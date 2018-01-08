Angelina Jolie wore a fab, feathered black Versace to the Golden Globes

I was super-excited to see Angelina Jolie at the 2018 Golden Globes, and she did not disappoint. Jolie hasn’t attended a major awards show – Globes, SAGs, Oscars – in a few years. She’s had other sh-t on her plate, and yes, she hadn’t been invited as a nominee in recent years. I would assume she gets constant invites to present, and this year, she decided to take them up. Plus, First They Killed My Father was nominated (it did not win). Jolie brought her son Pax as her date!

Angelina wore black, as did everybody else. Angelina’s blackout is more of a lifestyle choice than anything else though, let’s be real! Jolie wore this feathered-and-chiffon Atelier Versace which is amazing, and looked great on her. It’s has sack vibes, yet it’s flattering and pretty and very ‘70s. The HFPA knew just what to do to keep Angelina happy during the show too – there were no awkward cutaways to Angelina when Jennifer Aniston or Laura Dern were on-stage (obviously, Jolie has history with both women). They let her present with the coolest woman in the room, Isabelle Huppert. And they seated Jolie with Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, in what was The Sexy Table.

Qué mesita. Angelina Jolie, Chris Hemsworth y Taika Waititi. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3cjsphhmjo — Jessica Johanna Taranto (@enjoyjessica) January 8, 2018

As for Isabelle Huppert, she wore Chloe. I kind of wish she had worn an awesome suit or tuxedo, but this is fine too.