US: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are trying for a baby

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden seemingly have it all, a great relationship, successful careers and adoring fans. According to US Magazine they’re taking steps to have a baby too.
A source tells US Magazine that Cameron, 45, and her 38-year-old hubby, who will have their third anniversary on Friday, “would love to have a baby, and it just hasn’t worked out.” Last month, Life & Style reported that the couple were looking into adoption and the US article indicates they’ve also been looking into other means to grow their family, including IVF, acupuncture and even supplements. The source says, “They don’t know exactly what it will look like, whether it will be natural or through adoption or surrogacy, but they aren’t giving up.”
The source went on to tell US that Baby Quest 2018 has been “a long, hard struggle with many ups and downs,” adding that “Cameron would love more than anything to be a mom” and that the couple still believes this story will have a “happy ending.” If nothing else, their mutual desire to have a child has brought the two closer. Per US, “Benji hasn’t gone through what Cameron has physically, but he always lets her know this is their struggle and they’re in it together. He would do anything for her.”
Cam and Benji certainly seem happy. They spent Christmas Eve attending a performance of Hamilton in LA (jealous, party of one). The photos from their big night out have prompted some media outlets to speculate that Cameron may already have a bun in the oven, possibly sporting a small baby bump. I doubt Cameron’s already pregnant. With the holiday season and its inevitable parade of decadent sweets and treats, it’s probably a food baby at best. But, hey, stranger things have happened. As I said before, I like these two together and hope they’re able to greet a new arrival in 2018.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com, Pacific Coast News
Didn’t Cameron publicly said in an interview years ago that she don’t want kids? Or it was somebody else? I hope they both want a child because they really want to have a child not because they think it would make them closer or make their relationship stronger because it usually don’t. A child can’t save a marriage / relationship.
People change. Circumstances change.
Diaz actually said in an Esquire interview – while with ARod -that she very much wanted a family.
She also really wanted to settle down with Timberlake, but that went to hell.
I’m happy for her that she now has a dude who seems to respect her at least.
I thought the same thing so I googled it! She has said many times over the years that she didn’t want to be a mother. As @Jegede says, people change, good luck I guess. Having my last baby a little over a year ago in my late thirties, she is in store for a whole new way of life. Adoption would be a perfect way to go at her age in particular. So many kids out there need parents. Hope they go this route.
Yup, she was very much childfree. It’s always disappointing to see outspoken CF people change their minds because then it leads to the rest of us (staunch and unwavering} CF people being questioned on when WE’LL change our minds.
“Well Cameron Diaz said she didn’t want kids either and now look at her!”
I refuse to speculate on this possible pregnancy, except to say that it’s high risk for anyone over 40. But mazel tov, I hope they’re able to grow their family! She looks ah-mazing in those candids.
I don’t mean to be a naysayer, but her risk of pregnancy complications, such as high blood pressure and gestational diabetes increases .The odds of genetic problems also jumps as you get older: At 40, your chance of conceiving a child with Down syndrome is one in 100; at 45 it’s one in 30.
Theyre mega rich, they and their potential child will be totally fine
What does having to be rich having anything to do with a complicated pregnancy or a child born with Down syndrome
Presumably because they can afford very early and extensive genetic testing and/or IVF with selected embryos. Obviously there is no guarantee of a healthy, danger free pregnancy, but they can weed out any potential genetic abnormalities–in theory. Life always throws curves.
IVF with donor eggs would be a reasonable prospect if she is otherwise fit and healthy.
Do you post that every time an old geezer needs to prove his virility by fathering a chi,d when over 40?
Well as unfair as it is, those biological risks are connected to the woman’s age only.
That’s not true trillian, there’s quite a lot of evidence now on the health risks of older fatherhood, older fathers produce sperm with higher chromosomal abnormalities and certain disorders such as autism are strongly correlated with advanced paternal age.
I had my second child the week after I turned 47. Just a happy accident. She’s my avi, although now she’s a college freshman. Healthy as can be.
Congrats, Minx! But will you please tell me what an avi is?
Thanks NIkki! Avi is shirt for avatar….my pic of the little blond girl. That’s my daughter when she was about 1 1/2 and she smeared lipstick all over her face.
If she is doing IVF they can test the embryos for abnormalities. There is no reason she can’t have a healthy child in her 40s.
A lot of celebrities actually use donor eggs. So assuming this story is even true…she will probably be fine.
You do mean to be a naysayer, just be honest.
Those statistics are very outdated, like by 100 years or so. Just like the one that says women’s chances of falling pregnant at 40 are 5%. Utter bull crap.
In addition, a child with Down’s syndrome is not a failure of reproduction.
The perpetuation of this intrusive, controlling fear mongering gives me rage blackouts.
Lots of people don’t realize older fathers also are implicated in increased risks for a baby.
She is kind of funny looking in some pictures, but gorgeous in others….. Anyway, I wish them the best.
Lots of people say they don’t want kids and change their mind later when their circumstances change or their perspective changes for whatever reason. It’s perfectly ok. I had a friend who swore she’d never be a mother, fast forward 15 years and now she has two. It’s bad if you have the kid/s and THEN decide you don’t want kids – nothing wrong with the other way around though. Anyway, if that’s what they want, good luck to them! No reason to be judgey about how they go about it. I’m sure she knows the risks of a pregnancy at her age but she may have frozen eggs, donor eggs, who knows?
Exactly. I knew people would get on her for this. Not everyone’s bio clock starts ticking at the sam time. Just because a child wasn’t something you could imagine for 43 years doesn’t mean that couldn’t change at year 44.
There was a long time where I swore up and down that I would never have kids. Then my ex and I broke up and I unexpectedly wound up with a much more stable and grounded man and my life looked a lot different. Now I have 2 kids and while they may drive me crazy some days I wouldn’t change it for the world. If I were younger and had better financial resources I would even try having more.
With the amount of money Cameron has a pregnancy in her 40s really isn’t that dangerous or risky.
It’s interesting that she has been effectively retired for about 4 years now. I think she is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation and should have at least 3 Oscar nominations by now. But I know she made bank off the Shrek and Charlie’s Angels movies.
I agree with you Talie she is a great actress,but seems to have taken marriage and domestic bliss over Hollywood ,can’t blame her. I loved the movie “In her shoes “that she starred in with two other of my favorites-Toni Colette and Shirley MacLaine.As for her decision about a baby,people change their minds all the time and I think she seems grounded enough to be a great mom
Didn’t see her in any of those movies you mentioned but she was sensational in “The Counselor”. She blew me out of my shoes.
I miss her! She is a very underrated actress!
It’s fine to change your mind, but for years it was her entire platform of not wanting a baby She always said she did not want marry or have children….Wrong on both.
Not saying that it’s impossible at her age — maybe she still has a lot of quality eggs — but generally speaking, it’s extremely difficult to get pregnant at 45 — even with IVF. At best you might have a 10 percent chance every cycle and the risk of early miscarriage is higher because of the egg quality.
Best of luck to her, but if she really wants to be a mom at this age, she might have to consider getting donor eggs or adoption.
Some women really don’t want babies and to be married, but for some saying they don’t, it’s just a coping mechanism.
She has had terrible relationships with assholes who treated her like shit.
Of course she is going to say she doesn’t want to get married and have kids. I trully feel for her and understand her.
I used to be like this until I met my husband. Lucky me I was still young enough to have a baby.
I wish her all the happiness in the world and the baby she is longing for.
“Some women really don’t want babies and to be married, but for some saying they don’t, it’s just a coping mechanism.
She has had terrible relationships with assholes who treated her like shit.”
That’s exactly how I see it.
It didn’t help that Diaz was clearly infatuated with geezers like ARod and JT. I think her renouncing family/domesticity on occasions had more to do with her relationships, than her own desires.
As you say a coping mechanism.
She had a nervous breakdown when Timberlake ended it.
To anyone with downs or raising a downs child, you were born perfect just the way you are. Just feel that needs to be stated.
Agreed
When you find that kind of deep love and commitment your views change. They will love any child that is brought to them, however that may occur. Regardless of wealth, if the love is there, they will be fine. His loyalty and support is a testament to how strong their marriage is. Good for them. I wish them the best.
I wish them both the best, whatever means they try for a child!
