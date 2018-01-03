Meryl Streep: Don’t talk about ‘the silence of me’, talk about Ivanka & Melania’s silence

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks sat down with the New York Times to discuss their new movie, The Post, but of course they ended up talking more about Sex Predatorgate, #MeToo and Dustin Hoffman – you can read the full piece here. To be clear, I have complicated feelings about Meryl Streep – I will gladly defend her on some issues, and I will happily yell at her when she does and says dumb sh-t. I continue to be befuddled by the insistence of Rose McGowan and many other people that Meryl “knew” all about Harvey Weinstein and did nothing. I still don’t understand why Meryl is being so singled out on the issue of Weinstein, especially when Meryl actually says a bunch of other sh-t that deserves to be analyzed and discussed further. Anyway, some highlights from the NYT piece. Prepare yourselves, because none of this is very good.
On Rose McGowan calling her out: Streep said she found out people were upset with her after an episode of Morning Joe — she doesn’t have a “Twitter thing” or Facebook. Streep explained that getting called out “underlined my own sense of cluelessness,” and the fact that an “evil, deeply evil, and duplicitous” person could be such a champion of her work. Referring to the #MeToo movement, Streep then said that “some of my favorite people have been brought down by this,” but noted that Weinstein was not one of them.
Meryl is basically yelling “look over there” when asked about her silence: “I don’t want to hear about the silence of me. I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that’s valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now.”
Whether Dustin Hoffman slapped her during ‘Kramer v. Kramer’: “That was when we were making Kramer vs. Kramer. This is tricky because when you’re an actor, you’re in a scene, you have to feel free. I’m sure that I have inadvertently hurt people in physical scenes. But there’s a certain amount of forgiveness in that. But this was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping. But I think those things are being corrected in this moment. And they’re not politically corrected; they’re fixed. They will be fixed, because people won’t accept it anymore. So that’s a good thing.
She experienced sexual harassment when she was younger: “Back in the day, when everybody was doing cocaine, there was a lot of [expletive] behavior that was inexcusable. But now that people are older, and more sober, there has to be forgiveness, and that’s the way I feel about it. I mean, I was really beaten up, but I don’t want to ruin somebody’s mature life. I just don’t. I do think if the world is going to go on, we have to find out a way to work together, and know that it’s better for men if they respect us deeply as equals.”
This feels like Peak Meryl: “I don’t want to hear about the silence of me. I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump.” Really, Meryl? Don’t get me wrong, I think Melania and Ivanka have a responsibility and a duty to speak up and speak out too, but I know it’s not going to happen. But the larger point is that Meryl is doing the same f–king thing to other women that people did to her: blaming women for the predatory, criminal and immoral behavior of men. Meryl isn’t responsible for what Harvey Weinstein did to hundreds of women, and truly, Melania is not responsible for her husband’s misogyny, serial sexual assaults and harassments.
As for Dustin Hoffman slapping Meryl… yes, I believed it when Vanity Fair talked about it, and I still believe it knowing the extent of Hoffman’s terrible behavior over the years. Meryl is too… forgiving, or something. Like, she’s working too hard to normalize, explain, justify and excuse all of this sh-t.
I don’t agree with your assessment completely. Meryl Streep is an actress. Melania is the First Lady of the United States of America. Ivanka works at the White House. These women actually HAVE an official responsibility and can be called to account on what they say or don’t say.
So while I believe that Meryl should speak out I believe those two women should speak out a lot more and there is nothing wrong with pointing out this fact.
Plus, Meryl has been speaking about #me too and to my knowledge has not actually defended any of the perpetrators? Where are FLOTUS’ and Ivanka’s statements on this topic?
I would say that the most powerfull actress right now has more power and influence than “the wife of”.
Well, to that I would say that it is not Meryl’s job to answer to any of us. It may also not be Melania’s or Ivanka’s but they are definitely in more official positions.
And of course The First Lady is more powerful than a Hollywood actress. Are you kidding me? Melania could start a country wide initiave tomorrow with one fucking phone call. Same goes for Ivanka.
Listen, I’m just not interested in going after women for any of this period. It should always be about THE MEN. Where are the men in this? Why are we back to fighting over which women are more to blame, not doing enough, not saying enough not freaking being enough?
I agree. Meryl has more power. Also, Melanie is along for the ride. And she’s resistant at even that.
The silence of all people, regardless of gender, to crimes. That display of apathy or willful ignorance to not rock their own boat. That’s horrible.
Meryl… own it. Don’t deflect to other women for how they hide, ignore, acquiesce the crimes from others because they’re benefiting.
I’m not American, so the position of a First Lady is still weird to me. Why does the spouse of the person who was elected have any power?
The First Lady has a ceremonial position. If there wasn’t a wife it would fall to the daughter or something close.
Floral arrangements, decorstions, renovations tours like you would give to your house guests are FLOTUS duties. Knowing details of the house and history.
Every so often and certainly as time progresses FLOTUS has become a more publicly influential role. Historically, it’s been a privately influential role. Many 1st ladies were quite intelligent and coy. It’s worth a look. Their husbands are remembered, but the wives wielded the power.
Melania ignores her duties by the very basic and ceremonial. She has no power and she appear a to not want any. Not that doesn’t benefit her directly.
It’s safe to say the FLOTUS has as much power as she invests in her role. Do you think Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton would have said nothing if Predatorgate happened on their watch?
Melania’s supposedly self-selected cause was bullying. Isn’t this a bit on the nose? Michelle managed to champion health eating and induced change in schools.
IF Melania’s cause had been genuine she has the means to do something here. Sexual harassment isn’t just a Hollywood thing obviously and the overlap with bullying ought to be sufficient that she couldn’t ignore it. That is, if she was doing anything about bullying at all.
If Melania selected bullying as the cause to champion she did it from a small list of pre approved generic causes presented to her.
In no way has she appeared to care about the subject of bullying on a public or professional or personal scale.
@skoochy probably not the greatest examples considering Clintons long standing relationship with Weinstein and Obama allowing her daughter to work him.
But Streep gets the questions because this started in Hollywood and so far it is mostly about Hollywood. Also, why stop with them? What about Hilary and her daughter?
Btw, she does have agents and publicists, so she cannot blame movie making. Face it, she isn’t a good person and she’s just using the crappy 45 , but she still doesn’t recognize that she’s ignorant one.
If this was happening under Obama administration everyone would want Michelle to weigh in. Please stop piling on Meryl Streep. Don’t care if Melania wanted the job or not, she and her horrible husband ran for president/First Lady and she now has an extremely powerful voice that could do some good. And then there’s the 18 women (there are lots more I’m sure) who have publicly accused trump of abuse. How many times did Hillary have to answer for her husband’s affairs?
Of course Meryl is more powerful and influential than Melania, the only discussion point is why? Melania could be more influential than she is, but has chosen to not live in the FLOTUS zone that HRC did or MO did. She’s only there in name only. My suspicion is she agreed to stay married and moved to DC for the duration of his presidency in exchange for a renegotiated prenup. When he’s out of the WH, she’s out of the marriage.
Totally agree w that assessment of Melania and the marriage.
Because Meryl has made herself the voice for issues like this. Every interview, every awards show speech, every time she opens her mouth it’s political and focusing on feminism. To a lot of people (myself included) her having the power and position she has in Hollywood (and yes it’s big, something she has even admitted to) and not doing or saying anything is hard to swallow or understand. The fact that the she straight up denied knowing anything is the what sealed her fate, so to speak.
Since all this happened, the reaction from non-Hollywood people hasn’t been surprise. We all knew what HW was doing and were not shocked to hear. MANY actresses came forward saying they knew or had been told what Weinstein had been doing. That leaves Streep either knowing, not saying anything, and then lying OR being so self absorbed that she didn’t hear what seemingly everyone else did. Either option is not a good look on her.
I agree with you, BaronSamedi. Melania and Ivanka are currently in a position of real power to push forward an agenda that would ensure a better treatment of women. It’s fair to ask them to speak in this case because of their public roles. Meryl might be powerful because she’s a well known actress, but her power is limited to the industry she works in and to creating awareness in the audience, she can’t actually dwelve in the politics and law makings that a real change requires.
And why should Meryl have to say anything beyond what she’s already said? Why aren’t the people that actually admitted to knowing what Weinstein was doing, like Tarantino, the ones being asked the hard questions? She’s always stayed out of the limelight and when she talks, she says important things. She’s only being singled out because some people can’t stand to see someone being successful and liked without sparking some scandal.
That seems like the answer to a different question.
It’s not a bad answer, but i don’t see how it has to do with anything related to her and Harvey Weinstein.
You know what maybe there’s a specific reason she is being singled out by Rose McGowan. We should just leave some space for that. I’m not saying she is culpable in anyway but I think that there could very well be something to the gossip that she warned her daughters off of working with him.
Exactly. My guess is she’ll be exposed soon enough.
Yeah, I have never liked Streep and always felt like her countless nominations, even for minor roles, were fishy and I’ve said this here before. She knows how to play the game for sure. I cannot stand the “best actress of her generation label”. What about Jessica Lange, Annette Benning, Susan Sarandon (I know, I know), Glen Close, Helen Mirren, Diane Keaton, Frances McDorman, Kathy Bates, Sally Field…
Moreover, she does really crowd pleasing mainly crappy films where she plays the same character over and over (except in the Devis wears Prada), whereas Keaton, for instance is far more adventurous but much less interested in praise and fame.
Count her in the “who little me?” category along with Tayor Swift. Ok, I know, I exagerate. Just a tiny bit.
I have to admit I’m looking at all of her Oscar nominations differently now that I know how the whole process works in terms of having to rely on certain dangerous men to campaign for you and break historical records.
I don’t think she’s responsible for Weinstein’s behaviour. I’m just wondering if the Oscar nominations have any meaning anymore. That’s basically where I’m at now — is the “best actress of a generation” label there because you earned it or because dangerous men wielded the power to circulate that narrative about you? It’s those questions that circulate in my mind about Meryl Streep, not any kind of complicity. Despite being talented, Is she REALLY the “best actress of her generation” or have we all been mislead by fake Oscar campaigning led by ruthless men?
As a sexual abuse survivor, let me just say that part of my healing was through forgiveness as well. It’s not always an excuse.
It’s also important to point out abuse survivors don’t owe anyone forgiveness
me too, julianna. and the person in question died less than a year or so after i forgave him, so i am even more grateful that i could forgive him in life instead of death. i certainly didn’t excuse his behaviour, but i understood how and why he became what he was, and i literally couldn’t live with the baggage anymore.
danielle: correct and vaild.
Not good enough, Meryl.
You’re considered to be the finest actor of your generation, and this is the best line you can come up with? Look to the White House?
Sorry, this strikes me as deflection. (We’re all looking at the White House without your having to point in that direction.)
Minimize and deflect seems to be the order of the day with Meryl.
I’m curious, what is she supposed to say that she hasn’t said yet? Asking seriously. I see all this pressure over Meryl to talk… I don’t get what people want her to say.
well Meryl knew and know she trying to get attention away from her
She’s running so fast not to miss the Water-Under-The-Bridge train.
But there is no such train for victims, or less resilient people who were left scarred.
She is being disingenious here. We KNOW none of the people she mentions are going to talk. She loves praise, she fought long and hard to look the other way à la Kate Winslet (and apparently like Emily Blunt) who want to be actresses and know who they have to please.
She doesn’t like to see that status quo shattered because it has been her reality forever and her coping mechanism.
What’s Emily Blunt done?
See the post on her VF profile.
Way to deflect, Meryl.
She has not handled any of this well, and maybe she needs to think about why. Even now she is excusing a lot of bad behavior, and her part about not wanting to ruin people’s “mature lives”? Wabout all the lives they ruined? What about all the victims who still have to deal with what happened to them? What about all the people who gave up on their dreams and careers because someone abused them? What about those that did stand up only to have people like Weinstein use their power and influence to destroy them?
I’ve never understood the Meryl Streep love: She’s an over-rated self-important airbag IMO: Her opinion means about as much to me as the occasional ill-timed fart:
Those can be humorous though.
+100 on Meryl, and the comedy value of an ill-timed fart.
I think it’s good her feet are being held to the fire a bit…she’s let a lot of men slide over the years with some weird comments, particularly with Dustin. Just be straight with us.
Roman Polaski, he raped a 13 year old girl. Meryl Streep gave him a standing ovation. That’s enough right there.
I didn’t know that – how awful of her if that’s true. In my opinion, she’s being an *ss with this #metoo issue. She doesn’t want to overly criticize a system that’s been ridiculously good to her. She wants to believe in the fairy tale that she’s deserving of all of the prestige and respect she’s been singled out for and that other actresses are responsible for their own victimization as sex objects – as if they don’t have to be, as if Hollywood men are just slightly misbehaving creatures and then they “grow up”, as if it’s each actress’s personal fault for not speaking up years ago. Oh really.
I think it’s natural to question her after her speech about Trump (who I can’t stand) at the Golden Globes.
Nice try at deflection Meryl. Didn’t work lol
Meryl was not only silent, she referred to Harvey Weinstein as “God”. So don’t be pointing fingers at anyone else lady.
Oh, Meryl. You had a chance to say something FINALLY and this is what you toss out there? MEH.
