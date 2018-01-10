Kelly Clarkson is ‘not above’ spanking her kids: ‘I find nothing wrong with a spanking’

When I was a kid, growing up in the South, it was socially acceptable to physically punish children. Many Southern parents grew up with “whoopings” or spankings or some kind of physical punishment, and they did the same to their kids. Nowadays, it absolutely feels like Parents Who Spank are an oddity, like their methods are arcane and abusive. Anyway, Kelly Clarkson said this week that she’s “not above” spanking her kids. I would assume she’s just talking about her daughter, who is 3 years old, and not referencing her baby son.

Kelly Clarkson isn’t opposed to a spanking. “I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into,” she told a Rochester-based radio station last week. “And I don’t mean like hitting her hard, I just mean a spanking. My parents spanked me and I did fine in life and I feel fine about it,” she explained. While she, personally, sees nothing wrong with a little spank, she’s aware that it’s a belief not shared by everyone. “So that’s a tricky thing when you’re out in public, ’cause then people are like, you know, they think that’s wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking,” she said, before adding, “I warn her. I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m gonna spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.’” The pop star, 35, made clear that her southern upbringing informs her belief about spanking as a form of discipline. “I’m from the South, y’all, so we get spankings,” she said. “My mom would call the principal if I ever ended up in the principal’s office and give permission for her to spank me…I’m a well-rounded individual with a lot of character, so I think it’s fine.”

Clarkson shares daughter River Rose, 3, and son Remington Alexander, 1, with husband Brandon Blackstock. But the “American Idol” winner is done having kids, as she revealed that she got her tubes tied and Blackstock had a vasectomy following Remington’s birth.

Nothing Kelly says reads as some kind of confessional that she’s an abusive parent. Again, that’s how I see it, and I’m speaking as a childfree woman who chuckles to myself whenever I see a child acting melodramatic in public. There are a million ways to effectively discipline your kids that don’t involve any kind of physical punishment, and it’s clear that Kelly is using “spanking” as a threat and some kind of warning system when River is misbehaving. However studies show that while physical punishment may work in the short term, it can cause children to be more aggressive overall and to eventually spank their own children. Hopefully Kelly’s methods aren’t that severe.