Justin Timberlake was the worst part of Jessica Biel’s first Golden Globes nomination

Here are all of the photos of the Dior looks from the Golden Globes. Let’s start with Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake. There’s so much to unpack, my God. Biel was nominated for The Sinner, the miniseries she produced and starred in and put together. So of course Justin made it all about Justin. He couldn’t even let her speak for 30 seconds without interrupting her. Then she had to compliment him and talk him up because if she didn’t, he would have pouted and stomped his feet, I guess. Also: Justin wore a Time’s Up button and all-black, despite the fact that his latest film was Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel. What really bugged me was that literally no one on the red carpet asked him about Woody. As for Biel’s Dior… it was bad.
To be clear, I usually roll my eyes at Natalie Portman. I find her to be rather annoying in general. But I’m giving her a pass for this awards season. First of all, she was flat-out delighted to pose with other women and activists on the red carpet. You could tell that she was just fangirling and hanging out and it was nice to see. Secondly, the fact that she stood on that stage to present Best Director and called out the patriarchy in so few words was just… brilliant. “… And the all-male nominees are…” and after that, the camera cut to the male nominees, all of whom looked so embarrassed. As they should. Her Dior is meh, but that wasn’t the point of any of this!
Elisabeth Moss in Dior. I don’t have an answer to the conundrum of Elisabeth Moss, I really don’t. Should she be canceled because she’s a Scientologist? Should we refuse to view her work because of CoS? Should she not receive awards for her work because of Scientology? I don’t know. But I do feel like she has a responsibility to discuss how she reconciles her membership in a dangerous cult while receiving awards for The Handmaid’s Tale. Also: this Dior is painfully twee, right?
Sally Hawkins in Dior. Is anyone else slightly surprised that Dior agreed to dress Sally? I like her a lot, she’s incredibly talented and cool, but she’s not known as a fashionista or someone with the kind of “Dior” profile. The dress is fine, I would have changed the hair, but whatever. She’s got a streak of Helena Bonham Carter, I think.
Michelle Pfeiffer in Dior. This is like two interesting looks combined to make one not-great look. I would have loved to see the trousers to go along with the jacket, and I would have loved to see the top of the dress which went along with the interesting skirt. Alas, none of that happened.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Justin just has to be the centre of attention and he hates anything that draws him away from that.
I can see he is trying to go back to his Futuresex look and word is he is back working with Timbaland and Danja.
I am so tired of Justin, I just can’t!
I don’t think it’s an accident that he announces/releases new music right about the same time she is getting into awards season for her passion project. I don’t know their life but he doesn’t seem worth it.
Right girl, I don’t see them lasting.
Honest question: why should the make best director noms “be embarrassed”? Believe me, I think Greta was definitely snubbed, but it’s not the nominees fault…who were all very deserving in my opinion. Let’s not blame the deserving male directors.
I agree, Phil. It isn’t their fault, though they need to acknowlege that they do benefit from the Hollywood patriarchy. They have nothing to be ashamed of themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good you’re here to stick up for all those oppressed males, Phil. I’m sure the winner is quite upset this morning while trying to find where he’ll display his Golden Globe award.
The actual truth is that it’s not a level playing field, so why shouldn’t they be embarrassed? It’s not as though this is an actual meritocracy, at this time. Truth.
Really, Sophia? Guillermo, a Mexican man is very happy as are lots of Mexicans for his win. This is different to a male- only group of nominees, he was practically the only member of a minority and he won. Congrats to him. Things like this are probably why the oscars widened their number of nominated movies.
Most women probably weren’t prepared for Jeremy Renner talking about Jennifer Lopez’s tits on stage either. I think the men in question will survive.
Also, did he think we forgot that he dipped and threw Janet to the wolves? Lest anyone forget, he was there as a feature on HER stage and was, uh, an equal participant in what happened. He has some balls agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl again and then wearing that pin. What a weasel.
YOU BETTER SAY IT!
All this.
YES! YES! I will never forgive him for acting like a little b^%$ after that superbowl. What a punk! Not to mention his flagrant copying of Robin Thicke’s whole style a few years back. Justin sucks….run Jessica, run!
He’s the worst part of everything.
I was going to say exactly that!
I liked Biel’s dress, and her hair. As for that thing on her arm…
I thought her hair was fantastic. She is a beautiful woman. I do not understand how she handles that husband of hers though …
Same. She looks classic and elegant. Pipsqueak is the worst accessory.
Natalie has defended Polanski, she was one of the petition signers years ago.
She’s a hypocritical dumbass.
Natalie supports child rapists to advance her career. That ain’t feminism.
Thanks for calling her out. I for one am astounded by her total hypocrisy.
Elisabeth Moss doesn’t need to be cancelled, but I can’t take her seriously. As you said, Scientology is a dangerous cult. If she keeps her head above water, cool. However, I still have a problem with her association. She can be an activist and speak about whatever she wants, but I just can’t take her seriously or even see her as intelligent.
I agree. I enjoy her acting but I’m not particularly interested in anything she has to say. Then again, I love Beck so much and he’s been a Scientologist forever.
Wait… what? Beck is scientologist? No! No no no no no no. Don’t say that; my day is ruined.
Both Beck and Moss were raised in Scientology since they were children. It must be hard to leave a cult when that’s all you’ve ever known in life. Moss especially probably thinks it’s “normal”.
Moss is among a small percentage of members that have more open access to the outside world. She speaks in detail about oppression and slavery. She uses AHT to advocste against it. And she’s a member of a cult that does this stuff IRL.
All that together… Her ignorance to her cult is not accidental. She gets no pass.
Her dress is from Dior Punctuation Series Summer 2018. #comma
*whispers* I like the dress
I liked it too, but that comment made me laugh😂
It’s always about him. This wasn’t her night, it was his chance to promote his new album. Maybe it bothered him they he is definitely the more famous of the two and for a brief moment the spotlight was on her, not him. It’s classic JT, though. I’m pretty sure when they make sweet sweet love he just watches himself in the mirror while playing his own music. “Can you believe you’re having sex with Justin Timberlake? Oh yeah girl, this isn’t a dream. Believe. It.”
LOL..This made me snort. And I can totally believe that this is true.
I always assumed he called out his own name during sex, tbh.
See, I always imagined him to be a third person talker. “Lets do it doggy style so you can watch Justin work his magic. Put your head lower, Justin can’t see himself. You aren’t watching Justin. Keep your head down! WHY AREN’T YOU WATCHING JUSTIOHMYGOD HOW HARD IS IT TO KEEP YOUR HEAD OUT OF TH ohhhh, kay. Justin’s done. Justin needs a shower.”
These comments are both hilarious and horrifying. I absolutely believe JT tells his wife she’s so lucky to be doing the deed with JT, in third person, and that he probably sings his own songs during because it makes it more special for him 😂
I could also imagine it goes in the opposite direction as well, that maybe because he is so powerful in his day to day life he has a humiliation fetish behind closed doors. I wouldn’t be surprised if he likes to be tied to a chair wearing a diaper and bib, while Jessica feeds him pudding and tells him if he’s a good boy maybe she’ll let him watch cartoons. Either way, I’m sure his tastes are extreme one way or the other.
Dy. Ing.
Sam, that’s awful. Also hilarious, and probably too close for comfort.
SAM, You made me spit out my lunch. Effing hilarious … and probably true!!!
Why did you force me to read these cursed posts with my own eyes, Sam??
I was cringing during their E! interview…he was so disturbed that she was asked questions at all! You could see the pain on his face. And she was trying so hard to placate him.
Really? When the interviewers questioned him about the super bowl he asked to bring the attention back to her.
Your comment reminded me of his “love song” “Mirror,” in which he tells his lady she reflects himself back at himself and that’s why he likes her. Ugh he’s THE WORST.
I’m waiting for Lainey to eviscerate him, I don’t see a post about him from today yet. I love it when she cuts him down to size. He really is convinced he’s much greater than he is.
He’s been told “Justin NUMBAH ONE!” from such a young age, it’s not surprising he grew up to be such an arrogant douche. I really wish someone had called him out on the red carpet. “So Justin, on a scale of 1-10, how hard is it for you to take a back seat to your wife for once and let her have the spotlight? I’ll wait for Jessica to start talking so that you can interrupt her.”
Yes! I would pay good money for him to be called on his $hit in real time.
Lmfa! Perfect!
Moss is cancelled for me.
I do overlook some minor CoS actors (there’s lesser known CoS people in so much stuff), but when they get seriously successful then they’re done for me, because their success means significant financial gain for CoS.
I’ll still watch the Mad Men and Top of the Lake box sets I already own, but I won’t support any of her work going forward.
Handmaid’s Tale was brilliant. Does it make a difference that Moss has been in the cult since she was a kid? I always look at those people a bit differently than those who specifically chose to get involved as adults. Maybe one day she will see the light, like Leah Remini.
That shouldn’t be a surprise. The poor woman was stuck in the corner on their “wedding photo” cover. He seems exhausting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I like Natalie’s dig she’s another look the other way of abusers and harassers if it benefits her. The Moss thing is not a conundrum for me. She’s actively in a cult that has hit sites about rape victims in effort to silence them. They break up families. They try to silence former members and dig up what they can when they try to leave. They are horrible. I find it particularly egregious as she spouts off about feminism. Side note Kristie Alley was dragged this weekend for being a hypocrite about sexual harassment too since she’s a Scientologist as well.
JT was the worst. Half of Biel’s interview was about him and him interrupting her. And then of course she had to praise him for holding the family together while she worked for the first time in a while. I used to be a JT apologist but I just can’t with him anymore.
I genuinely don’t get how she can stand being married to him. Last night was a huge huge deal for her and he couldn’t deal with standing back and acknowledging her accomplishment for 2 minutes. It would drive me insane.
Natalie Portman’s delivery was savage perfection.
Biel has the worst taste in red carpet fashion and as for him, the less said the better. He even made her restaurant about him – maybe one day she will dump his narcissistic ass, she doesn’t actually need him as I have always felt she’d do well on TV.
Loved Portman’s shade as it really hit the bone as it was supposed to – she has always struck me as a salty b!tch and am glad it was on show last night.
Bit of a conflict that she signed a petition to release Roman Polanski of rape charges, no?
When you’ve got the victim out campaigning for him to be able to come back to America and publicly backed him during his Oscar nomination, coming out in support of him for the Oscar, I mean, the waters become muddied.
At the time, the victim basically just wanted the whole thing to be done with, because her life has essentially been defined by this one heinous crime, and each time there was a push to get Polanski back here it just dragged her back in. BUT, that element was glossed over – for a long, pre-internet age of information time, Polanski sold his crime as essentially “he didn’t know she was underage it wasn’t that bad” (obviously not the case). Polanski leaned hard on the tragedy in his life for sympathy; it’s not a coincidence that Natalie signed, as Mike Leigh most likely asked her.
This is the ‘But her emails’ of the Golden Globes.
Does he not see that he looks like such an enormous brat? When they announced her name during the reading out of the nominees, he made sure he was in the shot. Waving his hands around. She’s not allowed to just be by herself. All about Justin. And shame on the outlets for not asking him about Woody. Shame.
I’m pretty sure he is a narcissist. He at least hits a lot of the signs in the small amount of public visibility we’re exposed to. I’d hate to see what he’s like privately.
I remember reading about celeb encounters, where a guy talked about running into him in a hotel. He was riding the elevator down to the garage and he could here what sounded like JT singing one of his songs VERY LOUDLY. When the elevator opened to reveal that it was in fact JT, the man said, “Hey man, I really dig your sound.” To which JT replied, “You should, I get paid for it.” Then he SHOULDER CHECKED the guy as he walked by. So yeah.. Loud, obnoxious, bully. Sprinkle in a little entitlement and a lot of coke and you got yourself JT.
Timberlake is the worst. Ugh.
I loved Natalie’s “all-male directors” slam.
Justin Timberlake is awful as always. I don’t understand how she puts up with that. And I strangely don’t mind her dress.
Take away that black detail on her dress all the way down and stop it at her waist and it would have worked better. The silhouette was so gorgeous on Jessica.
That black detail was the Justin Timberlake of her dress.
Question though, should the male directors be embarrassed or the ones who nominated them?
yeah, the shame is on those nominating, not those nominated. i think they looked embarrassed because on a night that was so geared toward women, the lack of female directors nominated merely highlights how the people behind the scenes are just window dressing. ‘time’s up. women and voices. solidarity. oh, no female nominees’. the disconnect between the players and the system was really highlighted, imo. i reckon that is why natalie’s comment left some of the directors looking shame faced. not because they were called out, they weren’t, but that the irony and dissonance were too big to fill with smiles and hand claps.
I love Jessica’s dress and entire look. Except for the annoying husband of course.
Why should the nominees be embarrassed about being nominated? Yes, they are men. They are also great and talented creators. It’s not their fault the HFPA didn’t consider any female directors. I can’t believe we are at a point in which we want people to be ashamed of their success for racial/gender/sexuality reasons.
Exactly what were they meant to do? One of them was meant to throw himself on the sword, refuse his nomination, and demand a female director replace him?
Natalie just needed the attention to be on her. If any of the male directors had drugged and raped a child, she’d happily support them.
I was happy that Guillermo won. Despite his coloring, he is part of a minority group. His nationality has been vilified enough lately. I am so happy that his creativity and talent is being recognized. His amigos have gone for drama films, which are easier to give awards to, fantasy is a bit of a less recognized genre. I am looking forward for next weekend when The Shape of the Water premieres in my country.
Natalie Portman had kind of a point, but it was unfair, especially because Guillermo, a Mexican, won. better the globes expand the number of nominations.
I loved listening to his beautiful speech and watching Portman’s kind of uncomfortable stance. He owns that award, take that, Nat!!
I was happy for Guillermo as well. He makes beautiful films. I don’t think Natalie was shaming the nominees as much as she was calling out the HFPA for not nominating a single woman.
Nello, I didn’t mean Natalie, I meant the original post that says: “the camera cut to the male nominees, all of whom looked so embarrassed. As they should.”
I don’t mind what Natalie said, it was poignant and true, although in her 20+ years career she’s only worked with female directors three times, one of them herself.
She clung to him and boohooed when they broke up all leading up to this. She wanted him and he wanted attention and someone to fawn over him. They deserve each other as far as I’m concerned :/
Yes, there is something wrong with people who can not only abide, but pledge love and loyalty to (and spawn with) such a narcissistic asshole.
Agreed. Jessica went back to his narcissistic ass and married and had a kid with him. She’s not a naive young woman who was forced to marry him at gunpoint.
I like Jessica’s dress. And of course Justin made it about him. Everything is about him. He seems exhausting to live with. Like he needs constant affirmation of how great he is all the time. PS – his new album looks TERRIBLE.
Honestly I think Jessica looked better than anyone last night. Justin is so annoying
Re: Elizabeth Moss
I don’t have a problem with Scientologists, only with Scientology, which is run by money-grubbing power-trippers. If she’s not hurting anyone (like Tom Cruise using slave labour), then I’m willing to give her a pass on keeping her thoughts quiet, because one of the reasons the “church” is so vile is that if she criticized it mildly, they’d torture her, and if she criticized it strongly, they’d cut her off from her entire family permanently.
That’s a unfair choice to forced into, especially if this is genuinely her faith (she’s 2nd generation; she was raised in it.) A person can choose to keep their thoughts private for self-protection, especially when they’re in a relationship with an abusive entity.
I watched some Facebook Live red carpet then NBC so not sure which one it was but in the interview I saw with Jessica and Justin, he deferred to her. They asked him some questions and he finally said he is proud of her and she gets the attention so they turned back to her.
Natalie’s dress looks like The Other Boleyn Girl went to a funeral. Not bad though! I like Jessica Biel’s dress, she looks beautiful.
