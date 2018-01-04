US: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are trying for a baby

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden seemingly have it all, a great relationship, successful careers and adoring fans. According to US Magazine they’re taking steps to have a baby too.

A source tells US Magazine that Cameron, 45, and her 38-year-old hubby, who will have their third anniversary on Friday, “would love to have a baby, and it just hasn’t worked out.” Last month, Life & Style reported that the couple were looking into adoption and the US article indicates they’ve also been looking into other means to grow their family, including IVF, acupuncture and even supplements. The source says, “They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up.”

The source went on to tell US that Baby Quest 2018 has been “a long, hard struggle with many ups and downs,” adding that “Cameron would love more than anything to be a mom” and that the couple still believes this story will have a “happy ending.” If nothing else, their mutual desire to have a child has brought the two closer. Per US, “Benji hasn’t gone through what Cameron has physically, but he always lets her know this is their struggle and they’re in it together. He would do anything for her.”

Cam and Benji certainly seem happy. They spent Christmas Eve attending a performance of Hamilton in LA (jealous, party of one). The photos from their big night out have prompted some media outlets to speculate that Cameron may already have a bun in the oven, possibly sporting a small baby bump. I doubt Cameron’s already pregnant. With the holiday season and its inevitable parade of decadent sweets and treats, it’s probably a food baby at best. But, hey, stranger things have happened. As I said before, I like these two together and hope they’re able to greet a new arrival in 2018.

36 Responses to “US: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are trying for a baby”

  1. sunnydeereynolds says:
    January 4, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Didn’t Cameron publicly said in an interview years ago that she don’t want kids? Or it was somebody else? I hope they both want a child because they really want to have a child not because they think it would make them closer or make their relationship stronger because it usually don’t. A child can’t save a marriage / relationship.

    • Jegede says:
      January 4, 2018 at 7:56 am

      People change. Circumstances change.

      Diaz actually said in an Esquire interview – while with ARod -that she very much wanted a family.

      She also really wanted to settle down with Timberlake, but that went to hell.

      I’m happy for her that she now has a dude who seems to respect her at least.

    • Nancy says:
      January 4, 2018 at 8:12 am

      I thought the same thing so I googled it! She has said many times over the years that she didn’t want to be a mother. As @Jegede says, people change, good luck I guess. Having my last baby a little over a year ago in my late thirties, she is in store for a whole new way of life. Adoption would be a perfect way to go at her age in particular. So many kids out there need parents. Hope they go this route.

    • meh says:
      January 4, 2018 at 3:20 pm

      Yup, she was very much childfree. It’s always disappointing to see outspoken CF people change their minds because then it leads to the rest of us (staunch and unwavering} CF people being questioned on when WE’LL change our minds.
      “Well Cameron Diaz said she didn’t want kids either and now look at her!”

  2. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    January 4, 2018 at 7:57 am

    I refuse to speculate on this possible pregnancy, except to say that it’s high risk for anyone over 40. But mazel tov, I hope they’re able to grow their family! She looks ah-mazing in those candids.

  3. Lila says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:00 am

    I don’t mean to be a naysayer, but her risk of pregnancy complications, such as high blood pressure and gestational diabetes increases .The odds of genetic problems also jumps as you get older: At 40, your chance of conceiving a child with Down syndrome is one in 100; at 45 it’s one in 30.

  4. TheBees says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:18 am

    She is kind of funny looking in some pictures, but gorgeous in others….. Anyway, I wish them the best.

  5. Shannon says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Lots of people say they don’t want kids and change their mind later when their circumstances change or their perspective changes for whatever reason. It’s perfectly ok. I had a friend who swore she’d never be a mother, fast forward 15 years and now she has two. It’s bad if you have the kid/s and THEN decide you don’t want kids – nothing wrong with the other way around though. Anyway, if that’s what they want, good luck to them! No reason to be judgey about how they go about it. I’m sure she knows the risks of a pregnancy at her age but she may have frozen eggs, donor eggs, who knows?

    • Kitten says:
      January 4, 2018 at 9:13 am

      Exactly. I knew people would get on her for this. Not everyone’s bio clock starts ticking at the sam time. Just because a child wasn’t something you could imagine for 43 years doesn’t mean that couldn’t change at year 44.

    • Lady Keller says:
      January 4, 2018 at 11:14 am

      There was a long time where I swore up and down that I would never have kids. Then my ex and I broke up and I unexpectedly wound up with a much more stable and grounded man and my life looked a lot different. Now I have 2 kids and while they may drive me crazy some days I wouldn’t change it for the world. If I were younger and had better financial resources I would even try having more.

      With the amount of money Cameron has a pregnancy in her 40s really isn’t that dangerous or risky.

  6. Talie says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:48 am

    It’s interesting that she has been effectively retired for about 4 years now. I think she is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation and should have at least 3 Oscar nominations by now. But I know she made bank off the Shrek and Charlie’s Angels movies.

  7. Cacol says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:54 am

    It’s fine to change your mind, but for years it was her entire platform of not wanting a baby She always said she did not want marry or have children….Wrong on both.

  8. thaisajs says:
    January 4, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Not saying that it’s impossible at her age — maybe she still has a lot of quality eggs — but generally speaking, it’s extremely difficult to get pregnant at 45 — even with IVF. At best you might have a 10 percent chance every cycle and the risk of early miscarriage is higher because of the egg quality.

    Best of luck to her, but if she really wants to be a mom at this age, she might have to consider getting donor eggs or adoption.

  9. monette says:
    January 4, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Some women really don’t want babies and to be married, but for some saying they don’t, it’s just a coping mechanism.
    She has had terrible relationships with assholes who treated her like shit.
    Of course she is going to say she doesn’t want to get married and have kids. I trully feel for her and understand her.
    I used to be like this until I met my husband. Lucky me I was still young enough to have a baby.
    I wish her all the happiness in the world and the baby she is longing for.

    • Jegede says:
      January 4, 2018 at 9:16 am

      “Some women really don’t want babies and to be married, but for some saying they don’t, it’s just a coping mechanism.
      She has had terrible relationships with assholes who treated her like shit.”

      That’s exactly how I see it.
      It didn’t help that Diaz was clearly infatuated with geezers like ARod and JT. I think her renouncing family/domesticity on occasions had more to do with her relationships, than her own desires.
      As you say a coping mechanism.

      She had a nervous breakdown when Timberlake ended it.

  10. CharlieBouquet says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    To anyone with downs or raising a downs child, you were born perfect just the way you are. Just feel that needs to be stated.

  11. LittlefishMom says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    When you find that kind of deep love and commitment your views change. They will love any child that is brought to them, however that may occur. Regardless of wealth, if the love is there, they will be fine. His loyalty and support is a testament to how strong their marriage is. Good for them. I wish them the best.

  12. Nikki says:
    January 4, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I wish them both the best, whatever means they try for a child!

