meghan Markle, 36, would last and also claimed to know the gender of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. And while it’s happy news for one couple, Kerrie claims the other, is headed for a split months ahead of their highly anticipated wedding.
When asked how Meghan and Harry will fare once they settle into royal life together, Kerrie claimed there would be a struggle.
‘I do get [feelings of] a pregnancy for her next year. But actually I don’t think it’s going to last,’ she said. ‘I’d probably give it five years. I feel there is a lot of personal things going on between them because they’re two very strong individuals. Which is a sad thing. I wish them all the best. But it doesn’t look good.’
While that’s likely not the joyful news they were looking to ring in the new year with, Kate and William are sitting pretty with a solid prediction about the gender of their child.
‘I feel it’s a girl. I feel really happy for them because I’ve always loved Diana, she’s absolutely gorgeous,’ Kerrie said. ‘I feel like they’re a very good couple. They’re soulmates.’
Kerrie also predicted Germany would win the World Cup, suggesting it would be a ‘close’ call but the voice inside her head was insisting it would be the Western European country.
In terms of celebrity splits, she said Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are heading back up the aisle, suggesting their solo careers would be the root cause of some eventual heartache. There were also warning signs for Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, who share a two-year-old son, Silas, together. ‘I feel there are a few problems there as well. I don’t get good feelings for them at all.’
In the same breath that she insists William and Kate are soulmates, she’s claiming that Harry and Meghan will struggle? WTF? I don’t think Will and Kate will ever divorce either, or should I say… I don’t think Kate would ever be keen to get a divorce. Kate is there, through thick and thin, but it doesn’t have much to do with William being her “soulmate.” They care about each other, they even love each other. But soulmates? Eh. Harry and Meghan are PASSIONATE. They are hot for each other. There’s an intensity between them, and I think the danger there is… what’s left when the passionate love affair gives way to the day-to-day marriage? But still, Harry and Meghan aren’t kids. I have a lot of hope that they’re in it for the long haul.
As for the others… I think Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel could divorce at some point too.
The Biel and Timberlake prediction is very believable….she just reinvigorated her career, so it’s possible.
I can hardly believe they got married in the first place! Jessica must be the most patient woman in the universe. In terms of marital patience and endurance, she’s the new Jen Garner.
People do realize that Jessica Biel is gay right? The signs are all there. It’s a lavender marriage of convenience. Also very likely that they’re both bi. They lead separate lives, that’s why it’s lasted as long as it has.
Are you from LSA??
Agreed. Especially when his new album doesn’t do well.. he’s not going to do well.
lbr, anyone could do better than timberlake.
she did?
she tried to, at least…
No offence, but if we really need a psychic to predict that about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, then yeesh. :/
He was never really into her. He was into himself – see wedding photos. Maybe she can have her career back.
Phil is still a racist.
Too soon?
Lots of people that age are racists. I’m sure he’ll die soon so I’m not too concerned about it 🤷🏽♀️
Runcmc
Really? His age is an excuse? This man shared decades with Martin Luther King,Jr, Mahatma Ghandi, Benazir Bhutto etc. While they were championing human and civil rights he was shooting grouse and taking carriage rides, while the very people he mocked paid his bills.
Where did I excuse him? I’m not surprised, that doesn’t mean I condone it. And we have lots and lots and lots and LOTS of young, healthy racists to fight. Just let time deal with Philip, he hasn’t got much left.
The old “what do you expect?” Clause is a cop out and waters down personal accountability.
Oh i saw that story… Dude is sick. Sadly some find him entertaining.
😒 ugh. Here we go.
Another psychic predicted the wedding would be postponed by a major death in the family and they would break up in the interim and not even get married. They can’t both be right, but they can both be wrong.
Elizabeth, I just listened to Steve Judd, the astrologer, on YouTube, Global 2018, who said the charts of The Queen, Charles both with zero degrees in Taurus and William with zero degree in Scorpio in May would somehow impact the constitution/world and wondered, if because of the crisis, Harry & Meghan could go ahead with their wedding.
I just listened to this today as well!
Agree with your assessment. I would be more worried if they were in their 20s because when passion wanes people quicker to give up. However when you’re older you know that passion is not everything. Hopefully they keep sight of that always.
Unfortunately I feel bad that Meghan will have a harder time. She has a higher pedestal and will always have more BS to deal with. Racism on a global scale is not something I wish on my worst enemy.
Agree.
She could become (is becoming?) a lightening rod worldwide for racist attacks online…..Need a place to lash out on poc for whatever random reason? Look for a MM article online and leave a nasty, spiteful comment.
Feel better.
Me neither. It is ugly and very disturbing.
Oh, c’mon, Meghan and Harry have been together for less than two years, of course they are hot for each other.
Right! They have lived in different countries most of the time and didn’t get to see each other much, of course they are hot for each other.
The hottness will fade and everyday life will step in.
Of course it will mellow but i don’t see the hotness cooling anytime soon because they are going to become even more popular and their chemistry will be further boosted by this.
She loved Diana so is happy for William & Kate, but predicts grim things for Diana’s other son without saying something like she’s always loved Diana so is sorry to say that for Harry etc etc.
Now on Channel One, more from the Galloping Biased Psychic.
She’s just channelling that hilarious Express article where the psychic spoke to Dead Diana:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/836123/Princess-diana-death-Kate-Middleton-Meghan-Markle
The part about hairy Dodi. Ha, ha, ha!
I can’t stand Sunrise, but the channel I normally watch for mrning news was pixelating, so I clicked over and happened to catch this psychic. She talked so fast and babbled a lot but didn’t antually say much. Then she appeared on the show after Sunrise and repeated her predictions almost verbatim, in her babbling way. To be honest, she sounded a bit bonkers to me.
Anyone know where I can reach this woman? I need her to “predict” what stocks and shares to include in my portfolio for 2018.
Obviously. Saying they will be together forever wouldnt have gotten her into the headlines. Also nice touch the pregnancy in the near future, she is 36, they wont wait 10 years.
Also predicting Germany winning the World Cup…who saw that coming? They only reached the top four 12 times out of the last 16 World Cups.
I thought the same lol. Obvious psychics are obvious.
I’ve seen 3 psychics predict that they will have a quick pregnancy, but that’s the easiest call! 100% they are having a honeymoon baby.
And They are the BEST. Their second team won the European championship over the summer beating the first teams of the rest of Europe. That one is a water is wet prediction
There was not a European championship this summer it was last year. And Portugal won. Professional team championships are not for country as the teams have players from all over the world.
It was the Confed Cup in Russia
Just because people are older doesn’t mean they are wiser lol. Will & Kate love each other…they’re personalities are different from Harry & Meghan. I hate when people compare them…even when it’s indirectly. Harry & Meghan are very passionate about each other right now but that will give way to the day to day stuff that wears you down. The flame almost always burns out and hopefully something emerges in it’s place. Harry is more charming than William but I still find him boorish. Hopefully they have enough in common to make a relationship work.
Thank you, my thoughts exactly.
W&K vs. H&M are apples vs. oranges.
Yeah, I’m not sure why people are suddenly assuming 30 somethings are just automatically wiser. Lots of people have settled down more by then, but they’re not necessarily wiser, or more well suited to each other. They’re still plenty young in the scheme of things, and there are people in their 50s and later bouncing in and out of love.
I don’t know, honestly. I’m not saying they’re doomed – but I also don’t see this as some perfect romance or soulmate situation. I wouldn’t call W&K soulmates either – but I think they’re a good match, and I’d be surprised if divorce was ever considered.
I hope that M&H are smart enough to realize that things will likely get harder at some point. Between work demands, taking over for aging relatives, the microscope on their private life … possible kids in the future (has Meghan ever talked about wanting kids, or are we just assuming they’ll have them?) it’ll pile up. She’s in the honeymoon phase where for the most part her skills are being bragged up, she’s the darling that will modernize the royals, etc etc. There are of course racists out there, but she’s in the EASY part of joining the family now. If she doesn’t take a big work load she’ll get criticized. She’ll get criticized for every single outfit (appearance and cost) everything she says will be over-analyzed. And she never had the kind of celebrity that would prepare her for that.
I genuinely hope they stay together though – because I can only imagine how horrible it’d be for her. Harry will bounce back quickly – people love him regardless of the stupid things he says. But women always get way more hate, and I can only imagine what kind of shit show it’d be.
if anything i know a bunch of 30 somethings that settled because they felt it was time, so they didn’t pick the right person at all.
My vibe from Harry and Meghan are that she is so incredibly into it, getting married, starting a family etc, and he is… not. I still get the bachelor vibe from him unfortunately, like his brain is saying commitment but he doesn’t really mean it in the long run… I don’t think it has anything to do with Meghan, and I do think he’s very in love with her, I just think he’s still incredibly immature and rushing to get this over with to get out from under pressure. A bit iffy on wether she will be happy in this… but who knows. I know less than faux psychics lol!
Every time I question anything about Meghan, people accuse me of being racist. I don’t even think about that. I do believe she has the hots for Harry, but she also is very, very thirsty and LOVES the adulation. My fear is that her fantasy of what she is getting into is nothing like the reality. I don’t think she “reads” her new country correctly. In my view, she thinks she will be more successful in the role than Fergie, Diana, and even Kate because she is that special. This sets her up for a hard fall when The Firm takes over.
I agree. I think she is very into it and he’s trying to get there. I don’t know, but that walk from the church video, her expressions were very forced and skittish and insincere looking and he had a lot of ease and was more toned down. Maybe he’s just used to that level of press and those situations but she looks like she’s trying realllly hard in that video.
If I’m being perfectly honest – and typically grinch-like – once I’ve had my flying Elvi, I won’t really give a toss one way or the other. Oops!
LOL. For me it depends on whether the Obamas are there. Michelle in a fascinator is my flying Elvii. Nothing that happens after that is of any interest to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, my fervent wish is for the Obamas to attend, and for Trump and Ivanka to be writhing in white hot jealousy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Le sigh.
A state landau ride around the crowd like Edward and Sophie just isn’t the same, is it?
I was thinking this yesterday watching the New Year event for the Danish Royal Family. They drive out of the gates of part of the Palace, around in a circle around the crowd, get out of the car, wave, go in for dinner. Like 45 seconds in the car total. But it is so much pomp and circumstance I enjoy seeing the short little car ride anyway.
Well I am furious that we won’t be getting a kiss on the balcony.
But somehow I think they are going to plan something for the wedding that will surprise the pubic because interest in this couple is really mega.
Agreed Sixer
I agree. Their personal problems are not my concern, but the wedding–well, I’ve made it my business and it better be fabulous, Flying Elvi or not.
@Sixer and LAK…burning question here from ignorant American! What, prey tell, is the story behind the fascinator? As in, is there some sort of compelling history behind its popularity? And is it an unspoken part of a proper English dress code at certain events? Does it signify class or something like that? And lastly, (and perhaps most importantly) do either you, Sixer, or LAK, own one? Thanks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I found this from an article about Ascot.
Uber-milliner Stephen Jones enthuses: “At last, a clarification. Ladies will know how to be appropriately hatted and will not look as if they are going to a cocktail party. Hats have a greater sense of occasion and are right for this most important social event of the year. A fascinator is just the trimming without the hat.”
I do not own a fascinator. I have never worn a fascinator. Nobody I know – what with being a pleb an’ all – has ever worn a fascinator. (Thank the universe for that!)
Insofar as I know, it’s just a newfangledish thing from the 1990s when people like Philip Treacy took Ascot hatting to ludicrous extremes.
Not a tradition with any history behind it. A thoroughly modern phenomenon.
It’s not a class thing, it’s a fashion thing. It’s in the grand tradition of British fashion eccentricity.
The tradition of ladies wearing hats had somewhat receded in the early 90s except at Ascot and perhaps mothers of the bride.
In the late 90s / early 00s, if you had to wear something in your hair because occasion demanded it, a small hair ornament became fashionable. Nothing fancy. A bow or glittery pin. This is the original fascinator. It took the stress out of hat wearing because technically you weren’t wearing one, but your head was ‘covered’. This collided with the increasingly popular Isabella Blow and Philip Tracey and their art headpieces which were more sculpture than hat. A trend was born.
The rest of the world caught on at WK’s wedding. Not saying they didn’t know about it earlier, but that wedding was peak fascinator!!
Hitching her wagon to this ancient train where a woman can’t paint her nails black (WTF?) was the worst decision this woman could make. Honestly, Meg had it going really good, why the hell did she decide to marry this and by “this” I mean everything that comes with Harry?? He raised her profile enormously and she could have asked for many fantastic roles and endorsements. Eh.
I’m sorry but what?? She can’t use black nail polish?! I still wear it but it hasn’t been edgy for at least a dozen years.
No shit talking Trump in public, no voting and now forbidden nail polish. That’s a bridge too far.
Sure — no ‘wacky’ nail or hair colors, no fun in public at all.
Yep, the Queen reportedly banned dark nail polish. It bothers me more than them not being able to express political views because they had to give up political influence if they wanted to continue live fr of tax payers. But nail polish. Small thing? Not when it reflects what your life is going to be like – no little fun, no self-expression.
The Queen will be dead in 10 years max; she can live without dark nail polish until then. I highly doubt Prince Charles will care about stuff like that.
Worst decision she ever made? So much for personal autonomy and policing women’s choices. Do you and let Meghan do Meghan.
There could be some truth there simply in terms of the nature of change. Here is what I mean and I hope it makes sense: both Kate & William are both transparent in the way they seek security. William needs it emotionally (his mother was up and down) and Kate needs it mentally and monetarily. William is probably all predicable routines. With William, she doesn’t need to stretch herself mentally. She gets to stay home in her nest with her little chicks where she is the most comfortable, confident and unchallenged. In William, Kate’s knows what she’s got in exchange for what she needs. They cling to each other as a matter of survival (and love🤷🏽♀️). The stability of family and home anchors them.
Harry and Meghan exude a different vibe to me. It’s not as compulsively security seeking as W & K but something looser and more casual. I see it evolving more into a friendship-working relationship-love affair type of thing, with a few places in between where they live their own lives. Not cheating but not tied to the hip.
His profile is definitely rising. I think as he becomes more accomplished in his on right his achievements will provide him the anchor and confidence in himself that’s he needs. His identity—as a person of worth and substance will give him something he can cling to—that’s his security need. I think. With her. I’m not so sure. I don’t think she needs the role of mom to anchor her. Therefore, kids may not be immediate. However, if she can take on something that offers a mix of activism and charity that’s deeply personal to her and even in partnership with him (which it will probably be initially) and that provides a decent to good level of mental and emotional fulfillment for her, then I can see she them having a long-lasting partnership-and love affair. I think the challenge will be keeping it fresh, exciting, adventuresome and not too canned and staid. Just enough structure and security not to drown them but not too volatile after. Hopefully, they will find the sweet-spot that works for them.
You know, i’ve been so annoyed by WK that i’ve never thought about them beyond the obvious manipulations, but you’ve offered such a lovely description that’s putting a kindly thought in my head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree with LAK You provided a very understandable analyses of how the needs of W&K fit together in a way that I never thought of before.
Another thing that stands out to me is this: Both Meghan & Harry are essentially from broken, single-family homes. I’m not tripping, so am I. My parents divorced when I was 1 1/2. My point is that Meghan (an only child, basically) and Harry (the youngest & sometimes only) probably grew up kind of used to either being indulged, parenting themselves or alone at times (lonely, scared or forced to “adult”). So, for them to make it comfortably as a couple, they will probably require a certain measure of freedom (not living in each other’s pocket) but with some meaningful check-points, i.e., loyalty, shared agreements outside of marriage vows, and a partnership that doesn’t feel too cloying. I’m thinking that it needs to feel like a love affair, like a discovery process of wonder. I’m not saying shallow but it can’t feel like 70 years just us, 4 kids, 9 dogs, 3 cats, and 11 grand children. It may turn out that way but the feeling tone needs to be freer and less weighty but providing each other a place to belong. Make sense?
As someone wrote so well on another site, W&K is an old school relationship of exchange. She and her family get wealth and status they’ve chased for so long, he gets the image of a happy family and gets to do whatever he wants behind the scenes. Marriage as business arrangement kind of deal. As long as they both get what they want out of it, their needs are met and the relationship continues.
Someone can write something on another site or on this site but fact is you have no idea what their relationship is like. They could be soulmates, they could love each other and live in each other pockets 24/7, they could love each other and prefer to have alone time, they could love each other and be each other’s best friend or whatever variable you can make of a relationship. There is not a standard for a perfect relationship. Simply said only they know.
I remember when Britany Spears was at her peak a psychic on VH1 predicted she would marry an older, balding man who already had children and it would be a disaster. I distinctly remember thinking “Ya right, lady” but she predicted KFed & it remains my favorite gossip story of all time. Cheetos, that sketchy reality show, trailer park love….it was the best!
I love Meghan and totally think her and Harry are amazing together………. but yeah, I would be very surprised if they didn’t divorce around 5-7 years. Long distance relationships change up quickly once you’re in the same space together. The excitement of seeing each other isn’t the same.
So true. It’s fun to jet set back and forth to England in secret, but living in the palace? Under all the rules and expectations? I’m afraid the honeymoon will be over rather quick. It just feels like Meghan had to give up so much to be with Harry, and Harry didn’t change at all.
Exactly. Everything is on his turf.
They went from a long distance relationship where you’re always excited to see each other to the excitement of planning a wedding. They’re very much in the honeymoon stage. They’ve never had to just be together. Then you factor in the higher rate of failure for second marriages plus all the outside stressors. It’s not inconceivable that they don’t last very long.
Yeah, this is an easy guess given how little real-life time they’ve spent together. I sincerely doubt they know each other all that well.
William and Kate will stay together. Harry and Meghan will struggle fairly early after the new wears off of the crystal chandelier like the country song goes. I agree they will seperate by 5 years
That 1960s song is a great comparison (“…light up the paintings on your wall…The marble statuettes are standing stately in the hall.”).
Well in five years time I hope we are all here so that i can tell you to eat your words. It ain’t gonna happen, these two are for the long haul.
These psychics never predict useful things like the next terrorist attack or school shooting. It’s always who marriage will last or what such and such baby will be. Why aren’t these psychics multimillionaires if you can predict this crap you can surely predict numbers in the lottery?
I can’t call it they’re relationship could be one of those I knew it wouldn’t last or one of those damn they still together? Who knows…
Exactly! Why aren’t they predicting the stock market? That would be a lot more lucrative.
The lucrative predictions are reserved for those that already got theirs. The rest of us are to be satisfied with celebrity pap to soothe us into complying with regressive income taxes, ever more expensive health care, and other dystopian realities.
2017 is over (yay!) but it happened.
Sorry to be a downer. I’m actually looking forward to regaining lost ground in 2018.
I try to avoid this psychic stuff and didn’t read much past the headline. Just stopped in to say now’s the time to think positive about the New Year ahead, there are enough other challenges ahead. Happy New Year all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m keeping positive for Harry and Meghan. Also finding that easy as she is very determined about her life, goals, etc. I don’t believe she’s as blind going into this as people think.
She grounds him and will continue to always. If they encounter problems that’s normal. If it gets too rough, I imagine Andrew & Fergie style will be appealing to H&M.
I hope they take Andrew and Sarah as an enormous cautionary tale of how not to have a relationship.
So many naysayers on the internet about Meghan Markle. The only thing is ,I work for a divorce attorney and I hope they sign a prenup to protect themselves. It is not romantic, but a necessary evil.
Prenups basically aren’t valid in the UK. London is the international divorce capital for a reason.
Right – they’ll struggle after the initial excitement ‘wears off’, just like Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia …
Oh that’s a great example 👏👍
thx – Time to be positive, as Original G said above!
I don’t follow the Swedish royals that closely, but Carl Phillip and Sofia were together for five years before they married during which she established a charity called Project
Playground. The have just had their second child and seem perfectly happy. And she seems popular in Sweden. But what do I know?
These psychics and body language experts see a market for Meghan hate so the are cashing in. There is no guarantee William and Kate aren’t a lock either. Diana looked good on paper but she is proof that being the mother of a future king doesn’t guarantee you will be a future queen. Factor in Will’s boys weekend in Verbier shows he could getting the Seven Year Itch.
He has always taken loads of time away from her and the kids. As long as she is okay with that part of the deal, and never gets in the way of him doing what he wants, she gets the wealthy life and status she wanted in return.
@aquarius64 They are together for fifteen years so i think they don’t have the seven year itch but you can have the 8,9,10….15th year itch LOL. But all kidding aside they went on the same plane to and from that weekend with their friends. Kate in France with her sister and friends and Will with his friends. Who knows what kate did that weekend. And i think he didn’t really did anything wrong. A marriage can always fail. They have the added pressure of the media and public in their business. Just like on this site speculating about their relationship and voicing opinions when nobody really knows anything about their personal relationships.
@notasugarhere Ofcourse you know what kate wants and what will does in his private life because you know them so well LMAO
William went skiing with his friends while Kate went skiing with her sister and friends. That wasn’t a crack in their marriage; just a holiday.
So we can predict how long the royal couple will last but we can’t predict major events like terror attacks?! Give me a break.
And that psychic who was so close to Diana that she still speaks to her couldn’t predict the car wreck? I put all these psychics in the Jackie Stallone box. I used to love seeing the ads on late night tv for her psychic hotline.
She’s so far out of his league in any way that I don’t see it lasting. Eventually, she’ll realize she married an average looking guy who has little to no work ethic, no real drive, and nothing to recommend him other than money.
agreed.
I agree with this. He’s really marrying up in every way but money.
UK-based Astrologer Steve Judd is also skittish on Harry and Meghan and points out out the British Royal family as a whole are in for a bumpy ride in 2018.
https://youtu.be/mvVlLtNK814
I always take these things with a massive truckload of salt tbh
Rewritten headline: Professional Guesser Makes Guesses
It’s a relatively safe prediction to make, given that its Markle’s second marriage and approx. 67% of second marriages fail.
Good point.
Well, let’s see: she’s divorced, his parents divorced, her parents divorced, one of his uncles and his aunt are divorced. Do you really have to be a psychic to predict that these two might not make it to a Silver Wedding anniversary?! That’s not second sight: that’s statistics and shrewd observation of parties dressed up as second sight.
Tell me your predictions on the next set of winning Powerball numbers and you might make a believe out of me. LOL.
