Justin Timberlake was the worst part of Jessica Biel’s first Golden Globes nomination

Here are all of the photos of the Dior looks from the Golden Globes. Let’s start with Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake. There’s so much to unpack, my God. Biel was nominated for The Sinner, the miniseries she produced and starred in and put together. So of course Justin made it all about Justin. He couldn’t even let her speak for 30 seconds without interrupting her. Then she had to compliment him and talk him up because if she didn’t, he would have pouted and stomped his feet, I guess. Also: Justin wore a Time’s Up button and all-black, despite the fact that his latest film was Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel. What really bugged me was that literally no one on the red carpet asked him about Woody. As for Biel’s Dior… it was bad.

To be clear, I usually roll my eyes at Natalie Portman. I find her to be rather annoying in general. But I’m giving her a pass for this awards season. First of all, she was flat-out delighted to pose with other women and activists on the red carpet. You could tell that she was just fangirling and hanging out and it was nice to see. Secondly, the fact that she stood on that stage to present Best Director and called out the patriarchy in so few words was just… brilliant. “… And the all-male nominees are…” and after that, the camera cut to the male nominees, all of whom looked so embarrassed. As they should. Her Dior is meh, but that wasn’t the point of any of this!

Elisabeth Moss in Dior. I don’t have an answer to the conundrum of Elisabeth Moss, I really don’t. Should she be canceled because she’s a Scientologist? Should we refuse to view her work because of CoS? Should she not receive awards for her work because of Scientology? I don’t know. But I do feel like she has a responsibility to discuss how she reconciles her membership in a dangerous cult while receiving awards for The Handmaid’s Tale. Also: this Dior is painfully twee, right?

Sally Hawkins in Dior. Is anyone else slightly surprised that Dior agreed to dress Sally? I like her a lot, she’s incredibly talented and cool, but she’s not known as a fashionista or someone with the kind of “Dior” profile. The dress is fine, I would have changed the hair, but whatever. She’s got a streak of Helena Bonham Carter, I think.

Michelle Pfeiffer in Dior. This is like two interesting looks combined to make one not-great look. I would have loved to see the trousers to go along with the jacket, and I would have loved to see the top of the dress which went along with the interesting skirt. Alas, none of that happened.