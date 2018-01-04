Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie have signed up to present at the Golden Globes

FINALLY SOME FUN GOSSIP TODAY. I’m so tired of the gut-wrenching revelations from Michael Wolff’s Trump book, and I was in dire need of some fun celebrity crap, and here it is: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is going to give us some old-school Uncool Bermuda-Triangle Dramz!! Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have both signed on as presenters at the Golden Globes on Sunday. GOOD. I HOPE THEY PRESENT TOGETHER. I HOPE THE LEG OF DOOM COMES OUT TO PLAY.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been slowly rolling out the list of presenters for the 2018 Golden Globes, and in the last day, four new actresses have been added to the mix: Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren and Emma Stone. Aniston and Jolie, who share a mutual ex in Brad Pitt, rarely attend the same events—but this year’s award ceremony is all about women coming together, thanks to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, and it’s message is bigger than the tabloid stories they’ve both worked so hard to ignore over the years.

Aniston recently donated $500,000 to the Time’s Up GoFundMe campaign; the money is going toward a legal defense fund, providing subsidized assistance to men and women who suffer sexual abuse, assault or harassment while at work—regardless of the industry they all work in.

Jolie, meanwhile, was among the dozens of actresses who publicly spoke out against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie told The New York Times. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

I don’t have any doubt that both Jolie and Aniston will be wearing black. Jolie’s black dress will probably be of the sack variety, while Aniston’s black dress will probably have a few sparkles, maybe a side-slit to the thigh. Aniston will come to the Globes with Justin Theroux, and Angelina will either go solo, or she’ll bring one of her kids, maybe. That might not be the worst idea for her – if she brings Maddox as her date, there won’t be the same kind of “OMG UNCOOL DRAMA” around the Globe stories. Anyway, this is just something to look forward to on Sunday… vintage gossip, almost. Will they be seated close to each other? Will they say anything to each other? Will the camera find Jolie’s face when Aniston is on the stage and vice versa? It’s almost a sweet relief to talk about this kind of thing.

72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

37 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie have signed up to present at the Golden Globes”

  1. Lori says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Its been so long. I’d be shocked if either of them cares.

    Reply
  2. Susie says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:49 am

    I really hope they present together. It’s so old! They don’t care…

    Reply
  3. V4Real says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:49 am

    The theme is AJ’s favorite color, Black.

    Well they have this in common, they both married Brad, they both divorced him and looks like they both moved on.

    Reply
  4. Adorable says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Secretly I hope the just take & pic as a big Fu to anyone who expects drama..Neither have Brad anymore,who cares🙄

    Reply
  5. lara says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:56 am

    It’s 2018, can we just move on from this old drama? It isn’t fun, and if you think it is, you’ve really missed the point of the whole “women coming together #metoo” thing.

    Reply
  6. Millenial says:
    January 4, 2018 at 10:58 am

    I doubt they present together, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we got a shot of a hug.

    However, if they did present together, it would be awesome if they used the moment to bring attention to an important cause. It would be stunt-queening for an amazing cause, and I would love it.

    Reply
  7. Mary says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Team Jen

    Reply
  8. Ao says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    TEAM ANGIE

    Reply
  9. Wen says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    The gleeful tone of this post and some of the silly comments left a sick feeling in my stomach. A big step backwards in light of the conversations women are having now. I get it that this is a gossip blog, but this is a sad attempt to stir up drama where there is none.

    Reply
    • truth hurts says:
      January 4, 2018 at 1:08 pm

      I commented about this earlier. This ain’t even gossip anymore. Two women who were pit against each other way beyond reality. Jen was clearly bitter for reason but was pushed into a PR war against the woman instead of the man by her bity friends and PR people. In the end she was the one looking like an idiot and in recent years have tried to sway people differently. Some of those bity friends included Oprah, Chelsea H, Melissa E, Lara Dern and co.
      I hope she learned from all of that and have moved into a better place because it is not cool to be thought of as the scorned, less attractive, bitter, replaced barren tv girl. That is what she is resorted to. She played that role for years and benefitted financially and PR wise but what did it garnish her; nothing.
      Most people don’t even care anymore. So hopefully Jen and her PR people don’t think it is 2005 and try to make it about her when she is just a measley presenter. To be honest it isn’t even lukewarm gossip because clearly Angelina seems to be resistant to anything Jen Aniston and now Brad Pitt.
      I can say that Pitt’s PR played the same ball game when they split but Angie seemed to be able to withstand both of their childish BS.
      Angie will continue to do what she always does, look fabulous and smile..go home and live her life anyway she feels. Some of the gossips will try to make a deal of it but Jen will be her ole self and her PR will do whatever to make waves about the ole gal but there is no way she will own the carpet the way Jolie will.

      Reply
  10. minx says:
    January 4, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    LOL it’s 2005!

    Reply
  11. Sofia says:
    January 4, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Team Jen +1

    Reply
  12. bunnyears says:
    January 4, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    I kinda hope they are friends now that Brad has shown his true colors. All parties have said that the marriage was over before a relationship started and no feelings were hurt just ‘uncool’.

    Reply
  13. Lilly says:
    January 4, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    My first thought was: “Oh my gosh. How astoundingly beautiful Angelina is.” Then that I think the fact that they probably know the other is a presenter means it’s not a big deal to either one of them. Which is great.

    Reply
  14. Andy says:
    January 4, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Brad Pitt is the real idiot.
    these women, both were ridiculed
    because of him. I never take care of jen and I never take care of angie.
    He and his fame as a good boy as well as geoge c, matt d. Those are false
    They all knew about Harley and what their parties were.
    I would love to hear Harley and he says that actors invited to these places and accepted to enjoy it.

    Reply
  15. Candion says:
    January 4, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    I think the tables should be set up with all the women that were with the same man. How about that solidarity lol Angelina, Laura Dern, with Billy Bob, Jennifer A. and Angelina with Pitt, it would trump all haha

    Reply

