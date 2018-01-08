Justin Timberlake was the worst part of Jessica Biel’s first Golden Globes nomination

75th Golden Globe Awards

Here are all of the photos of the Dior looks from the Golden Globes. Let’s start with Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake. There’s so much to unpack, my God. Biel was nominated for The Sinner, the miniseries she produced and starred in and put together. So of course Justin made it all about Justin. He couldn’t even let her speak for 30 seconds without interrupting her. Then she had to compliment him and talk him up because if she didn’t, he would have pouted and stomped his feet, I guess. Also: Justin wore a Time’s Up button and all-black, despite the fact that his latest film was Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel. What really bugged me was that literally no one on the red carpet asked him about Woody. As for Biel’s Dior… it was bad.

75th Golden Globe Awards

75th Golden Globe Awards

To be clear, I usually roll my eyes at Natalie Portman. I find her to be rather annoying in general. But I’m giving her a pass for this awards season. First of all, she was flat-out delighted to pose with other women and activists on the red carpet. You could tell that she was just fangirling and hanging out and it was nice to see. Secondly, the fact that she stood on that stage to present Best Director and called out the patriarchy in so few words was just… brilliant. “… And the all-male nominees are…” and after that, the camera cut to the male nominees, all of whom looked so embarrassed. As they should. Her Dior is meh, but that wasn’t the point of any of this!

Embed from Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss in Dior. I don’t have an answer to the conundrum of Elisabeth Moss, I really don’t. Should she be canceled because she’s a Scientologist? Should we refuse to view her work because of CoS? Should she not receive awards for her work because of Scientology? I don’t know. But I do feel like she has a responsibility to discuss how she reconciles her membership in a dangerous cult while receiving awards for The Handmaid’s Tale. Also: this Dior is painfully twee, right?

75th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Sally Hawkins in Dior. Is anyone else slightly surprised that Dior agreed to dress Sally? I like her a lot, she’s incredibly talented and cool, but she’s not known as a fashionista or someone with the kind of “Dior” profile. The dress is fine, I would have changed the hair, but whatever. She’s got a streak of Helena Bonham Carter, I think.

75th Golden Globe Awards

Michelle Pfeiffer in Dior. This is like two interesting looks combined to make one not-great look. I would have loved to see the trousers to go along with the jacket, and I would have loved to see the top of the dress which went along with the interesting skirt. Alas, none of that happened.

75th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

75 Responses to “Justin Timberlake was the worst part of Jessica Biel’s first Golden Globes nomination”

  1. African Sun says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Justin just has to be the centre of attention and he hates anything that draws him away from that.

    I can see he is trying to go back to his Futuresex look and word is he is back working with Timbaland and Danja.

    I am so tired of Justin, I just can’t!

    Reply
  2. Alexandria says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:39 am

    He’s the worst part of everything.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:40 am

    I liked Biel’s dress, and her hair. As for that thing on her arm…

    Reply
  4. BlanktFort says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Natalie has defended Polanski, she was one of the petition signers years ago.

    She’s a hypocritical dumbass.

    Natalie supports child rapists to advance her career. That ain’t feminism.

    Reply
  5. Hh says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Elisabeth Moss doesn’t need to be cancelled, but I can’t take her seriously. As you said, Scientology is a dangerous cult. If she keeps her head above water, cool. However, I still have a problem with her association. She can be an activist and speak about whatever she wants, but I just can’t take her seriously or even see her as intelligent.

    Reply
  6. LittlefishMom says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Her dress is from Dior Punctuation Series Summer 2018. #comma

    Reply
  7. Sam says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:43 am

    It’s always about him. This wasn’t her night, it was his chance to promote his new album. Maybe it bothered him they he is definitely the more famous of the two and for a brief moment the spotlight was on her, not him. It’s classic JT, though. I’m pretty sure when they make sweet sweet love he just watches himself in the mirror while playing his own music. “Can you believe you’re having sex with Justin Timberlake? Oh yeah girl, this isn’t a dream. Believe. It.”

    Reply
  8. Jussie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Moss is cancelled for me.

    I do overlook some minor CoS actors (there’s lesser known CoS people in so much stuff), but when they get seriously successful then they’re done for me, because their success means significant financial gain for CoS.

    I’ll still watch the Mad Men and Top of the Lake box sets I already own, but I won’t support any of her work going forward.

    Reply
    • pf says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:37 am

      Handmaid’s Tale was brilliant. Does it make a difference that Moss has been in the cult since she was a kid? I always look at those people a bit differently than those who specifically chose to get involved as adults. Maybe one day she will see the light, like Leah Remini.

      Reply
  9. Red32 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:46 am

    That shouldn’t be a surprise. The poor woman was stuck in the corner on their “wedding photo” cover. He seems exhausting.

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:47 am

    While I like Natalie’s dig she’s another look the other way of abusers and harassers if it benefits her. The Moss thing is not a conundrum for me. She’s actively in a cult that has hit sites about rape victims in effort to silence them. They break up families. They try to silence former members and dig up what they can when they try to leave. They are horrible. I find it particularly egregious as she spouts off about feminism. Side note Kristie Alley was dragged this weekend for being a hypocrite about sexual harassment too since she’s a Scientologist as well.
    JT was the worst. Half of Biel’s interview was about him and him interrupting her. And then of course she had to praise him for holding the family together while she worked for the first time in a while. I used to be a JT apologist but I just can’t with him anymore.

    Reply
  11. Bex says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I genuinely don’t get how she can stand being married to him. Last night was a huge huge deal for her and he couldn’t deal with standing back and acknowledging her accomplishment for 2 minutes. It would drive me insane.

    Natalie Portman’s delivery was savage perfection.

    Reply
  12. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Biel has the worst taste in red carpet fashion and as for him, the less said the better. He even made her restaurant about him – maybe one day she will dump his narcissistic ass, she doesn’t actually need him as I have always felt she’d do well on TV.

    Loved Portman’s shade as it really hit the bone as it was supposed to – she has always struck me as a salty b!tch and am glad it was on show last night.

    Reply
  13. Margo S. says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Does he not see that he looks like such an enormous brat? When they announced her name during the reading out of the nominees, he made sure he was in the shot. Waving his hands around. She’s not allowed to just be by herself. All about Justin. And shame on the outlets for not asking him about Woody. Shame.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:09 am

      I’m pretty sure he is a narcissist. He at least hits a lot of the signs in the small amount of public visibility we’re exposed to. I’d hate to see what he’s like privately.

      I remember reading about celeb encounters, where a guy talked about running into him in a hotel. He was riding the elevator down to the garage and he could here what sounded like JT singing one of his songs VERY LOUDLY. When the elevator opened to reveal that it was in fact JT, the man said, “Hey man, I really dig your sound.” To which JT replied, “You should, I get paid for it.” Then he SHOULDER CHECKED the guy as he walked by. So yeah.. Loud, obnoxious, bully. Sprinkle in a little entitlement and a lot of coke and you got yourself JT.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:05 am

      Timberlake is the worst. Ugh.

      Reply
  14. Lucy2 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 8:53 am

    I loved Natalie’s “all-male directors” slam.
    Justin Timberlake is awful as always. I don’t understand how she puts up with that. And I strangely don’t mind her dress.

    Reply
  15. Jayna says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Take away that black detail on her dress all the way down and stop it at her waist and it would have worked better. The silhouette was so gorgeous on Jessica.

    Reply
  16. Alexandria says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Question though, should the male directors be embarrassed or the ones who nominated them?

    Reply
    • kay says:
      January 8, 2018 at 11:46 am

      yeah, the shame is on those nominating, not those nominated. i think they looked embarrassed because on a night that was so geared toward women, the lack of female directors nominated merely highlights how the people behind the scenes are just window dressing. ‘time’s up. women and voices. solidarity. oh, no female nominees’. the disconnect between the players and the system was really highlighted, imo. i reckon that is why natalie’s comment left some of the directors looking shame faced. not because they were called out, they weren’t, but that the irony and dissonance were too big to fill with smiles and hand claps.

      Reply
  17. Other Renee says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:40 am

    I love Jessica’s dress and entire look. Except for the annoying husband of course.

    Reply
  18. Mina says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Why should the nominees be embarrassed about being nominated? Yes, they are men. They are also great and talented creators. It’s not their fault the HFPA didn’t consider any female directors. I can’t believe we are at a point in which we want people to be ashamed of their success for racial/gender/sexuality reasons.

    Reply
    • BlanktFort says:
      January 8, 2018 at 11:34 am

      Exactly what were they meant to do? One of them was meant to throw himself on the sword, refuse his nomination, and demand a female director replace him?

      Natalie just needed the attention to be on her. If any of the male directors had drugged and raped a child, she’d happily support them.

      Reply
    • Ennie says:
      January 8, 2018 at 11:49 am

      I was happy that Guillermo won. Despite his coloring, he is part of a minority group. His nationality has been vilified enough lately. I am so happy that his creativity and talent is being recognized. His amigos have gone for drama films, which are easier to give awards to, fantasy is a bit of a less recognized genre. I am looking forward for next weekend when The Shape of the Water premieres in my country.
      Natalie Portman had kind of a point, but it was unfair, especially because Guillermo, a Mexican, won. better the globes expand the number of nominations.
      I loved listening to his beautiful speech and watching Portman’s kind of uncomfortable stance. He owns that award, take that, Nat!!

      Reply
      • Nello says:
        January 8, 2018 at 12:27 pm

        I was happy for Guillermo as well. He makes beautiful films. I don’t think Natalie was shaming the nominees as much as she was calling out the HFPA for not nominating a single woman.

      • Mina says:
        January 8, 2018 at 2:38 pm

        Nello, I didn’t mean Natalie, I meant the original post that says: “the camera cut to the male nominees, all of whom looked so embarrassed. As they should.”

        I don’t mind what Natalie said, it was poignant and true, although in her 20+ years career she’s only worked with female directors three times, one of them herself.

  19. Appalachian says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    She clung to him and boohooed when they broke up all leading up to this. She wanted him and he wanted attention and someone to fawn over him. They deserve each other as far as I’m concerned :/

    Reply
  20. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    I like Jessica’s dress. And of course Justin made it about him. Everything is about him. He seems exhausting to live with. Like he needs constant affirmation of how great he is all the time. PS – his new album looks TERRIBLE.

    Reply
  21. Mar says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Honestly I think Jessica looked better than anyone last night. Justin is so annoying

    Reply
  22. Bread and Circuses says:
    January 8, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Re: Elizabeth Moss

    I don’t have a problem with Scientologists, only with Scientology, which is run by money-grubbing power-trippers. If she’s not hurting anyone (like Tom Cruise using slave labour), then I’m willing to give her a pass on keeping her thoughts quiet, because one of the reasons the “church” is so vile is that if she criticized it mildly, they’d torture her, and if she criticized it strongly, they’d cut her off from her entire family permanently.

    That’s a unfair choice to forced into, especially if this is genuinely her faith (she’s 2nd generation; she was raised in it.) A person can choose to keep their thoughts private for self-protection, especially when they’re in a relationship with an abusive entity.

    Reply
  23. Kelly says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    I watched some Facebook Live red carpet then NBC so not sure which one it was but in the interview I saw with Jessica and Justin, he deferred to her. They asked him some questions and he finally said he is proud of her and she gets the attention so they turned back to her.

    Reply
  24. Abby says:
    January 8, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Natalie’s dress looks like The Other Boleyn Girl went to a funeral. Not bad though! I like Jessica Biel’s dress, she looks beautiful.

    Reply

