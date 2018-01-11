Kim Kardashian: Kanye is trying to bring back ’90s-style small-frame sunglasses

I recently broke my two only pairs of sunglasses, one right after the other. I buy cheap sunglasses, obviously, and I wear them to death. I used to wear ‘90s style sunglasses, because I’m a ‘90s Girl, like little frames and all. In the ‘90s, we liked the retro ‘60s vibe, and John Lennon’s little circular frames were back in style. At some point, I realized that those frames looked ridiculous on me, nevermind the fact that they didn’t do much to actually block too-bright sunlight. So I switched to Jackie O-type sunglasses – slightly oversized, rectangular-shaped frames and I’ve never looked back. I bought myself three pairs of cheap-ish oversized frames in the New Year. They make me feel glamorous. I’ve always hated aviator frames too, no matter what the fashion.

Why the discussion about frames and sunglasses? Because Kanye West is apparently trying to bring back ‘90s style frames, and he’s using Kim Kardashian to do it.

It’s no secret that Kanye West has played a major role in Kim Kardashian’s style evolution since the now-married couple first started dating in 2012. Over the past year in particular, Kardashian started favoring ’90s-inspired fashion, which resulted in her swapping out her once-signature oversize sunglasses for teeny tiny frames. And of course, it was West who convinced the KKW Beauty mogul to bring back the throwback trend straight out of The Matrix. “[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses.’” Kardashian said on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where she wore a skintight bodysuit, black leather mini skirt and tiny frames that she said were hand-selected by her husband. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.” After West’s fashion prediction, the tiny sunglasses trend grew in popularity over the summer, with more members of the KarJenner family — like Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian — sporting the style, along with other fashionistas like Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

[From People]

I’ve been trying to figure out Kim’s current face and how to describe it – oval-shaped, right? I don’t know “the rules” for why certain kinds of frames look good on certain face shapes, I just know when a pair of sunglasses isn’t working for a particular person. I tend to think the Jackie-O style sunglasses work on most face shapes, and they would work for Kim too. The smaller frames don’t seem to work, and neither do aviators or anything else. Anyway… I love talking about sunglasses, even if it’s boring. I have a round face so I’m pretty limited as to what works on me.