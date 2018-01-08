Angelina Jolie wore a fab, feathered black Versace to the Golden Globes

I was super-excited to see Angelina Jolie at the 2018 Golden Globes, and she did not disappoint. Jolie hasn’t attended a major awards show – Globes, SAGs, Oscars – in a few years. She’s had other sh-t on her plate, and yes, she hadn’t been invited as a nominee in recent years. I would assume she gets constant invites to present, and this year, she decided to take them up. Plus, First They Killed My Father was nominated (it did not win). Jolie brought her son Pax as her date!
Angelina wore black, as did everybody else. Angelina’s blackout is more of a lifestyle choice than anything else though, let’s be real! Jolie wore this feathered-and-chiffon Atelier Versace which is amazing, and looked great on her. It’s has sack vibes, yet it’s flattering and pretty and very ‘70s. The HFPA knew just what to do to keep Angelina happy during the show too – there were no awkward cutaways to Angelina when Jennifer Aniston or Laura Dern were on-stage (obviously, Jolie has history with both women). They let her present with the coolest woman in the room, Isabelle Huppert. And they seated Jolie with Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, in what was The Sexy Table.
Qué mesita. Angelina Jolie, Chris Hemsworth y Taika Waititi. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3cjsphhmjo
— Jessica Johanna Taranto (@enjoyjessica) January 8, 2018
As for Isabelle Huppert, she wore Chloe. I kind of wish she had worn an awesome suit or tuxedo, but this is fine too.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
She looks great! What history does she have with Laura Dern?
Billy Bob Thornton left Laura Dern for Angelina
Ohhh ok! Thanks
Which means that Jolie doesn’t have an history with her… Her ex does.
Which means AJ has a history of being with men who have interrupted their relationships for her.
I love the sleeves, but I wish it had been more of a play on a 60′s babydoll nightie. It looked so good on top, but then at the waist it just becomes another completely unimaginative Versace. It would have been so good if the sheer fabric kept flaring out all the way to the ground and the fitted top part had been a whole fitted dress underneath.
Also, the mother and son pictures are cute, but honestly, I’m getting uncomfortable with how often she’s bringing her children to work events these days. It’s been constant, and it’s really starting to feel like she needs them there for support, which isn’t a great position to put children in even if they’re willing.
I’m uncomfortable with that too, and seriously wonder about the motive.
Nothing uncomfortable about bringing your kids to work events. Talk about fake concerns.
Maddox was a so-called “producer” on the movie. I guess he’s tired of showing up at these events.
Angelina looked gorgeous. I loved the gown on her.
The kids didn’t start accompanying her to EVERYTHING until she and Brad split. And yes, it’s a bit weird to have her kids (in various combinations) accompany her to every industry event. I understand Mad accompanying her to the awards shows where FTKMF since he was involved with the production etc. But it’s getting to the stage where it looks like she can’t function in Holywood without the shield of her children.
God she’s beautiful! And I’m so jelly she got to sit with Taika!!
Oh that face! I can state at it all day long. I’m envious of all the people on that table
I think perhaps the women should all have come dressed in black tie just like the men
I wonder how Elsa feels about a. not being there and b. Chris sitting next to La Jolie.
I was just thinking if Chris wasn’t married, he and AJ would look good together. I totally ship them.
Sorry but I think she looks like Big Bird in mourning.
you nailed it.
Are those sleeves wings? Like a dark angel? I think that’s glorious and appropriate.
She was gorgeous and I think she bought Pax because maybe he wanted to come. Plus someone had to wear that darn pin. Lol
I see nothing wrong with that because Pax seems to be the one who is most protective of her. Her kids don’t always go with her to red carpet events.
There were very few of not one more beautiful than Jolie in that room. Catherine ZJ is one but wa off putting with her dress. Anyways it was so nice to see her on the red carpet. Too bad she wasn’t allowed to completely enjoy the moment because of the dust up off trying to make a deal about a run in with Aniston. I know she has to be sick of the BS. I also believe that was a thorn in their marriage. It takes about his before and when I heard her interview with the HR about people thinking BTS was about this and etc made a believer out of me. People were saying she was picking at Aniston. A bunch of sick idiots.
Well back on topic. People can only comment on her looks by saying she is too thin or sick looking but she is the most beautiful of them all.
There is all kinds of wrong in thinking that a 14 year old child should even feel the need to “protect” his 42 year old mother at an awards show where she’s up for an award and has been asked to present another to a room full of her peers.
Lots of single women come to these things alone. Lots of divorced women too. Lots of nominees don’t win. This isn’t even the first, second or probably 10th time she and Aniston have been in the same room (with 1400 other people no less). None of them need to bring along a 14 year old child to “protect them” from the realities of a HW Awards show. I don’t understand your comment at all. You make it sound like she’s teetering on the brink.
thank you.. I don’t get any of this. Angelina has been in the business for 20 years or so. And she has been divorced before. Goodness.
+1. Sharon Stone brought her son as her +1 and nobody cares.
true. But no one is saying he was there to “protect her”
She looked absolutely stunning & I actually feel these pictures aren’t doing her justice,on video she looked breathtakingly beautiful & whilst presenting.
Her face is so divine. I don’t like the sleeve of the dress.
Side note, how handsome and grown up is Pax?!?
Right!!!!! he is a snack!!!! I feel for the hearts that are going to be heartbroken by him… Love this Family!.
Angelina is beautiful. She looked beautiful last night. But I wasn’t crazy about what she was wearing. It just feels forgettable. Pax is handsome.
It was interesting that they showed so little of her during the show. Not many pics of her at all. And not many of her talking to other celebrities. She didn’t look like she was having much fun at the event at all.
No, she didn’t. And even the cutaway to her during Oprah’s amazing speech she just seemed stonefaced.
No to that dress. YES to Taika in anything
She needs some powder and blush. I think she always seems to need this.
