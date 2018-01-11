Kim Kardashian: Kanye is trying to bring back ’90s-style small-frame sunglasses

The Kardashians wrap up with the kids at Glowzone LA

I recently broke my two only pairs of sunglasses, one right after the other. I buy cheap sunglasses, obviously, and I wear them to death. I used to wear ‘90s style sunglasses, because I’m a ‘90s Girl, like little frames and all. In the ‘90s, we liked the retro ‘60s vibe, and John Lennon’s little circular frames were back in style. At some point, I realized that those frames looked ridiculous on me, nevermind the fact that they didn’t do much to actually block too-bright sunlight. So I switched to Jackie O-type sunglasses – slightly oversized, rectangular-shaped frames and I’ve never looked back. I bought myself three pairs of cheap-ish oversized frames in the New Year. They make me feel glamorous. I’ve always hated aviator frames too, no matter what the fashion.

Why the discussion about frames and sunglasses? Because Kanye West is apparently trying to bring back ‘90s style frames, and he’s using Kim Kardashian to do it.

It’s no secret that Kanye West has played a major role in Kim Kardashian’s style evolution since the now-married couple first started dating in 2012. Over the past year in particular, Kardashian started favoring ’90s-inspired fashion, which resulted in her swapping out her once-signature oversize sunglasses for teeny tiny frames. And of course, it was West who convinced the KKW Beauty mogul to bring back the throwback trend straight out of The Matrix.

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses.’” Kardashian said on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where she wore a skintight bodysuit, black leather mini skirt and tiny frames that she said were hand-selected by her husband. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

After West’s fashion prediction, the tiny sunglasses trend grew in popularity over the summer, with more members of the KarJenner family — like Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian — sporting the style, along with other fashionistas like Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

I’ve been trying to figure out Kim’s current face and how to describe it – oval-shaped, right? I don’t know “the rules” for why certain kinds of frames look good on certain face shapes, I just know when a pair of sunglasses isn’t working for a particular person. I tend to think the Jackie-O style sunglasses work on most face shapes, and they would work for Kim too. The smaller frames don’t seem to work, and neither do aviators or anything else. Anyway… I love talking about sunglasses, even if it’s boring. I have a round face so I’m pretty limited as to what works on me.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive for a birthday dinner party at Carousel Restaurant

28 Responses to “Kim Kardashian: Kanye is trying to bring back ’90s-style small-frame sunglasses”

  1. Juls says:
    January 11, 2018 at 7:38 am

    My life changed the day I discovered that the dollar tree sells $1 shades. I buy like 10 at a time LoL.

    Reply
  2. Mgsota says:
    January 11, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I have a round face and think smaller sunglasses look ridiculous on me. I just ordered two pair from Nordstrom Rack but they are both going back. (Free shipping so I gave them a try) Aviators look horrendous on me but great on some people. My favorite pair was a cheap pair I got at Marshall’s but they’re scratched to hell. My search continues! 😎

    Reply
  3. LadyMTL says:
    January 11, 2018 at 7:50 am

    I have an oval-shaped face and I also used to wear those 90′s sunglasses…back in the 90′s. I guess if people like wearing small glasses that don’t actually block out much light, go for it?

    Like you, Kaiser, I love me some Jackie-O styles! That and slight cat-eyes. I don’t like aviators either, they look ridiculous on me. I honestly can spend an hour just trying on sunglasses, I love them so much.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      January 11, 2018 at 8:15 am

      I found out I needed glasses in the 5th grade – in the late 90s. I wanted the smallest glasses possible – and the next few pairs were incredibly tiny.

      Now I will never go back to small glasses. The larger the frame the less blind spot I have. I wear my contacts most of the time – so switching over to glasses and having spots that aren’t covered with lens drives me nuts.

      I can do aviators – but I usually just go with the more wayfairer type. I love the slight cat-eye glasses and sunglasses too – I think my next pair might end up being more of that style. I think my insurance flips back over in May as far as covering new glasses goes.

      Reply
  4. Samigirl says:
    January 11, 2018 at 7:50 am

    He can have my oversized frames when he pulls them off my cold, dead face.

    I HAAAATE tiny frames. Hated them growing up in the 90’s, hate them now.

    I collect sunglasses, and I noticed the trend coming back last summer, but I refuse to buy any. My fave pair are aviators from Tiffany’s, but I have a darling pair of round, winged frames that are Betsey Johnson and I get more compliments on those $30 sunglasses than some I’ve paid $500+.

    Reply
  5. Steph says:
    January 11, 2018 at 7:55 am

    I thought they were already in style since last summer. He’s late to the game. 🤔

    Reply
  6. wheneight says:
    January 11, 2018 at 7:56 am

    So did she put up with it??? If someone ever told me what kind of sunglasses to where, I’d tell them where to put their dumb matrix sunglasses.

    Reply
  7. Désirée says:
    January 11, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Is that what their lives are reduced to? Sending never-ending rants BY EMAIL (can’t you have a normal face-to-face conversation with your significant other?) about how your partner “cannot” wear something anymore? Really, she CAN’T wear this or that? As if their lives were in danger for some piece of clothing or accessory? All this fame, money and freedom to do what they want with their lives for… that? Don’t they have deeper interests? Are their minds and souls just this empty? Sad, just really sad.

    Reply
  8. lightpurple says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:00 am

    Large sunglasses make me look like a bug.

    But why is anyone taking fashion advice from Kanye West?

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Um, too late? They’ve been around for quite a while now.

    Reply
  10. Cee says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I love slightly cat-eye frames. I too have a roundish face and can get away with everything except small sunglasses. Aviators are OK if the size is right.

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:06 am

    What kind of husband sends his wife an email to tell her what kind of sunglasses she has to wear? Kanyes not a very romantic guy.

    Small round and aviators look horrible on me, so I always wear Ray Ban wayfarer sunglasses

    Reply
  12. Whatabout says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:16 am

    I hate those tiny glasses Kourtney keeps wearing. They’re hideous. No tiny glasses look stupid.

    Reply
  13. Umyeah says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Who keeps telling Kanye he knows fashion??

    Reply
  14. @BitingPanda says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:40 am

    World hunger.

    War.

    Evil politicians.

    Healthcare and basic freedoms under attack.

    Thank god we’ve got these two working on the really important things. Millions of dollars and millions of social media followers, doing the hard work, getting the tough messages out there.

    Reply
  15. Lua says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:40 am

    The 90s have been back for a while now, he’s tardy to the party.

    Reply
  16. blonde555 says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:45 am

    They’re trying to bring the 90s back and THEMSELVES.

    Reply
  17. minx says:
    January 11, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Boring and irrelevant, both of them.

    Reply
  18. HeyThere! says:
    January 11, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Jackie O- frames for life for me!!! I will never go back. Blocks the sun, and they just work for my face. I feel so pretty in them! Ha!

    Reply
  19. Becki says:
    January 11, 2018 at 9:11 am

    I literally have NEVER bought sunglasses bc I can’t figure out what kind fit my face :/ And also, EMAIL??!!! Kanye emails Kim about this kind of stuff?? LOL Weird.

    Reply

