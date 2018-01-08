Angelina Jolie wore a fab, feathered black Versace to the Golden Globes

I was super-excited to see Angelina Jolie at the 2018 Golden Globes, and she did not disappoint. Jolie hasn’t attended a major awards show – Globes, SAGs, Oscars – in a few years. She’s had other sh-t on her plate, and yes, she hadn’t been invited as a nominee in recent years. I would assume she gets constant invites to present, and this year, she decided to take them up. Plus, First They Killed My Father was nominated (it did not win). Jolie brought her son Pax as her date!

Angelina wore black, as did everybody else. Angelina’s blackout is more of a lifestyle choice than anything else though, let’s be real! Jolie wore this feathered-and-chiffon Atelier Versace which is amazing, and looked great on her. It’s has sack vibes, yet it’s flattering and pretty and very ‘70s. The HFPA knew just what to do to keep Angelina happy during the show too – there were no awkward cutaways to Angelina when Jennifer Aniston or Laura Dern were on-stage (obviously, Jolie has history with both women). They let her present with the coolest woman in the room, Isabelle Huppert. And they seated Jolie with Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, in what was The Sexy Table.

As for Isabelle Huppert, she wore Chloe. I kind of wish she had worn an awesome suit or tuxedo, but this is fine too.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

  1. LORENA says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:28 am

    She looks great! What history does she have with Laura Dern?

  2. Jussie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:28 am

    I love the sleeves, but I wish it had been more of a play on a 60′s babydoll nightie. It looked so good on top, but then at the waist it just becomes another completely unimaginative Versace. It would have been so good if the sheer fabric kept flaring out all the way to the ground and the fitted top part had been a whole fitted dress underneath.

    Also, the mother and son pictures are cute, but honestly, I’m getting uncomfortable with how often she’s bringing her children to work events these days. It’s been constant, and it’s really starting to feel like she needs them there for support, which isn’t a great position to put children in even if they’re willing.

  3. Steph says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:29 am

    God she’s beautiful! And I’m so jelly she got to sit with Taika!!

  4. spidee!! says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:35 am

    I think perhaps the women should all have come dressed in black tie just like the men

    I wonder how Elsa feels about a. not being there and b. Chris sitting next to La Jolie. :)

  5. Scarlett says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:50 am

    Sorry but I think she looks like Big Bird in mourning.

  6. Truth hurts says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:54 am

    She was gorgeous and I think she bought Pax because maybe he wanted to come. Plus someone had to wear that darn pin. Lol
    I see nothing wrong with that because Pax seems to be the one who is most protective of her. Her kids don’t always go with her to red carpet events.
    There were very few of not one more beautiful than Jolie in that room. Catherine ZJ is one but wa off putting with her dress. Anyways it was so nice to see her on the red carpet. Too bad she wasn’t allowed to completely enjoy the moment because of the dust up off trying to make a deal about a run in with Aniston. I know she has to be sick of the BS. I also believe that was a thorn in their marriage. It takes about his before and when I heard her interview with the HR about people thinking BTS was about this and etc made a believer out of me. People were saying she was picking at Aniston. A bunch of sick idiots.
    Well back on topic. People can only comment on her looks by saying she is too thin or sick looking but she is the most beautiful of them all.

  7. Adorable says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:55 am

    She looked absolutely stunning & I actually feel these pictures aren’t doing her justice,on video she looked breathtakingly beautiful & whilst presenting.

  8. Andrea1 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 5:55 am

    Her face is so divine. I don’t like the sleeve of the dress.

  9. Backward says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:20 am

    Side note, how handsome and grown up is Pax?!?

  10. nemera34 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 6:27 am

    Angelina is beautiful. She looked beautiful last night. But I wasn’t crazy about what she was wearing. It just feels forgettable. Pax is handsome.
    It was interesting that they showed so little of her during the show. Not many pics of her at all. And not many of her talking to other celebrities. She didn’t look like she was having much fun at the event at all.

  11. SM says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:04 am

    No to that dress. YES to Taika in anything

  12. Huckle says:
    January 8, 2018 at 7:18 am

    She needs some powder and blush. I think she always seems to need this.

