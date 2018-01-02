Carrie Underwood needed ’40 to 50 stitches’ to her face after a bad fall in November

I honestly don’t remember hearing about this at the time, but apparently in November, Carrie Underwood had a bad fall outside of her home. She broke her wrist, which is what was announced at the time. But she revealed to her fan-club members over the holidays that the fall was a lot worse than people realized, that she had cut her face pretty badly and she needed more than 40 stitches… to her face alone! Good God.
Carrie Underwood is still healing from injuries she suffered after falling on the steps of her house in November. Underwood, 34, previously said that she had broken her wrist after falling outside of her home, and on Sunday she revealed that the incident also caused severe cuts to her face.
In a post to her fan club members, the country singer said that in addition to having surgery on her wrist, she required “40 and 50 stitches” to her face.
“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight and Taste of Country. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”
The accident left Underwood unable to perform at the Country Rising benefit show held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena soon after. Seven weeks after the accident, Underwood said that she’s on the mend but “not quite looking the same.”
“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful,” she wrote. “I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”
But with a new year underway, Underwood is optimistic for what her future holds.
“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” she concluded. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”
This story has gotten Spidey senses tingling from far and wide. It could be that it was just a freak accident, as she said, and that no one was at fault and it was just one of those things and a legitimately bad fall. It could also be a cover story for something else… like, plastic surgery or
spousal abuse or substance abuse or something involving all of the above. It’s very odd. Until she tells us differently, I guess we just have to take her statement at face value and not scream “ZELLWEGER!” as soon as we see her new face. Update: I’m sorry I put “spousal abuse” as one of my first thoughts for why this could be a cover story. It was unfair and unfounded speculation.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
How awful! Wishing her a speedy recovery.
I hope it’s not a cover for plastic surgery. If someone who looks like her thinks she needs surgery, there is no hope for this world.
I don’t think so , she’s extremely confident in her looks it seems. Maybe she just got really trashed and ate it hard.
Probably not, because nerve damage or scarring from a bad fall/lacerations looks very different from Whoops I Pulled My Face Too Tight. (Not a doctor, don’t even play one on tv, but married to a plastic surgeon!)
That’s a big leap to spousal abuse…. and a horrible thing to say.
It was speculation, not an accusation.
That is a pretty big thing to even speculate about. There is literally no evidence of this.
According to stories published about it at the time, he was out of town and had to fly in that night to take care of her. So unless that was a cover up, it seems like he’s in the clear. She also seems like a pretty straight arrow, so I doubt it’s drug related.
Anyways, here’s hoping to full recovery. I like her. And country music doesn’t have a whole lot of successful women left, so I’d hate to see her suffer a Zellewegger-esque career slump over an unfortunate accident.
Again, mere speculation — specifically, what the author hopes this is NOT about. Worse things have happened with little to no evidence apparent at first. The point was, this story is awful enough — let’s hope it’s not indicative of anything worse. Period.
Yeah, I agree
It’s the bad fall part. Like it or not, women use the ‘I had a bad fall’ to cover up spousal abuse. When you know someone who’s been through that, that’s where your brain goes. I had that thought myself. Because it happens.
I thought: a porch in November, those can be icy.
@Tiffany, but in Nashville??? It is in the 50s and 60s there in November.
Yes, but highs in the 50s and 60s can mean lows around freezing. Sometimes small amounts of water, like a leaky bird feeder, can become very dangerous when you aren’t expecting them and they ice over. I had a friend fracture her spine by slipping on her deck.
Chaine- I live in Asheville, two hours south of Nashville. Yes I have had to salt my steps in Nov. and have still almost slipped. Once again, no proof it was ice but no proof of any of the other speculations either.
I thought it was a big leap too. Like what if she actually just, you know, fell? Not everyone has a sinister story that they are hiding.
Agreed. I fell down my stairs almost a year ago, had to have surgery, PT, the whole thing she’s going through. Accidents happen.
Hers sounds even worse though, with facial cuts – that’s hard for anyone, but especially those who are in the public eye for their career. I hope she has a speedy recovery.
Yesterday while walking down my stairs, my left foot got caught in the bottom of my right legs flowy pajama pants. I completely tripped, and jumped the 2 steps down to the landing. I easily could have fallen down the stairs, and gravely injured myself. Accidents do happen!
Oh God I hate to be the one to bring this up, OK not really, but does anyone remember her reaction to Rihanna’s ordeal with Chris Brown? When asked to comment she said we don’t know both sides of the story yet. And this was after Rihanna’s hospital photos have been released. I’ve been hard passing her every since. Still, what a horrid ordeal. And unexpected injury can really mess with your head so I do have some sympathy for her right now. A little.
Agreed.
It was my first thought too. The type of injuries. Twisted wrist. Blow to the face. And now her people are demanding an apology. They protest too much.
Mary- her husband wasn’t even in town.
How cynical we have become to think something sinister such as spousal abuse caused 50 or 60 stitches in her face. I’ve been reading loving tweets from snowflakes suggesting this is karma for Carrie speaking against trump. What a world we live in. Freak accidents happen on a regular and maybe I am naïve, but I believe her and hope she will recover quickly. Imagine if it were you tumbling down the steps………it didn’t happen to me, but it did to my sister, she and her cat collided going out the back door of her house resulting in a broken shoulder and leg. Hang in there Carrie, ignore the haters.
She spoke out against Trump??? That’s awesome!!
This accident sounds like a nightmare. Hope she recovers soon.
I know people mean well but sometimes it’s just a freak accident. I had a friend who passed out and bashed her face into a table. It left her with a broken nose, black eye and a face full of stitches. Of course people couldn’t understand how a fall could cause that much damage and they assumed her bf beat her. It caused her so much stress trying to prove she wasn’t an abused woman.
Last October (2016) we (my fiancé and I) were walking our dog along a trail and there was a tree down. He went to remove some of the larger branches and one flew off and hit me right in the face. I had a cut and bruised nose and a black eye. It was an accident but I’m sure some people suspected abuse when they saw me. Shit happens and he felt horrible for weeks.
I keep thinking what the hell did she fall on that managed to not only break her wrist but get that many stiches? Maybe blocking her fall from stairs and landing on a rocky surface? That’s a lot of stitches in her face alone
I’m think she probably fell and her face hit the ground – kind of like how what happend to Mr. Big’s wife on Sex and the City when she fell and her chin hit the ground.
Good point, i reckon if she landed badly and split her lips and knocked out teeth that could easily result in tons of stitches. Poor thing.
I live in Nashville not far from a lot of big fancy houses and I’m wondering if hers is similar-on top of a hill with a lot of steps to the front door. If that’s the case (and she’s clumsy like me) then I can see how a bad fall could do a ton of damage. I also remember about 8 years ago my dad tripping over the cat in his house and tumblin down the stairs. He shattered his upper arm bone and had a lot of collateral damage.
However I think the fall might have come around the same time as plastic surgery and she’s using it as a coverup. Maybe she had a bad doctor or it didn’t turn out like she was expecting and she’s freaking out. As a big Preds fan, I really really don’t want to imagine Fishy doing something like that, and he always came across as the mild one in their relationship.
A planned plastic surgery that went awry doesn’t make sense because she had a concert a few days later. One would never schedule plastic surgery within days of work events.
I don’t why I keep coming to her defense, I’m not into country…..just when she sang How Great Thou Art on an awards show, it was perfection. At another awards show I read she and Brad Paisley were goofing on trump….she sang You Better Think Twice Before You Tweet…..pissed off his groupies. I don’t buy the plastic surgery. I think she’s still pretty much a naïve woman. After she won Idol, and was in Hollywood, Seacrest asked her if she had seen any stars yet…..and she responded, I haven’t been out at night yet! Country bumpkin.
Honestly, from what I’ve seen of Mike Fisher, i’d like to believe it was more likely a freak accident with her tripping and cutting herself on his hockey blades or something. Yes, celebrities but on a public persona etc., but I’d definitely be caught off-guard if he turned out to be abusive. Also I’d like to believe that Carrie Underwood has more respect for herself. I have a strange fondness for this couple, despite not following either of their careers closely.
I collapsed in a hospital and banged up half my face and shattered my front teeth. It took weeks for the swelling and bruising to go away, especially around my eyes, it took two major dental surgeries to replace my teeth (both had to get root canals and replaced with porcelain veneers), and I had a mild concussion that took awhile to heal. We instinctively protect our face and head when attacked or during accidents for a reason. The head is not well designed to sustain significant trauma.
Wow, that’s terrible! I’m really sorry that happened to you.
A friend, while light headed in the middle of the night, fell in her bathroom and needed a ton of stitches on her face. There was nothing “off”-it was just a dumb accident.
I was thinking plastic surgery tweaking and the fall was just an excuse as soon as she said “I’m gonna look different”…ok Jan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Number of stitches… More stitches, less scaring.
Yeah, I was thinking they definitely called in a plastic surgeon if she had facial injuries. And she would then have a lot more teeny tiny stitches to minimize the scarring.
Her eyes look the same at least. I remember when poor Rose McGowan had that car accident and her glasses cut into the tissue around her eyes. She really looked different after that but got better over time with surgery. CU doesn’t strike me as a particularly open person so there probably is more to the story. But perhaps she’ll tell it when she’s ready.
When this story came out in November, it was reported that she had a bad fall outside her house. Her husband was out of town at one of his games (he’s a prof. hockey player) and came rushing home to be with her.
Fisher retired last summer after the Stanley cup. So unless he was traveling just to watch a game he wouldn’t be with the team.
I just can’t imagine requiring that many stitches for plastic surgery when she could have so much done using botox and fillers. They even do nonsurgical nose jobs with fillers. Celebs get plastic surgery all the time and don’t have to make up an excuse like that.
I did wonder if maybe she was drunk and fell. But it could’ve just as easily been a toy or a dog. Or heck maybe she just misjudged the step.
I also wondered if she was drunk and fell but she seems to be too much of a control freak to get drunk. I picture her as a one glass of wine with dinner kind of girl.
It also must be a nightmare to have a broken wrist and a 2 or 3 year old kid to take care of.
She likes to have fun. I remember reading somewhere that she drinks but I have no idea if it is a problem or not.
If she hit her face on anything sharp and tore the skin, they might have needed advanced stitching techniques (i.e. Z-plasty and the like) to reduce scarring. Since the face is a major cosmetic area (especially for a celebrity), more stitching may have been required to maintain the integrity of the skin, moreso if they had to reset bones or cartilage.
All This!
A dozen stitches can cover an area less than an inch. The techniques are unknown.
In my youth I needed knee surgery. My orthopaedic surgeon was also a plastic surgeon. He made 3 key hole incisions and 1 4 inch. He packed in the single stitches and it looked like I 1 hairy line.
I have no obvious scars.
Oh, I don’t doubt they called in the plastic surgeon for the accident, I just don’t think this was a cover up for plastic surgery.
I think there was a blind item about her and her husband abusing her. I hope it’s bullshit.
He was out of town at the time- he had to fly home. Blind items are sometimes gossip guesstimates of what is going on before people have all the facts from witnesses, etc.
I don’t think there’s anything sinister going on. I think she was going for attention and sympathy but told the story with too much drama (40-50 stitches)and secrecy (not ready to talk about it) and it backfired on her. Most of the stitches were probably under the skin or in her mouth. It’s not as if she opened up 9 inches of her face. She’s possibly having balance issues due to an underlining medical diagnosis that she’s not ready to address publicly.
I want to believe her and take it at face value. Freak accidents happen. The thing is, she seems so prim and proper and if she was the type to have any work done, she would be the type to deny it. Maybe she had some really bad fillers or something and they are the type that don’t settle?? Speedy recovery to her though!
Freak accidents can happen. I accidentally hit myself in the face and my cell phone caught the corner of my eye. It bled like crazy and my husband and I were freaking out. He was scared to take me to the hospital, thinking people would think he hit me. Finally it stopped bleeding but I had a black eye for several days. I tried to explain to people but they did not believe me. I guess I damaged some nerves cause now that eye is smaller than the other. And one woman manager tried to talk to me about domestic violence. I’m just like oh my God, no, Bridget! He didn’t hit me. Then another time I was lying in bed, watching TV with the door closed. I was feeling lazy so I yelled for my husband to bring me a water. He opened the door and tossed it without really looking. I was watching TV and I turned my head and the bottle caught me at the corner of my face. Once again, bruising! And a little chunk of skin came off. I’ve never had so many random accidents in my life. And it sucks because I’m sure my husband being big and black contributed to this assumption. So, please, do not jump to conclusions re Carrie Underwood. But it’s hard dealing with the difference in my face. I’m used to it now, but it still stinks. My face wasn’t symmetrical to begin with and my nose is crooked too. I can’t imagine dealing with 50 stitches on your face, esp someone as gorgeous as Carrie.
Wow…your husband did not bring you to the hospital because he was more scared of what people might think of him, rather than what might happen to you? You were having severe facial bleeding, but your husband was more concerned about how people at the hospital will perceive him, rather than your health and well-being? That is so sad.
He would have taken me to the hospital if I did not stop bleeding, come on! After it stopped bleeding, it looked like a black eye. We have people stare at us when we go out. We had a young couple stare at us the whole deal time we were at outback on Valentine’s day. If my husband speaks a fraction above a normal voice, people look scared. A guy asked my husband if he could move his car, we were blocking someone. My husband nicely we were getting ready to move in. The guy practically ran to his vehicle. My husband is very intimidating to people. He is tall, big, and all muscle. Of course he would have taken me to the hospital if we had to. This is reality being married to a big black guy. He gets stereotyped, he made a statement of what they would think. He would still take me. Jfc
Wow, how horrible. You must have been terrified. I was reaching for something on a shelf and a can of spaghetti sauce fell and hit me dead on the lips. The pain was something I have never known. My husband took me to the ER, and I had five stitches. How embarrassing. But, like you, to a much lessor degree, I heard the whispers. There were people in our firm where we work that thought he hit me. I think it says a lot about someone’s character or lack thereof, when they go to the darkest place first. I hope you’re ok @Snowflake and the accident didn’t effect your vision.
I actually opened a door into my face and ended up with a bruised cheek and black eye. Most common excuse for facial injuries following domestic abuse and it was a reality for me.
Oh, my god, so much this! I’m super accident-prone (tons of bruises), and I also scare easily (I scream if my S.O. walks into a room unexpectedly). I’ve had neighbors call for a wellness check on me after seeing bruises on my legs/hearing me scream when startled. My S.O. is the most gentle, kind man and has never laid a hand on me. But he has to live with the anxiety that our neighbors suspect and report him. Take her word for it until there’s proof.
As much as it sucks to have people assume you were abused, I’d honestly prefer if medical staff asked the question more than not. Could save a victim’s life someday.
I absolutely agree. My young son slipped on a wet deck and landed squarely on his cheekbone causing severe bruising. He and I were questioned repeatedly by teachers/counselors at his school. I took it in stride without being offended because I understood that some poor children are punched in the face and need help and they were just doing their job. No problem.
Really sorry that happened to you, Snowflake. Also very sorry that you have to deal with people treating your husband like he’s some kind of bad person based upon his looks. *sigh* the ignorance some people show is just awful. I hope you don’t let it get you down.
Here’s a photo of her apparently from Dec 12. It looks like maybe there’s a cut on her left cheek close to her nose.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/carrie-underwood-got-over-40-stitches-to-her-face-after-fall-at-home/amp/
Her nose looks really different. I wonder if she fell on it and broke it and that was part of the issue.
I had a freak accident as a child that required forty stitches to my face. I was very fortunate and a top plastic surgeon did the procedure. But even 30+ years later I have a noticeable scar. Growing up, I was frequently stopped by complete strangers who would ask me about it. I’ve had the scar my whole life and it’s as much part of my face as my nose is and I wouldn’t change it, but if it happened now it would be quite traumatising.
Unless we get news from her people that she’s separating from her husband because of previously unspoken abuse, it was probably a bad fall. My mother tripped on a clear sidewalk in spring and scraped her hand, cut her lip, chipped one of her front teeth, and even scratched the bridge of her glasses: I can easily imagine the damage a fall in November can do. Sh*t happens, not everything is a coverup.
Absolutely. My friends elderly mother tripped on a sidewalk a few years ago, broke so many bones, and was completely bruised. Looked like she’d been in a horrible accident.
As I posted above, I fell on my stairs last year, and know several others who had bad falls int he last year or so. It happens. I’m glad hospitals and the like check to be sure no one is being abused, but gossip speculating that her husband did this or she’s covering up plastic surgery isn’t fair to her, IMO.
awful! i wish her a speedy recovery. and i totally thought something suspect too. like, a car wreck and maybe some substances involved too. i’m just not trusting of celebs i guess…
More to the story I am sure. My problem is with her calling this life changing. My son in law had a terrible auto accident in august. He is now paraplegic. That is life changing.
But to her this might be life changing. She’s a freaking princess. She may have had to have surgery to correct the damage and may be continuing to have surgery to repair the damage. Maybe she is not going to look the same. I get that being a paraplegic is much more life changing to you and I but to her this may change her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Though not as significant, her injuries still have an impact on her, at least right now. She’s likely in a lot of pain and can’t do many things, including care for her child the way she used to with her wrist, and for anyone, especially someone in the public eye who is photographed often, facial injuries can be really difficult.
I do think it’s sad that she grew up with her looks being emphasized as her most important feature so now an Injury to her face is considered life altering. The injury to her wrists are temporary, bones heal. And she has family, friends and the money to help her take care of her kids. I’ve had co workers with broken wrists who still work and care for their children as they recover.
A life altering event means you permanently lose what you had before as in a divorce, death, loss of a law or MD licenses or dismemberment. The way she described the story made me think it was something horrific like abuse or major loss of skin/tissue or limb. It sounds like there is more to the story. But if it’s just cosmetic then it’s really unfortunate and sad that country music is still mainly about a woman’s looks.
I mean, honestly…as somebody who worked in a trauma hospital, you don’t have to be a celebrity to be upset about aesthetics. Facial/body injuries and burns can have a serious psychological impact on a lot of people. While there is certainly a major problem with how people correlate worth and beauty, especially where women are concerned, suggesting vanity shouldn’t impact people’s self-esteem is asking the impossible. We’re only human, after all.
She’s always been pretty, I wonder if it will be traumatic for her to be slightly less pretty?
I fell down the stairs in my apartment building in NYC a few years ago. I was carrying trash and wearing platform slides that I slipped out of and I flew down about 4 steps, and I could not stop myself before my entire face went straight into a cement wall. Thankfully I did NOT need stitches–but wound up with two massive black eyes, minor nose fracture, and a fat bottom lip that was unbelievably distorted. This is all to say–you can easily incur a lot of damage from a fall down stairs, and it can happen more easily than you think. I now try to always remember to hold the handrail and don’t carry things down stairs when wearing any kind of heel. And I threw out the shoes, which I had fallen out of at least 2 times before. RE: Spousal abuse claims: I couldn’t reach my husband, so I called a girlfriend to meet me at the emergency room, and the nurse insisted on talking to me separately in case it was a case of domestic abuse (!). My girlfriend and I had a laugh about them thinking she was my partner– but I was glad they did pursue it. It is the right thing to do. Still, it does make one think how quickly people come to conclusions (I have been guilty of this also). My husband was worried about being seen with me after because he thought people might think he hurt me. It really is amazing how quickly that this is where people first go, if understandable. I think it might help if she were very specific about how the fall happened. In my case, I preach all the time to people–hold the handrail, or at least hover so you can grab it; look down where you walk and don’t rush, or carry things down the stairs without being very careful. Most of all–if you are wearing shoes that you slide out of THROW THEM OUT. I was stubborn and it could have cost me my life. In my case, it could have been much much worse.
Husband suffered an accident a couple months ago that required 15 stitches on his face, altered his face for life. Can’t imagine forty stitches.
Poor Carrie. I believe her husband was away with friends hunting or camping or something. So the abuse rumors don’t fly.
It makes sense with injuries to her face that severe she wasn’t ready to talk about it, much less coming to terms with the uncertain outcome, waiting to see. I guess she announced it now since It’s been a month and a half or more since her fall. She’s coming to terms with accepting she looks different and the process of healing is ongoing and will be long and still uncertain as to the end result. That would be hard.
I don’t believe any plastic surgery rumors. She is still young and beautiful. She looked fantastic at the award shows a few days before.
I don’t know what the story is about her fall, but I don’t believe abuse or plastic surgery had anything to do with it.,
No matter how bad her face was cut, she won’t look worse than Jenny Mcarthy!!!! Did any one else see the New Years ball drop she hosted? OMFG. She looked like Joan Rivers!!! Freaked me out!!!! 🙄
I have a VERY hard time believing this was caused by her husband. His brother is a friend and I’ve gotten to know their family over the past few years. I just can’t see him ever hurting her in the slightest.
To be fair I think this could be life changing for her – in that she likes to be the prettiest girl around and if her face is marred it would be a huge shot to her ego. Totally agree that this is nothing compared to other more serious issues like becoming a paraplegic or unable to speak, etc. No disrespect intended. Just saying that for this particular girl it could be life-altering in her perspective.
yeah, there’s no need to compare her situation to anyone else’s. it’s not a competition as to who has it the worst – it’s all relative.
If more accidents happen, then sure I would think thats pretty suspicious. But one fall…..could just be a case of bad luck.
